Vuelta a España: Michael Storer wins stage 7 at summit of Balcón de Alicante

By

Primoz Roglic holds on to overall lead on first big mountain stage

Michael Storer (Team DSM) won stage 7

Michael Storer (Team DSM) won stage 7 (Image credit: Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images)
Storer celebrates his win on the podium

Storer celebrates his win on the podium (Image credit: Jose jordan/AFP/Getty images)
Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) enjoys another day in red

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) enjoys another day in red (Image credit: Jose jordan/AFP/Getty images)
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) is the best young rider

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) is the best young rider (Image credit: Jose jordan/AFP/Getty images)
Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 7

Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 7 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
The peloton in the early kilometres of the stage

The peloton in the early kilometres of the stage (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) leads a move

Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) leads a move (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) goes on the attack

Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) goes on the attack (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech)

Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma)

Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Rein Taaramae and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar)

Rein Taaramae and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Kenny Elissonde goes solo

Kenny Elissonde goes solo (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Riders weave their way through the Spanish countryside

Riders weave their way through the Spanish countryside (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Andrey Zeits (Team BikeExchange)

Andrey Zeits (Team BikeExchange) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Eddy Fine (Cofidis)

Eddy Fine (Cofidis) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
The peloton is strung out during the stage

The peloton is strung out during the stage (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers in the peloton

Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers in the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates)

Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
The Movistar and Ineos trains at the head of the peloton

The Movistar and Ineos trains at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Pelayo Sanchez (Burgos-BH) and Rein Taaramae

Pelayo Sanchez (Burgos-BH) and Rein Taaramae (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
An overhead view of the peloton

An overhead view of the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Richard Carapaz and Fabio Aru (Qhubeka NextHash)

Richard Carapaz and Fabio Aru (Qhubeka NextHash) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
The riders tackled mountainous terrain during stage 7

The riders tackled mountainous terrain during stage 7 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) leads the late move

Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) leads the late move (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
The break of the day

The break of the day (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) attacks the front of the race

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) attacks the front of the race (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Celebration for Storer at the finish

Celebration for Storer at the finish (Image credit: Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images)
Carlos Verona (Movistar) took second

Carlos Verona (Movistar) took second (Image credit: Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images)
Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) was third

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) was third (Image credit: Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images)
Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) led the GC group home

Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) led the GC group home (Image credit: Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images)

Michael Storer (Team DSM) claimed victory on stage 7 of the Vuelta a España, triumphing alone from the breakaway after an all-action display on the first mountain stage of the race. 

The 24-year-old Australian was aggressive from the first of six categorised climbs, which saw the race explode inside 15 kilometres, and went on to ride clear on the steep final climb of the Balcón de Alicante. 

Carlos Verona (Movistar) crossed the line for second place at 22 seconds, having launched his own attacks on the final climb, the second of which was quickly countered by Storer 4km from the top. Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), who had gone clear with Storer ahead of the penultimate climb, trailed home for third place at one minute. 

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) were also part of the 29-man breakaway that eventually took shape after around 50km, and placed fourth and fifth to leap into the top-10 overall.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) weathered a potentially tricky and chaotic stage to keep his direct rivals close at hand and keep hold of the red jersey. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) accelerated most of the way up the steep narrow roads of the second half of the category-1 final climb, and Roglič closely marked it as the favourites’ group thinned to contain just those two, Yates’ teammate Egan Bernal, the Movistar duo of Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez, David De la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), and Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert). 

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-PremierTech) lost contact towards the top and crossed the line 13 seconds down, while Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), and Richard Carapaz (Ineos) all conceded half a minute.

There had already been significant GC developments after Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) both abandoned earlier in the stage. Carthy, who had struggled on the previous afternoon, climbed off around the half-way mark, while Valverde, who started the day as one of three Movistar riders in the top four, crashed heavily when attacking on the Puerto El Collao with some 40km remaining. 

Roglič retained the red jersey but it was in the balance all day, as not only Kuss and Haig were in the break, but Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), who’d started the day in the top 15. Grossschartner placed seventh on the stage - 1:32 down on Storer and 2:01 up on Roglic - to jump to from 15th to 2nd overall at eight seconds, while Polanc moved from 12th to 5th. 

