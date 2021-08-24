Vuelta a España: Michael Storer wins stage 10 as Primoz Roglic crashes on final descent
Odd Christian Eiking takes the overall race lead in Rincón de la Victoria
Stage 10: Roquetas de Mar - Rincón de la Victoria
Michael Storer (Team DSM) proved the strongest man from the break of the day on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España, adding his second stage win of the race in Rincón de la Victoria after a solo attack on the final climb of the Puerto de Almáchar.
The Australian jumped away from the massive 31-man break on the only climb of the day, pushing on over the top alone and holding his gap to the chase from that point onwards.
The 24-year-old dealt with the descent, staying upright on the closing 17 kilometres of the day to seal the win 22 seconds ahead of Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën), while further back the GC battle exploded once more as Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) launched a surprise attack.
"Even more unbelievable than the last time," Storer said after the stage. "There was a massive fight for the breakaway. It was one of those epic days where it took more than 80 kilometres before it went. I was happy to get in there and then I was feeling good on the last climb, and I knew exactly what I needed to do on the last climb – I needed to attack.
"I didn't have exact time gaps, but I knew it was tight. I knew I had to go fast down the descent even though it had the dry and slippery road of this region. I was happy with my descent. It was just enough to hold on.
"I dreamt of one stage at this Vuelta and now I have two after 10 days. It's truly unbelievable."
As Storer descended to victory, the red jersey battle erupted once more on the climb at 12 minutes down. Roglič flew away from his rivals on the way up, keen to put even more time between him and his GC rivals.
Nobody was able to follow him on the uphill and he looked likely to make more time on the downhill run to the finish before misjudging a corner and sliding out across the road. He got back up within seconds, but his advantage was gone as the podium-contending chase group of Movistar's Enric Mas and Miguel Angel López and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) joined him, with the quartet rolling home 11:49 behind Storer.
Despite his attacking display, the Slovenian handed over his red jersey after the stage to Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert's Odd Christian Eiking, who lay 9:10 down at the start of the day and became the second rider on his team to take the lead of this year's Vuelta.
Eiking now leads the race by 58 seconds from fellow breakaway rider Guillaume Martin (Cofidis). The Norwegian came home fifth on the day, part of the chase group. Roglič, meanwhile, lies in third place 2:17 down.
The rest day provided some respite for Ineos Grenadiers, but the team picked up where they left off on stage 9's summit finish of the Alto de Velefique as both Egan Bernal and Adam Yates lost time once again.
The duo were part of the next group to finish after Roglič's group, shedding 37 seconds to the Slovenian, Mas, López, Kuss and Haig, as well as Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), who made it across on the descent.
Roglič in third place still holds the same advantage to Mas, López and Haig in fourth, fifth and sixth place, with the trio at 28 seconds, 1:21 and 1:42 respectively. Bernal's time loss sees him slip from 1:57 down to 2:29 down, while Yates loses a spot to Kuss and now lies 2:44 down.
"Without the crash it would be even better, no? It's not too bad. It was some action huh?" Roglič commented after the stage. "No risk, no glory. It was good. It was a slide so it should be fine."
How it unfolded
Stage 10 of the Vuelta a España saw the riders tackle a 189-kilometre course across the southern coast of Spain from Roquetas de Mar to Rincón de la Victoria, near Malaga. The day would take in largely flat and rolling roads with no classified climbs in the first 160 kilometres, though there would be a sting in the tail at the last.
The top of the second-category Puerto de Almáchar (10.9km at 4.9 per cent) came just 15 kilometres from the finish line, with the course thereafter largely a downhill run. With sprinters not likely to feature at the finish, the day would be one for the break, with a slim chance of a GC skirmish on the late climb.
The start of the stage was a rapid one, with attacks flying from the front of the peloton as riders attempted to make it into the break of the day and likely contest a stage win five hours later.
A move wouldn't stay away until the 70-kilometre mark of the stage, though, with a huge battle to get away marking the first third of the day. It took the peloton splitting and then the lead half splitting to establish the stage's defining move.
31 riders got out front, including notable names such as Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Alex Aranburu, Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech), Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Guillaume Martin, Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), Andrea Bagioli, Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo), Dylan Van Baarle, Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Storer (Team DSM), and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates).
The remainder of the breakaway consisted of Lilan Calmejane, Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën), Floris de Tier (Alpecin-Fenix), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonathan Lastra, Jon Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Xabier Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Lawson Craddock, Jens Keukeleire (EF Education-Nippo), Oliver Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Gianni Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal), Damian Howson, Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange), Thyman Arensman, Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM), and Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates).
Back in the peloton, Jumbo-Visma took to the front to do the work, lying five minutes down on the big breakaway group at the halfway mark of the stage. With most teams represented out front, there was little incentive to push the pace in the peloton, and the break's advantage only grew at the kilometres ticked by.
As the riders hit the final 50 kilometres of the stage, the breakaway's lead was up over 10 minutes, meaning that Eiking and Martin were the virtual top two on the general classification, with the pair having lay 9:10 and 9:39 down on race leader Roglič at the start of the stage.
10 kilometres later, and 15 from the start of the climb, the gap had gone up to a massive 12 minutes, and up front the attacks had already started. Trentin and Aranburu jumped away at the front of the race shortly after the day's intermediate sprint, the pair drawing out De Tier and Herrada to push on as a quartet.
The group didn't stay away, though, being brought back at the base of the Puerto de Almáchar at 25 kilometres to go. Trentin's teammate Oliveira countered soon after, going solo as a splintering chase group followed at 15 seconds, while the peloton lay over 13 minutes down.
Elissonde countered and dropped Oliveira inside the final five kilometres of the climb, though the Frenchman was caught 3.5 kilometres from the top. Storer was next to push on as Champoussin and Vansevenant followed in the heavy crosswinds near the top.
Storer was still alone over the summit with Champoussin chasing at 20 sceonds and Eiking and Martin fighting over the red jersey in a group along with Vansevenant, Bouchard, Van Baarle, and Elissonde at 35 seconds. 12:30 down the climb, Roglič put in a huge attack, flying away from the peloton to go solo. The peloton blew up behind the race leader with nobody able to go with him as Mas, López, Haig and Roglič's teammate Sepp Kuss led the chase.
Ineos Grenadiers, however, were nowhere to be seen, with Egan Bernal and Adam Yates fading back into the larger peloton behind which lay 30 seconds behind Roglič at the start of the descent.
Up front, Eiking, Bouchard, Van Baarle and Vansevenant had clipped off the front of the chase group, with the Norwegian keen to ensure he beat Martin to the red jersey at the finish. He would succeed there, but the quartet weren't able to bring back Storer, who was able to savour his second win of the race.
A heart-in-mouth moment on the descent saw Roglič lose control on a dusty corner, sliding out while pushing on for more seconds on his rivals. He recovered quickly but was joined by Mas, López and Haig, and later his teammate Kuss and Großschartner and Vlasov. The group still held their advantage over the chase group led by Bernal and Yates, though, crossing the finish line with a 37-second time gain in hand.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|4:09:21
|2
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:22
|3
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|5
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|6
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:51
|7
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|8
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:32
|14
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|15
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:20
|16
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:00
|17
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:02
|18
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|19
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|20
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:16
|21
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:04:20
|22
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:04:54
|23
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:17
|24
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|25
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|26
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|27
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:07:25
|28
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:36
|29
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|30
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|31
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:00
|32
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:49
|33
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|35
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|36
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|37
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|38
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:12:26
|40
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|41
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|42
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|43
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|44
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|45
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|46
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|47
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:13:03
|48
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|49
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|50
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|51
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|52
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|53
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|54
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|55
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|57
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|58
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|59
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:13:24
|60
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:22
|61
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|63
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:15:58
|64
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|65
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|66
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:17:40
|67
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:19:04
|68
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|70
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|71
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|72
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
|73
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|74
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:19:08
|75
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:47
|76
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|77
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|78
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|79
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|80
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:20:59
|81
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|82
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|83
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|84
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|85
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|86
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|87
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|88
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:41
|89
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|90
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|91
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|92
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|94
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|95
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|96
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|97
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|98
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|99
|Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|100
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|101
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|103
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|104
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|105
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|106
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|107
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|108
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|109
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|110
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|111
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|112
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|113
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|114
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|115
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|116
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|117
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|118
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|119
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|120
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|121
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|122
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|123
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|124
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|125
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|126
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|127
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|128
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|129
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|130
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|131
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|132
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:59
|133
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|134
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|135
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|136
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|137
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|138
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|139
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:24:45
|140
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:25:24
|141
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:25:29
|142
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|143
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|144
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:25:31
|145
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|146
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|147
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|148
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|149
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|150
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|151
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|152
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|153
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|154
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|155
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|156
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|157
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|158
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|159
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|160
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|161
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|162
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|163
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|164
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|165
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|166
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|167
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|168
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|169
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|170
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|171
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|2
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|3
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|15
|4
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|5
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|30
|2
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|3
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|4
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|19
|5
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17
|6
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|7
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|13
|8
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|11
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|9
|10
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|7
|11
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|12
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|13
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|14
