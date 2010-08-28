Cavendish claims first leader's jersey
HTC-Columbia crushes competition in team time trial
Stage 1: Sevilla - Sevilla
The HTC-Columbia squad scorched around the artificially illuminated 13km course of the opening team time trial at the Vuelta a Espana in Seville to put Mark Cavendish in the race leader’s red jersey and secure the top nine places overall.
HTC-Columbia set a time of 14:06 for the testing course in the dark, with the final team finishing close to midnight local time. Liquigas-Doimo finished 10 seconds slower to take second, with Saxo Bank third at 12 seconds. Despite their recent announcement that the team will fold at the end of the season, Cervelo TestTeam put in a solid performance, finishing fourth, 13 seconds back.
Cavendish said that although he got to wear the Tour of Spain leader's red jersey for being the first to cross the line, "it belonged to the whole squad. I'm wearing it on behalf of the team."
"As soon as we did the first training ride on the course on Thursday even after ten minutes on the bike we were riding so well together I had the feeling we were going to win," he said.
"The team time trial is my favourite discipline because the whole team gets rewarded, it's special that way, and at the same time you need to get it one hundred percent right for it to work. I get to stand on the podium quite a lot, but that's because of eight other guys’ hard work. Today we all got to stand on the podium and I'm incredibly proud of what my teammates did."
“This is the first stage of my first Vuelta and I already have the red jersey but I only represent 10% of the win and each of my teammate deserve to wear the jersey as well. For me, to wear the jersey doesn’t change anything for stage 2 on Sunday because it should be a bunch sprint and we would have controlled the race anyway. It doesn’t take me away from my real goal here, which is to win stages.”
Cavendish is also the leader of the points competition, whilst HTC-Columbia leads the teams classification. The team time trial was HTC-Columbia's 55th victory of the 2010 season.
Liquigas-Doimo take second as others struggle in the dark
Surprisingly both Garmin-Transitions and Team Sky were out of the top five and failed to challenge HTC-Columbia. Garmin finished in sixth place, with five riders that included team leader Christian Vande Velde, but was 17 seconds off the pace and sixth. Team Sky was 14th, 28 seconds slower after deciding to wait for Thomas Löfkvist early on before then leaving him behind.
Liquigas director Mario Scirea was pleased with his team's performance and second place. Sprinter Daniele Bennati is the highest non-HTC-Columbia rider on the standings. He also commented on the scary nature of the opening stage. “We’ve put a strong performance, considering that the guys rode with a bit of fear because of not being used to race at night time."
"We have so many young guys here, they have ridden really well with Roman Kreuziger, Vincenzo Nibali and Daniele Bennati who have been the drivers of the team on the road. Bennati is looking good, so we’ll try and get a stage win in one of the first bunch sprints.”
Omega Pharma-Lotto finished seventh, 17 seconds behind HTC-Columbia. Team leader Philippe Gilbert was surprised at the time gap, but said it won't cloud his efforts to win a stage here. “We’ve had a pretty good time trial. To finish seventh isn’t bad for us but we lose 17 seconds and that’s more than one second per kilometre, it’s a lot," he explained.
"We lost two riders between the seventh and the eighth kilometre. That partly explains the gap. As for myself, I’ll try to take profit of the terrain when it won’t be too long climbs. I’d really like to win a stage even though my priority remains to gear up for the world championship.”
The 22 teams rode a mixture of race strategies as they defied the dark. Some chose to lose riders early after huge efforts on specific parts of the course, while others opted to finish all nine riders together. However it was about bravery and speed going into the dark corners at over 50km/h. HTC-Columbia’s polished lead out skills and fearlessness seemed to make a significant difference.
Cavendish pulled on the red leader’s jersey, with eight of his nine teammates filling the overall classification behind him at the same time. Bennati is ninth at 10 seconds.
Cavendish will wear the leader's jersey during the 173.7km second stage from Alcalá de Guadaíra to Marbella.
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:14:06
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|3
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|4
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|5
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|6
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|8
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:10
|10
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:13
|17
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|18
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|19
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|20
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|21
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:14
|22
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|25
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|30
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|31
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|33
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|34
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:16
|35
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:17
|36
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|37
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|38
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|39
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|40
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|41
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|43
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|45
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|48
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:18
|49
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|50
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|51
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|52
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|53
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|54
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|55
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:20
|56
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|57
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|58
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|59
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|60
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:00:23
|61
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|63
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|64
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|65
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|66
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|67
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:24
|68
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:00:25
|69
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|70
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|71
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|72
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|73
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|74
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|75
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:26
|76
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|77
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|78
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|79
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|80
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|81
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|82
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|83
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:27
|84
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|85
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|86
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|87
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|88
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|89
|Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky
|0:00:28
|90
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
|91
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|Benjamin Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|93
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|94
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|95
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|96
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|97
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|98
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|99
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|100
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|101
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|102
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|103
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:31
|104
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|105
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:33
|106
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|107
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|108
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|109
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|110
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|111
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|112
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|114
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|115
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|116
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|117
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|118
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|119
|John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky
|0:00:34
|120
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:35
|121
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:00:36
|122
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|123
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|124
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|125
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|126
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|127
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|129
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:38
|131
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|132
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:39
|133
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|134
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|135
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|136
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|137
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|138
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|139
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|140
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|141
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:40
|142
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:41
|143
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|144
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|145
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|146
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|147
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:42
|148
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:00:46
|149
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:00:49
|150
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|151
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|152
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|153
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|154
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|155
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|156
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|157
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|158
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:51
|159
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|160
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:52
|161
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:00:57
|162
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|163
|Arkaitz Duran (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|164
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|165
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|166
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|167
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|168
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|169
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:58
|170
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:59
|171
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:04
|172
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:12
|173
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:14
|174
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
|0:01:15
|175
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
|176
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:27
|177
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:28
|178
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:01:29
|179
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:01:38
|180
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:40
|181
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:43
|182
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|183
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:01:49
|184
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|185
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:53
|186
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:02:02
|187
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:06
|188
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:02:15
|189
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|190
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:16
|191
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:17
|192
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:02:26
|193
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:58
|194
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:39
|195
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:48
|196
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:53
|197
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:55
|198
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:24
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|25
|pts
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|20
|3
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|4
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|14
|5
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|12
|6
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|9
|8
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|8
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|10
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|11
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:06
|2
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:10
|3
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:13
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:14
|5
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|6
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:00:17
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|8
|Team Milram
|0:00:18
|9
|Team Katusha
|0:00:20
|10
|Quick Step
|0:00:23
|11
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:25
|12
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:26
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:27
|14
|Sky Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|16
|FDJ
|0:00:33
|17
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|18
|Rabobank
|0:00:36
|19
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:39
|20
|Astana
|0:00:41
|21
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:00:49
|22
|Footon - Servetto
|0:00:57
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|2
|pts
|2
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|4
|3
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|6
|4
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|8
|5
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|6
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|12
|7
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|14
|8
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|18
|10
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|11
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|22
|12
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|24
|13
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|26
|14
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|15
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
