Vuelta a España: Jasper Philipsen wins crash-marred stage 5

Image 1 of 20 Jasper Philipsen wins stage 5 for his second sprint win of this year's Vuelta so far (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 20 Breakaway on stage 5 (L-R): Pelayo Sanchez of Burgos-BH, Xavier Mikel Azparren Irurzun of Euskaltel - Euskadi, Oier Lazkano Lopez of Team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 20 At the start in Taracón are Kenny Elissonde of France and Team Trek - Segafredo Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and Rein Taaramäe of Estonia and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 20 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Ineos Grenadiers rides in the White Best Young Rider Jersey and Kenny Elissonde of Trek-Segafredo wearing the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 20 Peloton during stage 5, 184.4km flat miles from Tarancón to Albacete (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 20 Peloton passing through a windmill field during stage 5, 184.4km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 20 Lots of flat miles for conversation between Thomas Scully of EF Education-Nippo and Matthew Holmes of Team Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 20 American Kiel Reijnen of Trek - Segafredo during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 20 Rein Taaramäe in the red jersey with his Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 20 The peloton during stage 5 - 184.4km from Tarancón to Albacete (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 20 The peloton on stage 5 chasing down a break of three riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 20 Romain Bardet of Team DSM on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 20 Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma rides stage 5, sittiing third on GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 20 Alejandro Valverde of Movistar during stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 20 Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck - QuickStep) rides stage 5 in the green points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 20 Eddy Finé of France and Jesús Herrada Lopez of Spain and Team Cofidis during stage 5 in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 20 Fabio Jakobsen rides in Green Points jersey with Deceuninck - QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 20 Big teams move to front with 35km to go - Jumbo-Visma, EF Education-Nippo, Movistar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 20 Quinn Simmons with Trek-Segafredo teammates positioning at front of peloton with 25km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 20 Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado checks back to teammate Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers with 25km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won his second stage of the Vuelta a España, coming out on top in the hectic sprint finish during stage 5 in Albacete.

At the end of what was largely a quiet day of racing, the Belgian beat Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line, with Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) taking third as the race leadership switched hands after a late crash.

Red jersey Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) trailed home at 2:20 down after being held up by a mass crash in the peloton 11 kilometres from the line, handing the race lead over to Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) as a result.

More to follow...

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:24:41 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 4 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 6 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash 10 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