Vuelta a España: Roglic wins at Valdepeñas de Jaén

Jumbo-Visma rider overhauls Cort but Eiking keeps race lead

VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma sprint at finish line to win the stage during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) gets ready to pounce on stage 11

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) gets ready to pounce on stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) powered up the final one-kilometre climb to take the stage 11 victory, just ahead of Enric Mas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Vuelta Espana 2021 76th Edition 11th stage Antequera Valdepenas de Jaen 1336 km 25082021 Jack Haig AUS Bahrain Victorious photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) on the final climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta Espana 2021 76th Edition 11th stage Antequera Valdepenas de Jaen 1336 km 25082021 Magnus Cort Nielsen DEN EF Education Nippo photo Dario BelingheriBettiniPhoto2021

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) was the sole rider from the breakaway to make a charge to the final climb, but could not hold off Primož Roglič in the final 300 metres (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Sepp Kuss of United States and Team Jumbo Visma during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) rides on stage 11 in the top 10 of the GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudalin the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

In the breakaway is Harm Vanhoucke of Lotto Soudal and Magnus Cort of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Edward Planckaert of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix in the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Edward Planckaert of Alpecin-Fenix takes a turn in the five-rider breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Harm Vanhoucke of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudalin the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Harm Vanhoucke of Team Lotto Soudal leads the breakaway group of five (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 A general view of the Peloton passing a bridge over Genil river in Benamej Village during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Peloton crossing a bridge over Genil River in Benamejí Village during Stage 11 which covers 133.6km from Antequera to Valdepeñas de Jaén (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 A general view of the peloton during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

One section of flat roads on Stage 11 for uphill finish to Valdepeñas de Jaén (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Simon Carr of United Kingdom and Team EF Education Nippo during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Simon Carr of EF Education - Nippo during stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep in the Green Points Jersey during stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski of United States and UAE Team Emirates during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Joe Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates in peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 LR Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands Green Points Jersey and Florian Senechal of France and Team Deceuninck QuickStep during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates Fabio Jakobsen in Green Points Jersey and Florian Senechal begin stage 11 out of Antequera (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Robert Stannard of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Robert Stannard of Australia and Team BikeExchange on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 A general view of the peloton passing through Antequera City while fans cheer prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton takes off on133.6km, shortest road stage of this year's Vuelta, fromAntequera City while fans (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 11th stage Antequera - Valdepenas de Jaen 133,6 km - 25/08/2021 - Damiano Caruso (ITA - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in mountains classification jersey at stage 11 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 11th stage Antequera - Valdepenas de Jaen 133,6 km - 25/08/2021 - Sep Vanmarcke (BEL - Israel Start-Up Nation) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation) at stage 11 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 11th stage Antequera - Valdepenas de Jaen 133,6 km - 25/08/2021 - Richard Carapaz (ECU - Ineos Grenadiers) - photo Dario Belingheri/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers at stage 11 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 A general view of the Peloton passing through an Olive Tree field during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Peloton passes olive groves on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Team BikeExchange's Michael Matthews riding on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Damiano Caruso of Bahrain Victorious in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Aleksander Vlasov of Russia and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Aleksander Vlasov of Astana – Premier Tech rides in the peloton just before the category 2 climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Fabio Aru of Italy and Team Qhubeka Nexthash during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Fabio Aru of Team Qhubeka Nexthash in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
VALDEPEAS DE JAN SPAIN AUGUST 25 Odd Christian Eiking of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Red Leader Jersey during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 11 a 1336km stage from Antequera to Valdepeas de Jan 1009m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 25 2021 in Valdepeas de Jan Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Odd Christian Eiking of Norway and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux rides past the olive groves in theRed Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) used his power and aggression to win yet another short but steep uphill finish at the Vuelta a España, distancing his overall rivals with a final kick through the narrow roads of Valdepeñas de Jaén in Andalucia. 

Roglič managed to open a three-second gap on his rivals at the line and so gained further time on them all and indicating his stage 10 crash had caused him few problems. 

Enric Mas finished second after going shoulder to shoulder with Roglič on the climb, with his Movistar teammate, Miguel Angel Lopez, taking third at five seconds. The other GC contenders finished lined out and at least seven seconds down, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) ninth at 11 seconds. 

Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) dug deep to finish tenth, also at 11 seconds down on Roglič, and so kept the race leader’s red jersey. He leads Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) by 58 seconds, with Roglič now at 1:56 and surely ready to take over at his will in the high mountains of the final week.  

