Anton wins on climb to Valdepeñas de Jaén

Gilbert keeps lead but Sastre loses time

Image 1 of 77

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins stage four to Valdepeñas de Jaén.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins stage four to Valdepeñas de Jaén.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 77

Simon Gerrans (Sky)

Simon Gerrans (Sky)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 77

Team Katusha masses at the front of the peloton.

Team Katusha masses at the front of the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 77

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) leads the combativity classification.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) leads the combativity classification.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 77

The peloton en route to Valdepeñas de Jaén in stage four.

The peloton en route to Valdepeñas de Jaén in stage four.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 77

The peloton tackles a climb during stage four.

The peloton tackles a climb during stage four.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 77

Fabian Cancellara awaits the start of stage four.

Fabian Cancellara awaits the start of stage four.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 77

David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne) gave his all on the final climb.

David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne) gave his all on the final climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 77

Marzio Bruseghin's (Caisse d'Epargne) expression shows how tough that final climb was.

Marzio Bruseghin's (Caisse d'Epargne) expression shows how tough that final climb was.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 77

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had to suffer to take the win today.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had to suffer to take the win today.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 77

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) has been in fine form in this Vuelta so far

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) has been in fine form in this Vuelta so far
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 77

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) has been in fine form in this Vuelta so far

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) has been in fine form in this Vuelta so far
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 77

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) gave his all in the finale.

Joaquím Rodríguez (Katusha) gave his all in the finale.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 77

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) after the finish

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) after the finish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 77

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) gave another demonstration of his form on today's stage.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) gave another demonstration of his form on today's stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 77

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates a fine victory.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates a fine victory.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 77

Igor Anton's (Euskaltel-Euskadi) acceleration caused chaos behind.

Igor Anton's (Euskaltel-Euskadi) acceleration caused chaos behind.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 77

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) takes the plaudits at the end of stage four.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) takes the plaudits at the end of stage four.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 77

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) crosses the line.

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) crosses the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 77

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) was exhausted at the finish.

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) was exhausted at the finish.
(Image credit: Jeff Jones, Shane Stokes, and Mark Zalewski)
Image 21 of 77

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) on the road to Valdepeñas de Jaén

Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d'Epargne) on the road to Valdepeñas de Jaén
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 77

to the victor the spoils. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in festive mood on the podium.

to the victor the spoils. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) in festive mood on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 77

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) now leads the points classification.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) now leads the points classification.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 77

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) leads the combined classification

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) leads the combined classification
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 77

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) defended his overall lead successfully.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) defended his overall lead successfully.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 77

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates on the podium

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 77

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took victory in Valdepeñas de Jaén

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took victory in Valdepeñas de Jaén
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 77

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) at the end of the stage.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) at the end of the stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 77

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) at the finish in Valdepeñas de Jaén.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) at the finish in Valdepeñas de Jaén.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 77

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) timed his effort to perfection.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) timed his effort to perfection.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 77

A delighted Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) holds up his winners trophy.

A delighted Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) holds up his winners trophy.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 77

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) accepts the applause on the podium.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) accepts the applause on the podium.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 77

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) with Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) for company.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) with Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) for company.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 77

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) couldn't quite close the gap to Igor Anton.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha), Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) couldn't quite close the gap to Igor Anton.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 77

Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi) before the start.

Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi) before the start.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 77

Perrig Quemeneur (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom) pictured before the off.

Perrig Quemeneur (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom) pictured before the off.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 77

Cofidis' Arnaud Labbe ahead of another tough day at the Vuelta.

Cofidis' Arnaud Labbe ahead of another tough day at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 77

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) ready for another day in the saddle.

Tony Gallopin (Cofidis) ready for another day in the saddle.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 77

A pensive Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) waits for the stage to get under way.

A pensive Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) waits for the stage to get under way.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 77

The Euskaltel-Euskadi boys ready for road. Note stage winner Igor Anton (71).

The Euskaltel-Euskadi boys ready for road. Note stage winner Igor Anton (71).
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 77

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) was back in regular colours today after losing the red jersey on the road to Malaga.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) was back in regular colours today after losing the red jersey on the road to Malaga.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 77

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) at the sign on this morning.

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) at the sign on this morning.
(Image credit: Jeff Jones, Shane Stokes, and Mark Zalewski)
Image 43 of 77

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) defended his red jersey valiantly.

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) defended his red jersey valiantly.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 77

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) is chased by Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) on the final climb to the line.

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) is chased by Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) on the final climb to the line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 77

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) with teammate Enrique Mata and Stuart O'Grady (Saxo BanK) on stage four of the Vuelta

Manuel Cardoso (Footon-Servetto) with teammate Enrique Mata and Stuart O'Grady (Saxo BanK) on stage four of the Vuelta
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 77

Jose Alberto Benitez (Footon-Servetto) tackles the tough final climb to Valdepeñas de Jaén.

Jose Alberto Benitez (Footon-Servetto) tackles the tough final climb to Valdepeñas de Jaén.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 77

Jose Alberto Benitez (Footon-Servetto) pressing on in the finale.

Jose Alberto Benitez (Footon-Servetto) pressing on in the finale.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 77

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 49 of 77

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) suffers on the final climb.

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) suffers on the final climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 50 of 77

Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne) hung on in there for 14th on the stage.

Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne) hung on in there for 14th on the stage.
(Image credit: Armin Kuestenbrueck)
Image 51 of 77

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) came in 36 seconds down.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) and Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) came in 36 seconds down.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 52 of 77

David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne) was in the mix in the finale.

David Arroyo (Caisse d'Epargne) was in the mix in the finale.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 53 of 77

An explosive finish like this one didn't suit Fränk Schleck's (Saxo Bank) characteristics.

An explosive finish like this one didn't suit Fränk Schleck's (Saxo Bank) characteristics.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 54 of 77

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) impressed en route to a top 10 place on the stage.

Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) impressed en route to a top 10 place on the stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 55 of 77

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) knew that today's stage would not be to his liking.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) knew that today's stage would not be to his liking.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 56 of 77

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) is Luxembourg national champion.

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) is Luxembourg national champion.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 57 of 77

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) before the start in Malaga.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) before the start in Malaga.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 58 of 77

The riders signed on under blue skies in Malaga.

The riders signed on under blue skies in Malaga.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 59 of 77

Facing into another day in the saddle at the Vuelta.

Facing into another day in the saddle at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 60 of 77

High temperatures were the order of the day once again at the Vuelta.

High temperatures were the order of the day once again at the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 61 of 77

Andrey Kashechkin (Lampre-Farnese Vini) has recently returned from suspension.

Andrey Kashechkin (Lampre-Farnese Vini) has recently returned from suspension.
(Image credit: Bobby Julich)
Image 62 of 77

Andrey Kashechkin (Lampre-Farnese Vini) before the start in Malaga.

Andrey Kashechkin (Lampre-Farnese Vini) before the start in Malaga.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 63 of 77

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 64 of 77

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was a somewhat controversial starter at this year's Vuelta.

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was a somewhat controversial starter at this year's Vuelta.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 65 of 77

Johann Tschopp (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom) and Kasper Klostergaard (Saxo Bank) ride to the start line in Malaga.

Johann Tschopp (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom) and Kasper Klostergaard (Saxo Bank) ride to the start line in Malaga.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 66 of 77

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) is one of the favourites for overall victory.

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) is one of the favourites for overall victory.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 67 of 77

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) is at the Vuelta to build for the Worlds.

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) is at the Vuelta to build for the Worlds.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 68 of 77

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) was a fine second place on the stage.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) was a fine second place on the stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 69 of 77

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) checks his bike ahead of the stage.

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) checks his bike ahead of the stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 70 of 77

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) can't have been looking forward to the climb at the finish.

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) can't have been looking forward to the climb at the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 71 of 77

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) speaks to the press before the stage.

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) speaks to the press before the stage.
(Image credit: Chris Eatough)
Image 72 of 77

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is enjoying his spell in red.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) is enjoying his spell in red.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 73 of 77

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was leading a grand tour for the first time in his career.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was leading a grand tour for the first time in his career.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 74 of 77

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) looking forward to his first day in red.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) looking forward to his first day in red.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 75 of 77

Vuelta leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) salutes the crowd.

Vuelta leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) salutes the crowd.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 76 of 77

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rolls out of Malaga in red.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rolls out of Malaga in red.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 77 of 77

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) at the start in Malaga.

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) at the start in Malaga.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The steep climb to the finish of stage four at Valdepeñas de Jaén inspired some aggressive racing for a second day at the Vuelta, with Basque climber Igor Anton proving he was the strongest, with a long and powerful surge to the line.

With huge crowds packed along the roadside and the gradient hitting 23% at one point, the one-kilometre climb to the line was a Spanish equivalent of the Mur de Huy used in the Fleche-Wallonne classic.

Anton attacked half way up the climb and quickly got a gap as he spin a gear to fight the gradient. He faded insight of the line but hung on to win ahead of Italy's Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) and Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia).

Just behind them were Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto). Gilbert won and took the race lead on the climb to the finish in Marbella on Monday but had to dig much deeper to hold onto his lead this time.

He kept the red jersey but was so tired; he almost fell into the barriers after crossing the line.

The USA's Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) again impressed despite the tough finale of the stage, finishing sixth, at eight seconds. Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) also rode well and was eighth at 12 seconds. Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) was 13th and Denis Menchov (Rabobank) also hung on to finish in the front group but were 19 seconds down on Anton.

Gilbert now leads Anton by ten seconds in the general classification, with Rodriguez third, also at ten seconds. Nibali is fourth at 12 seconds and Velits is fifth at 16 seconds. Van Garderen is sixth overall, at 29 seconds.

The big loser of the day was Spain's Carlos Sastre Cervelo TestTeam). The 2008 Tour de France winner threw his hat into the ring as a possible overall contender before the start but struggled on the late climb of the stage. The little Spaniard cracked before the summit, and with nobody to help him chase, he lost time as a select front group dived down to the finish and then blasted up to he finish.

Spain still had something to celebrate, with Anton gave the host nation its first victory at this year’s Vuelta.

“I did the right thing by coming here one and half month ago to reconnoitre the end of today’s stage,” Anton said.

“I knew I had to stay relaxed on the downhill of the Alto de Valdepeñas even though I was worried by the attacks of Vincenzo Nibali and Luis Leon Sanchez. Fortunately they were brought back and my teammate Mikel Nieve did a fantastic job, helping me stay in the best position before the finishing climb.”

“I remembered the finale of the Flèche-Wallonne where I made the mistake of attacking too early this year. It was a useful defeat because I’ve learned what not to do in these circumstances. I didn’t panic when I saw Uran and then Rodriguez attack. I calculated my effort pretty well, although I was afraid of Nibali passing me at the very end.”

Despite his success, Anton played down his chances of overall victory at this year’s Vuelta.

“My goal for the Vuelta was to win a stage. Rodriguez is very strong and I think he’s the favourite for the overall victory. I have the condition to do something good but I haven’t won any small stage race yet. I must improve gradually first.”

Another hot day in the saddle

Yet again the riders spent another hot day in the saddle under the Spanish sun. And it didn't take long for a group to get together as the peloton tried to handle the heat.

Only 16 km into the day, Guillaume Bonnafond (AG2R), Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Andalucia-CajaSur), Dario Cataldo (QuickStep) and Dominik Roels (Milram) took off and successfully formed the move of the day. The foursome quickly built up a lead of up to seven minutes.

The stage started out flat, but after 25 km the climbing started. The first ranked climb of the day was the Alto de Zafarraya, which baked under a temperate of 32°C as the four opened a 5:40 gap.

The Omega Pharma-Lotto riders did their duty for overall leader Philippe Gilbert and lead the chase the whole day. The gap started coming down by the time the leaders hit the day's second climb, the Alto de Montefrio. With less than 40 km to go, Katusha joined in the work, convinced that the difficult late climb and then the steep finish would be too tough for Gilbert but perfect for second-place Joaquim Rodriguez.

The last ranked climb of the day was the Alto de Valdepeñas de Jaén, a long climb which crested only 7.8km before the finish. The climb made the first significant cut of the day, as the peloton split, not once but several times. A 23-man front group formed, which included Gilbert, Fränk Schleck, Denis Menchov, Igor Anton, Vincenzo Nibali and Rodriguez – but not Sastre.

