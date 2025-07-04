It's Round Five in the epic Vingegaard-Pogačar duel - Philippa York analysis

Philippa York takes a close look at form, tactics and team strengths ahead of the major battle at the 2025 Tour de France

CENIS, FRANCE - JUNE 15: (L-R) Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow leader jersey crosses the finish line during the 77th Criterium du Dauphine 2025, Stage 8 a 133.3km stage from Val-d&#039;Arc to Plateau du Mont-Cenis 2095m / #UCIWT / on June 15, 2025 in Plateau du Mont-Cenis, France. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
In their clashes at the Tour de France, it's currently 2-2. Who will taek round five? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 112th edition of the Tour de France is almost as traditional as they come. No silly gravel sectors and no Grand Depart on foreign soil signal that this year's race is for the purists.

In modern cycling, it’s rare that there isn’t some kind of gimmick to add a dose of peril to the racing, but ASO have planned a route that will pit the best road cyclists against each other with no excuses. Despite starting in Lille, there is no pavé on the menu and that staple bugbear of the smaller squads – the dreaded team time trial – has been left out too.

Philippa York
Philippa York

Philippa York is a long-standing Cyclingnews contributor, providing expert racing analysis. As one of the early British racers to take the plunge and relocate to France with the famed ACBB club in the 1980's, she was the inspiration for a generation of racing cyclists – and cycling fans – from the UK.

The Glaswegian gained a contract with Peugeot in 1980, making her Tour de France debut in 1983 and taking a solo win in Bagnères-de-Luchon in the Pyrenees, the mountain range which would prove a happy hunting ground throughout her Tour career. 

The following year's race would prove to be one of her finest seasons, becoming the first rider from the UK to win the polka dot jersey at the Tour, whilst also becoming Britain's highest-ever placed GC finisher with 4th spot. 

She finished runner-up at the Vuelta a España in 1985 and 1986, to Pedro Delgado and Álvaro Pino respectively, and at the Giro d'Italia in 1987. Stage race victories include the Volta a Catalunya (1985), Tour of Britain (1989) and Critérium du Dauphiné Libéré (1990). York retired from professional cycling as reigning British champion following the collapse of Le Groupement in 1995. 

