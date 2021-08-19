Vuelta a España: Magnus Cort hangs on to narrow win on stage 6
Primoz Roglic finishes second and takes overall race lead on Alto de la Montaña de Cullera
Stage 6: Requena - Alto de Cullera
Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) claimed a breakaway victory on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España, holding off Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in a thrilling finale atop the Alto de la Montaña de Cullera.
It took 50km for the day’s five man break to form, and it looked like it was curtains as the pre-race favourites stormed up the short, steep final climb, but Cort timed his efforts to perfection.
Roglič kicked clear of his rivals for the overall title in the final couple of hundred metres of the 1.9km climb, which had a gradient of 9.4 per cent, but he couldn’t quite catch Cort and crossed the line in the Dane’s slipstream. Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished a couple of seconds down to take the final place on the podium.
Alexander Vlasov (Astana-PremierTech) and Enric Mas (Movistar) were Roglič’s closest GC challengers, while Michael Matthews, whose Team BikeExchange teammates had worked for much of the day, had to settle for sixth place after launching a bid for victory in the final few hundred metres.
"I looked back with 150 metres to go and I could see him coming,” Cort said of the advancing Roglič. “I sprinted with everything I had and I luckily could keep him behind.
"This one is special for me in a very different way. The stages I win are always in sprints and I'm very happy to show I can also do it in other terrains and finish off a breakaway like this today."
There was no stage win for the Roglič but there was consolation in the form of the overall lead, as Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) was dropped on the final climb and was forced to hand over the red jersey. There was also the more important matter of time gains over his rivals for the overall title.
Crosswinds had already struck and split the race into echelons on an exposed loop just inland from Spain’s eastern coast, but a full peloton regrouped for the finishing kick up to the castle above Cullera. Still, the near-double-digit gradients were enough to do some significant damage.
Ineos Grenadiers exploded the bunch on the lower slopes through Jhonatan Narvaez, and Egan Bernal went on to cross the line in seventh place, eight seconds down on Roglič but conceding a further six through bonus seconds. Adam Yates, dropped briefly in the crosswinds finished 25 seconds adrift, while Richard Carapaz crossed the line at 27 seconds.
Alejandro Valverde and Miguel Angel Lopez joined their teammate Mas in finishing within nine seconds of Roglič on a day when Movistar played a prominent role, while Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) rounded out the top 10 on the day.
David De la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) finished with Yates, while Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) had a disappointing day and finished alongside Carapaz and Fabio Aru (Qhubeka-NextHash) at 27 seconds.
The biggest loser from a GC perspective was Hugh Carthy, which made it a bittersweet day for EF Education-Nippo. The British rider had already been ominously dropped in the crosswinds and struggled up the final climb, finishing 2:50 in arrears.
Roglič now leads the Vuelta over a Movistar trio, with Mas second at 25 seconds, Lopez third at 36 seconds, and Valverde fourth at 41 seconds, tied on time with fifth-placed Bernal. Vlasov and Ciccone follow while Landa, Aru and Yates are all now more than a minute in arrears.
“I’m not at all disappointed. Magnus was just stronger, he had really good legs and definitely deserved the win,” Roglič said. “For myself, it wasn’t so much about the win. I was first of all trying to stay safe and then trying to enjoy it. In the end, I had good legs so did a little sprint.”
How it unfolded
It was a fast start from Requena on largely downhill roads, which saw a constant volley of accelerations and breakaway attempts. It wasn’t until the 50-kilometre mark, approaching the flatter terrain that made up much of the stage, that a group did manage to go clear.
Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) were the first to attack and they were joined by Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) and Bert Jan Lindeman (Qhubeka NextHash) to create a five-man escape. Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation) wanted to be a part of it but missed the boat and left his counter-attack too late, having to drift back to the bunch after several kilometres in no-man’s land.
Meanwhile, the five riders up front quickly built a lead of seven minutes, at which point BikeExchange decided to hit the front of the peloton and raise the pace, after Trek-Segafredo had been controlling to keep the gap sensible up to that point. The Australian team’s concerted effort steadily chipped into the breakaway’s advantage.
By the intermediate sprint in Pinedo with 50km to go, where Bol claimed maximum points, the gap was down to just over three minutes. From there, the race headed down Spain’s east coast towards the finish town, with an extra lap of an inland loop ahead of the short final climb. That part of the course turned out to be more exposed to the stiff wind that was blowing in from the sea, and the tension began to ramp up, with a high pace and a number of small crashes.
