Vuelta a España: Jasper Philipsen sprints to stage 2 victory

Image 1 of 23 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 23 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 23 Three rider breakaway on stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana - Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Sergio Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 23 The peloton roll out for stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 23 Three rider breakaway on stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana - Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Sergio Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 23 Three rider breakaway on stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana - Diego Rubio (Burgos-BH), Sergio Martin (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 23 Primoz Roglic wears the overall leader's jersey at the start of stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 23 Primoz Roglic and Richard Carapaz ahead of stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 23 Richard Carapaz at the start of stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 23 The peloton racing stage 3 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 23 The peloton passing an old stone structure during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 23 Fans catch a glimpse of the peloton racing stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 23 Scenic roads and bridges during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 23 The peloton racing through the valleys during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 23 The peloton during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 23 Team DSM and AG2R Citroen during stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 23 Groupama-FDJ organise at the front of the main field (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 23 Astana and Movistar at the front of the field on stage 2 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 23 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 23 The last rider from the early breakaway Diego Rubio Hernandez on stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 23 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 23 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) celebrates winning stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 23 Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) wins stage 2 at the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed stage 2 of the Vuelta a España in a close sprint finish.

The Belgian managed to find a gap to the left of Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates), who began the sprint, and edged out Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in second and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) in third.

Alex Aranburu (Astana-PremierTech) managed to take some seconds at the intermediate sprint to reduce his deficit to Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma). But his fifth-place finish in the final sprint wasn’t enough to gain the time needed to unseat Roglič as overall leader.

More to follow...

Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 3:58:57 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 3 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 4 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 5 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 6 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 7 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 9 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 10 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis