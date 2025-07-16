Swiss Side slams UCI’s new rim depth rules in open letter

Wheel brand calls for a science-based approach and highlights the financial outlay of developing new products

Swiss Side Hadron 3 wheels
(Image credit: Swiss Side)

Swiss Side, wheel sponsor of Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale, has today released an open letter to the UCI pouring scorn on the sport’s governing body regarding the announcement of new rules regarding wheel depth.

This comes hot on the heels of new rules limiting the width of handlebars to no narrower than 40cm, which drew immediate condemnation from bike fitters, highlighting the potential injury risk it would put on female riders.