Magus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) was in the break of the day and was only caught with 300 metres to go after another brave late solo effort. He needed to zig-zag up the finishing straight but was the most aggressive rider of the day.

Roglič appeared far more in control of his effort and his rivals. “It's always nice to win, you never know when it's the last one,” he said, playing down his dominance. 

“It was close again, eh? It was a hard stage. It was short but super hot again. I was also suffering a lot but luckily at the end I had enough for a win.

“It was a nice finish with a steep uphill where I can normally do well. It was a nice challenge and the team did an amazing job pushing hard all day and keeping the breakaway at a distance so big thanks to them.”

How it unfolded

The shortest stage of the Vuelta a España could have been the easiest stage but the uphill finish to Valdepeñas de Jaén after 133.6km in the saddle was always going to inspire a Flèche Wallonne race, with a strong breakaway attempt but also a chance for the strongest finisseur and even the overall contenders.  

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) were the only two non-starters, leaving 169 riders in the peloton that rolled out of Antequera in the Andalucian hills north of Malaga. The Belgian sprinter has a mild fever and did not want to risk the rest of the season, while the Spaniard was injured in a crash on Tuesday.

The breakaway attempts started when the flag dropped at kilometre zero but the different stage ambitions meant that Team BikeExchange quickly closed down the move, keen to protect Matthews’ chances for the finish. 

A seven-rider attack was deemed too dangerous and some solo attempts were also swept up but after 20km five riders were let go. They were Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Fenix), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo), Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal). 

BikeExchange and Jumbo-Visma shared the initial chase to keep the break under control and their chances of victory alive. Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert also massed near the front at times, to defend the honour of Odd Christian Eiking leader’s jersey even if the five attackers were not a threat. Lastra was the closest at 42:16.

The rolling stage profile meant there was rarely a section of flat road but the five attackers worked valiantly together in the hope of staying away. However, the average speed for the first hour was a painful 47kph and so the break never pushed their lead out beyond two minutes.

Their breakaway’s gap faded to 1:20 with 30km to go and Movistar also sensed a chance of victory and perhaps a time gain. They started riding on the front with BikeExchange and Jumbo-Visma and so the break’s lead fell below a minute. 

The climbs became especially harsh in the final 25km, with the 8.8km Puerto de Locubín climb starting with 15km to go. 

The break fell apart on the lower slopes as the peloton upped the pace and fought for position for the key climb. 

Just as on stage 6, Cort used his superior climbing ability to push on alone in the hope of staying away from the peloton over the top of the climb and then on the final steep ramp up to Valdepeñas de Jaén. It was a brave move. 

Cort again paced his effort and gave his all, going near to cracking the strongest domestiques such as Mikel Nieve of BikeExchange. He kept a gap of 50 seconds for much of the climb as the Australian team paced their chase, no doubt based on Matthews’ threshold.

David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) attacked two kilometres from the top of the Puerto de Locubín climb but he only served as the hare to chase for Jumbo-Visma as they also tried to hurt their rivals before the final climb. The high pace meant there were only 30 riders in the front group, with Eiking near the back and fighting to hold onto the leader’s jersey. 

Fortunately for the Norwegian the descent through the olive groves gave him a chance to catch his breath and recover for the final climb.

Cort dived down the descent, using his bike skills and nerve to hold a 25-second lead. He still had a 20-second gap as the climb through the narrow streets of Valdepeñas de Jaén began and bravely refused to surrender. However Jumbo-Visma sensed victory and rode to set up Roglič, with the work of Sepp Kuss and Steven Kruijswijk biting into Cort’s lead. 

Mas and Roglič lead the peloton as the climb turned and gradient steepened, both hesitating for a while, knowing the final kick to the line would be vital. 

Cort stayed away until 300 metres to go but then Roglič opened up his terrible finishing surge and cruelly swept past the Danish rider. Roglič was tucked low on the drops as Mas struggled to match him on the brake levers and danced on the pedal.  

There was only one winner and Roglič quickly opened a gap that allowed him to earn seconds on all his rivals. 

