Barredo climbs to stage victory
Nibali retains lead by four seconds over Rodriguez
Stage 15: Solares - Lagos de Covadonga
Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) emerged from the mist to take a well-deserved stage victory at the legendary summit of the Lagos de Covadonga, while Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) passed his first examination as overall leader of the Vuelta. The Italian came under sustained pressure from the aggressive Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) on the final climb, but he held his nerve to limit his losses and keep hold of the red jersey.
Barredo arrived at the foot of the mountain as part of a six-man breakaway that had a lead of seven minutes over the peloton, and he wasted no time in shedding himself of his companions to make the most of his buffer. After Martin Velits (HTC-Columbia) launched a speculative attack on the early slopes of the climb, Barredo responded with change and edged clear of the Slovak. The remnants of the breakaway were left strewn across the mountainside, while the race for the red jersey began to crank up in earnest further down the road.
From there on in, it was a simply a question of Barredo maintaining his tempo on a climb he knows well. "I know the climb so well that at that point I was afraid I'd overdo it with my acceleration away from the break, so I tried to adequately use my remaining forces," he said.
The Spaniard refused to panic when he lost 30 seconds in one kilometre after Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas-Doimo) came to the front of the Nibali group early on the climb, and instead he resolutely kept tapping out a sensible rhythm. As the race for the red jersey fizzled and sparked behind, Barredo lived on in a world of hurt of his own and admirably stuck to his task all the way to the summit to take a splendid stage win, his first in a Grand Tour.
Hailing from nearby Oviedo, Barredo was particularly emotional on winning in the region. "I got my first road bike as the result of a bet I made with my father, who told me that if I could ride from our house to Lagos de Covadonga and back on my mountain bike, he'd buy me a road bike," he said. "Today, so many years later, I've won here. That's why today is the greatest win of my career from a sentimental point of view."
The race for red
The overall classification had another shake up on the final climb, although there was no decisive shift of power in a race that continues to intrigue. Ezequiel Mosquera was the most aggressive of the overall contenders and his much-anticipated attack came 6km from the summit, when he countered a move by Carlos Sastre (Cervélo).
For a moment, it looked as though the race was about to take an epic twist, as Mosquera moved clear through the low-lying clouds and the red jersey simply seemed to vanish into the mist behind him. Mosquera opened out a lead of 15 seconds when he kicked again and Nibali appeared to be on the ropes.
The Italian was simply biding his time, however, and calculated his effort to perfection. Nibali carried the weight of the jersey magnificently and took responsibility for the chase. While Mosquera was dancing up the road ahead, Nibali was solidly seated and steadily eating up the ground in front of him, with only Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and the impressive Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) able to follow.
The final kilometres of the climb included a brief downhill section where Nibali took a number of risks to limit the gap and almost crashed into a wall for his troubles. It was a thrilling pursuit match, as Mosquera sought not only to put time into Nibali, but also to pick off the remnants of the break in the vain hope of making the top three on the stage and picking up a time bonus that might put him into red. Nibali clearly realised that his 50-second lead over the Spaniard was in a precarious state as he hurtled towards the line.
At the summit, while Mosquera knew his seventh place wouldn't yield the overall lead, he must surely have thought that he had done enough to make serious inroads into Nibali's advantage. Instead, with shades of Stephen Roche at La Plagne in the 1987 Tour de France, Nibali emerged from the mist just 11 seconds behind, with Rodriguez and Velits on his wheel. Mosquera may have again shown that he has the ability to jump clear of Nibali, but once more the Spaniard failed to stretch out that advantage in the closing kilometres.
Overall, Mosquera now lies in third place, 39 seconds behind Nibali, but at the finish the Italian appeared nonplussed by the threat that he poses. "I was more concerned about Sastre's attack than Mosquera's. I've never been scared of Mosquera," he said bullishly. "Look, he did 5km of climbing flat out and what did he gain? 11 seconds. That's no big deal for me."
In the best sense of the term, Nibali has been calculating in the past two days, and he says it comes as a result of learning from experience. "I didn't make the same mistake today as I did in Andorra of following Mosquera and burning myself up," he said. "I just looked to keep my overall lead. I want to live it day by day. I think tomorrow will be similar to today, but I'm confident in my team. I want to arrive at the time trial with about the same advantage I have now."
For his part, Mosquera agreed with Nibali's assessment that did a lot for relatively little gain. "I attacked from too far," Mosquera claimed afterwards. "But on the descents near the finish, I didn't want to take any risks and lose time, so in that sense, I'm happy." The Spaniard maintained that his objective is to finish on the podium rather than take overall victory, although he also took time to ponder Nibali's relative isolation on the final climb. "I'm convinced that I will be able to take time out of Velits and Tondo so as to finish on the podium," he said. "Tomorrow there are more climbs, it will be complicated for Liquigas."