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|15
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|5
|2
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|4:09:21
|2
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:22
|3
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:51
|5
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:02
|6
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:16
|7
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:04:54
|8
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:36
|9
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:00
|10
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:11:49
|11
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:12:26
|12
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:13:03
|14
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:14:22
|17
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:58
|18
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:17:40
|19
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:19:04
|20
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:19:47
|21
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|22
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:20:59
|23
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:21:41
|24
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|26
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|27
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|28
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|29
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|30
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|31
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|33
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|34
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:59
|35
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:24:45
|37
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:31
|38
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|39
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|40
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|41
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|42
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|43
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|44
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|45
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|46
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|47
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|48
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|50
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|AG2R Citroën Team
|12:30:07
|2
|Team DSM
|0:07:10
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:11:35
|4
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:14:50
|5
|Team BikeExchange
|0:14:52
|6
|Cofidis
|7
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:15:10
|8
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:20:19
|9
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:22:33
|11
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:23:01
|12
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:23:47
|13
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:53
|14
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:34:37
|15
|Jumbo-Visma
|16
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:35:16
|17
|Movistar Team
|0:35:56
|18
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|0:41:01
|19
|Burgos-BH
|0:43:16
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:50:30
|21
|Qhubeka NextHash
|0:51:07
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:56:08
|23
|Israel Start-up Nation
|1:10:37
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|38:37:46
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:58
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:17
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:45
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:38
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:59
|7
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:46
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:57
|9
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:05:01
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:42
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:10
|12
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:06:12
|13
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:06:49
|14
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:06:54
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:06:59
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:07:30
|17
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:09:23
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:11
|19
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:55
|20
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:15:07
|21
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:16:17
|22
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:17:56
|23
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:21:39
|24
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:21:40
|25
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:22:24
|26
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:23:32
|27
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:23:56
|28
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:08
|29
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:25:04
|30
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:37
|31
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:30:39
|32
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:32:04
|33
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:33:37
|34
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:34:17
|35
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:36:23
|36
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:36:31
|37
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:36:40
|38
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:36:49
|39
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:39:50
|40
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:40:27
|41
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:41:45
|42
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:41:55
|43
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:42:04
|44
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:42:11
|45
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:42:16
|46
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:42:18
|47
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:42:35
|48
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:42:40
|49
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:43:15
|50
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:45:39
|51
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:46:15
|52
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:46:36
|53
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:47:25
|54
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:48:57
|55
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:49:05
|56
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:50:39
|57
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:13
|58
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:52:40
|59
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:53:35
|60
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:54:07
|61
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:55:04
|62
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:56:43
|63
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:57:40
|64
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:00:18
|65
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|66
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|1:00:37
|67
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|1:01:26
|68
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|1:02:33
|69
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|1:04:24
|70
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:04:36
|71
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:04:37
|72
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:04:44
|73
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|1:05:00
|74
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:05:20
|75
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:05:29
|76
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:05:42
|77
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:06:39
|78
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:06:49
|79
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|1:08:07
|80
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|1:08:11
|81
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:08:13
|82
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|1:08:48
|83
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:09:23
|84
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:10:28
|85
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|1:10:58
|86
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:13:29
|87
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:13:43
|88
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:14:21
|89
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:14:44
|90
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:14:55
|91
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:15:17
|92
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:15:22
|93
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:15:50
|94
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|1:17:36
|95
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:18:17
|96
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|1:18:37
|97
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:18:56
|98
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|1:19:04
|99
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:19:14
|100
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:19:53
|101
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:21:06
|102
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:21:37
|103
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:21:39
|104
|Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:22:41
|105
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:22:42
|106
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:23:02
|107
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:23:09
|108
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:23:44
|109
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1:24:02
|110
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:24:46
|111
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:25:29
|112
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:25:51
|113
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|1:26:19
|114
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:26:29
|115
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:26:32
|116
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:26:51
|117
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:26:58
|118
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:28:06
|119
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|120
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|1:28:25
|121
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:29:17
|122
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:30:01
|123
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:30:05
|124
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:30:37
|125
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:30:55
|126
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:30:56
|127
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:31:49
|128
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:32:00
|129
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:32:53
|130
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:33:09
|131
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:33:17
|132
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|1:33:33
|133
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:33:35
|134
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:34:07
|135
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:34:19
|136
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:34:58
|137
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:35:18
|138
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:35:39
|139
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|140
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|1:35:57
|141
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:36:21
|142
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1:36:24
|143
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:36:31
|144
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1:37:57
|145
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:38:29
|146
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|1:38:34
|147
