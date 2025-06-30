Grab two Continental GP5000 S TR tyres for under £100 in this early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day kicks off next week, and for the first time, the massive online shopping event runs for four days, from 8 to 11 July. It's not just Amazon looking to tempt you with big discounts, the majority of online cycling retailers are also dropping their own big cycling deals to coincide with Prime Day. One early discount that caught my eye was on our selection as the best road bike tyre – the Continental GP5000 S TR.

Over at Merlin Cycles, you can get Continental GP5000 S TR tyres with 35% off, plus an extra 10% off ( which is applied at the checkout) – which takes them down to just £49.45, and an incredible saving of £35.50 from the RRP of £84.95.

For US shoppers, this road cycling tyre deal is equally good with Continental GP5000 S TR tyres available for just $55.64, with the same 45% off the RRP of $95.57 and a brilliant $39.93 saving.

Get your Continental GP5000 S TR tyres with 45% off at Merlin Cycles.

The Continental GP5000 S TR tyres are not only our best in guide tyre but also grabbed the most stage wins in last year's Tour de France , mostly due to Tadej Pogačar rolling on the Continental's on route to his third TDF title.

Pogačar will be using a limited edition Continental for this year's Tour de France, and the Continental Archetype has been developed with Pogačar and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG team. Priced at £94.99/$103.90 per tyre, unless you're planning on winning the Tour, for mere mortals, the GP5000 tyres at this price are still the way to go.

I'd advise moving quickly on these because, at this price, they will be popular, especially seeing that Amazon is selling them for £68.

Continental GP5000 S TR UK deal

Continental GP5000 S TR US deal

The Cyclingnews tech team has tested nearly every road bike tyre on the market and recently took our testing to the next level at the Silverstone sports engineering pedalling efficiency lab . Numerous contenders vie for the title of best bike tyres , but it's the Continental GP5000 S TR that has consistently outperformed its rivals. Our lab testing proved that the GP5000 S TR is the gold standard in road bike tyres, and the best all-round road tyre.

These deals are only available at Merlin Cycles in the UK and US, but below are all the best deals on our tried and tested recommended tyres, should you wish to go with another brand.