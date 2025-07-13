'You spend a lot of time with those guys' – Emotional Theuns reveals the bond of a Tour de France sprint team after Jonathan Milan's debut stage win

Belgian lead-out man helped Italian sprinter to a dominant win in Laval on stage 8, while another sprint lies ahead on Sunday

LAVAL, FRANCE - JULY 12: (L-R) Edward Theuns of Belgium and stage winner Jonathan Milan of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Green Sprint Jersey react after the 112th Tour de France, Stage 8 a 197km stage from Saint-Meen-le-Grand to Laval (Espace Mayenne) / #UCIWT / on July 12, 2025 in Laval, France. (Photo by Sarah Meyssonnier - Pool/Getty Images)
Edward Theuns and Jonathan Milan celebrate after scoring the sprint win for Lidl-Trek on stage 8 of the Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek helped deliver Tour de France debutant Jonathan Milan to his first stage win on Saturday in Laval, provoking an emotional response from one member of the Italian's lead-out train.

Milan was a dominant force in the uphill sprint on stage 8, speeding clear of his rivals with seeming ease in the final dash to the line. He can count on arguably the best lead-out in cycling, a team which has now assisted him in taking seven wins this season.

Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired full-time. Before joining the team, she had written for numerous major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly and Rouleur. She writes and edits at Cyclingnews as well as running newsletter, social media, and how to watch campaigns.

