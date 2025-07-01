Canyon overhauls the Grizl gravel bike and gives it a crazy new handlebar

Recommended reading

Canyon has also released it's own range of carbon fibre wheels alongside the new Grizl gravel models

A Canyon Full Mounty handlebar
(Image credit: Canyon)

Canyon has released a brand new version of its Grizl gravel bike today, and it has received quite an update.

The Grizl, Canyon's more relaxed, adventure-focused gravel bike, which sits alongside the racier Grail model, was first launched in 2021. This marks its third iteration.

A Canyon ECLIPS wiring diagram
This is a useful diagram of the ECLIPS system to help you understand each component (Image credit: Canyon )
A Canyon Grizl gravel bike
This the lavender gelato colour (Image credit: Canyon )
Swipe to scroll horizontally

Model

Grizl CF 6

Grizl CF 7

Grizl CF 7 ESC

Grizl CF 8 RIFT

Grizl CF 8 ESC ECLIPS

Grizl CF 8 DI2

Grizl CF 9 ESC RIFT

Grizl CF 9 ECLIPS

Fork

Canyon Grizl carbon

Canyon Grizl carbon

Canyon Grizl carbon

DT Swiss F132 One

Canyon Grizl carbon

Canyon Grizl carbon

DT Swiss F132 One

Canyon Grizl carbon

Groupset

SRAM Apex

Shimano GRX 820

Shimano GRX 820

SRAM Rival AXS

Shimano GRX 820

Shimano GRX Di2

SRAM Force AXS / XO  Eagle Transmission

SRAM Red AXS

Wheels

DT Swiss Gravel LN

DT Swiss Gravel LN

DT Swiss Gravel LN

DT Swiss Gravel LN

DT Swiss GR1600  - SON 29 S Dynamo

Canyon GR 30 CF

Canyon GR 30 CF

DT Swiss GRC 1400  - SON 29 S Dynamo

Tyres

Schwalbe G-One RX  45 mm

Schwalbe G-One RX  45 mm

Schwalbe G-One Overland  45 mm

Schwalbe G-One RX  45 mm

Schwalbe G-One Overland  45 mm

Schwalbe G-One RX  45 mm

Schwalbe G-One Overland  45 mm

Schwalbe G-One RX PRO  45 mm

Handlebar

Canyon HB067-01

Canyon HB067-01

Canyon CP0050 Full Mounty

Canyon HB067-01

Canyon CP0050 Full Mounty

Canyon HB067-01

Canyon CP0050 Full Mounty

Canyon HB067-01 

Weight

9.98 kg

10.04 kg

9.94 kg

10.5 kg

10.0 kg

9.16 kg

9.84 kg

8.84 kg

Price

€2.399 /  £2,249 / $2,799

€2.699 /  £2,499

€2.999 / £2,799 / $3,399

€3.499 / £3,299

€4.299 / £3,999 / $4,699

€4.999 / £4,649

€6.999 / £6,499

€7.999 / £7,449

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

