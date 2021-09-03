Vuelta a España: Cort takes his third stage win in Monforte de Lemos

Image 1 of 16 Magnus Cort of EF Education-Nippo wins stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 16 Celebrating stage 19 victory in Monforte de Lemos is Magnus Cort of EF Education-Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 16 Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) gets his third stage win at this year's Vuelta on Friday (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 16 Primoz Roglic of Jumbo-Visma crosses the finish line safely on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 16 Lawson Craddock celebrates his EF Education-Nippo teammate's win, as the American delivered the perfect lead out (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 16 Another day in the red leader's jersey for Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 16 Michael Matthews of Team BikeExchange takes time to resolve a mechanical problem (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 16 Quinn Simmons of Trek - Segafredo of front of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 16 Arnaud Demare of Team Groupama - FDJ during stage 19 in the 11-rider break (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 16 Eleven-rider breakaway includes Pelayo Sanchez Mayo of Team Burgos - BH, Arnaud Demare of Groupama - FDJ and Quinn Simmons of Trek - Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 16 Scenery on stage 19 between Tapia and Monforte de Lemos (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 16 Lawson Craddock of United States and Team EF Education - Nippo and Andreas Lorentz Kron of Denmark and Team Lotto Soudal in breakway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 16 Rui Oliveira of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates and Quinn Simmons of United States and Team Trek - Segafredo compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 16 (L-R) Andrea Bagioli of Italy and Team Deceuninck - Quick-Step, Anthony Roux of France and Team Groupama - FDJ and Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Education - Nippo compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 16 Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Education - Nippo on stage 19 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 16 Tenth overall on GC to start stage 19 was Louis Meintjes of South Africa and Team Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux who would crash out of the stage (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Magnus Cort captured his and EF Education-Nippo's third victory of the Vuelta a España on stage 19, proving the fastest rider from the breakaway as the seven men left standing held off the charging peloton in Monforte de Lemos.

The Dane outpaced Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) in the final dash for the line after almost four and half hours of racing, the break crossing the line 18 seconds ahead of the peloton after a furious chase on the run-in to the line.

Brief results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 04:24:54 2 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 3 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 4 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 6 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 7 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 00:00:05 8 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 00:00:18 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix