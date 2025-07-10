Tour de France challenger Kévin Vauquelin rumoured to be Ineos Grenadiers-bound in 2026

By published

Arkéa-B&B Hotels racer expected to shine on home roads on stage 6 through Normandy

French Kevin Vauquelin of Arkea-BB Hotels pictured at the start of stage six of the 2025 Tour de France cycling, from Bayeux to Vire Normandie (201 km), on Thursday 10 July 2025 in France. The 112th edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday 5 July in Lille, France, and will finish in Paris, France on the 27th of July. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Vauquelin received a warm welcome in his hometown of Bayeux (Image credit: Getty Images)

Up-and-coming French talent Kévin Vauquelin, currently third overall in the Tour de France, is reportedly close to signing for Ineos Grenadiers in 2026.

A Tour de France stage winner in 2024, Vauquelin has already led the best young rider classification for three days in this year's race, prior to being ousted from the top spot by stage 5 time trial winner Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep).

Despite that time loss, after taking an excellent fifth in Wednesday's race against the clock, he nonetheless remains well-placed overall, 59 seconds down on current leader Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.