Vuelta a España: Michael Storer wins stage 7 at summit of Balcón de Alicante
Primoz Roglic holds on to overall lead on first big mountain stage
Stage 7: Gandía - Balcón de Alicante
Michael Storer (Team DSM) claimed victory on stage 7 of the Vuelta a España, triumphing alone from the breakaway after an all-action display on the first mountain stage of the race.
The 24-year-old Australian was aggressive from the first of six categorised climbs, which saw the race explode inside 15 kilometres, and went on to ride clear on the steep final climb of the Balcón de Alicante.
Carlos Verona (Movistar) crossed the line for second place at 22 seconds, having launched his own attacks on the final climb, the second of which was quickly countered by Storer 4km from the top. Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), who had gone clear with Storer ahead of the penultimate climb, trailed home for third place at one minute.
Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) were also part of the 29-man breakaway that eventually took shape after around 50km, and placed fourth and fifth to leap into the top-10 overall.
Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) weathered a potentially tricky and chaotic stage to keep his direct rivals close at hand and keep hold of the red jersey. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) accelerated most of the way up the steep narrow roads of the second half of the category-1 final climb, and Roglič closely marked it as the favourites’ group thinned to contain just those two, Yates’ teammate Egan Bernal, the Movistar duo of Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez, David De la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), and Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).
Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-PremierTech) lost contact towards the top and crossed the line 13 seconds down, while Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), and Richard Carapaz (Ineos) all conceded half a minute.
There had already been significant GC developments after Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) both abandoned earlier in the stage. Carthy, who had struggled on the previous afternoon, climbed off around the half-way mark, while Valverde, who started the day as one of three Movistar riders in the top four, crashed heavily when attacking on the Puerto El Collao with some 40km remaining.
Roglič retained the red jersey but it was in the balance all day, as not only Kuss and Haig were in the break, but Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), who’d started the day in the top 15. Grossschartner placed seventh on the stage - 1:32 down on Storer and 2:01 up on Roglic - to jump to from 15th to 2nd overall at eight seconds, while Polanc moved from 12th to 5th.
The day, however, belonged to Storer, and the victory was a reflection of his own strength and the way DSM took the race on. They lost their GC hopes to a Romain Bardet crash two days previously but responded by putting three riders into the initial six-man break, and then two more when it swelled to 29 ahead of the second climb.
After multiple DSM accelerations on the fourth climb of the Puerto El Collao, Storer slipped clear with Sivakov on the descent, joining up with lone leader Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo). Sivakov dropped his chain during an attack on the penultimate climb of Puerto de Tibi and had some stern words for Storer when he clambered his way back across. As discussions continued onto the final climb of Balcón de Alicante (8.4km at 6.2 per cent), they were joined by Verona and Andreas Kron (Lotto Soul). Verona looked to shake things up with two big attacks and when Storer responded to the second, he saw he was dropping Sivakov, and he piled on the pressure to ride clear of Verona.
He opened up 20 seconds and managed to keep his gear turning on the double-digit gradients of the upper slopes to celebrate the biggest win of his young career.
How it unfolded
With the first of the day’s six climbs, the category-1 Puerto la Llacuna (9.4km at 6.2 per cent), starting after just 7km, it was always likely to be a frantic start, and so it proved.
The first attack once again came from Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and kilometre-zero, and he managed to draw a group of six riders clear, but UAE Team Emirates chased them down by the foot of the climb. On the ascent itself, which packed several super-steep ramps, the peloton exploded, with riders soon scattered in groups all over the road.
Former leaders Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) both went on the attack, with Team DSM particularly aggressive. So were EF Education-Nippo, although their leader Hugh Carthy was quickly dropped and seemingly struggling after his time losses on the previous stage.
A huge group managed to slip away on the upper slopes, with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix), and Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) leading the race over the summit of the Llacuna.
There were tense moments as Roglič found himself in a GC group that only contained around 30 riders, although his teammates helped reduced the gap and the threat on the subsequent ridge. DSM looked to push things on and took the reins on the fast descent, soon managing to put three riders into a six-man escape, with Thymen Arensman, Chris Hamilton, and Michael Storer joined by Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Diegeo Camargo (EF Education-Nippo) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal).
The Roglič group eased slightly, allowing the next groups on the road to come back and former one larger peloton once more, while the six escapees moved out to 90 seconds. However, on a flatter section, UAE Team Emirates once again moved forward to chase down the break. They ended up splitting the bunch and creating an all-new 23-man escape. After around 10km, with just under 100km to go, they reached the six leaders to make a breakaway of 29 riders.
The newcomers were Kuss, Sivakov, Haig, Vine, Elissonde, along with Jan Polanc and Matteo Trentin (UAE), Romain Bardet, Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM), Nelson Oliveira, Carlos Verona (Movistar Team), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën), Alex Aranburu, Gorka Izagirre (Astana-PremierTech), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural), Fernando Barcelo, Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Lawson Craddock (EF-Nippo), Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Andreas Kron, Steff Cras (Lotto Soudal), Andrey Zeits (Team BikeExchange).
Polanc was the best-placed GC rider, in 12th at 1:42, and Trentin sacrificed himself to try and push the move clear. Behind, Roglič had teammates to control the main peloton and keep the gap below three minutes. The category-3 Puerto de Benilloba topped out with 90km to go, and Bardet outsprinted Elissonde for the mountains points in the lead group, with the peloton crossing at 2:30.
After a descent, the road tilted uphill ahead of the third climb, the category-2 Puerto de Tudons. Trentin led the way for much of the climb, until DSM took over nearer the top. Bardet once again went for the mountains points but was pipped by Polanc, with Elissonde third. Arensman, Bouchard, and Lastra lost contact, while Jumbo-Visma led the peloton over the top 3:30 in arrears with 72km to go.
A longer descent followed before Trentin led the way through the intermediate sprint at Relleu, which signalled the start of the category-2 Puerto El Collao. DSM went on the offensive rather earlier this time, sending Hamilton on the attack before Storer went solo. After the breakaway had thinned out, Bardet attacked towards the top to take maximum mountains points.
The real drama, however, was unfolding back down the mountain. Half-way up, Movistar lit it up, Jose Joaquin Rojas attacking with Valverde in the wheel. The veteran Spaniard then accelerated himself, and drew out the Ineos Grenadiers duo of Richard Carapaz and Adam Yates. Robert Gesink was forced to relent, leaving Roglič with just Sam Oomen for support, though the Dutchman did manage to close the gap on a flatter section. That’s where Valverde had his crash, slipping out on a right-hand bend and sliding onto the roadside gravel and over the lip of the hillside. He clambered his way back to his feet and, only after a long delay, did get back on his bike, but he had to be pushed by teammates, and it was soon clear he couldn’t go on. He climbed off and broke down in tears.
As Valverde was clutching his shoulder, his teammate Miguel Angel Lopez went on the attack with Carapaz, a move that even drew Roglič out into a trio, but the GC action soon calmed down after they went over the top of the Collao climb with 40km to go. Gesink returned to the peloton and continued to set pace, now four minutes behind the main breakaway.
On the next descent, Craddock attacked, and was soon joined by Sivakov and Storer. They then collaborated until the base of the category-3 Puerto de Tibi - 5.3km at 5.3 per cent - with 19km to go, where they had a lead of 55 seconds over the rest of the break and 4:50 over the peloton.
They squandered most of that as they looked at each other, before they all split up. Sivakov tried to launch an attack but dropped his chain in the process, while Storer then rode away from Craddock. Sivakov, however, came back with a vengeance, dropping Craddock to link back up with Storer, to whom he had plenty to say.
At the top of the Puerto de Tibi, with 14km to go, Sivakov led Storer over the top, and they were followed 15 seconds later by Craddock, and then 15 further seconds later by the rest of the breakaway group, which was down to eight riders. Polanc was among those dropped, leaving Kuss, Bardet, Grossschartner, Haig, Verona, Kron, Cras, and Vine.
Back in the peloton, Gesink continued to set the pace before Oomen led over the top at five minutes.
The final climb
Only a short descent preceded the final climb of the Balcón de Alicante (8.4km at 6.2 per cent) and Craddock used it to rejoin the leading duo, but he was soon dropped again when the road tilted back uphill. Behind, Kron and Verona went on the attack, joined forces, and managed to bridge across to Sivakov and Storer to make it four out front 7km from the top.
The climb actually dipped downhill after the first two kilometres, and that’s where Verona launched an attack, but the front quartet soon reformed. Behind, the pace eased, allowing Polanc, Herrada, and Petilli to get back in. Back in the peloton, Astana took command and set a strong pace on the lower slopes before Steven Kruijswijk took it up as Roglič’s last man.
With 4km to go, after the road had narrowed and steepened, Verona launched another attack. Kron was quickly dropped, while Storer rode away from Sivakov to join Verona. The Australian didn’t waste much time in going on the attack himself, easing clear as Sivavov linked up with Verona in chase with 3km to go.
The steep upper slopes were a case of trying not to come to a halt, but Storer managed to keep the wheels turning and weathered the punishing final storm to continue what is fast becoming a breakthrough season after his recent success at the Tour de l’Ain.
Behind, the rest of the breakaway trailed home but there was action in the GC group. Landa found himself in trouble early on the second part of the climb, and was forced to drop back with Ciccone, Carapaz, and Aru. As Yates breezed up the steep slopes, Roglič was planted firmly in the wheel, with Bernal and the Movistar duo present and correct, but Vlasov losing contact closer to the top.
Roglič passed the first big mountain test of this Vuelta with flying colours but, with an even tougher test to come on Sunday, he’ll be aware of the potential threat posed by the Movistar and Ineos duos.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|4:10:13
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:21
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:59
|4
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:16
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:24
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:01:32
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|8
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:17
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:29
|11
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:49
|12
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:02:53
|13
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:03:08
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:33
|16
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|18
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|19
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|20
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|21
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|22
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:46
|23
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:03
|24
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|25
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|26
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|27
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|28
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:12
|29
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|30
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|32
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:31
|33
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:59
|34
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:03
|35
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:45
|36
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:13
|37
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:24
|38
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|39
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:06:37
|40
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:17
|41
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:08:42
|42
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|43
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:08:53
|44
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:09:26
|45
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|46
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|47
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|49
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|50
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:09:58
|51
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:31
|52
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:11:18
|53
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:20
|54
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|55
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|56
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|57
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:11:27
|58
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|59
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:11:42
|60
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:48
|61
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|62
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:47
|63
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:39
|64
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:14:20
|65
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:16:14
|66
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|67
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:17:59
|68
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:07
|69
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:38
|70
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|71
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|72
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|0:22:20
|73
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|74
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|75
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|76
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:22:26
|77
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:13
|78
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|79
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:22
|80
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:29
|81
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|82
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|84
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|86
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|87
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|89
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|90
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|91
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|92
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|93
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|94
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|95
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|96
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|97
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|98
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|99
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|100
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|101
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|102
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|103
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|104
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|105
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|106
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|107
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|108
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|109
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|110
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|111
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|112
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|113
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|114
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|115
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|117
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|118
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|119
|Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|120
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|121
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|122
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|123
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|124
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|125
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|126
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|127
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|128
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|129
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|130
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|131
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|132
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|133
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|134
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|135
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|136
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:50
|137
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|138
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|139
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|140
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|141
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|142
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|143
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|144
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|145
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|146
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|147
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|148
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|149
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|150
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|151
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|152
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|153
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|154
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:26:57
|155
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:27:17
|156
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|158
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:27:28
|159
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:28:08
|160
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|161
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:12
|162
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:28:28
|163
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:36
|164
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:28:38
|165
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:44
|166
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:28:49
|167
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:08
|168
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|169
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:29:49
|170
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:57
|171
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|172
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:30:01
|173
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|174
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|175
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|176
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|DNF
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
|DNF
|Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|DNF
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
|DNF
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|HD
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|20
|2
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|4
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|13
|5
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|20
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|15
|4
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|13
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|6
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|10
|7
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|8
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|8
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|10
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|12
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|13
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|14
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|15
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|6
|3
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|4
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|5
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|3
|2
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|3
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|5
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|3
|3
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|5
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|3
|2
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|2
|3
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|10
|2
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|4
|4
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|5
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|4:10:13
|2
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:59
|3
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:37
|4
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:02:17
|5
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:33
|6
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:46
|7
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:12
|8
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:31
|9
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:03
|10
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:24
|11
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|12
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:26
|13
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:20
|14
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:11:27
|15
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:48
|16
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|17
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:12:47
|18
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:14:20
|19
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:22:20
|20
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|21
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:13
|22
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:22
|23
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:26:29
|24
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|25
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|26
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|27
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|28
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|29
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|30
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|31
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|32
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|33
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|34
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|36
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|37
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|38
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|39
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:26:50
|41
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|42
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|43
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|45
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|46
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|47
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:27:28
|48
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:36
|49
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:28:38
|50
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:57
|51
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|52
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:30:01
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team DSM
|12:35:04
|2
|Movistar Team
|0:03:02
|3
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:03:40
|4
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:14
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:23
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:05:49
|7
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:06:13
|8
|Cofidis
|0:07:49
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:10:49
|10
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:15:29
|11
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:17:16
|12
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:18:13
|13
|Burgos-BH
|0:32:16
|14
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:18
|15
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:34:51
|16
|Qhubeka NextHash
|0:37:34
|17
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:37:43
|18
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:42:13
|19
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:43:18
|20
|Team BikeExchange
|0:54:02
|21
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|0:54:18
|22
|Israel Start-up Nation
|0:57:59
|23
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:06:36
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|25:18:35
|2
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:08
|3
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:36
|5
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:38
|6
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:41
|7
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:00:57
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:00:59
|9
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:06
|10
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:22
|11
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:28
|12
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:42
|13
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:01:47
|14
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:14
|15
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:19
|16
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:48
|17
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:52
|18
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:03:03
|19
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:05
|20
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:09
|21
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:05:34
|22
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:05:35
|23
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:06:24
|24
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:06:47
|25
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:08:17
|26
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:09:10
|27
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:09:32
|28
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:09:40
|29
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:11:09
|30
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:12:54
|31
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:47
|32
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:23
|33
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:14:29
|34
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:36
|35
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:15:44
|36
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:15:52
|37
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:17:09
|38
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:10
|39
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:44
|40
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:19:05
|41
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:19:19
|42
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:19:40
|43
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:22:18
|44
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:22
|45
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:22:40
|46
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:23:05
|47
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:23:08
|48
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:23:22
|49
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:23:27
|50
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24:13
|51
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:24:24
|52
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:28
|53
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:25:34
|54
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:25:38
|55
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:25:41
|56
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:25:49
|57
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:26:15
|58
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26:33
|59
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:48
|60
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:55
|61
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:21
|62
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:27:23
|63
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:27:30
|64
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|0:27:55
|65
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:28:34
|66
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:28:43
|67
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:29:02
|68
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|0:29:26
|69
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:29:44
|70
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:29:48
|71
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:30:02
|72
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:30:07
|73
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:30:11
|74
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:31:31
|75
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:32:09
|76
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:32:53
|77
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:33:02
|78
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:33:09
|79
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:03
|80
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:34:38
|81
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:35:31
|82
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|83
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:35:37
|84
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:38
|85
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:37:26
|86
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:37:34
|87
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:37:38
|88
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:37:40
|89
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:38:03
|90
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:38:10
|91
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:38:30
|92
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:38:34
|93
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38:49
|94
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|0:39:23
|95
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:20
|96
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:40:28
|97
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|0:40:59
|98
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:14
|99
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:41:52
|100
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:58
|101
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:42:06
|102
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:42:25
|103
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:42:27
|104
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:42:54
|105
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|0:43:01
|106
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:43:06
|107
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:43:07
|108
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:43:23
|109
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|110
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:43:56
|111
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:44:13
|112
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:44:16
|113
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:44:27
|114
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:44:40
|115
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:44:43
|116
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:44:55
|117
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:45:05
|118
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:16
|119
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:17
|120
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:45:18
|121
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:45:20
|122
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:45:26
|123
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:45:31
|124
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:45:35
|125
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:46:25
|126
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:46:26
|127
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:46:33
|128
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:47:38
|129
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:47:55
|130
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:47:58
|131
|Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:48:14
|132
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:16
|133
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|0:49:30
|134
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:51:10
|135
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:51:13
|136
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:51:14
|137
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:19
|138
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:51:34
|139
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:51:37
|140
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:51:46
|141
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|142
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|0:51:52
|143
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:54
|144
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:52:27
|145
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:52:51
|146
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:52:54
|147
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:53:04
|148
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|0:53:11
|149
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:53:24
|150
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:27
|151
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:53:40
|152
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|153
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:50
|154
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:54:13
|155
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|0:54:53
|156
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:55:08
|157
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:55:34
|158
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:55:39
|159
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:55:51
|160
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:56:17
|161
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|0:56:34
|162
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:37
|163
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:57:42
|164
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|0:58:01
|165
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:58:07
|166
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|167
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|0:58:18
|168
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:58:30
|169
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:58:39
|170
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:00:58
|171
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:01:25
|172
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:02:19
|173
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:02:20
|174
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:02:29
|175
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:02:57
|176
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:11:05
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|131
|2
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|130
|3
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|67
|4
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|58
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|54
|6
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|52
|7
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|50
|8
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|43
|9
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|37
|10
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|36
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|12
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|33
|13
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|32
|14
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|31
|15
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|30
|16
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|17
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|30
|19
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|20
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|29
|21
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|27
|22
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|25
|23
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|24
|24
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|20
|25
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|26
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|27
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|19
|29
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|18
|30
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|17
|31
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|32
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|33
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17
|34
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17
|35
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|36
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|37
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|15
|38
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|39
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15
|40
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|41
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|42
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|13
|43
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|13
|44
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|45
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|13
|46
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|13
|47
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|12
|48
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|12
|49
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|50
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|51
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|11
|52
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|53
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|54
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|55
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|56
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|57
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|8
|58
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|59
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|60
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|61
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|62
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|63
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|64
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|65
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|66
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|3
|67
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|68
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3
|69
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|3
|70
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|71
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|72
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|73
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|74
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|2
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|12
|3
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|11
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|11
|5
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|6
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|7
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|8
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|9
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|10
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|12
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|13
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|14
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|15
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|2
|16
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|17
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|18
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|19
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|1
|20
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|21
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|22
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|23
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|25:19:16
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:00:25
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:11
|4
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:22
|5
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:04:54
|6
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:07:36
|7
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:08:29
|8
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:28
|9
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:42
|10
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:13:55
|11
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:16:28
|12
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:23:32
|13
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:24:53
|14
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:24:57
|15
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:25:00
|16
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|0:25:08
|17
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:26:07
|18
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:14
|19
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:27:53
|20
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:29:03
|21
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:29:07
|22
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:26
|23
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:30:50
|24
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|0:31:28
|25
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:22
|26
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:33:57
|27
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:38:08
|28
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:39:39
|29
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:42:42
|30
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:43:35
|31
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:43:46
|32
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:43:59
|33
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:24
|34
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:44:36
|35
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:44:45
|36
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|0:45:52
|37
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:46:57
|38
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:50:32
|39
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:50:53
|40
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|0:51:05
|41
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|42
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:52:23
|43
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:52:59
|44
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|45
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:53:09
|46
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|0:55:36
|47
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:56
|48
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:57:26
|49
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:57:49
|50
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:00:17
|51
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:00:44
|52
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:01:38
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|75:54:12
|2
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:10
|3
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:19
|4
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:04:26
|5
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:41
|6
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:13:59
|7
|Team DSM
|0:17:42
|8
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:18:11
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:18:26
|10
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:21:15
|11
|Cofidis
|0:25:00
|12
|Lotto Soudal
|0:28:02
|13
|Burgos-BH
|0:40:29
|14
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:06
|15
|EF Education-Nippo
|0:44:30
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:48:36
|17
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:52:38
|18
|Qhubeka NextHash
|0:54:16
|19
|Team BikeExchange
|1:03:10
|20
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:10:20
|21
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:13:02
|22
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|1:16:14
|23
|Israel Start-up Nation
|1:36:44
