Vuelta a España: Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 8 sprint at La Manga del Mar Menor

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his second victory of the Vuelta a España, sprinting from the front to take victory on stage 8 in La Manga del Mar Menor.

The Dutchman beat Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) to the finish to follow up his stage 4 win in Molina de Aragón. He took a clear victory after sprinting from eighth wheel in the peloton, jumping from behind green jersey Philipsen to hit clear air at just inside 200 metres to go.

"It's very special to be here again. The team did a perfect job," Jakobsen said after the finish. "They kept the speed high and even though I lost them a little bit I was still in a good position. I launched my sprint just in the corner at 200 to go and I was the fastest, I think.

"It was about being strong, fast, and it's about timing, I think. In a finish like this you need to be on time. I've been twice too late and this time I was perfectly right, and I could do a full sprint to the line.

"It means that – two years ago I won twice. I'm just extremely happy and grateful to be here. I'd like to thank the team again. [Team boss] Patrick Lefevere is here today and I'm sure he's happy. This is what we'll keep on doing – try to win sprints."

Jakobsen's teammate Florian Sénéchal had made it to the front of the peloton at the vital moment after a disorganised run-in which saw multiple teams battle at the front. When the Frenchman pulled off, his teammate found a space through the middle and went for it.

He passed Philipsen first and then eased past the group of sprinters behind Sénéchal who had been left in the wind too early – Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe), Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates), and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) among them.

Jakobsen had Dainese and Philipsen glued to his wheel as he cut through the middle, but neither man could match his pace and couldn't come alongside him, never mind any thoughts of passing. In the end, it was a battle for the minor places behind the 24-year-old, who could celebrate as he crossed the line.

Jakobsen now holds the lead in the points classification on 180 points, with Philipsen lying second on 164 and Dainese a distant third on 73 points.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the peloton to continue in the race lead. The Slovenian enjoys an advantage of eight seconds on Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) heading into Sunday's summit finish at the Alto de Velefique.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:56:05 2 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 3 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 5 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 6 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 8 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 9 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 10 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis