Romain Bardet wins Vuelta a España stage to Pico Villuercas

Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finally got the stage win he had searched so hard for at the Vuelta a España, winning atop the 14.7km Pico Villuercas in the depth of the central Extremadura region.

The Frenchman was part of an 18-rider breakaway and then chased down the attacks and went clear himself in the final kilometres of the climb to the finish.

Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) emerged to finish 44 seconds behind Bardet, with Australia’s Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) third despite crashing at speed mid-stage after contact with his team car.

