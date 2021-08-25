Vuelta a España: Roglic wins at Valdepeñas de Jaén
Jumbo-Visma rider overhauls Cort but Eiking keeps race lead
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) used his power and aggression to win yet another short but steep uphill finish at the Vuelta a España, distancing his overall rivals with a final kick through the narrow roads of Valdepeñas de Jaén in Andalucia.
Roglič managed to open a three-second gap on his rivals at the line and so gained further time on them all and indicating his stage 10 crash had caused him few problems.
Enric Mas finished second after going shoulder to shoulder with Roglič on the climb, with his Movistar teammate, Miguel Angel Lopez, taking third at five seconds. The other GC contenders finished lined out and at least seven seconds down, with Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) ninth at 11 seconds.
Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) dug deep to finish tenth, also at 11 seconds down on Roglič, and so kept the race leader’s red jersey. He leads Guillaume Martin (Cofidis) by 58 seconds, with Roglič now at 1:56 and surely ready to take over at his will in the high mountains of the final week.
Magus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) was in the break of the day and was only caught with 300 metres to go after another brave late solo effort. He needed to zig-zag up the finishing straight but was the most aggressive rider of the day.
Roglič appeared far more in control of his effort and his rivals. “It's always nice to win, you never know when it's the last one,” he said, playing down his dominance.
“It was close again, eh? It was a hard stage. It was short but super hot again. I was also suffering a lot but luckily at the end I had enough for a win.
“It was a nice finish with a steep uphill where I can normally do well. It was a nice challenge and the team did an amazing job pushing hard all day and keeping the breakaway at a distance so big thanks to them.”
How it unfolded
The shortest stage of the Vuelta a España could have been the easiest stage but the uphill finish to Valdepeñas de Jaén after 133.6km in the saddle was always going to inspire a Flèche Wallonne race, with a strong breakaway attempt but also a chance for the strongest finisseur and even the overall contenders.
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) were the only two non-starters, leaving 169 riders in the peloton that rolled out of Antequera in the Andalucian hills north of Malaga. The Belgian sprinter has a mild fever and did not want to risk the rest of the season, while the Spaniard was injured in a crash on Tuesday.
The breakaway attempts started when the flag dropped at kilometre zero but the different stage ambitions meant that Team BikeExchange quickly closed down the move, keen to protect Matthews’ chances for the finish.
A seven-rider attack was deemed too dangerous and some solo attempts were also swept up but after 20km five riders were let go. They were Edward Planckaert (Alpecin-Fenix), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo), Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal).
BikeExchange and Jumbo-Visma shared the initial chase to keep the break under control and their chances of victory alive. Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert also massed near the front at times, to defend the honour of Odd Christian Eiking leader’s jersey even if the five attackers were not a threat. Lastra was the closest at 42:16.
The rolling stage profile meant there was rarely a section of flat road but the five attackers worked valiantly together in the hope of staying away. However, the average speed for the first hour was a painful 47kph and so the break never pushed their lead out beyond two minutes.
Their breakaway’s gap faded to 1:20 with 30km to go and Movistar also sensed a chance of victory and perhaps a time gain. They started riding on the front with BikeExchange and Jumbo-Visma and so the break’s lead fell below a minute.
The climbs became especially harsh in the final 25km, with the 8.8km Puerto de Locubín climb starting with 15km to go.
The break fell apart on the lower slopes as the peloton upped the pace and fought for position for the key climb.
Just as on stage 6, Cort used his superior climbing ability to push on alone in the hope of staying away from the peloton over the top of the climb and then on the final steep ramp up to Valdepeñas de Jaén. It was a brave move.
Cort again paced his effort and gave his all, going near to cracking the strongest domestiques such as Mikel Nieve of BikeExchange. He kept a gap of 50 seconds for much of the climb as the Australian team paced their chase, no doubt based on Matthews’ threshold.
David de la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) attacked two kilometres from the top of the Puerto de Locubín climb but he only served as the hare to chase for Jumbo-Visma as they also tried to hurt their rivals before the final climb. The high pace meant there were only 30 riders in the front group, with Eiking near the back and fighting to hold onto the leader’s jersey.
