Vuelta a España: Majka takes solo victory on stage 15
Polish rider escapes for first win in four years
Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 15 of the Vuelta a España with a perfectly executed solo breakaway on the 197.5km road to El Barraco.
The Polish riders went away alone on the Puerto de Pedro Bernardo and never looked back for the final 85km, holding off a chase by Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), who finished 1:27 behind, with Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) third at 2:19.
There was little action amongst the overall contenders as they let the break dominate the racing yet again. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked late on and gained 15 seconds on race leader Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) but he kept the leader’s red jersey for the second rest day.
The Norwegian leads Guillaume Msrtin (Cofidis) by 54 seconds, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) third and waiting in the wings at 1:36.
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|04:51:36
|2
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|00:01:27
|3
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|00:02:19
|4
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:02:42
|5
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|00:02:57
|6
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|Place
|Rider (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|59:57:50
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|00:00:54
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|00:01:36
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|00:02:11
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|00:03:04
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|00:03:35
|7
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:04:21
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|00:04:34
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|00:04:59
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|00:05:31
