Vuelta a España: Roglic wins at Valdepeñas de Jaén

Image 1 of 26 Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) wins stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 26 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) gets ready to pounce on stage 11 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 26 Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) powered up the final one-kilometre climb to take the stage 11 victory, just ahead of Enric Mas (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 26 Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) on the final climb to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 26 Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) was the sole rider from the breakaway to make a charge to the final climb, but could not hold off Primož Roglič in the final 300 metres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 26 American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) rides on stage 11 in the top 10 of the GC (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 26 In the breakaway is Harm Vanhoucke of Lotto Soudal and Magnus Cort of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 26 Edward Planckaert of Alpecin-Fenix takes a turn in the five-rider breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 26 Harm Vanhoucke of Team Lotto Soudal leads the breakaway group of five (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 26 Peloton crossing a bridge over Genil River in Benamejí Village during Stage 11 which covers 133.6km from Antequera to Valdepeñas de Jaén (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 26 One section of flat roads on Stage 11 for uphill finish to Valdepeñas de Jaén (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 26 Simon Carr of EF Education - Nippo during stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 26 Fabio Jakobsen of Team Deceuninck - QuickStep in the Green Points Jersey during stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 26 Joe Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates in peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 26 Deceuninck-QuickStep teammates Fabio Jakobsen in Green Points Jersey and Florian Senechal begin stage 11 out of Antequera (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 26 Robert Stannard of Australia and Team BikeExchange on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 26 Peloton takes off on133.6km, shortest road stage of this year's Vuelta, fromAntequera City while fans (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 26 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) in mountains classification jersey at stage 11 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 26 Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation) at stage 11 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 26 Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers at stage 11 start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 26 Peloton passes olive groves on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 26 Team BikeExchange's Michael Matthews riding on stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 26 Damiano Caruso of Bahrain Victorious in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during stage 11 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 24 of 26 Aleksander Vlasov of Astana – Premier Tech rides in the peloton just before the category 2 climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 25 of 26 Fabio Aru of Team Qhubeka Nexthash in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 26 of 26 Odd Christian Eiking of Norway and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux rides past the olive groves in theRed Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) used his power and aggression to win yet another short but steep uphill finish at the Vuelta a España, distancing his overall rivals with a final kick through the narrow roads of Valdepeñas de Jaén in Andalucia.

Roglič managed to open a three-second gap on his rivals at the line and so gained further time on them all and indicating his stage 10 crash had caused him few problems.

Enric Mas finished second after going shoulder to shoulder with Roglič on the climb, with his Movistar teammate, Miguel Angel Lopez, taking third at five seconds. The other GC contenders finished lined out and at least seven seconds down, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) ninth at 11 seconds.

Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) dug deep to finish tenth, also at 11 seconds down on Roglič, and so kept the race leader’s red jersey. He leads Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) by 58 seconds, with Roglič now at 1:56 and surely ready to take over at his will in the high mountains of the final week.

Magus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) was in the break of the day and was only caught with 300 metres to go after another brave late solo effort. He needed to zig-zag up the finishing straight but was the most aggressive rider of the day.

Roglič appeared far more in control of his effort and his rivals. “It's always nice to win, you never know when it's the last one,” he said, playing down his dominance.

“It was close again, eh? It was a hard stage. It was short but super hot again. I was also suffering a lot but luckily at the end I had enough for a win.

“It was a nice finish with a steep uphill where I can normally do well. It was a nice challenge and the team did an amazing job pushing hard all day and keeping the breakaway at a distance so big thanks to them.”

How it unfolded

The shortest stage of the Vuelta a España could have been the easiest stage but the uphill finish to Valdepeñas de Jaén after 133.6km in the saddle was always going to inspire a Flèche Wallonne race, with a strong breakaway attempt but also a chance for the strongest finisseur and even the overall contenders.

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) were the only two non-starters, leaving 169 riders in the peloton that rolled out of Antequera in the Andalucian hills north of Malaga. The Belgian sprinter has a mild fever and did not want to risk the rest of the season, while the Spaniard was injured in a crash on Tuesday.

The breakaway attempts started when the flag dropped at kilometre zero but the different stage ambitions meant that Team BikeExchange quickly closed down the move, keen to protect Matthews’ chances for the finish.

A seven-rider attack was deemed too dangerous and some solo attempts were also swept up but after 20km five riders were let go. They were Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Fenix), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo), Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal).

BikeExchange and Jumbo-Visma shared the initial chase to keep the break under control and their chances of victory alive. Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert also massed near the front at times, to defend the honour of Odd Christian Eiking leader’s jersey even if the five attackers were not a threat. Lastra was the closest at 42:16.

The rolling stage profile meant there was rarely a section of flat road but the five attackers worked valiantly together in the hope of staying away. However, the average speed for the first hour was a painful 47kph and so the break never pushed their lead out beyond two minutes.

Their breakaway’s gap faded to 1:20 with 30km to go and Movistar also sensed a chance of victory and perhaps a time gain. They started riding on the front with BikeExchange and Jumbo-Visma and so the break’s lead fell below a minute.

The climbs became especially harsh in the final 25km, with the 8.8km Puerto de Locubín climb starting with 15km to go.

The break fell apart on the lower slopes as the peloton upped the pace and fought for position for the key climb.

Just as on stage 6, Cort used his superior climbing ability to push on alone in the hope of staying away from the peloton over the top of the climb and then on the final steep ramp up to Valdepeñas de Jaén. It was a brave move.

Cort again paced his effort and gave his all, going near to cracking the strongest domestiques such as Mikel Nieve of BikeExchange. He kept a gap of 50 seconds for much of the climb as the Australian team paced their chase, no doubt based on Matthews’ threshold.

David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) attacked two kilometres from the top of the Puerto de Locubín climb but he only served as the hare to chase for Jumbo-Visma as they also tried to hurt their rivals before the final climb. The high pace meant there were only 30 riders in the front group, with Eiking near the back and fighting to hold onto the leader’s jersey.

Fortunately for the Norwegian the descent through the olive groves gave him a chance to catch his breath and recover for the final climb.

Cort dived down the descent, using his bike skills and nerve to hold a 25-second lead. He still had a 20-second gap as the climb through the narrow streets of Valdepeñas de Jaén began and bravely refused to surrender. However Jumbo-Visma sensed victory and rode to set up Roglič, with the work of Sepp Kuss and Steven Kruijswijk biting into Cort’s lead.

Mas and Roglič lead the peloton as the climb turned and gradient steepened, both hesitating for a while, knowing the final kick to the line would be vital.

Cort stayed away until 300 metres to go but then Roglič opened up his terrible finishing surge and cruelly swept past the Danish rider. Roglič was tucked low on the drops as Mas struggled to match him on the brake levers and danced on the pedal.

There was only one winner and Roglič quickly opened a gap that allowed him to earn seconds on all his rivals.

They were only seconds but surely weighed like minutes in their minds, giving Roglič a psychological as well as physical victory.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3:11:00 2 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:03 3 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:05 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:07 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 9 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11 10 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 11 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 12 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 13 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 14 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:17 15 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 16 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:20 17 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:23 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 19 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 20 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 21 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:29 22 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 23 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:34 24 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38 25 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:00:49 26 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 27 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 29 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:09 30 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 31 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 32 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:31 33 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:59 34 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:01 35 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:09 36 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:17 37 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 38 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:22 39 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:51 40 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 41 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:02:56 42 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 43 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:00 44 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 45 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:03 46 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 47 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 48 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 49 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:03:23 51 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:31 52 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:38 53 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:01 54 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 55 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 56 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:06:09 57 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:19 58 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:06:30 59 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:51 60 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:07:07 61 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:07:31 62 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:38 63 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:48 64 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 65 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 66 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 67 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:51 68 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:07:53 69 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:05 70 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:09 71 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:14 72 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:06 73 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 74 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:09:08 75 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 77 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 78 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 79 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 81 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 82 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 83 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 84 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 85 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 86 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:24 87 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 88 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:09:25 89 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 90 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:27 91 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 92 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:31 93 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:09:35 94 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 95 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:00 96 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:13 97 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:10:15 98 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:10:27 99 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:28 100 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:11:31 101 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 102 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 103 Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 104 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 105 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 106 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 107 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 108 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:11:50 109 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:52 110 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 111 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 112 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:55 113 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:27 114 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 115 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 116 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 117 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 118 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 119 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 120 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 121 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 122 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 124 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 125 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 126 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 127 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 128 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 129 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 130 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 131 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 132 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 133 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 134 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:38 135 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 136 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:40 137 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:44 138 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 139 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 140 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 0:13:49 141 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 142 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 143 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 144 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 145 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 146 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 147 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 148 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 149 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 150 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 151 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 152 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 153 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:56 154 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 155 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 156 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 157 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 158 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 159 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 160 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 161 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 162 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:00 163 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 164 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:03 165 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 166 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:14:05 167 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:14:07 168 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:14:09 DNS Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix DNS Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech DNF Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo

Sprint 1 - Alcalá La Real km. 102.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 20 2 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 17 3 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 4 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 5 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 30 2 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 25 3 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 22 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 19 5 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 17 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 15 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 13 8 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 11 9 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 9 10 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 11 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 6 12 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 5 13 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 4 14 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 3 15 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 2

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Locubã­n, km. 125.8 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 5 2 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 3 3 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 3:11:07 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:04 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 4 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:10 5 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:16 6 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 7 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:22 8 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:02 10 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:10 11 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:15 12 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:53 13 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:31 14 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:44 15 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:07:41 16 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:02 17 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:07 18 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:59 19 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:09:01 20 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 23 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:09:18 24 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:09:20 25 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:09:28 26 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:10:08 27 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:21 28 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:11:24 29 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:11:45 30 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:48 31 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:20 32 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 33 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 35 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 36 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 37 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 38 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:13:37 39 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:13:42 40 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 41 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 43 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 44 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 45 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:13:49 46 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 47 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 0:13:53 48 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:13:56

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jumbo-Visma 9:34:06 2 Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:10 3 Movistar Team 0:00:33 4 Bahrain Victorious 0:01:13 5 Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:03 6 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:19 7 Lotto Soudal 0:02:37 8 UAE Team Emirates 0:02:50 9 Trek-Segafredo 0:03:11 10 Team BikeExchange 0:03:40 11 Cofidis 0:08:42 12 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:33 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:58 14 Team DSM 0:11:05 15 AG2R Citroën Team 0:11:11 16 Burgos-BH 0:11:27 17 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:16:14 18 EF Education-Nippo 0:16:55 19 GROUPAMA - FDJ 0:17:41 20 Qhubeka NextHash 0:19:44 21 Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:22 22 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:57 23 Israel Start-up Nation 0:35:29

General classification after stage 11 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 41:48:57 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:58 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:56 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:31 5 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:28 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:55 7 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:46 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:57 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:03 10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:38 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:08 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:22 13 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:54 14 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:11 15 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:15 16 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:35 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:09 18 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:15:33 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:16:55 20 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:23 21 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:18:50 22 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:21:58 23 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:25:06 24 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:24 25 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:10 26 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:29:06 27 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:32:13 28 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:32:29 29 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:32:42 30 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:33:19 31 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:36:57 32 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:37:27 33 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:37:38 34 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:37:48 35 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:38:11 36 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:39:16 37 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:42:42 38 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:19 39 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:43:33 40 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:43:41 41 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:44:04 42 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:44:56 43 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 0:46:15 44 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:54 45 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:47:21 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:48:08 47 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:49:05 48 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:49:06 49 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:12 50 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:51:08 51 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:37 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:51:57 53 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:52:10 54 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:53:15 55 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:56:24 56 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:57:03 57 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:57:53 58 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:59:12 59 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 1:01:53 60 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 1:03:55 61 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:04:30 62 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:56 63 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:07:23 64 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:07:55 65 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 1:08:14 66 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:08:24 67 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:11:33 68 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:12:01 69 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1:12:40 70 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:12:46 71 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 1:13:41 72 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:13:51 73 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:14:33 74 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:15:21 75 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:15:33 76 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 1:15:44 77 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 1:15:49 78 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 79 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:16:25 80 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:16:55 81 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:17:01 82 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 1:17:24 83 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:17:29 84 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:17:53 85 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:18:03 86 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:18:06 87 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:18:12 88 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:19:05 89 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:23:05 90 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:23:44 91 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:23:52 92 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:24:46 93 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1:26:33 94 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 95 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:27:51 96 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:28:11 97 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:28:38 98 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:29:35 99 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:30:01 100 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:30:46 101 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1:31:10 102 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:31:55 103 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:31:59 104 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:32:09 105 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 1:32:20 106 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:32:41 107 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:33:32 108 Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 1:34:01 109 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:34:14 110 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:34:22 111 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:34:53 112 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:36:11 113 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 1:36:45 114 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:38:15 115 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:38:35 116 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 1:39:35 117 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 1:39:45 118 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 119 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:39:52 120 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:39:53 121 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:40:14 122 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:41:44 123 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 1:41:51 124 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 1:42:01 125 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:43:04 126 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:43:19 127 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:43:20 128 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:43:21 129 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:43:39 130 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 1:44:36 131 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:44:37 132 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:45:34 133 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:46:09 134 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 1:46:39 135 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:46:51 136 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1:46:52 137 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:46:59 138 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 1:47:17 139 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:47:35 140 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:47:44 141 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 1:49:07 142 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 1:49:59 143 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:50:09 144 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 1:51:09 145 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:52:29 146 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 1:53:08 147 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 1:53:21 148 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:53:27 149 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 1:53:55 150 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 1:54:44 151 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:55:07 152 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 1:56:15 153 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 1:56:41 154 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 1:57:38 155 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:58:33 156 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:59:33 157 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 1:59:55 158 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 2:00:16 159 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 160 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 2:00:18 161 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:00:34 162 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 2:02:09 163 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:05:08 164 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:07:57 165 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 2:07:59 166 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:08:08 167 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:11:35 168 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:12:39

