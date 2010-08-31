Image 1 of 77 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins stage four to Valdepeñas de Jaén. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 77 Simon Gerrans (Sky) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 77 Team Katusha masses at the front of the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 77 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) leads the combativity classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 77 The peloton en route to Valdepeñas de Jaén in stage four. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 77 The peloton tackles a climb during stage four. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 77 Fabian Cancellara awaits the start of stage four. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 77 David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne) gave his all on the final climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 77 Marzio Bruseghin's (Caisse d'Epargne) expression shows how tough that final climb was. The steep climb to the finish of stage four at Valdepeñas de Jaén inspired some aggressive racing for a second day at the Vuelta, with Basque climber Igor Anton proving he was the strongest, with a long and powerful surge to the line.

With huge crowds packed along the roadside and the gradient hitting 23% at one point, the one-kilometre climb to the line was a Spanish equivalent of the Mur de Huy used in the Fleche-Wallonne classic.

Anton attacked half way up the climb and quickly got a gap as he spin a gear to fight the gradient. He faded insight of the line but hung on to win ahead of Italy's Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) and Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia).

Just behind them were Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto). Gilbert won and took the race lead on the climb to the finish in Marbella on Monday but had to dig much deeper to hold onto his lead this time.

He kept the red jersey but was so tired; he almost fell into the barriers after crossing the line.

The USA's Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) again impressed despite the tough finale of the stage, finishing sixth, at eight seconds. Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) also rode well and was eighth at 12 seconds. Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) was 13th and Denis Menchov (Rabobank) also hung on to finish in the front group but were 19 seconds down on Anton.

Gilbert now leads Anton by ten seconds in the general classification, with Rodriguez third, also at ten seconds. Nibali is fourth at 12 seconds and Velits is fifth at 16 seconds. Van Garderen is sixth overall, at 29 seconds.

The big loser of the day was Spain's Carlos Sastre Cervelo TestTeam). The 2008 Tour de France winner threw his hat into the ring as a possible overall contender before the start but struggled on the late climb of the stage. The little Spaniard cracked before the summit, and with nobody to help him chase, he lost time as a select front group dived down to the finish and then blasted up to he finish.

Spain still had something to celebrate, with Anton gave the host nation its first victory at this year’s Vuelta.

“I did the right thing by coming here one and half month ago to reconnoitre the end of today’s stage,” Anton said.

“I knew I had to stay relaxed on the downhill of the Alto de Valdepeñas even though I was worried by the attacks of Vincenzo Nibali and Luis Leon Sanchez. Fortunately they were brought back and my teammate Mikel Nieve did a fantastic job, helping me stay in the best position before the finishing climb.”

“I remembered the finale of the Flèche-Wallonne where I made the mistake of attacking too early this year. It was a useful defeat because I’ve learned what not to do in these circumstances. I didn’t panic when I saw Uran and then Rodriguez attack. I calculated my effort pretty well, although I was afraid of Nibali passing me at the very end.”

Despite his success, Anton played down his chances of overall victory at this year’s Vuelta.

“My goal for the Vuelta was to win a stage. Rodriguez is very strong and I think he’s the favourite for the overall victory. I have the condition to do something good but I haven’t won any small stage race yet. I must improve gradually first.”

Another hot day in the saddle

Yet again the riders spent another hot day in the saddle under the Spanish sun. And it didn't take long for a group to get together as the peloton tried to handle the heat.

Only 16 km into the day, Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R), Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Andalucia-CajaSur), Dario Cataldo (QuickStep) and Dominik Roels (Milram) took off and successfully formed the move of the day. The foursome quickly built up a lead of up to seven minutes.

The stage started out flat, but after 25 km the climbing started. The first ranked climb of the day was the Alto de Zafarraya, which baked under a temperate of 32°C as the four opened a 5:40 gap.

The Omega Pharma-Lotto riders did their duty for overall leader Philippe Gilbert and lead the chase the whole day. The gap started coming down by the time the leaders hit the day's second climb, the Alto de Montefrio. With less than 40 km to go, Katusha joined in the work, convinced that the difficult late climb and then the steep finish would be too tough for Gilbert but perfect for second-place Joaquim Rodriguez.

The last ranked climb of the day was the Alto de Valdepeñas de Jaén, a long climb which crested only 7.8km before the finish. The climb made the first significant cut of the day, as the peloton split, not once but several times. A 23-man front group formed, which included Gilbert, Fränk Schleck, Denis Menchov, Igor Anton, Vincenzo Nibali and Rodriguez – but not Sastre.

The group caught the four escapees on the climb, and shot down the decent, with Sastre leading the chase group. But as Anton and the others fought for the stage victory, Sastre continued to lose time all the way to the finish.

Sastre tried to shrug of the time loss but his overall chances at the Vuelta seem compromised after just four stages.

Full Results 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5:00:29 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:01 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:05 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:08 7 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:12 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 9 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:00:19 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 12 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 14 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 15 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 16 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:28 17 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:36 18 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 19 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 20 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 21 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:28 23 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:01:31 24 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:01:34 25 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 26 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 27 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 28 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 29 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 30 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:41 31 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:42 32 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:45 33 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 34 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:01:52 35 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 36 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:01:54 38 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:11 39 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 40 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:02:44 41 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:48 42 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 43 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:03:03 44 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:03:05 45 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:03:08 46 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:03:09 47 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:12 48 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:14 49 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 50 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 51 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:17 52 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:28 53 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:00 54 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:04:30 55 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:05:18 56 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:05:29 57 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:05:35 58 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 59 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 60 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 61 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 62 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 63 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 65 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 66 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 67 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 68 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:06:13 69 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:08:00 70 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:26 71 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 72 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 74 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:08:36 76 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:08:44 77 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 78 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:08:53 79 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:09:03 80 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:09:50 81 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:09:51 82 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 83 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 84 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 85 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 86 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 87 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 88 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 89 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 90 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 91 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 92 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 93 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 94 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 95 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 96 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 97 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 98 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 99 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 100 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:10:15 101 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:11:09 102 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 103 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:12:23 104 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 105 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 106 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 107 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:12:34 108 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 0:14:36 109 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 110 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 111 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 112 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 113 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 115 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 116 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 117 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 118 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 119 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 120 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 121 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 122 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 123 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 124 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 125 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 126 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 127 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 128 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 129 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 130 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 131 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 132 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 133 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 134 Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky 135 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 136 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 137 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 138 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 139 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 140 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 141 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 142 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 143 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 144 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 145 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 146 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 147 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 148 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 149 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 150 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 151 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 152 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 153 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 154 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 155 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 156 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 157 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 158 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 159 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 0:14:59 160 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:16:41 161 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:19:46 162 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 163 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 164 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 165 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 166 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 167 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 168 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 169 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 170 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 171 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 172 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 173 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 174 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky 175 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 176 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 177 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 178 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 179 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 180 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 181 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 182 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 183 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 184 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky 185 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 186 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 187 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 188 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 189 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 190 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 191 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky 0:25:14 192 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 193 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions DNF Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia

Points - Valdepeñas de Jaén, 183.8km 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 16 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 14 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 7 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 9 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 8 9 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 7 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 6 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 5 12 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 4 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 3 14 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 2 15 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 1

Sprint 1 - Intermedio 1, 64km 1 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 4 pts 2 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 3 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Alcalá la Real, 153.1km 1 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 4 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 2 3 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Zafarraya (Cat. 2) 56km 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 5 pts 2 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 3 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Montefrío (Cat. 3) 122km 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 3 pts 2 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 3 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Valdepeñas de Jaén (Cat. 2) 176km 1 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 pts 2 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Teams 1 Caisse d'Epargne 15:02:17 2 Team Katusha 0:01:15 3 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:01:25 4 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:38 5 Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:03 6 Cervelo Test Team 0:04:31 7 Liquigas - Doimo 0:04:47 8 AG2R - La Mondiale 9 Xacobeo Galicia 0:06:38 10 Astana 0:08:10 11 Lampre - Farese Vini 0:08:15 12 Rabobank 0:08:23 13 Team Milram 0:08:39 14 FDJ 0:10:56 15 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:11:54 16 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:13:14 17 Garmin - Transitions 0:15:56 18 Team Saxo Bank 0:17:19 19 Quick Step 0:19:11 20 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:19:54 21 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:31:27 22 Footon - Servetto 0:33:51

