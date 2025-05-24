Recommended reading

USA Pro Road Championships: Lucas Bourgoyne sprints into stars-and-stripes at elite men's criterium

Scott McGill second, Colby Simmons third in 90-minute battle

Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) wins the US Pro Road Championships 2025 Elite Men&#039;s Criterium
Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) came out on top in a big sprint battle to claim the elite men's criterium title at the US Pro Road Championships.

The Texan beat Scott McGill (Project Echelon Racing) and Colby Simmons (EF Education-EasyPost) to the line to round out 90 minutes of racing in Charleston, West Virginia, getting the best of a chaotic final to the event.

Pos.Rider (Nation) TeamHeader Cell - Column 2
1Lucas Bourgoyne (USA) Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore WireRow 0 - Cell 2
2Scott McGill (USA) Project Echelon RacingRow 1 - Cell 2
3Colby Simmons (USA) EF Education - EasypostRow 2 - Cell 2
