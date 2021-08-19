Vuelta a España: Magnus Cort hangs on to narrow win on stage 6

Image 1 of 19 Magnus Cort (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 19 The final two riders from the breakaway, Bertjan Lindeman of Team Qhubeka-Nexthash and Magnus Cort Nielsen of Team EF Education - Nippo, on the climb of the "Alto de la Montaña de Cullera (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 19 Jetse Bol of Team Burgos - BH and Joan Bou of Team Euskaltel - Euskadi attack after the first 40km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 19 Early in stage 6 the front pack is led by Eddy Finé of Team Cofidis, Damien Touzé of AG2R Citröen Team, Jacopo Guarnieri of Team Groupama - FDJ, Robert Stannard of Team BikeExchange and Maximilian Schachmann of Bora - Hansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 19 Maillot rojo on shoulders of Kenny Elissonde of Trek - Segafredo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 19 Peloton rolls over 158.3km on stage 6 from Requena to Uphill finish in Cullera (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 19 Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey at start in Requena (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 19 Talking about stage 6? At start in Requena is Rein Taaramae of Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and Kenny Elissonde of Trek - Segafredo in Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 19 Trek-Segafredo at start of stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 19 Start of stage 6 in Requena for a mostly downhill start to the stage, the large part of the day will be on pan flat roads heading south from Valencia down the Balearic coast (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 19 Jasper Philipsen of Alpecin-Fenix at the start in the Green Points Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 19 Team BikeExchange continue their work at the front on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 19 Robert Stannard and Andrey Zeits of Team BikeExchange lead the peloton with around 70km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 19 It's the first Vuelta for Team BikeExchange's Lucas Hamilton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 19 Peloton passes over bridge in Valencia, headed down coast to Cullera (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 19 Hugh Carthy of EF Education - Nippo before cross-winds hit the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 19 Team BikeExchange riders look over to third cyclist involved in crash with 50km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 19 Robert Stannard and Andrey Zeits were memberes of Team BikeExchange involved in a crash (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 19 View of Cullera Village and Mediterranean Sea from finish atop atop Alto de la Montaña de Cullera (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) claimed a breakaway victory on stage 6 of the Vuelta a España, holding off Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in a thrilling finale atop the Alto de la Montaña de Cullera.

It took 50km for the day’s five man break to form, and it looked like it was curtains as the pre-race favourites stormed up the short, steep final climb, but Cort timed his efforts to perfection.

Roglič kicked clear of his rivals for the overall title in the final couple of hundred metres of the 1.9km climb, which had a gradient of 9.4 per cent, but he couldn’t quite catch Cort and crossed the line in the Dane’s slipstream. Andrea Bagioli (Deceuninck-QuickStep) finished a couple of seconds down to take the final place on the podium.

Alexander Vlasov (Astana-PremierTech) and Enric Mas (Movistar) were Roglič’s closest GC challengers, while Michael Matthews, whose Team BikeExchange teammates had worked for much of the day, had to settle for sixth place after launching a bid for victory in the final few hundred metres.

"I looked back with 150 metres to go and I could see him coming,” Cort said of the advancing Roglič. “I sprinted with everything I had and I luckily could keep him behind.

"This one is special for me in a very different way. The stages I win are always in sprints and I'm very happy to show I can also do it in other terrains and finish off a breakaway like this today."

There was no stage win for the Roglič but there was consolation in the form of the overall lead, as Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) was dropped on the final climb and was forced to hand over the red jersey. There was also the more important matter of time gains over his rivals for the overall title.

Crosswinds had already struck and split the race into echelons on an exposed loop just inland from Spain’s eastern coast, but a full peloton regrouped for the finishing kick up to the castle above Cullera. Still, the near-double-digit gradients were enough to do some significant damage.

Ineos Grenadiers exploded the bunch on the lower slopes through Jhonatan Narvaez, and Egan Bernal went on to cross the line in seventh place, eight seconds down on Roglič but conceding a further six through bonus seconds. Adam Yates, dropped briefly in the crosswinds finished 25 seconds adrift, while Richard Carapaz crossed the line at 27 seconds.

Alejandro Valverde and Miguel Angel Lopez joined their teammate Mas in finishing within nine seconds of Roglič on a day when Movistar played a prominent role, while Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) rounded out the top 10 on the day.

David De la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates) and Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) finished with Yates, while Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) had a disappointing day and finished alongside Carapaz and Fabio Aru (Qhubeka-NextHash) at 27 seconds.

The biggest loser from a GC perspective was Hugh Carthy, which made it a bittersweet day for EF Education-Nippo. The British rider had already been ominously dropped in the crosswinds and struggled up the final climb, finishing 2:50 in arrears.

Roglič now leads the Vuelta over a Movistar trio, with Mas second at 25 seconds, Lopez third at 36 seconds, and Valverde fourth at 41 seconds, tied on time with fifth-placed Bernal. Vlasov and Ciccone follow while Landa, Aru and Yates are all now more than a minute in arrears.

“I’m not at all disappointed. Magnus was just stronger, he had really good legs and definitely deserved the win,” Roglič said. “For myself, it wasn’t so much about the win. I was first of all trying to stay safe and then trying to enjoy it. In the end, I had good legs so did a little sprint.”

How it unfolded

It was a fast start from Requena on largely downhill roads, which saw a constant volley of accelerations and breakaway attempts. It wasn’t until the 50-kilometre mark, approaching the flatter terrain that made up much of the stage, that a group did manage to go clear.

Joan Bou (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Ryan Gibbons (UAE Team Emirates) were the first to attack and they were joined by Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH), Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo) and Bert Jan Lindeman (Qhubeka NextHash) to create a five-man escape. Guy Niv (Israel Start-Up Nation) wanted to be a part of it but missed the boat and left his counter-attack too late, having to drift back to the bunch after several kilometres in no-man’s land.

Meanwhile, the five riders up front quickly built a lead of seven minutes, at which point BikeExchange decided to hit the front of the peloton and raise the pace, after Trek-Segafredo had been controlling to keep the gap sensible up to that point. The Australian team’s concerted effort steadily chipped into the breakaway’s advantage.

By the intermediate sprint in Pinedo with 50km to go, where Bol claimed maximum points, the gap was down to just over three minutes. From there, the race headed down Spain’s east coast towards the finish town, with an extra lap of an inland loop ahead of the short final climb. That part of the course turned out to be more exposed to the stiff wind that was blowing in from the sea, and the tension began to ramp up, with a high pace and a number of small crashes.

Things really kicked off with 33km to go, as Ineos Grenadiers hit the front and made a big push to create an echelon. Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz were both up there getting involved and they helped to send a 30-man group clear, with Movistar and Jumbo-Visma both particularly prominent.

However, Adam Yates missed the boat, and Ineos then appeared to settle into more of a watching brief, with Movistar taking the reins. Elissonde missed the split and was forced into a larger chase group, where his teammates gave chase.

After a few kilometres, things calmed down up front, with the Yates group making contact with the lead group, and the Elissonde peloton gaining ground too. Many riders tried to accelerate across the shortening gap - including Elissonde himself at one point - but the race did come together again with 25km to go.

There was a lull in the action as they went past the foot of the final climb and headed north up that coastal road, with the breakaway re-finding a foothold at 90 seconds, but things heated up again with 17km to go as they prepared to turn back into that exposed crosswind section.

Movistar were still bossing the front of the bunch and there was trouble for Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) when he was tailed off in a small split towards the back of the bunch with 15km to go.

The British rider used his teammates to get within touching distance of the back of the bunch, but couldn’t quite make contact by the time they went out onto the exposed section, where the pace exploded once more.

Florian Senechal hit the front for Deceuninck-QuickStep and quickly Carthy found himself 20 seconds adrift. However, there wasn’t as much damage up front this time around and the pace calmed down somewhat on the latter section of the loop, which was more sheltered. That allowed Carthy and his teammates to claw their way back with 8km to go.

With the echelon danger apparently over, it was now a case of trying to set up a stage win, with the breakaway still together and still a minute clear. Movistar continued their efforts and reduced it to 50 seconds with 5km to go.

Just 1,500 metres later, with the gap still at 40 seconds, Ineos hit the front through Dylan van Baarle. By the foot of the climb, with 1.9km to go, the five escapees had just 20 seconds in hand.

On the short rise through town before the start of the climb proper, Bou accelerated but it was soon in vain as behind, Van Baarle pulled aside and Narvaez made a huge push with Carapaz in the wheel. Elissonde was soon unable to follow and slipped out of the red jersey.

With 1.4km from the top, Cort made a push from what was left of the breakaway, and Lindeman clawed his way across to him. The favourites were close at hand, but Lopez took it up and the pace eased slightly.

That gave new hope to Cort, who dropped Lindeman and led by several seconds going into the final 500 metres. Matthews had no option but to hit out behind and went on the attack, which opened up the GC group.

