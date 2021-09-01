Trending

Vuelta a España: Roglic storms to victory on Lagos de Covadonga

Jumbo-Visma rider regains red jersey as Eiking crashes

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) moved back into the overall lead of the Vuelta a España after he won stage 17 atop Lagos de Covadonga. Roglič placed a hefty down payment on final overall victory after he dropped breakaway companion Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) with 7.6km of the climb remaining. He reached the summit 1:35 of teammate Sepp Kuss, who was part of a chasing group that caught Bernal just shy of the final kilometre.

In the overall standings, Roglič is now 2:22 clear of Enric Mas (Movistar) and 3:11 ahead of Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar).

Bernal launched an ambitious offensive with 61km remaining after his Ineos Grenadiers team had splintered the red jersey group on the second ascent of Collada Llomena. Only Roglič could match Bernal’s seated acceleration almost 5km shy of the summit, and the pair had 43 seconds in hand on the rest of the podium contenders by the time they reached the top.

Roglič began to collaborate with Bernal on the treacherous descent and in the long valley road that followed, and they stretched their advantage over the chasers out to two minutes on the approach to Lagos de Covadonga.

By then, maillot rojo Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) had been long dropped by the chasing group and he then suffered the indignity of crashing on the descent of Collada Llomena. Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), who had faint ambitions of inheriting the red jersey, was in turn distanced once the climb of Lagos de Covadonga began.

Ahead of the final ascent, Bahrain Victorious led the pursuit of the Roglič-Bernal tandem on behalf of Jack Haig, and they cut the deficit to 1:20 come the foot of Lagos de Covadonga, but the race took on another guise once the road climbed again.

Roglič took over from Bernal with 12km to go, and his determined forcing would eventually prove too much for the Giro d’Italia champion, who allowed a gap to open with 7.6km to go. Impassive of expression and metronomic of pedalling, Roglič quickly expanded his advantage over Bernal to a minute and it was immediately clear that the stage and the red jersey would be his at day’s end.

Enric Mas (Movistar) sparked the attacking from the chasing group midway up the climb, with Adam Yates (Ineos) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) also active, but they were competing in a different race to the untouchable Roglič.

The succession of attacks and counter-attacks brought an elite group of chasers up to Bernal with 1500m remaining, with Kuss proving the strongest in the final reckoning, and he outkicked Lopez, Yates, Haig, Bernal and Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) to second place.

More to follow…

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:34:45
2Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:35
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
4Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
5Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
6Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
7Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
8Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
9Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:29
10Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:44

General classification after stage 17
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 68:42:56
2Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:22
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:11
4Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:46
5Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:16
6Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:29
7Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:45
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:04
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:06:54
10Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:58