The day, however, belonged to Storer, and the victory was a reflection of his own strength and the way DSM took the race on. They lost their GC hopes to a Romain Bardet crash two days previously but responded by putting three riders into the initial six-man break, and then two more when it swelled to 29 ahead of the second climb. 

After multiple DSM accelerations on the fourth climb of the Puerto El Collao, Storer slipped clear with Sivakov on the descent, joining up with lone leader Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo). Sivakov dropped his chain during an attack on the penultimate climb of Puerto de Tibi and had some stern words for Storer when he clambered his way back across. As discussions continued onto the final climb of Balcón de Alicante (8.4km at 6.2 per cent), they were joined by Verona and Andreas Kron (Lotto Soul). Verona looked to shake things up with two big attacks and when Storer responded to the second, he saw he was dropping Sivakov, and he piled on the pressure to ride clear of Verona. 

He opened up 20 seconds and managed to keep his gear turning on the double-digit gradients of the upper slopes to celebrate the biggest win of his young career.

How it unfolded

With the first of the day’s six climbs, the category-1 Puerto la Llacuna (9.4km at 6.2 per cent), starting after just 7km, it was always likely to be a frantic start, and so it proved. 

The first attack once again came from Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and kilometre-zero, and he managed to draw a group of six riders clear, but UAE Team Emirates chased them down by the foot of the climb. On the ascent itself, which packed several super-steep ramps, the peloton exploded, with riders soon scattered in groups all over the road. 

Former leaders Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) both went on the attack, with Team DSM particularly aggressive. So were EF Education-Nippo, although their leader Hugh Carthy was quickly dropped and seemingly struggling after his time losses on the previous stage.

A huge group managed to slip away on the upper slopes, with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix), and Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) leading the race over the summit of the Llacuna. 

There were tense moments as Roglič found himself in a GC group that only contained around 30 riders, although his teammates helped reduced the gap and the threat on the subsequent ridge. DSM looked to push things on and took the reins on the fast descent, soon managing to put three riders into a six-man escape, with Thymen Arensman, Chris Hamilton, and Michael Storer joined by Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Diegeo Camargo (EF Education-Nippo) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal). 

The Roglič group eased slightly, allowing the next groups on the road to come back and former one larger peloton once more, while the six escapees moved out to 90 seconds. However, on a flatter section, UAE Team Emirates once again moved forward to chase down the break. They ended up splitting the bunch and creating an all-new 23-man escape. After around 10km, with just under 100km to go, they reached the six leaders to make a breakaway of 29 riders. 

The newcomers were Kuss, Sivakov, Haig, Vine, Elissonde, along with Jan Polanc and Matteo Trentin (UAE), Romain Bardet, Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM), Nelson Oliveira, Carlos Verona (Movistar Team), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën), Alex Aranburu, Gorka Izagirre (Astana-PremierTech), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural), Fernando Barcelo, Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Lawson Craddock (EF-Nippo), Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Andreas Kron, Steff Cras (Lotto Soudal), Andrey Zeits (Team BikeExchange).

Polanc was the best-placed GC rider, in 12th at 1:42, and Trentin sacrificed himself to try and push the move clear. Behind, Roglič had teammates to control the main peloton and keep the gap below three minutes. The category-3 Puerto de Benilloba topped out with 90km to go, and Bardet outsprinted Elissonde for the mountains points in the lead group, with the peloton crossing at 2:30. 

After a descent, the road tilted uphill ahead of the third climb, the category-2 Puerto de Tudons. Trentin led the way for much of the climb, until DSM took over nearer the top. Bardet once again went for the mountains points but was pipped by Polanc, with Elissonde third. Arensman, Bouchard, and Lastra lost contact, while Jumbo-Visma led the peloton over the top 3:30 in arrears with 72km to go. 

A longer descent followed before Trentin led the way through the intermediate sprint at Relleu, which signalled the start of the category-2 Puerto El Collao. DSM went on the offensive rather earlier this time, sending Hamilton on the attack before Storer went solo. After the breakaway had thinned out, Bardet attacked towards the top to take maximum mountains points.

The real drama, however, was unfolding back down the mountain. Half-way up, Movistar lit it up, Jose Joaquin Rojas attacking with Valverde in the wheel. The veteran Spaniard then accelerated himself, and drew out the Ineos Grenadiers duo of Richard Carapaz and Adam Yates. Robert Gesink was forced to relent, leaving Roglič with just Sam Oomen for support, though the Dutchman did manage to close the gap on a flatter section. That’s where Valverde had his crash, slipping out on a right-hand bend and sliding onto the roadside gravel and over the lip of the hillside. He clambered his way back to his feet and, only after a long delay, did get back on his bike, but he had to be pushed by teammates, and it was soon clear he couldn’t go on. He climbed off and broke down in tears. 

As Valverde was clutching his shoulder, his teammate Miguel Angel Lopez went on the attack with Carapaz, a move that even drew Roglič out into a trio, but the GC action soon calmed down after they went over the top of the Collao climb with 40km to go. Gesink returned to the peloton and continued to set pace, now four minutes behind the main breakaway. 

On the next descent, Craddock attacked, and was soon joined by Sivakov and Storer. They then collaborated until the base of the category-3 Puerto de Tibi - 5.3km at 5.3 per cent - with 19km to go, where they had a lead of 55 seconds over the rest of the break and 4:50 over the peloton. 

They squandered most of that as they looked at each other, before they all split up. Sivakov tried to launch an attack but dropped his chain in the process, while Storer then rode away from Craddock. Sivakov, however, came back with a vengeance, dropping Craddock to link back up with Storer, to whom he had plenty to say.

At the top of the Puerto de Tibi, with 14km to go, Sivakov led Storer over the top, and they were followed 15 seconds later by Craddock, and then 15 further seconds later by the rest of the breakaway group, which was down to eight riders. Polanc was among those dropped, leaving Kuss, Bardet, Grossschartner, Haig, Verona, Kron, Cras, and Vine. 

Back in the peloton, Gesink continued to set the pace before Oomen led over the top at five minutes. 

The final climb

Only a short descent preceded the final climb of the Balcón de Alicante (8.4km at 6.2 per cent) and Craddock used it to rejoin the leading duo, but he was soon dropped again when the road tilted back uphill. Behind, Kron and Verona went on the attack, joined forces, and managed to bridge across to Sivakov and Storer to make it four out front 7km from the top. 

The climb actually dipped downhill after the first two kilometres, and that’s where Verona launched an attack, but the front quartet soon reformed. Behind, the pace eased, allowing Polanc, Herrada, and Petilli to get back in. Back in the peloton, Astana took command and set a strong pace on the lower slopes before Steven Kruijswijk took it up as Roglič’s last man.

With 4km to go, after the road had narrowed and steepened, Verona launched another attack. Kron was quickly dropped, while Storer rode away from Sivakov to join Verona. The Australian didn’t waste much time in going on the attack himself, easing clear as Sivavov linked up with Verona in chase with 3km to go. 

The steep upper slopes were a case of trying not to come to a halt, but Storer managed to keep the wheels turning and weathered the punishing final storm to continue what is fast becoming a breakthrough season after his recent success at the Tour de l’Ain. 

Behind, the rest of the breakaway trailed home but there was action in the GC group. Landa found himself in trouble early on the second part of the climb, and was forced to drop back with Ciccone, Carapaz, and Aru. As Yates breezed up the steep slopes, Roglič was planted firmly in the wheel, with Bernal and the Movistar duo present and correct, but Vlasov losing contact closer to the top. 

