Vuelta a España: Florian Sénéchal wins stage 13

Odd Christian Eiking keeps overall race lead for another day

Florian Sénéchal (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came out on top in a chaotic and unpredictable final to win stage 13 of the Vuelta a Espana. The 28-year-old edged out Matteo Trentin (UAE Team Emirates) in the sprint to the line with Alberto Dainese (Team DSM) in third.

It looked as though Deceuninck-QuickStep had set up the bunch sprint perfectly for green jersey leader Fabio Jakobsen but the Dutchman was forced to sit up in the final 2km, leaving his teammates to hold off the remaining sprinters.

It looked as though Trentin would finally get his stage win after so many near misses but Sénéchal turned lead-out man to sprinter and launched his acceleration with less than 120m to go. Trentin almost came alongside Sénéchal with the line in sight but was unable to match the Deceuninck rider’s speed.

More to follow...

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:58:23
2Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
3Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 0:00:02
4Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 0:00:03
5Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
6Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
7Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
8Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
10Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:06

General classification after stage 13
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 50:31:52
2Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:00:58
3Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:56
4Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:31
5Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:03:28
6Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:03:55
7Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:41
8Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:57
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:05:03
10Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:05:38
Daniel Benson

Editor in Chief - Cyclingnews.

