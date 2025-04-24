Tour of the Alps: Thymen Arensman wins stage 4 to blow-up GC battle

By published

Ineos Grenadiers rider makes 80km solo attack to snatch race lead from Michael Storer

Thymen Arensman won stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps
Thymen Arensman won stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Thymen Arensman (Ineos Grenadiers) completed a masterclass long-range breakaway victory on stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps, attacking 80km from the finish on a brutally tough Queen stage and holding off the chasers in miserable conditions into Obertilliach.

With his first win for three years and first for Ineos Grenadiers, Arensman also moved into the overall lead of the race with one day of racing to come, building enough of an advantage to hold off a valiant effort from Michael Storer (Tudor) to defend the lead.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews