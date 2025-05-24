USA Pro Road Championships: Gavin Hlady wins under-23 men's road race title in Charleston
Dylan Zakrajsek second, Alfredo Bueno third in 135km road race
Gavin Hlady (EF Education–Aevolo) won the under-23 men's road race title at the USA Pro Road Championships in Charleston on Saturday.
The 22-year-old crossed the line a slim two seconds ahead of runner-up Dylan Zakrajsek (Competitive Edge Racing) and third-placed Alfredo Bueno (Legion of Los Angeles).
"It was a pretty awesome race. We had four of us in the final group of 15 or so. All the boys were ripping. I got the lucky position right at the end. I'm pretty excited," Hlady said.
The under-23 men competed on two laps of the junior course featuring the Wertz climb before crossing to the opposite side of the river to tackle the punishing Bridge Road climb for five laps of the elite course for a total of 135km.
Alexander Scopinich-Burgel (Kelly Benefits Strategies), Luke Mosteller (Team California p/b Verge), and Luke Pharis (Team Skyline) pushed clear of the peloton on the opening lap and quickly built a gap of four minutes.
By the end of lap four, the group began to fall apart as Pharis was distanced on the Bridge Road climb, and Scopinich-Burgel and Mosteller continued out front. Mosteller attempted to go alone with two laps to go, but his efforts were short-lived and he was reeled back in to the peloton for the final laps.
The race came down to a sprint with Hlady, making his move out of the final corner, and holding his speed across the line to take the under-23 title.
Results
