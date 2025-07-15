DT Swiss issues stop-ride notice after reports of spontaneous rim delamination
The Swiss brand issues stop-ride notices for certain wheels from the ERC, CRC and HEC wheel ranges
DT Swiss has issued an immediate stop-use notice for a certain number of carbon fibre wheelsets after receiving a 'limited number of reports' regarding ERC, CRC, and HEC series wheelset failures.
1. Don't ride your DT Swiss product until you have verified the following:
2. Check the DT Swiss website to verify if you have an ERC, CRC or HEC series wheelset with a 35 or 45mm rim depth.
3. Find your DT Swiss product ID (image below). Only products with an ID higher than 2750000 are affected.
4. If you are unsure or need support, contact recall@dtswiss.com
A statement issued by the brand explains it had received a limited number of reports regarding failures of the above wheel ranges, specifically wheels with 35 and 45mm rim depths and with a DT Swiss ID higher than 2750000.
The DT Swiss ID can be found on a sticker on the wheel rim, rim tape and rim well (see image below). The notice concerns products manufactured and delivered from September 1st 2024, onwards.
In affected wheelsets, spontaneous delamination, which the brand defines as "separation of carbon layers," has occurred at the rim flange, seriously compromising the wheel's structural integrity and increasing the risk of "accidents that lead to property damage, serious injury or death."
The wheels in question have been supplied to bicycle manufacturers, brands and retailers. DT Swiss is asking all consumers to stop using the affected wheelsets and for retailers to remove them from sale.
The stop-ride notice will remain in effect until the cause of the issue has been fully confirmed.
The brand says that once the results of the investigation into the issue are known, it will inform customers about the next necessary measures, which may range from inspection to product replacement.
For now, if you own a DT Swiss wheelset, verify if it is one of the affected wheelsets and if affected, stop using them until further notice.
DT Swiss has apologised for any inconvenience caused and sought to assure customers that the brand is fully committed to resolving the situation as soon as possible.
