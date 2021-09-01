Vuelta a España: Roglic storms to victory on Lagos de Covadonga

Image 1 of 26 Primož Roglič of Team Jumbo-Visma celebrates at finish line as stage 17 winner (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 26 Sepp Kuss of Jumbo-Visma would finish second on stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Miguel Ángel López of Movistar finishes third on stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 26 Enric Mas of Movistar finished stage 17 in sixth position, just ahead of Egan Bernal and Gino Mäder (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 26 Jack Haig of Bahrain Victorious finishes fifth on stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked with 61km to go, was followed by Primož Roglič, and then was dropped by Roglič on the final climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 26 The peloton racing the mountainous stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 26 Mickaël Cherel during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 26 Mickaël Cherel during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 26 Martin Laas during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 26 Mark Padun during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 26 The peloton racing a mountainous stage 17 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 26 Matteo Trentin during stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 26 Mark Padun on stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 26 Ángel Madrazo Ruiz on stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 26 Sergio Henao Montoya on stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 26 Dylan Van Baarle on stage 17 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 26 Sepp Kuss surrounded by Jumbo-Visma teammates at start of stage 17 in Unquera (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 26 Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) went on the attack with 100km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 26 Pavel Sivakov leads Egan Bernal on climb, just before Bernal attacked with 61km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 26 Matteo Trentin and David De La Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) drive the chase group early in stage 17 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 26 Jack Haig and Wouter Poels of Team Bahrain Victorious lead chase group (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 26 Miguel Ángel López of Movistar Team on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 26 Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers on the attack in the White Best Young Rider Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 26 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) joined by Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in breakaway with under 60km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 26 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) and Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) work together in breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) moved back into the overall lead of the Vuelta a España after he won stage 17 atop Lagos de Covadonga. Roglič placed a hefty down payment on final overall victory after he dropped breakaway companion Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) with 7.6km of the climb remaining. He reached the summit 1:35 of teammate Sepp Kuss, who was part of a chasing group that caught Bernal just shy of the final kilometre.

In the overall standings, Roglič is now 2:22 clear of Enric Mas (Movistar) and 3:11 ahead of Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar).

Bernal launched an ambitious offensive with 61km remaining after his Ineos Grenadiers team had splintered the red jersey group on the second ascent of Collada Llomena. Only Roglič could match Bernal’s seated acceleration almost 5km shy of the summit, and the pair had 43 seconds in hand on the rest of the podium contenders by the time they reached the top.

Roglič began to collaborate with Bernal on the treacherous descent and in the long valley road that followed, and they stretched their advantage over the chasers out to two minutes on the approach to Lagos de Covadonga.

By then, maillot rojo Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) had been long dropped by the chasing group and he then suffered the indignity of crashing on the descent of Collada Llomena. Guillaume Martin (Cofidis), who had faint ambitions of inheriting the red jersey, was in turn distanced once the climb of Lagos de Covadonga began.

Ahead of the final ascent, Bahrain Victorious led the pursuit of the Roglič-Bernal tandem on behalf of Jack Haig, and they cut the deficit to 1:20 come the foot of Lagos de Covadonga, but the race took on another guise once the road climbed again.

Roglič took over from Bernal with 12km to go, and his determined forcing would eventually prove too much for the Giro d’Italia champion, who allowed a gap to open with 7.6km to go. Impassive of expression and metronomic of pedalling, Roglič quickly expanded his advantage over Bernal to a minute and it was immediately clear that the stage and the red jersey would be his at day’s end.

Enric Mas (Movistar) sparked the attacking from the chasing group midway up the climb, with Adam Yates (Ineos) and Miguel Angel Lopez (Movistar) also active, but they were competing in a different race to the untouchable Roglič.

The succession of attacks and counter-attacks brought an elite group of chasers up to Bernal with 1500m remaining, with Kuss proving the strongest in the final reckoning, and he outkicked Lopez, Yates, Haig, Bernal and Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) to second place.

More to follow…

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:34:45 2 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:35 3 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 6 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 7 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 8 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 9 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:29 10 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:44