Vuelta a España: Michael Storer wins stage 10 as Primoz Roglic crashes on final descent

By

Odd Christian Eiking takes the overall race lead in Rincón de la Victoria

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Michael Storer of Australia and Team DSM celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Michael Storer of Australia and Team DSM celebrates at finish line with stage 10 win (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Michael Storer of Australia and Team DSM celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Michael Storer of Team DSM wins stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Odd Christian Eiking of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Odd Christian Eiking of Norway and Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux on final climb and would ride into red leader's jersey at finish (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Clment Champoussin of France and AG2R Citren Team in the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Clément Champoussin of AG2R Citroën Team worked hard in the breakaway to try to catch Michael Storer out front (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 LR Christian Eiking Odd of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux and Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis in the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Christian Eiking Odd of Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux rides behind Guillaume Martin of Team Cofidis in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 LR Kenny Elissonde of France and Team Trek Segafredo and Nicholas Schultz of Australia and Team BikeExchange in the Breakaway while fans cheer during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Kenny Elissonde of Trek - Segafredo and Nicholas Schultz of Team BikeExchange in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Michael Storer of Australia and Team DSM attacks in the final climb Puerto de Almchar 612m during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Michael Storer (Team DSM) charges on climb and takes solo lead (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Christian Eiking Odd of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux attacks during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Christian Eiking Odd of Team Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux attacks on climb (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Matteo Trentin of Italy and UAE Team Emirates in the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates leads a front group of four who accelerated after the intermediate sprint (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 A general view of the peloton during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Jumbo-Visma at the front of the peloton on stage 10 from Roquetas de Mar to Rincón de la Victoria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Guillaume Martin of France and Team Cofidis in the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Guillaume Martin of Cofidis in the breakaway and looking to move into the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 LR Damien Howson of Australia and Team BikeExchange Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech and a general view of the Breakaway passing through Salobrea Village during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

The breakaway of 31 riders passing through Salobreña Village during Stage 10 with 189km rom Roquetas de Mar to Rincón de la Victoria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Education Nippo in the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

In the breakaway is Magnus Cort Nielsen of EF Education - Nippo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Team Astana – Premier Tech during stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Geoffrey Bouchard of France and AG2R Citren Team during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Geoffrey Bouchard of AG2R Citroën Team during stage 10 that runs along Spain's southern coast (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe in the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Maximilian Schachmann of Bora - Hansgrohe in the large breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers in the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Richard Carapaz of Ineos Grenadiers in the breakaway of stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Thomas Pidcock of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Thomas Pidcock rides with teammate Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 LR Lawson Craddock of United States and Team EF Education Nippo and Jonathan Lastra Martinez of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Back in the peloton are Lawson Craddock of EF Education - Nippo and Jonathan Lastra Martinez of Team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Luis Leon Sanchez Gil of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech in the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Luis Leon Sanchez Gil and Alex Aranburu Deba of Team Astana – Premier Tech in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Mikel Nieve Ituralde of Spain and Team BikeExchange prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Mikel Nieve Ituralde of Team BikeExchange begins stage 10 with bandages (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Javier Guillen of Spain La Vuelta Director prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Vuelta race director Javier Guillen prior to stage 10 start in Roquetas de Mar (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 A general view of Imanol Erviti of Spain Johan Jacobs of Switzerland Miguel ngel Lpez Moreno of Colombia Enric Mas Nicolau of Spain Nelson Oliveira of Portugal Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil of Spain Carlos Verona Quintanilla of Spain and Movistar Team prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Movistar begins stage 10 with two riders in the GC top 3 - Enric Mas and Miguel Ángel López (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 LR Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers White Best Young Rider Jersey Damiano Caruso of Italy and Team Bahrain Victorious Polka Dot Mountain Jersey Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Red Leader Jersey and Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Green Points Jersey prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Peloton ready to begin 189km from Roquetas de Mar to Rincón de la Victoria (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia and Team INEOS Grenadiers White Best Young Rider Jersey prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers at the stage 10 start in best young rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
RINCON DE LA VICTORIA SPAIN AUGUST 24 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma Red Leader Jersey prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 10 a 189km stage from Roquetas de Mar to Rincn de la Victoria lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 24 2021 in Rincon De La Victoria Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in leader's red jersey to start stage 10 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Michael Storer (Team DSM) proved the strongest man from the break of the day on stage 10 of the Vuelta a España, adding his second stage win of the race in Rincón de la Victoria after a solo attack on the final climb of the Puerto de Almáchar.

The Australian jumped away from the massive 31-man break on the only climb of the day, pushing on over the top alone and holding his gap to the chase from that point onwards.

The 24-year-old dealt with the descent, staying upright on the closing 17 kilometres of the day to seal the win 22 seconds ahead of Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-QuickStep) and Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën), while further back the GC battle exploded once more as Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) launched a surprise attack.

"Even more unbelievable than the last time," Storer said after the stage. "There was a massive fight for the breakaway. It was one of those epic days where it took more than 80 kilometres before it went. I was happy to get in there and then I was feeling good on the last climb, and I knew exactly what I needed to do on the last climb – I needed to attack.

"I didn't have exact time gaps, but I knew it was tight. I knew I had to go fast down the descent even though it had the dry and slippery road of this region. I was happy with my descent. It was just enough to hold on.

"I dreamt of one stage at this Vuelta and now I have two after 10 days. It's truly unbelievable."

As Storer descended to victory, the red jersey battle erupted once more on the climb at 12 minutes down. Roglič flew away from his rivals on the way up, keen to put even more time between him and his GC rivals.

Nobody was able to follow him on the uphill and he looked likely to make more time on the downhill run to the finish before misjudging a corner and sliding out across the road. He got back up within seconds, but his advantage was gone as the podium-contending chase group of Movistar's Enric Mas and Miguel Angel López and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) joined him, with the quartet rolling home 11:49 behind Storer.

Despite his attacking display, the Slovenian handed over his red jersey after the stage to Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert's Odd Christian Eiking, who lay 9:10 down at the start of the day and became the second rider on his team to take the lead of this year's Vuelta.

Eiking now leads the race by 58 seconds from fellow breakaway rider Guillaume Martin (Cofidis). The Norwegian came home fifth on the day, part of the chase group. Roglič, meanwhile, lies in third place 2:17 down.

The rest day provided some respite for Ineos Grenadiers, but the team picked up where they left off on stage 9's summit finish of the Alto de Velefique as both Egan Bernal and Adam Yates lost time once again.

The duo were part of the next group to finish after Roglič's group, shedding 37 seconds to the Slovenian, Mas, López, Kuss and Haig, as well as Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-Premier Tech), who made it across on the descent.

Roglič in third place still holds the same advantage to Mas, López and Haig in fourth, fifth and sixth place, with the trio at 28 seconds, 1:21 and 1:42 respectively. Bernal's time loss sees him slip from 1:57 down to 2:29 down, while Yates loses a spot to Kuss and now lies 2:44 down.

"Without the crash it would be even better, no? It's not too bad. It was some action huh?" Roglič commented after the stage. "No risk, no glory. It was good. It was a slide so it should be fine."

How it unfolded

Stage 10 of the Vuelta a España saw the riders tackle a 189-kilometre course across the southern coast of Spain from Roquetas de Mar to Rincón de la Victoria, near Malaga. The day would take in largely flat and rolling roads with no classified climbs in the first 160 kilometres, though there would be a sting in the tail at the last.

The top of the second-category Puerto de Almáchar (10.9km at 4.9 per cent) came just 15 kilometres from the finish line, with the course thereafter largely a downhill run. With sprinters not likely to feature at the finish, the day would be one for the break, with a slim chance of a GC skirmish on the late climb.

The start of the stage was a rapid one, with attacks flying from the front of the peloton as riders attempted to make it into the break of the day and likely contest a stage win five hours later.

A move wouldn't stay away until the 70-kilometre mark of the stage, though, with a huge battle to get away marking the first third of the day. It took the peloton splitting and then the lead half splitting to establish the stage's defining move.

31 riders got out front, including notable names such as Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Alex Aranburu, Luis León Sánchez (Astana-Premier Tech), Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Guillaume Martin, Jesús Herrada (Cofidis), Andrea Bagioli, Mauri Vansevenant (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Magnus Cort (EF Education-Nippo), Dylan Van Baarle, Jhonatan Narváez (Ineos Grenadiers), Michael Storer (Team DSM), and Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates).

The remainder of the breakaway consisted of Lilan Calmejane, Clément Champoussin (AG2R Citroën), Floris de Tier (Alpecin-Fenix), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jonathan Lastra, Jon Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Xabier Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Lawson Craddock, Jens Keukeleire (EF Education-Nippo), Oliver Le Gac (Groupama-FDJ), Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty Gobert), Gianni Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal), Damian Howson, Nick Schultz (Team BikeExchange), Thyman Arensman, Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM), and Rui Oliveira (UAE Team Emirates).

Back in the peloton, Jumbo-Visma took to the front to do the work, lying five minutes down on the big breakaway group at the halfway mark of the stage. With most teams represented out front, there was little incentive to push the pace in the peloton, and the break's advantage only grew at the kilometres ticked by.

As the riders hit the final 50 kilometres of the stage, the breakaway's lead was up over 10 minutes, meaning that Eiking and Martin were the virtual top two on the general classification, with the pair having lay 9:10 and 9:39 down on race leader Roglič at the start of the stage.

10 kilometres later, and 15 from the start of the climb, the gap had gone up to a massive 12 minutes, and up front the attacks had already started. Trentin and Aranburu jumped away at the front of the race shortly after the day's intermediate sprint, the pair drawing out De Tier and Herrada to push on as a quartet.

The group didn't stay away, though, being brought back at the base of the Puerto de Almáchar at 25 kilometres to go. Trentin's teammate Oliveira countered soon after, going solo as a splintering chase group followed at 15 seconds, while the peloton lay over 13 minutes down.

Elissonde countered and dropped Oliveira inside the final five kilometres of the climb, though the Frenchman was caught 3.5 kilometres from the top. Storer was next to push on as Champoussin and Vansevenant followed in the heavy crosswinds near the top.

Storer was still alone over the summit with Champoussin chasing at 20 sceonds and Eiking and Martin fighting over the red jersey in a group along with Vansevenant, Bouchard, Van Baarle, and Elissonde at 35 seconds. 12:30 down the climb, Roglič put in a huge attack, flying away from the peloton to go solo. The peloton blew up behind the race leader with nobody able to go with him as Mas, López, Haig and Roglič's teammate Sepp Kuss led the chase.

Ineos Grenadiers, however, were nowhere to be seen, with Egan Bernal and Adam Yates fading back into the larger peloton behind which lay 30 seconds behind Roglič at the start of the descent.

Up front, Eiking, Bouchard, Van Baarle and Vansevenant had clipped off the front of the chase group, with the Norwegian keen to ensure he beat Martin to the red jersey at the finish. He would succeed there, but the quartet weren't able to bring back Storer, who was able to savour his second win of the race.

A heart-in-mouth moment on the descent saw Roglič lose control on a dusty corner, sliding out while pushing on for more seconds on his rivals. He recovered quickly but was joined by Mas, López and Haig, and later his teammate Kuss and Großschartner and Vlasov. The group still held their advantage over the chase group led by Bernal and Yates, though, crossing the finish line with a 37-second time gain in hand.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 4:09:21
2Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:22
3Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
4Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
5Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
6Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:51
7Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
8Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
11Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:32
14Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
15Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:20
16Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:00
17Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:03:02
18Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
19Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
20Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:16
21Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:04:20
22Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:04:54
23Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:17
24Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
25Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
26Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
27Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:07:25
28Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:36
29Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
30Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
31Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:00
32Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:49
33Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
35Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
36Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
37Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
38Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
39Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:12:26
40David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
41Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
42Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
43Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
44Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
45Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
46Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
47Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:13:03
48Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
49Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
50Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
51Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
52Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
53Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
54Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
55Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
56Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
57Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
58Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
59Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:13:24
60Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:22
61Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
63Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:15:58
64Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
65Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
66Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:17:40
67Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:19:04
68Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
69Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
70Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
71Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
72Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
73Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
74Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:19:08
75Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:47
76Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
77Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
78Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
79Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
80Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:59
81Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
82Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
83José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
84Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
85Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
86Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
87Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
88Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:41
89James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
90Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
91Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
92Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
93Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
94Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
95Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
96Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
97Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
98Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
99Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
100Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
101Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
103Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
104Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
105Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
106Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
107Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
108Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
109Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
110Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
111Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
112Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
113Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
114Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
115Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
116Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
117Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
118Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
119James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
120Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
121Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
122Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
123Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
124Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
125Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
126Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
127Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
128Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
129Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
130Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
131Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
132Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:59
133Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
134Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
135Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
136Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
137Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
138Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
139Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:45
140Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:25:24
141Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 0:25:29
142Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
143Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
144Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:31
145Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
146Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
147Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
148Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
149Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
150Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
151Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
152Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
153Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
154Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
155Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
156Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
157Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
158Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
159Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
160Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
161Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
162Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
163Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
164Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
165Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
166Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
167Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
168Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
169Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
170Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
171Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Sprint 1 - Torre Del Mar km. 150
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20
2Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 17
3Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 15
4Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
5Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 10

Sprint 2 - Rincón De La Victoria km. 189
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 30
2Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25
3Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 22
4Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 19
5Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17
6Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 15
7Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13
8Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 11
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 9
10Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 7
11Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 6
12Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 5
13Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 4
14Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
15Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2

Mountain 1 - Puerto De Almáchar. Con Bonificación km. 172.9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 5
2Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 4:09:21
2Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:22
3Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
4Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:51
5Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:02
6Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:16
7Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:04:54
8Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:36
9Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:00
10Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:11:49
11Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:12:26
12Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
13Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:13:03
14Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
15Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:14:22
17Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:58
18Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:17:40
19Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:19:04
20Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:19:47
21Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
22Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:20:59
23Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 0:21:41
24Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
26Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
27Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
28Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
29Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
30Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
31Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
33Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
34Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:59
35Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
36Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:24:45
37Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:31
38Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
39Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
40Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
41Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
42Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
43Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
44Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
45Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
46Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
47Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
48Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
49Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
50Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1AG2R Citroën Team 12:30:07
2Team DSM 0:07:10
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:11:35
4Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:14:50
5Team BikeExchange 0:14:52
6Cofidis
7UAE Team Emirates 0:15:10
8Astana-Premier Tech 0:20:19
9Bora-Hansgrohe
10EF Education-Nippo 0:22:33
11Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:23:01
12Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:23:47
13Trek-Segafredo 0:24:53
14Bahrain Victorious 0:34:37
15Jumbo-Visma
16Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:35:16
17Movistar Team 0:35:56
18GROUPAMA - FDJ 0:41:01
19Burgos-BH 0:43:16
20Alpecin-Fenix 0:50:30
21Qhubeka NextHash 0:51:07
22Lotto Soudal 0:56:08
23Israel Start-up Nation 1:10:37

General classification after stage 10
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 38:37:46
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:58
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:17
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:45
5Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:38
6Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:59
7Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:46
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:57
9Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:01
10Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:42
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:10
12Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:06:12
13David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:06:49
14Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:54
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:59
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:07:30
17Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:09:23
18Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:11:11
19Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:14:55
20Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:15:07
21Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:16:17
22Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:17:56
23Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:21:39
24Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:21:40
25Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:22:24
26Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:23:32
27Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:56
28Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:08
29Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:25:04
30Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:37
31Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:30:39
32Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:32:04
33Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:33:37
34Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:34:17
35Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:36:23
36Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:36:31
37Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:36:40
38Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:36:49
39Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:39:50
40Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:40:27
41Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:41:45
42Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:41:55
43Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:42:04
44Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:42:11
45Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:42:16
46Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:42:18
47Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:42:35
48Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:42:40
49Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:43:15
50Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:45:39
51Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 0:46:15
52Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:36
53Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:47:25
54Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:48:57
55Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:49:05
56Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:50:39
57Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:13
58James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:52:40
59Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:53:35
60Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:54:07
61Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:55:04
62Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:56:43
63Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:57:40
64Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:00:18
65Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
66Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 1:00:37
67Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 1:01:26
68Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 1:02:33
69Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 1:04:24
70Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:04:36
71Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:04:37
72James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:04:44
73Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 1:05:00
74Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:05:20
75Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:05:29
76Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:05:42
77Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:06:39
78Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:06:49
79Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 1:08:07
80Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 1:08:11
81Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:08:13
82Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 1:08:48
83José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 1:09:23
84Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:10:28
85Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:10:58
86Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 1:13:29
87Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:13:43
88Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:14:21
89Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:14:44
90Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:14:55
91Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:15:17
92Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:15:22
93Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:15:50
94Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1:17:36
95Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:18:17
96Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:18:37
97Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:18:56
98Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 1:19:04
99Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:19:14
100Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:19:53
101Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:21:06
102Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:21:37
103Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:21:39
104Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 1:22:41
105Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:22:42
106Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:23:02
107Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:23:09
108Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:23:44
109Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:24:02
110Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:24:46
111Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:25:29
112Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 1:25:51
113Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 1:26:19
114Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:26:29
115Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:26:32
116Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:26:51
117Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:26:58
118Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:28:06
119Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
120Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1:28:25
121Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:29:17
122Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:30:01
123Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:30:05
124Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:30:37
125Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:30:55
126Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:30:56
127Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:31:49
128Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:32:00
129Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:32:53
130Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:33:09
131Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:33:17
132Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 1:33:33
133Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:33:35
134Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:34:07
135Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:34:19
136Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 1:34:58
137Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 1:35:18
138Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 1:35:39
139Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
140Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 1:35:57
141Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 1:36:21
142Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:36:24
143Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:36:31
144Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1:37:57
145Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:38:29
146Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 1:38:34
147Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:38:44
148Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 1:39:30
149Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
150Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 1:39:48
151Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:40:11
152Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 1:40:39
153Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 1:41:06
154Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:41:51
155Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 1:42:37
156Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 1:43:25
157Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 1:43:46
158Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:44:37
159Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:45:55
160Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 1:46:10
161Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:46:31
162Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:46:38
163Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:46:56
164Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:47:02
165Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:48:31
166Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:51:30
167Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:54:10
168Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
169Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:54:19
170Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:57:50
171Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:58:54

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 180
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 164
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 74
4Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 73
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 71
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 70
7Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 67
8Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 59
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 54
10Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 52
11Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 50
12Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 45
13Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 44
14Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 44
15Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 42
16Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39
17Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35
18Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 34
19Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33
20Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 32
21Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 30
22Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 30
23Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30
24Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 30
25Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 30
26Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 29
27Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 26
28Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 26
29Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 25
30Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25
31Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 25
32Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 24
33Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 23
34Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 22
35Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 22
36Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 22
37Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 22
38Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
39Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
40Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20
41Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19
42Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 19
43Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 18
44Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 17
45Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 17
46Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 17
47Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 17
48Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17
49Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 17
50Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17
51Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16
52Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 16
53Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 15
54Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15
55Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 15
56Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 15
57Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 15
58Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15
59Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 15
60Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15
61David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 13
62Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 13
63Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 13
64Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13
65Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 13
66Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 13
67Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
68Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
69Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10
70Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10
71Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 9
72Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 8
73Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8
74Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
75Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7
76Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7
77Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 5
78Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
79Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 5
80Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
81Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 4
82Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4
83Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
84Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3
85Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
86Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3
87Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3
88Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 3
89Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 3
90Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2
91Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2
92Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4
93Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -37

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 28
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 22
3Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 17
4Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 16
5Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 12
7Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 11
8Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 9
10Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 7
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6
12Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 6
13Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6
14Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 5
15Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 5
16Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5
17Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
19Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
20Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3
21Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 2
22Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 2
23Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2
24Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2
25Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2
26Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1
27Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1
28Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1
29Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
30Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1
31Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2
32Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 38:42:32
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:26
3Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:08
4Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:37
5Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:54
6Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:19:10
7Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:29:31
8Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:31:54
9Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:37:09
10Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:38:29
11Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:40:53
12Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:41:50
13Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:45:53
14Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:49
15Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:51:57
16Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:57:47
17Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:59:38
18Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:59:51
19Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:00:43
20Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:02:03
21Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 1:03:27
22Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 1:08:43
23Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:08:57
24Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:09:58
25Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:13:31
26Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:13:51
27Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 1:14:18
28Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:15:07
29Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:18:16
30Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:18:23
31Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:18:58
32Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:19:16
33Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:20:43
34Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 1:21:33
35Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:21:43
36Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:23:20
37Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:25:15
38Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:25:51
39Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:26:10
40Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:28:23
41Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:29:33
42Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 1:30:32
43Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 1:30:53
44Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 1:33:48
45Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 1:37:51
46Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:41:45
47Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:41:52
48Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:46:44
49Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:49:33
50Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:53:04

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ineos Grenadiers 115:49:03
2UAE Team Emirates 0:11:31
3Movistar Team 0:15:47
4Bahrain Victorious 0:16:00
5Jumbo-Visma 0:21:59
6Trek-Segafredo 0:28:50
7Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:40:22
8AG2R Citroën Team 0:43:15
9Astana-Premier Tech 0:47:49
10Team DSM 0:50:02
11Cofidis 0:51:49
12Team BikeExchange 1:21:10
13Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:32:46
14Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:38:26
15Bora-Hansgrohe 1:47:38
16Qhubeka NextHash 2:00:18
17Burgos-BH 2:04:08
18Lotto Soudal 2:08:51
19EF Education-Nippo 2:09:57
20Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:44:32
21GROUPAMA - FDJ 2:50:11
22Alpecin-Fenix 3:12:48
23Israel Start-up Nation 3:31:16
