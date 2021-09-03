Trending

Vuelta a España: Cort takes his third stage win in Monforte de Lemos

Breakaway sticks, Roglič keeps race lead

Magnus Cort captured his and EF Education-Nippo's third victory of the Vuelta a España on stage 19, proving the fastest rider from the breakaway as the seven men left standing held off the charging peloton in Monforte de Lemos.

The Dane outpaced Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates) and Quinn Simmons (Trek-Segafredo) in the final dash for the line after almost four and half hours of racing, the break crossing the line 18 seconds ahead of the peloton after a furious chase on the run-in to the line.

Brief results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo04:24:54
2Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
3Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
4Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
6Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
7Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo00:00:05
8Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM00:00:18
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
10Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix

General classification after stage 19
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma77:49:37
2Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:30
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team00:02:53
4Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious00:04:36
5Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:04:43
6Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:05:44
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma00:06:02
8Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious00:07:48
9Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:08:31
10David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates00:09:24
