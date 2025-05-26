Recommended reading

USA Pro Road Championships: Quinn Simmons goes solo to claim another elite men's road race title

By , published

Lidl-Trek rider wins ahead of pursuing Evan Boyle while Gavin Hlady takes third in five way sprint for final podium spot

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) wins the elite men&#039;s road race at the 2025 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships
Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) wins the elite men's road race at the 2025 USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships (Image credit: SnowyMountain Photography)
Jump to:

Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) has claimed another USA Pro Road National Championships elite men's road race title, launching solo from the break with around 35km to go and holding off the chase behind.

The 2023 winner had plenty of time to celebrate as he headed to the line in Charleston on Monday, crossing 2:52 ahead of second-placed Evan Boyle (Hagens Berman Jayco), who launched from the chasing field with Tyler Stites (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and then set off alone to try and close the gap. Simmons, however, was having one of those days where he felt unstoppable.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews