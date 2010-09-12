Trending

Barredo climbs to stage victory

Nibali retains lead by four seconds over Rodriguez

Image 1 of 35

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) climbs to stage 15 victory

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) climbs to stage 15 victory
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 35

David Moncoutie (Cofidis, le crédit en ligne)

David Moncoutie (Cofidis, le crédit en ligne)
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 3 of 35

Frank Schleck at the top of Lagos de Covadonga

Frank Schleck at the top of Lagos de Covadonga
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 4 of 35

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) celebrates on the podium

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) celebrates on the podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 5 of 35

Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) on the Lagos de Covadonga.

Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) on the Lagos de Covadonga.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 35

Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) was second on the stage.

Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) was second on the stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 35

Martin Velits (HTC-Columbia) on the climb of Lagos de Covadonga.

Martin Velits (HTC-Columbia) on the climb of Lagos de Covadonga.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 8 of 35

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) grits his teeth as he nears the summit.

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) grits his teeth as he nears the summit.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 9 of 35

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) on the attack.

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) on the attack.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 10 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) ahead of Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) ahead of Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 11 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) leads his group in the finale.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) leads his group in the finale.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) will be hard to dislodge from red.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) will be hard to dislodge from red.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) rode well to hold on to his red jersey.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) rode well to hold on to his red jersey.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 35

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) rides through the mist.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) rides through the mist.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 35

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) makes a powerful attack on stage 15

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) makes a powerful attack on stage 15
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 16 of 35

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) goes on the attack.

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) goes on the attack.
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 17 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo), Martin Velits (HTC-Columbia) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo), Martin Velits (HTC-Columbia) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha)
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 18 of 35

Nicolas Roche (AG2R) leads Frank Schleck on Lagos de Covadonga

Nicolas Roche (AG2R) leads Frank Schleck on Lagos de Covadonga
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) held his overall lead.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) held his overall lead.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 35

Caros Barredo (Quick Step) was a worthy stage winner.

Caros Barredo (Quick Step) was a worthy stage winner.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 35

Caros Barredo (Quick Step) wins on Lagos de Covadonga.

Caros Barredo (Quick Step) wins on Lagos de Covadonga.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 35

Caros Barredo (Quick Step) emerges from the mist to take victory.

Caros Barredo (Quick Step) emerges from the mist to take victory.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 35

Caros Barredo (Quick Step) takes an emotional stage win

Caros Barredo (Quick Step) takes an emotional stage win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 35

Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) at the finish.

Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) at the finish.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 35

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) was aggressive on the climb.

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) was aggressive on the climb.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) did well to limit his losses.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) did well to limit his losses.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) at the finish atop Lagos de Covadonga

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) at the finish atop Lagos de Covadonga
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) at the finish line.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) at the finish line.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 35

The peloton in stage 15 of the Vuelta

The peloton in stage 15 of the Vuelta
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 30 of 35

IMG_4420 - Todays weather is cold,cloudy and rain from the start to finish

IMG_4420 - Todays weather is cold,cloudy and rain from the start to finish
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 31 of 35

Stage winner Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) on the podium

Stage winner Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) on the podium
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 32 of 35

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) zips up as he approaches the line.

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) zips up as he approaches the line.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 33 of 35

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) on the podium as race leader for the second day in a row.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) on the podium as race leader for the second day in a row.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 34 of 35

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 35 of 35

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali concentrates before the start flanked by his Liquigas-Doimo teammates

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali concentrates before the start flanked by his Liquigas-Doimo teammates
(Image credit: AFP)

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) emerged from the mist to take a well-deserved stage victory at the legendary summit of the Lagos de Covadonga, while Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) passed his first examination as overall leader of the Vuelta. The Italian came under sustained pressure from the aggressive Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) on the final climb, but he held his nerve to limit his losses and keep hold of the red jersey.

Barredo arrived at the foot of the mountain as part of a six-man breakaway that had a lead of seven minutes over the peloton, and he wasted no time in shedding himself of his companions to make the most of his buffer. After Martin Velits (HTC-Columbia) launched a speculative attack on the early slopes of the climb, Barredo responded with change and edged clear of the Slovak. The remnants of the breakaway were left strewn across the mountainside, while the race for the red jersey began to crank up in earnest further down the road.

From there on in, it was a simply a question of Barredo maintaining his tempo on a climb he knows well. "I know the climb so well that at that point I was afraid I'd overdo it with my acceleration away from the break, so I tried to adequately use my remaining forces," he said.

The Spaniard refused to panic when he lost 30 seconds in one kilometre after Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) came to the front of the Nibali group early on the climb, and instead he resolutely kept tapping out a sensible rhythm. As the race for the red jersey fizzled and sparked behind, Barredo lived on in a world of hurt of his own and admirably stuck to his task all the way to the summit to take a splendid stage win, his first in a Grand Tour.

Hailing from nearby Oviedo, Barredo was particularly emotional on winning in the region. "I got my first road bike as the result of a bet I made with my father, who told me that if I could ride from our house to Lagos de Covadonga and back on my mountain bike, he'd buy me a road bike," he said. "Today, so many years later, I've won here. That's why today is the greatest win of my career from a sentimental point of view."

The race for red

The overall classification had another shake up on the final climb, although there was no decisive shift of power in a race that continues to intrigue. Ezequiel Mosquera was the most aggressive of the overall contenders and his much-anticipated attack came 6km from the summit, when he countered a move by Carlos Sastre (Cervélo).

For a moment, it looked as though the race was about to take an epic twist, as Mosquera moved clear through the low-lying clouds and the red jersey simply seemed to vanish into the mist behind him. Mosquera opened out a lead of 15 seconds when he kicked again and Nibali appeared to be on the ropes.

The Italian was simply biding his time, however, and calculated his effort to perfection. Nibali carried the weight of the jersey magnificently and took responsibility for the chase. While Mosquera was dancing up the road ahead, Nibali was solidly seated and steadily eating up the ground in front of him, with only Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and the impressive Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) able to follow.

The final kilometres of the climb included a brief downhill section where Nibali took a number of risks to limit the gap and almost crashed into a wall for his troubles. It was a thrilling pursuit match, as Mosquera sought not only to put time into Nibali, but also to pick off the remnants of the break in the vain hope of making the top three on the stage and picking up a time bonus that might put him into red. Nibali clearly realised that his 50-second lead over the Spaniard was in a precarious state as he hurtled towards the line.

At the summit, while Mosquera knew his seventh place wouldn't yield the overall lead, he must surely have thought that he had done enough to make serious inroads into Nibali's advantage. Instead, with shades of Stephen Roche at La Plagne in the 1987 Tour de France, Nibali emerged from the mist just 11 seconds behind, with Rodriguez and Velits on his wheel. Mosquera may have again shown that he has the ability to jump clear of Nibali, but once more the Spaniard failed to stretch out that advantage in the closing kilometres.

Overall, Mosquera now lies in third place, 39 seconds behind Nibali, but at the finish the Italian appeared nonplussed by the threat that he poses. "I was more concerned about Sastre's attack than Mosquera's. I've never been scared of Mosquera," he said bullishly. "Look, he did 5km of climbing flat out and what did he gain? 11 seconds. That's no big deal for me."

In the best sense of the term, Nibali has been calculating in the past two days, and he says it comes as a result of learning from experience. "I didn't make the same mistake today as I did in Andorra of following Mosquera and burning myself up," he said. "I just looked to keep my overall lead. I want to live it day by day. I think tomorrow will be similar to today, but I'm confident in my team. I want to arrive at the time trial with about the same advantage I have now."

For his part, Mosquera agreed with Nibali's assessment that did a lot for relatively little gain. "I attacked from too far," Mosquera claimed afterwards. "But on the descents near the finish, I didn't want to take any risks and lose time, so in that sense, I'm happy." The Spaniard maintained that his objective is to finish on the podium rather than take overall victory, although he also took time to ponder Nibali's relative isolation on the final climb. "I'm convinced that I will be able to take time out of Velits and Tondo so as to finish on the podium," he said. "Tomorrow there are more climbs, it will be complicated for Liquigas."

The early exchanges

The stage began without Euskaltel-Euskadi duo Igor Anton and Egoi Martinez, as well as Rabobank's Oscar Freire, but once the racing got underway, the pace was searing. The opening half-hour was covered at 53kph as a variety of breakaways attempted to forge clear and Liquigas-Doimo refused to let them go. This high early pace would eventually put paid to the Vueltas of Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Arthur Vichot (FDJ) and José Luis Arrieta (AG2R-La Mondiale), who in his 21st Grand Tour abandoned of his own volition for the first time (his then Banesto team withdrew en masse from the 1998 Tour de France.)

Eventually a break did manage to go clear and stay away, when Martin Velits (HTC Columbia), Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Carlos Barredo (Quick Step), Pierre Cazaux (FDJ), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) and Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma Lotto) forged ahead 70km into the stage. In spite of the driving rain and treacherous roads, they managed to open a maximum advantage of 9:30 over the peloton and maintain an average speed of 45kph for the first three hours of racing.

On the run-in to the final climb to Lagos de Covadonga, Caisse d'Epargne somewhat inexplicably came to the front of the peloton and started the pursuit. The men in black's overall hopes were dashed by crashes yesterday but they remained determined to have an impact on the race, even if none of their number were to make any impression on the climb itself. On the lower slopes of the final mountain, the gap was seven minutes and more than enough for Barredo to attack in the knowledge that the stage win would be his.

The climb to Lagos de Covadonga

While stage honours were always liable to be carved up by the sextet in front, the scene was set for a gripping battle for the overall placings. Xacobeo-Galicia set a hyperactive pace at the front of the main peloton on the lower slopes of Lagos de Covadonga and it had shrunk rapidly in size by the time Liquigas duo Oliver Zaugg and Roman Kreuziger took over. Kreuziger slowed the pace ever so slightly and appeared to be doing an expert job in controlling affairs for his leader Nibali. "Roman did the maximum effort at the right time," Nibali said after the stage. "He's been brilliant."

Finally, the big attack on the Italian came inside the last 6km, when Sastre put in a dig. His move was countered easily by Ezequiel Mosquera, but it did serve to put Kreuziger in difficulty and leave Nibali alone with Rodriguez on his wheel. When Mosquera went alone, the group of favourites splintered further, with Xavier Tondo (Cervélo) deposited out the back and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) and Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) also distanced. Peter Velits would ultimately gain most by moving up to fourth overall, while Roche and Schleck each dropped a place in the overall standings.

Mosquera initially appeared to be opening up a huge gap, but as it turned out, Nibali had enough strength of legs and presence of mind to dose out his effort and limit the damage. While Joaquin Rodriguez managed to stay on his wheel all the way to the line, the Catalan never looked likely to repeat yesterday's heroics of dropping Nibali and their dual looks set to continue on tomorrow's tough day to Cotobello. Meanwhile, Mosquera's devil-may-care attacking today may not have yielded large gains, but it did highlight his potential to be play a significant role in the final destination of the red jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step4:33:09
2Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:01:07
3Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:43
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:06
5Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ0:02:10
6Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:12
7Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:15
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:26
9Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
10Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
11Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:45
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:03:02
13Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
14Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:03:03
15David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:03:26
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:30
17David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:39
18Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:41
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:50
20Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:54
21Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:02
22Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:03
23Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:04:06
24Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:04:40
25Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
26Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
27Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:04:47
28Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:04:50
29Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:56
30Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
31Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:05:37
32Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:05:39
33Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
34Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:05:42
35Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:45
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:47
37Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:06:01
38Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:09
39Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:47
40Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:06:53
41Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:07:16
42Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:07:36
43Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:07:49
44Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:08:08
45Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
46Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:08:21
47Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:08:30
48Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:08:37
49Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:09:39
50Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
51David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:09:44
52Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
53Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
54Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:10:10
55Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:10:29
56Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:10:31
57Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:12:09
58Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:12
59Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
60Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:12:14
61Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
62Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
63Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:12:17
64Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:14:13
65Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:15:36
66Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
67Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
68Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
69Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:17:26
70Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
71Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese
72Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
73Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
74Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
75Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
76Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
77Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
78Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
79Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
80Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
81Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
82Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
83Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
84Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
85Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
86Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:18:33
87Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:18:46
88Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
89Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
90Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
91Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
92David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
93Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
94Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
95Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:10
96Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
97Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
98Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
99Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
100Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
101Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
102Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
103Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
104Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
105Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
106Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
107Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
108Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
109Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:20:15
110Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:55
111Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:58
112Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
113Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
114Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
115Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
116Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
117Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
118Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
119Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
120Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
121Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
122Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
123Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
124Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
125Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
126Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
127Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
128Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
129David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
130Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
131Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
132David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
133Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
134Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
135Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
136Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
137Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
138Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
139Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
140Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
141William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
142Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
143Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
144Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
145Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
146David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
147Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
148Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
149Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
150Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
151Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
152Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
153Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
154Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
155Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
156Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
157Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
158Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
159Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
160Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
161Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
162Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
163Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
DNSOscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
DNFJose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
DNFBenat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFArthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
DNFJelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 - Suances, 38km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia4pts
2Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Sprint 2 - San Vicente de la Barquera, 77.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1

Sprint 3- Lagos de Covadonga, 187.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step25pts
2Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
3Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia16
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto14
5Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ12
6Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
7Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia9
8Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo8
9Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia7
10Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6
11Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions5
12Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
13Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank3
14Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team2
15David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1

Mountain - Lagos de Covadonga - Llegada en alto, 187km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step15pts
2Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne10
3Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia6
4Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
5Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia13:47:17
2Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:18
3Team Katusha0:02:33
4Xacobeo Galicia0:02:54
5FDJ0:04:37
6Cervelo Test Team0:04:58
7Caisse D'Epargne0:08:46
8AG2R - La Mondiale0:09:47
9Liquigas - Doimo0:10:52
10Astana0:13:03
11Team Saxo Bank0:13:11
12Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:14:09
13Quick Step0:14:53
14Garmin - Transitions0:16:53
15Team Milram0:18:35
16Euskaltel - Euskadi0:20:37
17Lampre - Farese Vini0:21:30
18Andalucia - Cajasur0:22:42
19Rabobank0:30:48
20BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:40:19
21Footon - Servetto0:48:37

General classification after stage 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo65:31:14
2Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:04
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:39
4Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:02:29
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:02:30
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:02:47
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:02:48
8Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:48
9Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:04:29
10Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:27
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:06:05
12David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:06:07
13David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:06:21
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:23
15Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:07:01
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:20
17Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:09:13
18Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:09:23
19Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:30
20Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:11:38
21Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:11:45
22Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:11:47
23Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:13:23
24Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:14:18
25Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:14:19
26Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:15:31
27David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:15:48
28Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:17:03
29Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:19:50
30Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:20:20
31Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:20:47
32Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:22:55
33Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:26:05
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:26:29
35Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:28:13
36Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:28:32
37Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:28:49
38Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:28:52
39Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:30:49
40Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:34:59
41Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:36:28
42Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:41:27
43Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:43:18
44David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:43:39
45Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:45:45
46Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:46:47
47Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:50:35
48Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:51:51
49Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:54:24
50Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:55:08
51Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:59:22
52Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:59:54
53Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank1:00:01
54Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo1:02:17
55Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:02:25
56Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana1:04:39
57Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:07:19
58Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:07:25
59Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:08:01
60Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:10:45
61Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:11:31
62Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:12:01
63Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:12:31
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step1:13:41
65Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:14:40
66Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:18:19
67Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:19:17
68Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step1:19:42
69Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana1:20:00
70Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1:20:47
71Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:22:23
72Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team1:24:38
73Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1:25:08
74Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:25:27
75Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha1:26:00
76Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:27:46
77Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:28:26
78Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:29:46
79Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ1:31:27
80Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:32:41
81Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank1:33:14
82Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:33:40
83Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:34:37
84Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:36:02
85Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:38:07
86Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:39:02
87Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:39:58
88Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:40:13
89Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1:40:27
90Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:40:37
91Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:42:11
92Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:42:22
93Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana1:43:17
94Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo1:43:45
95Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team1:44:00
96Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:45:06
97Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:45:46
98Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:46:30
99Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:49:10
100Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:49:14
101Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1:49:24
102Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia1:50:02
103Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:53:06
104Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ1:55:35
105Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram1:55:55
106Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:56:51
107Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:00:10
108Allan Davis (Aus) Astana2:01:57
109Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana2:02:13
110Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:02:16
111Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2:06:39
112David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions2:11:07
113Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2:11:56
114William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:12:39
115Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:13:32
116Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:14:00
117Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:14:52
118Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram2:15:00
119Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step2:16:52
120Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank2:17:11
121Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2:17:33
122Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:18:42
123Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:18:44
124Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team2:18:59
125Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:19:14
126Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:19:49
127David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:19:56
128Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne2:21:01
129Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram2:26:13
130Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2:27:17
131Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:27:32
132Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto2:27:50
133Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2:31:46
134Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ2:32:29
135Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank2:34:04
136Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:35:14
137Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank2:37:20
138Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank2:37:23
139David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions2:38:43
140Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram2:38:48
141Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ2:39:07
142Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank2:39:31
143Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese2:39:52
144Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step2:39:56
145Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:42:00
146Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions2:42:22
147Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2:43:13
148Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2:43:16
149Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step2:43:55
150Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia2:44:23
151Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:46:42
152Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions2:46:55
153Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto2:48:01
154Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia2:49:52
155Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur2:51:26
156Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2:51:40
157Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha2:52:58
158Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team2:53:42
159Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank2:56:19
160Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2:56:44
161Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia2:58:30
162Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3:00:36
163Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana3:04:16

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia111pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions90
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo82
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha79
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto68
6David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne68
7Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia62
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team57
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo53
10Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ47
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale43
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto42
13Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia42
14Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
15Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team37
16Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini32
17Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step31
18Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank28
19Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step27
20Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto27
21Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram27
22David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
23Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
24Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia25
25Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne23
26Allan Davis (Aus) Astana23
27Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne21
28Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia21
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo20
30Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
31Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
32Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
33Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions18
34Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha18
35Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom18
36Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank18
37Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne16
38Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha16
39Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia16
40Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur15
41Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step15
42Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team15
43David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia14
44Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank14
45Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
46Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
47Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale14
48Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
49Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ12
50Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur12
51Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ12
52Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne12
53Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ12
54Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
55David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
56Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana11
57Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
58Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale11
59Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
60Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
61Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
62Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto9
63Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team9
64David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions8
65Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom8
66Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
67Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram7
68Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
69Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank7
70Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana7
71Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
72Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
73Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram6
74Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
75Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
76Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale6
77Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto5
78Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur5
79Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
80William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom5
81Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto5
82Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
83David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
84Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
85Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
86Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
87David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions4
88Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
89Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
90Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
91Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
92Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
93Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
94Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
95Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
96Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne45pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia36
3Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia25
4Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia16
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha15
6Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step15
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram14
8Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team11
9Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo11
10Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ10
11Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team10
12Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom10
13Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne10
14David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions9
15Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
16David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions8
17Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
18Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia6
19Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
20David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
21Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
22Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
23Allan Davis (Aus) Astana4
24Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne4
25Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
26Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
27Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
28Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
29Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
30Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3
31Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3
32Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
33Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
34Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne2
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank2
37Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
38Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
39Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ2
40Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
41Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
42Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo1
43David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
44Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1
45Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1
46Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
47Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1
48Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
49Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
50Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha11pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo13
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia14
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team28
6Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale50
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank66
8Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step66
9David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia75
10Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne77
11Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto77
12Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto80
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ81
14Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne81
15Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia91
16Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha99
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto102
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo105
19Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia107
20Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha108
21David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne109
22Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step120
23Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur122
24Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank128
25Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom138
26Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo139
27Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne150
28Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne153
29Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team154
30Allan Davis (Aus) Astana157
31Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia159
32Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana163
33Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram169
34Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale176
35Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale176
36Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur177
37Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur186
38Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ189
39David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions190
40Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ194
41Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom212
42Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto222
43Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto238
44David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions242
45Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur263
46Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto265
47Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia276

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha196:12:13
2Caisse D'Epargne0:03:45
3Cervelo Test Team0:07:47
4Omega Pharma - Lotto0:07:51
5Xacobeo Galicia0:08:58
6AG2R - La Mondiale0:17:27
7Liquigas - Doimo0:34:34
8Team HTC - Columbia0:36:34
9Euskaltel - Euskadi0:43:58
10Astana0:48:28
11FDJ0:55:07
12Lampre - Farese Vini0:58:23
13Team Saxo Bank1:09:12
14Rabobank1:22:31
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne1:31:07
16Garmin - Transitions1:35:13
17Team Milram1:36:52
18Quick Step2:21:50
19Andalucia - Cajasur2:31:48
20BBOX Bouygues Telecom3:00:56
21Footon - Servetto4:15:38

 

Latest on Cyclingnews