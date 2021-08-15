Trending

Vuelta a España: Jasper Philipsen sprints to stage 2 victory

By

Alpecin-Fenix rider comes out on top with Roglic remaining in race lead

Image 1 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix sprints to winning ahead of Juan Sebastin Molano Benavides of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange Alex Aranburu Deba of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech green points jersey Juan Sebastin Molano Benavides of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix sprint to win during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 LR Xavier Mikel Azparren Irurzun of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi Sergio Roman Martin Galan of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA and Diego Rubio Hernandez of Spain and Team Burgos BH in breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Three rider breakaway on stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana - Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Sergio Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 The peloton passing through Caleruega village landscape during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

The peloton roll out for stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 LR Xavier Mikel Azparren Irurzun of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi Diego Rubio Hernandez of Spain and Team Burgos BH and Sergio Roman Martin Galan of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA in the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Three rider breakaway on stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana - Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Sergio Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 LR Xavier Mikel Azparren Irurzun of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi Diego Rubio Hernandez of Spain and Team Burgos BH and Sergio Roman Martin Galan of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA in the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Three rider breakaway on stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana - Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Sergio Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Primoz Roglic wears the overall leader's jersey at the start of stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 LR Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey and Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers winner of Olympic road race prepare for the race prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Primoz Roglic and Richard Carapaz ahead of stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team INEOS Grenadiers winner of Olympic road race prepares for the race prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Richard Carapaz at the start of stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 A general view of the peloton through a forest area during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton racing stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 A general view of the peloton during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton passing an old stone structure during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 A general view of the peloton during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Fans catch a glimpse of the peloton racing stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 A general view of the peloton during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Scenic roads and bridges during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 A general view of the peloton during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton racing through the valleys during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 A general view of the peloton during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 LR Michael Storer of Australia Chris Hamilton of Australia and Team DSM Lilian Calmejane of France and Mickal Cherel of France and AG2R Citren Team lead The Peloton during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Team DSM and AG2R Citroen during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 LR Anthony Roux of France and Team Groupama FDJ leads The Peloton during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Groupama-FDJ organise at the front of the main field (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 LR Yuriy Natarov of Kazahkstan and Omar Fraile Matarranz of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Astana and Movistar at the front of the field on stage 2 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange Alex Aranburu Deba of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech green points jersey Juan Sebastin Molano Benavides of Colombia and UAE Team Emirates and Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix sprint to win during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 Diego Rubio Hernandez of Spain and Team Burgos BH in the Breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The last rider from the early breakaway Diego Rubio Hernandez on stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix celebrates winning the stage on the podium ceremony after the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix celebrates winning the stage on the podium ceremony after the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 23

BURGOS SPAIN AUGUST 15 Jasper Philipsen of Belgium and Team AlpecinFenix celebrates winning the stage on the podium ceremony after the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 2 a 1667km stage from Caleruega Monasterio de Santo Domingo de Guzmn to Burgos Gamonal lavuelta LaVuelta21 CapitalMundialdelCiclismo on August 15 2021 in Burgos Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed stage 2 of the Vuelta a España in a close sprint finish.

The Belgian managed to find a gap to the left of Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates), who began the sprint, and edged out Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in second and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) in third.

Alex Aranburu (Astana-PremierTech) managed to take some seconds at the intermediate sprint to reduce his deficit to Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma). But his fifth-place finish in the final sprint wasn’t enough to gain the time needed to unseat Roglič as overall leader. 

More to follow...

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:58:57
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
4Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
5Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
6Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
9Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
10Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis

General classification after stage 2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 4:07:29
2Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:04
3Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:00:10
4Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
5Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:11
6Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12
7Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:14
8Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:15
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
10Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:00:17

Latest on Cyclingnews