Vlasov got onto his wheel before Roglič came through as the group began to split. Roglic made a sustained push out of the saddle and it looked like a robbery was on the cards in sight of the line but Cort made use of his own fast kick and Roglič was forced to sit down and settle for second, although in the context of the race as a whole it was as morale-boosting as they come.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3:30:53 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 3 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:02 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:04 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:06 7 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:08 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 9 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:09 10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:16 11 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:21 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:25 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:27 15 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 17 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 18 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 19 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 20 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 21 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 22 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 23 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:33 24 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:34 25 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 26 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 27 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:40 28 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:47 29 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 30 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:50 31 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 33 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 34 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:53 35 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 36 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 37 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 38 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:59 39 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:00 40 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:01:03 41 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:09 42 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:11 43 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:01:13 44 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:14 45 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 46 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:18 47 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:21 48 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:27 49 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 50 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:34 51 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:47 52 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 0:01:58 53 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 54 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:16 55 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:02:22 56 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:36 57 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:39 58 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:02:50 59 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 60 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:59 61 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:12 62 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:30 63 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:52 64 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 65 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:30 66 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 67 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 68 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 69 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 70 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:37 71 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 72 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 73 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 74 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 75 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:59 76 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:04 77 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:12 79 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 80 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 81 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 82 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:32 84 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 85 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:36 86 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 87 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:05:51 88 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:58 89 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:06:03 90 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:06:25 91 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:27 92 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash 0:06:31 93 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 94 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:06:37 95 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:07:25 96 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:41 98 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:07:43 99 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 100 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 101 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:59 102 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 103 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 104 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:08:23 105 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:24 106 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 107 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 108 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:32 109 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:08:36 110 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 111 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:08:43 112 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:52 113 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:24 114 Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:09:35 115 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 116 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 117 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 118 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 119 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 120 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 122 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 123 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 124 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 125 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 126 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 127 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 128 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 129 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 130 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 131 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 132 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 133 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 134 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 135 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 136 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 137 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 138 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 139 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:09:51 140 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:53 141 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 142 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:10:31 143 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:12:53 144 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 145 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 146 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 147 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 148 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 149 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 150 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 151 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 152 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 153 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 154 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 155 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 156 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 157 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 158 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 159 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 160 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 161 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 162 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 163 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 164 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 165 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 166 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:01 167 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 168 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 169 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 170 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 171 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 172 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 173 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 174 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:13:05 175 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 176 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 177 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:14:03 178 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:14:09 179 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:17 180 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 181 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:15:07 182 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:20:43

Sprint 1 - Pinedo. Sprint Bonificado km. 98.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 20 2 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 17 3 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15 4 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13 5 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10

Sprint 2 - Alto De La Montaña De Cullera km. 158.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 30 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 25 3 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 22 4 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 19 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 17 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 15 7 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 13 8 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 11 9 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 9 10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 11 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 6 12 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 5 13 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 4 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 3 15 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 2

Mountain 1 - Alto De La Montaña De Cullera km. 158.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2 3 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3:30:55 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:02 3 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:06 4 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:00:25 5 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:31 7 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:00:32 8 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:38 9 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:45 10 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:48 11 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 12 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:51 13 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 14 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:57 15 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:01:09 16 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:01:12 17 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:01:16 18 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:19 19 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:25 20 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:34 21 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:02:57 22 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:10 23 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:35 24 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:05:10 26 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:34 27 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:06:25 28 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:06:29 29 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:23 30 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:07:41 31 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:57 32 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:22 33 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:08:30 34 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:50 35 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:09:22 36 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:09:33 37 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 39 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 40 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 41 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 42 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 43 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:51 44 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 45 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 46 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 47 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 48 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:12:59 49 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 50 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 51 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 52 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:14:15

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Movistar Team 10:33:00 2 Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:39 3 Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:03 4 Bahrain Victorious 0:01:39 5 AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:46 6 Jumbo-Visma 0:01:53 7 UAE Team Emirates 0:02:01 8 EF Education-Nippo 0:02:06 9 Qhubeka NextHash 0:02:54 10 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:04 11 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:14 12 Burgos-BH 0:03:43 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:46 14 Trek-Segafredo 0:05:07 15 Team BikeExchange 0:05:47 16 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:08:44 17 Lotto Soudal 0:09:28 18 Alpecin-Fenix 0:10:21 19 GROUPAMA - FDJ 0:10:26 20 Team DSM 0:11:14 21 Cofidis 0:11:27 22 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:11:57 23 Israel Start-up Nation 0:20:17

