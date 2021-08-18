Trending

Vuelta a España: Jasper Philipsen wins crash-marred stage 5

By

Kenny Elissonde takes overall lead as Rein Taaramäe and Romain Bardet go down in late-race crash

ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Jasper Philipsen wins stage 5 for his second sprint win of this year's Vuelta so far (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 LR Xavier Mikel Azparren Irurzun of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi and Oier Lazkano Lopez of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA in the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Breakaway on stage 5 (L-R): Pelayo Sanchez of Burgos-BH, Xavier Mikel Azparren Irurzun of Euskaltel - Euskadi, Oier Lazkano Lopez of Team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Image credit: Getty Images)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 LR Kenny Elissonde of France and Team Trek Segafredo Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and Rein Taarame of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Red Leader Jersey prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

At the start in Taracón are Kenny Elissonde of France and Team Trek - Segafredo Polka Dot Mountain Jersey and Rein Taaramäe of Estonia and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux Red Leader Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 LR Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers White Best Young Rider Jersey and Kenny Elissonde of France and Team Trek Segafredo Polka Dot Mountain Jersey prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Ineos Grenadiers rides in the White Best Young Rider Jersey and Kenny Elissonde of Trek-Segafredo wearing the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 LR Chris Hamilton of Australia and Team DSM Fernando Barcel Aragn of Spain and Team Cofidis and the Peloton passing through a train tracks prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Peloton during stage 5, 184.4km flat miles from Tarancón to Albacete (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 LR Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle of Spain Mikel Iturria Segurola of Spain Antonio Jess Soto Guirao of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi Kevin Van Melsen of Belgium Simone Petilli of Italy and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux and general view of the Peloton passing through a windmill field during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Peloton passing through a windmill field during stage 5, 184.4km (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 LR Thomas Scully of New Zealand and Team EF Education Nippo and Matthew Holmes of United Kingdom and Team Lotto Soudal during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Lots of flat miles for conversation between Thomas Scully of EF Education-Nippo and Matthew Holmes of Team Lotto Soudal (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 Kiel Reijnen of United States and Team Trek Segafredo during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

American Kiel Reijnen of Trek - Segafredo during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 Rein Taarame of Estonia and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux Red Leader Jersey and Teammates during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Rein Taaramäe in the red jersey with his Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux during stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 A general view of the peloton during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton during stage 5 - 184.4km from Tarancón to Albacete (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 A general view of the peloton while fans cheer during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton on stage 5 chasing down a break of three riders (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 5th stage Tarancon - Albacete 184,4 km - 18/08/2021 - Romain Bardet (FRA - Team DSM) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Romain Bardet of Team DSM on stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 5th stage Tarancon - Albacete 184,4 km - 18/08/2021 - Primoz Roglic (SLO - Jumbo - Visma) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Primož Roglič of Jumbo-Visma rides stage 5, sittiing third on GC (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 5th stage Tarancon - Albacete 184,4 km - 18/08/2021 - Alejandro Valverde (ESP - Movistar Team) - Joseâ€™ Rojas (ESP - Movistar Team) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Alejandro Valverde of Movistar during stage 5 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 5th stage Tarancon - Albacete 184,4 km - 18/08/2021 - Fabio Jakobsen (NED - Deceuninck - Quick-Step) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck - QuickStep) rides stage 5 in the green points jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 LR Eddy Fin of France and Jess Herrada Lopez of Spain and Team Cofidis during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Eddy Finé of France and Jesús Herrada Lopez of Spain and Team Cofidis during stage 5 in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey and Teammates during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Fabio Jakobsen rides in Green Points jersey with Deceuninck - QuickStep teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 LR Sam Oomen of Netherlands and Team Jumbo Visma Lawson Craddock of United States and Team EF Education Nippo and Carlos Verona Quintanilla of Spain and Movistar Team lead The Peloton during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Big teams move to front with 35km to go - Jumbo-Visma, EF Education-Nippo, Movistar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 LR Quinn Simmons of United States and Juan Pedro Lpez of Spain and Team Trek Segafredo lead The Peloton during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Quinn Simmons with Trek-Segafredo teammates positioning at front of peloton with 25km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
ALBACETE SPAIN AUGUST 18 LR Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado of Ecuador helps his teammate Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers White Best Young Rider Jersey in final kilometres during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 5 a 1844km stage from Tarancn to Albacete lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 18 2021 in Albacete Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Jhonnatan Narvaez Prado checks back to teammate Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers with 25km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) won his second stage of the Vuelta a España, coming out on top in the hectic sprint finish during stage 5 in Albacete.

At the end of what was largely a quiet day of racing, the Belgian beat Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) to the line, with Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) taking third as the race leadership switched hands after a late crash.

Red jersey Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) trailed home at 2:20 down after being held up by a mass crash in the peloton 11 kilometres from the line, handing the race lead over to Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) as a result.

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 4:24:41
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
4Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
5Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
6Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
9Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash
10Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

General classification after stage 5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 17:33:57
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:05
3Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:00:10
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:20
5Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:26
6Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:32
7Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
8Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:44
10Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:45
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel joined Cyclingnews as staff writer in 2019 after working as a freelancer around pro cycling media for the previous seven years.