The group caught the four escapees on the climb, and shot down the decent, with Sastre leading the chase group. But as Anton and the others fought for the stage victory, Sastre continued to lose time all the way to the finish.

Sastre tried to shrug of the time loss but his overall chances at the Vuelta seem compromised after just four stages.

Full Results
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5:00:29
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:01
3Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:05
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:08
7Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:12
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
9Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:00:19
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
12David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
13Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
14Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
15Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
16Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:00:28
17Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:36
18Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
19Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
20Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
21Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
22Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:28
23Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:01:31
24David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:01:34
25Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
26Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
27Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
28Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
29Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
30David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:41
31Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:01:42
32Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:45
33Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
34Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:01:52
35Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
36Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
37Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:01:54
38David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:11
39Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
40Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:02:44
41Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:48
42Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
43Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:03:03
44Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:03:05
45Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:03:08
46Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:03:09
47Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:12
48Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:03:14
49Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
50Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
51Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:03:17
52Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:03:28
53Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:00
54Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:04:30
55Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:05:18
56Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:05:29
57Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:05:35
58Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
59Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
60Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
61Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
62Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
63Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
65Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
66Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
67Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
68Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:06:13
69Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:08:00
70Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:26
71Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
72Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
74Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
75Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:08:36
76Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:08:44
77Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
78Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:08:53
79Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:09:03
80Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:09:50
81Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:09:51
82Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
83Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
84Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
85Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
86Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
87Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
88Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
89Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
90Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
91Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
92Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
93Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
94Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
95Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
96Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
97Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
98Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
99Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
100Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:10:15
101Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:11:09
102Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
103Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:12:23
104Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
105Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
106Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
107Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:12:34
108David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions0:14:36
109Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
110Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
111Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
112Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
113Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
114David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
115Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
116Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
117Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
118Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
119Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
120Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
121Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
122Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
123Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
124Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
125Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
126Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
127Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
128Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
129Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
130Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
131Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
132Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
133Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
134Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky
135Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
136Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
137Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
138Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
139Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
140Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
141Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
142Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
143Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
144Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
145David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
146Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
147Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
148Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
149Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
150Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
151Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
152William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
153Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
154Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
155Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
156Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
157Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
158Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
159Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team0:14:59
160Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:16:41
161Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:19:46
162Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
163Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
164Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
165Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
166Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
167Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
168Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
169Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
170Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
171Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
172Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
173Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
174Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
175Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
176Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
177Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
178Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
179Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
180Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
181Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
182Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
183Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
184Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
185Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
186Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
187Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
188Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
189Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
190Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
191Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky0:25:14
192Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
193David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
DNFBernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia

Points - Valdepeñas de Jaén, 183.8km
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
3Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia16
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha14
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
7Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia9
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale8
9Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne7
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne6
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank5
12David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne4
13Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank3
14Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne2
15Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team1

Sprint 1 - Intermedio 1, 64km
1Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram4pts
2Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
3Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Alcalá la Real, 153.1km
1Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur4pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step2
3Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Alto de Zafarraya (Cat. 2) 56km
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step5pts
2Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
3Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Montefrío (Cat. 3) 122km
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step3pts
2Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
3Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Valdepeñas de Jaén (Cat. 2) 176km
1Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5pts
2Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Teams
1Caisse d'Epargne15:02:17
2Team Katusha0:01:15
3Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:25
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:38
5Team HTC - Columbia0:02:03
6Cervelo Test Team0:04:31
7Liquigas - Doimo0:04:47
8AG2R - La Mondiale
9Xacobeo Galicia0:06:38
10Astana0:08:10
11Lampre - Farese Vini0:08:15
12Rabobank0:08:23
13Team Milram0:08:39
14FDJ0:10:56
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:11:54
16Andalucia - Cajasur0:13:14
17Garmin - Transitions0:15:56
18Team Saxo Bank0:17:19
19Quick Step0:19:11
20BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:19:54
21Sky Professional Cycling Team0:31:27
22Footon - Servetto0:33:51

General classification after stage 4
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13:56:30
2Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:10
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:12
5Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:16
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:29
7Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:49
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:50
9Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:00:54
10Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:55
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:58
12David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:01
13Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:11
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:19
16Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:21
17Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:24
18Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:33
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:02:08
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:14
22Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:02:15
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:17
24Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:19
25Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:02:20
26Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:27
27Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:02:28
28David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:30
29Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:02:40
30Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:54
31Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:01
32Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:03:09
33Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:15
34David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:03:17
35David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:03:18
36Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:26
37Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
38Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:33
39Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:03:56
40Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:59
41Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:04:01
42Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:04:09
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:04:33
44Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:04:50
45Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:04:58
46Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:05:01
47Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:05:03
48Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:05:30
49Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:31
50Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:05:44
51Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:12
52Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:27
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:06:39
54Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:06:45
55Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:06:58
56Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:07:10
57Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:07:52
58Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:13
59Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:09:02
60Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:10:17
61Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:10:24
62Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:10:41
63Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:10:43
64Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:52
65Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:54
66Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:13:13
67Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:17
68Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:13:38
69Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:14:59
70Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:15:12
71Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:15:40
72Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
73Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:42
74Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:57
75Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:16:09
76Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:16:47
77Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:50
78Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:17:01
79Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
80Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:17:28
81Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:17:43
82Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:19:50
83Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:19:53
84Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:19:57
85Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:09
86Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:20:53
87Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:21:14
88Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:21:15
89Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
90Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:21:17
91Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky0:21:29
92Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:21:38
93Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:22:51
94Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:23:12
95Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:24:38
96Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:24:45
97Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:25:40
98Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:25:47
99Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:25:56
100Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:26:02
101Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:26:05
102Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:26:07
103Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:26:47
104Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:12
105Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:27:33
106Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:28:58
107Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:29:01
108Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky0:29:12
109Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:29:17
110Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:29:21
111Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:29:26
112Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:29:41
113Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:29:43
114Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
115Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:30:19
116Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:30:41
117Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:31:10
118Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:31:40
119Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:31:51
120Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:31:55
121Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:33:53
122Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:33:56
123Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:33:57
124Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:34:04
125Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:06
126Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:34:12
127William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:34:18
128Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:34:19
129Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:34:21
130Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:34:37
131Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:34:57
132Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ0:35:25
133Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:35:33
134Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:36:16
135Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:36:41
136Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:38:14
137Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:38:17
138Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:38:30
139Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team0:39:16
140Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:39:22
141Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia0:39:37
142Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
143Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:39:47
144Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
145Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:39:50
146Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:39:51
147David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions0:39:54
148Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
149Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:39:55
150Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:40:00
151Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
152Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia0:40:03
153Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:40:05
154Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:40:08
155Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:40:10
156Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
157Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team0:40:13
158Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:40:20
159Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:40:34
160David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
161Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:40:39
162Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team0:40:42
163Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions0:41:20
164Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:43:09
165David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:43:27
166Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:43:45
167Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:43:54
168Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia0:44:35
169Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia0:44:47
170Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:44:56
171Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:45:01
172Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:45:10
173Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:45:11
174Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:14
175Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky0:45:15
176Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:45:23
177Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
178Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
179Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team0:45:25
180Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:45:26
181Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:45:36
182Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:45:38
183Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:45:53
184Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:46:01
185Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
186Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:46:06
187Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:46:30
188Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:47:42
189David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:50:55
190Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky0:51:30
191Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:55:21
192Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1:01:32
193Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions1:09:58

Points classification
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto37
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha34
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo34
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ25
6Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia20
7Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale18
8Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia17
9Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions16
10Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia16
11Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank14
12Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
13Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
14Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto12
15Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur11
16David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
17Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
19Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne9
20Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
21Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram8
22Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha7
23Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
24Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step6
25Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank6
26Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne6
27Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
28Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5
29Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha5
30Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne5
31Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram4
32Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ4
33Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3
34Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne3
35Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
36Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
37Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
38Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
39Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
40Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step2
41Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
42Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step1
43Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1

Mountains classification
1Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia13pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne6
4Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram5
6Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
7Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
8Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
9Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3
10Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ2
11Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
12Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
14Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
15Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combativity classification
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21pts
2Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale95
3Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi109
4Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur120
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step122
6Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur129

Teams classification
1Caisse d'Epargne41:23:24
2Team Katusha0:01:05
3Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:18
4Team HTC - Columbia0:01:48
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:56
6Cervelo Test Team0:04:36
7Liquigas - Doimo0:04:50
8AG2R - La Mondiale0:07:19
9Xacobeo Galicia0:08:15
10Lampre - Farese Vini0:08:32
11Astana0:09:37
12Rabobank0:09:49
13Team Milram0:10:50
14FDJ0:12:24
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:24:01
16Andalucia - Cajasur0:25:05
17BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:29:10
18Garmin - Transitions0:30:15
19Team Saxo Bank0:31:12
20Quick Step0:43:47
21Sky Professional Cycling Team0:45:47
22Footon - Servetto1:08:30