General classification after stage 6 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 21:04:49 2 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 3 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:36 4 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:41 5 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 6 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:53 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:58 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:04 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:12 10 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:01:17 11 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:22 12 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:42 13 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:55 14 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:05 15 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:02:09 16 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:13 17 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:14 18 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:18 19 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:19 20 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:38 21 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:44 22 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:45 23 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:53 24 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:54 25 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:57 26 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:06 27 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:03:16 28 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:19 29 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:31 30 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:39 31 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:59 32 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:26 33 Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:28 34 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31 35 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:58 36 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:04:59 37 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:04 38 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:26 39 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:35 40 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:59 41 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:08 42 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:47 43 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:06:48 44 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:59 45 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:07:11 46 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:08:14 47 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:10:13 48 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:10:18 49 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:10:57 50 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:05 51 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:44 52 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:12:48 53 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:12:55 54 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:08 55 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:13:34 56 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:42 57 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:14:17 58 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:30 59 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:14:42 60 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:14:50 61 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:54 62 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:15:07 63 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 0:15:11 64 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:15:34 65 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:15:35 66 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:15:39 67 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:15:48 68 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:15:57 69 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:10 70 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:16:24 71 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:16:27 72 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:29 73 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:16:32 74 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:16:47 75 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:17:11 76 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:17:15 77 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:24 78 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:17:29 79 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:17:32 80 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:17:47 81 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 82 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:18:03 83 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:18:18 84 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:46 85 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:18:56 86 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:19:01 87 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:02 88 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:10 89 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:19:31 90 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:19:35 91 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:19:44 92 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:50 93 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:20:10 94 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:20:11 95 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:20:27 96 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 97 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:20:53 98 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:21:00 99 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash 0:21:08 100 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:10 101 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:20 102 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:22 103 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:21:33 104 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:47 105 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 106 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:21:59 107 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:22:01 108 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:20 109 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:22:21 110 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:22:24 111 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:22:30 112 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:22:35 113 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:22:39 114 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:22:50 115 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:08 116 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:26 117 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:23:37 118 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:44 119 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:23:46 120 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:23:52 121 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:24:09 122 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:15 123 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:18 124 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:24:21 125 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:24:59 126 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 0:25:02 127 Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:25:18 128 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:25:20 129 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:24 130 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:08 131 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:13 132 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:16 133 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:26:25 134 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:27:16 135 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:19 136 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:27:50 137 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:27:53 138 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 0:27:56 139 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 0:28:17 140 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:28:18 141 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:28:20 142 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 0:28:29 143 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:28:56 144 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:29:27 145 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:29:31 146 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:29:58 147 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:30:07 148 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:08 149 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:22 150 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:31 151 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:35 152 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:30:43 153 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:44 154 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:54 155 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:30:59 156 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:31:17 157 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:31:33 158 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:31:36 159 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:11 160 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:32:43 161 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:32:59 162 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:33:04 163 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:33:21 164 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:33:38 165 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:41 166 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:34:25 167 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:28 168 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:34:34 169 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:57 170 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 0:35:11 171 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:35:13 172 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:35:22 173 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:52 174 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:36:28 175 Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation 0:38:04 176 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:38:10 177 Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis 0:38:28 178 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:39:02 179 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:39:12 180 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 181 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:40:01 182 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:44:49

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 131 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 130 3 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 67 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 58 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 54 6 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 52 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 8 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 43 9 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 37 10 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 36 11 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33 12 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 13 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31 14 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 30 15 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 16 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 30 17 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 29 18 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 27 19 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 25 20 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 21 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 22 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 23 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 19 24 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 18 25 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash 18 26 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 17 27 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 17 28 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 17 29 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 15 30 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 15 31 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15 32 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15 33 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 15 34 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 15 35 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 36 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15 37 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 38 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13 39 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 13 40 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 13 41 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 12 42 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 12 43 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 44 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 45 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 46 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 47 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 10 48 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 49 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 10 50 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 8 51 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 52 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7 53 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 54 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 7 55 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 56 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 57 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 4 58 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3 59 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 60 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 3 61 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 3 62 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 63 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 64 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 65 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 2

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 7 3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6 4 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 5 5 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 3 6 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3 7 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 8 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 9 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2 10 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2 11 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 1 12 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 13 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 21:05:30 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:12 3 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:24 4 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:32 5 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:57 6 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:02:03 7 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:04 8 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:02:12 9 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:13 10 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:18 11 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:04:17 12 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:05:18 13 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:06:06 14 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:06:07 15 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:06:30 16 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:12:03 17 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:12:14 18 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:14:13 19 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:58 20 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:15:51 21 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:43 22 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:17:06 23 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:18:54 24 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:09 25 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:19:46 26 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:20:29 27 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:39 28 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:20:41 29 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:20:52 30 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:40 31 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:49 32 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:22:56 33 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:23:34 34 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:23:40 35 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:43 36 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:35 37 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:26:35 38 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 0:27:15 39 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 0:27:36 40 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 0:27:48 41 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:27 42 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:30:03 43 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:30:13 44 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:32:18 45 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:32:23 46 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:32:40 47 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:00 48 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:33:53 49 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:34:16 50 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:34:32 51 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:38:21 52 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:38:31