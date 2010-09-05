Image 1 of 29 David Lopez (Caisse d’Epargne) takes a solo victory in the Vuelta's ninth stage. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 29 Italian coach Paolo Bettini was on hand to keep an eye on his riders' form. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 29 Paolo Bettini at the stage finish in Alcoy. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 29 David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) salutes from the podium in Alcoy after his Vuelta stage victory. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 29 David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) was full value for his win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 6 of 29 David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) was a gallant stage winner. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 7 of 29 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) was relieved to hold on to his overall alead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 29 David Moncoutie (Cofidis) is aiming for a third win in the mountains classification. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) is the dangerman at this Vuelta, lying just 2 seconds off the overall lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 29 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) in the white jersey on the podium in Alcoy. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 29 The Vuelta bunch has faced blue skies and rolling terrain all week. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 29 The bunch finished over seven minutes behind the breakaway. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 29 The peloton faced no fewer than seven climbs on a tough stage to Alcoy. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 29 Vuelta leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) feels the strain of defending the red jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 29 Joaguin Rodriguez (Katusha) wins the sprint at the head of the peloton for 15th place, but was unsuccessful in his bid to unseat race leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 29 Nicolas Roche (Ag2R), Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and race leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) sprint for 15th place. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 29 David Moncoutié (Cofidis) was in the race winning break for the second straight day, but couldn't pull off back-to-back stage wins. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 29 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) finishes third in stage nine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 29 Stage nine runner-up Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) finished six seconds down on Lopez. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 29 David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) wins for the first time in 2010. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 29 David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) wins stage nine in Alcoy, holding off the late charge of Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo). (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 29 David Lopez (Caisse d'Epargne) has time to celebrate his stage victory in Alcoy. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 29 Vuelta leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 29 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) at the finish in Alcoy. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 29 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha), David Moncoutie (Cofidis) and Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas - Doimo) have attacked their breakaway companions. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 29 Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) was part of the 15-man break which decided stage nine. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 29 Eventual stage winner David Lopez (Caisse d’Epargne) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 29 Egoï Martinez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 29 Euskaltel - Euskadi sets the pace at the front of the peloton for race leader Igor Anton. (Image credit: Sirotti)

A tired David Lopez (Caisse d’Epargne) held off the best attempts of Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) and Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) on the final drag to the finish line to take a well-deserved Vuelta a España stage victory in Alcoy.

The Spaniard was part of a 15-man breakaway that formed early on and then fragmented over the course of the stage’s seven categorised climbs. With the lead group reduced to five in the finale, the canny Lopez seized his opportunity with a clever attack on the descent of the Alto del Revolcat 5km from the finish and he managed to hold off the chasers on a testing climb to the finish line.

“I picked the right time to go alone and I suffered a lot to maintain my advantage until the finish line, but it was worth it,” Lopez said afterwards. “In the last kilometre I realized I couldn’t lose. The emotion this win generates is indescribable, I never imagined it could be so intense.”

Overall, Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) maintains his slender overall advantage over Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha). The Spanish duo arrived at the head of the main peloton, 7:02 behind the winner, as Rodriguez was again thwarted in his attempts to dislodge his compatriot in the final push to the line.

“I tried everything I could to gain time on Anton but It was impossible,” Rodriguez explained afterwards. “I’m disappointed, I really wanted to lead the Vuelta as the race will be in my home region of Catalonia on Tuesday.” For his part, Anton was relieved to hold on to the red jersey. “I’m just happy to hold my lead rather than let it go,” he said. “Maybe people expected more from Purito [Rodriguez] but he is still going very well.”

However, for much of the stage, it did seem as though Anton was destined to lose the red jersey, but to Jean-Christophe Péraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rather than Rodriguez. The Frenchman was present in the day’s main breakaway but was dropped under the impetus of David Moncoutié and Lopez in the stage finale. He eventually crossed the line in 7th place, 55 seconds back, which was ultimately sufficient to lift him to fifth place overall.

“I believed I could take the jersey today because I was aware of the gaps,” said Péraud, an Olympic mountain biker silver medallist. “It would have been great to have been paid back for all the effort I made today.”

An early break



The day’s main breakaway formed before the bunch reached the first of the climbs and the presence of race leader Anton’s teammate Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) ensured that the escapees’ day passes from the peloton would be rubber-stamped. Fourteen other riders managed to escape with Martinez: Oscar Pujol (Cervelo TestTeam), Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia-CajaSur), Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Perrig Quemeneur (Bbox), David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo), Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Carlos Barredo (Quick Step), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step), Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) and Gonzalo Rabunal (Xacobeo Galicia).

However, once the break’s advantage reached four minutes with 129km to go and Carlos Barredo moved into the overall lead on the road, mild alarm bells were sounded in the Euskaltel camp and the orange jerseys massed at the front of the bunch. Although they did little more than keep the gap at a manageable distance, their pursuit was ultimately sufficient to persuade Barredo to drop out of the breakaway in the final 60km so as not to jeopardise his teammate Cataldo’s hopes of going the distance, even if his director Wilfred Peters insisted that he was simply tired.

Meanwhile, at the rear of the peloton, Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was forced to abandon as a result of the injuries he sustained in a crash yesterday. “I’m very sad,” Petacchi said. “It’s a real pity to have to abandon the race just when I was starting to feel my legs beginning to turn better and better." The Italian sprinter is also facing in to a potentially career-threatening doping investigation in his home country and had already voiced his concerns that each day he races may be his last.

Back at the head of affairs, the irrepressible David Moncoutié was engaged in the pursuit of King of the Mountains points, although he found himself locked in a fierce and entertaining battle with Gonzalo Rabunal. The Xacobeo Galicia man was riding in stout defence of his teammate Serafin Martinez’s lead in the competition and while he didn't manage to prevent Moncoutié from moving into the jersey in Alcoy tonight, he did limit the damage by out-jumping the Frenchman on the climbs of the Alto de Guadalest, the Alto de Confrides and the Alto de Todons.

Nonetheless, yesterday’s victor Moncoutié was again pleased with his day’s work: “I rode well for the mountains classification and that remains my main target for the Vuelta. In the end today I paid for the effort I made yesterday.”

The plucky Rabunal followed through with his effort atop the Todons 51km from the line and opened up a gap of almost two minutes over the remnants of the breakaway and a lead of eight minutes over the peloton. On the next climb of the Torremanzanas, Vanendert attacked behind in an effort to bring back Rabunal and his move sparked a flurry of counter attacks in the breakaway group and whittled it down to just nine riders.

An attacking finale



Rabunal's bold bid for glory was eventually quashed on the climb of the Benfalim and he was deposited out the back of the break on the next climb of the Revolcat, along with Pujol. Lopez made his first attack at this point, jumping clear13km from the line. He was soon joined by Moncoutié and the duo worked well together to open up a gap. Meanwhile, Kreuziger, Martinez and Caruso formed a chasing trio of their own meaning that Péraud, the red jersey on the road, was forced to plough a lone furrow in his doomed bid to take over the overall lead.

The five up front came back together near the top of the climb and after Caruso’s telegraphed attack was shut down by Moncoutie, Lopez made his move on the descent with 5km to go. He immediately opened a lead of 20 seconds over the chasers, who couldn't agree on whose responsibility it was to lead the pursuit. Lopez exploited that hesitation to perfection and his gap proved to be enough to seal the win as he grinded his way up the final drag to the line.

After the stage, Lopez picked out Caruso and Kreuziger as the men he had feared most in the break, and they were the men who proved the strongest of his pursuers. Caruso made one final bid to get across in the final kilometre but he over-estimated his strength on the slope and was passed by Kreuziger in the finishing straight. The Czech had the flagging Lopez in his sights but it was too little, too late as the Caisse d’Epargne man held on to take a fine victory with six seconds to spare.

Kreuziger confessed that he had erred in failing to track Lopez’s initial move. “I made a mistake in letting the last guy Lopez go,” he said. “But it was a very demanding stage, the heat made our day even more difficult.” For his part, Caruso was annoyed that his move was pegged back straight away and Lopez’s counter-attack was not. “I’m disappointed,” he admitted. “Moncoutié went after me when I attacked and then he didn’t react when Lopez went.”

A little over seven minutes later, the peloton swept into the finishing straight, where Nicolas Roche (AG2R) battled it out for 15th place with Joaquin Rodriguez and Igor Anton. It certainly didn’t escape the Spanish duo’s attention, however, that Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) was glued to their wheels, serenely surveying the scene, and the Italian looms menacingly in 3rd place overall as the race reaches its first rest day. “I believe in Nibali for the overall win,” Anton admitted. “He’s looking fresh.”

Full Results 1 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 5:20:51 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:06 3 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:00:13 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:00:21 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:27 6 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:30 7 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:55 8 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:36 9 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:52 10 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:17 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:05:22 12 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:06:25 13 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:06:29 14 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:06:32 15 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:07:02 16 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 18 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 19 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 20 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 21 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 22 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 23 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 24 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 25 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 27 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 28 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 29 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 30 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:12 31 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 32 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 33 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 34 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 35 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:07:15 36 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 37 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 38 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:07:17 39 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:07:19 40 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 41 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 42 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 44 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 45 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 46 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 48 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 49 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 50 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 51 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 52 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:29 53 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:37 54 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 55 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 56 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 57 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 58 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:07:41 59 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:07:45 60 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 61 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:07:53 62 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 63 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 64 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:04 65 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:08:17 66 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:08:33 67 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:08:49 68 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 69 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:08 70 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:09:59 71 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 72 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:10:51 73 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 74 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 75 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:12:45 76 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 77 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 78 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:12:48 79 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 80 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 81 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:13:54 82 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 83 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 84 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 85 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 86 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 87 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 88 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 89 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:14:46 90 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 91 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 92 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 93 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:15:47 94 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 95 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:16:52 96 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:18 97 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:18:56 98 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 99 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 100 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 101 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 102 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 103 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 104 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 105 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 106 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 107 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 108 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 109 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 110 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 111 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 112 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 113 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 114 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:19:32 115 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 116 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 117 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 118 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 119 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 120 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 121 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 122 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 123 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 124 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 125 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 126 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 127 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 128 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 129 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:22:34 130 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 131 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 132 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:26:08 133 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 134 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 135 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 136 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 137 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 138 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 139 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 140 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 141 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 142 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 143 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 144 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 145 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 146 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 147 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 148 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 149 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 150 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 151 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 152 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 153 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 154 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 155 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 156 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 157 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 158 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 159 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 160 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 161 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 162 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 163 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 164 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 165 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 166 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 167 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 168 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 169 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 170 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 171 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 172 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 173 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 174 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 175 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 176 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 177 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 178 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 179 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 180 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 181 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step DNF Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom DNF Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom DNF Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini DNF Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 - Ondara, 42.3km 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 pts 2 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 2 3 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1

Sprint 2 - La Nucia, 91.5km 1 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 4 pts 2 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 3 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1

Points - Alcoy, 187.7km 1 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 pts 2 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 3 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 16 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 14 5 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 12 6 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 7 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 8 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 9 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 10 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 5 12 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 4 13 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 14 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 15 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 1 - Coll de Rates (Cat. 2) 67km 1 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 2 - Alto de Guadalest (Cat. 2) 103km 1 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3 3 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de Confrides (Cat. 3) 118km 1 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2 3 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Tudons (Cat. 2) 132km 1 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 pts 2 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 3 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1

Mountain 5 - Puerto de Torremanzanas (Cat. 2) 156km 1 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 pts 2 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 3 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1

Mountain 6 - Puerto de Benifallím (Cat. 3) 164km 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3 pts 2 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 3 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1

Mountain 7 - Alto del Revolcat (Cat. 3) 181km 1 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2 3 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Teams 1 Omega Pharma - Lotto 16:14:47 2 Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:50 3 Team Katusha 0:02:03 4 AG2R - La Mondiale 0:02:34 5 Liquigas - Doimo 0:02:39 6 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:22 7 Xacobeo Galicia 0:04:36 8 Cervelo Test Team 0:05:42 9 Astana 0:08:47 10 Rabobank 0:09:35 11 Team Saxo Bank 0:09:52 12 Garmin - Transitions 0:10:03 13 Lampre - Farese Vini 0:10:12 14 Quick Step 0:14:43 15 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:14:45 16 FDJ 0:16:14 17 Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:36 18 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:19:00 19 Team Milram 0:19:56 20 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:21:49 21 Footon - Servetto 0:30:35

