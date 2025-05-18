4 Jours de Dunkerque: Jake Stewart wins stage 5

Jake Stewart (Israel-Premier Tech) took victory in a disjointed sprint on the final stage of 4 Jours de Dunkerque, while Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) held his overall race lead to take his first general classification victory.

The sprint was opened early by Gianluca Pollefliet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team), led by Pierre Gautherat, but the prove proved too early as Stewart was able to launch his sprint and march through the Belgian rider.

Alberto Dainese (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) took second place while Thibaud Gruel (Groupama - FDJ).

The sprint teams oversaw an orderly stage where the peloton was kept largely together - aside from a brief attack just inside the 30km mark from Victor Papon (Wagner Bazin WB).

Speaking after the stage, Stewart said, "I was the last man for the leadout here. I know that I'm fast, and I had the confidence from the team."

"It was a beautiful finish for the end of the race."

Lewis Askey (Groupama–FDJ) took second in the general classification, rounding off an exceptional day for British riders in Dunkerque.

