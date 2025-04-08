Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 live - A day for the sprinters

Refresh

Here's a look at the breakaway up the road today. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rolling hills in this early part of the stage.

173km to go The break has 1:35 on the peloton.

The peloton rolling out at the start of the stage. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ineos Grenadiers have taken up work at the head of the peloton.

182km to go Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Diego Uriarte (Kern Pharma), Julen Arriola-Bengoa (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Sinuhe Fernandez (Burgos-Burpellet-BH) are up the road.

Five riders have jumped away from the peloton right from the start.

Early attacks fly...

186km to go The flag has dropped and racing is underway.

The race opened on Monday with a 16.5km time trial in Vitoria-Gasteiz with Max Schachmann taking victory and the first leader's jersey. Here's a look back at the action from stage 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton are riding through a 7km neutral zone before the official start is given.

The riders have rolled out in Pamplona to start today's stage.