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 180 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 101 3 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 84 4 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 74 5 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 73 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 70 7 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 69 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 59 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54 10 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 52 11 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 50 12 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 45 13 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 44 14 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 43 15 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 16 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 17 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 40 18 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 40 19 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 20 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 37 21 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 22 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 34 23 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 34 24 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33 25 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 32 26 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 30 27 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 30 28 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 30 29 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 29 30 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 29 31 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 32 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 33 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 24 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 24 35 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 22 36 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 22 37 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 38 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 20 39 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 40 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 41 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 42 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 43 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 19 44 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 18 45 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 17 46 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 47 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 17 48 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 49 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 17 50 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 51 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 16 52 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 15 53 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 15 54 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15 55 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 15 56 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 15 57 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 15 58 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 59 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 15 60 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15 61 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 13 62 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 13 63 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 64 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13 65 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 66 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13 67 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 13 68 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 13 69 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 11 70 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 11 71 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 72 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 73 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10 74 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 75 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 76 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 77 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7 78 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 79 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 5 80 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 81 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 5 82 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 83 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 4 84 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 85 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 86 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3 87 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 88 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 89 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 90 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 3 91 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 3 92 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 93 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 94 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4 95 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -37

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 31 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 22 3 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 17 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 16 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 12 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 11 8 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 9 10 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 8 11 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 7 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 13 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 6 14 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6 15 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 5 16 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 5 17 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 19 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 20 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 21 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 2 22 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 2 23 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2 24 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2 26 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 1 27 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1 28 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 29 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1 30 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 31 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1 32 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2 33 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 41:53:43 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:22 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:08 4 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:49 5 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:17:12 6 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:32:52 7 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:33:02 8 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:38:55 9 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:08 10 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:47:24 11 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:48:29 12 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:38 13 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:54:26 14 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:59:09 15 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:59:44 16 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:03:38 17 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 1:08:55 18 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:10:47 19 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 1:11:03 20 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 21 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:12:09 22 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:12:43 23 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:13:07 24 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:13:20 25 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:21:47 26 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:23:05 27 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:25:15 28 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:26:00 29 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:27:13 30 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 1:27:34 31 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:27:55 32 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:46 33 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:33:49 34 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 1:34:49 35 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:34:59 36 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:35:07 37 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:36:58 38 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 1:37:15 39 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:38:53 40 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 1:39:50 41 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:42:49 42 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 1:44:21 43 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 1:51:29 44 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:55:30 45 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 46 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 2:00:22 47 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:03:11 48 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 2:06:49