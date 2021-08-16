Vuelta a España: Rein Taaramäe wins summit finish on stage 3

Image 1 of 20 Rein Taaramäe of Estonia and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux celebrates stage 3 solo victory (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 20 Rein Taaramae of Estonia and Team Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux wins stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 20 Kenny Elissonde of Trek-Segafredo finishes third on stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 20 Breakaway of eight riders had a gap of nine minutes with 75km to go on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 20 Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën Team) leads the breakaway with under 80km to go (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 20 Race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) on stage 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 20 Jumbo-Visma at the start of stage 3 in Santo Domingo de Silos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 20 Ineos Grenadiers riders on stage 3 - Salvatore Puccio of Italy, Egan Bernal of Colombia, Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 20 Peloton rolls toward first summit finish of three week during 202.8km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 20 Jumbo-Visma leads peloton through stage 3 village (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 20 Breakaway lead by Joe Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 20 Rein Taaramäe of (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) completes a turn at front of breakaway, with Joe Dombrowski of UAE Team Emirates next to set the pace (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 20 Tobias Bayer of Alpecin-Fenix in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 20 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 20 Maximilian Schachmann of Bora-Hansgrohe during stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 20 Jumbo-Visma at the front of the peloton during 202.8km stage 3 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 20 Lawson Craddock rides in the peloton with EF Education-Nippo teammates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 20 Sepp Kuss in polka dot jersey of mountians classification leader (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 20 Sunflowers on stage 3 echo the colours of Jumbo-Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 20 Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën) takes a chance by attacking from breakaway with just under 14km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won atop Picón Blanco climb from the early break of the day and took the race leader’s red jersey at the Vuelta a España, as behind him the first mountain finish gradually and painfully revealed the early overall classification hierarchy.



Taaramäe distanced arguably better climbers Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) in the final two kilometres of the 7.6km long Picón Blanco climb to win alone. Dombrowski finished 21 seconds behind, with Elissonde third at 36 seconds. Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën) was fourth at 1:16.

Behind the break, Enric Mas (Movistar) kicked clear to gain three seconds on his overall rivals. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Egan Bernal and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) were all there but Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) lost 30 seconds.



Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) struggled far more and lost a minute, perhaps ending his overall ambitions. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) suffered the same fate, losing two minutes.

More to come...

Brief results Rank Bib Result 1 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 5:16:57 2 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:0:21 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:0:36 4 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:01:16 5 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:45 6 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:48 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 8 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 9 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo