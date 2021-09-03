Vuelta a España: Cort takes his third stage win in Monforte de Lemos
Breakaway sticks, Roglič keeps race lead
Stage 19: Tapia - Monforte de Lemos
Magnus Cort captured his and EF Education-Nippo's third victory of the Vuelta a España on stage 19, proving the fastest rider from the breakaway as the seven men left standing held off the charging peloton in Monforte de Lemos.
The Dane outpaced Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) in the final dash for the line after almost four and half hours of racing, the break crossing the line 18 seconds ahead of the peloton after a furious chase on the run-in to the line.
More to come!
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|04:24:54
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|6
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|7
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|00:00:05
|8
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|00:00:18
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|77:49:37
|2
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:02:30
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|00:02:53
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|00:04:36
|5
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:04:43
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:05:44
|7
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|00:06:02
|8
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|00:07:48
|9
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:08:31
|10
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|00:09:24
Daniel joined Cyclingnews as staff writer in 2019 after working as a freelancer around pro cycling media for the previous seven years.
