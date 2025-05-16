Recommended reading

'I was a bit sleepy' – Poor positioning sees Primož Roglič lose first Giro d'Italia summit finish but reclaim pink jersey

Slovenian says fourth on stage 7 was 'still a good result' despite main rival for GC Juan Ayuso surging to win

Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) is back in the Giro d&#039;Italia pink jersey following stage 7
Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) is back in the Giro d'Italia pink jersey following stage 7 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In Grand Tours gone by, when Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) got back into the leader's jersey after ceding it to a non-threat, it often signalled him nearing overall victory and an extension of his lead in the general classification.

However, unlike his four Vuelta a España triumphs and victory at the 2023 Giro d'Italia, which saw him only claim the pink jersey for the first time after the race's penultimate stage, on Friday's Giro d'Italia mountain stage, it meant quite the opposite.