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:38:44
|148
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:39:30
|149
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|150
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:39:48
|151
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:40:11
|152
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|1:40:39
|153
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|1:41:06
|154
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:41:51
|155
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:42:37
|156
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:43:25
|157
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:43:46
|158
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:44:37
|159
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:45:55
|160
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|1:46:10
|161
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:46:31
|162
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|1:46:38
|163
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:46:56
|164
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:47:02
|165
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:48:31
|166
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:51:30
|167
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:54:10
|168
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|169
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:54:19
|170
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:57:50
|171
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:58:54
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|180
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|164
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|4
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|73
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|71
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|70
|7
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|67
|8
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|59
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|10
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|52
|11
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|50
|12
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|45
|13
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|14
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|44
|15
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|16
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|17
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|18
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|34
|19
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|33
|20
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|32
|21
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|30
|22
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|30
|23
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|24
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|25
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|26
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|29
|27
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|28
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|26
|29
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|25
|30
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|31
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|25
|32
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|33
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|23
|34
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|22
|35
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|22
|36
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|22
|37
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|38
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|39
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|40
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|41
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|42
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|19
|43
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|18
|44
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|17
|45
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|46
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|17
|47
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|48
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|49
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17
|50
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|51
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|52
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|16
|53
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|54
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|55
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|15
|56
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|15
|57
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15
|58
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|59
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15
|60
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|61
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|62
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|13
|63
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|13
|64
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|65
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|13
|66
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|13
|67
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|68
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|69
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|70
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|71
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|72
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|8
|73
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|74
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|75
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|76
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|77
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|5
|78
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|79
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|80
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|81
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|82
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|83
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|84
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|3
|85
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|86
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3
|87
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3
|88
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|3
|89
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|90
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|91
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|92
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-4
|93
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-37
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|28
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|22
|3
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|17
|4
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|7
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|8
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|10
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|12
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|13
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|15
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|16
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|17
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|19
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|20
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|21
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|22
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|2
|23
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|24
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|25
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|26
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|27
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|28
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|29
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|30
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|31
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-2
|32
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|38:42:32
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:26
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:08
|4
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:37
|5
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:16:54
|6
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:19:10
|7
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:29:31
|8
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:54
|9
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:37:09
|10
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:38:29
|11
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:40:53
|12
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:41:50
|13
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:45:53
|14
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:48:49
|15
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:51:57
|16
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:57:47
|17
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:59:38
|18
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:59:51
|19
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:00:43
|20
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:02:03
|21
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:03:27
|22
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:08:43
|23
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:08:57
|24
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:09:58
|25
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:13:31
|26
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|1:13:51
|27
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|1:14:18
|28
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:15:07
|29
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:18:16
|30
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:18:23
|31
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:18:58
|32
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1:19:16
|33
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:20:43
|34
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|1:21:33
|35
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:21:43
|36
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:23:20
|37
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:25:15
|38
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:25:51
|39
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:26:10
|40
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:28:23
|41
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:29:33
|42
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:30:32
|43
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:30:53
|44
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|1:33:48
|45
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:37:51
|46
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:41:45
|47
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|1:41:52
|48
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:46:44
|49
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:49:33
|50
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:53:04
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ineos Grenadiers
|115:49:03
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:11:31
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:15:47
|4
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:16:00
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:21:59
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:28:50
|7
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:40:22
|8
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:43:15
|9
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:47:49
|10
|Team DSM
|0:50:02
|11
|Cofidis
|0:51:49
|12
|Team BikeExchange
|1:21:10
|13
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:32:46
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:38:26
|15
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:47:38
|16
|Qhubeka NextHash
|2:00:18
|17
|Burgos-BH
|2:04:08
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|2:08:51
|19
|EF Education-Nippo
|2:09:57
|20
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:44:32
|21
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|2:50:11
|22
|Alpecin-Fenix
|3:12:48
|23
|Israel Start-up Nation
|3:31:16
Daniel joined Cyclingnews as staff writer in 2019 after working as a freelancer around pro cycling media for the previous seven years.
