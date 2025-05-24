Recommended reading

USA Pro Road Championships: Gavin Hlady wins under-23 men's road race title in Charleston

By published

Dylan Zakrajsek second, Alfredo Bueno third in 135km road race

Gavin Hlady wins under-23 men&#039;s title
Gavin Hlady wins under-23 men's title (Image credit: USA Cycling)
Jump to:

Gavin Hlady (EF Education–Aevolo) won the under-23 men's road race title at the USA Pro Road Championships in Charleston on Saturday. 

The 22-year-old crossed the line a slim two seconds ahead of runner-up Dylan Zakrajsek (Competitive Edge Racing) and third-placed Alfredo Bueno (Legion of Los Angeles).

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews