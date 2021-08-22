Vuelta a España: Caruso wins on Alto de Velefique
Roglic extends race lead as Bernal cracks
Stage 9: Puerto Lumbreras - Alto de Velefique
Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) enjoyed a fantastic solo victory atop the Alto de Velefique on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España, attacking out of the breakaway 71 kilometres from the finish to add another high-mountain victory to his palmares after his Alpe Motta triumph at the Giro d'Italia in May.
The Italian was the only man from the escape – which took over half the stage to get away – to survive ahead of the general classification favourites. Race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) extended his lead in the overall, crossing the line 1:05 after Caruso, leading Enric Mas (Movistar) home after the pair had dispatched with the remainder of the GC contenders.
Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) led the chasers across the line another 39 seconds down, with Miguel Angel López (Movistar) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) on his wheel. The latter's team leader Egan Bernal endured a day to forget, though, dropping in the final kilometres and crossing the line alongside Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) at 2:10, 1:05 behind Roglič.
Caruso had made the day's breakaway of 11 past the midway point of the multi-mountain stage but decided to go it alone on the 29-kilometre Alto Collado Venta Luisa, aware that Ineos Grenadiers were pushing the pace behind.
He was over 1:30 up on his former companions at the top, and wouldn't see another rider before the finish, heading into the climb to the finish with four minutes in hand over the peloton – enough to stay away and enjoy the fourth win of his 13-year pro career.
"It's a lot. I went because I knew Ineos was doing a really hard tempo and I said 'OK before they catch me I want to do a breakaway, maybe alone'," Caruso said after the stage. "I didn't expect the gap would get bigger kilometre by kilometre. It's still unbelievable what I did. It was an amazing feeling and a repeat of this feeling after the Giro is incredible for me.
"The last climb was so long. I always try to keep my focus on my own tempo. Only in the last few kilometres I realised I can win today.
"I'm sorry for Mikel [Landa losing time], but today was a really hard stage for everyone. I heard something on the radio, but I was just focused on my tempo."
Back in the peloton, the big moves didn't come until the final nine kilometres of the stage, with Roglič and Yates among the most active riders in a small group of favourites. At five to go, Yates made what was the decisive GC move, drawing out Roglič and Mas, who soon outpaced him and struck out as a duo.
Yates settled in to making the pace in a four-man chase group, though his team leader Bernal – who was never among those leading the attacking – only looked in difficulty in the final kilometres, eventually dropping away in the run to the line and shedding precious time.
Heading into the first rest day, Roglič now leads the race by 28 seconds ahead of Mas, having added three seconds to his lead. López is third overall at 1:21, 21 seconds up on fourth-placed Haig. Bernal in fifth is the last man within two minutes of the lead, lying 1:52 down.
Caruso, having picked up a plethora of mountain points during the course of the day, will now don the blue and white polka dot jersey, lying on 28 points to Romain Bardet's (Team DSM) 22 points.
How it unfolded
The ninth stage of the Vuelta a España saw the riders head back to the mountains, this time for the toughest stage of the race so far, with an especial-category summit finish at the Alto de Velefique (13.2km at 6.4 per cent), which featured in the race for the first time since 2017 – and the first time as a finale since 2009.
Before they would tackle that climb, though, the riders would have to take on three others in the shape of the second-category Alto de Cuatro Vientos (10.5km at 3.8 per cent), the first-category Alto Collado Venta Luisa (29km at 4.4 per cent), and the Alto Castro de Filabres (7.1km at 3.9 per cent), with the latter coming 29 kilometres from the line.
As you might expect, the battle for the breakaway was in stark contrast to stage 8, which saw three ProTeam riders jump away with no difficulty at the start. This time, a 50kph opening hour illustrated the battle for the break of the day.
Team BikeExchange's Robert Stannard was the first man to try and get away, but the breakaway wouldn't be established until after just over 100 kilometres of racing. The first climb of the day, the Alto de Cuatro Vientos, saw a strong group jump away, with Bardet and Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) among the riders off the front as the peloton exploded under the hard pace behind.
Poels took the maximum five points over the top, but the move was brought back on the descent as Rafał Majka (UAE Team Emirates) led a counterattack. Down in the valley, more riders tried a move, and finally, the break was established.
Stannard was among them, and he was accompanied by Bardet, Majka, and former race leader Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) in joining up with Groupama-FDJ duo Oliver Le Gac and Rudy Molard and Giro d'Italia runner-up Caruso out front.
The group of seven swelled to 11 soon after as Lilian Calmejane (AG2R-Citroën Team), Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM) also made the move, with the Jumbo-Visma-led peloton deciding they were happy to let them ride off into the day's main breakaway.
With Molard the best-placed man in the overall classification at 5:09 down, there was little danger to race leader Roglič's red jersey from the break. On the lower slopes of the Alto Collado Venta Luisa, the break had 3:40 as Ineos Grenadiers moved to the front to help control the situation and bring the gap down.
At 71 kilometres to go and with 13 kilometres of the climb left to run, Caruso set off alone, blowing up the break as Majka and Bardet reacted behind. The Italian crested the summit 1:30 up on his chasers, taking 10 points at the top as Bardet grabbed six to move to 20 points and the virtual lead of the mountain classification.
Meanwhile, the peloton, which was already scooping up members of the break, crossed the top two minutes down as Caruso flew down the steep descent towards the next climb of the day. At the bottom he was two minutes on the chasers – Majka, Bardet, Tusveld, and Amezqueta – and another half minute up on the peloton.
Caruso was still solo at the top of the Alto Castro de Filabres, taking three KOM points while Bardet took two. The Italian lay 2:25 ahead of the four chasers – Bouchard having bridged across in the meantime while Tusveld dropped back – and 4:20 ahead of the peloton, which had really knocked off the pace with Jumbo-Visma back on the front.
The Alto de Velefique
At the base of the final climb, the peloton, which was around 40 to 45 riders strong, had shed a further 50 seconds to Caruso, who looked on course to add another summit victory to his Alpe Motta win at the Giro with his pursuers 3:30 down.
The chase group split on the lower slopes – the steepest of the climb – with Amezqueta being left behind and Bardet suffering a dropped chain to lose contact with Bouchard and Majka.
Back in the peloton, current KOM leader, Ineos Grenadiers' Pavel Sivakov, took over from Jumbo-Visma's Sam Oomen at the front as the two squads dominated the head of the rapidly reducing group. At the 10-kilometres to go mark, Bernal had Sivakov, Dylan Van Baarle, Adam Yates and Richard Carapaz with him, while Roglič was with Sepp Kuss and Steven Kruijswijk.
Another pre-race favourite, Bahrain Victorious' Mikel Landa, was in trouble at the rear of the peloton, dropping off the rear with Poels and Mark Padun pacing him. Just over a minute up the road, Bouchard was busy leaving Majka behind, while Caruso was still pushing on 4:30 ahead of the peloton.
Adam Yates made the first move from the GC group, jumping away at nine kilometres to go as López and Kuss followed him and Kruijswijk went to the front of what was then an 11-man group. The group wasn't together for long, though, with Roglič accelerating eight kilometres out, bringing Bernal and Mas with him.
At seven kilometres to go, Caruso remained 3:30 up the road, though Bouchard was still 30 seconds ahead too as Bardet and Majka were caught. Another attack by Yates split the group once more, with Roglič, Bernal, Mas, and López going with him.
Things came back together at six to go, with Carapaz, Kuss, Kruijswijk, Ciccone, Haig, Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) among those making their way back to Roglič's group.
Yates went once again soon after, flying past Bouchard and drawing out Mas, López, and Roglič, who led the chase. The Briton was in trouble after Mas and Roglič caught him, while his teammate Bernal was further back, unable to respond to any of the big moves.
The Colombian settled into the next group on the road behind Mas and Roglič, along with Yates, Haig and López. The quartet lay 15 seconds down as the GC men rode into the final three kilometres, with Yates leading the chase.
In the final two kilometres, Bernal was in trouble, dropping off the rear of the group and causing Yates to ease the pace in response. Up ahead, Mas and Roglič shared the work to extend their advantage.
At the head of the race, Caruso could savour his victory, riding untroubled into the final kilometre and adding another Grand Tour stage win to his palmarès with an extended victory celebration as he wheeled across the line.
Roglič followed just over a minute later, once again putting time into all of his rivals – including his companion Mas, who was the only rider within a minute of the race lead at the day's end.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|5:03:14
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|0:01:05
|3
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:01:06
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:44
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:07
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:10
|9
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:40
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:43
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:02:45
|14
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:03:39
|15
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:03:48
|16
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|17
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|19
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:03:56
|20
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:16
|21
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:05:04
|22
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|23
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|25
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:20
|26
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:07:56
|27
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:08:01
|28
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|29
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:08:32
|31
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:09:08
|32
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:31
|33
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:10:51
|34
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:11:07
|35
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:12:28
|36
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|37
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:31
|38
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|39
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:14:32
|41
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:14:37
|42
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|43
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|44
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|45
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
|46
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:16:49
|47
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|48
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:20:43
|49
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:21:04
|50
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:21:34
|52
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:22:35
|53
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:22:49
|54
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|55
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|56
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|57
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:22:53
|58
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:17
|59
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|60
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|61
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|62
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|63
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|65
|Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|66
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24:55
|67
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:26:02
|68
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:26:35
|69
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|70
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|0:27:07
|71
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|72
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:27:46
|73
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|74
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|75
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:28:13
|76
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|77
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|78
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:28:36
|79
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|82
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|83
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|84
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|85
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|86
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|87
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|88
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|90
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|91
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|92
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|93
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|94
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|95
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|96
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|97
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|98
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|99
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|100
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|101
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:29:00
|102
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|103
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:29:18
|104
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:30:12
|105
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:45
|106
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|107
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|108
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|109
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|110
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:31:52
|111
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:32:52
|112
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|113
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|114
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:32:55
|115
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|116
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|117
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|118
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|119
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|120
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|121
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|122
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|123
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|124
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|125
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|126
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|127
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|128
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|129
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|130
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|131
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|132
|Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|133
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|134
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|135
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|136
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|137
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|138
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|139
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|140
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|141
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|142
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|143
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|144
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|0:33:46
|145
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|146
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|147
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|148
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:33:58
|149
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:34:38
|150
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:34:57
|151
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:38:04
|152
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|153
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|154
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|155
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|156
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|157
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|158
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|159
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|160
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|161
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|162
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|163
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|164
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|165
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|166
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|167
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|168
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|169
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:40:31
|170
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|171
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|DNF
|Sergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Johan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|20
|2
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17
|3
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|4
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|13
|5
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|20
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|17
|3
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|15
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|13
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|11
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|7
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|8
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|9
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|7
|10
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|11
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|5
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|14
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|15
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|3
|3
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|10
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|6
|3
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|4
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|2
|5
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|3
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|2
|3
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|2
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|10
|3
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|4
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|5:05:21
|2
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:00:03
|3
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:01:41
|4
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:57
|6
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:24
|7
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:08:44
|8
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:09:00
|9
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:12:30
|10
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:20:42
|11
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:21:10
|13
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:24:28
|14
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:25:39
|15
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:26:06
|16
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|17
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:26:29
|18
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|20
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|21
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|23
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|24
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|25
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:26:53
|26
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|27
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:27:11
|28
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:28:05
|29
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:38
|30
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:29:45
|31
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:30:48
|32
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|33
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|34
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|35
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|36
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|37
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|38
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|39
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|40
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|41
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|42
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:31:39
|43
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:35:57
|45
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|46
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|47
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|48
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|49
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|50
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:38:24
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bahrain Victorious
|15:13:33
|2
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:37
|3
|Movistar Team
|0:02:47
|4
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:27
|5
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:09:11
|6
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:14:51
|7
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:25:32
|8
|Team BikeExchange
|0:26:04
|9
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:29:11
|10
|Cofidis
|0:34:53
|11
|Qhubeka NextHash
|0:37:51
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:00
|13
|AG2R Citroën Team
|0:48:00
|14
|Team DSM
|0:48:06
|15
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:52:16
|16
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:57:37
|17
|Burgos-BH
|1:03:19
|18
|Israel Start-up Nation
|1:06:12
|19
|Lotto Soudal
|1:07:37
|20
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|1:15:52
|21
|EF Education-Nippo
|1:21:57
|22
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:31:25
|23
|Alpecin-Fenix
|1:34:54
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|34:18:53
|2
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|0:01:21
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:42
|5
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:01:52
|6
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:02:07
|7
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:39
|8
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:40
|9
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:25
|10
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:55
|11
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|12
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:04:00
|13
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:04:05
|14
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:04:36
|15
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:35
|16
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|0:05:47
|17
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:05:52
|18
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:40
|19
|Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:09:10
|20
|Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
|0:09:39
|21
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:10:57
|22
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:11:24
|23
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:18:09
|24
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:20:14
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|0:21:14
|26
|Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:05
|27
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:24:31
|28
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:24:58
|29
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|0:28:44
|30
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:29:46
|31
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:30:20
|32
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:32:46
|33
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:32:52
|34
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:33:12
|35
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:33:18
|36
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|0:33:37
|37
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:33:43
|38
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|0:35:16
|39
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:36:19
|40
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|41
|Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
|0:36:43
|42
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:37:30
|43
|Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:37:50
|44
|Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:38:12
|45
|Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange
|0:39:04
|46
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:39:19
|47
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:39:49
|48
|James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation
|0:40:31
|49
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:42:55
|50
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:43:05
|51
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:44:02
|52
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:47
|53
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
|0:45:34
|54
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:25
|55
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|0:48:41
|56
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:48:45
|57
|Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:48:48
|58
|Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:48:51
|59
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:49:08
|60
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:49:10
|61
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:50:24
|62
|Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:50:26
|63
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:52:14
|64
|James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:52:35
|65
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:53:22
|66
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:54:55
|67
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|0:55:00
|68
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:55:27
|69
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:55:28
|70
|Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
|0:56:02
|71
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
|0:56:39
|72
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:57:21
|73
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:57:30
|74
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:57:44
|75
|José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:57:56
|76
|Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|0:58:19
|77
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:58:45
|78
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:59:20
|79
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:59:23
|80
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|1:01:14
|81
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:02:07
|82
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:46
|83
|Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:03:08
|84
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:03:13
|85
|Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:04:49
|86
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:04:52
|87
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:05:40
|88
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:06:50
|89
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:07:05
|90
|Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|1:07:21
|91
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:07:44
|92
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:07:45
|93
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|1:08:22
|94
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1:08:49
|95
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:08:51
|96
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
|1:09:03
|97
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:09:20
|98
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:09:30
|99
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:09:35
|100
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:09:52
|101
|Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:10:32
|102
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:10:33
|103
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:10:53
|104
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:11:00
|105
|Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:11:24
|106
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|1:12:37
|107
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|1:13:05
|108
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|1:14:10
|109
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:14:23
|110
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:14:38
|111
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma
|1:14:39
|112
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|1:14:42
|113
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:15:31
|114
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:15:57
|115
|Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM
|1:16:16
|116
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:16:36
|117
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:17:08
|118
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:17:10
|119
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:17:18
|120
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:17:56
|121
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:18:22
|122
|Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:18:46
|123
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:18:59
|124
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:19:32
|125
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:19:51
|126
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
|1:20:06
|127
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:20:24
|128
|Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:20:32
|129
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:20:41
|130
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|1:20:44
|131
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:21:26
|132
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|1:21:58
|133
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:22:10
|134
|Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:22:20
|135
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:22:30
|136
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|1:22:35
|137
|Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:22:40
|138
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:23:09
|139
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:23:30
|140
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|141
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:23:33
|142
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|1:23:42
|143
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
|1:23:48
|144
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:23:49
|145
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|1:24:15
|146
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|1:25:07
|147
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|1:25:17
|148
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:26:38
|149
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|1:27:21
|150
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:27:25
|151
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:27:26
|152
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:27:47
|153
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:28:02
|154
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:28:24
|155
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
|1:28:30
|156
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:28:33
|157
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|1:29:06
|158
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:29:56
|159
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|1:30:39
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|180
|2
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|164
|3
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|74
|4
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|73
|5
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|71
|6
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|70
|7
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|67
|8
|Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|52
|9
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|50
|10
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
|45
|11
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|44
|12
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|42
|13
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|39
|14
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|35
|15
|Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
|34
|16
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|33
|17
|Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|32
|18
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|31
|19
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|30
|20
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|21
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|30
|22
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|30
|23
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|30
|24
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|30
|25
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|26
|26
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|25
|27
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|25
|28
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|24
|29
|Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|23
|30
|Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|23
|31
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|22
|32
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|22
|33
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|20
|34
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|35
|Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|36
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|20
|37
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|20
|38
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|19
|39
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|40
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|17
|41
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|42
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17
|43
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|44
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|16
|45
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|16
|46
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|47
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates
|15
|48
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|15
|49
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|15
|50
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15
|51
|Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
|15
|52
|Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|53
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|54
|David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates
|13
|55
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
|13
|56
|Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|13
|57
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
|13
|58
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|59
|Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|11
|60
|Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|61
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|10
|62
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|10
|63
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|9
|64
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|8
|65
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|8
|66
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|8
|67
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|8
|68
|Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
|7
|69
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|70
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|71
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|72
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
|4
|73
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|4
|74
|Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|4
|75
|Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|76
|Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
|3
|77
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|3
|78
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|3
|79
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|3
|80
|Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
|3
|81
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|2
|82
|Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|2
|83
|Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
|2
|84
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|85
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-4
|86
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-37
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
|28
|2
|Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
|22
|3
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|16
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
|15
|5
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|12
|6
|Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma
|12
|7
|Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|10
|8
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|10
|9
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
|9
|10
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team
|7
|11
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|12
|Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|6
|13
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|6
|14
|Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious
|5
|15
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|16
|Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|5
|17
|Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
|3
|18
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|3
|19
|Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|20
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
|2
|21
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM
|2
|22
|Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
|2
|23
|Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
|2
|24
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
|2
|25
|Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|26
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
|1
|27
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1
|28
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|29
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1
|30
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-2
|31
|Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|-4
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
|34:20:45
|2
|Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
|0:02:03
|3
|Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious
|0:02:08
|4
|Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:00
|5
|Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis
|0:16:17
|6
|Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:22:39
|7
|Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
|0:27:54
|8
|Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:31:20
|9
|Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:31:51
|10
|Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:41:13
|11
|Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
|0:42:10
|12
|Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal
|0:46:33
|13
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:46:53
|14
|Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
|0:48:32
|15
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:50:22
|16
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:30
|17
|Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:53:03
|18
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|0:55:29
|19
|Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:55:38
|20
|Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:55:52
|21
|Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|0:56:53
|22
|Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
|0:57:28
|23
|Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:01:21
|24
|Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
|1:04:58
|25
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
|1:05:52
|26
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:05:53
|27
|Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
|1:06:30
|28
|Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
|1:06:57
|29
|Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:07:38
|30
|Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|1:09:01
|31
|Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:09:08
|32
|Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
|1:12:18
|33
|Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
|1:12:46
|34
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|1:14:05
|35
|Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|1:14:44
|36
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|1:15:18
|37
|Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:18:49
|38
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:20:18
|39
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|1:20:43
|40
|Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:21:17
|41
|Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
|1:21:38
|42
|Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
|1:21:50
|43
|Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:24:46
|44
|Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:25:33
|45
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:26:41
|46
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
|1:28:47
|47
|Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|1:32:30
|48
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:36:11
|49
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:36:28
|50
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
|1:39:59
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Movistar Team
|102:58:47
|2
|Bahrain Victorious
|0:01:32
|3
|Jumbo-Visma
|0:07:31
|4
|Ineos Grenadiers
|0:08:34
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:16:30
|6
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:24:06
|7
|Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|0:36:44
|8
|Astana-Premier Tech
|0:47:39
|9
|Cofidis
|0:57:06
|10
|Team DSM
|1:03:01
|11
|AG2R Citroën Team
|1:03:24
|12
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:23:19
|13
|Team BikeExchange
|1:26:27
|14
|Qhubeka NextHash
|1:29:20
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|1:32:52
|16
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|1:38:05
|17
|Burgos-BH
|1:41:01
|18
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|1:47:28
|19
|EF Education-Nippo
|2:07:33
|20
|GROUPAMA - FDJ
|2:29:19
|21
|Israel Start-up Nation
|2:40:48
|22
|Deceuninck-QuickStep
|2:41:40
|23
|Alpecin-Fenix
|2:42:27
