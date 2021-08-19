Trending

Vuelta a España: Magnus Cort hangs on to narrow win on stage 6

By

Primoz Roglic finishes second and takes overall race lead on Alto de la Montaña de Cullera

Image 1 of 19

Magnus Cort

Magnus Cort (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 19

The final two riders from the breakaway, Bertjan Lindeman of Team Qhubeka-Nexthash and Magnus Cort Nielsen of Team EF Education - Nippo, on the climb of the "Alto de la Montaña de Cullera

The final two riders from the breakaway, Bertjan Lindeman of Team Qhubeka-Nexthash and Magnus Cort Nielsen of Team EF Education - Nippo, on the climb of the "Alto de la Montaña de Cullera (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 19

Jetse Bol of Team Burgos - BH and Joan Bou of Team Euskaltel - Euskadi attack after the first 40km

Jetse Bol of Team Burgos - BH and Joan Bou of Team Euskaltel - Euskadi attack after the first 40km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 19

Early in stage 6 the front pack is led by Eddy Finé of Team Cofidis, Damien Touzé of AG2R Citröen Team, Jacopo Guarnieri of Team Groupama - FDJ, Robert Stannard of Team BikeExchange and Maximilian Schachmann of Bora - Hansgrohe

Early in stage 6 the front pack is led by Eddy Finé of Team Cofidis, Damien Touzé of AG2R Citröen Team, Jacopo Guarnieri of Team Groupama - FDJ, Robert Stannard of Team BikeExchange and Maximilian Schachmann of Bora - Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 19

Maillot rojo on shoulders of Kenny Elissonde of Trek - Segafredo

Maillot rojo on shoulders of Kenny Elissonde of Trek - Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 19

Peloton rolls over 158.3km on stage 6 from Requena to Uphill finish in Cullera

Peloton rolls over 158.3km on stage 6 from Requena to Uphill finish in Cullera (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 19

Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey at start in Requena

Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey at start in Requena (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 19

Talking about stage 6? At start in Requena is Rein Taaramae of Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and Kenny Elissonde of Trek - Segafredo in Red Leader Jersey

Talking about stage 6? At start in Requena is Rein Taaramae of Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and Kenny Elissonde of Trek - Segafredo in Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 19

Trek-Segafredo at start of stage 6

Trek-Segafredo at start of stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 19

Start of stage 6 in Requena for a mostly downhill start to the stage, the large part of the day will be on pan flat roads heading south from Valencia down the Balearic coast

Start of stage 6 in Requena for a mostly downhill start to the stage, the large part of the day will be on pan flat roads heading south from Valencia down the Balearic coast (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 19

Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix at the start in the Green Points Jersey

Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix at the start in the Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 19

Team BikeExchange continue their work at the front on stage 6

Team BikeExchange continue their work at the front on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 19

Robert Stannard and Andrey Zeits of Team BikeExchange lead the peloton with around 70km to go

Robert Stannard and Andrey Zeits of Team BikeExchange lead the peloton with around 70km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 19

It's the first Vuelta for Team BikeExchange's Lucas Hamilton

It's the first Vuelta for Team BikeExchange's Lucas Hamilton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 19

Peloton passes over bridge in Valencia, headed down coast to Cullera

Peloton passes over bridge in Valencia, headed down coast to Cullera (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 19

Hugh Carthy of EF Education - Nippo before cross-winds hit the peloton

Hugh Carthy of EF Education - Nippo before cross-winds hit the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 19

Team BikeExchange riders look over to third cyclist involved in crash with 50km to go

Team BikeExchange riders look over to third cyclist involved in crash with 50km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 19

Robert Stannard and Andrey Zeits were memberes of Team BikeExchange involved in a crash

Robert Stannard and Andrey Zeits were memberes of Team BikeExchange involved in a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 19

View of Cullera Village and Mediterranean Sea from finish atop atop Alto de la Montaña de Cullera

View of Cullera Village and Mediterranean Sea from finish atop atop Alto de la Montaña de Cullera (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) claimed a breakaway victory on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España, holding off Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in a thrilling finale atop the Alto de la Montaña de Cullera. 

It took 50km for the day’s five man break to form, and it looked like it was curtains as the pre-race favourites stormed up the short, steep final climb, but Cort timed his efforts to perfection. 

Roglič kicked clear of his rivals for the overall title in the final couple of hundred metres of the 1.9km climb, which had a gradient of 9.4 per cent, but he couldn’t quite catch Cort and crossed the line in the Dane’s slipstream. Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished a couple of seconds down to take the final place on the podium.

Alexander Vlasov (Astana-PremierTech) and Enric Mas (Movistar) were Roglič’s closest GC challengers, while Michael Matthews, whose Team BikeExchange teammates had worked for much of the day, had to settle for sixth place after launching a bid for victory in the final few hundred metres. 

"I looked back with 150 metres to go and I could see him coming,” Cort said of the advancing Roglič. “I sprinted with everything I had and I luckily could keep him behind.

"This one is special for me in a very different way. The stages I win are always in sprints and I'm very happy to show I can also do it in other terrains and finish off a breakaway like this today."

There was no stage win for the Roglič but there was consolation in the form of the overall lead, as Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) was dropped on the final climb and was forced to hand over the red jersey. There was also the more important matter of time gains over his rivals for the overall title. 

Crosswinds had already struck and split the race into echelons on an exposed loop just inland from Spain’s eastern coast, but a full peloton regrouped for the finishing kick up to the castle above Cullera. Still, the near-double-digit gradients were enough to do some significant damage. 

Ineos Grenadiers exploded the bunch on the lower slopes through Jhonatan Narvaez, and Egan Bernal went on to cross the line in seventh place, eight seconds down on Roglič but conceding a further six through bonus seconds. Adam Yates, dropped briefly in the crosswinds finished 25 seconds adrift, while Richard Carapaz crossed the line at 27 seconds. 

Alejandro Valverde and Miguel Angel Lopez joined their teammate Mas in finishing within nine seconds of Roglič on a day when Movistar played a prominent role, while Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) rounded out the top 10 on the day. 

David De la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) finished with Yates, while Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) had a disappointing day and finished alongside Carapaz and Fabio Aru (Qhubeka-NextHash) at 27 seconds. 

The biggest loser from a GC perspective was Hugh Carthy, which made it a bittersweet day for EF Education-Nippo. The British rider had already been ominously dropped in the crosswinds and struggled up the final climb, finishing 2:50 in arrears.

Roglič now leads the Vuelta over a Movistar trio, with Mas second at 25 seconds, Lopez third at 36 seconds, and Valverde fourth at 41 seconds, tied on time with fifth-placed Bernal. Vlasov and Ciccone follow while Landa, Aru and Yates are all now more than a minute in arrears. 

“I’m not at all disappointed. Magnus was just stronger, he had really good legs and definitely deserved the win,” Roglič said. “For myself, it wasn’t so much about the win. I was first of all trying to stay safe and then trying to enjoy it. In the end, I had good legs so did a little sprint.”

How it unfolded

It was a fast start from Requena on largely downhill roads, which saw a constant volley of accelerations and breakaway attempts. It wasn’t until the 50-kilometre mark, approaching the flatter terrain that made up much of the stage, that a group did manage to go clear. 

Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) were the first to attack and they were joined by Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) and Bert Jan Lindeman (Qhubeka NextHash) to create a five-man escape. Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation) wanted to be a part of it but missed the boat and left his counter-attack too late, having to drift back to the bunch after several kilometres in no-man’s land. 

Meanwhile, the five riders up front quickly built a lead of seven minutes, at which point BikeExchange decided to hit the front of the peloton and raise the pace, after Trek-Segafredo had been controlling to keep the gap sensible up to that point. The Australian team’s concerted effort steadily chipped into the breakaway’s advantage.

By the intermediate sprint in Pinedo with 50km to go, where Bol claimed maximum points, the gap was down to just over three minutes. From there, the race headed down Spain’s east coast towards the finish town, with an extra lap of an inland loop ahead of the short final climb. That part of the course turned out to be more exposed to the stiff wind that was blowing in from the sea, and the tension began to ramp up, with a high pace and a number of small crashes. 

Things really kicked off with 33km to go, as Ineos Grenadiers hit the front and made a big push to create an echelon. Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz were both up there getting involved and they helped to send a 30-man group clear, with Movistar and Jumbo-Visma both particularly prominent. 

However, Adam Yates missed the boat, and Ineos then appeared to settle into more of a watching brief, with Movistar taking the reins. Elissonde missed the split and was forced into a larger chase group, where his teammates gave chase. 

After a few kilometres, things calmed down up front, with the Yates group making contact with the lead group, and the Elissonde peloton gaining ground too. Many riders tried to accelerate across the shortening gap - including Elissonde himself at one point - but the race did come together again with 25km to go.

There was a lull in the action as they went past the foot of the final climb and headed north up that coastal road, with the breakaway re-finding a foothold at 90 seconds, but things heated up again with 17km to go as they prepared to turn back into that exposed crosswind section. 

Movistar were still bossing the front of the bunch and there was trouble for Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) when he was tailed off in a small split towards the back of the bunch with 15km to go.

The British rider used his teammates to get within touching distance of the back of the bunch, but couldn’t quite make contact by the time they went out onto the exposed section, where the pace exploded once more. 

Florian Senechal hit the front for Deceuninck-QuickStep and quickly Carthy found himself 20 seconds adrift. However, there wasn’t as much damage up front this time around and the pace calmed down somewhat on the latter section of the loop, which was more sheltered. That allowed Carthy and his teammates to claw their way back with 8km to go. 

With the echelon danger apparently over, it was now a case of trying to set up a stage win, with the breakaway still together and still a minute clear. Movistar continued their efforts and reduced it to 50 seconds with 5km to go. 

Just 1,500 metres later, with the gap still at 40 seconds, Ineos hit the front through Dylan van Baarle. By the foot of the climb, with 1.9km to go, the five escapees had just 20 seconds in hand. 

On the short rise through town before the start of the climb proper, Bou accelerated but it was soon in vain as behind, Van Baarle pulled aside and Narvaez made a huge push with Carapaz in the wheel. Elissonde was soon unable to follow and slipped out of the red jersey.

With 1.4km from the top, Cort made a push from what was left of the breakaway, and Lindeman clawed his way across to him. The favourites were close at hand, but Lopez took it up and the pace eased slightly. 

That gave new hope to Cort, who dropped Lindeman and led by several seconds going into the final 500 metres. Matthews had no option but to hit out behind and went on the attack, which opened up the GC group. 

Vlasov got onto his wheel before Roglič came through as the group began to split. Roglic made a sustained push out of the saddle and it looked like a robbery was on the cards in sight of the line but Cort made use of his own fast kick and Roglič was forced to sit down and settle for second, although in the context of the race as a whole it was as morale-boosting as they come.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3:30:53
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
3Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:02
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:04
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:06
7Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
9Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:09
10Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16
11David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25
13Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27
15Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
17Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
18Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
19Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
20Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
21Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
22Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
23Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:33
24Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:34
25Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
26Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
27Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:40
28Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:47
29Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
30Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:50
31Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
33Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
34Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:53
35Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
36Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
37Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
38Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:59
39Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:00
40Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:01:03
41Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:09
42Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:11
43Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:13
44Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:14
45Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
46Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:18
47Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:21
48Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:27
49Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
50Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:34
51Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:47
52Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 0:01:58
53Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
54José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:16
55James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:22
56Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:36
57Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:39
58Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:50
59Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
60Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:59
61Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:12
62Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:30
63Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:52
64Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
65Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:30
66Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
67Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
68Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
69Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
70Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:37
71Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
72Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
73Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
74Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
75Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:59
76Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:04
77Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:12
79Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
80Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
81Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
82Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
83Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:32
84Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
85Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:36
86Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
87Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:51
88Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:58
89Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:06:03
90Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:06:25
91Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:27
92Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash 0:06:31
93Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
94Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:06:37
95Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:25
96Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:41
98Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:43
99Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
100Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
101Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:59
102Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
103Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
104Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:08:23
105James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:24
106Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
107Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
108Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:32
109Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:08:36
110Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
111Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:43
112Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:52
113Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:24
114Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:09:35
115Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
116Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
117Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
118Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
119Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
120Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
122Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
123Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
124Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
125Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
126Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
127Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
128Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
129Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
130Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
131Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
132Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
133Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
134Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
135Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
136Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
137Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
138Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
139Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:51
140Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:53
141Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
142Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:31
143Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:12:53
144Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
145Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
146Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
147Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
148Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
149Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
150Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
151Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
152Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
153Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
154Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
155Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
156Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
157Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
158Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
159Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
160Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
161Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
162Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
163Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
164Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
165Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
166Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:01
167Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
168Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
169Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
170Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
171Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
172Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
173Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
174Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:05
175Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
176Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
177Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:14:03
178Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:09
179Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:17
180Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
181Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:07
182Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:20:43

Sprint 1 - Pinedo. Sprint Bonificado km. 98.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 20
2Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 17
3Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15
4Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13
5Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10

Sprint 2 - Alto De La Montaña De Cullera km. 158.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 30
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 25
3Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22
4Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 19
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 17
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 15
7Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 13
8Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11
9Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 9
10Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7
11David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 6
12Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5
13Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3
15Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2

Mountain 1 - Alto De La Montaña De Cullera km. 158.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2
3Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:30:55
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:02
3Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:06
4Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25
5Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
6Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:31
7Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:32
8Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:38
9Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:45
10Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:48
11Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:51
13Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
14Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:57
15Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:09
16Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:12
17Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:16
18Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:19
19Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:25
20Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:34
21Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:57
22Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:10
23Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:35
24Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:10
26Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:34
27Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:25
28Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:06:29
29Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:23
30Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:07:41
31Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:57
32Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:22
33Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:30
34Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:50
35Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:22
36Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:09:33
37Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
38Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
39Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
40Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
41Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
42Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
43Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:51
44Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
45Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
46Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
47Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
48Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:12:59
49Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
50Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
51Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
52Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:15

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 10:33:00
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:39
3Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:03
4Bahrain Victorious 0:01:39
5AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:46
6Jumbo-Visma 0:01:53
7UAE Team Emirates 0:02:01
8EF Education-Nippo 0:02:06
9Qhubeka NextHash 0:02:54
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:04
11Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:14
12Burgos-BH 0:03:43
13Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:46
14Trek-Segafredo 0:05:07
15Team BikeExchange 0:05:47
16Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:08:44
17Lotto Soudal 0:09:28
18Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:21
19GROUPAMA - FDJ 0:10:26
20Team DSM 0:11:14
21Cofidis 0:11:27
22Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:57
23Israel Start-up Nation 0:20:17

