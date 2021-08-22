Vuelta a España: Caruso wins on Alto de Velefique

Image 1 of 28 Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) wins stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 Race leader Primoz Roglic with points leader Fabio Jakobsen at the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 3 of 28 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 4 of 28 Rob Stannard (BikeExchange) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 5 of 28 Alex Aranburu (Astana) tracks Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the early attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 6 of 28 Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroen) follows the attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 7 of 28 Race leader Primoz Roglic stays out of trouble (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 8 of 28 Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 9 of 28 Thymen Arensman (DSM) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 10 of 28 Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 11 of 28 Dani Navarro (Burgos BH) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 12 of 28 Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) in the polka dot mountain jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 13 of 28 The early breakaway on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 14 of 28 Jonathan Caicedo and Magnus Cort (EF Nippo) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 15 of 28 Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 16 of 28 Romain Bardet (DSM) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 17 of 28 The peloton descend during stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 18 of 28 Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 19 of 28 Magnus Cort (EF-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 20 of 28 Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 21 of 28 Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 22 of 28 Martijn Tusveld (DSM) gets medical assistance on the fly (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 23 of 28 Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 28 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in the Vuelta a Espana's best young rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 28 Egan Bernal Primoz Roglic swap fist pumps before the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 28 Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 28 The Vuelta a Espana stage 9 gets underway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 28 The start line of stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) enjoyed a fantastic solo victory atop the Alto de Velefique on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España, attacking out of the breakaway 71 kilometres from the finish to add another high-mountain victory to his palmares after his Alpe Motta triumph at the Giro d'Italia in May.

The Italian was the only man from the escape – which took over half the stage to get away – to survive ahead of the general classification favourites. Race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) extended his lead in the overall, crossing the line 1:05 after Caruso, leading Enric Mas (Movistar) home after the pair had dispatched with the remainder of the GC contenders.

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) led the chasers across the line another 39 seconds down, with Miguel Angel López (Movistar) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) on his wheel. The latter's team leader Egan Bernal endured a day to forget, though, dropping in the final kilometres and crossing the line alongside Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) at 2:10, 1:05 behind Roglič.

Caruso had made the day's breakaway of 11 past the midway point of the multi-mountain stage but decided to go it alone on the 29-kilometre Alto Collado Venta Luisa, aware that Ineos Grenadiers were pushing the pace behind.

He was over 1:30 up on his former companions at the top, and wouldn't see another rider before the finish, heading into the climb to the finish with four minutes in hand over the peloton – enough to stay away and enjoy the fourth win of his 13-year pro career.

"It's a lot. I went because I knew Ineos was doing a really hard tempo and I said 'OK before they catch me I want to do a breakaway, maybe alone'," Caruso said after the stage. "I didn't expect the gap would get bigger kilometre by kilometre. It's still unbelievable what I did. It was an amazing feeling and a repeat of this feeling after the Giro is incredible for me.

"The last climb was so long. I always try to keep my focus on my own tempo. Only in the last few kilometres I realised I can win today.

"I'm sorry for Mikel [Landa losing time], but today was a really hard stage for everyone. I heard something on the radio, but I was just focused on my tempo."

Back in the peloton, the big moves didn't come until the final nine kilometres of the stage, with Roglič and Yates among the most active riders in a small group of favourites. At five to go, Yates made what was the decisive GC move, drawing out Roglič and Mas, who soon outpaced him and struck out as a duo.

Yates settled in to making the pace in a four-man chase group, though his team leader Bernal – who was never among those leading the attacking – only looked in difficulty in the final kilometres, eventually dropping away in the run to the line and shedding precious time.

Heading into the first rest day, Roglič now leads the race by 28 seconds ahead of Mas, having added three seconds to his lead. López is third overall at 1:21, 21 seconds up on fourth-placed Haig. Bernal in fifth is the last man within two minutes of the lead, lying 1:52 down.

Caruso, having picked up a plethora of mountain points during the course of the day, will now don the blue and white polka dot jersey, lying on 28 points to Romain Bardet's (Team DSM) 22 points.

How it unfolded

The ninth stage of the Vuelta a España saw the riders head back to the mountains, this time for the toughest stage of the race so far, with an especial-category summit finish at the Alto de Velefique (13.2km at 6.4 per cent), which featured in the race for the first time since 2017 – and the first time as a finale since 2009.

Before they would tackle that climb, though, the riders would have to take on three others in the shape of the second-category Alto de Cuatro Vientos (10.5km at 3.8 per cent), the first-category Alto Collado Venta Luisa (29km at 4.4 per cent), and the Alto Castro de Filabres (7.1km at 3.9 per cent), with the latter coming 29 kilometres from the line.

As you might expect, the battle for the breakaway was in stark contrast to stage 8, which saw three ProTeam riders jump away with no difficulty at the start. This time, a 50kph opening hour illustrated the battle for the break of the day.

Team BikeExchange's Robert Stannard was the first man to try and get away, but the breakaway wouldn't be established until after just over 100 kilometres of racing. The first climb of the day, the Alto de Cuatro Vientos, saw a strong group jump away, with Bardet and Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) among the riders off the front as the peloton exploded under the hard pace behind.

Poels took the maximum five points over the top, but the move was brought back on the descent as Rafał Majka (UAE Team Emirates) led a counterattack. Down in the valley, more riders tried a move, and finally, the break was established.

Stannard was among them, and he was accompanied by Bardet, Majka, and former race leader Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) in joining up with Groupama-FDJ duo Oliver Le Gac and Rudy Molard and Giro d'Italia runner-up Caruso out front.

The group of seven swelled to 11 soon after as Lilian Calmejane (AG2R-Citroën Team), Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM) also made the move, with the Jumbo-Visma-led peloton deciding they were happy to let them ride off into the day's main breakaway.

With Molard the best-placed man in the overall classification at 5:09 down, there was little danger to race leader Roglič's red jersey from the break. On the lower slopes of the Alto Collado Venta Luisa, the break had 3:40 as Ineos Grenadiers moved to the front to help control the situation and bring the gap down.

At 71 kilometres to go and with 13 kilometres of the climb left to run, Caruso set off alone, blowing up the break as Majka and Bardet reacted behind. The Italian crested the summit 1:30 up on his chasers, taking 10 points at the top as Bardet grabbed six to move to 20 points and the virtual lead of the mountain classification.

Meanwhile, the peloton, which was already scooping up members of the break, crossed the top two minutes down as Caruso flew down the steep descent towards the next climb of the day. At the bottom he was two minutes on the chasers – Majka, Bardet, Tusveld, and Amezqueta – and another half minute up on the peloton.

Caruso was still solo at the top of the Alto Castro de Filabres, taking three KOM points while Bardet took two. The Italian lay 2:25 ahead of the four chasers – Bouchard having bridged across in the meantime while Tusveld dropped back – and 4:20 ahead of the peloton, which had really knocked off the pace with Jumbo-Visma back on the front.

The Alto de Velefique

At the base of the final climb, the peloton, which was around 40 to 45 riders strong, had shed a further 50 seconds to Caruso, who looked on course to add another summit victory to his Alpe Motta win at the Giro with his pursuers 3:30 down.

The chase group split on the lower slopes – the steepest of the climb – with Amezqueta being left behind and Bardet suffering a dropped chain to lose contact with Bouchard and Majka.

Back in the peloton, current KOM leader, Ineos Grenadiers' Pavel Sivakov, took over from Jumbo-Visma's Sam Oomen at the front as the two squads dominated the head of the rapidly reducing group. At the 10-kilometres to go mark, Bernal had Sivakov, Dylan Van Baarle, Adam Yates and Richard Carapaz with him, while Roglič was with Sepp Kuss and Steven Kruijswijk.

