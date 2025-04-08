Itzulia Basque Country: Caleb Ewan wins stage 2

By published

Second victory for Australian since joining Ineos Grenadiers

LODOSA SPAIN APRIL 08 Caleb Ewan of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 64th Itzulia Basque Country 2025 Stage 2 a 1866km stage from PamplonaIruna to Lodosa UCIWT on April 08 2025 in Lodosa Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Caleb Ewan wins stage 2 of Itzulia (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Caleb Ewan's return to top level success this season saw the Australian snap up an impressive bunch sprint victory in stage 2 of the Itzulia Basque Country.

Already victorious in the opening stage of Coppi and Bartali two weeks ago, the Ineos Grenadiers fast man easily dispatched his rivals in a chaotic bunch sprint in Lodosa.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More race results
Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery) wins the sprint ahead of Alfredo Rodriguez (City Bikes), on left, and Michael Garrison (MGR pb +Speed l Studio) in 2025 pro men&#039;s race

USA CRITS: Lucas Bourgoyne and Samantha Clark take series leads with pro wins at Sunny King Criterium
VITORIAGASTEIZ SPAIN APRIL 07 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Soudal QuickStep competes during the 64th Itzulia Basque Country 2025 Stage 1 a 165km individual time trial from VitoriaGasteiz to BaskoniaAlaves UCIWT on April 07 2025 in VitoriaGasteiz Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Itzulia Basque Country: Max Schachmann pulls out ITT win over João Almeida

Paris-Roubaix 2025 contenders

Paris-Roubaix 2025 men's contenders – Can Tadej Pogačar stop Mathieu van der Poel making it three in a row?
See more latest
Most Popular
Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery) wins the sprint ahead of Alfredo Rodriguez (City Bikes), on left, and Michael Garrison (MGR pb +Speed l Studio) in 2025 pro men&#039;s race
USA CRITS: Lucas Bourgoyne and Samantha Clark take series leads with pro wins at Sunny King Criterium
VITORIAGASTEIZ SPAIN APRIL 07 Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team Soudal QuickStep competes during the 64th Itzulia Basque Country 2025 Stage 1 a 165km individual time trial from VitoriaGasteiz to BaskoniaAlaves UCIWT on April 07 2025 in VitoriaGasteiz Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Itzulia Basque Country: Max Schachmann pulls out ITT win over João Almeida
Wörthersee Gravel 2025, a round of the UCI Gravel World Series
Geerike Schreurs and Magnus Bak Klaris sweep up Wörthersee UCI Gravel World Series round
OUDENAARDE BELGIUM APRIL 06 Lotte Kopecky of Belgium and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 22nd Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour des Flandres 2025 Womens Elite a 1689km one day race from Oudenaarde to Oudenaarde UCIWWT on April 06 2025 in Oudenaarde Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Tour of Flanders Women: Lotte Kopecky makes history with record third victory
Slovenian Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates wins the men&#039;s race of the &#039;Ronde van Vlaanderen/ Tour des Flandres/ Tour of Flanders&#039; one day cycling race, 268,9km from Brugge to Oudenaarde, Sunday 06 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND (Photo by ERIC LALMAND / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Tour of Flanders: Tadej Pogačar powers to solo victory after decisive Kwaremont attack drops Van der Poel, Van Aert and Pedersen
ESTELLALIZARRA SPAIN APRIL 05 Thibau Nys of Belgium and Team Lidl Trek celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 34th Gran Premio Miguel Indurain 2025 a 2039km one day race from EstellaLizarra to EstellaLizarra on April 05 2025 in EstellaLizarra Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Thibau Nys takes GP Miguel Indurain win at first road race of 2025
FANO ITALY MAY 16 Dion Smith of New Zealand and Team Intermarche Wanty crosses the finish line during the 107th Giro dItalia 2024 Stage 12 a 193km stage from Martinsicuro to Fano UCIWT on May 16 2024 in Fano Italy Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Dion Smith scores Intermarché-Wanty's first win of 2025 at the Volta NXT Classic
Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) rides solo to victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women: Elisa Longo Borghini launches long-range solo attack and lands 50th career victory
WAREGEM BELGIUM APRIL 02 LR Neilson Powless of The United States and Team EF Education EasyPost celebrates at finish line as race winner ahead of Wout Van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma Lease a Bike during the 79th Dwars Door Vlaanderen 2025 Mens Elite a 1842km one day race from Roeselare to Waregem UCIWT on April 02 2025 in Waregem Belgium Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025: Neilson Powless out-sprints Wout van Aert in one against three from Visma-Lease a Bike
Lander Loockx
Lander Loockx wins 72kg of cheese as he takes first pro victory of career at Paris-Camembert

Latest on Cyclingnews