Romain Bardet wins Vuelta a España stage to Pico Villuercas
Lopez goes on the attack for red jersey
Romain Bardet (Team DSM) finally got the stage win he had searched so hard for at the Vuelta a España, winning atop the 14.7km Pico Villuercas in the depth of the central Extremadura region.
The Frenchman was part of an 18-rider breakaway and then chased down the attacks and went clear himself in the final kilometres of the climb to the finish.
Jesus Herrada (Cofidis) emerged to finish 44 seconds behind Bardet, with Australia’s Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix) third despite crashing at speed mid-stage after contact with his team car.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|4:20:36
|2
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:00:44
|3
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|4
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:12
|5
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:14
|6
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:16
|7
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:01:19
|8
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:46
|9
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:04
|10
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Romain Bardet wins Vuelta a España stage to Pico VilluercasLopez goes on the attack for red jersey
-
Politt solos to victory on stage 3 of Deutschland TourBora-Hansgrohe rider holds off the sprinters
-
O'Brien wins Paralympic silver after recovery from life-threatening accidentCanadian was not expected to walk again after 2017 track crash
-
MTB Worlds: Vidaurre takes U23 men's titleZanotti, Roth round out podium
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.