General classification after stage 6
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 21:04:49
2Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:36
4Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41
5Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:53
7Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:58
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:04
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:12
10Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:01:17
11Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:22
12Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:42
13Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:55
14Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:05
15Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:09
16Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:13
17David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:14
18Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:18
19Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:19
20Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:38
21Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:44
22Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:45
23Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:53
24Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:54
25Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:57
26Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:06
27Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:16
28Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:19
29Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:31
30Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:39
31Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:59
32Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:26
33Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:28
34Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31
35Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:58
36Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:59
37Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:04
38Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:26
39James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:35
40Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:59
41Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:08
42Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:47
43Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:06:48
44Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:59
45Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:11
46Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:14
47Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:10:13
48Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:10:18
49Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:57
50Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:05
51Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:44
52Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:12:48
53Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:12:55
54Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:08
55Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:34
56Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:42
57Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:14:17
58Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:30
59Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:42
60Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:14:50
61Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:54
62Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:07
63Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 0:15:11
64Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:15:34
65Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:15:35
66Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:39
67José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:48
68Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:15:57
69Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:10
70Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:24
71Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:16:27
72Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:29
73Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:16:32
74Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:16:47
75Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:11
76Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:15
77Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:24
78Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:17:29
79Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:32
80Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:17:47
81Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
82Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:03
83Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:18
84Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:46
85Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:56
86Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:19:01
87Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:02
88Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:10
89Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:19:31
90Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:19:35
91Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:19:44
92Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:50
93Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:20:10
94Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:11
95Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:27
96Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
97Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:20:53
98Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:21:00
99Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash 0:21:08
100Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:10
101Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:20
102Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:22
103Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:33
104Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:47
105Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
106Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:59
107Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:01
108Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:20
109Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:21
110Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:24
111Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:30
112Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:22:35
113Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:39
114Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:22:50
115Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:08
116Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:26
117Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:23:37
118Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:44
119Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:23:46
120Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:23:52
121James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:24:09
122Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:15
123Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:18
124Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:24:21
125Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:59
126Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 0:25:02
127Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:25:18
128Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:25:20
129Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:24
130Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:08
131Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:13
132Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:16
133Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:26:25
134Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:27:16
135Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:19
136Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:27:50
137Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:27:53
138Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 0:27:56
139Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 0:28:17
140Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:28:18
141Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:28:20
142Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 0:28:29
143Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:56
144Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:29:27
145Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:29:31
146Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:29:58
147Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:30:07
148Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:08
149Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:22
150Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:31
151Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:35
152Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:30:43
153Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:44
154Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:54
155Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:59
156Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:31:17
157Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:33
158Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:36
159Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:11
160Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:32:43
161Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:32:59
162Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:04
163Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:33:21
164Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:33:38
165Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:41
166Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:34:25
167Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:28
168Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:34
169Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:57
170Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:35:11
171Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:13
172Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:35:22
173Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:52
174Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:36:28
175Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:38:04
176Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:38:10
177Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 0:38:28
178Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:39:02
179Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:12
180Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
181Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:40:01
182Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:44:49

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 131
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 130
3Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 67
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 58
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 54
6Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 52
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50
8Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 43
9Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 37
10Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 36
11Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33
12Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32
13Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31
14Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 30
15Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30
16Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 30
17Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 29
18Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 27
19Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 25
20Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 24
21Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
22Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
23Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 19
24Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 18
25Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash 18
26Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 17
27Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 17
28Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 17
29Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 15
30Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 15
31Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15
32Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15
33Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 15
34Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15
35Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15
36Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15
37Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
38Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13
39Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 13
40Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 13
41Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 12
42Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12
43Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
44Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11
45Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11
46Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
47Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 10
48Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10
49Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10
50Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 8
51Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
52Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7
53Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7
54David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 7
55Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7
56Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6
57Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 4
58Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3
59Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3
60Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 3
61Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 3
62Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2
63Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2
64Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2
65Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 2

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 7
3Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6
4Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 5
5Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 3
6Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3
7Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
8Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3
9Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2
10Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2
11Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 1
12Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
13Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 21:05:30
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:12
3Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:24
4Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:32
5Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:57
6Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:03
7Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:04
8Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:12
9Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:13
10Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:18
11Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:17
12Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:18
13Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:06
14Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:06:07
15Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:30
16Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:03
17Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:12:14
18Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:13
19Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:58
20Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:15:51
21Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:43
22Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:17:06
23Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:18:54
24Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:09
25Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:19:46
26Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:20:29
27Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:39
28Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:20:41
29Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:52
30Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:40
31Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:49
32Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:22:56
33Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:23:34
34Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:23:40
35Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:43
36Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:35
37Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:26:35
38Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 0:27:15
39Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 0:27:36
40Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:48
41Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:27
42Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:03
43Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:13
44Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:32:18
45Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:23
46Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:32:40
47Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:00
48Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:53
49Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:16
50Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:32
51Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:38:21
52Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:31

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 63:16:06
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:32
3UAE Team Emirates 0:01:39
4Bahrain Victorious 0:02:07
5AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:57
6EF Education-Nippo 0:05:19
7Jumbo-Visma 0:05:20
8Trek-Segafredo 0:05:59
9Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:04
10Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:08:20
11Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:25
12Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:09:28
13Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:10:48
14Burgos-BH 0:11:15
15Team BikeExchange 0:12:10
16Qhubeka NextHash 0:19:44
17Cofidis 0:20:13
18Lotto Soudal 0:20:15
19Team DSM 0:20:44
20Bora-Hansgrohe 0:23:22
21GROUPAMA - FDJ 0:24:58
22Alpecin-Fenix 0:38:31
23Israel Start-up Nation 0:41:47
Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick joined Cyclingnews after a work experience stint in 2015 and hasn't left. Prior to that, he studied French and Spanish at university and went on to train as a journalist. Rides his bike to work but more comfortable on a football pitch.

