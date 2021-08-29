Vuelta a España: Majka takes solo victory on stage 15

Image 1 of 11 Rafal Majka of UAE Team Emirates wins stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 11 Rafal Majka of UAE Team Emirates takes off on his own (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 11 Rafal Majka of Poland and UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 11 Rafal Majka of UAE Team Emirates competes in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 11 Peloton on mountain stage 15 riding 197.5km from Navalmoral de la Mata to the small Ávila municipality of El Barraco (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 11 Steven Kruijswijk of Team Jumbo - Visma (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 11 Enric Mas of Movistar in peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 11 Kiel Reijnen of United States and Team Trek - Segafredo abandons the race (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 11 Mikel Nieve Ituralde of Spain and Team BikeExchange (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 11 Peloton on descent of Puerto de Pedro Bernardo of stage 15 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 11 Peloton beginning to climb the Puerto de Pedro Bernardo (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Rafal Majka (UAE Team Emirates) won stage 15 of the Vuelta a España with a perfectly executed solo breakaway on the 197.5km road to El Barraco.

The Polish riders went away alone on the Puerto de Pedro Bernardo and never looked back for the final 85km, holding off a chase by Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), who finished 1:27 behind, with Chris Hamilton (Team DSM) third at 2:19.

There was little action amongst the overall contenders as they let the break dominate the racing yet again. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked late on and gained 15 seconds on race leader Odd Christian Eiking (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) but he kept the leader’s red jersey for the second rest day.

The Norwegian leads Guillaume Msrtin (Cofidis) by 54 seconds, with Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) third and waiting in the wings at 1:36.

Brief results Place Rider (Country) Team Result 1 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 04:51:36 2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 00:01:27 3 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 00:02:19 4 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 00:02:42 5 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 00:02:57 6 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 9 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 10 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team