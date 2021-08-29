Trending

Vuelta a España: Majka takes solo victory on stage 15

Polish rider escapes for first win in four years

EL BARRACO SPAIN AUGUST 29 Rafal Majka of Poland and UAE Team Emirates celebrates winning during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 15 a 1975km km stage from Navalmoral de la Mata to El Barraco lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 29 2021 in El Barraco Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Rafal Majka of UAE Team Emirates wins stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Rafal Majka of UAE Team Emirates takes off on his own (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Rafal Majka of Poland and UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Rafal Majka of UAE Team Emirates competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Peloton on mountain stage 15 riding 197.5km from Navalmoral de la Mata to the small Ávila municipality of El Barraco (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Steven Kruijswijk of Team Jumbo - Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Enric Mas of Movistar in peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Kiel Reijnen of United States and Team Trek - Segafredo abandons the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Mikel Nieve Ituralde of Spain and Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Peloton on descent of Puerto de Pedro Bernardo of stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Peloton beginning to climb the Puerto de Pedro Bernardo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 15 of the Vuelta a España with a perfectly executed solo breakaway on the 197.5km road to El Barraco. 

The Polish riders went away alone on the Puerto de Pedro Bernardo and never looked back for the final 85km, holding off a chase by Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), who finished 1:27 behind, with Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) third at 2:19.

There was little action amongst the overall contenders as they let the break dominate the racing yet again. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked late on and gained 15 seconds on race leader Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) but he kept the leader’s red jersey for the second rest day. 

The Norwegian leads Guillaume Msrtin (Cofidis) by 54 seconds, with  Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) third and waiting in the wings at 1:36.

Brief results
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates04:51:36
2Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma00:01:27
3Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM00:02:19
4Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:02:42
5Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo00:02:57
6Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
9David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
10Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team

General classification after stage 15
PlaceRider (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux59:57:50
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis00:00:54
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma00:01:36
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team00:02:11
5Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team00:03:04
6Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious00:03:35
7Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers00:04:21
8Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers00:04:34
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma00:04:59
10Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe00:05:31

