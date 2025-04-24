Tour of the Gila: Lauren Stephens extends her lead with victory at Mogollon on stage 2

Lauren Stephens (Aegis) made it two for two at the 2025 Tour of the Gila on Thursday, powering up the steep climb to Mogollon to extend her race lead on stage 2.

Stephens finished six seconds ahead of teammate Emma Langley with Sidney Swierenga (TaG), second in the individual time trial on stage 1, doing enough to remain in second in the general classification, while Langley shot up three spaces into third overall.

Stephens also leads the mountains classification after taking the win on the first classified ascent, Ellexi Snover (Fount Cycling Guild) leads the sprint classification.

Men's report to come.

Results

