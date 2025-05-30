Recommended reading

Lucas Bourgoyne and Marlies Mejias Garcia dominate sprints at Tour of Somerville races on Memorial Day

By published

Team Cadence Cyclery leader scores first victory wearing stars-and-stripes jersey as new US PRO criterum champion

Elite men&#039;s winner Lucas Bourgoyne celebrates with the crowd in Somerville
Elite men's winner Lucas Bourgoyne celebrates with the crowd in Somerville (Image credit: Tour of Somerville / Trevor Raab)
Jump to:

Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28) and Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire) claimed sprint victories on Monday in New Jersey at the Tour of Somerville. Spectators packed the course of the oldest running bike race in the US, which celebrated an 80th edition on Memorial Day.

Bourgoyne held off a surging Ben Oliver (MITOQ-NZ Cycling Team), who won the day before at the Easton Criterium, with Jordan Parra (Bikers Cycling Team) finishing third. It was Bourgoyne's first victory wearing the stars-and-stripes jersey as the newly-crowned elite men's US Pro criterium champion, fittingly taking the win on a national holiday carrying the national colours. 

Image 1 of 4
The women's podium of Tour of Somerville, with winner Marlies Mejias sharing the top step with five-year-old daughter Marieth
The women's podium of Tour of Somerville, with winner Marlies Mejias sharing the top step with her five-year-old daughter (Image credit: Tour of Somerville / Trevor Raab)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tour of Somerville - top 10 men
Pos.RiderTime
1Lucas Bourgoyne (Team Cadence Cyclery p/b Encore Wire)01:43:51
2Ben Oliver (Mitoq-Nz Cycling Project)Row 1 - Cell 2
3Jordan Parra (Bikers Cycling Team)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Dario Rapps (Dcc)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Jesus Roniel Marte Cespedes (Fusion Cycles)Row 4 - Cell 2
6Clever Martinez (CRCA/Foundation)Row 5 - Cell 2
7Matthew Bostock (Tekkerz)Row 6 - Cell 2
8Alberto Ramos (CRCA/Foundation)Row 7 - Cell 2
9Alejandro Che (Kelly Benefits Cycling)Row 8 - Cell 2
10Jaime Castañeda (Bikers Cycling Team)Row 9 - Cell 2
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Tour of Somerville - top 10 women
Pos.RiderTime
1Marlies Mejias Garcia (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28)01:14:25
2Odette Lynch (Fearless Femme Racing pb Robertet)Row 1 - Cell 2
3Megan Barker (Tekkerz. Co)Row 2 - Cell 2
4Kenna Pfeiffer (Aegia Cycling Foundation)Row 3 - Cell 2
5Rylee McMullen (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY28)Row 4 - Cell 2
6Alexi Ramirez (Golden State Blazers)Row 5 - Cell 2
7Arielle Verhaaren (Automatic-Abus Racing)Row 6 - Cell 2
8Colleen Gulick (Team Skyline-Cadence)Row 7 - Cell 2
9Paola Muñoz (Fearless Femme Racing p/b Robertet)Row 8 - Cell 2
10Gina Ricardo (Krt Qrt Racing)Row 9 - Cell 2
Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest on Cyclingnews