Remco Evenepoel's bike: What is the world champion racing in 2023?

Remco Evenepoel is one of the biggest names in professional cycling right now. He is the current men's road world champion, having ridden to victory with a solo attack to win at the 2022 World Championships in Wollongong, Australia. He's also the current Vuelta a España champion, winning the red jersey in Madrid with a margin of over two minutes over the Spaniard, Enric Mas.

He's currently front and centre of the ostensibly Belgian Soudal-Quickstep squad, a team that in the past has tended to focus more on the one-day classics that the longer stage races and grand tours. This does seem to be shifting lately, as Evenepoel, like other young superstars like Wout van Aert, Tadej Pogačar, and Tom Pidcock, isn't content to be pigeon-holed into a single category of rider; he seems to want to win everywhere, at all times, whatever the race or terrain.

Unlike Pidcock and Van Aert, though, all of Evenepoel's time is spent racing on the road, so almost all of his racing minutes are spent aboard one bike - save for time trials, of course - but which one? What bike does Remco Evenepoel use?

This article will answer that very question, with a close-up look at his latest bike and a dive into the recent history of Remco Evenepoel's bikes from seasons past.

What is Remco Evenepoel's bike?

Soudal-Quickstep is one of several teams sponsored by Specialized, and as it only produces the Tarmac SL7 'all rounder', rather than having separate lightweight and aero bikes, Remco will be riding one of these along with the rest of the squad.

As the current world champion, however, he is not only afforded the privilege of donning the rainbow jersey (and, mercifully, black shorts), but he also has a special custom Tarmac with a complimentary paint job.

He's a small rider at 171cm, and uses a 52cm frameset. He technically is between two sizes, but, as nearly all pros would, he's sized down and opted for a longer stem. While we weren't allowed to weigh this model, given the small size of the frame we don't doubt that the mechanics will have been able to get it more or less bang on the UCI 6.8kg weight limit.

While out touring the WorldTour winter training camps, we were fortunate enough to convince the Soudal-Quickstep mechanics to let us borrow Remco Evenepoel's bike, which he'll use to kick off his 2023 season, for enough time to take these photos.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Remco Evenepoel's Specialized S Works Tarmac SL7: Specifications Frame Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 - 52cm. Groupset Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 9250 12-speed Brakes Shimano Dura-Ace 9270 hydraulic disc Wheelset Roval Alpinist CLX II (Roval Rapide CLX II on flatter days) Tyres Specialized S-Works Turbo RapidAir 2BR 26mm Handlebar Pro Vibe Aero SL - 38cm Stem Specialized S- Works tarmac - 110mm Chainset Shimano Dura ace FC-9200P - 54/40T - 170MM Power meter Shimano Dura ace FC-9200P Pedals Shimano Dura-Ace R9200 Saddle Specialized S-Works mirror power Bottle cages Tacx Ciro Bottles Elite Crono Bar tape Supacaz super sticky kush Computer Garmin

The Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL7 is more or less equivalent to the bike upon which he won his world championships, and the red custom Vuelta winning bike, save for a different paint job. It will likely be a little heavier though; white paint is among the heaviest out there, primarily as the white pigments are based on titanium dioxide.

Aside from the team issue frame, the componentry is taken care of by a full Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 package, complete with a dual-sided power meter. The cranks are 170mm long and bolted to pro-level 54/40 chainrings, with an 11-34 12-speed cassette at the rear. Being Dura-Ace, the smallest six sprockets of the cassette are made from titanium, rather than the usual stainless steel, for additional weight savings. As expected, Dura-Ace pedals also feature.

The wheels, the Roval Alpinist CLX II model from Specialized's in-house componentry brand, are set up tubeless with the new S-Works Turbo Rapidair 2BR tyres, which should save a whole watt over the previous generation. This marks a change from his Worlds-winning bike, where he used the older model Turbo tyres, despite the new model being available at the time. He has stuck to his preferred 26mm width, however, despite the swap. For flatter races, we do expect him to swap onto a set of the new Roval Rapide CLX II for a greater aero advantage, but given the hilly terrain around the team camp, it's not a surprise to see him opting for the shallower profile. In either case, these wheelsets roll on Roval's own hubs, but they contain DT Swiss internals. Given the fact that CeramicSpeed take care of the bottom bracket and headset, and provided assistance on-site when I was shooting the bike, it's a relatively safe bet to assume the hub bearings have been swapped out for ceramic models too.

Contact points are all important, and this is where we tend to see the greatest deviation between riders. Up front, his wireless shifters are connected to 38mm wide Pro Vibe Aero SL bars. Like many riders nowadays, Remco also opts to turn his hoods inwards slightly, allowing for a more aero position. The stem, an S-Works model, is 110mm long. Not so long as some pros, but definitely long for his height. Unlike many front ends, the brake hoses can still be seen as they exit the handlebars, and are routed under the stem and down into the headtube, which must be a plus point from the perspective of the mechanics. Tacx Ciro bottle cages take care of aqua portage.

The bars are wrapped in Supacaz Super Sticky Kush tape, but finished with cloth strips and lighter, non-Supercaz bar ends; every gram counts, even for smaller riders who struggle less in brushing up against the weight limit.

At the back, a 0mm offset S-Works seatpost hosts a carbon-railed S-Works Power with Mirror saddle, a short-nosed, 3D printed model that many pros and amateurs alike find extremely comfortable, particularly while riding in aggressive positions. It sits more or less in the middle of the rails, rather than being slammed forward as we've seen on Tadej Pogačar's bike. Gone is the white marker pen denoting the correct saddle height though; perhaps not something befitting of a world champion?

The team-issue blue K-Edge computer mount and chain catcher have been replaced by rainbow models, which is a glamorous touch that compliments the paint job. As world champions' bikes go this is a remarkably subtle affair, with an all-white, pearlescent base. The only nod to the rainbow stripes on the jersey is a rainbow motif on the rear of the seat tube. Beyond that, and the sponsor logos, the only details are subtle: A commemorative silver decal on the top tube, the team motto "Made In Racing" just in front of the seatpost, the phrase "Legends are built not born" on the drive side seat stay, and most hard to spot a ".500" on the inside of the fork leg, which we believe is a reference to the percentage difference been loss and victory.

There's only one rider that gets top tube details like this (Image credit: Will Jones)

The same goes for the computer mount; a world champions edition K-Edge model that will hold a Garmin head unit (Image credit: Will Jones)

Remco is now using the latest S-Works Turbo Rapidair 2BR tyres in 26mm width (Image credit: Will Jones)

The Pro bars are wrapped in Supacaz tape, but fabric finishing tape has been used instead (Image credit: Will Jones)

The only nod to the rainbow detailing is down the rear of the seat tube. The "1" denotes that this is Remco's main bike, likely 1 of 3 (Image credit: Will Jones)

A 110mm carbon S-Works stem clamps the bars to the fork steerer. Interestingly it seems to either do away with the top cap that covers the headset compression bolt on consumer models or uses a different one to allow easy access for the mechanics (Image credit: Will Jones)

Cadence (the speed of rotation of the cranks) is essential for measuring power. This magnet allows the in-built power meter to measure the cadence each rotation (Image credit: Will Jones)

The Pro Vibe Aero SL bars are already narrow at 38cm, but Remco also opts for turned in hoods to create an even smaller frontal area (Image credit: Will Jones)

Instead of being fully internal like many pro bikes, the Pro Vibe Aero SL bars release the hoses just before the stem (Image credit: Will Jones)

The Roval hubs most likely contain CeramicSpeed aftermarket bearings for even lower rolling resistance (Image credit: Will Jones)

The whole drivetrain is the latest Dura-Ace R9200, from the pedals to the cassette (Image credit: Will Jones)

From the side you can barely see the rainbow detailing, only the sponsor logos (Image credit: Will Jones)

The tyres will say "26" somewhere else in black raised text, but the white pen makes life a lot easier for the mechanics (Image credit: Will Jones)

The 3D printed upper and carbon rails make the S-Works Power with Mirror saddle both superlight and comfortable (Image credit: Will Jones)

These tyres have been setup tubeless for the 2023 season, a switch more and more teams are making (Image credit: Will Jones)

170mm cranks aren't unusual for a rider of Remco's height, but we wouldn't have been shocked to see 172.5mm either (Image credit: Will Jones)

Each member of the team gets a "wolfpack" edition K-Edge Garmin mount, but only the world champion gets a rainbow version (Image credit: Will Jones)

Likewise, Remco's chaincatcher, designed to stop the chain falling off on the inside of the inner chainring, is also a rainbow model rather than the team issue blue (Image credit: Will Jones)

.500, which we suspect is a reference to the margin between victory and loss (Image credit: Will Jones)

Another subtle bit of custom text, befitting of the work needed to become world champion (Image credit: Will Jones)

This motto, that of the whole team, adorns each bike (Image credit: Will Jones)

Remco Evenepoel's 2022 World Championship winning bike

In order to earn oneself a rainbow bike one must first win the world championship road race. Remco Evenepoel won the hilly course in Wollongong, Australia, with a solo attack 25km from the line. He was riding a bike very much the same as his current white steed, but in the case of the world championship race, he was running the older model of the tyres.

While the bike and componentry were essentially the same, the all-black paint job will have been lighter as it is essentially raw carbon rather than heavy white paint. Interestingly on his worlds-winning bike, we did spot that the Di2 cable had been secured to the derailleur hanger by what looks like heat shrink or black tape, to avoid any potential mishaps in such an important race. While we didn't spot this on his bike at the training camp it may be something we see during races.

A much more stealthy bike for the one day race. No team colours here either, as he was riding for Belgium rather than QuickStep (Image credit: Specialized)

His worlds bike featured the previous generation of the Turbo Rapidair tyres, despite the new version having been released already (Image credit: Specialized)

His cockpit setup hasn't changed either, except for the computer mount (Image credit: Specialized)

"Remco Evenepoel - 22 - This is only the beginning - Made In Racing" could well be a remarkably prescient caption for a toptube (Image credit: Specialized)

Remco Evenepoel's 2022 Vuelta a España winning bike

Some riders can win one-day races regularly. Some riders can win grand tours and stage races. The crossover at the centre of the Venn Diagram that encompasses both races contains an alarmingly small number of riders. One of them though is Remco Evenepoel, who, before winning the world championships in Australia, brought the red jersey of the Vuelta a España back to Belgium for the first time in many many years.

His bike, as per his worlds-winning, and world champions bikes above, was mostly stock, save for a commemorative red paint job and a colour-matched saddle and bar tape. The Roval Rapide, rather than Alpinist, wheelset features red decals applied over the white.

All red everything, befitting of a Vuelta champion (Image credit: Cyclingimages)

A red 3D printed saddle and red to black fade Supacaz bar tape take care of the details (Image credit: Cyclingimages)

The decals are well applied, but you can just about make out the original white logos underneath on the Rapide wheels (Image credit: Cyclingimages)

The same Di2 cable hack can be seen here, so we expect to see it on his white bike too when the time comes to go racing (Image credit: Cyclingimages)

Remco Evenepoel's time trial bike

While Remco spends the majority of his time on his S-Works Tarmac SL7 through the season, he occasionally has to take part in time trials. As part of his 2022 Vuelta win, he also took stage 10 aboard his Specialized Shiv TT bike by a margin of 48 seconds.

Below you can see the setup he usually opts for, though for the Vuelta he used an Aerocoach front wheel rather than the Roval model you can see here. It's a bike designed to battle against the clock, so everything is optimised for maximum efficiency, including custom-made bars moulded to his forearms

A very different bike to the Tarmac (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The aero extensions, in which the riders spend most of the time, are custom moulded to Remco's arms by Dutch company, Speedbar. Notice the sandpaper in place of bar tape for grip (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

A disc wheel at the back makes things significantly more aerodynamic, but harder to control in crosswinds (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

As time trials are usually flat, bigger chainrings are often used; in this case 58/46t (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

A snub-nosed saddle, the Sitero, allows the saddle to be pushed further forward while still remaining legal, and allowing a more aggressive position (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Tyres with cotton sidewalls, S-Works Turbo Cotton here, offer lower rolling resistance but are noticeably more fragile so are more often used on shorter races like time trials (Image credit: Josh Croxton)

Remco Evenepoel's gravel bike

Gravel is the hottest genre in cycling at the moment, and more and more pro racers from the road scene are popping up at gravel races. While Remco Evenepoel doesn't routinely take part in the gravel scene at the moment, his presence at the 2021 Belgian Waffle Ride, a gravel race in California, aboard an S-Works Crux was noteworthy enough to warrant a gallery, despite the fact he only rode the short 'Wafer' route rather than the full 'Waffle'.

Given he's a Specialized and Shimano-sponsored athlete it's no surprise to see him aboard an S-Works Crux, equipped with Shimano GRX Di2 and Roval wheels. The tyres, Pathfinder 42mm models, were also Specialized. Given the lack of neutral service in gravel racing, it's much more common to see riders carrying repair equipment, like spare inner tubes, along with them for the race in case of any bad luck.

It's not quite a Tarmac, but from a distance there are certainly similarities (Image credit: Specialized)

A 1x Shimano GRX electronic groupset takes care of shifting and breaking. A single front chainring brings simplicity, and is more reliable in muddy conditions as there isn't a front derailleur to clog up (Image credit: Specialized)

Roval Terra CLX wheels are shod with Specialized Pathfinder Pro tyres in 42mm width (Image credit: Specialized)

No aero handlebars here, but the hoods are still turned inwards. While the team now use Garmin they were previously sponsored by Wahoo, hence the Elemnt Roam head unit (Image credit: Specialized)