Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 live - A day for the sprinters

The fastman are set to do battle on a 186.6km flat route to Lodosa

Profiles of the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country

(Image credit: Asociación Organizaciones Ciclistas Euskadi - Euskadi Txirrindularitza Antolakuntzak)

2025 Itzulia Basque Country - Everything you need to know

2025 Itzulia Basque Country startlist

Here's a look at the breakaway up the road today.

Rolling hills in this early part of the stage.

173km to go

The peloton rolling out at the start of the stage.

Ineos Grenadiers have taken up work at the head of the peloton. 

182km to go

Five riders have jumped away from the peloton right from the start.

Early attacks fly...

186km to go

The race opened on Monday with a 16.5km time trial in Vitoria-Gasteiz with Max Schachmann taking victory and the first leader's jersey.

The peloton are riding through a 7km neutral zone before the official start is given.

The riders have rolled out in Pamplona to start today's stage.

 Hello and welcome to the live coverage of stage 2 of the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country!

