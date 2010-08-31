Anton wins on climb to Valdepeñas de Jaén
Gilbert keeps lead but Sastre loses time
Stage 4: Málaga - Valdepeñas de Jaén
The steep climb to the finish of stage four at Valdepeñas de Jaén inspired some aggressive racing for a second day at the Vuelta, with Basque climber Igor Anton proving he was the strongest, with a long and powerful surge to the line.
With huge crowds packed along the roadside and the gradient hitting 23% at one point, the one-kilometre climb to the line was a Spanish equivalent of the Mur de Huy used in the Fleche-Wallonne classic.
Anton attacked half way up the climb and quickly got a gap as he spin a gear to fight the gradient. He faded insight of the line but hung on to win ahead of Italy's Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) and Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia).
Just behind them were Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto). Gilbert won and took the race lead on the climb to the finish in Marbella on Monday but had to dig much deeper to hold onto his lead this time.
He kept the red jersey but was so tired; he almost fell into the barriers after crossing the line.
The USA's Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) again impressed despite the tough finale of the stage, finishing sixth, at eight seconds. Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) also rode well and was eighth at 12 seconds. Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) was 13th and Denis Menchov (Rabobank) also hung on to finish in the front group but were 19 seconds down on Anton.
Gilbert now leads Anton by ten seconds in the general classification, with Rodriguez third, also at ten seconds. Nibali is fourth at 12 seconds and Velits is fifth at 16 seconds. Van Garderen is sixth overall, at 29 seconds.
The big loser of the day was Spain's Carlos Sastre Cervelo TestTeam). The 2008 Tour de France winner threw his hat into the ring as a possible overall contender before the start but struggled on the late climb of the stage. The little Spaniard cracked before the summit, and with nobody to help him chase, he lost time as a select front group dived down to the finish and then blasted up to he finish.
Spain still had something to celebrate, with Anton gave the host nation its first victory at this year’s Vuelta.
“I did the right thing by coming here one and half month ago to reconnoitre the end of today’s stage,” Anton said.
“I knew I had to stay relaxed on the downhill of the Alto de Valdepeñas even though I was worried by the attacks of Vincenzo Nibali and Luis Leon Sanchez. Fortunately they were brought back and my teammate Mikel Nieve did a fantastic job, helping me stay in the best position before the finishing climb.”
“I remembered the finale of the Flèche-Wallonne where I made the mistake of attacking too early this year. It was a useful defeat because I’ve learned what not to do in these circumstances. I didn’t panic when I saw Uran and then Rodriguez attack. I calculated my effort pretty well, although I was afraid of Nibali passing me at the very end.”
Despite his success, Anton played down his chances of overall victory at this year’s Vuelta.
“My goal for the Vuelta was to win a stage. Rodriguez is very strong and I think he’s the favourite for the overall victory. I have the condition to do something good but I haven’t won any small stage race yet. I must improve gradually first.”
Another hot day in the saddle
Yet again the riders spent another hot day in the saddle under the Spanish sun. And it didn't take long for a group to get together as the peloton tried to handle the heat.
Only 16 km into the day, Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R), Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Andalucia-CajaSur), Dario Cataldo (QuickStep) and Dominik Roels (Milram) took off and successfully formed the move of the day. The foursome quickly built up a lead of up to seven minutes.
The stage started out flat, but after 25 km the climbing started. The first ranked climb of the day was the Alto de Zafarraya, which baked under a temperate of 32°C as the four opened a 5:40 gap.
The Omega Pharma-Lotto riders did their duty for overall leader Philippe Gilbert and lead the chase the whole day. The gap started coming down by the time the leaders hit the day's second climb, the Alto de Montefrio. With less than 40 km to go, Katusha joined in the work, convinced that the difficult late climb and then the steep finish would be too tough for Gilbert but perfect for second-place Joaquim Rodriguez.
The last ranked climb of the day was the Alto de Valdepeñas de Jaén, a long climb which crested only 7.8km before the finish. The climb made the first significant cut of the day, as the peloton split, not once but several times. A 23-man front group formed, which included Gilbert, Fränk Schleck, Denis Menchov, Igor Anton, Vincenzo Nibali and Rodriguez – but not Sastre.
The group caught the four escapees on the climb, and shot down the decent, with Sastre leading the chase group. But as Anton and the others fought for the stage victory, Sastre continued to lose time all the way to the finish.
Sastre tried to shrug of the time loss but his overall chances at the Vuelta seem compromised after just four stages.
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5:00:29
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:01
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:05
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:08
|7
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:12
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|9
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:00:19
|11
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|12
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|15
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|16
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:28
|17
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:36
|18
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|19
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|20
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|21
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:28
|23
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:31
|24
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:01:34
|25
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|26
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|27
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|28
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|29
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|30
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:41
|31
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:42
|32
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:45
|33
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|34
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:01:52
|35
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:54
|38
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:11
|39
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|40
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:02:44
|41
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:48
|42
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|43
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:03
|44
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:03:05
|45
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:08
|46
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:03:09
|47
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:12
|48
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:14
|49
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|50
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|51
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:17
|52
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:28
|53
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:00
|54
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:04:30
|55
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:18
|56
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:05:29
|57
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:05:35
|58
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|59
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|60
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|61
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|62
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|63
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|65
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|66
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|67
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|68
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:13
|69
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:08:00
|70
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:26
|71
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|72
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|74
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|75
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:08:36
|76
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:08:44
|77
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|78
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:08:53
|79
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:09:03
|80
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:09:50
|81
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:09:51
|82
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|83
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|84
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|85
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|86
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|87
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|88
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|89
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|90
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|91
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|92
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|93
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|94
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|95
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|96
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|97
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|98
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|99
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|100
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:10:15
|101
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:11:09
|102
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|103
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:12:23
|104
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|105
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|106
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|107
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:12:34
|108
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|0:14:36
|109
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|110
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|111
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|112
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|113
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|115
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|116
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|117
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|118
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|119
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|120
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|121
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|122
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|123
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|124
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|125
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|126
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|127
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|128
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|129
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|130
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|131
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|132
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|133
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|134
|Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky
|135
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|136
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|137
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|138
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|139
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|140
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|141
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|142
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|143
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|144
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|145
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|146
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|147
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|148
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|149
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|150
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|151
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|152
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|153
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|154
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|155
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|156
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|157
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|158
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|159
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|0:14:59
|160
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:16:41
|161
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:19:46
|162
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|163
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|164
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|165
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|166
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|167
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|168
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|169
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|170
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|171
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|172
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|173
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|174
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
|175
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|176
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|177
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|178
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|179
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|180
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|181
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|182
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|183
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|184
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
|185
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|186
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|187
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|188
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|189
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|190
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|191
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
|0:25:14
|192
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|193
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|7
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|7
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|6
|11
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|5
|12
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|4
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|14
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|2
|15
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|1
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|pts
|2
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|3
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|4
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|3
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|5
|pts
|2
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|3
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|3
|pts
|2
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|3
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|pts
|2
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|15:02:17
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:15
|3
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:25
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:38
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:03
|6
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:31
|7
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:04:47
|8
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|9
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:38
|10
|Astana
|0:08:10
|11
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:08:15
|12
|Rabobank
|0:08:23
|13
|Team Milram
|0:08:39
|14
|FDJ
|0:10:56
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:11:54
|16
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:13:14
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:15:56
|18
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:17:19
|19
|Quick Step
|0:19:11
|20
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:19:54
|21
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:31:27
|22
|Footon - Servetto
|0:33:51
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13:56:30
|2
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:10
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:12
|5
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:16
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:29
|7
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:50
|9
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:00:54
|10
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:55
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|12
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:01
|13
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:11
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:19
|16
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:21
|17
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:24
|18
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:33
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:08
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:14
|22
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:15
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:17
|24
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:19
|25
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:02:20
|26
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:27
|27
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:28
|28
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:30
|29
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:40
|30
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:54
|31
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:01
|32
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:03:09
|33
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:15
|34
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:03:17
|35
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:03:18
|36
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:26
|37
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:33
|39
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:56
|40
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:59
|41
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:04:01
|42
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:04:09
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:33
|44
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:04:50
|45
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:58
|46
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:05:01
|47
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:05:03
|48
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:05:30
|49
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:31
|50
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|51
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:06:12
|52
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:27
|53
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:39
|54
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:06:45
|55
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:06:58
|56
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:10
|57
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:07:52
|58
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:13
|59
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:09:02
|60
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:10:17
|61
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:10:24
|62
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:41
|63
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:10:43
|64
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:52
|65
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:54
|66
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:13:13
|67
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:17
|68
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:13:38
|69
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:14:59
|70
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:15:12
|71
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:15:40
|72
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|73
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:42
|74
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:57
|75
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:16:09
|76
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:16:47
|77
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:50
|78
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:17:01
|79
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|80
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:17:28
|81
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:17:43
|82
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:19:50
|83
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:19:53
|84
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:19:57
|85
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:09
|86
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:20:53
|87
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:21:14
|88
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:21:15
|89
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|90
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:21:17
|91
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
|0:21:29
|92
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:21:38
|93
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:22:51
|94
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:23:12
|95
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:24:38
|96
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:24:45
|97
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:25:40
|98
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:25:47
|99
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:25:56
|100
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:26:02
|101
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:26:05
|102
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:26:07
|103
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:26:47
|104
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:12
|105
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:27:33
|106
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:58
|107
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:29:01
|108
|Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky
|0:29:12
|109
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:29:17
|110
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:29:21
|111
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:29:26
|112
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:29:41
|113
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:29:43
|114
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|115
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:30:19
|116
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:30:41
|117
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:31:10
|118
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:31:40
|119
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:31:51
|120
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:31:55
|121
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:33:53
|122
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:33:56
|123
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:33:57
|124
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:34:04
|125
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:06
|126
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:34:12
|127
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:34:18
|128
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:34:19
|129
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:34:21
|130
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:34:37
|131
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:34:57
|132
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:25
|133
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:35:33
|134
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:36:16
|135
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:36:41
|136
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:38:14
|137
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:38:17
|138
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:38:30
|139
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|0:39:16
|140
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:39:22
|141
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:39:37
|142
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|143
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:39:47
|144
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|145
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:39:50
|146
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:51
|147
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|0:39:54
|148
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|149
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:39:55
|150
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:40:00
|151
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|152
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:40:03
|153
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:40:05
|154
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:40:08
|155
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:10
|156
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|157
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|0:40:13
|158
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:20
|159
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:40:34
|160
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|161
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:40:39
|162
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|0:40:42
|163
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|0:41:20
|164
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:43:09
|165
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:43:27
|166
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:43:45
|167
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:43:54
|168
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:44:35
|169
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:44:47
|170
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:44:56
|171
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:01
|172
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:45:10
|173
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:45:11
|174
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:14
|175
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
|0:45:15
|176
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:23
|177
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|178
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|179
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|0:45:25
|180
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:45:26
|181
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:45:36
|182
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:45:38
|183
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:45:53
|184
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:46:01
|185
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|186
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:46:06
|187
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:46:30
|188
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:47:42
|189
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:50:55
|190
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
|0:51:30
|191
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:55:21
|192
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:01:32
|193
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|1:09:58
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|34
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|25
|6
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|20
|7
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|18
|8
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|17
|9
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|16
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|11
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|12
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|14
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|12
|15
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|11
|16
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|17
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|19
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|9
|20
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|21
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|22
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|7
|23
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|24
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|6
|25
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|26
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|6
|27
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|28
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|29
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|30
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|5
|31
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|32
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|4
|33
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|3
|34
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|35
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|37
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|38
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|39
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|40
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|41
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|42
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|43
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|1
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|13
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|6
|4
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|5
|6
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|7
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|8
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|9
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|10
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|2
|11
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|12
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|14
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|15
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|pts
|2
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|95
|3
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|109
|4
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|120
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|122
|6
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|129
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|41:23:24
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|3
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:18
|4
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:48
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:56
|6
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:36
|7
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:04:50
|8
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:07:19
|9
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:08:15
|10
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:08:32
|11
|Astana
|0:09:37
|12
|Rabobank
|0:09:49
|13
|Team Milram
|0:10:50
|14
|FDJ
|0:12:24
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:24:01
|16
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:25:05
|17
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:29:10
|18
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:15
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:12
|20
|Quick Step
|0:43:47
|21
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:47
|22
|Footon - Servetto
|1:08:30
