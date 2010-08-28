Trending

Cavendish claims first leader's jersey

HTC-Columbia crushes competition in team time trial

Image 1 of 50

HTC-Columbia celebrates its win in the stage 1 team time trial.

HTC-Columbia celebrates its win in the stage 1 team time trial.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 50

The HTC-Columbia team sets out on its winning ride

The HTC-Columbia team sets out on its winning ride
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 50

Rabobank led across the line by two-time Vuelta champ Denis Menchov

Rabobank led across the line by two-time Vuelta champ Denis Menchov
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 50

Lampre-Farnese Vini tackles the team time trial

Lampre-Farnese Vini tackles the team time trial
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 50

AG2R gets underway

AG2R gets underway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 50

Mark Cavendish steps onto the podium to take the leader's jersey

Mark Cavendish steps onto the podium to take the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 50

Mark Cavendish has now worn the leader's jersey in two grand tours.

Mark Cavendish has now worn the leader's jersey in two grand tours.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 50

Liquigas is driven over the course by sprinter Daniele Bennati

Liquigas is driven over the course by sprinter Daniele Bennati
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 50

HTC-Columbia before their winning ride in the Vuelta TTT

HTC-Columbia before their winning ride in the Vuelta TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 50

Team Sky before the start

Team Sky before the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 50

Liquigas-Doimo would go on to finish second

Liquigas-Doimo would go on to finish second
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 50

Vincenzo Nibali looks focused before the start

Vincenzo Nibali looks focused before the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 50

Astana

Astana
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 50

Spanish TT champion Luis Leon Sanchez takes a drink

Spanish TT champion Luis Leon Sanchez takes a drink
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 50

Caisse d'Epargne on the ramp

Caisse d'Epargne on the ramp
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 50

Saxo Bank set off

Saxo Bank set off
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 50

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) on the podium

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 50

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) just before the start

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) just before the start
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 50

Rabobank on the start ramp

Rabobank on the start ramp
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 50

Denis Menchov looks worried before Rabobank start the TTT

Denis Menchov looks worried before Rabobank start the TTT
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 50

Andy and Fränk lined-up side by side

Andy and Fränk lined-up side by side
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 50

Astana approaches a corner

Astana approaches a corner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 50

Cofidis

Cofidis
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 50

Xacobeo-Galicia

Xacobeo-Galicia
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 50

Garmin-Transitions corner at speed

Garmin-Transitions corner at speed
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 50

Cervelo TestTeam were hard to see in the dark

Cervelo TestTeam were hard to see in the dark
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 50

Andalucia-Cajasur come out of a corner and head into the dark

Andalucia-Cajasur come out of a corner and head into the dark
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 50

Footon-Servetto

Footon-Servetto
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 50

Ag2r-La Mondiale

Ag2r-La Mondiale
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 50

Katusha get ready to corner

Katusha get ready to corner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 50

Euskaltel-Euskadi

Euskaltel-Euskadi
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 50

Lampre-Farnese Vini

Lampre-Farnese Vini
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 50

Team Sky was off the pace a little, finishing 14th

Team Sky was off the pace a little, finishing 14th
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 50

Liquigas-Doimo in a tight formation

Liquigas-Doimo in a tight formation
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 50

Francaise des Jeux was a little cautious in the corners

Francaise des Jeux was a little cautious in the corners
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 50

Omega Pharma-Lotto

Omega Pharma-Lotto
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 50

Barredo and Tosatto lead Quick Step into a corner

Barredo and Tosatto lead Quick Step into a corner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 50

HTC-Columbia win the opening stage of the Vuelta 2010

HTC-Columbia win the opening stage of the Vuelta 2010
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 39 of 50

The HTC-Columbia riders celebrate on the podium

The HTC-Columbia riders celebrate on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 50

HTC-Columbia in action

HTC-Columbia in action
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 50

Cavendish was all smiles on the podium

Cavendish was all smiles on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 50

Mark Cavendish adjust his Vuelta leader's jersey

Mark Cavendish adjust his Vuelta leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 50

Mark Cavendish was happy to be in red

Mark Cavendish was happy to be in red
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 50

Saxo Bank riders accelerate out of a corner

Saxo Bank riders accelerate out of a corner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 50

French TT champion Nicolas Vogondy leads BBox Bouygues Telecom

French TT champion Nicolas Vogondy leads BBox Bouygues Telecom
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 50

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in the red leader's jersey after the opening stage of the Vuelta a Espana.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in the red leader's jersey after the opening stage of the Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 47 of 50

AG2R-La Mondiale starts the team time trial.

AG2R-La Mondiale starts the team time trial.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 48 of 50

The Lampre-Farnese Vini team managed fifth on the stage.

The Lampre-Farnese Vini team managed fifth on the stage.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 49 of 50

HTC-Columbia set out on their winning ride.

HTC-Columbia set out on their winning ride.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 50 of 50

The Liquigas-Doimo team came within 10 seconds of HTC-Columbia's winning time.

The Liquigas-Doimo team came within 10 seconds of HTC-Columbia's winning time.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

The HTC-Columbia squad scorched around the artificially illuminated 13km course of the opening team time trial at the Vuelta a Espana in Seville to put Mark Cavendish in the race leader’s red jersey and secure the top nine places overall.

HTC-Columbia set a time of 14:06 for the testing course in the dark, with the final team finishing close to midnight local time. Liquigas-Doimo finished 10 seconds slower to take second, with Saxo Bank third at 12 seconds. Despite their recent announcement that the team will fold at the end of the season, Cervelo TestTeam put in a solid performance, finishing fourth, 13 seconds back.

Cavendish said that although he got to wear the Tour of Spain leader's red jersey for being the first to cross the line, "it belonged to the whole squad. I'm wearing it on behalf of the team."

"As soon as we did the first training ride on the course on Thursday even after ten minutes on the bike we were riding so well together I had the feeling we were going to win," he said.

"The team time trial is my favourite discipline because the whole team gets rewarded, it's special that way, and at the same time you need to get it one hundred percent right for it to work. I get to stand on the podium quite a lot, but that's because of eight other guys’ hard work. Today we all got to stand on the podium and I'm incredibly proud of what my teammates did."

“This is the first stage of my first Vuelta and I already have the red jersey but I only represent 10% of the win and each of my teammate deserve to wear the jersey as well. For me, to wear the jersey doesn’t change anything for stage 2 on Sunday because it should be a bunch sprint and we would have controlled the race anyway. It doesn’t take me away from my real goal here, which is to win stages.”

Cavendish is also the leader of the points competition, whilst HTC-Columbia leads the teams classification. The team time trial was HTC-Columbia's 55th victory of the 2010 season.

Liquigas-Doimo take second as others struggle in the dark

Surprisingly both Garmin-Transitions and Team Sky were out of the top five and failed to challenge HTC-Columbia. Garmin finished in sixth place, with five riders that included team leader Christian Vande Velde, but was 17 seconds off the pace and sixth. Team Sky was 14th, 28 seconds slower after deciding to wait for Thomas Löfkvist early on before then leaving him behind.

Liquigas director Mario Scirea was pleased with his team's performance and second place. Sprinter Daniele Bennati is the highest non-HTC-Columbia rider on the standings. He also commented on the scary nature of the opening stage. “We’ve put a strong performance, considering that the guys rode with a bit of fear because of not being used to race at night time."

"We have so many young guys here, they have ridden really well with Roman Kreuziger, Vincenzo Nibali and Daniele Bennati who have been the drivers of the team on the road. Bennati is looking good, so we’ll try and get a stage win in one of the first bunch sprints.”

Omega Pharma-Lotto finished seventh, 17 seconds behind HTC-Columbia. Team leader Philippe Gilbert was surprised at the time gap, but said it won't cloud his efforts to win a stage here. “We’ve had a pretty good time trial. To finish seventh isn’t bad for us but we lose 17 seconds and that’s more than one second per kilometre, it’s a lot," he explained.

"We lost two riders between the seventh and the eighth kilometre. That partly explains the gap. As for myself, I’ll try to take profit of the terrain when it won’t be too long climbs. I’d really like to win a stage even though my priority remains to gear up for the world championship.”

The 22 teams rode a mixture of race strategies as they defied the dark. Some chose to lose riders early after huge efforts on specific parts of the course, while others opted to finish all nine riders together. However it was about bravery and speed going into the dark corners at over 50km/h. HTC-Columbia’s polished lead out skills and fearlessness seemed to make a significant difference.

Cavendish pulled on the red leader’s jersey, with eight of his nine teammates filling the overall classification behind him at the same time. Bennati is ninth at 10 seconds.

Cavendish will wear the leader's jersey during the 173.7km second stage from Alcalá de Guadaíra to Marbella.

Points
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia25pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia20
3Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia16
4Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia14
5Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia12
6Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia10
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia9
8Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia8
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo7
10Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo6
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo3
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1

Teams
1Team HTC - Columbia0:14:06
2Liquigas - Doimo0:00:10
3Cervelo Test Team0:00:13
4Team Saxo Bank0:00:14
5Lampre - Farese Vini
6Garmin - Transitions0:00:17
7Omega Pharma - Lotto
8Team Milram0:00:18
9Team Katusha0:00:20
10Quick Step0:00:23
11Caisse d'Epargne0:00:25
12Xacobeo Galicia0:00:26
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:27
14Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:28
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne
16FDJ0:00:33
17AG2R - La Mondiale
18Rabobank0:00:36
19BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:00:39
20Astana0:00:41
21Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:49
22Footon - Servetto0:00:57

General classification after stage 1
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia0:14:06
2Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
3Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
4Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
5Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
6Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
8Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:10
10Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
16Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:13
17Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
18Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
19Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
20Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
21Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:00:14
22Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
23Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
24Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
25Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
27Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
28Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
29Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
30Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
31Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
32Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
33Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
34Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:16
35Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:17
36David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
37David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
38Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
39Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
40Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
41Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
42Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
43Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
45Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
47Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
48Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:00:18
49Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
50Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
51Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
52Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
53Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
54Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
55Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:20
56Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
57Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
58Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
59Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
60Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:00:23
61Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
63Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
64Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
65Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
66Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
67Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:24
68Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:00:25
69David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
70Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
71Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
72David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
73Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
74Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
75Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:26
76David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
77Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
78Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
79Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
80Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
81Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
82Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
83Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:27
84Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
85Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
86Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
87Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
88Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
89Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky0:00:28
90Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
91Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
92Benjamin Swift (GBr) Team Sky
93Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
94Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
95Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
96Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
97Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
98Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
99Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
100Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
101Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
102David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
103Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:00:31
104Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
105Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:00:33
106Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
107Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
108Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
109Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
110Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
111Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
112Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
113Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
114Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
115Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
116Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
117Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
118Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
119John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky0:00:34
120Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:35
121Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:36
122Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
123Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
124Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
125Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
126Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
127Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
129Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
130Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:38
131Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
132William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:00:39
133Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
134Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
135Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
136Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
137Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
138Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
139Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
140Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
141Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:40
142Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:00:41
143Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
144Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
145Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
146Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
147Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:42
148Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:00:46
149Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:00:49
150Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
151Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
152Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
153Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
154Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
155Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
156Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
157Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
158Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:51
159Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
160Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:52
161Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:00:57
162Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
163Arkaitz Duran (Spa) Footon-Servetto
164David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
165Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
166Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
167Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
168Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
169Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:00:58
170Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:59
171Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:04
172Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:01:12
173Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:14
174Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky0:01:15
175Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
176Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:01:27
177Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:28
178Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:01:29
179Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:01:38
180Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:40
181Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:43
182Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
183Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:01:49
184Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
185Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team0:01:53
186Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:02:02
187Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:02:06
188Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:02:15
189Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
190Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:02:16
191Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:02:17
192David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:02:26
193Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:01:58
194Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:02:39
195Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:02:48
196Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:02:53
197Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:02:55
198Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions0:03:24

Points classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia25pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia20
3Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia16
4Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia14
5Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia12
6Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia10
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia9
8Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia8
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo7
10Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo6
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo3
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1

Combativity classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia2pts
2Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia4
3Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia6
4Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia8
5Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia10
6Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia12
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia14
8Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia16
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo18
10Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo20
11Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo22
12Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo24
13Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo26
14Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo28
15Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo30

Teams classification
1Team HTC - Columbia0:14:06
2Liquigas - Doimo0:00:10
3Cervelo Test Team0:00:13
4Team Saxo Bank0:00:14
5Lampre - Farese Vini
6Garmin - Transitions0:00:17
7Omega Pharma - Lotto
8Team Milram0:00:18
9Team Katusha0:00:20
10Quick Step0:00:23
11Caisse d'Epargne0:00:25
12Xacobeo Galicia0:00:26
13Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:27
14Sky Professional Cycling Team0:00:28
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne
16FDJ0:00:33
17AG2R - La Mondiale
18Rabobank0:00:36
19BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:00:39
20Astana0:00:41
21Andalucia - Cajasur0:00:49
22Footon - Servetto0:00:57

