Vuelta a España: Florian Sénéchal wins stage 13
Odd Christian Eiking keeps overall race lead for another day
Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came out on top in a chaotic and unpredictable final to win stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana. The 28-year-old edged out Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) in the sprint to the line with Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) in third.
It looked as though Deceuninck-QuickStep had set up the bunch sprint perfectly for green jersey leader Fabio Jakobsen but the Dutchman was forced to sit up in the final 2km, leaving his teammates to hold off the remaining sprinters.
It looked as though Trentin would finally get his stage win after so many near misses but Sénéchal turned lead-out man to sprinter and launched his acceleration with less than 120m to go. Trentin almost came alongside Sénéchal with the line in sight but was unable to match the Deceuninck rider’s speed.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4:58:23
|2
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|0:00:02
|4
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|0:00:03
|5
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|6
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|7
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|8
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|10
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:06
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|50:31:52
|2
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:00:58
|3
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:56
|4
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:31
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:03:28
|6
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:03:55
|7
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:41
|8
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:04:57
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:05:03
|10
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:38
Editor in Chief - Cyclingnews.
