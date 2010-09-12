Image 1 of 35 Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) climbs to stage 15 victory (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 35 David Moncoutie (Cofidis, le crédit en ligne) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 3 of 35 Frank Schleck at the top of Lagos de Covadonga (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 35 Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) celebrates on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 5 of 35 Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) on the Lagos de Covadonga. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 6 of 35 Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) was second on the stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 7 of 35 Martin Velits (HTC-Columbia) on the climb of Lagos de Covadonga. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 8 of 35 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) grits his teeth as he nears the summit. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 9 of 35 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) on the attack. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 10 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) ahead of Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 11 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) leads his group in the finale. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) will be hard to dislodge from red. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) rode well to hold on to his red jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 35 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) rides through the mist. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 35 Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) makes a powerful attack on stage 15 (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 16 of 35 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) goes on the attack. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 17 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo), Martin Velits (HTC-Columbia) and Joaquin Rodriguez (Team Katusha) (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 18 of 35 Nicolas Roche (AG2R) leads Frank Schleck on Lagos de Covadonga (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) held his overall lead. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 35 Caros Barredo (Quick Step) was a worthy stage winner. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 35 Caros Barredo (Quick Step) wins on Lagos de Covadonga. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 35 Caros Barredo (Quick Step) emerges from the mist to take victory. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 35 Caros Barredo (Quick Step) takes an emotional stage win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 35 Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) at the finish. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 35 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) was aggressive on the climb. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) did well to limit his losses. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) at the finish atop Lagos de Covadonga (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) at the finish line. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 35 The peloton in stage 15 of the Vuelta (Image credit: AFP) Image 30 of 35 IMG_4420 - Todays weather is cold,cloudy and rain from the start to finish (Image credit: AFP) Image 31 of 35 Stage winner Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 32 of 35 Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) zips up as he approaches the line. (Image credit: AFP) Image 33 of 35 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) on the podium as race leader for the second day in a row. (Image credit: AFP) Image 34 of 35 Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: AFP) Image 35 of 35 Race leader Vincenzo Nibali concentrates before the start flanked by his Liquigas-Doimo teammates (Image credit: AFP)

Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) emerged from the mist to take a well-deserved stage victory at the legendary summit of the Lagos de Covadonga, while Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) passed his first examination as overall leader of the Vuelta. The Italian came under sustained pressure from the aggressive Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) on the final climb, but he held his nerve to limit his losses and keep hold of the red jersey.

Barredo arrived at the foot of the mountain as part of a six-man breakaway that had a lead of seven minutes over the peloton, and he wasted no time in shedding himself of his companions to make the most of his buffer. After Martin Velits (HTC-Columbia) launched a speculative attack on the early slopes of the climb, Barredo responded with change and edged clear of the Slovak. The remnants of the breakaway were left strewn across the mountainside, while the race for the red jersey began to crank up in earnest further down the road.

From there on in, it was a simply a question of Barredo maintaining his tempo on a climb he knows well. "I know the climb so well that at that point I was afraid I'd overdo it with my acceleration away from the break, so I tried to adequately use my remaining forces," he said.

The Spaniard refused to panic when he lost 30 seconds in one kilometre after Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) came to the front of the Nibali group early on the climb, and instead he resolutely kept tapping out a sensible rhythm. As the race for the red jersey fizzled and sparked behind, Barredo lived on in a world of hurt of his own and admirably stuck to his task all the way to the summit to take a splendid stage win, his first in a Grand Tour.

Hailing from nearby Oviedo, Barredo was particularly emotional on winning in the region. "I got my first road bike as the result of a bet I made with my father, who told me that if I could ride from our house to Lagos de Covadonga and back on my mountain bike, he'd buy me a road bike," he said. "Today, so many years later, I've won here. That's why today is the greatest win of my career from a sentimental point of view."

The race for red

The overall classification had another shake up on the final climb, although there was no decisive shift of power in a race that continues to intrigue. Ezequiel Mosquera was the most aggressive of the overall contenders and his much-anticipated attack came 6km from the summit, when he countered a move by Carlos Sastre (Cervélo).

For a moment, it looked as though the race was about to take an epic twist, as Mosquera moved clear through the low-lying clouds and the red jersey simply seemed to vanish into the mist behind him. Mosquera opened out a lead of 15 seconds when he kicked again and Nibali appeared to be on the ropes.

The Italian was simply biding his time, however, and calculated his effort to perfection. Nibali carried the weight of the jersey magnificently and took responsibility for the chase. While Mosquera was dancing up the road ahead, Nibali was solidly seated and steadily eating up the ground in front of him, with only Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and the impressive Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) able to follow.

The final kilometres of the climb included a brief downhill section where Nibali took a number of risks to limit the gap and almost crashed into a wall for his troubles. It was a thrilling pursuit match, as Mosquera sought not only to put time into Nibali, but also to pick off the remnants of the break in the vain hope of making the top three on the stage and picking up a time bonus that might put him into red. Nibali clearly realised that his 50-second lead over the Spaniard was in a precarious state as he hurtled towards the line.

At the summit, while Mosquera knew his seventh place wouldn't yield the overall lead, he must surely have thought that he had done enough to make serious inroads into Nibali's advantage. Instead, with shades of Stephen Roche at La Plagne in the 1987 Tour de France, Nibali emerged from the mist just 11 seconds behind, with Rodriguez and Velits on his wheel. Mosquera may have again shown that he has the ability to jump clear of Nibali, but once more the Spaniard failed to stretch out that advantage in the closing kilometres.

Overall, Mosquera now lies in third place, 39 seconds behind Nibali, but at the finish the Italian appeared nonplussed by the threat that he poses. "I was more concerned about Sastre's attack than Mosquera's. I've never been scared of Mosquera," he said bullishly. "Look, he did 5km of climbing flat out and what did he gain? 11 seconds. That's no big deal for me."

In the best sense of the term, Nibali has been calculating in the past two days, and he says it comes as a result of learning from experience. "I didn't make the same mistake today as I did in Andorra of following Mosquera and burning myself up," he said. "I just looked to keep my overall lead. I want to live it day by day. I think tomorrow will be similar to today, but I'm confident in my team. I want to arrive at the time trial with about the same advantage I have now."

For his part, Mosquera agreed with Nibali's assessment that did a lot for relatively little gain. "I attacked from too far," Mosquera claimed afterwards. "But on the descents near the finish, I didn't want to take any risks and lose time, so in that sense, I'm happy." The Spaniard maintained that his objective is to finish on the podium rather than take overall victory, although he also took time to ponder Nibali's relative isolation on the final climb. "I'm convinced that I will be able to take time out of Velits and Tondo so as to finish on the podium," he said. "Tomorrow there are more climbs, it will be complicated for Liquigas."

The early exchanges

The stage began without Euskaltel-Euskadi duo Igor Anton and Egoi Martinez, as well as Rabobank's Oscar Freire, but once the racing got underway, the pace was searing. The opening half-hour was covered at 53kph as a variety of breakaways attempted to forge clear and Liquigas-Doimo refused to let them go. This high early pace would eventually put paid to the Vueltas of Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Arthur Vichot (FDJ) and José Luis Arrieta (AG2R-La Mondiale), who in his 21st Grand Tour abandoned of his own volition for the first time (his then Banesto team withdrew en masse from the 1998 Tour de France.)

Eventually a break did manage to go clear and stay away, when Martin Velits (HTC Columbia), Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Carlos Barredo (Quick Step), Pierre Cazaux (FDJ), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) and Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma Lotto) forged ahead 70km into the stage. In spite of the driving rain and treacherous roads, they managed to open a maximum advantage of 9:30 over the peloton and maintain an average speed of 45kph for the first three hours of racing.

On the run-in to the final climb to Lagos de Covadonga, Caisse d'Epargne somewhat inexplicably came to the front of the peloton and started the pursuit. The men in black's overall hopes were dashed by crashes yesterday but they remained determined to have an impact on the race, even if none of their number were to make any impression on the climb itself. On the lower slopes of the final mountain, the gap was seven minutes and more than enough for Barredo to attack in the knowledge that the stage win would be his.

The climb to Lagos de Covadonga

While stage honours were always liable to be carved up by the sextet in front, the scene was set for a gripping battle for the overall placings. Xacobeo-Galicia set a hyperactive pace at the front of the main peloton on the lower slopes of Lagos de Covadonga and it had shrunk rapidly in size by the time Liquigas duo Oliver Zaugg and Roman Kreuziger took over. Kreuziger slowed the pace ever so slightly and appeared to be doing an expert job in controlling affairs for his leader Nibali. "Roman did the maximum effort at the right time," Nibali said after the stage. "He's been brilliant."

Finally, the big attack on the Italian came inside the last 6km, when Sastre put in a dig. His move was countered easily by Ezequiel Mosquera, but it did serve to put Kreuziger in difficulty and leave Nibali alone with Rodriguez on his wheel. When Mosquera went alone, the group of favourites splintered further, with Xavier Tondo (Cervélo) deposited out the back and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) and Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) also distanced. Peter Velits would ultimately gain most by moving up to fourth overall, while Roche and Schleck each dropped a place in the overall standings.