General classification after stage 4 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13:56:30 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:10 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:12 5 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:16 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:29 7 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:49 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:50 9 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:00:54 10 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:55 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:58 12 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:01 13 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:11 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:19 16 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:21 17 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:24 18 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:33 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:08 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:14 22 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:15 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:17 24 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:19 25 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:02:20 26 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:27 27 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:28 28 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:30 29 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:02:40 30 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:54 31 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:01 32 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:03:09 33 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:15 34 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:03:17 35 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:03:18 36 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:26 37 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 38 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:33 39 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:56 40 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:59 41 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:04:01 42 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:09 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:33 44 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:04:50 45 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:58 46 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:05:01 47 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:05:03 48 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:05:30 49 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:31 50 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:05:44 51 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:06:12 52 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:27 53 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:06:39 54 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:06:45 55 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:06:58 56 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:07:10 57 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:07:52 58 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:08:13 59 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:09:02 60 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:10:17 61 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:10:24 62 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:10:41 63 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:10:43 64 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:52 65 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:54 66 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:13:13 67 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:17 68 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:13:38 69 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:14:59 70 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:15:12 71 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:15:40 72 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 73 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:42 74 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:57 75 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:16:09 76 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:16:47 77 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:50 78 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:17:01 79 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 80 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:17:28 81 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:17:43 82 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:19:50 83 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:19:53 84 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:19:57 85 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:09 86 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:20:53 87 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:21:14 88 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:21:15 89 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 90 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:21:17 91 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky 0:21:29 92 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:21:38 93 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:22:51 94 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:23:12 95 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:24:38 96 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:24:45 97 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:25:40 98 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:25:47 99 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:25:56 100 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:26:02 101 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:26:05 102 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:26:07 103 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:26:47 104 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:12 105 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:27:33 106 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:58 107 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:29:01 108 Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky 0:29:12 109 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:29:17 110 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:29:21 111 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:29:26 112 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:29:41 113 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:29:43 114 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 115 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:30:19 116 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:30:41 117 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:31:10 118 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:31:40 119 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:31:51 120 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:31:55 121 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:33:53 122 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:33:56 123 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:33:57 124 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:34:04 125 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:06 126 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:34:12 127 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:34:18 128 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:34:19 129 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:34:21 130 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:34:37 131 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:34:57 132 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 0:35:25 133 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:35:33 134 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:36:16 135 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:36:41 136 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:38:14 137 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:38:17 138 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:38:30 139 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 0:39:16 140 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:39:22 141 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 0:39:37 142 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 143 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:39:47 144 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 145 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:39:50 146 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:51 147 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 0:39:54 148 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 149 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:39:55 150 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:40:00 151 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 152 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:40:03 153 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:40:05 154 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:40:08 155 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:40:10 156 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 157 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 0:40:13 158 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:40:20 159 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:40:34 160 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 161 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:40:39 162 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 0:40:42 163 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 0:41:20 164 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:43:09 165 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:43:27 166 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:43:45 167 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:43:54 168 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:44:35 169 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 0:44:47 170 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:44:56 171 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:45:01 172 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:45:10 173 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:45:11 174 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:14 175 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky 0:45:15 176 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:45:23 177 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 178 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 179 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 0:45:25 180 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:45:26 181 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:45:36 182 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:45:38 183 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:45:53 184 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:46:01 185 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 186 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:46:06 187 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:46:30 188 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:47:42 189 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:50:55 190 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky 0:51:30 191 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:55:21 192 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1:01:32 193 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 1:09:58

Points classification 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 34 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 34 5 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 25 6 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 20 7 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 18 8 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 17 9 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 16 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 16 11 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 12 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 14 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 12 15 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 11 16 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 17 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 19 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 9 20 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 21 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 8 22 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 7 23 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 24 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 6 25 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 6 26 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 6 27 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 28 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 29 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 5 30 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 5 31 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 4 32 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 4 33 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3 34 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 3 35 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 37 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 38 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 39 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 40 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 2 41 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 42 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 1 43 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1

Mountains classification 1 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 13 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 6 4 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 5 6 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 7 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 8 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 9 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3 10 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 2 11 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 12 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 14 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 15 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combativity classification 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 pts 2 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 95 3 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 109 4 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 120 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 122 6 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 129