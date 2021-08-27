Vuelta a España: Florian Sénéchal wins stage 13

Image 1 of 18 Florian Senechal of France and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep wins stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 18 Florian Senechal of Deceuninck - QuickStep sprints to win ahead of Matteo Trentin of UAE Team Emirates (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 18 Florian Senechal of France and Team Deceuninck - QuickStep wins stage 13 in Villanueva de la Serena (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 18 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in best young rider jersey on stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 18 Florian Sénéchal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 18 Peloton passing reservoir on stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 18 Odd Christian Eiking of Intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux in red leader jersey and Guillaume Martin of Team Cofidis (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 18 Four-legged fans of Vuelta as peloton passes on stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 18 Peloton passes near Puebla de Alcocer castle (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 18 Alvaro Cuadros Morata of Team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Luis Ángel Maté Mardones of Team Euskaltel - Euskadi and Diego Rubio Hernandez of Team Burgos - BH compete in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 18 Breakaway of three riders have gap of 1:16 with 67km to go (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 18 Breakaway of three Spanish riders - Alvaro Cuadros Morata of Team Caja Rural-Seguros RGA, Luis Ángel Maté Mardones of Team Euskaltel - Euskadi and Diego Rubio Hernandez of Team Burgos - BH (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 18 Fabio Jacobsen among Deceuninck-QuickStep riders at the front of the peloton on a flat stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 18 José Herrada Lopez of Team Cofidis rides alongside Damiano Caruso of Team Bahrain Victorious in polka dot mountain jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 18 Miguel Ángel López Moreno of Movistar Team rides in the peloton on stage 13 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 18 Fans enjoy team presentation at start of stage 13 in Belmez (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 18 Thursday's stage winner Magnus Cort of EF Education-Nippo talks at stage 13 start with GC leader Odd Christian Eiking of Team Intermarché Wanty Gobert Matériaux (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 18 The peloton passing through Monterrubio de la Serena village while fans cheer (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came out on top in a chaotic and unpredictable final to win stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana. The 28-year-old edged out Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) in the sprint to the line with Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) in third.

It looked as though Deceuninck-QuickStep had set up the bunch sprint perfectly for green jersey leader Fabio Jakobsen but the Dutchman was forced to sit up in the final 2km, leaving his teammates to hold off the remaining sprinters.

It looked as though Trentin would finally get his stage win after so many near misses but Sénéchal turned lead-out man to sprinter and launched his acceleration with less than 120m to go. Trentin almost came alongside Sénéchal with the line in sight but was unable to match the Deceuninck rider’s speed.

Brief Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:58:23 2 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 3 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:00:02 4 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:00:03 5 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 6 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 7 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 8 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 10 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:06