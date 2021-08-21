Trending

Vuelta a España: Fabio Jakobsen wins stage 8 sprint at La Manga del Mar Menor

Primoz Roglic remains in the red leader's jersey

LA MANGA SPAIN AUGUST 21 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep celebrates winning during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 8 a 1737 km stage from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 21 2021 in La Manga Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) wins stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
The Vuelta peloton rides steady behind the break

Deceuninck-QuickStep lead the field at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
James Knox leads the line for Deceuninck-QuickStep

Deceuninck-QuickStep lead the field at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Deceuninck-QuickStep ride on the front as the summer crowds cheer the Vuelta along

Deceuninck-QuickStep lead the field at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), Aritz Bagues (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi) ride through the crowds at the 2021 Vuelta a España

The breakaway at stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana - Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), Aritz Bagues (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Getty Images)
The early break on stage included Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), Aritz Bagues (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

The breakaway at stage 8 of the Vuelta a Espana - Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), Aritz Bagues (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Mikel Iturria (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Getty Images)
A Spanish flag waves in the breeze as the Vuelta a España goes past

The peloton during stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
The riders line-up for the start of stage 8 of the Vuelta a España

The classification jerseys ahead of stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
LA MANGA SPAIN AUGUST 21 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia red leader jersey and Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma compete during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 8 a 1737 km stage from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 21 2021 in La Manga Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Primoz Roglic and Jumbo-Visma during stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
LA MANGA SPAIN AUGUST 21 A general view of the peloton compete during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 8 a 1737 km stage from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 21 2021 in La Manga Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton racing through the mountains and valleys at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
LA MANGA SPAIN AUGUST 21 A general view of the peloton compete while fans cheer during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 8 a 1737 km stage from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 21 2021 in La Manga Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton during stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
LA MANGA SPAIN AUGUST 21 A general view of the peloton compete while fans cheer during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 8 a 1737 km stage from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 21 2021 in La Manga Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton during stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
LA MANGA SPAIN AUGUST 21 LR Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey Lennard Hofstede of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Koen Bouwman of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma James Knox of United Kingdom and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Jay Vine of Australia and Team AlpecinFenix and the peloton compete during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 8 a 1737 km stage from Santa Pola to La Manga del Mar Menor lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 21 2021 in La Manga Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Jumbo-Visma during stage 8 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took his second victory of the Vuelta a España, sprinting from the front to take victory on stage 8 in La Manga del Mar Menor.

The Dutchman beat Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) and Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) to the finish to follow up his stage 4 win in Molina de Aragón. He took a clear victory after sprinting from eighth wheel in the peloton, jumping from behind green jersey Philipsen to hit clear air at just inside 200 metres to go.

"It's very special to be here again. The team did a perfect job," Jakobsen said after the finish. "They kept the speed high and even though I lost them a little bit I was still in a good position. I launched my sprint just in the corner at 200 to go and I was the fastest, I think.

"It was about being strong, fast, and it's about timing, I think. In a finish like this you need to be on time. I've been twice too late and this time I was perfectly right, and I could do a full sprint to the line.

"It means that – two years ago I won twice. I'm just extremely happy and grateful to be here. I'd like to thank the team again. [Team boss] Patrick Lefevere is here today and I'm sure he's happy. This is what we'll keep on doing – try to win sprints."

Jakobsen's teammate Florian Sénéchal had made it to the front of the peloton at the vital moment after a disorganised run-in which saw multiple teams battle at the front. When the Frenchman pulled off, his teammate found a space through the middle and went for it.

He passed Philipsen first and then eased past the group of sprinters behind Sénéchal who had been left in the wind too early – Jordi Meeus (Bora-Hansgrohe), Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates), and Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) among them.

Jakobsen had Dainese and Philipsen glued to his wheel as he cut through the middle, but neither man could match his pace and couldn't come alongside him, never mind any thoughts of passing. In the end, it was a battle for the minor places behind the 24-year-old, who could celebrate as he crossed the line. 

Jakobsen now holds the lead in the points classification on 180 points, with Philipsen lying second on 164 and Dainese a distant third on 73 points.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) finished safely in the peloton to continue in the race lead. The Slovenian enjoys an advantage of eight seconds on Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) heading into Sunday's summit finish at the Alto de Velefique.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:56:05
2Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
3Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
4Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
5Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
6Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
8Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
9Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
10Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

General classification after stage 8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 29:14:40
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:08
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25
4Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:36
5Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38
6Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:41
7Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:57
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:59
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:06
10Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:22
