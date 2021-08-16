Trending

Vuelta a España: Rein Taaramäe wins summit finish on stage 3

GC riders battle on Picón Blanco as Carapaz and Carthy lose time

Rein Taaramäe of Estonia and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux celebrates stage 3 solo victory
Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux wins stage 3
Kenny Elissonde of Trek-Segafredo finishes third on stage 3
Breakaway of eight riders had a gap of nine minutes with 75km to go on stage 3
Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën Team) leads the breakaway with under 80km to go
Race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) on stage 3
Jumbo-Visma at the start of stage 3 in Santo Domingo de Silos
Ineos Grenadiers riders on stage 3 - Salvatore Puccio of Italy, Egan Bernal of Colombia, Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador
Peloton rolls toward first summit finish of three week during 202.8km stage 3
Jumbo-Visma leads peloton through stage 3 village
Breakaway lead by Joe Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates
Rein Taaramäe of (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) completes a turn at front of breakaway, with Joe Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates next to set the pace
Tobias Bayer of Alpecin-Fenix in the breakaway
Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep during stage 3
Maximilian Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe during stage 3
Jumbo-Visma at the front of the peloton during 202.8km stage 3
Lawson Craddock rides in the peloton with EF Education-Nippo teammates
Sepp Kuss in polka dot jersey of mountians classification leader
Sunflowers on stage 3 echo the colours of Jumbo-Visma
Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën) takes a chance by attacking from breakaway with just under 14km to go

Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won atop Picón Blanco climb from the early break of the day and took the race leader’s red jersey at the Vuelta a España, as behind him the first mountain finish gradually and painfully revealed the early overall classification hierarchy. 

Taaramäe distanced arguably better climbers Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) in the final two kilometres of the 7.6km long Picón Blanco climb to win alone. Dombrowski finished 21 seconds behind, with Elissonde third at 36 seconds. Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën) was fourth at 1:16.

Behind the break, Enric Mas (Movistar) kicked clear to gain three seconds on his overall rivals. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Egan Bernal and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) were all there but Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) lost 30 seconds. 

Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) struggled far more and lost a minute, perhaps ending his overall ambitions. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) suffered the same fate, losing two minutes.
More to come...

Brief results
RankBibResult
1Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux5:16:57
2Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates0:0:21
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:0:36
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team0:01:16
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team0:01:45
6Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team0:01:48
7Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
8Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
9Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo

General classification after stage 3
RankBibResult
1Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux9:25:44
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:0:25
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma0:0:30
4Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team0:0:35
5Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team0:0:45
6Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team0:0:51
7Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team0:0:57
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
9Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
10Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious0:01:09

