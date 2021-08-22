Trending

Vuelta a España: Caruso wins on Alto de Velefique

By

Roglic extends race lead as Bernal cracks

Image 1 of 28

Vuelta Espana 2021 - 76th Edition - 9th stage Puerto Lumbreras - Alto de Velefique 188 km - 22/08/2021 - Damiano Caruso (ITA - Bahrain Victorious) - photo Luis Angel Gomez/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) wins stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 LR Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey and Fabio Jakobsen of Netherlands and Team Deceuninck QuickStep green points jersey prepare for the race prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Race leader Primoz Roglic with points leader Fabio Jakobsen at the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 3 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 LR Egan Arley Bernal Gomez of Colombia white best young jersey and Pavel Sivakov of Russia and Team INEOS Grenadiers polka dot mountain jersey prepare for the race prior to the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Stuart FranklinGetty Images

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 4 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 Robert Stannard of Australia and Team BikeExchange attacks in breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Rob Stannard (BikeExchange) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 5 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 LR Luis ngel Mat Mardones of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi Alex Aranburu Deba of Spain and Team Astana Premier Tech and Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe compete during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Alex Aranburu (Astana) tracks Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) in the early attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 6 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 Stan Dewulf of Belgium and AG2R Citren Team competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Stan Dewulf (AG2R Citroen) follows the attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 7 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Race leader Primoz Roglic stays out of trouble (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 8 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 Primoz Roglic of Slovenia and Team Jumbo Visma red leader jersey during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 9 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 Thymen Arensman of Netherlands and Team DSM attacks during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Thymen Arensman (DSM) attacks (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 10 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 LR Mickal Cherel of France and AG2R Citren Team Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM Gianluca Brambilla of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo Daniel Navarro Garcia of Spain and Team Burgos BH Alvaro Cuadros Morata of Spain and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA Michael Storer of Australia and Team DSM Pavel Sivakov of Russia and Team INEOS Grenadiers polka dot mountain jersey Jos Herrada Lopez of Spain and Team Cofidis and the peloton passing through a mountain landscape during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 11 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 Daniel Navarro Garcia of Spain and Team Burgos BH competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Dani Navarro (Burgos BH) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 12 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 LR Pavel Sivakov of Russia and Team INEOS Grenadiers polka dot mountain jersey and Jefferson Alveiro Cepeda Hrnandez of Ecuador and Team Caja RuralSeguros RGA compete during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) in the polka dot mountain jersey (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 13 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 Christian Eiking Odd of Norway and Team Intermarch Wanty Gobert Matriaux competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The early breakaway on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 14 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 LR Jonathan Klever Caicedo Cepeda of Ecuador and Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Education Nippo compete during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Jonathan Caicedo and Magnus Cort (EF Nippo) in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 15 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 The peloton passing through a landscape during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 16 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 Romain Bardet of France and Team DSM competes in the breakaway during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Romain Bardet (DSM) on the attack (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 17 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 LR Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Education Nippo and Tobias Bayer of Austria and Team AlpecinFenix compete during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

The peloton descend during stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 18 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 Michael Matthews of Australia and Team BikeExchange leads the peloton during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Michael Matthews (BikeExchange) leads the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 19 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Team EF Education Nippo competes during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Magnus Cort (EF-Nippo) (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 20 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 The peloton competes through a landscape during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 21 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 The peloton passing through Tijola village during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 22 of 28

VELEFIQUE SPAIN AUGUST 22 Martijn Tusveld of the Netherlands and Team DSM is assisted by the medical team during the 76th Tour of Spain 2021 Stage 9 a 188 km stage from Puerto Lumbreras to Alto de Velefique 1800m lavuelta LaVuelta21 on August 22 2021 in Velefique Spain Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo MorenoGetty Images

Martijn Tusveld (DSM) gets medical assistance on the fly (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Image 23 of 28

Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma)

Race leader Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 28

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in the Vuelta a Espana's best young rider jersey

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) in the Vuelta a Espana's best young rider jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 28

Egan Bernal Primoz Roglic swap fist pumps before the start of stage 9

Egan Bernal Primoz Roglic swap fist pumps before the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 28

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers)

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 28

stage 9

The Vuelta a Espana stage 9 gets underway (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 28

stage 9

The start line of stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) enjoyed a fantastic solo victory atop the Alto de Velefique on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España, attacking out of the breakaway 71 kilometres from the finish to add another high-mountain victory to his palmares after his Alpe Motta triumph at the Giro d'Italia in May.

The Italian was the only man from the escape – which took over half the stage to get away – to survive ahead of the general classification favourites. Race leader Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) extended his lead in the overall, crossing the line 1:05 after Caruso, leading Enric Mas (Movistar) home after the pair had dispatched with the remainder of the GC contenders.

Jack Haig (Bahrain Victorious) led the chasers across the line another 39 seconds down, with Miguel Angel López (Movistar) and Adam Yates (Ineos Grenadiers) on his wheel. The latter's team leader Egan Bernal endured a day to forget, though, dropping in the final kilometres and crossing the line alongside Giulio Ciccone (Trek-Segafredo) at 2:10, 1:05 behind Roglič.

Caruso had made the day's breakaway of 11 past the midway point of the multi-mountain stage but decided to go it alone on the 29-kilometre Alto Collado Venta Luisa, aware that Ineos Grenadiers were pushing the pace behind.

He was over 1:30 up on his former companions at the top, and wouldn't see another rider before the finish, heading into the climb to the finish with four minutes in hand over the peloton – enough to stay away and enjoy the fourth win of his 13-year pro career.

"It's a lot. I went because I knew Ineos was doing a really hard tempo and I said 'OK before they catch me I want to do a breakaway, maybe alone'," Caruso said after the stage. "I didn't expect the gap would get bigger kilometre by kilometre. It's still unbelievable what I did. It was an amazing feeling and a repeat of this feeling after the Giro is incredible for me.

"The last climb was so long. I always try to keep my focus on my own tempo. Only in the last few kilometres I realised I can win today.

"I'm sorry for Mikel [Landa losing time], but today was a really hard stage for everyone. I heard something on the radio, but I was just focused on my tempo."

Back in the peloton, the big moves didn't come until the final nine kilometres of the stage, with Roglič and Yates among the most active riders in a small group of favourites. At five to go, Yates made what was the decisive GC move, drawing out Roglič and Mas, who soon outpaced him and struck out as a duo.

Yates settled in to making the pace in a four-man chase group, though his team leader Bernal – who was never among those leading the attacking – only looked in difficulty in the final kilometres, eventually dropping away in the run to the line and shedding precious time.

Heading into the first rest day, Roglič now leads the race by 28 seconds ahead of Mas, having added three seconds to his lead. López is third overall at 1:21, 21 seconds up on fourth-placed Haig. Bernal in fifth is the last man within two minutes of the lead, lying 1:52 down.

Caruso, having picked up a plethora of mountain points during the course of the day, will now don the blue and white polka dot jersey, lying on 28 points to Romain Bardet's (Team DSM) 22 points.

How it unfolded

The ninth stage of the Vuelta a España saw the riders head back to the mountains, this time for the toughest stage of the race so far, with an especial-category summit finish at the Alto de Velefique (13.2km at 6.4 per cent), which featured in the race for the first time since 2017 – and the first time as a finale since 2009.

Before they would tackle that climb, though, the riders would have to take on three others in the shape of the second-category Alto de Cuatro Vientos (10.5km at 3.8 per cent), the first-category Alto Collado Venta Luisa (29km at 4.4 per cent), and the Alto Castro de Filabres (7.1km at 3.9 per cent), with the latter coming 29 kilometres from the line.

As you might expect, the battle for the breakaway was in stark contrast to stage 8, which saw three ProTeam riders jump away with no difficulty at the start. This time, a 50kph opening hour illustrated the battle for the break of the day.

Team BikeExchange's Robert Stannard was the first man to try and get away, but the breakaway wouldn't be established until after just over 100 kilometres of racing. The first climb of the day, the Alto de Cuatro Vientos, saw a strong group jump away, with Bardet and Wout Poels (Bahrain Victorious) among the riders off the front as the peloton exploded under the hard pace behind.

Poels took the maximum five points over the top, but the move was brought back on the descent as Rafał Majka (UAE Team Emirates) led a counterattack. Down in the valley, more riders tried a move, and finally, the break was established.

Stannard was among them, and he was accompanied by Bardet, Majka, and former race leader Kenny Elissonde (Trek-Segafredo) in joining up with Groupama-FDJ duo Oliver Le Gac and Rudy Molard and Giro d'Italia runner-up Caruso out front.

The group of seven swelled to 11 soon after as Lilian Calmejane (AG2R-Citroën Team), Angel Madrazo (Burgos-BH), Julen Amezqueta (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Martijn Tusveld (Team DSM) also made the move, with the Jumbo-Visma-led peloton deciding they were happy to let them ride off into the day's main breakaway.

With Molard the best-placed man in the overall classification at 5:09 down, there was little danger to race leader Roglič's red jersey from the break. On the lower slopes of the Alto Collado Venta Luisa, the break had 3:40 as Ineos Grenadiers moved to the front to help control the situation and bring the gap down.

At 71 kilometres to go and with 13 kilometres of the climb left to run, Caruso set off alone, blowing up the break as Majka and Bardet reacted behind. The Italian crested the summit 1:30 up on his chasers, taking 10 points at the top as Bardet grabbed six to move to 20 points and the virtual lead of the mountain classification.

Meanwhile, the peloton, which was already scooping up members of the break, crossed the top two minutes down as Caruso flew down the steep descent towards the next climb of the day. At the bottom he was two minutes on the chasers – Majka, Bardet, Tusveld, and Amezqueta – and another half minute up on the peloton.

Caruso was still solo at the top of the Alto Castro de Filabres, taking three KOM points while Bardet took two. The Italian lay 2:25 ahead of the four chasers – Bouchard having bridged across in the meantime while Tusveld dropped back – and 4:20 ahead of the peloton, which had really knocked off the pace with Jumbo-Visma back on the front.

The Alto de Velefique

At the base of the final climb, the peloton, which was around 40 to 45 riders strong, had shed a further 50 seconds to Caruso, who looked on course to add another summit victory to his Alpe Motta win at the Giro with his pursuers 3:30 down.

The chase group split on the lower slopes – the steepest of the climb – with Amezqueta being left behind and Bardet suffering a dropped chain to lose contact with Bouchard and Majka.

Back in the peloton, current KOM leader, Ineos Grenadiers' Pavel Sivakov, took over from Jumbo-Visma's Sam Oomen at the front as the two squads dominated the head of the rapidly reducing group. At the 10-kilometres to go mark, Bernal had Sivakov, Dylan Van Baarle, Adam Yates and Richard Carapaz with him, while Roglič was with Sepp Kuss and Steven Kruijswijk.

Another pre-race favourite, Bahrain Victorious' Mikel Landa, was in trouble at the rear of the peloton, dropping off the rear with Poels and Mark Padun pacing him. Just over a minute up the road, Bouchard was busy leaving Majka behind, while Caruso was still pushing on 4:30 ahead of the peloton.

Adam Yates made the first move from the GC group, jumping away at nine kilometres to go as López and Kuss followed him and Kruijswijk went to the front of what was then an 11-man group. The group wasn't together for long, though, with Roglič accelerating eight kilometres out, bringing Bernal and Mas with him.

At seven kilometres to go, Caruso remained 3:30 up the road, though Bouchard was still 30 seconds ahead too as Bardet and Majka were caught. Another attack by Yates split the group once more, with Roglič, Bernal, Mas, and López going with him.

Things came back together at six to go, with Carapaz, Kuss, Kruijswijk, Ciccone, Haig, Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe), and Louis Meintjes (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) among those making their way back to Roglič's group.

Yates went once again soon after, flying past Bouchard and drawing out Mas, López, and Roglič, who led the chase. The Briton was in trouble after Mas and Roglič caught him, while his teammate Bernal was further back, unable to respond to any of the big moves.

The Colombian settled into the next group on the road behind Mas and Roglič, along with Yates, Haig and López. The quartet lay 15 seconds down as the GC men rode into the final three kilometres, with Yates leading the chase.

In the final two kilometres, Bernal was in trouble, dropping off the rear of the group and causing Yates to ease the pace in response. Up ahead, Mas and Roglič shared the work to extend their advantage.

At the head of the race, Caruso could savour his victory, riding untroubled into the final kilometre and adding another Grand Tour stage win to his palmarès with an extended victory celebration as he wheeled across the line.

Roglič followed just over a minute later, once again putting time into all of his rivals – including his companion Mas, who was the only rider within a minute of the race lead at the day's end.

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 5:03:14
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 0:01:05
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:06
4Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:44
5Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team
6Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers
7Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:07
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:10
9Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers
10David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:40
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:43
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:02:45
14Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:03:39
15Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:03:48
16Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash
17Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
18Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team
19Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:03:56
20Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:16
21Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:04
22Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious
23Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious
24Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis
25Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:20
26Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:56
27Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:08:01
28Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
29Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates
30James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:08:32
31Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:08
32Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:31
33Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:10:51
34Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:11:07
35Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:12:28
36Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
37Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:13:31
38Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange
39Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:14:32
41Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:14:37
42Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers
43Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
44Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
45Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash
46Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:16:49
47Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
48Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:20:43
49Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:21:04
50Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:21:34
52Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:22:35
53Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:22:49
54Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis
55Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
56Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH
57Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:22:53
58Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:17
59Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech
60Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis
61Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
62Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
63Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
64Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH
65Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
66Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:55
67José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:26:02
68Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 0:26:35
69Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
70Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 0:27:07
71Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
72Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:27:46
73Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers
74Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
75Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:28:13
76Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
77Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
78Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:28:36
79Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
82Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
83Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
84Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
85Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo
86Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
87Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
88Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
89James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep
90Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo
91Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
93Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
94Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
95Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo
96Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange
97Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
98Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team
99Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
100Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
101Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:29:00
102Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
103Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:29:18
104Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:30:12
105Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 0:31:45
106Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo
107Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
108Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
109Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
110Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:31:52
111Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:32:52
112Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
113Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
114Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:32:55
115Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
116Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH
117Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash
118Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
119Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
120Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
121Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
122Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
123Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
124Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
125Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
126Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
127Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
128Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM
129Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
130Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
131Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM
132Diego Rubio Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
133Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
134Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix
135Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
136Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
137Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
138Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix
139Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis
140Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
141Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
142Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash
143Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious
144Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 0:33:46
145Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
146Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo
147Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
148Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:33:58
149Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 0:34:38
150Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:34:57
151Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:38:04
152Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
153Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
154Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
155Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
156Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
157Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
158Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
159Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
160Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
161Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
162Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
163Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
164Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
165Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange
166Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
167Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
168Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep
169Kiel Reijnen (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:40:31
170Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
171Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation
DNFSergio Roman Martin Galan (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
DNFJohan Jacobs (Swi) Movistar Team

Sprint 1 - Tíjola km. 101.2
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 20
2Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 17
3Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15
4Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 13
5Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10

Points
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 20
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 17
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 15
4Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 13
5Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 11
6Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10
7Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 9
8Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 8
9Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 7
10David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 6
11Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 5
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
14Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2
15Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 1

Mountain 1 - Alto De Cuatro Vientos km. 74.5
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 5
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 3
3Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 2 - Alto Collado Venta Luisa km. 131
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 10
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 6
3Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 4
4Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 2
5Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1

Mountain 3 - Alto Castro de Filabres km. 159.1
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 3
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 2
3Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Velefique km. 188
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 15
2Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 10
3Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 6
4Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 4
5Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 2

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 5:05:21
2Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:00:03
3Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:01:41
4Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
5Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:57
6Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:24
7Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:44
8Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:09:00
9Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:12:30
10Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:20:42
11Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
12Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 0:21:10
13Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:24:28
14Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:25:39
15Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:26:06
16Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
17Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:26:29
18Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis
20Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
21Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal
22Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange
23Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team
24Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
25Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:26:53
26Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team
27Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:27:11
28Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:28:05
29Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:29:38
30Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:29:45
31Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:30:48
32Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal
33Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash
34Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
35Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation
36Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash
37Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo
38Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
39Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH
40Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM
41Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM
42Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:31:39
43Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo
44Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:35:57
45Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe
46Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
47Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM
48Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
49Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo
50Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 0:38:24

Combativity
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bahrain Victorious 15:13:33
2Jumbo-Visma 0:02:37
3Movistar Team 0:02:47
4Trek-Segafredo 0:08:27
5Ineos Grenadiers 0:09:11
6UAE Team Emirates 0:14:51
7Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:25:32
8Team BikeExchange 0:26:04
9Astana-Premier Tech 0:29:11
10Cofidis 0:34:53
11Qhubeka NextHash 0:37:51
12Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:00
13AG2R Citroën Team 0:48:00
14Team DSM 0:48:06
15Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:52:16
16Bora-Hansgrohe 0:57:37
17Burgos-BH 1:03:19
18Israel Start-up Nation 1:06:12
19Lotto Soudal 1:07:37
20GROUPAMA - FDJ 1:15:52
21EF Education-Nippo 1:21:57
22Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:31:25
23Alpecin-Fenix 1:34:54

General classification after stage 9
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 34:18:53
2Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:00:28
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:21
4Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:01:42
5Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:01:52
6Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:02:07
7Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:39
8Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:02:40
9Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:25
10David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:55
11Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
12Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:00
13Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:04:05
14Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 0:04:36
15Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:35
16Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 0:05:47
17Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:05:52
18Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:40
19Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:10
20Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:09:39
21Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:10:57
22Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:11:24
23Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:18:09
24Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 0:20:14
25Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 0:21:14
26Gianluca Brambilla (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:24:05
27Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:24:31
28Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:24:58
29Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 0:28:44
30Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:29:46
31Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:30:20
32Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:32:46
33Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:32:52
34Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:33:12
35Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:33:18
36Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 0:33:37
37Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:33:43
38Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 0:35:16
39Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:36:19
40Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
41Sergio Henao Montoya (Col) Qhubeka NextHash 0:36:43
42Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 0:37:30
43Mikel Bizkarra Etxegibel (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:37:50
44Oscar Cabedo Carda (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:38:12
45Mikel Nieve Iturralde (Spa) Team BikeExchange 0:39:04
46Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:39:19
47Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 0:39:49
48James Piccoli (Can) Israel Start-up Nation 0:40:31
49Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:42:55
50Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:43:05
51Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:44:02
52Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:47
53Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Team BikeExchange 0:45:34
54Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:48:25
55Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 0:48:41
56Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:48:45
57Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:48:48
58Mikaël Cherel (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:48:51
59Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:49:08
60Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 0:49:10
61Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:50:24
62Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:50:26
63Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:52:14
64James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:35
65Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:53:22
66Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:54:55
67Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 0:55:00
68Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 0:55:27
69Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:55:28
70Jonathan Caicedo (Ecu) EF Education-Nippo 0:56:02
71Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:56:39
72Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:57:21
73Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:57:30
74Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:57:44
75José Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team 0:57:56
76Robert Gesink (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:58:19
77Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:58:45
78Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:59:20
79Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:23
80Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 1:01:14
81Floris De Tier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:02:07
82Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:46
83Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:03:08
84Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:03:13
85Jan Hirt (Cze) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:04:49
86Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:04:52
87Guy Niv (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:05:40
88Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:06:50
89Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:07:05
90Jose Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 1:07:21
91Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:07:44
92Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:07:45
93Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:08:22
94Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:08:49
95Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:08:51
96Jens Keukeleire (Bel) EF Education-Nippo 1:09:03
97Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:09:20
98Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:09:30
99Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:09:35
100Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 1:09:52
101Sander Armée (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 1:10:32
102Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:10:33
103Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:10:53
104Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:11:00
105Koen Bouwman (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:11:24
106Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 1:12:37
107Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 1:13:05
108Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 1:14:10
109Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:14:23
110Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:14:38
111Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Jumbo-Visma 1:14:39
112Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 1:14:42
113Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:15:31
114Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:15:57
115Christopher Hamilton (Aus) Team DSM 1:16:16
116Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:16:36
117Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:17:08
118Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:17:10
119Edward Planckaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:17:18
120Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:17:56
121Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:18:22
122Alvaro Cuadros Morata (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:18:46
123Alexander Krieger (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix 1:18:59
124Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:19:32
125Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:19:51
126Luka Mezgec (Slo) Team BikeExchange 1:20:06
127Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 1:20:24
128Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:20:32
129Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:20:41
130Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 1:20:44
131Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers 1:21:26
132Matthew Holmes (GBr) Lotto Soudal 1:21:58
133Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:22:10
134Damien Howson (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:22:20
135Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:22:30
136Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 1:22:35
137Anton Palzer (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:22:40
138Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 1:23:09
139Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 1:23:30
140Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
141Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Qhubeka NextHash 1:23:33
142Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 1:23:42
143Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Bahrain Victorious 1:23:48
144Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 1:23:49
145Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 1:24:15
146Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 1:25:07
147Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 1:25:17
148Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 1:26:38
149Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 1:27:21
150Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:27:25
151Scott Thwaites (GBr) Alpecin-Fenix 1:27:26
152Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 1:27:47
153Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1:28:02
154Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:28:24
155Nico Denz (Ger) Team DSM 1:28:30
156Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:28:33
157Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 1:29:06
158Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:29:56
159Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:30:39

Points Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 180
2Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 164
3Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 74
4Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 73
5Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 71
6Michael Matthews (Aus) Team BikeExchange 70
7Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 67
8Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 52
9Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 50
10Piet Allegaert (Bel) Cofidis 45
11Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 44
12Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 42
13Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 39
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 35
15Angel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Burgos-BH 34
16Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 33
17Riccardo Minali (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 32
18Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 31
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 30
20Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30
21Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH 30
22Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 30
23Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 30
24Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 30
25Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 26
26Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 25
27Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 25
28Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 24
29Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 23
30Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides (Col) UAE Team Emirates 23
31Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 22
32Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 22
33Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 20
34Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
35Aritz Bagües Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
36Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 20
37Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 20
38Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 19
39Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 17
40Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 17
41Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17
42Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 17
43Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17
44Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 16
45Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 16
46Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 15
47Ryan Gibbons (RSA) UAE Team Emirates 15
48Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 15
49Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 15
50Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 15
51Ander Okamika Bengoetxea (Spa) Burgos-BH 15
52Jan Tratnik (Slo) Bahrain Victorious 15
53Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15
54David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 13
55Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Qhubeka NextHash 13
56Omar Fraile Matarranz (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 13
57Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education-Nippo 13
58Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
59Josef Cerny (Cze) Deceuninck-QuickStep 11
60Dylan van Baarle (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers 10
61Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 10
62Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 10
63Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 9
64Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 8
65Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 8
66Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 8
67Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 8
68Mikel Landa Meana (Spa) Bahrain Victorious 7
69Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7
70Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5
71Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 5
72Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4
73Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 4
74Clement Venturini (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 4
75Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
76Fabio Aru (Ita) Qhubeka NextHash 3
77Simone Petilli (Ita) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 3
78Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 3
79Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 3
80Chad Haga (USA) Team DSM 3
81Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 2
82Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 2
83Jesus Herrada (Spa) Cofidis 2
84Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 2
85Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4
86Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep -37

Mountains Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 28
2Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM 22
3Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 16
4Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 15
5Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 12
6Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 12
7Rein Taaramäe (Est) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 10
8Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 10
9Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 9
10Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 7
11Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 6
12Carlos Verona Quintanilla (Spa) Movistar Team 6
13Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 6
14Wout Poels (Ned) Bahrain Victorious 5
15Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 5
16Julen Amezqueta Moreno (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 5
17Magnus Cort (Den) EF Education-Nippo 3
18Lilian Calmejane (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 3
19Antonio Jesus Soto Guirao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3
20Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 2
21Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Team DSM 2
22Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education-Nippo 2
23Jay Vine (Aus) Alpecin-Fenix 2
24Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation 2
25Rafal Majka (Pol) UAE Team Emirates 1
26Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech 1
27Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1
28Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1
29Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1
30Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2
31Daniel Navarro Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH -4

Young Riders Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 34:20:45
2Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech 0:02:03
3Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:02:08
4Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:00
5Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:16:17
6Steff Cras (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:22:39
7Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious 0:27:54
8Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:31:20
9Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers 0:31:51
10Jefferson Cepeda Ortiz (Ecu) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:41:13
11Michael Storer (Aus) Team DSM 0:42:10
12Andreas Kron (Den) Lotto Soudal 0:46:33
13Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:46:53
14Fernando Barceló Aragon (Spa) Cofidis 0:48:32
15Stan Dewulf (Bel) AG2R Citroën Team 0:50:22
16Joan Bou Company (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:30
17Mauri Vansevenant (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:53:03
18Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Team BikeExchange 0:55:29
19Tobias Bayer (Aut) Alpecin-Fenix 0:55:38
20Maxim Van Gils (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:55:52
21Nicolas Prodhomme (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:56:53
22Jhonatan Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Ineos Grenadiers 0:57:28
23Andrea Bagioli (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:01:21
24Damien Touze (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 1:04:58
25Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana-Premier Tech 1:05:52
26Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:05:53
27Diego Camargo Pineda (Col) EF Education-Nippo 1:06:30
28Simon Carr (GBr) EF Education-Nippo 1:06:57
29Sylvain Moniquet (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:07:38
30Rui Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 1:09:01
31Carlos Canal Blanco (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:09:08
32Eddy Fine (Fra) Cofidis 1:12:18
33Thomas Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 1:12:46
34Robert Stannard (Aus) Team BikeExchange 1:14:05
35Pelayo Sanchez Mayo (Spa) Burgos-BH 1:14:44
36Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 1:15:18
37Patrick Gamper (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:18:49
38Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:20:18
39Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 1:20:43
40Connor Brown (NZl) Qhubeka NextHash 1:21:17
41Dylan Sunderland (Aus) Qhubeka NextHash 1:21:38
42Thymen Arensman (Ned) Team DSM 1:21:50
43Sebastian Berwick (Aus) Israel Start-up Nation 1:24:46
44Xabier Mikel Azparren Irurzun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:25:33
45Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:26:41
46Alberto Dainese (Ita) Team DSM 1:28:47
47Quinn Simmons (USA) Trek-Segafredo 1:32:30
48Jordi Meeus (Bel) Bora-Hansgrohe 1:36:11
49Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:36:28
50Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Start-up Nation 1:39:59

Teams Classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Movistar Team 102:58:47
2Bahrain Victorious 0:01:32
3Jumbo-Visma 0:07:31
4Ineos Grenadiers 0:08:34
5UAE Team Emirates 0:16:30
6Trek-Segafredo 0:24:06
7Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:36:44
8Astana-Premier Tech 0:47:39
9Cofidis 0:57:06
10Team DSM 1:03:01
11AG2R Citroën Team 1:03:24
12Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:23:19
13Team BikeExchange 1:26:27
14Qhubeka NextHash 1:29:20
15Lotto Soudal 1:32:52
16Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 1:38:05
17Burgos-BH 1:41:01
18Bora-Hansgrohe 1:47:28
19EF Education-Nippo 2:07:33
20GROUPAMA - FDJ 2:29:19
21Israel Start-up Nation 2:40:48
22Deceuninck-QuickStep 2:41:40
23Alpecin-Fenix 2:42:27
Daniel Ostanek

Daniel joined Cyclingnews as staff writer in 2019 after working as a freelancer around pro cycling media for the previous seven years.

Latest on Cyclingnews