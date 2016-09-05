Vuelta a Espana stage 16 highlights - Video

Luis Angel Mate asked his Twitter followers if he should make the break (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 16 at the Vuelta a Espana was expected to be a day for the fast men on the streets of Peñíscola. It was Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC) who took his first Grand Tour stage win ahead of Bora Argon's Rudiger Selig and Giant-Alpecin's Nikias Arndt.

A six-man break got away early on with Luis Angel Maté (Cofidis), Silvan Dillier (BMC), Sven Erik Bystrom (Katusha), Julien Morice (Direct Energie), Davide Villella (Cannondale) and Mario Costa (Lampre - Merida). The riders were caught with 12km to go. Despite several unsuccessful attacks, a bunch sprint took place.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) finished safely inside the bunch to keep his place in the red jersey, 3:37 ahead of Chris Froome (Team Sky) and 3:57 ahead of Estabean Chaves (Orica-BikeExchange).