They were only seconds but surely weighed like minutes in their minds, giving Roglič a psychological as well as physical victory.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3:11:00
2Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:03
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:05
4Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:07
5Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
6Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
9Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11
10Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
11Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
12Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
13Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
14Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17
15Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
16Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:20
17Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:23
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
19Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
20Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
21Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:29
22Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
23Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:34
24David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38
25Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:49
26Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
27Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
29Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09
30Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
31Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
32Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:31
33Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:59
34Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:01
35Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:09
36Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:17
37Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
38Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:22
39Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:51
40Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
41Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:56
42Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
43Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:00
44Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
45Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:03
46Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
47Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
48Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
49Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:03:23
51Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:31
52Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:38
53Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:01
54Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
55Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
56José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:09
57Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:19
58Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:06:30
59Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:51
60Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:07
61Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:07:31
62Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:38
63Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:48
64Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
65Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
66Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
67Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:51
68Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:53
69Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:05
70Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:09
71Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:14
72Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:06
73Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
74Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:09:08
75Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
76Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
77Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
78Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
79Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
81Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
82Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
83Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
84Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
85Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
86Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:24
87James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
88Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:25
89Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
90Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:27
91Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
92Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:31
93Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:09:35
94Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
95Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:00
96Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:13
97Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:10:15
98Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:10:27
99Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:28
100Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:31
101Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
102Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
103Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
104Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
105Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
106Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
107Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
108Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:11:50
109Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:52
110Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
111James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
112Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:55
113Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:27
114Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
115Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
116Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
117Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
118Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
119Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
120Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
121Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
122Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
124Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
125Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
126Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
127Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
128Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
129Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
130Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
131Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
132Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
133Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
134Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:38
135Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
136Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:40
137Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:44
138Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
139Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
140Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 0:13:49
141Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
142Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
143Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
144Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
145Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
146Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
147Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
148Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
149Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
150Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
151Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
152Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
153Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:56
154Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
155Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
156Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
157Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
158Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
159Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
160Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
161Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
162Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:00
163Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
164Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:03
165Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
166Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:14:05
167Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:07
168Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:09
DNSJasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNSAlex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
DNFSimon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo

Sprint 1 - Alcalá La Real km. 102.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 20
2Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 17
3Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15
4Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13
5Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 30
2Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 25
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 22
4Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 19
5Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 17
6Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 15
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13
8Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 11
9Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 9
10Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7
11Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 6
12Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 5
13Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 4
14Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 3
15Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Locubã­n, km. 125.8
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 5
2Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 3
3David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 3:11:07
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:04
3Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
4Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10
5Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:16
6Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
7Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:22
8Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02
10Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:10
11Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:15
12Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:53
13Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:31
14Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:44
15Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:41
16Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:02
17Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:07
18Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:59
19Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:09:01
20Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
22Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
23Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:18
24Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:20
25Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:09:28
26Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:10:08
27Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:21
28Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:24
29Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:45
30Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:48
31Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:20
32Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
33Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
35Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
36Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
37Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
38Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:37
39Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:13:42
40Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
41Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
43Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
44Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
45Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:49
46Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
47Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 0:13:53
48Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:56

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jumbo-Visma 9:34:06
2Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:10
3Movistar Team 0:00:33
4Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13
5Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:03
6Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:19
7Lotto Soudal 0:02:37
8UAE Team Emirates 0:02:50
9Trek-Segafredo 0:03:11
10Team BikeExchange 0:03:40
11Cofidis 0:08:42
12Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:33
13Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:58
14Team DSM 0:11:05
15AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:11
16Burgos-BH 0:11:27
17Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:14
18EF Education-Nippo 0:16:55
19GROUPAMA - FDJ 0:17:41
20Qhubeka NextHash 0:19:44
21Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:22
22Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:57
23Israel Start-up Nation 0:35:29

General classification after stage 11
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 41:48:57
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:58
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:56
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:31
5Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:28
6Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:55
7Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:46
8Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:57
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:03
10Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:38
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:08
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:22
13Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:54
14Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:11
15David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:15
16Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:35
17Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:09
18Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:15:33
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:16:55
20Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:23
21Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:18:50
22Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:21:58
23Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:06
24Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:24
25Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:10
26Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:29:06
27Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:32:13
28Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:32:29
29Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:32:42
30Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:33:19
31Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:57
32Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:37:27
33Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:38
34Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:37:48
35Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:38:11
36Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:39:16
37Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:42:42
38Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:19
39Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:43:33
40Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:43:41
41Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:04
42Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:44:56
43Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 0:46:15
44Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:54
45Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:47:21
46Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:08
47Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:49:05
48Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:49:06
49Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:12
50Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:51:08
51Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:37
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:51:57
53Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:52:10
54Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:53:15
55Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:24
56Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:57:03
57Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:57:53
58Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:59:12
59James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:01:53
60Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:03:55
61Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:04:30
62Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:56
63Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:07:23
64Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:07:55
65Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 1:08:14
66Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:08:24
67Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:11:33
68Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:12:01
69Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1:12:40
70Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:12:46
71Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 1:13:41
72Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:13:51
73Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:14:33
74José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:21
75Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:15:33
76Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 1:15:44
77Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 1:15:49
78Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
79James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:16:25
80Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:16:55
81Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:17:01
82Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 1:17:24
83Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:17:29
84Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:17:53
85Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:18:03
86Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:18:06
87Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:18:12
88Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:19:05
89Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:23:05
90Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:23:44
91Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:52
92Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:24:46
93Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1:26:33
94Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
95Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:27:51
96Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:28:11
97Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:28:38
98Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:29:35
99Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:30:01
100Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:30:46
101Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1:31:10
102Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:31:55
103Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:31:59
104Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:32:09
105Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 1:32:20
106Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:32:41
107Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:33:32
108Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 1:34:01
109Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:34:14
110Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:22
111Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:34:53
112Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:36:11
113Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 1:36:45
114Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:38:15
115Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:38:35
116Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 1:39:35
117Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 1:39:45
118Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
119Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:39:52
120Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:39:53
121Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:40:14
122Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:41:44
123Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 1:41:51
124Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 1:42:01
125Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:43:04
126Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:43:19
127Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:43:20
128Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:43:21
129Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:43:39
130Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 1:44:36
131Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:44:37
132Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:45:34
133Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:46:09
134Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 1:46:39
135Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:46:51
136Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1:46:52
137Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:46:59
138Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 1:47:17
139Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:47:35
140Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:47:44
141Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 1:49:07
142Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 1:49:59
143Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:50:09
144Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 1:51:09
145Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:52:29
146Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 1:53:08
147Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 1:53:21
148Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:53:27
149Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 1:53:55
150Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 1:54:44
151Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:55:07
152Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 1:56:15
153Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 1:56:41
154Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 1:57:38
155Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:33
156Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:59:33
157Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 1:59:55
158Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 2:00:16
159Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
160Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:00:18
161Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:00:34
162Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:02:09
163Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:05:08
164Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:07:57
165Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:07:59
166Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:08:08
167Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:11:35
168Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:12:39

