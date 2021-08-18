Vuelta a España: Jasper Philipsen wins crash-marred stage 5
Kenny Elissonde takes overall lead as Rein Taaramäe and Romain Bardet go down in late-race crash
Stage 5: Tarancón - Albacete
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won his second stage of the Vuelta a España, coming out on top in the hectic sprint finish during stage 5 in Albacete.
At the end of what was largely a quiet day of racing, the Belgian beat Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line, with Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) taking third as the race leadership switched hands after a late crash.
Red jersey Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) trailed home at 2:20 down after being held up by a mass crash in the peloton 11 kilometres from the line, handing the race lead over to Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) as a result.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:24:41
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|4
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|6
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash
|10
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|17:33:57
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:05
|3
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:20
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|6
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:32
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:44
|10
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:45
Daniel joined Cyclingnews as staff writer in 2019 after working as a freelancer around pro cycling media for the previous seven years.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España: Jasper Philipsen wins crash-marred stage 5Kenny Elissonde takes overall lead as Rein Taaramäe and Romain Bardet go down in late-race crash
-
Tour du Limousin: Dorian Godon wins stage 2AG2R Citroën rider takes the overall lead in Payzac
-
Zwift Racing League: What it is and how to joinAs Season four of the Zwift Racing League approaches, we take a detailed look at the biggest virtual cycling league in the world
-
Pogacar reportedly highest-paid rider in peloton with new UAE Team Emirates €6 million dealTour de France winner set to target European Road Race Championships in Trento and Il Lombardia
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.