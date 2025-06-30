Recommended reading

Grab two Continental GP5000 S TR tyres for under £100 in this early Prime Day deal

Don't wait for Prime Day, you can save 45% on Tour de France stage-winning rubber at a bargain price at Merlin Cycles

Close up on Continental GP5000 S TR tire on a Hunt wheel
(Image credit: Paul Brett)
Amazon Prime Day kicks off next week, and for the first time, the massive online shopping event runs for four days, from 8 to 11 July. It's not just Amazon looking to tempt you with big discounts, the majority of online cycling retailers are also dropping their own big cycling deals to coincide with Prime Day. One early discount that caught my eye was on our selection as the best road bike tyre – the Continental GP5000 S TR.

Over at Merlin Cycles, you can get Continental GP5000 S TR tyres with 35% off, plus an extra 10% off ( which is applied at the checkout) – which takes them down to just £49.45, and an incredible saving of £35.50 from the RRP of £84.95.

Continental GP5000 S TR
Save £35.50
Continental GP5000 S TR : was £84.95 now £49.45 at Merlin Cycles

Save 45% on the Continental GP5000 S TR road tyres. This is the biggest discount I've seen on our choice as the best road tyre on the market. It's only on the black-walled 28mm or 30mm sizing, with the 32mm slightly more. 35% off plus an additional 10% applied at checkout is a tyre deal worth grabbing fast.

Price check: Sigma: £69 | Amazon: £67.85

View Deal
Continental GP5000 S TR
Save $39.93
Continental GP5000 S TR : was $95.57 now $55.64 at Merlin Cycles

Save 45% If you've used GP5000 tyres before you'll know what you're getting. Finding a deal is rare so this 35%, plus an extra 10% is fantastic. It's only in 28mm or 30mm sizing, and black walls, but at this price, I'd be happy to live without tan walls, or another size option.

Price check: Competitive Cyclist: $95 | Amazon: $72.84

View Deal
Paul Brett
Paul Brett
Deals writer

Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.

