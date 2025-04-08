Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 live - A day for the sprinters
The fastman are set to do battle on a 186.6km flat route to Lodosa
2025 Itzulia Basque Country - Everything you need to know
2025 Itzulia Basque Country startlist
2025 Itzulia Basque Country route
Itzulia Basque Country: Max Schachmann pulls out ITT win over João Almeida
Situation
Breakaway: Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Diego Uriarte (Kern Pharma), Julen Arriola-Bengoa (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Sinuhe Fernandez (Burgos-Burpellet-BH)
Here's a look at the breakaway up the road today.
Rolling hills in this early part of the stage.
173km to go
The break has 1:35 on the peloton.
The peloton rolling out at the start of the stage.
Ineos Grenadiers have taken up work at the head of the peloton.
182km to go
Xabier Isasa (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Tobias Bayer (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Diego Uriarte (Kern Pharma), Julen Arriola-Bengoa (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), and Sinuhe Fernandez (Burgos-Burpellet-BH) are up the road.
Five riders have jumped away from the peloton right from the start.
Early attacks fly...
186km to go
The flag has dropped and racing is underway.
The race opened on Monday with a 16.5km time trial in Vitoria-Gasteiz with Max Schachmann taking victory and the first leader's jersey.
The peloton are riding through a 7km neutral zone before the official start is given.
The riders have rolled out in Pamplona to start today's stage.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of stage 2 of the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country!
As it happened: early starter triumphs in Itzulia Basque Country stage 1 time trial
As it happened: Records broken at Tour of Flanders Women
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Itzulia Basque Country stage 2 live - A day for the sprintersThe fastman are set to do battle on a 186.6km flat route to Lodosa
-
'Paris-Roubaix suits Wout the best' - Visma-Lease a Bike confident about Van Aert's chances in the Hell of the NorthRising form should combine with more favourable terrain, says team performance manger
-
Best women’s road bike saddles: Say goodbye to numbness and discomfortThe best saddles currently on the market for women and how to choose the right one for you
-
Will a wet Paris-Roubaix derail Tadej Pogačar's debut?Chance of rain increases throughout the day on Sunday
-
2025 gravel national champions indexA guide to who is wearing the jersey of a gravel national champion and when the title battles take place
-
Fergus Browning gets his chance with late signing to Hagens Berman JaycoThe 21-year-old Australian who claimed KOM jersey at Tour Down Under first lines up for Continental development team at Circuit des Ardennes
-
Chasing a winning trajectory for Unbound – Brendan Johnston opens third US gravel season with Salty Lizard win'I learn more and more every race' says Australian gravel champion
-
Ashlin Barry, Enzo Hincapie go one-two in German stage race for Team USA to set up 'team cohesion' for Paris-Roubaix JuniorsHincapie has 'lightbulb moment' at E3 Saxo Classic Juniors and then wins first European race days later
-
'Her progress will be closely monitored' - Doctors release Elisa Longo Borghini from hospital following Tour of Flanders crash'Her condition is stable, although the concussion she sustained will now require several days of rest' confirm UAE Team ADQ in medical update