General classification after stage 9 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 37:56:42 2 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:02 4 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:42 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:52 6 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:15 7 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:18 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:01:19 9 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:22 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:26 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:38 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:47 14 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:52 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:55 16 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:57 17 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:11 18 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:15 19 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:21 20 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:03:29 21 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:03:31 22 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:34 23 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:37 24 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:08 25 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:04:25 26 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:04:58 27 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:16 28 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:17 29 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:05:39 30 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:05:56 31 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:02 32 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:04 33 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:08 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:06:36 35 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:39 36 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:07:13 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:07:18 38 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:07:52 39 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:10:46 40 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:48 41 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:11:04 42 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:11:32 43 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:12:04 44 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:12:45 45 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:12:50 46 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:19 47 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:15:58 48 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:16:03 49 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:16:14 50 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:17:07 51 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:17:19 52 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:17:43 53 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:18:16 54 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:45 55 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:21:12 56 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:23:55 57 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:13 58 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:25:02 59 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:25:07 60 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:25:16 61 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:26:11 62 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:55 63 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:27:34 64 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:28:26 65 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:29:53 66 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:31:10 67 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:31:47 68 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:32:29 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:33:01 70 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:33:30 71 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:33:42 72 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:35:06 73 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:35:57 74 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:36:21 75 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:36:23 76 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:37:06 77 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:37:16 78 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:38:14 79 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:38:23 80 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:38:26 81 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:40:22 82 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:40:39 83 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:41:21 84 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:41:22 85 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:42:18 86 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:42:40 87 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:43:25 88 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:44:13 89 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:44:58 90 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:45:09 91 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:45:11 92 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:45:16 93 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:45:40 94 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:48:25 95 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:48:43 96 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:49:04 97 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:49:07 98 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:50:09 99 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:51:09 100 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:51:10 101 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:52:27 102 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:54:42 103 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:55:28 104 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:56:06 105 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:57:30 106 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:58:27 107 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:59:20 108 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1:00:43 109 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 1:01:35 110 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 1:01:37 111 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:02:13 112 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:02:17 113 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:02:54 114 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:03:11 115 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:04:06 116 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1:04:07 117 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:05:05 118 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:05:27 119 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:05:42 120 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:07:12 121 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 1:07:38 122 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:08:08 123 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 1:08:54 124 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 1:09:57 125 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 1:10:41 126 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:10:51 127 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:11:26 128 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:11:46 129 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 1:11:55 130 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 1:12:14 131 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 1:13:49 132 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:14:44 133 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 1:15:02 134 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 1:16:04 135 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 1:16:59 136 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 1:17:22 137 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:17:34 138 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:18:03 139 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:18:36 140 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 1:19:30 141 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 1:20:37 142 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:20:41 143 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:22:25 144 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 1:22:27 145 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:22:39 146 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 1:22:52 147 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 1:22:54 148 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:22:58 149 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 1:23:34 150 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 1:23:55 151 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1:24:45 152 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:24:48 153 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1:25:01 154 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 1:25:08 155 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:25:29 156 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 1:25:35 157 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:25:44 158 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 1:26:02 159 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:26:52 160 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:27:10 161 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 1:27:44 162 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 1:28:44 163 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:30:36 164 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:31:30 165 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 1:31:49 166 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 1:32:24 167 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 1:34:30 168 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:34:43 169 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 1:35:04 170 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 1:35:08 171 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:35:51 172 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 173 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:36:04 174 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 1:36:14 175 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:36:50 176 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:36:52 177 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1:40:06 178 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1:41:45 179 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1:50:21 180 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:50:32 181 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 2:05:58

Points classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 56 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 53 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 47 6 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 45 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 44 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 33 9 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 28 11 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 12 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 26 13 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 14 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 25 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 25 16 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 25 17 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 25 18 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 19 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 21 20 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 21 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 22 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 18 23 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 18 24 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 17 25 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 17 26 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 16 27 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 16 28 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 15 29 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 30 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 14 31 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 14 32 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 14 33 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 13 34 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 12 35 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 36 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 12 37 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 12 38 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 39 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 11 40 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 41 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 11 42 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 43 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 44 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 45 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 46 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 8 47 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 7 48 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 7 49 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 50 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 51 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 7 52 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 53 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 54 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 55 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 6 56 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 6 57 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 58 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 59 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 5 60 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 5 61 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 5 62 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 63 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 4 64 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 65 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 66 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 4 67 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 4 68 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3 69 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 70 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 71 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 3 72 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 73 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 74 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3 75 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 76 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 77 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 78 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1 79 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 1

Mountains classification 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 41 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 36 3 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 25 4 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 6 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 7 7 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 8 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 5 10 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 11 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 12 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 13 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 15 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3 16 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 17 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 18 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 2 19 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 20 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 21 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 22 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 24 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 25 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 1 26 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1 27 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 28 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 29 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combination classification 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 32 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 33 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 33 4 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 45 5 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 58 6 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 7 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 75 8 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 76 9 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 10 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 85 11 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 91 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 96 13 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 99 14 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 104 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 113 16 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 128 17 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 128 18 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 136 19 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 138 20 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 148 21 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 187 22 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 205 23 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 247 24 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 255 25 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 275