Roglič passed the first big mountain test of this Vuelta with flying colours but, with an even tougher test to come on Sunday, he’ll be aware of the potential threat posed by the Movistar and Ineos duos.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 4:10:13
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:59
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:16
5Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:24
6Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:32
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
8Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37
9Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:17
10Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:29
11Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:49
12Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:02:53
13Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:08
15Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:33
16Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
17Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
18Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
19Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
20David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
21Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
22Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:46
23Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:03
24Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
25Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
26Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
27Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
28Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:12
29Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
30Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
31Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
32Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31
33Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:59
34Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:03
35Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:45
36Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:13
37Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:24
38Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
39Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:06:37
40Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:17
41Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:42
42Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
43Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:53
44Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:26
45Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
46James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
47Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
49Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
50Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:58
51Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:31
52Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:11:18
53Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:20
54Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
55Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
56Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
57Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 0:11:27
58Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
59Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:11:42
60Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:48
61Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
62Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:47
63Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:39
64Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:14:20
65Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:16:14
66Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
67Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:17:59
68Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:07
69José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:38
70Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
71Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
72Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:22:20
73Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
74Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
75Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
76James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:26
77Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:13
78Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
79Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:22
80Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:29
81Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
82Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
83Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
84Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
85Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
86Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
87Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
88Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
89Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
90Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
91Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
92Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
93Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
94Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
95Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
96Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
97Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
98Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
99Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
100Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
101Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
102Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
103Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
104Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
105Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
106Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
107Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
108Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
109Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
110Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
111Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
112Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
113Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
114Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
115Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
117Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
118Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
119Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
120Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
121Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
122Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
123Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
124Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
125Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
126Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
127Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
128Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
129Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
130Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
131Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
132Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
133Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
134Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
135Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
136Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:50
137Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
138Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
139Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
140Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
141Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
142Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
143Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
144Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
145Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
146Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
147Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
148Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
149Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
150Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
151Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
152Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
153Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
154Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:57
155Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:27:17
156Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
157Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
158Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:27:28
159Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:08
160Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
161Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:12
162Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:28
163Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:36
164Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:28:38
165Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:44
166Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:28:49
167Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:08
168Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
169Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:29:49
170Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:57
171Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
172Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:01
173Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
174Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
175Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
176Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
DNFOscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
DNFEmmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis
DNFHugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
DNFMads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation
DNFAlejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
HDReinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash

Sprint 1 - Relleu km. 102
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20
2Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 15
4Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13
5Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10

Sprint 2 - Balcã³N De Alicante km. 152
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 20
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 17
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 15
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 13
5Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 11
6Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 10
7Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9
8Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 8
9Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
10Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6
11Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 5
12Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 4
13Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
14Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2
15Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto La Llacuna km. 16.4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 10
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 6
3Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 4
4Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2
5Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto De Benilloba km. 60.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 3
2Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2
3Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto De Tudons km. 80
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 3
3Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto El Collao km. 113
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 5
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 3
3Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1

Mountain 5 - Puerto De Tibi. Puerto Bonificado km. 138.3
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 3
2Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 2
3Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1

Mountain 6 - Balcã³N De Alicante km. 152
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 10
2Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 6
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 4
4Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 2
5Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 1

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 4:10:13
2Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:59
3Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37
4Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:17
5Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:33
6Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:46
7Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:12
8Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31
9Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:03
10Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:24
11Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
12Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:26
13Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:20
14Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:27
15Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:48
16Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
17Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:47
18Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:14:20
19Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:22:20
20Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
21Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:13
22Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:22
23Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:29
24Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
25Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
26Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
27Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
28Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
29Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
30Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
31Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
32Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
33Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
34Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
35Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
36Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
37Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
38Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
39Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:26:50
41Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
42Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
43Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
44Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
45Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
46Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
47Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:27:28
48Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:36
49Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:28:38
50Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:57
51Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
52Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:01

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team DSM 12:35:04
2Movistar Team 0:03:02
3Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:40
4Bahrain Victorious 0:05:14
5Jumbo-Visma 0:05:23
6UAE Team Emirates 0:05:49
7Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:13
8Cofidis 0:07:49
9Lotto Soudal 0:10:49
10Trek-Segafredo 0:15:29
11AG2R Citroën Team 0:17:16
12Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:13
13Burgos-BH 0:32:16
14Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:18
15Alpecin-Fenix 0:34:51
16Qhubeka NextHash 0:37:34
17Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:43
18EF Education-Nippo 0:42:13
19Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:18
20Team BikeExchange 0:54:02
21GROUPAMA - FDJ 0:54:18
22Israel Start-up Nation 0:57:59
23Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:06:36

General classification after stage 7
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 25:18:35
2Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:08
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25
4Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:36
5Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38
6Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:41
7Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:57
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:59
9Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:06
10Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:22
11Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28
12Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:42
13Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:01:47
14David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:14
15Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:19
16Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:48
17Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:52
18Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:03
19Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:05
20Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:09
21Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:34
22Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:35
23Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:24
24Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:47
25Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:17
26Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:09:10
27Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:32
28Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:40
29Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:09
30Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:12:54
31Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:47
32Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:23
33Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:29
34Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:14:36
35Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:44
36Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:52
37Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:09
38Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:10
39Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:44
40Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:05
41Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:19:19
42Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:40
43Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:18
44Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:22
45Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:22:40
46Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 0:23:05
47Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:23:08
48Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:22
49Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:23:27
50Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:13
51Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:24:24
52James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:28
53Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:25:34
54Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:38
55Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:25:41
56Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:25:49
57Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:26:15
58Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:26:33
59Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:48
60Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:55
61Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:21
62Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:27:23
63Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:30
64Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:27:55
65Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:28:34
66Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:43
67Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:29:02
68Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:26
69Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:29:44
70Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:29:48
71James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:30:02
72Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:07
73Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:11
74Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:31:31
75Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:32:09
76José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:53
77Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:33:02
78Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:33:09
79Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:03
80Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:38
81Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:35:31
82Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
83Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:35:37
84Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:38
85Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:37:26
86Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:37:34
87Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:38
88Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:40
89Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:38:03
90Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:38:10
91Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:38:30
92Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:38:34
93Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:38:49
94Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:39:23
95Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:20
96Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:28
97Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:40:59
98Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:14
99Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:41:52
100Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:58
101Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:42:06
102Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:42:25
103Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:42:27
104Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:54
105Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:43:01
106Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:43:06
107Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:07
108Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:23
109Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
110Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:43:56
111Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:44:13
112Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:44:16
113Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:44:27
114Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:44:40
115Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:44:43
116Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:55
117Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:05
118Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:16
119Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:17
120Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:45:18
121Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:45:20
122Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:45:26
123Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:45:31
124Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:35
125Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:46:25
126Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:26
127Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:46:33
128Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:47:38
129Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:55
130Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 0:47:58
131Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:48:14
132Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:48:16
133Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:49:30
134Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:51:10
135Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 0:51:13
136Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:51:14
137Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:19
138Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 0:51:34
139Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:51:37
140Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:51:46
141Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
142Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:51:52
143Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:54
144Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:52:27
145Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:51
146Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:52:54
147Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:53:04
148Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:53:11
149Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:53:24
150Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:27
151Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:53:40
152Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
153Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:50
154Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:54:13
155Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:53
156Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:55:08
157Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:55:34
158Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:55:39
159Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:55:51
160Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:56:17
161Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:56:34
162Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:37
163Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:57:42
164Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:01
165Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:58:07
166Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
167Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:58:18
168Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:30
169Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:58:39
170Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:58
171Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:01:25
172Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:02:19
173Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:02:20
174Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:29
175Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:02:57
176Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 1:11:05

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 131
2Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 130
3Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 67
4Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 58
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 54
6Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 52
7Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50
8Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 43
9Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 37
10Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 36
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35
12Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33
13Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32
14Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31
15Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 30
16Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30
17Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 30
19Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 30
20Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 29
21Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 27
22Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 25
23Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 24
24Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 20
25Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
26Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
27Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20
28Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 19
29Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 18
30Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 17
31Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 17
32Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 17
33Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 17
34Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 17
35Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16
36Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15
37Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 15
38Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15
39Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 15
40Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15
41Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15
42Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 13
43Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13
44Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13
45Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 13
46Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 13
47Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 12
48Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 12
49Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 11
50Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11
51Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11
52Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
53Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
54Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 10
55Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10
56Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10
57Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 8
58Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 8
59Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
60Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7
61David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 7
62Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7
63Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6
64Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 5
65Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 4
66Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3
67Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
68Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3
69Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 3
70Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 3
71Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2
72Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2
73Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2
74Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 16
2Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 12
3Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 11
4Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 11
5Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
6Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 10
7Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 9
8Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6
9Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 6
10Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6
11Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 5
12Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3
13Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
14Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3
15Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2
16Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2
17Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2
18Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2
19Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 1
20Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1
21Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
22Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1
23Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 25:19:16
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:25
3Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:11
4Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:22
5Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:54
6Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:36
7Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:08:29
8Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:28
9Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:42
10Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:13:55
11Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:28
12Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:32
13Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:53
14Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:57
15Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:25:00
16Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:25:08
17Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:07
18Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:14
19Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:27:53
20Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:29:03
21Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:29:07
22Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:26
23Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:30:50
24Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:31:28
25Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:22
26Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:57
27Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:38:08
28Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:39
29Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:42:42
30Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:43:35
31Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:43:46
32Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:43:59
33Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:24
34Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:36
35Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:44:45
36Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:45:52
37Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:46:57
38Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 0:50:32
39Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 0:50:53
40Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:51:05
41Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
42Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:23
43Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:52:59
44Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
45Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:09
46Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:55:36
47Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:56
48Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:57:26
49Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:49
50Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:17
51Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:00:44
52Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:01:38

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 75:54:12
2Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:10
3Bahrain Victorious 0:04:19
4UAE Team Emirates 0:04:26
5Jumbo-Visma 0:07:41
6Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:59
7Team DSM 0:17:42
8AG2R Citroën Team 0:18:11
9Trek-Segafredo 0:18:26
10Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:15
11Cofidis 0:25:00
12Lotto Soudal 0:28:02
13Burgos-BH 0:40:29
14Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:06
15EF Education-Nippo 0:44:30
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:48:36
17Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:38
18Qhubeka NextHash 0:54:16
19Team BikeExchange 1:03:10
20Alpecin-Fenix 1:10:20
21Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:13:02
22GROUPAMA - FDJ 1:16:14
23Israel Start-up Nation 1:36:44
