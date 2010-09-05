Lopez bests break in Alcoy
Anton defends leader's jersey
Stage 9: Calpe - Alcoy
A tired David Lopez (Caisse d’Epargne) held off the best attempts of Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) and Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) on the final drag to the finish line to take a well-deserved Vuelta a España stage victory in Alcoy.
The Spaniard was part of a 15-man breakaway that formed early on and then fragmented over the course of the stage’s seven categorised climbs. With the lead group reduced to five in the finale, the canny Lopez seized his opportunity with a clever attack on the descent of the Alto del Revolcat 5km from the finish and he managed to hold off the chasers on a testing climb to the finish line.
“I picked the right time to go alone and I suffered a lot to maintain my advantage until the finish line, but it was worth it,” Lopez said afterwards. “In the last kilometre I realized I couldn’t lose. The emotion this win generates is indescribable, I never imagined it could be so intense.”
Overall, Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) maintains his slender overall advantage over Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha). The Spanish duo arrived at the head of the main peloton, 7:02 behind the winner, as Rodriguez was again thwarted in his attempts to dislodge his compatriot in the final push to the line.
“I tried everything I could to gain time on Anton but It was impossible,” Rodriguez explained afterwards. “I’m disappointed, I really wanted to lead the Vuelta as the race will be in my home region of Catalonia on Tuesday.” For his part, Anton was relieved to hold on to the red jersey. “I’m just happy to hold my lead rather than let it go,” he said. “Maybe people expected more from Purito [Rodriguez] but he is still going very well.”
However, for much of the stage, it did seem as though Anton was destined to lose the red jersey, but to Jean-Christophe Péraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto) rather than Rodriguez. The Frenchman was present in the day’s main breakaway but was dropped under the impetus of David Moncoutié and Lopez in the stage finale. He eventually crossed the line in 7th place, 55 seconds back, which was ultimately sufficient to lift him to fifth place overall.
“I believed I could take the jersey today because I was aware of the gaps,” said Péraud, an Olympic mountain biker silver medallist. “It would have been great to have been paid back for all the effort I made today.”
An early break
The day’s main breakaway formed before the bunch reached the first of the climbs and the presence of race leader Anton’s teammate Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) ensured that the escapees’ day passes from the peloton would be rubber-stamped. Fourteen other riders managed to escape with Martinez: Oscar Pujol (Cervelo TestTeam), Blel Kadri (AG2R-La Mondiale), Javier Ramirez (Andalucia-CajaSur), Enrico Gasparotto (Astana), Perrig Quemeneur (Bbox), David Moncoutié (Cofidis), Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo), Jean-Christophe Peraud (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Jelle Vanendert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Carlos Barredo (Quick Step), Dario Cataldo (Quick Step), Giampaolo Caruso (Katusha) and Gonzalo Rabunal (Xacobeo Galicia).
However, once the break’s advantage reached four minutes with 129km to go and Carlos Barredo moved into the overall lead on the road, mild alarm bells were sounded in the Euskaltel camp and the orange jerseys massed at the front of the bunch. Although they did little more than keep the gap at a manageable distance, their pursuit was ultimately sufficient to persuade Barredo to drop out of the breakaway in the final 60km so as not to jeopardise his teammate Cataldo’s hopes of going the distance, even if his director Wilfred Peters insisted that he was simply tired.
Meanwhile, at the rear of the peloton, Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was forced to abandon as a result of the injuries he sustained in a crash yesterday. “I’m very sad,” Petacchi said. “It’s a real pity to have to abandon the race just when I was starting to feel my legs beginning to turn better and better." The Italian sprinter is also facing in to a potentially career-threatening doping investigation in his home country and had already voiced his concerns that each day he races may be his last.
Back at the head of affairs, the irrepressible David Moncoutié was engaged in the pursuit of King of the Mountains points, although he found himself locked in a fierce and entertaining battle with Gonzalo Rabunal. The Xacobeo Galicia man was riding in stout defence of his teammate Serafin Martinez’s lead in the competition and while he didn't manage to prevent Moncoutié from moving into the jersey in Alcoy tonight, he did limit the damage by out-jumping the Frenchman on the climbs of the Alto de Guadalest, the Alto de Confrides and the Alto de Todons.
