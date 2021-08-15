Vuelta a España: Jasper Philipsen sprints to stage 2 victory
Alpecin-Fenix rider comes out on top with Roglic remaining in race lead
Stage 2: Caleruega - Burgos
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) claimed stage 2 of the Vuelta a España in a close sprint finish.
The Belgian managed to find a gap to the left of Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates), who began the sprint, and edged out Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in second and Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) in third.
Alex Aranburu (Astana-PremierTech) managed to take some seconds at the intermediate sprint to reduce his deficit to Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma). But his fifth-place finish in the final sprint wasn’t enough to gain the time needed to unseat Roglič as overall leader.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|3:58:57
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|4
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|6
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|4:07:29
|2
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:04
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:10
|4
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:11
|6
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:12
|7
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:14
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:15
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|0:00:17