Fortunately for the Norwegian the descent through the olive groves gave him a chance to catch his breath and recover for the final climb.
Cort dived down the descent, using his bike skills and nerve to hold a 25-second lead. He still had a 20-second gap as the climb through the narrow streets of Valdepeñas de Jaén began and bravely refused to surrender. However Jumbo-Visma sensed victory and rode to set up Roglič, with the work of Sepp Kuss and Steven Kruijswijk biting into Cort’s lead.
Mas and Roglič lead the peloton as the climb turned and gradient steepened, both hesitating for a while, knowing the final kick to the line would be vital.
Cort stayed away until 300 metres to go but then Roglič opened up his terrible finishing surge and cruelly swept past the Danish rider. Roglič was tucked low on the drops as Mas struggled to match him on the brake levers and danced on the pedal.
There was only one winner and Roglič quickly opened a gap that allowed him to earn seconds on all his rivals.
They were only seconds but surely weighed like minutes in their minds, giving Roglič a psychological as well as physical victory.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|3:11:00
|2
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:03
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:07
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|9
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:11
|10
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|11
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|12
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|14
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:17
|15
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:20
|17
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:23
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|19
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|21
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:29
|22
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|23
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:34
|24
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:38
|25
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:00:49
|26
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|27
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|29
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:09
|30
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|31
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|32
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:31
|33
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:59
|34
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:01
|35
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:09
|36
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:17
|37
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|38
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:22
|39
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:51
|40
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|41
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:02:56
|42
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|43
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:00
|44
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|45
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:03
|46
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|47
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|48
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|49
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:23
|51
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:31
|52
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:38
|53
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:01
|54
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|55
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|56
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:09
|57
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:19
|58
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:06:30
|59
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:51
|60
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:07:07
|61
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:07:31
|62
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:07:38
|63
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:07:48
|64
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|65
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|67
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:51
|68
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:07:53
|69
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:05
|70
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:09
|71
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:14
|72
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:09:06
|73
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|74
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:09:08
|75
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|77
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|78
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|79
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|81
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|82
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|83
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|84
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|85
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|86
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:24
|87
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|88
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:09:25
|89
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|90
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:27
|91
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|92
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:31
|93
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:09:35
|94
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|95
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:00
|96
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:13
|97
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:15
|98
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:10:27
|99
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:28
|100
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:11:31
|101
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|102
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|103
|Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|104
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|105
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|106
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|107
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|108
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|0:11:50
|109
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:52
|110
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|111
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|112
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:55
|113
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:13:27
|114
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|115
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|116
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|117
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|118
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|119
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|120
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|121
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|122
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|124
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|125
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|126
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|127
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|128
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|129
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|130
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|131
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|132
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|133
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|134
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:13:38
|135
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|136
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:40
|137
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:44
|138
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|139
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|140
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:13:49
|141
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|142
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|143
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|144
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|145
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|146
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|147
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|148
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|149
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|150
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|151
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|152
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|153
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:56
|154
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|155
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|156
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|157
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|158
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|159
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|160
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|161
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|162
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:00
|163
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|164
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14:03
|165
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|166
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:14:05
|167
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:14:07
|168
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:14:09
|DNS
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNS
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|17
|3
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|4
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|5
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|30
|2
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|25
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|22
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|19
|5
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|17
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|15
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|13
|8
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|11
|9
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|10
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|11
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|6
|12
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
|5
|13
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|14
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|3
|15
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|5
|2
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|3
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|3:11:07
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:04
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:10
|5
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:16
|6
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:22
|8
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:02
|10
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:10
|11
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:15
|12
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:53
|13
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:31
|14
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:44
|15
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:07:41
|16
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:02
|17
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:07
|18
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:59
|19
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:09:01
|20
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|23
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:09:18
|24
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:09:20
|25
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:09:28
|26
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:10:08
|27
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:21
|28
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:11:24
|29
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:11:45
|30
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:48
|31
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:13:20
|32
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|33
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|35
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|37
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|38
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:13:37
|39
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:13:42
|40
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|41
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|43
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|44
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|45
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:13:49
|46
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|47
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:13:53
|48
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:13:56
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jumbo-Visma
|9:34:06
|2
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:10
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:00:33
|4
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:13
|5
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:03
|6
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:19
|7
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:37
|8
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:50
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:11
|10
|Team BikeExchange
|0:03:40
|11
|Cofidis
|0:08:42
|12
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:33
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:58
|14
|Team DSM
|0:11:05
|15
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:11:11
|16
|Burgos-BH
|0:11:27
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:16:14
|18
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:16:55
|19
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|0:17:41
|20
|Qhubeka NextHash
|0:19:44
|21
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21:22
|22
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:57
|23
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:35:29
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|41:48:57
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:58
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:56
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:31
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:28
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:55
|7
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:46
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:57
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:03
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:38
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:08
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:22
|13
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:06:54
|14
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:07:11
|15
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:15
|16
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:35
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:09
|18
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:33
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:16:55
|20
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:18:23
|21
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:18:50
|22
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:21:58
|23
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:25:06
|24
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:24
|25
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:27:10
|26
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:29:06
|27
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:32:13
|28
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:32:29
|29
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:32:42
|30
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:33:19
|31
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:36:57
|32
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:37:27
|33
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:37:38
|34
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:37:48
|35
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:38:11
|36
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:39:16
|37
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:42:42
|38
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:43:19
|39
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:43:33
|40
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:43:41
|41
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:44:04
|42
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:44:56
|43
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:46:15
|44
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:46:54
|45
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:47:21
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:48:08
|47
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:49:05
|48
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:49:06
|49
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:12
|50
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:51:08
|51
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:37
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:51:57
|53
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:52:10
|54
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:53:15
|55
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:56:24
|56
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:57:03
|57
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:57:53
|58
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:59:12
|59
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:01:53
|60
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:03:55
|61
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:30
|62
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:06:56
|63
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:07:23
|64
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:07:55
|65
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|1:08:14
|66
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:08:24
|67
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|1:11:33
|68
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:12:01
|69
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1:12:40
|70
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|1:12:46
|71
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:13:41
|72
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:13:51
|73
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:14:33
|74
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:15:21
|75
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:15:33
|76
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|1:15:44
|77
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|1:15:49
|78
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|79
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:16:25
|80
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:16:55
|81
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:17:01
|82
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|1:17:24
|83
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:17:29
|84
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:17:53
|85
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:18:03
|86
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:18:06
|87
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:18:12
|88
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:19:05
|89
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:23:05
|90
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:23:44
|91
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:23:52
|92
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:24:46
|93
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|1:26:33
|94
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|95
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|1:27:51
|96
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:28:11
|97
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:28:38
|98
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:29:35
|99
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:30:01
|100
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:30:46
|101
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|1:31:10
|102
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:31:55
|103
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:31:59
|104
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:32:09
|105
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|1:32:20
|106
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:32:41
|107
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:33:32
|108
|Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:34:01
|109
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:34:14
|110
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:34:22
|111
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:34:53
|112
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:36:11
|113
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|1:36:45
|114
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:38:15
|115
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:38:35
|116
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|1:39:35
|117
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:39:45
|118
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|119
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:39:52
|120
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:39:53
|121
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:40:14
|122
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:41:44
|123
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|1:41:51
|124
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|1:42:01
|125
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:43:04
|126
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:43:19
|127
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:43:20
|128
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:43:21
|129
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:43:39
|130
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:44:36
|131
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:44:37
|132
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:45:34
|133
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:46:09
|134
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:46:39
|135
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:46:51
|136
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1:46:52
|137
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1:46:59
|138
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|1:47:17
|139
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:47:35
|140
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1:47:44
|141
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:49:07
|142
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:49:59
|143
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:50:09
|144
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|1:51:09
|145
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:52:29
|146
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:53:08
|147
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:53:21
|148
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:53:27
|149
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|1:53:55
|150
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|1:54:44
|151
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:55:07
|152
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:56:15
|153
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:56:41
|154
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:57:38
|155
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:58:33
|156
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:59:33
|157