Things really kicked off with 33km to go, as Ineos Grenadiers hit the front and made a big push to create an echelon. Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz were both up there getting involved and they helped to send a 30-man group clear, with Movistar and Jumbo-Visma both particularly prominent.
However, Adam Yates missed the boat, and Ineos then appeared to settle into more of a watching brief, with Movistar taking the reins. Elissonde missed the split and was forced into a larger chase group, where his teammates gave chase.
After a few kilometres, things calmed down up front, with the Yates group making contact with the lead group, and the Elissonde peloton gaining ground too. Many riders tried to accelerate across the shortening gap - including Elissonde himself at one point - but the race did come together again with 25km to go.
There was a lull in the action as they went past the foot of the final climb and headed north up that coastal road, with the breakaway re-finding a foothold at 90 seconds, but things heated up again with 17km to go as they prepared to turn back into that exposed crosswind section.
Movistar were still bossing the front of the bunch and there was trouble for Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) when he was tailed off in a small split towards the back of the bunch with 15km to go.
The British rider used his teammates to get within touching distance of the back of the bunch, but couldn’t quite make contact by the time they went out onto the exposed section, where the pace exploded once more.
Florian Senechal hit the front for Deceuninck-QuickStep and quickly Carthy found himself 20 seconds adrift. However, there wasn’t as much damage up front this time around and the pace calmed down somewhat on the latter section of the loop, which was more sheltered. That allowed Carthy and his teammates to claw their way back with 8km to go.
With the echelon danger apparently over, it was now a case of trying to set up a stage win, with the breakaway still together and still a minute clear. Movistar continued their efforts and reduced it to 50 seconds with 5km to go.
Just 1,500 metres later, with the gap still at 40 seconds, Ineos hit the front through Dylan van Baarle. By the foot of the climb, with 1.9km to go, the five escapees had just 20 seconds in hand.
On the short rise through town before the start of the climb proper, Bou accelerated but it was soon in vain as behind, Van Baarle pulled aside and Narvaez made a huge push with Carapaz in the wheel. Elissonde was soon unable to follow and slipped out of the red jersey.
With 1.4km from the top, Cort made a push from what was left of the breakaway, and Lindeman clawed his way across to him. The favourites were close at hand, but Lopez took it up and the pace eased slightly.
That gave new hope to Cort, who dropped Lindeman and led by several seconds going into the final 500 metres. Matthews had no option but to hit out behind and went on the attack, which opened up the GC group.
Vlasov got onto his wheel before Roglič came through as the group began to split. Roglic made a sustained push out of the saddle and it looked like a robbery was on the cards in sight of the line but Cort made use of his own fast kick and Roglič was forced to sit down and settle for second, although in the context of the race as a whole it was as morale-boosting as they come.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|3:30:53
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:02
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:04
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:06
|7
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:08
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:09
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:16
|11
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:21
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:25
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:27
|15
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|17
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|18
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|19
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|20
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|21
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|23
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:33
|24
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:00:34
|25
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|26
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|27
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:40
|28
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:47
|29
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|30
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:50
|31
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|33
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
|34
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:53
|35
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|36
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|37
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|38
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:59
|39
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:00
|40
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:01:03
|41
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:09
|42
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:11
|43
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:01:13
|44
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:14
|45
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|46
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:18
|47
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:21
|48
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:27
|49
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|50
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:34
|51
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:47
|52
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:01:58
|53
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|54
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:16
|55
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:22
|56
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:36
|57
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:39
|58
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:02:50
|59
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|60
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:02:59
|61
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:12
|62
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:30
|63
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:52
|64
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|65
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:30
|66
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|67
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|68
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|69
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|70
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:37
|71
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|72
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|73
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|74
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|75
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:59
|76
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:04
|77
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:12
|79
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|80
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|81
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|82
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:32
|84
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|85
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:36
|86
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|87
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:05:51
|88
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:58
|89
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:06:03
|90
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:06:25
|91
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:27
|92
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:06:31
|93
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|94
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:06:37
|95
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:07:25
|96
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|97
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:41
|98
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:43
|99
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|100
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|101
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:59
|102
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|103
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|104
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:08:23
|105
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:08:24
|106
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|107
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|108
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:32
|109
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:08:36
|110
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|111
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|0:08:43
|112
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:52
|113
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:24
|114
|Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:09:35
|115
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|116
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|117
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|118
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|119
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|120
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|122
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|123
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|124
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|125
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|126
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|127
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|128
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|129
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|130
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|131
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|132
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|133
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|134
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|135
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|136
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|137
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|138
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|139
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:09:51
|140
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:09:53
|141
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|142
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:10:31
|143
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:53
|144
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|145
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|146
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|147
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|148
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|149
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|150
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|151
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|152
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|153
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|154
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|155
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|156
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|157
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|158
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|159
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|160
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|161
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|162
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|163
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|164
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|165
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|166
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:13:01
|167
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|168
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|169
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|170
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|171
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|172
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|173
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|174
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:13:05
|175
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|176
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|177
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:14:03
|178
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:14:09
|179
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:17
|180
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|181
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:07
|182
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:20:43
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|20
|2
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|17
|3
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|4
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|5
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|30
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|25
|3
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|22
|4
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|19
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|15
|7
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|8
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|9
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|11
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|12
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|13
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|15
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|3
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3:30:55
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:02
|3
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:06
|4
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:25
|5
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:31
|7
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:00:32
|8
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:38
|9
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:45
|10
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:48
|11
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:51
|13
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|14
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:57
|15
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:01:09
|16
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:01:12
|17
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:01:16
|18
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:19
|19
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:25
|20
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:34
|21
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:02:57
|22
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:10
|23
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04:35
|24
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:05:10
|26
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:34
|27
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:06:25
|28
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:06:29
|29
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:23
|30
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:07:41
|31
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:07:57
|32
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:22
|33
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:08:30
|34
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:50
|35
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:09:22
|36
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:09:33
|37
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|38
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|39
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|40
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|41
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|42
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|43
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:12:51
|44
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|45
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|46
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|47
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|48
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:12:59
|49
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|50
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|51
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|52
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:14:15
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|10:33:00
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:39
|3
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:03
|4
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:39
|5
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:46
|6
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:53
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:01
|8
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:06
|9
|Qhubeka NextHash
|0:02:54
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:04
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:14
|12
|Burgos-BH
|0:03:43
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:46
|14
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:07
|15
|Team BikeExchange
|0:05:47
|16
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:08:44
|17
|Lotto Soudal
|0:09:28
|18
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:10:21
|19
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|0:10:26
|20
|Team DSM
|0:11:14
|21
|Cofidis
|0:11:27
|22
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:11:57
|23
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:20:17
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|21:04:49
|2
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|4
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:41
|5
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:53
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:58
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:04
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:12
|10
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:01:17
|11
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:22
|12
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:42
|13
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:55
|14
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:05
|15
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:09
|16
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:13
|17
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:14
|18
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:18
|19
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:19
|20
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:38
|21
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:44
|22
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:45
|23
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:53
|24
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:54
|25
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:57
|26
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:06
|27
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:03:16
|28
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:19
|29
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:31
|30
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:39
|31
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:59
|32
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:26
|33
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:04:28
|34
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:31
|35
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:58
|36
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|0:04:59
|37
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:04
|38
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:26
|39
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:35
|40
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:59
|41
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:06:08
|42
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:06:47
|43
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:06:48
|44
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:59
|45
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:11
|46
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:08:14
|47
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:10:13
|48
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:10:18
|49
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:10:57
|50
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:05
|51
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:12:44
|52
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:12:48
|53
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:12:55
|54
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:08
|55
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:13:34
|56
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:42
|57
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:14:17
|58
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:30
|59
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:14:42
|60
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:14:50
|61
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14:54
|62
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:15:07
|63
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:15:11
|64
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:15:34
|65
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:15:35
|66
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:39
|67
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:15:48
|68
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:15:57
|69
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:10
|70
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:16:24
|71
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:16:27
|72
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:29
|73
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:16:32
|74
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:16:47
|75
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:17:11
|76
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:17:15
|77
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:24
|78
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:17:29
|79
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:17:32
|80
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:17:47
|81
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|82
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|0:18:03
|83
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:18:18
|84
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:18:46
|85
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:18:56
|86
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:19:01
|87
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:02
|88
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:10
|89
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:19:31
|90
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:19:35
|91
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|0:19:44
|92
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:19:50
|93
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:20:10
|94
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:20:11
|95
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:20:27
|96
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|97
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:20:53
|98
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:21:00
|99
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:21:08
|100
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21:10
|101
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:21:20
|102
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:21:22
|103
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:21:33
|104
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21:47
|105
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|106
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:21:59
|107
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:22:01
|108
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:20
|109
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:22:21
|110
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:22:24
|111
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:22:30
|112
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:22:35
|113
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:22:39
|114
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:22:50
|115
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:08
|116
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:23:26
|117
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:23:37
|118
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:23:44