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 180
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 101
3Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 84
4Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 74
5Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 73
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 70
7Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 69
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 59
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54
10Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 52
11Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 50
12Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 45
13Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 44
14Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 43
15Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 42
16Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40
17Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 40
18Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 40
19Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39
20Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 37
21Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35
22Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 34
23Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 34
24Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33
25Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 32
26Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 30
27Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 30
28Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 30
29Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 29
30Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 29
31Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26
32Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25
33Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 24
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 24
35Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 22
36Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 22
37Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 22
38Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 20
39Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
40Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
41Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20
42Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19
43Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 19
44Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 18
45Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 17
46Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
47Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 17
48Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17
49Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 17
50Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17
51Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 16
52Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15
53Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 15
54Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15
55Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 15
56Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 15
57Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 15
58Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15
59Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 15
60Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15
61Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 13
62David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 13
63Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13
64Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13
65Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13
66Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13
67Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 13
68Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 13
69Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 11
70Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 11
71Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
72Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
73Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10
74Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10
75Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8
76Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
77Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7
78Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7
79Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 5
80Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
81Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 5
82Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
83Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 4
84Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4
85Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
86Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3
87Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
88Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
89Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3
90Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 3
91Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 3
92Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2
93Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2
94Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4
95Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -37

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 31
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 22
3Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 17
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 16
5Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 12
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 11
8Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 9
10Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 8
11Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 7
12Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6
13Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 6
14Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6
15Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 5
16Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 5
17Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
19Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
20Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3
21Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 2
22Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 2
23Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2
24Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2
26David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 1
27Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1
28Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1
29Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1
30Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
31Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1
32Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2
33Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 41:53:43
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:22
3Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:08
4Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:49
5Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:17:12
6Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:52
7Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:33:02
8Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:38:55
9Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:08
10Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:47:24
11Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:48:29
12Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:38
13Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:54:26
14Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:59:09
15Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:59:44
16Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:03:38
17Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 1:08:55
18Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:10:47
19Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 1:11:03
20Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
21Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:12:09
22Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:12:43
23Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:07
24Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:13:20
25Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:21:47
26Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:23:05
27Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:25:15
28Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:26:00
29Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:27:13
30Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 1:27:34
31Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:27:55
32Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:46
33Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:33:49
34Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 1:34:49
35Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:34:59
36Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:35:07
37Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:36:58
38Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 1:37:15
39Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:38:53
40Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 1:39:50
41Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:42:49
42Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 1:44:21
43Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 1:51:29
44Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:55:30
45Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
46Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:00:22
47Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:03:11
48Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:06:49

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 125:25:12
2UAE Team Emirates 0:12:18
3Movistar Team 0:14:17
4Bahrain Victorious 0:15:10
5Jumbo-Visma 0:19:56
6Trek-Segafredo 0:29:58
7Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:40:38
8Astana-Premier Tech 0:45:56
9AG2R Citroën Team 0:52:23
10Cofidis 0:58:28
11Team DSM 0:59:04
12Team BikeExchange 1:22:47
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:40:16
14Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:47:21
15Bora-Hansgrohe 2:01:49
16Lotto Soudal 2:09:25
17Burgos-BH 2:13:32
18Qhubeka NextHash 2:17:59
19EF Education-Nippo 2:24:49
20GROUPAMA - FDJ 3:05:49
21Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:11:26
22Alpecin-Fenix 3:32:07
23Israel Start-up Nation 4:04:42

