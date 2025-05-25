Recommended reading

UCI MTB World Series Nové Město: Back-to-back wins for Christopher Blevins in elite men's cross-country race

Mathis Azzaro second and Lars Forster third, as Mathieu van der Poel crashes and abandons

Christopher Blevins wins elite men's cross-country race at UCI Mountain Bike World Series Nove Mesto (Image credit: UCI Mountain Bike World Series)
After winning a third-straight short track event, Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing) went on to win the elite men's cross-country race at the WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike Series XCO World Cup in Nové Město na Moravě on Sunday.

The US rider soloed to the victory by seven seconds ahead of runner-up from France, Mathis Azzaro (AVC Aix-en-Provence) and third-placed from Switzerland, Lars Forster (Thömus Maxon), while Frenchman Victor Koretzky (Specialized Factory Racing) finished in fourth place.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