|119
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:23:46
|120
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:23:52
|121
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:24:09
|122
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:24:15
|123
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:24:18
|124
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:24:21
|125
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:24:59
|126
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:25:02
|127
|Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:25:18
|128
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:20
|129
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:24
|130
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:08
|131
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:13
|132
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:16
|133
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:26:25
|134
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:27:16
|135
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:19
|136
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:27:50
|137
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:27:53
|138
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:27:56
|139
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:28:17
|140
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:28:18
|141
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:28:20
|142
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:28:29
|143
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:28:56
|144
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:29:27
|145
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:29:31
|146
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:29:58
|147
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:30:07
|148
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:08
|149
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:22
|150
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:31
|151
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:30:35
|152
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|0:30:43
|153
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:44
|154
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:54
|155
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:30:59
|156
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:31:17
|157
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:31:33
|158
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:31:36
|159
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:11
|160
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:32:43
|161
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:32:59
|162
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:33:04
|163
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:33:21
|164
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:33:38
|165
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:41
|166
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:34:25
|167
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:28
|168
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:34:34
|169
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:34:57
|170
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|0:35:11
|171
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:35:13
|172
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|0:35:22
|173
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:35:52
|174
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:36:28
|175
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:38:04
|176
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:38:10
|177
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:38:28
|178
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:39:02
|179
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:39:12
|180
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|181
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:40:01
|182
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:44:49
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|131
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|130
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|67
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|58
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|54
|6
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|52
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|8
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|43
|9
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|37
|10
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|11
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|33
|12
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|13
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|31
|14
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|30
|15
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|16
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|30
|17
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|18
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|27
|19
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|25
|20
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|21
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|22
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|23
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|24
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|18
|25
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash
|18
|26
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17
|27
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|28
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17
|29
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|30
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|15
|31
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|32
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|33
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15
|34
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|15
|35
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|36
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|37
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|38
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|39
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|13
|40
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|13
|41
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|12
|42
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|12
|43
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|44
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|45
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|46
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|47
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|48
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|49
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|50
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|51
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|52
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|53
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|54
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|55
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|56
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|57
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|58
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|3
|59
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3
|60
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|61
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|3
|62
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|63
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|64
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|65
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|3
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|4
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|5
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|3
|6
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|7
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|8
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|9
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|10
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|11
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|12
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|13
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|21:05:30
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:12
|3
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:24
|4
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:32
|5
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:57
|6
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:02:03
|7
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:04
|8
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:02:12
|9
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:13
|10
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:18
|11
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:04:17
|12
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:05:18
|13
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:06:06
|14
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:06:07
|15
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:06:30
|16
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:12:03
|17
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:12:14
|18
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:14:13
|19
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:58
|20
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:15:51
|21
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:43
|22
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:17:06
|23
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:18:54
|24
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:19:09
|25
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:19:46
|26
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:20:29
|27
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:20:39
|28
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:20:41
|29
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:20:52
|30
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:40
|31
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:21:49
|32
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:22:56
|33
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:23:34
|34
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:23:40
|35
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:43
|36
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:35
|37
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:26:35
|38
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:27:15
|39
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:27:36
|40
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:27:48
|41
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:27
|42
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:30:03
|43
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:30:13
|44
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:32:18
|45
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:32:23
|46
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:32:40
|47
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:00
|48
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:33:53
|49
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:34:16
|50
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:34:32
|51
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:38:21
|52
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:31
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|63:16:06
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:32
|3
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:39
|4
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:07
|5
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:57
|6
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:05:19
|7
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:20
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:59
|9
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:04
|10
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:08:20
|11
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:25
|12
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:09:28
|13
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:10:48
|14
|Burgos-BH
|0:11:15
|15
|Team BikeExchange
|0:12:10
|16
|Qhubeka NextHash
|0:19:44
|17
|Cofidis
|0:20:13
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|0:20:15
|19
|Team DSM
|0:20:44
|20
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:23:22
|21
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|0:24:58
|22
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:38:31
|23
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:41:47
