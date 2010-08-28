Image 1 of 50 HTC-Columbia celebrates its win in the stage 1 team time trial. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 50 The HTC-Columbia team sets out on its winning ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 50 Rabobank led across the line by two-time Vuelta champ Denis Menchov (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 50 Lampre-Farnese Vini tackles the team time trial (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 50 AG2R gets underway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 50 Mark Cavendish steps onto the podium to take the leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 50 Mark Cavendish has now worn the leader's jersey in two grand tours. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 50 Liquigas is driven over the course by sprinter Daniele Bennati (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 50 HTC-Columbia before their winning ride in the Vuelta TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 50 Team Sky before the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 50 Liquigas-Doimo would go on to finish second (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 50 Vincenzo Nibali looks focused before the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 50 Astana (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 50 Spanish TT champion Luis Leon Sanchez takes a drink (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 50 Caisse d'Epargne on the ramp (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 50 Saxo Bank set off (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 50 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 50 Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) just before the start (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 50 Rabobank on the start ramp (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 50 Denis Menchov looks worried before Rabobank start the TTT (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 50 Andy and Fränk lined-up side by side (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 50 Astana approaches a corner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 50 Cofidis (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 50 Xacobeo-Galicia (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 50 Garmin-Transitions corner at speed (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 50 Cervelo TestTeam were hard to see in the dark (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 50 Andalucia-Cajasur come out of a corner and head into the dark (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 50 Footon-Servetto (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 50 Ag2r-La Mondiale (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 50 Katusha get ready to corner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 50 Euskaltel-Euskadi (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 50 Lampre-Farnese Vini (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 50 Team Sky was off the pace a little, finishing 14th (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 50 Liquigas-Doimo in a tight formation (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 50 Francaise des Jeux was a little cautious in the corners (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 50 Omega Pharma-Lotto (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 50 Barredo and Tosatto lead Quick Step into a corner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 50 HTC-Columbia win the opening stage of the Vuelta 2010 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 39 of 50 The HTC-Columbia riders celebrate on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 50 HTC-Columbia in action (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 50 Cavendish was all smiles on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 50 Mark Cavendish adjust his Vuelta leader's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 50 Mark Cavendish was happy to be in red (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 50 Saxo Bank riders accelerate out of a corner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 50 French TT champion Nicolas Vogondy leads BBox Bouygues Telecom (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 50 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in the red leader's jersey after the opening stage of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 47 of 50 AG2R-La Mondiale starts the team time trial. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 48 of 50 The Lampre-Farnese Vini team managed fifth on the stage. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 49 of 50 HTC-Columbia set out on their winning ride. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 50 of 50 The Liquigas-Doimo team came within 10 seconds of HTC-Columbia's winning time. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The HTC-Columbia squad scorched around the artificially illuminated 13km course of the opening team time trial at the Vuelta a Espana in Seville to put Mark Cavendish in the race leader’s red jersey and secure the top nine places overall.

HTC-Columbia set a time of 14:06 for the testing course in the dark, with the final team finishing close to midnight local time. Liquigas-Doimo finished 10 seconds slower to take second, with Saxo Bank third at 12 seconds. Despite their recent announcement that the team will fold at the end of the season, Cervelo TestTeam put in a solid performance, finishing fourth, 13 seconds back.

Cavendish said that although he got to wear the Tour of Spain leader's red jersey for being the first to cross the line, "it belonged to the whole squad. I'm wearing it on behalf of the team."

"As soon as we did the first training ride on the course on Thursday even after ten minutes on the bike we were riding so well together I had the feeling we were going to win," he said.

"The team time trial is my favourite discipline because the whole team gets rewarded, it's special that way, and at the same time you need to get it one hundred percent right for it to work. I get to stand on the podium quite a lot, but that's because of eight other guys’ hard work. Today we all got to stand on the podium and I'm incredibly proud of what my teammates did."

“This is the first stage of my first Vuelta and I already have the red jersey but I only represent 10% of the win and each of my teammate deserve to wear the jersey as well. For me, to wear the jersey doesn’t change anything for stage 2 on Sunday because it should be a bunch sprint and we would have controlled the race anyway. It doesn’t take me away from my real goal here, which is to win stages.”

Cavendish is also the leader of the points competition, whilst HTC-Columbia leads the teams classification. The team time trial was HTC-Columbia's 55th victory of the 2010 season.

Liquigas-Doimo take second as others struggle in the dark

Surprisingly both Garmin-Transitions and Team Sky were out of the top five and failed to challenge HTC-Columbia. Garmin finished in sixth place, with five riders that included team leader Christian Vande Velde, but was 17 seconds off the pace and sixth. Team Sky was 14th, 28 seconds slower after deciding to wait for Thomas Löfkvist early on before then leaving him behind.

Liquigas director Mario Scirea was pleased with his team's performance and second place. Sprinter Daniele Bennati is the highest non-HTC-Columbia rider on the standings. He also commented on the scary nature of the opening stage. “We’ve put a strong performance, considering that the guys rode with a bit of fear because of not being used to race at night time."

"We have so many young guys here, they have ridden really well with Roman Kreuziger, Vincenzo Nibali and Daniele Bennati who have been the drivers of the team on the road. Bennati is looking good, so we’ll try and get a stage win in one of the first bunch sprints.”

Omega Pharma-Lotto finished seventh, 17 seconds behind HTC-Columbia. Team leader Philippe Gilbert was surprised at the time gap, but said it won't cloud his efforts to win a stage here. “We’ve had a pretty good time trial. To finish seventh isn’t bad for us but we lose 17 seconds and that’s more than one second per kilometre, it’s a lot," he explained.

"We lost two riders between the seventh and the eighth kilometre. That partly explains the gap. As for myself, I’ll try to take profit of the terrain when it won’t be too long climbs. I’d really like to win a stage even though my priority remains to gear up for the world championship.”

The 22 teams rode a mixture of race strategies as they defied the dark. Some chose to lose riders early after huge efforts on specific parts of the course, while others opted to finish all nine riders together. However it was about bravery and speed going into the dark corners at over 50km/h. HTC-Columbia’s polished lead out skills and fearlessness seemed to make a significant difference.

Cavendish pulled on the red leader’s jersey, with eight of his nine teammates filling the overall classification behind him at the same time. Bennati is ninth at 10 seconds.

Cavendish will wear the leader's jersey during the 173.7km second stage from Alcalá de Guadaíra to Marbella.

Full Results 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:14:06 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 4 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 5 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 6 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 8 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:10 10 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:13 17 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 18 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 19 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 20 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 21 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:14 22 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 23 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 24 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 25 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 27 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 30 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 31 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 33 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 34 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:16 35 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:17 36 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 37 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 38 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 39 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 40 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:18 49 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 50 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 51 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 52 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 53 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 54 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 55 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:20 56 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 60 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:00:23 61 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 63 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 64 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 65 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 66 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 67 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:24 68 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:00:25 69 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 70 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 71 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 72 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 73 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 74 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 75 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:26 76 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 77 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 78 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 79 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 80 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 81 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 82 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 83 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:27 84 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 87 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 88 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 89 Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:28 90 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky 91 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 92 Benjamin Swift (GBr) Team Sky 93 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 94 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 95 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 96 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 97 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 98 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 99 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 100 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 101 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 102 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:31 104 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 105 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:33 106 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 107 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 108 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 109 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 110 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 111 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 112 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 113 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 114 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 115 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 116 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 117 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 118 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 119 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky 0:00:34 120 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:35 121 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:36 122 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 123 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 124 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 125 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 126 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 127 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 129 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:38 131 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 132 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:00:39 133 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 134 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 135 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 136 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 137 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 138 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 139 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 140 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 141 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:40 142 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:41 143 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 144 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 145 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 146 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 147 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:42 148 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:46 149 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:00:49 150 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 151 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 152 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 153 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 154 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 155 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 156 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 157 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 158 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:51 159 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 160 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:52 161 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:00:57 162 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 163 Arkaitz Duran (Spa) Footon-Servetto 164 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 165 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 166 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 167 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 168 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 169 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:58 170 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:59 171 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:04 172 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:12 173 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:14 174 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky 0:01:15 175 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky 176 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:27 177 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:28 178 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:01:29 179 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:01:38 180 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:40 181 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:43 182 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 183 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:01:49 184 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 185 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:53 186 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:02 187 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:02:06 188 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:02:15 189 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 190 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:16 191 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:17 192 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:02:26 193 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:01:58 194 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:39 195 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:02:48 196 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:02:53 197 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:55 198 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:24

Points 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 25 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 20 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 16 4 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 14 5 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 12 6 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 10 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 9 8 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 8 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 10 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 6 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 3 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Teams 1 Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:06 2 Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:10 3 Cervelo Test Team 0:00:13 4 Team Saxo Bank 0:00:14 5 Lampre - Farese Vini 6 Garmin - Transitions 0:00:17 7 Omega Pharma - Lotto 8 Team Milram 0:00:18 9 Team Katusha 0:00:20 10 Quick Step 0:00:23 11 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:25 12 Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:26 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:27 14 Sky Professional Cycling Team 0:00:28 15 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 16 FDJ 0:00:33 17 AG2R - La Mondiale 18 Rabobank 0:00:36 19 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:00:39 20 Astana 0:00:41 21 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:00:49 22 Footon - Servetto 0:00:57

General classification after stage 1 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:14:06 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 4 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 5 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 6 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 8 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:10 10 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:13 17 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 18 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 19 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 20 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 21 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:14 22 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 23 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 24 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 25 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 27 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 30 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 31 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 33 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 34 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:16 35 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:17 36 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 37 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 38 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 39 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 40 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 41 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 43 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 45 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 48 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:18 49 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 50 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 51 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 52 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 53 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 54 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 55 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:20 56 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 57 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 58 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 59 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 60 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:00:23 61 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 63 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 64 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 65 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 66 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 67 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:24 68 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:00:25 69 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 70 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 71 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 72 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 73 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 74 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 75 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:26 76 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 77 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 78 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 79 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 80 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 81 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 82 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 83 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:27 84 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 85 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 86 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 87 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 88 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 89 Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky 0:00:28 90 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky 91 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 92 Benjamin Swift (GBr) Team Sky 93 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 94 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 95 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 96 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 97 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 98 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 99 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 100 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 101 Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 102 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 103 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:31 104 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 105 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:00:33 106 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 107 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 108 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 109 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 110 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 111 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 112 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 113 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 114 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 115 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 116 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 117 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 118 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 119 John-Lee Augustyn (RSA) Team Sky 0:00:34 120 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:35 121 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:36 122 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 123 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 124 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 125 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 126 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 127 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 129 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 130 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:38 131 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 132 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:00:39 133 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 134 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 135 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 136 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 137 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 138 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 139 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 140 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 141 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:40 142 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:00:41 143 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 144 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 145 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 146 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 147 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:42 148 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:46 149 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:00:49 150 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 151 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 152 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 153 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 154 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 155 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 156 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 157 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 158 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:51 159 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 160 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:52 161 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:00:57 162 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 163 Arkaitz Duran (Spa) Footon-Servetto 164 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 165 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 166 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 167 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 168 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 169 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:58 170 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:59 171 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:04 172 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:12 173 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:14 174 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky 0:01:15 175 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky 176 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:01:27 177 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:28 178 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:01:29 179 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:01:38 180 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:40 181 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:43 182 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 183 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:01:49 184 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 185 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:53 186 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:02:02 187 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:02:06 188 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:02:15 189 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 190 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:16 191 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:17 192 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:02:26 193 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:01:58 194 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:39 195 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:02:48 196 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:02:53 197 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:55 198 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:24

Points classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 25 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 20 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 16 4 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 14 5 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 12 6 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 10 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 9 8 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 8 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 10 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 6 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 3 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Combativity classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 2 pts 2 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 4 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 6 4 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 8 5 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 10 6 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 12 7 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 14 8 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 16 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 18 10 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 20 11 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 22 12 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 24 13 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 26 14 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 28 15 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 30