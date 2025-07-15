DT Swiss issues stop-ride notice after reports of spontaneous rim delamination

The Swiss brand issues stop-ride notices for certain wheels from the ERC, CRC and HEC wheel ranges

A DT Swiss carbon rim on a concrete floor
DT Swiss has issued an immediate stop-use notice for a certain number of carbon fibre wheelsets after receiving a 'limited number of reports' regarding ERC, CRC, and HEC series wheelset failures.

Stop use notice manufacturer guide

1. Don't ride your DT Swiss product until you have verified the following:

2. Check the DT Swiss website to verify if you have an ERC, CRC or HEC series wheelset with a 35 or 45mm rim depth.

3. Find your DT Swiss product ID (image below). Only products with an ID higher than 2750000 are affected.

4. If you are unsure or need support, contact recall@dtswiss.com

