Indurain visits Vuelta a Espana in home region of Navarre
Spanish cycling great discusses top contenders' chances
Five-time Tour de France champion Miguel Indurain said that this year's edition of the Vuelta a España is proving to be "a good one for the spectators, with a very interesting fight for the top spot overall."
Already briefly present at a stage start in the first week, Indurain's second visit to the Vuelta came when the Spanish Grand Tour reached his home region of Navarre on Friday's stage 13.
"Both [Nairo] Quintana (Movistar) and [Chris] Froome (Team Sky) are on top of their game, Froome is gradually building up his strength and Nairo started really strongly, and we'll see how he gets on as the race progresses," Indurain told Spanish radio station Onda Cero.
"Nairo has started out strongly, but the [stage 19] time trial could be tough for him," Indurain warned. "We'll see how he gets on."
Indurain singled out Quintana's teammate Alejandro Valverde, currently third overall and taking part in three Grand Tours in one season, for praise, too.
"That kind of consistency is something very exceptional," Indurain said, "Valverde's been fighting hard all year."
