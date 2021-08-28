Trending

Romain Bardet wins Vuelta a España stage to Pico Villuercas

Lopez goes on the attack for red jersey

Image 1 of 15

Team DSM rider Frances Romain Bardet rides in the final ascent of the 20th stage of the Giro dItalia 2021 cycling race 164km between Verbania and Valle Spluga Alpe Motta Madesimo on May 29 2021 Photo by Luca Bettini AFP Photo by LUCA BETTINIAFP via Getty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ climbs the Alto Collado de Ballesteros 1415m while fans cheer during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Arnaud Démare (Groupama-FDJ) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 Andrey Zeits of Kazahkstan and Team BikeExchange competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Andrey Zeits (BikeExchange) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 Jens Keukeleire of Belgium and Team EF Education Nippo competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jens Keukeleire (EF-Nippo) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 A general view of Clment Champoussin of France and AG2R Citren Team Jan Tratnik of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA Jess Herrada Lopez of Spain and Team Cofidis Jens Keukeleire of Belgium and Team EF Education Nippo Xavier Mikel Azparren Irurzun of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi Arnaud Demare of France and Team Groupama FDJ Kevin Geniets of Luxembourg and Team Groupama FDJ Davide Cimolai of Italy and Team Israel StartUp Nation Sep Vanmarcke of Belgium and Team Israel StartUp Nation Andrey Zeits of Kazahkstan and Team BikeExchange Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM Dylan Sunderland of Australia and Team Qhubeka Nexthash and Ryan Gibbons of South Africa and UAE Team Emirates in the chase group climb the Alto Collado de Ballesteros 1415m while fans cheer during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 14 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 A general view of Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers beginning to climb the Alto Collado de Ballesteros 1415m while fans cheer during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Tom Pidcock (Ineos) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 A general view of Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers and Dylan Sunderland of Australia and Team Qhubeka Nexthash beginning to climb the Alto Collado de Ballesteros 1415m while fans cheer during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The sprint for the mountain points (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 LR Jan Tratnik of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious Andrey Zeits of Kazahkstan and Team BikeExchange and Jens Keukeleire of Belgium and Team EF Education Nippo compete in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Andrey Zeits (BikeExchange) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 LR Clment Champoussin of France and AG2R Citren Team Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM and Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal compete in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Romain Bardet (DSM) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 LR Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM Andrey Zeits of Kazahkstan and Team BikeExchange Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal and Jan Tratnik of Slovenia and Team Bahrain Victorious compete in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway on stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 A general view of the peloton beginning to climb the Alto Collado de Ballesteros 1415m while fans cheer during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 A general view of the peloton beginning to climb the Alto Collado de Ballesteros 1415m while fans cheer during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 Nathan Van Hooydonck of Belgium and Team Jumbo Visma competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jumbo-Visma lead the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 A general view of the peloton passing through Alia 583m during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Stage 14 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 15

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 28 LR Adam Yates of United Kingdom Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia white best young jersey and Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers compete during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 14 a 1657km stage from Don Benito to Pico Villuercas 1580m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 28 2021 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Egan Bernal in the bunch (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finally got the stage win he had searched so hard for at the Vuelta a España, winning atop the 14.7km Pico Villuercas in the depth of the central Extremadura region.

The Frenchman was part of an 18-rider breakaway and then chased down the attacks and went clear himself in the final kilometres of the climb to the finish.

Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) emerged to finish 44 seconds behind Bardet, with Australia’s Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) third despite crashing at speed mid-stage after contact with his team car.

More to come!

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 4:20:36
2Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:00:44
3Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
4Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:12
5Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:14
6Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:01:16
7Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:01:19
8Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:46
9Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:04
10Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:15