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|1:59:55
|158
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|2:00:16
|159
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|160
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|2:00:18
|161
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:00:34
|162
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|2:02:09
|163
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:05:08
|164
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:07:57
|165
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|2:07:59
|166
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:08:08
|167
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:11:35
|168
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:12:39
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|180
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|101
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|84
|4
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|5
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|73
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|70
|7
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|69
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|59
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|10
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|52
|11
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|50
|12
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|45
|13
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|44
|14
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|43
|15
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|16
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|17
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|40
|18
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|40
|19
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|20
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|37
|21
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|22
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|34
|23
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|34
|24
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|33
|25
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|32
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|30
|27
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|30
|28
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|29
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|29
|30
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|29
|31
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|32
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|33
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|24
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|24
|35
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|36
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|37
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|38
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|39
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|40
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|41
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|42
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|43
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|44
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|18
|45
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|46
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|47
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|48
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|49
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17
|50
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|51
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|16
|52
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|15
|53
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|54
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|55
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|15
|56
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15
|57
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|15
|58
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|59
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15
|60
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|61
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|13
|62
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|63
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|64
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|13
|65
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|66
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|67
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|13
|68
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|13
|69
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|11
|70
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|11
|71
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|72
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|73
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|74
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|75
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|76
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|77
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|78
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|79
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
|5
|80
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|81
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|82
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|83
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|84
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|85
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|86
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|3
|87
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|88
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|89
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3
|90
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|3
|91
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|92
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|93
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|94
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-4
|95
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-37
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|31
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|22
|3
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|17
|4
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|8
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|10
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|11
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|13
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|14
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|15
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|16
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|17
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|19
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|20
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|22
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|2
|23
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|24
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|26
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|27
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|28
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|29
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|30
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|31
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|32
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-2
|33
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|41:53:43
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:22
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:08
|4
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:49
|5
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:17:12
|6
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:32:52
|7
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33:02
|8
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:38:55
|9
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:08
|10
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:47:24
|11
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:48:29
|12
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:38
|13
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:54:26
|14
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:59:09
|15
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:59:44
|16
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:03:38
|17
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:08:55
|18
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:10:47
|19
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|1:11:03
|20
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|21
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:12:09
|22
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:12:43
|23
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:13:07
|24
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:13:20
|25
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:21:47
|26
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|1:23:05
|27
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:25:15
|28
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:26:00
|29
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:27:13
|30
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|1:27:34
|31
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:27:55
|32
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:46
|33
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:33:49
|34
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|1:34:49
|35
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:34:59
|36
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:35:07
|37
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:36:58
|38
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|1:37:15
|39
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:38:53
|40
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:39:50
|41
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:42:49
|42
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:44:21
|43
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:51:29
|44
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|1:55:30
|45
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:00:22
|47
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:03:11
|48
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|2:06:49
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|125:25:12
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:18
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:14:17
|4
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:15:10
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:56
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:58
|7
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:40:38
|8
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:45:56
|9
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:52:23
|10
|Cofidis
|0:58:28
|11
|Team DSM
|0:59:04
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|1:22:47
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:40:16
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:47:21
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|2:01:49
|16
|Lotto Soudal
|2:09:25
|17
|Burgos-BH
|2:13:32
|18
|Qhubeka NextHash
|2:17:59
|19
|EF Education-Nippo
|2:24:49
|20
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|3:05:49
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:11:26
|22
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:32:07
|23
|Israel Start-up Nation
|4:04:42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best heart rate monitors: Track fitness and get training insightsThe best heart rate monitors will help you track your heart rate comfortably and accurately - here's our pick of the best
-
Vuelta a España: Roglic wins at Valdepeñas de JaénJumbo-Visma rider overhauls Cort but Eiking keeps race lead
-
Alison Jackson: Simac Ladies Tour stage win a 'gift' after tough pandemic year'A win is a win but it's been a tough year and I just really think it's a gift' says Liv Racing rider who takes the overall race lead
-
MTB Worlds: France takes record seventh Team Relay titleUSA best Germany for silver
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.