'I still get that pain every time I lose a race' – Sam Bennett looks to end three-year Grand Tour stage win drought at Giro d'Italia

Irishman talks rivalry with Caleb Ewan and changes in training as he gears up for first Giro since 2018

ARLES FRANCE FEBRUARY 16 Stage winner Sam Bennett of Ireland and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team reacts after the 9th Tour de la Provence Stage 3 a 1906km stage from Rognac to Arles on February 16 2025 in Arles France Photo by Billy CeustersGetty Images
Bennett will hope his early-season success continues in Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale's Sam Bennett is eyeing his first Grand Tour stage win since the 2022 Vuelta as he heads into a third Giro d'Italia full of confidence, seven years after his last lap around Italy, even going so far as to say: "We can't leave the Giro without winning a stage."

The Irishman is one of the most successful Grand Tour riders in the current peloton, with wins at each of the Tour de France, Vuelta a España and Giro d'Italia, 10 in total. But as he's struggled with bouts of injury and missed some torque in the finals for the past few seasons, he's only raced one Grand Tour since his success in Spain three seasons ago, with a best stage result of fourth at last year's Tour.