Mosquera initially appeared to be opening up a huge gap, but as it turned out, Nibali had enough strength of legs and presence of mind to dose out his effort and limit the damage. While Joaquin Rodriguez managed to stay on his wheel all the way to the line, the Catalan never looked likely to repeat yesterday's heroics of dropping Nibali and their dual looks set to continue on tomorrow's tough day to Cotobello. Meanwhile, Mosquera's devil-may-care attacking today may not have yielded large gains, but it did highlight his potential to be play a significant role in the final destination of the red jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 4:33:09 2 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:01:07 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:43 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:06 5 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 0:02:10 6 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:12 7 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:15 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:26 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 10 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:45 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:03:02 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 14 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:03 15 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:03:26 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:30 17 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:39 18 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:41 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:50 20 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:54 21 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:02 22 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:03 23 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:06 24 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:04:40 25 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 26 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 27 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:04:47 28 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:04:50 29 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:56 30 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 31 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:05:37 32 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:39 33 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 34 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:42 35 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:45 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:47 37 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:01 38 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:09 39 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:47 40 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:06:53 41 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:07:16 42 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:07:36 43 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:07:49 44 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:08:08 45 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 46 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:08:21 47 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:08:30 48 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:08:37 49 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:09:39 50 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 51 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:09:44 52 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 53 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 54 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:10:10 55 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:10:29 56 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:10:31 57 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:12:09 58 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:12 59 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 60 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:12:14 61 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 62 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 63 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:12:17 64 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:14:13 65 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:15:36 66 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 67 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 68 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 69 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:17:26 70 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 71 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese 72 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 73 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 74 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 75 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 76 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 77 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 78 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 79 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 80 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 81 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 82 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 83 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 84 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 85 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 86 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:18:33 87 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:18:46 88 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 89 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 90 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 91 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 92 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 93 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 94 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 95 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:10 96 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 97 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 98 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 99 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 100 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 101 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 102 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 103 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 104 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 105 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 106 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 107 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 108 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 109 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:20:15 110 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:55 111 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:58 112 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 113 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 114 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 115 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 116 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 117 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 118 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 119 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 120 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 121 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 122 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 123 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 124 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 125 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 126 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 127 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 128 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 129 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 130 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 131 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 132 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 133 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 134 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 135 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 136 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 137 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 138 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 139 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 140 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 141 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 142 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 143 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 144 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 145 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 146 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 147 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 148 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 149 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 150 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 151 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 152 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 153 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 154 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 155 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 156 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 157 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 158 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 159 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 160 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 161 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 162 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 163 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha DNS Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank DNF Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale DNF Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi DNF Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ DNF Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto

Sprint 1 - Suances, 38km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 4 pts 2 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Sprint 2 - San Vicente de la Barquera, 77.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1

Sprint 3- Lagos de Covadonga, 187.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 25 pts 2 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 16 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 5 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 12 6 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 7 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 9 8 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 8 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 7 10 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 11 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 5 12 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 3 14 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 2 15 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1

Mountain - Lagos de Covadonga - Llegada en alto, 187km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 15 pts 2 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 10 3 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 6 4 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 5 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team HTC - Columbia 13:47:17 2 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:18 3 Team Katusha 0:02:33 4 Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:54 5 FDJ 0:04:37 6 Cervelo Test Team 0:04:58 7 Caisse D'Epargne 0:08:46 8 AG2R - La Mondiale 0:09:47 9 Liquigas - Doimo 0:10:52 10 Astana 0:13:03 11 Team Saxo Bank 0:13:11 12 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:14:09 13 Quick Step 0:14:53 14 Garmin - Transitions 0:16:53 15 Team Milram 0:18:35 16 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:20:37 17 Lampre - Farese Vini 0:21:30 18 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:22:42 19 Rabobank 0:30:48 20 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:40:19 21 Footon - Servetto 0:48:37

General classification after stage 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 65:31:14 2 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:04 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:39 4 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:02:29 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:30 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:47 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:48 8 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:48 9 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:29 10 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:27 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:06:05 12 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:06:07 13 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:06:21 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:23 15 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:07:01 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:20 17 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:09:13 18 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:09:23 19 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:30 20 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:11:38 21 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:11:45 22 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:11:47 23 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:23 24 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:14:18 25 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:14:19 26 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:15:31 27 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:15:48 28 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:17:03 29 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:19:50 30 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:20:20 31 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:20:47 32 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:22:55 33 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:26:05 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:26:29 35 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:28:13 36 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:28:32 37 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:28:49 38 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:28:52 39 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:30:49 40 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:34:59 41 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:36:28 42 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:41:27 43 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:43:18 44 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:43:39 45 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:45:45 46 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:46:47 47 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:50:35 48 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:51:51 49 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:54:24 50 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:55:08 51 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:59:22 52 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:59:54 53 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 1:00:01 54 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 1:02:17 55 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:02:25 56 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 1:04:39 57 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:07:19 58 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:07:25 59 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:08:01 60 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:10:45 61 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:11:31 62 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:12:01 63 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:12:31 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 1:13:41 65 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:14:40 66 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:18:19 67 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:19:17 68 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 1:19:42 69 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 1:20:00 70 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1:20:47 71 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:22:23 72 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 1:24:38 73 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1:25:08 74 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:25:27 75 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 1:26:00 76 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:27:46 77 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:28:26 78 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:29:46 79 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 1:31:27 80 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:32:41 81 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 1:33:14 82 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:33:40 83 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:34:37 84 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:36:02 85 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:38:07 86 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:39:02 87 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:39:58 88 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:40:13 89 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1:40:27 90 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:40:37 91 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:42:11 92 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:42:22 93 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 1:43:17 94 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 1:43:45 95 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 1:44:00 96 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:45:06 97 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:45:46 98 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:46:30 99 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:49:10 100 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:49:14 101 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1:49:24 102 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 1:50:02 103 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:53:06 104 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 1:55:35 105 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 1:55:55 106 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:56:51 107 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:00:10 108 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 2:01:57 109 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 2:02:13 110 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:02:16 111 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2:06:39 112 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 2:11:07 113 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2:11:56 114 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:12:39 115 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:13:32 116 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:14:00 117 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:14:52 118 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 2:15:00 119 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 2:16:52 120 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 2:17:11 121 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2:17:33 122 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:18:42 123 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:18:44 124 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 2:18:59 125 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:19:14 126 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:19:49 127 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:19:56 128 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 2:21:01 129 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 2:26:13 130 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2:27:17 131 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:27:32 132 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 2:27:50 133 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2:31:46 134 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 2:32:29 135 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 2:34:04 136 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:35:14 137 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 2:37:20 138 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 2:37:23 139 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2:38:43 140 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 2:38:48 141 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 2:39:07 142 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 2:39:31 143 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese 2:39:52 144 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 2:39:56 145 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:42:00 146 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2:42:22 147 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2:43:13 148 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2:43:16 149 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 2:43:55 150 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 2:44:23 151 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:46:42 152 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 2:46:55 153 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 2:48:01 154 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 2:49:52 155 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:51:26 156 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2:51:40 157 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:52:58 158 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 2:53:42 159 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 2:56:19 160 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 2:56:44 161 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 2:58:30 162 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3:00:36 163 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 3:04:16

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 111 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 90 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 82 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 79 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 6 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 68 7 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 62 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 57 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 53 10 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 47 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 43 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 13 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 42 14 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 15 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 37 16 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 17 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 31 18 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 28 19 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 27 20 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 27 21 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 27 22 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 23 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 24 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 25 25 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 23 26 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 23 27 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 21 28 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 30 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 31 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 32 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 33 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 18 34 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 18 35 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 18 36 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 18 37 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 16 38 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 16 39 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 16 40 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 15 41 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 15 42 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 15 43 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 14 44 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 45 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 46 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 14 47 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 14 48 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 49 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 12 50 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 12 51 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 12 52 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 12 53 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 12 54 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 55 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 56 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 11 57 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 58 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 11 59 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 60 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 61 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 62 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 9 63 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 9 64 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 8 65 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 8 66 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 67 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 7 68 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 69 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 7 70 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 7 71 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 72 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 73 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 6 74 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 75 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 76 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 6 77 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 5 78 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 79 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 80 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 5 81 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 5 82 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 83 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 84 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 85 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 86 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 87 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 4 88 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 89 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 90 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 91 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 92 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 93 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 94 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 95 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 96 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 45 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 36 3 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 25 4 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 15 6 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 15 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 14 8 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 11 9 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 10 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 10 11 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 12 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 10 13 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 10 14 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 9 15 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 16 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 8 17 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 18 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 6 19 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 20 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 21 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 22 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 23 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 4 24 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 4 25 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 26 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 27 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 28 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 29 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 30 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 31 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3 32 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 33 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 34 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 2 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 2 37 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 38 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 39 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 2 40 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 41 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 42 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 1 43 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 44 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1 45 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1 46 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 47 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1 48 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 49 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 50 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 11 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 14 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 28 6 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 50 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 66 8 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 66 9 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 75 10 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 77 11 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 77 12 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 81 14 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 81 15 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 91 16 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 99 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 102 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 105 19 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 107 20 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 108 21 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 109 22 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 120 23 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 122 24 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 128 25 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 138 26 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 139 27 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 150 28 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 153 29 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 154 30 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 157 31 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 159 32 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 163 33 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 169 34 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 176 35 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 176 36 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 177 37 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 186 38 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 189 39 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 190 40 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 194 41 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 212 42 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 222 43 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 238 44 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 242 45 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 263 46 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 265 47 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 276