Vuelta a España: Michael Storer wins stage 10 as Primoz Roglic crashes on final descent

Michael Storer (Team DSM) proved the strongest man from the break of the day on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España, adding his second stage win of the race in Rincón de la Victoria after a solo attack on the final climb of the Puerto de Almáchar.

The Australian jumped away from the massive 31-man break on the only climb of the day, pushing on over the top alone and holding his gap to the chase from that point onwards.



The 24-year-old dealt with the descent, staying upright on the closing 17 kilometres of the day to seal the win 22 seconds ahead of Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën), while further back the GC battle exploded once more as Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) launched a surprise attack.



"Even more unbelievable than the last time," Storer said after the stage. "There was a massive fight for the breakaway. It was one of those epic days where it took more than 80 kilometres before it went. I was happy to get in there and then I was feeling good on the last climb, and I knew exactly what I needed to do on the last climb – I needed to attack.



"I didn't have exact time gaps, but I knew it was tight. I knew I had to go fast down the descent even though it had the dry and slippery road of this region. I was happy with my descent. It was just enough to hold on.



"I dreamt of one stage at this Vuelta and now I have two after 10 days. It's truly unbelievable."



As Storer descended to victory, the red jersey battle erupted once more on the climb at 12 minutes down. Roglič flew away from his rivals on the way up, keen to put even more time between him and his GC rivals.



Nobody was able to follow him on the uphill and he looked likely to make more time on the downhill run to the finish before misjudging a corner and sliding out across the road. He got back up within seconds, but his advantage was gone as the podium-contending chase group of Movistar's Enric Mas and Miguel Angel López and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) joined him, with the quartet rolling home 11:49 behind Storer.



Despite his attacking display, the Slovenian handed over his red jersey after the stage to Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert's Odd Christian Eiking, who lay 9:10 down at the start of the day and became the second rider on his team to take the lead of this year's Vuelta.



Eiking now leads the race by 58 seconds from fellow breakaway rider Guillaume Martin (Cofidis). The Norwegian came home fifth on the day, part of the chase group. Roglič, meanwhile, lies in third place 2:17 down.



The rest day provided some respite for Ineos Grenadiers, but the team picked up where they left off on stage 9's summit finish of the Alto de Velefique as both Egan Bernal and Adam Yates lost time once again.



The duo were part of the next group to finish after Roglič's group, shedding 37 seconds to the Slovenian, Mas, López, Kuss and Haig, as well as Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), who made it across on the descent.



Roglič in third place still holds the same advantage to Mas, López and Haig in fourth, fifth and sixth place, with the trio at 28 seconds, 1:21 and 1:42 respectively. Bernal's time loss sees him slip from 1:57 down to 2:29 down, while Yates loses a spot to Kuss and now lies 2:44 down.



"Without the crash it would be even better, no? It's not too bad. It was some action huh?" Roglič commented after the stage. "No risk, no glory. It was good. It was a slide so it should be fine."

How it unfolded

Stage 10 of the Vuelta a España saw the riders tackle a 189-kilometre course across the southern coast of Spain from Roquetas de Mar to Rincón de la Victoria, near Malaga. The day would take in largely flat and rolling roads with no classified climbs in the first 160 kilometres, though there would be a sting in the tail at the last.



The top of the second-category Puerto de Almáchar (10.9km at 4.9 per cent) came just 15 kilometres from the finish line, with the course thereafter largely a downhill run. With sprinters not likely to feature at the finish, the day would be one for the break, with a slim chance of a GC skirmish on the late climb.



The start of the stage was a rapid one, with attacks flying from the front of the peloton as riders attempted to make it into the break of the day and likely contest a stage win five hours later.



A move wouldn't stay away until the 70-kilometre mark of the stage, though, with a huge battle to get away marking the first third of the day. It took the peloton splitting and then the lead half splitting to establish the stage's defining move.



31 riders got out front, including notable names such as Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Alex Aranburu, Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech), Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Guillaume Martin, Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), Andrea Bagioli, Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo), Dylan Van Baarle, Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Storer (Team DSM), and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates).



The remainder of the breakaway consisted of Lilan Calmejane, Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën), Floris de Tier (Alpecin-Fenix), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonathan Lastra, Jon Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Xabier Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Lawson Craddock, Jens Keukeleire (EF Education-Nippo), Oliver Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Gianni Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal), Damian Howson, Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange), Thyman Arensman, Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM), and Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates).



Back in the peloton, Jumbo-Visma took to the front to do the work, lying five minutes down on the big breakaway group at the halfway mark of the stage. With most teams represented out front, there was little incentive to push the pace in the peloton, and the break's advantage only grew at the kilometres ticked by.



As the riders hit the final 50 kilometres of the stage, the breakaway's lead was up over 10 minutes, meaning that Eiking and Martin were the virtual top two on the general classification, with the pair having lay 9:10 and 9:39 down on race leader Roglič at the start of the stage.



10 kilometres later, and 15 from the start of the climb, the gap had gone up to a massive 12 minutes, and up front the attacks had already started. Trentin and Aranburu jumped away at the front of the race shortly after the day's intermediate sprint, the pair drawing out De Tier and Herrada to push on as a quartet.



The group didn't stay away, though, being brought back at the base of the Puerto de Almáchar at 25 kilometres to go. Trentin's teammate Oliveira countered soon after, going solo as a splintering chase group followed at 15 seconds, while the peloton lay over 13 minutes down.



Elissonde countered and dropped Oliveira inside the final five kilometres of the climb, though the Frenchman was caught 3.5 kilometres from the top. Storer was next to push on as Champoussin and Vansevenant followed in the heavy crosswinds near the top.



Storer was still alone over the summit with Champoussin chasing at 20 sceonds and Eiking and Martin fighting over the red jersey in a group along with Vansevenant, Bouchard, Van Baarle, and Elissonde at 35 seconds. 12:30 down the climb, Roglič put in a huge attack, flying away from the peloton to go solo. The peloton blew up behind the race leader with nobody able to go with him as Mas, López, Haig and Roglič's teammate Sepp Kuss led the chase.



Ineos Grenadiers, however, were nowhere to be seen, with Egan Bernal and Adam Yates fading back into the larger peloton behind which lay 30 seconds behind Roglič at the start of the descent.



Up front, Eiking, Bouchard, Van Baarle and Vansevenant had clipped off the front of the chase group, with the Norwegian keen to ensure he beat Martin to the red jersey at the finish. He would succeed there, but the quartet weren't able to bring back Storer, who was able to savour his second win of the race.



A heart-in-mouth moment on the descent saw Roglič lose control on a dusty corner, sliding out while pushing on for more seconds on his rivals. He recovered quickly but was joined by Mas, López and Haig, and later his teammate Kuss and Großschartner and Vlasov. The group still held their advantage over the chase group led by Bernal and Yates, though, crossing the finish line with a 37-second time gain in hand.

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 4:09:21 2 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:22 3 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 5 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 6 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:51 7 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 8 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 11 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:32 14 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 15 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:20 16 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:00 17 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:02 18 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 19 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 20 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:16 21 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:04:20 22 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:04:54 23 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:17 24 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 25 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 26 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 27 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:25 28 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:36 29 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 30 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 31 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:00 32 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:49 33 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 35 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 36 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 37 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 38 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 39 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:26 40 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 41 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 42 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 43 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 44 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 45 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 46 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 47 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:03 48 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 49 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 50 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 51 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 52 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 53 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 54 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 55 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 56 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 57 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 58 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 59 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:24 60 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:22 61 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 63 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:15:58 64 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 65 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 66 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:17:40 67 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:19:04 68 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 69 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 70 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 71 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 72 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 73 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 74 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:19:08 75 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:47 76 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 77 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 78 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 79 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 80 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:59 81 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 82 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 83 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 84 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 85 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 86 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 87 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 88 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:41 89 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 90 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 91 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 92 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 93 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 94 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 95 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 96 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 97 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 98 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 99 Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 100 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 101 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 102 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 103 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 104 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 105 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 106 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 107 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 108 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 109 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 110 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 111 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 112 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 113 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 114 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 115 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 116 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 117 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 118 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 119 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 120 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 121 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 122 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 123 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 124 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 125 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 126 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 127 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 128 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 129 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 130 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 131 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 132 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:59 133 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 134 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 135 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 136 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 137 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 138 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 139 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:45 140 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:25:24 141 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 0:25:29 142 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 143 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 144 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:31 145 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 146 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 147 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 148 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 149 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 150 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 151 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 152 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 153 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 154 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 155 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 156 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 157 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 158 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 159 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 160 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 161 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 162 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 163 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 164 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 165 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 166 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 167 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 168 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 169 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 170 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 171 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - Torre Del Mar km. 150 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 2 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 17 3 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 15 4 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 5 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 10

