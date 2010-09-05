Trending

Image 1 of 29

David Lopez (Caisse d’Epargne) takes a solo victory in the Vuelta's ninth stage.

David Lopez (Caisse d’Epargne) takes a solo victory in the Vuelta's ninth stage.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 29

Italian coach Paolo Bettini was on hand to keep an eye on his riders' form.

Italian coach Paolo Bettini was on hand to keep an eye on his riders' form.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 3 of 29

Paolo Bettini at the stage finish in Alcoy.

Paolo Bettini at the stage finish in Alcoy.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 29

David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) salutes from the podium in Alcoy after his Vuelta stage victory.

David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) salutes from the podium in Alcoy after his Vuelta stage victory.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 29

David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) was full value for his win.

David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) was full value for his win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 6 of 29

David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) was a gallant stage winner.

David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) was a gallant stage winner.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 7 of 29

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was relieved to hold on to his overall alead.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was relieved to hold on to his overall alead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 29

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) is aiming for a third win in the mountains classification.

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) is aiming for a third win in the mountains classification.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 29

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) is the dangerman at this Vuelta, lying just 2 seconds off the overall lead.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) is the dangerman at this Vuelta, lying just 2 seconds off the overall lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 29

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) in the white jersey on the podium in Alcoy.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) in the white jersey on the podium in Alcoy.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 29

The Vuelta bunch has faced blue skies and rolling terrain all week.

The Vuelta bunch has faced blue skies and rolling terrain all week.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 29

The bunch finished over seven minutes behind the breakaway.

The bunch finished over seven minutes behind the breakaway.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 29

The peloton faced no fewer than seven climbs on a tough stage to Alcoy.

The peloton faced no fewer than seven climbs on a tough stage to Alcoy.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 29

Vuelta leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) feels the strain of defending the red jersey.

Vuelta leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) feels the strain of defending the red jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 29

Joaguin Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the sprint at the head of the peloton for 15th place, but was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat race leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi).

Joaguin Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the sprint at the head of the peloton for 15th place, but was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat race leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 29

Nicolas Roche (Ag2R), Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and race leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) sprint for 15th place.

Nicolas Roche (Ag2R), Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and race leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) sprint for 15th place.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 29

David Moncoutié (Cofidis) was in the race winning break for the second straight day, but couldn't pull off back-to-back stage wins.

David Moncoutié (Cofidis) was in the race winning break for the second straight day, but couldn't pull off back-to-back stage wins.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 29

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) finishes third in stage nine.

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) finishes third in stage nine.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 29

Stage nine runner-up Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) finished six seconds down on Lopez.

Stage nine runner-up Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) finished six seconds down on Lopez.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 29

David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) wins for the first time in 2010.

David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) wins for the first time in 2010.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 29

David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) wins stage nine in Alcoy, holding off the late charge of Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo).

David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) wins stage nine in Alcoy, holding off the late charge of Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo).
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 29

David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) has time to celebrate his stage victory in Alcoy.

David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) has time to celebrate his stage victory in Alcoy.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 29

Vuelta leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Vuelta leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 29

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) at the finish in Alcoy.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) at the finish in Alcoy.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 29

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha), David Moncoutie (Cofidis) and Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) have attacked their breakaway companions.

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha), David Moncoutie (Cofidis) and Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) have attacked their breakaway companions.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 29

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was part of the 15-man break which decided stage nine.

Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was part of the 15-man break which decided stage nine.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 29

Eventual stage winner David Lopez (Caisse d’Epargne)

Eventual stage winner David Lopez (Caisse d’Epargne)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 29

Egoï Martinez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

Egoï Martinez (Euskaltel - Euskadi)
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 29

Euskaltel - Euskadi sets the pace at the front of the peloton for race leader Igor Anton.

Euskaltel - Euskadi sets the pace at the front of the peloton for race leader Igor Anton.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

A tired David Lopez (Caisse d’Epargne) held off the best attempts of Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) and Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) on the final drag to the finish line to take a well-deserved Vuelta a España stage victory in Alcoy.

The Spaniard was part of a 15-man breakaway that formed early on and then fragmented over the course of the stage’s seven categorised climbs. With the lead group reduced to five in the finale, the canny Lopez seized his opportunity with a clever attack on the descent of the Alto del Revolcat 5km from the finish and he managed to hold off the chasers on a testing climb to the finish line.

“I picked the right time to go alone and I suffered a lot to maintain my advantage until the finish line, but it was worth it,” Lopez said afterwards. “In the last kilometre I realized I couldn’t lose. The emotion this win generates is indescribable, I never imagined it could be so intense.”

Overall, Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) maintains his slender overall advantage over Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha). The Spanish duo arrived at the head of the main peloton, 7:02 behind the winner, as Rodriguez was again thwarted in his attempts to dislodge his compatriot in the final push to the line.

“I tried everything I could to gain time on Anton but It was impossible,” Rodriguez explained afterwards. “I’m disappointed, I really wanted to lead the Vuelta as the race will be in my home region of Catalonia on Tuesday.” For his part, Anton was relieved to hold on to the red jersey. “I’m just happy to hold my lead rather than let it go,” he said. “Maybe people expected more from Purito [Rodriguez] but he is still going very well.”

However, for much of the stage, it did seem as though Anton was destined to lose the red jersey, but to Jean-Christophe Péraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rather than Rodriguez. The Frenchman was present in the day’s main breakaway but was dropped under the impetus of David Moncoutié and Lopez in the stage finale. He eventually crossed the line in 7th place, 55 seconds back, which was ultimately sufficient to lift him to fifth place overall.

“I believed I could take the jersey today because I was aware of the gaps,” said Péraud, an Olympic mountain biker silver medallist. “It would have been great to have been paid back for all the effort I made today.”

An early break

The day’s main breakaway formed before the bunch reached the first of the climbs and the presence of race leader Anton’s teammate Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) ensured that the escapees’ day passes from the peloton would be rubber-stamped. Fourteen other riders managed to escape with Martinez: Oscar Pujol (Cervelo TestTeam), Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia-CajaSur), Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Perrig Quemeneur (Bbox), David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo), Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Carlos Barredo (Quick Step), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step), Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) and Gonzalo Rabunal (Xacobeo Galicia).

However, once the break’s advantage reached four minutes with 129km to go and Carlos Barredo moved into the overall lead on the road, mild alarm bells were sounded in the Euskaltel camp and the orange jerseys massed at the front of the bunch. Although they did little more than keep the gap at a manageable distance, their pursuit was ultimately sufficient to persuade Barredo to drop out of the breakaway in the final 60km so as not to jeopardise his teammate Cataldo’s hopes of going the distance, even if his director Wilfred Peters insisted that he was simply tired.

Meanwhile, at the rear of the peloton, Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was forced to abandon as a result of the injuries he sustained in a crash yesterday. “I’m very sad,” Petacchi said. “It’s a real pity to have to abandon the race just when I was starting to feel my legs beginning to turn better and better." The Italian sprinter is also facing in to a potentially career-threatening doping investigation in his home country and had already voiced his concerns that each day he races may be his last.

Back at the head of affairs, the irrepressible David Moncoutié was engaged in the pursuit of King of the Mountains points, although he found himself locked in a fierce and entertaining battle with Gonzalo Rabunal. The Xacobeo Galicia man was riding in stout defence of his teammate Serafin Martinez’s lead in the competition and while he didn't manage to prevent Moncoutié from moving into the jersey in Alcoy tonight, he did limit the damage by out-jumping the Frenchman on the climbs of the Alto de Guadalest, the Alto de Confrides and the Alto de Todons.

Nonetheless, yesterday’s victor Moncoutié was again pleased with his day’s work: “I rode well for the mountains classification and that remains my main target for the Vuelta. In the end today I paid for the effort I made yesterday.”

The plucky Rabunal followed through with his effort atop the Todons 51km from the line and opened up a gap of almost two minutes over the remnants of the breakaway and a lead of eight minutes over the peloton. On the next climb of the Torremanzanas, Vanendert attacked behind in an effort to bring back Rabunal and his move sparked a flurry of counter attacks in the breakaway group and whittled it down to just nine riders.

An attacking finale

Rabunal's bold bid for glory was eventually quashed on the climb of the Benfalim and he was deposited out the back of the break on the next climb of the Revolcat, along with Pujol. Lopez made his first attack at this point, jumping clear13km from the line. He was soon joined by Moncoutié and the duo worked well together to open up a gap. Meanwhile, Kreuziger, Martinez and Caruso formed a chasing trio of their own meaning that Péraud, the red jersey on the road, was forced to plough a lone furrow in his doomed bid to take over the overall lead.

The five up front came back together near the top of the climb and after Caruso’s telegraphed attack was shut down by Moncoutie, Lopez made his move on the descent with 5km to go. He immediately opened a lead of 20 seconds over the chasers, who couldn't agree on whose responsibility it was to lead the pursuit. Lopez exploited that hesitation to perfection and his gap proved to be enough to seal the win as he grinded his way up the final drag to the line.

After the stage, Lopez picked out Caruso and Kreuziger as the men he had feared most in the break, and they were the men who proved the strongest of his pursuers. Caruso made one final bid to get across in the final kilometre but he over-estimated his strength on the slope and was passed by Kreuziger in the finishing straight. The Czech had the flagging Lopez in his sights but it was too little, too late as the Caisse d’Epargne man held on to take a fine victory with six seconds to spare.

Kreuziger confessed that he had erred in failing to track Lopez’s initial move. “I made a mistake in letting the last guy Lopez go,” he said. “But it was a very demanding stage, the heat made our day even more difficult.” For his part, Caruso was annoyed that his move was pegged back straight away and Lopez’s counter-attack was not. “I’m disappointed,” he admitted. “Moncoutié went after me when I attacked and then he didn’t react when Lopez went.”

A little over seven minutes later, the peloton swept into the finishing straight, where Nicolas Roche (AG2R) battled it out for 15th place with Joaquin Rodriguez and Igor Anton. It certainly didn’t escape the Spanish duo’s attention, however, that Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) was glued to their wheels, serenely surveying the scene, and the Italian looms menacingly in 3rd place overall as the race reaches its first rest day. “I believe in Nibali for the overall win,” Anton admitted. “He’s looking fresh.”

Full Results
1David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne5:20:51
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:06
3Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:13
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:00:21
5Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:27
6Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:30
7Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:55
8Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:36
9Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:03:52
10Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:17
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:05:22
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:06:25
13Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:06:29
14Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:06:32
15Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:07:02
16Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
18Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
19Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
20Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
21Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
22Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
23Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
24Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
25Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
26Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
27Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
28Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
29Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
30Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:12
31David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
32Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
33Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
34Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
35Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:07:15
36Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
37Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
38Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:07:17
39Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:07:19
40David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
41Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
42Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
44Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
45Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
46Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
47Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
48Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
50Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
51Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
52Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:29
53Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:37
54Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
55Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
56Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
57Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
58Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:07:41
59Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:07:45
60Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
61Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:07:53
62Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
63Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
64Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:04
65Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:08:17
66Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:08:33
67Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:08:49
68Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
69Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:08
70Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:09:59
71Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
72Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:10:51
73Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
74Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
75Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:12:45
76Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
77Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
78Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:12:48
79Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
80Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
81Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:13:54
82Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
83Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
84Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
85Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
86Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
87Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
88Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
89Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:14:46
90Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
91Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
92Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
93Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:15:47
94Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
95Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:16:52
96Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:18
97Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:18:56
98Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
99David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
100Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
101Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
102Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
103Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
104Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
105Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
106Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
107Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
108Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
109Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
110Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
111Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
112Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
113Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
114Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:19:32
115Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
116Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
117Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
118Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
119Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
120Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
121William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
122Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
123Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
124Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
125Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
126Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
127David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
128Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
129Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:22:34
130Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
131Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
132Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:26:08
133Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
134Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
135Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
136Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
137Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
138Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
139Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
140Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
141Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
142Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
143Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
144Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
145Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
146Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
147Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
148Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
149Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
150Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
151Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
152Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
153David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
154Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
155Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
156Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
157Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
158Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
159Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
160Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
161Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
162Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
163Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
164Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
165Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
166Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
167Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
168David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
169Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
170Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
171Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
172Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
173Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
174Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
175Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
176Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
177Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
178Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
179Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
180Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
181Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
DNFFreddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
DNFPierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
DNFAlessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 - Ondara, 42.3km
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4pts
2Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana2
3Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1

Sprint 2 - La Nucia, 91.5km
1Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step4pts
2Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
3Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1

Points - Alcoy, 187.7km
1David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25pts
2Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo20
3Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha16
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne14
5Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale12
6Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
7Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
8Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
9Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
10Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step5
12Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana4
13Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
14Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
15Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Mountain 1 - Coll de Rates (Cat. 2) 67km
1Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3
3Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Guadalest (Cat. 2) 103km
1Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3
3Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Confrides (Cat. 3) 118km
1Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2
3Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Tudons (Cat. 2) 132km
1Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5pts
2Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team3
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1

Mountain 5 - Puerto de Torremanzanas (Cat. 2) 156km
1Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5pts
2Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team3
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1

Mountain 6 - Puerto de Benifallím (Cat. 3) 164km
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3pts
2Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
3David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1

Mountain 7 - Alto del Revolcat (Cat. 3) 181km
1Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2
3Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo1

Teams
1Omega Pharma - Lotto16:14:47
2Caisse d'Epargne0:01:50
3Team Katusha0:02:03
4AG2R - La Mondiale0:02:34
5Liquigas - Doimo0:02:39
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:22
7Xacobeo Galicia0:04:36
8Cervelo Test Team0:05:42
9Astana0:08:47
10Rabobank0:09:35
11Team Saxo Bank0:09:52
12Garmin - Transitions0:10:03
13Lampre - Farese Vini0:10:12
14Quick Step0:14:43
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:14:45
16FDJ0:16:14
17Team HTC - Columbia0:16:36
18Andalucia - Cajasur0:19:00
19Team Milram0:19:56
20BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:21:49
21Footon - Servetto0:30:35

General classification after stage 9
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi37:56:42
2Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:02
4Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:42
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:52
6Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:15
7Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:18
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:01:19
9Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:22
10Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:26
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:38
13Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:47
14Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:52
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:55
16Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:57
17Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:02:11
18David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:15
19Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:21
20Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:03:29
21David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:03:31
22David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:34
23Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:37
24Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:08
25Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:04:25
26David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:04:58
27Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:16
28Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:17
29Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:05:39
30Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:05:56
31Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:02
32Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:06:04
33Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:08
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:06:36
35Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:06:39
36Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:07:13
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:07:18
38Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:07:52
39Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:10:46
40Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:48
41Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:11:04
42Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:11:32
43Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:12:04
44Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:12:45
45Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:12:50
46Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:19
47Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:15:58
48Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:16:03
49Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:16:14
50Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:17:07
51Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:17:19
52Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:17:43
53Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:18:16
54Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:45
55Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:21:12
56Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:55
57Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:13
58Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:25:02
59Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:25:07
60Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:25:16
61Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:26:11
62Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:55
63Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:27:34
64Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:28:26
65Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:29:53
66Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:31:10
67Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:31:47
68Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:32:29
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:33:01
70Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:33:30
71Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:33:42
72Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:35:06
73Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:35:57
74Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:36:21
75Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:36:23
76Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:37:06
77Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:37:16
78Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:38:14
79Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:38:23
80Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:38:26
81Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:40:22
82Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:40:39
83Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:41:21
84Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:41:22
85Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:42:18
86Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:42:40
87Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:43:25
88Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:44:13
89Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:44:58
90Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:45:09
91Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:45:11
92Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:45:16
93Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:45:40
94Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:48:25
95Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:48:43
96Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:49:04
97Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:49:07
98Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:50:09
99Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:51:09
100Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:51:10
101Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:52:27
102Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:54:42
103Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:55:28
104Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:56:06
105Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:57:30
106Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:58:27
107Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:59:20
108Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1:00:43
109Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram1:01:35
110Allan Davis (Aus) Astana1:01:37
111Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:02:13
112Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:02:17
113Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:02:54
114Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:03:11
115Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:04:06
116Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1:04:07
117Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:05:05
118Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:05:27
119Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:05:42
120Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:07:12
121Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram1:07:38
122Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:08:08
123Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team1:08:54
124Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ1:09:57
125Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto1:10:41
126Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:10:51
127William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:11:26
128Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:11:46
129Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia1:11:55
130Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto1:12:14
131Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team1:13:49
132Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:14:44
133Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team1:15:02
134Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step1:16:04
135David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions1:16:59
136Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank1:17:22
137Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:17:34
138Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:18:03
139David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:18:36
140Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ1:19:30
141Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ1:20:37
142Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:20:41
143Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:22:25
144Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions1:22:27
145Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:22:39
146Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia1:22:52
147Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ1:22:54
148Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:22:58
149Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ1:23:34
150Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank1:23:55
151Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1:24:45
152Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:24:48
153Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1:25:01
154Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank1:25:08
155Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:25:29
156Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank1:25:35
157Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:25:44
158Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step1:26:02
159Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:26:52
160Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:27:10
161Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step1:27:44
162Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram1:28:44
163Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:30:36
164David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:31:30
165Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia1:31:49
166Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions1:32:24
167Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia1:34:30
168Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:34:43
169Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia1:35:04
170David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto1:35:08
171Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur1:35:51
172Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
173Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:36:04
174Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team1:36:14
175Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha1:36:50
176Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha1:36:52
177Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1:40:06
178Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1:41:45
179Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1:50:21
180Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:50:32
181Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions2:05:58