Nonetheless, yesterday’s victor Moncoutié was again pleased with his day’s work: “I rode well for the mountains classification and that remains my main target for the Vuelta. In the end today I paid for the effort I made yesterday.”
The plucky Rabunal followed through with his effort atop the Todons 51km from the line and opened up a gap of almost two minutes over the remnants of the breakaway and a lead of eight minutes over the peloton. On the next climb of the Torremanzanas, Vanendert attacked behind in an effort to bring back Rabunal and his move sparked a flurry of counter attacks in the breakaway group and whittled it down to just nine riders.
An attacking finale
Rabunal's bold bid for glory was eventually quashed on the climb of the Benfalim and he was deposited out the back of the break on the next climb of the Revolcat, along with Pujol. Lopez made his first attack at this point, jumping clear13km from the line. He was soon joined by Moncoutié and the duo worked well together to open up a gap. Meanwhile, Kreuziger, Martinez and Caruso formed a chasing trio of their own meaning that Péraud, the red jersey on the road, was forced to plough a lone furrow in his doomed bid to take over the overall lead.
The five up front came back together near the top of the climb and after Caruso’s telegraphed attack was shut down by Moncoutie, Lopez made his move on the descent with 5km to go. He immediately opened a lead of 20 seconds over the chasers, who couldn't agree on whose responsibility it was to lead the pursuit. Lopez exploited that hesitation to perfection and his gap proved to be enough to seal the win as he grinded his way up the final drag to the line.
After the stage, Lopez picked out Caruso and Kreuziger as the men he had feared most in the break, and they were the men who proved the strongest of his pursuers. Caruso made one final bid to get across in the final kilometre but he over-estimated his strength on the slope and was passed by Kreuziger in the finishing straight. The Czech had the flagging Lopez in his sights but it was too little, too late as the Caisse d’Epargne man held on to take a fine victory with six seconds to spare.
Kreuziger confessed that he had erred in failing to track Lopez’s initial move. “I made a mistake in letting the last guy Lopez go,” he said. “But it was a very demanding stage, the heat made our day even more difficult.” For his part, Caruso was annoyed that his move was pegged back straight away and Lopez’s counter-attack was not. “I’m disappointed,” he admitted. “Moncoutié went after me when I attacked and then he didn’t react when Lopez went.”
A little over seven minutes later, the peloton swept into the finishing straight, where Nicolas Roche (AG2R) battled it out for 15th place with Joaquin Rodriguez and Igor Anton. It certainly didn’t escape the Spanish duo’s attention, however, that Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) was glued to their wheels, serenely surveying the scene, and the Italian looms menacingly in 3rd place overall as the race reaches its first rest day. “I believe in Nibali for the overall win,” Anton admitted. “He’s looking fresh.”
|1
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|5:20:51
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:06
|3
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:13
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:00:21
|5
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:27
|6
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:30
|7
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:55
|8
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:36
|9
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:52
|10
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:17
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:05:22
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:06:25
|13
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:06:29
|14
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:32
|15
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:07:02
|16
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|18
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|19
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|21
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|22
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|23
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|24
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|25
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|27
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|28
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|29
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|30
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:12
|31
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|32
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|33
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|34
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|35
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:15
|36
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|37
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|38
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:17
|39
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:07:19
|40
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|41
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|42
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|44
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|45
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|46
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|48
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|50
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|51
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|52
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:29
|53
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:37
|54
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|55
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|56
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|57
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|58
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:07:41
|59
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:07:45
|60
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|61
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:07:53
|62
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|63
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|64
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:04
|65
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:08:17
|66
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:08:33
|67
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:08:49
|68
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|69
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:08
|70
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:09:59
|71
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|72
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:10:51
|73
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|74
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|75
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:45
|76
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|77
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|78
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:12:48
|79
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|80
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|81
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:13:54
|82
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|83
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|84
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|85
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|86
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|87
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|88
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|89
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:14:46
|90
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|91
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|92
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|93
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:15:47
|94
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|95
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:16:52
|96
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:18
|97
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:18:56
|98
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|99
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|100
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|101
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|102
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|103
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|104
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|105
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|106
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|107
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|108
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|109
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|110
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|111
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|112
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|113
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|114
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:19:32
|115
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|116
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|117
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|118
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|119
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|120
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|121
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|122
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|123
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|125
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|126
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|127
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|128
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|129
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:22:34
|130
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|131
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|132
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:26:08
|133
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|134
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|135
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|136
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|138
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|139
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|140
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|141
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|142
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|143
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|144
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|145
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|146
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|147
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|148
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|149
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|150
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|151
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|152
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|153
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|154
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|155
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|156
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|157
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|158
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|159
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|160
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|161
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|162
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|163
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|164
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|165
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|166
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|167
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|168
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|169
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|170
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|171
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|172
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|173
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|174
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|175
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|176
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|177
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|178
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|179
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|180
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|181
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|DNF
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|DNF
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|DNF
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|2
|3
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|1
|1
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|pts
|2
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1
|1
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|pts
|2
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|3
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|14
|5
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|12
|6
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|7
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|8
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|9
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|10
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|5
|12
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|4
|13
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|14
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2
|15
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|3
|3
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|3
|3
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2
|3
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|pts
|2
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|3
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|1
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|pts
|2
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|3
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|3
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|1
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2
|3
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|1
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|16:14:47
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:50
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:02:03
|4
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:02:34
|5
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:02:39
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:22
|7
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:36
|8
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:42
|9
|Astana
|0:08:47
|10
|Rabobank
|0:09:35
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:52
|12
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:10:03
|13
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:10:12
|14
|Quick Step
|0:14:43
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:14:45
|16
|FDJ
|0:16:14
|17
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:36
|18
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:19:00
|19
|Team Milram
|0:19:56
|20
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:21:49
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|0:30:35
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|37:56:42
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:02
|4
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:42
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:52
|6
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:15
|7
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:18
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|9
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:22
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:01:26
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:38
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:47
|14
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:52
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:55
|16
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:57
|17
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:11
|18
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:15
|19
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:21
|20
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:03:29
|21
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:03:31
|22
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:34
|23
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:37
|24
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:08
|25
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:25
|26
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:04:58
|27
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:16
|28
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:17
|29
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:05:39
|30
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:05:56
|31
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:02
|32
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:04
|33
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:08
|34
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:36
|35
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:39
|36
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:07:13
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:07:18
|38
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:07:52
|39
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:10:46
|40
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:48
|41
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:11:04
|42
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:11:32
|43
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:12:04
|44
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:45
|45
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:12:50
|46
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:19
|47
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:15:58
|48
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:16:03
|49
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:16:14
|50
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:17:07
|51
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:17:19
|52
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:17:43
|53
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:18:16
|54
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:45
|55
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:21:12
|56
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:55
|57
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:13
|58
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:25:02
|59
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:25:07
|60
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:25:16
|61
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:26:11
|62
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:55
|63
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:27:34
|64
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:28:26
|65
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:29:53
|66
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:31:10
|67
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:31:47
|68
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:32:29
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:33:01
|70
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:33:30
|71
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:33:42
|72
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:35:06
|73
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:35:57
|74
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:36:21
|75
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:36:23
|76
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:37:06
|77
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:37:16
|78
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:38:14
|79
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:38:23
|80
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:38:26
|81
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:40:22
|82
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:40:39
|83
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:41:21
|84
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:41:22
|85
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:42:18
|86
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:42:40
|87
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:43:25
|88
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:44:13
|89
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:44:58
|90
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:45:09
|91
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:45:11
|92
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:45:16
|93
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:45:40
|94
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:48:25
|95
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:48:43
|96
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:49:04
|97
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:49:07
|98
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:50:09
|99
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:51:09
|100
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:51:10
|101
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:52:27
|102
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:54:42
|103
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:55:28
|104
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:56:06
|105
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:57:30
|106
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:58:27
|107
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:59:20
|108
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1:00:43
|109
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|1:01:35
|110
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|1:01:37
|111
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:02:13
|112
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1:02:17
|113
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:02:54
|114
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:03:11
|115
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:04:06
|116
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|1:04:07
|117
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:05:05
|118
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:05:27
|119
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:05:42
|120
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:07:12
|121
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|1:07:38
|122
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:08:08
|123
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|1:08:54
|124
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|1:09:57
|125
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|1:10:41
|126
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:10:51
|127
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:11:26
|128
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:11:46
|129
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:11:55
|130
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|1:12:14
|131
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|1:13:49
|132
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:14:44
|133
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|1:15:02
|134
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|1:16:04
|135
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|1:16:59
|136
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|1:17:22
|137
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:17:34
|138
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:18:03
|139
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:18:36
|140
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|1:19:30
|141
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|1:20:37
|142
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:20:41
|143
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:22:25
|144
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|1:22:27
|145
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:22:39
|146
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:22:52
|147
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|1:22:54
|148
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:22:58
|149
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|1:23:34
|150
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|1:23:55
|151
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:24:45
|152
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:24:48
|153
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|1:25:01
|154
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|1:25:08
|155
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:25:29
|156
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|1:25:35
|157
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:25:44
|158
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|1:26:02
|159
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:26:52
|160
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:27:10
|161
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|1:27:44
|162
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|1:28:44
|163
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:30:36
|164
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:31:30
|165
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:31:49
|166
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|1:32:24
|167
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:34:30
|168
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:34:43
|169
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:35:04
|170
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|1:35:08
|171
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:35:51
|172
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|173
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:36:04
|174
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|1:36:14
|175
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:36:50
|176
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:36:52
|177
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1:40:06
|178
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1:41:45
|179
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:50:21
|180
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:50:32
|181
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|2:05:58
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|56
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|53
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|47
|6
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|45
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|44
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|33
|9
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|12
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|13
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|14
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|25
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|25
|16
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|25
|17
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|18
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|19
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|21
|20
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|21
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|22
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|18
|23
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|24
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|17
|25
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|17
|26
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|27
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|16
|28
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|15
|29
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|30
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|31
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|32
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|14
|33
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|13
|34
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|12
|35
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|36
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|12
|37
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|12
|38
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|39
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|40
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|41
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|11
|42
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|43
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|44
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|45
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|46
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|8
|47
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|48
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|7
|49
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|50
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|51
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|52
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|53
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|54
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|55
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|56
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|6
|57
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|58
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|59
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|5
|60
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|5
|61
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|5
|62
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|63
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|4
|64
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|65
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|66
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|4
|67
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|4
|68
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|69
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|70
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|71
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3
|72
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|73
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|74
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|3
|75
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|76
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|77
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|78
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|1
|79
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|41
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|36
|3
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|4
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|6
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|7
|7
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|8
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|5
|10
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|11
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|12
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|13
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|15
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|16
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|17
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|18
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|2
|19
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|20
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|21
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2
|22
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|24
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|25
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|26
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|27
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|28
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|29
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|32
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|33
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|33
|4
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|45
|5
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|58
|6
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|7
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|75
|8
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|76
|9
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|10
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|85
|11
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|91
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|96
|13
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|99
|14
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|104
|15
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|113
|16
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|128
|17
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|128
|18
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|136
|19
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|138
|20
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|148
|21
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|187
|22
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|205
|23
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|247
|24
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|255
|25
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|275
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|113:17:49
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:47
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:05:18
|4
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:05:50
|5
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:08:18
|6
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:08:56
|7
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:10:42
|8
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:15:28
|9
|Astana
|0:18:36
|10
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:19:55
|11
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:24:01
|12
|Rabobank
|0:28:28
|13
|FDJ
|0:33:26
|14
|Team Milram
|0:39:27
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:47:42
|16
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:49:18
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:49:40
|18
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|1:03:26
|19
|Quick Step
|1:13:27
|20
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:18:40
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|2:18:19
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy