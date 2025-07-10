'Maybe they can take yellow as well' – Could a breakaway really trouble Tadej Pogačar's Tour de France lead on stage 6?

By published

Long, hilly day could swing in favour of the escapees, but the gaps would have to be very big for the jersey to change hands

2025 Tour de France stage 5: Tadej Pogačar returns to yellow
2025 Tour de France stage 5: Tadej Pogačar returns to yellow (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) is in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France, as he has been for 40 days of his career so far, he usually wants to keep it, and has reason to be fairly confident that he can.

However, after pulling on jersey number 41 in Caen on Wednesday evening, somewhat unusually he was soon talking about losing it, even as early as on stage 6.

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.