Points classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia56pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions53
3Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi50
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto50
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha47
6David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne45
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo44
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ33
9Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo28
11Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini28
12Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram26
13David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
14Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team25
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale25
16Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia25
17Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha25
18Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia21
19Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step21
20Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo20
21Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
22Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale18
23Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank18
24Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia17
25Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha17
26Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha16
27Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom16
28Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur15
29Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank14
30Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
31Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale14
32Allan Davis (Aus) Astana14
33Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step13
34Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team12
35Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
36Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne12
37Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto12
38Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
39Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne11
40David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
41Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana11
42Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
43Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
44Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
45Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
46Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale8
47Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram7
48Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne7
49Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
50Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
51Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team7
52Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
53Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
54Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
55Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank6
56Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team6
57Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
58Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
59Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto5
60Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank5
61Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ5
62David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
63Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur4
64Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
65Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
66Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom4
67Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ4
68Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions3
69Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
70Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
71William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom3
72Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
73Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
74Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3
75Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
76Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
77Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
78Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1
79Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana1

Mountains classification
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne41pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia36
3Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia25
4Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team10
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
6Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom7
7Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5
8Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram5
10Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
11Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
12Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
13Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
15Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3
16Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
17Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
18Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ2
19Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
20Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
21Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
22Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
24David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
25Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo1
26Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1
27Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
28Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
29Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combination classification
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo32pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto33
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne33
4Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team45
5David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne58
6Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto64
7Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha75
8Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo76
9Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi85
10Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia85
11Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank91
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step96
13Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia99
14Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team104
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom113
16Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale128
17Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana128
18Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale136
19Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale138
20Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur148
21Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur187
22Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto205
23Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur247
24Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia255
25Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto275

Teams classification
1Caisse d'Epargne113:17:49
2Team Katusha0:01:47
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:05:18
4Omega Pharma - Lotto0:05:50
5AG2R - La Mondiale0:08:18
6Cervelo Test Team0:08:56
7Xacobeo Galicia0:10:42
8Liquigas - Doimo0:15:28
9Astana0:18:36
10Team HTC - Columbia0:19:55
11Lampre - Farese Vini0:24:01
12Rabobank0:28:28
13FDJ0:33:26
14Team Milram0:39:27
15Team Saxo Bank0:47:42
16Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:49:18
17Garmin - Transitions0:49:40
18Andalucia - Cajasur1:03:26
19Quick Step1:13:27
20BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:18:40
21Footon - Servetto2:18:19

