Vuelta a España: Michael Storer wins stage 7 at summit of Balcón de Alicante

Image 1 of 30 Michael Storer (Team DSM) won stage 7 (Image credit: Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images) Image 2 of 30 Storer celebrates his win on the podium (Image credit: Jose jordan/AFP/Getty images) Image 3 of 30 Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) enjoys another day in red (Image credit: Jose jordan/AFP/Getty images) Image 4 of 30 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) is the best young rider (Image credit: Jose jordan/AFP/Getty images) Image 5 of 30 Rein Taaramae (Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert) and Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 7 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 6 of 30 The peloton in the early kilometres of the stage (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 7 of 30 Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) leads a move (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 8 of 30 Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) goes on the attack (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 9 of 30 Alex Aranburu (Astana-Premier Tech) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 10 of 30 Robert Gesink (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 11 of 30 Rein Taaramae and Nelson Oliveira (Movistar) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 12 of 30 Kenny Elissonde goes solo (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 13 of 30 Riders weave their way through the Spanish countryside (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 14 of 30 Andrey Zeits (Team BikeExchange) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 15 of 30 Eddy Fine (Cofidis) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 16 of 30 The peloton is strung out during the stage (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 17 of 30 Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers in the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 18 of 30 Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 19 of 30 The Movistar and Ineos trains at the head of the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 20 of 30 Pelayo Sanchez (Burgos-BH) and Rein Taaramae (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 21 of 30 An overhead view of the peloton (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 22 of 30 Richard Carapaz and Fabio Aru (Qhubeka NextHash) (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 23 of 30 The riders tackled mountainous terrain during stage 7 (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 24 of 30 Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo) leads the late move (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 25 of 30 The break of the day (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 26 of 30 Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) attacks the front of the race (Image credit: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images) Image 27 of 30 Celebration for Storer at the finish (Image credit: Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images) Image 28 of 30 Carlos Verona (Movistar) took second (Image credit: Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images) Image 29 of 30 Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) was third (Image credit: Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images) Image 30 of 30 Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) led the GC group home (Image credit: Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images)

Michael Storer (Team DSM) claimed victory on stage 7 of the Vuelta a España, triumphing alone from the breakaway after an all-action display on the first mountain stage of the race.

The 24-year-old Australian was aggressive from the first of six categorised climbs, which saw the race explode inside 15 kilometres, and went on to ride clear on the steep final climb of the Balcón de Alicante.

Carlos Verona (Movistar) crossed the line for second place at 22 seconds, having launched his own attacks on the final climb, the second of which was quickly countered by Storer 4km from the top. Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), who had gone clear with Storer ahead of the penultimate climb, trailed home for third place at one minute.

Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) and Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) were also part of the 29-man breakaway that eventually took shape after around 50km, and placed fourth and fifth to leap into the top-10 overall.

Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) weathered a potentially tricky and chaotic stage to keep his direct rivals close at hand and keep hold of the red jersey. Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) accelerated most of the way up the steep narrow roads of the second half of the category-1 final climb, and Roglič closely marked it as the favourites’ group thinned to contain just those two, Yates’ teammate Egan Bernal, the Movistar duo of Enric Mas and Miguel Angel Lopez, David De la Cruz (UAE Team Emirates), and Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert).

Aleksandr Vlasov (Astana-PremierTech) lost contact towards the top and crossed the line 13 seconds down, while Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo), Mikel Landa (Bahrain Victorious), and Richard Carapaz (Ineos) all conceded half a minute.

There had already been significant GC developments after Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) and Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) both abandoned earlier in the stage. Carthy, who had struggled on the previous afternoon, climbed off around the half-way mark, while Valverde, who started the day as one of three Movistar riders in the top four, crashed heavily when attacking on the Puerto El Collao with some 40km remaining.

Roglič retained the red jersey but it was in the balance all day, as not only Kuss and Haig were in the break, but Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Jan Polanc (UAE Team Emirates), who’d started the day in the top 15. Grossschartner placed seventh on the stage - 1:32 down on Storer and 2:01 up on Roglic - to jump to from 15th to 2nd overall at eight seconds, while Polanc moved from 12th to 5th.

The day, however, belonged to Storer, and the victory was a reflection of his own strength and the way DSM took the race on. They lost their GC hopes to a Romain Bardet crash two days previously but responded by putting three riders into the initial six-man break, and then two more when it swelled to 29 ahead of the second climb.

After multiple DSM accelerations on the fourth climb of the Puerto El Collao, Storer slipped clear with Sivakov on the descent, joining up with lone leader Lawson Craddock (EF Education-Nippo). Sivakov dropped his chain during an attack on the penultimate climb of Puerto de Tibi and had some stern words for Storer when he clambered his way back across. As discussions continued onto the final climb of Balcón de Alicante (8.4km at 6.2 per cent), they were joined by Verona and Andreas Kron (Lotto Soul). Verona looked to shake things up with two big attacks and when Storer responded to the second, he saw he was dropping Sivakov, and he piled on the pressure to ride clear of Verona.

He opened up 20 seconds and managed to keep his gear turning on the double-digit gradients of the upper slopes to celebrate the biggest win of his young career.

How it unfolded

With the first of the day’s six climbs, the category-1 Puerto la Llacuna (9.4km at 6.2 per cent), starting after just 7km, it was always likely to be a frantic start, and so it proved.

The first attack once again came from Jetse Bol (Burgos-BH) and kilometre-zero, and he managed to draw a group of six riders clear, but UAE Team Emirates chased them down by the foot of the climb. On the ascent itself, which packed several super-steep ramps, the peloton exploded, with riders soon scattered in groups all over the road.

Former leaders Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) and Rein Taaramäe (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) both went on the attack, with Team DSM particularly aggressive. So were EF Education-Nippo, although their leader Hugh Carthy was quickly dropped and seemingly struggling after his time losses on the previous stage.

A huge group managed to slip away on the upper slopes, with Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious), Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers), Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma), Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix), and Ion Izagirre (Astana-Premier Tech) leading the race over the summit of the Llacuna.

There were tense moments as Roglič found himself in a GC group that only contained around 30 riders, although his teammates helped reduced the gap and the threat on the subsequent ridge. DSM looked to push things on and took the reins on the fast descent, soon managing to put three riders into a six-man escape, with Thymen Arensman, Chris Hamilton, and Michael Storer joined by Geoffrey Bouchard (AG2R Citroën), Diegeo Camargo (EF Education-Nippo) and Harm Vanhoucke (Lotto Soudal).

The Roglič group eased slightly, allowing the next groups on the road to come back and former one larger peloton once more, while the six escapees moved out to 90 seconds. However, on a flatter section, UAE Team Emirates once again moved forward to chase down the break. They ended up splitting the bunch and creating an all-new 23-man escape. After around 10km, with just under 100km to go, they reached the six leaders to make a breakaway of 29 riders.

The newcomers were Kuss, Sivakov, Haig, Vine, Elissonde, along with Jan Polanc and Matteo Trentin (UAE), Romain Bardet, Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM), Nelson Oliveira, Carlos Verona (Movistar Team), Felix Grossschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroën), Alex Aranburu, Gorka Izagirre (Astana-PremierTech), Jonathan Lastra (Caja Rural), Fernando Barcelo, Jesus Herrada (Cofidis), Lawson Craddock (EF-Nippo), Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Andreas Kron, Steff Cras (Lotto Soudal), Andrey Zeits (Team BikeExchange).

Polanc was the best-placed GC rider, in 12th at 1:42, and Trentin sacrificed himself to try and push the move clear. Behind, Roglič had teammates to control the main peloton and keep the gap below three minutes. The category-3 Puerto de Benilloba topped out with 90km to go, and Bardet outsprinted Elissonde for the mountains points in the lead group, with the peloton crossing at 2:30.

After a descent, the road tilted uphill ahead of the third climb, the category-2 Puerto de Tudons. Trentin led the way for much of the climb, until DSM took over nearer the top. Bardet once again went for the mountains points but was pipped by Polanc, with Elissonde third. Arensman, Bouchard, and Lastra lost contact, while Jumbo-Visma led the peloton over the top 3:30 in arrears with 72km to go.

A longer descent followed before Trentin led the way through the intermediate sprint at Relleu, which signalled the start of the category-2 Puerto El Collao. DSM went on the offensive rather earlier this time, sending Hamilton on the attack before Storer went solo. After the breakaway had thinned out, Bardet attacked towards the top to take maximum mountains points.

The real drama, however, was unfolding back down the mountain. Half-way up, Movistar lit it up, Jose Joaquin Rojas attacking with Valverde in the wheel. The veteran Spaniard then accelerated himself, and drew out the Ineos Grenadiers duo of Richard Carapaz and Adam Yates. Robert Gesink was forced to relent, leaving Roglič with just Sam Oomen for support, though the Dutchman did manage to close the gap on a flatter section. That’s where Valverde had his crash, slipping out on a right-hand bend and sliding onto the roadside gravel and over the lip of the hillside. He clambered his way back to his feet and, only after a long delay, did get back on his bike, but he had to be pushed by teammates, and it was soon clear he couldn’t go on. He climbed off and broke down in tears.

As Valverde was clutching his shoulder, his teammate Miguel Angel Lopez went on the attack with Carapaz, a move that even drew Roglič out into a trio, but the GC action soon calmed down after they went over the top of the Collao climb with 40km to go. Gesink returned to the peloton and continued to set pace, now four minutes behind the main breakaway.

On the next descent, Craddock attacked, and was soon joined by Sivakov and Storer. They then collaborated until the base of the category-3 Puerto de Tibi - 5.3km at 5.3 per cent - with 19km to go, where they had a lead of 55 seconds over the rest of the break and 4:50 over the peloton.

They squandered most of that as they looked at each other, before they all split up. Sivakov tried to launch an attack but dropped his chain in the process, while Storer then rode away from Craddock. Sivakov, however, came back with a vengeance, dropping Craddock to link back up with Storer, to whom he had plenty to say.

At the top of the Puerto de Tibi, with 14km to go, Sivakov led Storer over the top, and they were followed 15 seconds later by Craddock, and then 15 further seconds later by the rest of the breakaway group, which was down to eight riders. Polanc was among those dropped, leaving Kuss, Bardet, Grossschartner, Haig, Verona, Kron, Cras, and Vine.

Back in the peloton, Gesink continued to set the pace before Oomen led over the top at five minutes.

The final climb

Only a short descent preceded the final climb of the Balcón de Alicante (8.4km at 6.2 per cent) and Craddock used it to rejoin the leading duo, but he was soon dropped again when the road tilted back uphill. Behind, Kron and Verona went on the attack, joined forces, and managed to bridge across to Sivakov and Storer to make it four out front 7km from the top.

The climb actually dipped downhill after the first two kilometres, and that’s where Verona launched an attack, but the front quartet soon reformed. Behind, the pace eased, allowing Polanc, Herrada, and Petilli to get back in. Back in the peloton, Astana took command and set a strong pace on the lower slopes before Steven Kruijswijk took it up as Roglič’s last man.

With 4km to go, after the road had narrowed and steepened, Verona launched another attack. Kron was quickly dropped, while Storer rode away from Sivakov to join Verona. The Australian didn’t waste much time in going on the attack himself, easing clear as Sivavov linked up with Verona in chase with 3km to go.

The steep upper slopes were a case of trying not to come to a halt, but Storer managed to keep the wheels turning and weathered the punishing final storm to continue what is fast becoming a breakthrough season after his recent success at the Tour de l’Ain.

Behind, the rest of the breakaway trailed home but there was action in the GC group. Landa found himself in trouble early on the second part of the climb, and was forced to drop back with Ciccone, Carapaz, and Aru. As Yates breezed up the steep slopes, Roglič was planted firmly in the wheel, with Bernal and the Movistar duo present and correct, but Vlasov losing contact closer to the top.

Roglič passed the first big mountain test of this Vuelta with flying colours but, with an even tougher test to come on Sunday, he’ll be aware of the potential threat posed by the Movistar and Ineos duos.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 4:10:13 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:21 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:59 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:16 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:24 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:01:32 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 8 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:17 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:29 11 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:49 12 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:02:53 13 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:03:08 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:33 16 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 17 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 18 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 19 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 20 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 21 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 22 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:46 23 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:03 24 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 25 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 26 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 27 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 28 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:12 29 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 30 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 32 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31 33 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:04:59 34 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:03 35 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:45 36 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:13 37 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:24 38 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 39 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:06:37 40 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:07:17 41 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:08:42 42 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 43 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:08:53 44 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:26 45 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 46 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 47 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 49 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 50 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:09:58 51 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:31 52 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:11:18 53 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:20 54 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 55 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 56 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 57 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 0:11:27 58 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 59 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:11:42 60 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:48 61 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 62 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:47 63 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:39 64 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:14:20 65 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:16:14 66 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 67 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:17:59 68 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:07 69 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:38 70 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 71 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 72 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:22:20 73 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 74 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 75 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 76 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:22:26 77 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:13 78 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 79 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:22 80 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:29 81 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 82 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 83 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 84 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 85 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 86 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 87 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 88 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 89 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 90 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 91 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 92 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 93 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 94 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 95 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 96 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 97 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 98 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 99 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 100 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 101 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 102 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 103 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 104 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 105 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 106 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 107 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 108 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 109 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 110 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 111 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 112 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 113 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 114 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 115 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 117 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 118 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 119 Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 120 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 121 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 122 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 123 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 124 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 125 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 126 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 127 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 128 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 129 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 130 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 131 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 132 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 133 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 134 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 135 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 136 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:50 137 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 138 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 139 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 140 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 141 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 142 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 143 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 144 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 145 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 146 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 147 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 148 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 149 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 150 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 151 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 152 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 153 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 154 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:26:57 155 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:27:17 156 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 157 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 158 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:27:28 159 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:28:08 160 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 161 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:12 162 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:28:28 163 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:36 164 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:28:38 165 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:44 166 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:28:49 167 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:08 168 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 169 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 0:29:49 170 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:57 171 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 172 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:01 173 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 174 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 175 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 176 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ DNF Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech DNF Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis DNF Hugh Carthy (GBr) EF Education-Nippo DNF Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Israel Start-up Nation DNF Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team HD Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Qhubeka NextHash

Sprint 1 - Relleu km. 102 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 20 2 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 17 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 15 4 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 13 5 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10

Sprint 2 - Balcã³N De Alicante km. 152 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 20 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 17 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 15 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 13 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 11 6 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 10 7 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 9 8 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 8 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 10 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 5 12 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 4 13 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 14 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 15 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto La Llacuna km. 16.4 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 10 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 6 3 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 4 4 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2 5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto De Benilloba km. 60.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 3 2 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 2 3 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto De Tudons km. 80 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 5 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 3 3 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto El Collao km. 113 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 5 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 3 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1

Mountain 5 - Puerto De Tibi. Puerto Bonificado km. 138.3 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 3 2 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 2 3 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1

Mountain 6 - Balcã³N De Alicante km. 152 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 10 2 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 6 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 4 4 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 2 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 1

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 4:10:13 2 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:59 3 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:01:37 4 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:02:17 5 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:33 6 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:46 7 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:12 8 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:31 9 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:03 10 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:24 11 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 12 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:26 13 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:20 14 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:11:27 15 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:48 16 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 17 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:12:47 18 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:14:20 19 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:22:20 20 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 21 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:13 22 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:22 23 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:26:29 24 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 25 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 26 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 27 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 28 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 29 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 30 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 31 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 32 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 33 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 34 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 35 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 36 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 37 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 38 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 39 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:26:50 41 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 42 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 43 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 44 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 45 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 46 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 47 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:27:28 48 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:36 49 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:28:38 50 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:57 51 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 52 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:30:01

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team DSM 12:35:04 2 Movistar Team 0:03:02 3 Ineos Grenadiers 0:03:40 4 Bahrain Victorious 0:05:14 5 Jumbo-Visma 0:05:23 6 UAE Team Emirates 0:05:49 7 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:06:13 8 Cofidis 0:07:49 9 Lotto Soudal 0:10:49 10 Trek-Segafredo 0:15:29 11 AG2R Citroën Team 0:17:16 12 Astana-Premier Tech 0:18:13 13 Burgos-BH 0:32:16 14 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:18 15 Alpecin-Fenix 0:34:51 16 Qhubeka NextHash 0:37:34 17 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:43 18 EF Education-Nippo 0:42:13 19 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:18 20 Team BikeExchange 0:54:02 21 GROUPAMA - FDJ 0:54:18 22 Israel Start-up Nation 0:57:59 23 Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:06:36

General classification after stage 7 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 25:18:35 2 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:08 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:25 4 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:36 5 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:38 6 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:41 7 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:00:57 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:59 9 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:06 10 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:22 11 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:28 12 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:42 13 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:01:47 14 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:14 15 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:19 16 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:48 17 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:52 18 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:03:03 19 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:05 20 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:09 21 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:05:34 22 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:05:35 23 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:06:24 24 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:06:47 25 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:17 26 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:09:10 27 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:09:32 28 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:09:40 29 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:11:09 30 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:12:54 31 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:47 32 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:23 33 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:14:29 34 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:14:36 35 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:15:44 36 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:15:52 37 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:17:09 38 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:10 39 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:44 40 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:19:05 41 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:19:19 42 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:19:40 43 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:22:18 44 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:22 45 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:22:40 46 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 0:23:05 47 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:23:08 48 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:23:22 49 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:23:27 50 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:13 51 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:24:24 52 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:28 53 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:25:34 54 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:25:38 55 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:25:41 56 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:25:49 57 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:26:15 58 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:26:33 59 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:48 60 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:55 61 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:21 62 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:27:23 63 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:27:30 64 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:27:55 65 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:28:34 66 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:28:43 67 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:29:02 68 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 0:29:26 69 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:29:44 70 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:29:48 71 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:30:02 72 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:30:07 73 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:11 74 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:31:31 75 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:32:09 76 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:32:53 77 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:33:02 78 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:33:09 79 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:03 80 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:34:38 81 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:35:31 82 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 83 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:35:37 84 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:36:38 85 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 0:37:26 86 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:37:34 87 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:37:38 88 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:37:40 89 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:38:03 90 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:38:10 91 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:38:30 92 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:38:34 93 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:38:49 94 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 0:39:23 95 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:20 96 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 0:40:28 97 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 0:40:59 98 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:14 99 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:41:52 100 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:58 101 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:42:06 102 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:42:25 103 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:42:27 104 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:42:54 105 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:43:01 106 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:43:06 107 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:07 108 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:43:23 109 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 110 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:43:56 111 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:44:13 112 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:44:16 113 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:44:27 114 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:44:40 115 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:44:43 116 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:44:55 117 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:45:05 118 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:16 119 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:17 120 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:45:18 121 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:45:20 122 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:45:26 123 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:45:31 124 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:45:35 125 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:46:25 126 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:26 127 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:46:33 128 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:47:38 129 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:47:55 130 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 0:47:58 131 Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:48:14 132 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:48:16 133 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 0:49:30 134 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:51:10 135 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 0:51:13 136 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 0:51:14 137 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:19 138 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 0:51:34 139 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 0:51:37 140 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:51:46 141 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 142 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 0:51:52 143 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:54 144 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 0:52:27 145 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:51 146 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:52:54 147 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:53:04 148 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 0:53:11 149 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:53:24 150 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:27 151 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:53:40 152 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 153 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:50 154 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:54:13 155 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 0:54:53 156 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:55:08 157 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:55:34 158 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:55:39 159 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:55:51 160 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:56:17 161 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 0:56:34 162 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:56:37 163 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:57:42 164 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 0:58:01 165 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:58:07 166 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 167 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 0:58:18 168 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:58:30 169 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:58:39 170 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:58 171 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:01:25 172 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:02:19 173 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:02:20 174 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:02:29 175 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:02:57 176 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation 1:11:05

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 131 2 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 130 3 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 67 4 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 58 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 54 6 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 52 7 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 50 8 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 43 9 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 37 10 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 36 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 12 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33 13 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 32 14 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31 15 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 30 16 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 17 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 30 19 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 30 20 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 29 21 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 27 22 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 25 23 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 24 24 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 20 25 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 26 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 27 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 28 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 19 29 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 18 30 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 17 31 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 17 32 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 17 33 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 17 34 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 17 35 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 36 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15 37 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 15 38 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15 39 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 15 40 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 41 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15 42 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 13 43 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 13 44 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13 45 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 13 46 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 13 47 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 12 48 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 12 49 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 11 50 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 11 51 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 11 52 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 53 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 54 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 10 55 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10 56 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 57 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 8 58 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 8 59 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 60 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7 61 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 7 62 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 63 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 6 64 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 5 65 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 4 66 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3 67 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 68 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 69 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 3 70 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 3 71 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 72 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 73 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 74 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 16 2 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 12 3 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 11 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 11 5 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 6 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 10 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 9 8 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 9 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 6 10 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 5 12 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3 13 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 14 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 15 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 2 16 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2 17 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2 18 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2 19 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 1 20 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1 21 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 22 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1 23 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 25:19:16 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:00:25 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:11 4 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:22 5 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:04:54 6 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:07:36 7 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:08:29 8 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:28 9 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:13:42 10 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:13:55 11 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:16:28 12 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:23:32 13 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:24:53 14 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:24:57 15 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:25:00 16 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 0:25:08 17 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:26:07 18 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:14 19 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:27:53 20 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:29:03 21 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:29:07 22 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:26 23 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:30:50 24 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 0:31:28 25 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:22 26 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:33:57 27 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:38:08 28 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:39 29 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:42:42 30 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:43:35 31 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:43:46 32 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:43:59 33 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:24 34 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:44:36 35 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:44:45 36 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 0:45:52 37 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:46:57 38 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 0:50:32 39 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 0:50:53 40 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 0:51:05 41 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 42 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:52:23 43 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:52:59 44 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 45 Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:53:09 46 Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team 0:55:36 47 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:56 48 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:57:26 49 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:57:49 50 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:00:17 51 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:00:44 52 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:01:38