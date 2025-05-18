Recommended reading

4 Jours de Dunkerque: Jake Stewart wins stage 5

By published

British rider beats Alberto Dainese as Sam Watson takes overall

DUNKERQUE FRANCE MAY 18 Jake Stewart of Great Britain and Team Israel Premier Tech celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 69th 4 Jours de Dunkerque Grand Prix des Hauts de France 2025 Stage 5 a 1858km stage from Wormhout to Dunkerque on May 18 2025 in Dunkerque France Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Jake Stewart wins stage 5 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Jake Stewart (Israel-Premier Tech) took victory in a disjointed sprint on the final stage of 4 Jours de Dunkerque, while Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) held his overall race lead to take his first general classification victory.

The sprint was opened early by Gianluca Pollefliet (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team), led by Pierre Gautherat, but the prove proved too early as Stewart was able to launch his sprint and march through the Belgian rider.

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been the editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.

Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews