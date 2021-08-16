Vuelta a España: Rein Taaramäe wins summit finish on stage 3
GC riders battle on Picón Blanco as Carapaz and Carthy lose time
Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) won atop Picón Blanco climb from the early break of the day and took the race leader’s red jersey at the Vuelta a España, as behind him the first mountain finish gradually and painfully revealed the early overall classification hierarchy.
Taaramäe distanced arguably better climbers Joe Dombrowski (UAE Team Emirates) and Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) in the final two kilometres of the 7.6km long Picón Blanco climb to win alone. Dombrowski finished 21 seconds behind, with Elissonde third at 36 seconds. Lilian Calmejane (AG2R Citroën) was fourth at 1:16.
Behind the break, Enric Mas (Movistar) kicked clear to gain three seconds on his overall rivals. Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma), Egan Bernal and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers), Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) and Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious) were all there but Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech) and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) lost 30 seconds.
Olympic road race champion Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) struggled far more and lost a minute, perhaps ending his overall ambitions. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) suffered the same fate, losing two minutes.
More to come...
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|5:16:57
|2
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:0:21
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:0:36
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:01:16
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:45
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:48
|7
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|9
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|Rank
|Bib
|Result
|1
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9:25:44
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:0:25
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:0:30
|4
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:0:35
|5
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:0:45
|6
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:0:51
|7
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:0:57
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|9
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:09