Another pre-race favourite, Bahrain Victorious' Mikel Landa, was in trouble at the rear of the peloton, dropping off the rear with Poels and Mark Padun pacing him. Just over a minute up the road, Bouchard was busy leaving Majka behind, while Caruso was still pushing on 4:30 ahead of the peloton.

Adam Yates made the first move from the GC group, jumping away at nine kilometres to go as López and Kuss followed him and Kruijswijk went to the front of what was then an 11-man group. The group wasn't together for long, though, with Roglič accelerating eight kilometres out, bringing Bernal and Mas with him.

At seven kilometres to go, Caruso remained 3:30 up the road, though Bouchard was still 30 seconds ahead too as Bardet and Majka were caught. Another attack by Yates split the group once more, with Roglič, Bernal, Mas, and López going with him.

Things came back together at six to go, with Carapaz, Kuss, Kruijswijk, Ciccone, Haig, Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) among those making their way back to Roglič's group.

Yates went once again soon after, flying past Bouchard and drawing out Mas, López, and Roglič, who led the chase. The Briton was in trouble after Mas and Roglič caught him, while his teammate Bernal was further back, unable to respond to any of the big moves.

The Colombian settled into the next group on the road behind Mas and Roglič, along with Yates, Haig and López. The quartet lay 15 seconds down as the GC men rode into the final three kilometres, with Yates leading the chase.

In the final two kilometres, Bernal was in trouble, dropping off the rear of the group and causing Yates to ease the pace in response. Up ahead, Mas and Roglič shared the work to extend their advantage.

At the head of the race, Caruso could savour his victory, riding untroubled into the final kilometre and adding another Grand Tour stage win to his palmarès with an extended victory celebration as he wheeled across the line.

Roglič followed just over a minute later, once again putting time into all of his rivals – including his companion Mas, who was the only rider within a minute of the race lead at the day's end.

Full Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5:03:14 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:05 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:44 5 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 7 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:07 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:10 9 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 10 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:40 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:43 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:45 14 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:39 15 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:48 16 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 17 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 18 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 19 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:03:56 20 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:16 21 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:04 22 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 23 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 24 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 25 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:20 26 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:56 27 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:01 28 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 29 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 30 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:32 31 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:08 32 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:31 33 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:51 34 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:07 35 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:12:28 36 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 37 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:31 38 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 39 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:14:32 41 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:37 42 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 43 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 44 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 45 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 46 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:16:49 47 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 48 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:43 49 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:21:04 50 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:21:34 52 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:35 53 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:22:49 54 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 55 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 56 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 57 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:53 58 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:17 59 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 60 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 61 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 62 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 63 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 65 Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 66 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:55 67 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:02 68 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:35 69 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 70 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:27:07 71 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 72 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:27:46 73 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 74 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 75 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:13 76 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 77 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 78 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:28:36 79 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 82 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 83 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 84 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 85 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 86 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 87 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 88 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 89 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 90 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 91 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 92 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 93 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 94 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 95 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 96 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 97 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 98 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 99 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 100 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 101 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:29:00 102 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 103 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:29:18 104 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:30:12 105 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:31:45 106 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 107 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 108 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 109 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 110 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:31:52 111 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:32:52 112 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 113 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 114 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:32:55 115 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 116 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 117 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 118 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 119 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 120 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 121 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 122 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 123 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 124 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 125 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 126 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 127 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 128 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 129 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 130 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 131 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 132 Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH 133 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 134 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 135 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 136 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 137 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 138 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 139 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 140 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 141 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 142 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 143 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 144 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:33:46 145 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 146 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 147 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 148 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:33:58 149 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:34:38 150 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:57 151 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:04 152 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 153 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 154 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 155 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 156 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 157 Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 158 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 159 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 160 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 161 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 162 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 163 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 164 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 165 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 166 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 167 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 168 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 169 Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:31 170 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 171 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation DNF Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ DNF Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Tíjola km. 101.2 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 20 2 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 17 3 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 4 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 13 5 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10

Points Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 20 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 17 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 15 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 13 5 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 11 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 7 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 9 8 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8 9 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 7 10 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 6 11 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 5 12 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 14 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2 15 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 1 - Alto De Cuatro Vientos km. 74.5 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 5 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 3 3 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Alto Collado Venta Luisa km. 131 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 6 3 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4 4 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 2 5 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 - Alto Castro de Filabres km. 159.1 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 3 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 2 3 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Velefique km. 188 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15 2 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10 3 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 4 5 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 2

Young riders Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 5:05:21 2 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:03 3 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:41 4 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 5 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:57 6 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:24 7 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:44 8 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:00 9 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:30 10 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:20:42 11 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:10 13 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:28 14 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:25:39 15 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:06 16 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 17 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:26:29 18 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 20 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 21 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 22 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 23 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 24 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 25 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:26:53 26 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 27 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:27:11 28 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:28:05 29 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:38 30 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:29:45 31 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:48 32 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 33 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 34 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 35 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 36 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 37 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 38 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 39 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 40 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 41 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 42 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:31:39 43 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 44 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:57 45 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 46 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 47 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 48 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 49 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 50 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:38:24

Combativity Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bahrain Victorious 15:13:33 2 Jumbo-Visma 0:02:37 3 Movistar Team 0:02:47 4 Trek-Segafredo 0:08:27 5 Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:11 6 UAE Team Emirates 0:14:51 7 Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:25:32 8 Team BikeExchange 0:26:04 9 Astana-Premier Tech 0:29:11 10 Cofidis 0:34:53 11 Qhubeka NextHash 0:37:51 12 Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:00 13 AG2R Citroën Team 0:48:00 14 Team DSM 0:48:06 15 Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:16 16 Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:37 17 Burgos-BH 1:03:19 18 Israel Start-up Nation 1:06:12 19 Lotto Soudal 1:07:37 20 GROUPAMA - FDJ 1:15:52 21 EF Education-Nippo 1:21:57 22 Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:31:25 23 Alpecin-Fenix 1:34:54

General classification after stage 9 Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 34:18:53 2 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:28 3 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:21 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:42 5 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:52 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:07 7 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:39 8 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:40 9 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:25 10 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:55 11 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 12 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:00 13 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:05 14 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:04:36 15 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:35 16 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:47 17 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:52 18 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:40 19 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:10 20 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:39 21 Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:57 22 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:24 23 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:18:09 24 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:14 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:14 26 Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:05 27 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:31 28 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:58 29 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:28:44 30 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:46 31 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:30:20 32 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:46 33 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:32:52 34 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:33:12 35 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:33:18 36 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:33:37 37 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:33:43 38 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:35:16 39 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:36:19 40 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 41 Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 0:36:43 42 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:37:30 43 Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:50 44 Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:38:12 45 Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:39:04 46 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:19 47 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:39:49 48 James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:40:31 49 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:42:55 50 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:05 51 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:44:02 52 Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:47 53 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:45:34 54 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:48:25 55 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:48:41 56 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:45 57 Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:48:48 58 Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:48:51 59 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:08 60 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:10 61 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:50:24 62 Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:50:26 63 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:52:14 64 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:35 65 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:53:22 66 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:54:55 67 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:55:00 68 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:55:27 69 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:55:28 70 Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:56:02 71 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:56:39 72 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:57:21 73 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:57:30 74 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:44 75 José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:56 76 Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:58:19 77 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:58:45 78 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:59:20 79 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:23 80 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:01:14 81 Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:02:07 82 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:46 83 Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:08 84 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:03:13 85 Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:04:49 86 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:04:52 87 Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:05:40 88 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:06:50 89 Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:07:05 90 Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1:07:21 91 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:07:44 92 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:07:45 93 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:08:22 94 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:08:49 95 Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:08:51 96 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 1:09:03 97 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:09:20 98 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:09:30 99 Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:09:35 100 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 1:09:52 101 Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 1:10:32 102 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:10:33 103 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:10:53 104 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:11:00 105 Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:11:24 106 Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:12:37 107 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:13:05 108 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 1:14:10 109 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:14:23 110 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:14:38 111 Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 1:14:39 112 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:14:42 113 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:15:31 114 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:15:57 115 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1:16:16 116 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:16:36 117 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:17:08 118 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:17:10 119 Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:17:18 120 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:17:56 121 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:18:22 122 Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:18:46 123 Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 1:18:59 124 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:19:32 125 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:19:51 126 Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 1:20:06 127 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 1:20:24 128 Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:20:32 129 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:41 130 Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:20:44 131 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:21:26 132 Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1:21:58 133 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:22:10 134 Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:22:20 135 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:22:30 136 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 1:22:35 137 Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:22:40 138 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 1:23:09 139 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 1:23:30 140 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 141 Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 1:23:33 142 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 1:23:42 143 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 1:23:48 144 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 1:23:49 145 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:24:15 146 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 1:25:07 147 Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:25:17 148 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 1:26:38 149 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 1:27:21 150 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:27:25 151 Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 1:27:26 152 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 1:27:47 153 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:28:02 154 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:28:24 155 Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 1:28:30 156 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:33 157 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:29:06 158 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:29:56 159 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:30:39

Points Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 180 2 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 164 3 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 74 4 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 73 5 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 71 6 Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 70 7 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 67 8 Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 52 9 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 50 10 Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 45 11 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 44 12 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 42 13 Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35 15 Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 34 16 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33 17 Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 32 18 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 30 20 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 21 Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 30 22 Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30 23 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 30 24 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 30 25 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 26 26 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 25 27 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 25 28 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 24 29 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 23 30 Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23 31 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 22 32 Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 22 33 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 20 34 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 35 Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 36 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20 37 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20 38 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19 39 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 17 40 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 17 41 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 42 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 17 43 Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 44 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16 45 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 16 46 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15 47 Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15 48 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 15 49 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15 50 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 15 51 Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 15 52 Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15 53 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 54 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 13 55 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13 56 Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 13 57 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 13 58 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 59 Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11 60 Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 10 61 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10 62 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10 63 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 9 64 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 8 65 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 8 66 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8 67 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8 68 Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7 69 Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 70 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 71 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 5 72 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4 73 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 4 74 Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4 75 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 76 Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3 77 Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3 78 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3 79 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 3 80 Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 3 81 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2 82 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2 83 Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2 84 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2 85 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4 86 Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -37

Mountains Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 28 2 Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 22 3 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 16 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15 5 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 12 6 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 12 7 Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10 8 Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 10 9 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 9 10 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 7 11 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6 12 Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 6 13 Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6 14 Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 5 15 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 5 16 Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5 17 Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3 18 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3 19 Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 20 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 2 21 Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 2 22 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2 23 Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2 24 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2 25 Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1 26 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1 27 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1 28 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 29 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1 30 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2 31 Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4

Young Riders Classification Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 34:20:45 2 Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:03 3 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:08 4 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:00 5 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:17 6 Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:39 7 Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:54 8 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:31:20 9 Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:31:51 10 Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:41:13 11 Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:42:10 12 Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:46:33 13 Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:46:53 14 Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:48:32 15 Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:50:22 16 Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:30 17 Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:53:03 18 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:55:29 19 Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:55:38 20 Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:52 21 Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:56:53 22 Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:57:28 23 Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:01:21 24 Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:04:58 25 Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:05:52 26 Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:53 27 Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:06:30 28 Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:06:57 29 Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:07:38 30 Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:01 31 Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:09:08 32 Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 1:12:18 33 Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:12:46 34 Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:14:05 35 Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:14:44 36 Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:15:18 37 Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:18:49 38 Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:20:18 39 Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 1:20:43 40 Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 1:21:17 41 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 1:21:38 42 Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 1:21:50 43 Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 1:24:46 44 Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:25:33 45 Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:26:41 46 Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:28:47 47 Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:32:30 48 Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:36:11 49 Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:36:28 50 Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:39:59