Sprint 2 - Rincón De La Victoria km. 189 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 30 2 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 3 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 22 4 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 19 5 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17 6 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 15 7 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13 8 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9 10 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 7 11 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6 12 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 5 13 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4 14 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 15 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Almáchar. Con Bonificación km. 172.9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5 2 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 4:09:21 2 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:22 3 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:51 5 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:02 6 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:16 7 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:04:54 8 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:36 9 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:00 10 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:49 11 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:12:26 12 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 13 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:03 14 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 15 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:22 17 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:58 18 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:17:40 19 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:04 20 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:47 21 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 22 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:20:59 23 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 0:21:41 24 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 26 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 27 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 28 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 29 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 30 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 31 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 32 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 33 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 34 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:59 35 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 36 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:45 37 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:31 38 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 39 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 40 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 41 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 42 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 43 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 44 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 45 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 46 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 47 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 48 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 49 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 50 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 AG2R Citroën Team 12:30:07 2 Team DSM 0:07:10 3 Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:35 4 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:50 5 Team BikeExchange 0:14:52 6 Cofidis 7 UAE Team Emirates 0:15:10 8 Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:19 9 Bora-Hansgrohe 10 EF Education-Nippo 0:22:33 11 Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:01 12 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:23:47 13 Trek-Segafredo 0:24:53 14 Bahrain Victorious 0:34:37 15 Jumbo-Visma 16 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:16 17 Movistar Team 0:35:56 18 GROUPAMA - FDJ 0:41:01 19 Burgos-BH 0:43:16 20 Alpecin-Fenix 0:50:30 21 Qhubeka NextHash 0:51:07 22 Lotto Soudal 0:56:08 23 Israel Start-up Nation 1:10:37

General classification after stage 10 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 38:37:46 2 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:58 3 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:17 4 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:45 5 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:38 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:59 7 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:46 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:57 9 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:01 10 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:42 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:10 12 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:12 13 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:49 14 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:54 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:59 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:07:30 17 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:23 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:11 19 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:14:55 20 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:15:07 21 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:16:17 22 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:17:56 23 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:39 24 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:21:40 25 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:22:24 26 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:23:32 27 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:56 28 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:08 29 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:04 30 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:37 31 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:30:39 32 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:32:04 33 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:37 34 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:34:17 35 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:36:23 36 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:36:31 37 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:40 38 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:36:49 39 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:39:50 40 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:27 41 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:41:45 42 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:41:55 43 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:42:04 44 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:42:11 45 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:16 46 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:18 47 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:42:35 48 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:40 49 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:43:15 50 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:39 51 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 0:46:15 52 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:36 53 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:47:25 54 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:48:57 55 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:49:05 56 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:50:39 57 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:13 58 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:52:40 59 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:53:35 60 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:54:07 61 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:55:04 62 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:56:43 63 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:57:40 64 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:00:18 65 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 66 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 1:00:37 67 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:01:26 68 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 1:02:33 69 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:04:24 70 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:36 71 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:04:37 72 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:04:44 73 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:00 74 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:05:20 75 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:05:29 76 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:05:42 77 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:06:39 78 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:06:49 79 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 1:08:07 80 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 1:08:11 81 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:08:13 82 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:08:48 83 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:23 84 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:10:28 85 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:10:58 86 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 1:13:29 87 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:13:43 88 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:14:21 89 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:14:44 90 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:55 91 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:15:17 92 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:15:22 93 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:15:50 94 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1:17:36 95 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:18:17 96 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:18:37 97 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:18:56 98 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 1:19:04 99 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:19:14 100 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:19:53 101 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:21:06 102 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:21:37 103 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:21:39 104 Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 1:22:41 105 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:22:42 106 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:23:02 107 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:23:09 108 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:23:44 109 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:24:02 110 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:24:46 111 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:25:29 112 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 1:25:51 113 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 1:26:19 114 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:26:29 115 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:26:32 116 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:26:51 117 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:26:58 118 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:28:06 119 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 120 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1:28:25 121 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:29:17 122 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:01 123 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:30:05 124 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:30:37 125 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:30:55 126 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:30:56 127 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:31:49 128 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:32:00 129 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:32:53 130 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:33:09 131 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:33:17 132 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 1:33:33 133 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:33:35 134 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:34:07 135 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:34:19 136 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 1:34:58 137 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 1:35:18 138 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 1:35:39 139 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 140 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 1:35:57 141 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 1:36:21 142 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:36:24 143 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:36:31 144 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1:37:57 145 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:38:29 146 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 1:38:34 147 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:38:44 148 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 1:39:30 149 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 150 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 1:39:48 151 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:40:11 152 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 1:40:39 153 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 1:41:06 154 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:41:51 155 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 1:42:37 156 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 1:43:25 157 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 1:43:46 158 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:44:37 159 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:45:55 160 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 1:46:10 161 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:46:31 162 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:46:38 163 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:46:56 164 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:47:02 165 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:48:31 166 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:51:30 167 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:54:10 168 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 169 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:54:19 170 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:57:50 171 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:58:54

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 180 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 164 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 74 4 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 73 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 71 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 70 7 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 67 8 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 59 9 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54 10 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 52 11 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 50 12 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 45 13 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 44 14 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 44 15 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 16 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 17 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 18 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 34 19 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33 20 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 32 21 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 30 22 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 30 23 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 24 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 30 25 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 30 26 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 29 27 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26 28 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 26 29 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 25 30 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 31 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 25 32 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 24 33 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 23 34 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 22 35 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 22 36 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 22 37 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 38 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 39 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 40 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 41 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 42 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 19 43 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 18 44 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17 45 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 17 46 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17 47 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 17 48 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 49 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 17 50 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 51 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 52 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 16 53 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 15 54 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15 55 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 15 56 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 15 57 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 15 58 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 59 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 15 60 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15 61 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 13 62 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13 63 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13 64 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13 65 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 13 66 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 13 67 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 68 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 69 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10 70 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 71 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 9 72 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 8 73 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 74 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 75 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7 76 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 77 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 5 78 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 79 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 5 80 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 81 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 4 82 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 83 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 84 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3 85 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 86 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3 87 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 88 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 3 89 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 3 90 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 91 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 92 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4 93 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -37

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 28 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 22 3 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 17 4 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 16 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 12 7 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 11 8 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 9 10 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 7 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 12 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 6 13 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 5 15 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 5 16 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 17 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 19 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 20 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 21 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 2 22 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 2 23 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2 24 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2 25 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2 26 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1 27 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 28 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1 29 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 30 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1 31 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2 32 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 38:42:32 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:26 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:08 4 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:37 5 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:54 6 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:19:10 7 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:29:31 8 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:54 9 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:37:09 10 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:38:29 11 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:40:53 12 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:41:50 13 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:45:53 14 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:49 15 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:51:57 16 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:57:47 17 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:59:38 18 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:51 19 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:00:43 20 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:02:03 21 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:03:27 22 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 1:08:43 23 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:08:57 24 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:09:58 25 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:13:31 26 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:13:51 27 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 1:14:18 28 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:15:07 29 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:18:16 30 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:18:23 31 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:18:58 32 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:19:16 33 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:43 34 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 1:21:33 35 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:21:43 36 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:23:20 37 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:25:15 38 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:25:51 39 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:26:10 40 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:28:23 41 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:29:33 42 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 1:30:32 43 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 1:30:53 44 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 1:33:48 45 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 1:37:51 46 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:41:45 47 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:41:52 48 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:46:44 49 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:49:33 50 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:53:04