The early exchanges
The stage began without Euskaltel-Euskadi duo Igor Anton and Egoi Martinez, as well as Rabobank's Oscar Freire, but once the racing got underway, the pace was searing. The opening half-hour was covered at 53kph as a variety of breakaways attempted to forge clear and Liquigas-Doimo refused to let them go. This high early pace would eventually put paid to the Vueltas of Beñat Intxausti (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Arthur Vichot (FDJ) and José Luis Arrieta (AG2R-La Mondiale), who in his 21st Grand Tour abandoned of his own volition for the first time (his then Banesto team withdrew en masse from the 1998 Tour de France.)
Eventually a break did manage to go clear and stay away, when Martin Velits (HTC Columbia), Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Carlos Barredo (Quick Step), Pierre Cazaux (FDJ), Nico Sijmens (Cofidis) and Olivier Kaisen (Omega Pharma Lotto) forged ahead 70km into the stage. In spite of the driving rain and treacherous roads, they managed to open a maximum advantage of 9:30 over the peloton and maintain an average speed of 45kph for the first three hours of racing.
On the run-in to the final climb to Lagos de Covadonga, Caisse d'Epargne somewhat inexplicably came to the front of the peloton and started the pursuit. The men in black's overall hopes were dashed by crashes yesterday but they remained determined to have an impact on the race, even if none of their number were to make any impression on the climb itself. On the lower slopes of the final mountain, the gap was seven minutes and more than enough for Barredo to attack in the knowledge that the stage win would be his.
The climb to Lagos de Covadonga
While stage honours were always liable to be carved up by the sextet in front, the scene was set for a gripping battle for the overall placings. Xacobeo-Galicia set a hyperactive pace at the front of the main peloton on the lower slopes of Lagos de Covadonga and it had shrunk rapidly in size by the time Liquigas duo Oliver Zaugg and Roman Kreuziger took over. Kreuziger slowed the pace ever so slightly and appeared to be doing an expert job in controlling affairs for his leader Nibali. "Roman did the maximum effort at the right time," Nibali said after the stage. "He's been brilliant."
Finally, the big attack on the Italian came inside the last 6km, when Sastre put in a dig. His move was countered easily by Ezequiel Mosquera, but it did serve to put Kreuziger in difficulty and leave Nibali alone with Rodriguez on his wheel. When Mosquera went alone, the group of favourites splintered further, with Xavier Tondo (Cervélo) deposited out the back and Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) and Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) also distanced. Peter Velits would ultimately gain most by moving up to fourth overall, while Roche and Schleck each dropped a place in the overall standings.
Mosquera initially appeared to be opening up a huge gap, but as it turned out, Nibali had enough strength of legs and presence of mind to dose out his effort and limit the damage. While Joaquin Rodriguez managed to stay on his wheel all the way to the line, the Catalan never looked likely to repeat yesterday's heroics of dropping Nibali and their dual looks set to continue on tomorrow's tough day to Cotobello. Meanwhile, Mosquera's devil-may-care attacking today may not have yielded large gains, but it did highlight his potential to be play a significant role in the final destination of the red jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|4:33:09
|2
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:01:07
|3
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:01:43
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:06
|5
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|0:02:10
|6
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:12
|7
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:15
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:26
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:45
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:03:02
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:03
|15
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:03:26
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:30
|17
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:39
|18
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:41
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:50
|20
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:54
|21
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:02
|22
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:03
|23
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:04:06
|24
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:40
|25
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|26
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|27
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:04:47
|28
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:50
|29
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:56
|30
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|31
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:37
|32
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:39
|33
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|34
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:42
|35
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:45
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:47
|37
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:01
|38
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:09
|39
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:47
|40
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:53
|41
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:07:16
|42
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:07:36
|43
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:49
|44
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:08:08
|45
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|46
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:08:21
|47
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:08:30
|48
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:08:37
|49
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:09:39
|50
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|51
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:09:44
|52
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|53
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|54
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:10:10
|55
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:10:29
|56
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:10:31
|57
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:12:09
|58
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:12
|59
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|60
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:12:14
|61
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|62
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|63
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:12:17
|64
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:14:13
|65
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:15:36
|66
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|67
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|68
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|69
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:17:26
|70
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|71
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese
|72
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|73
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|74
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|75
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|76
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|77
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|78
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|79
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|80
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|81
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|82
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|83
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|84
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|85
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|86
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:18:33
|87
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:18:46
|88
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|89
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|90
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|91
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|92
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|93
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|94
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|95
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:10
|96
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|97
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|98
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|99
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|100
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|101
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|102
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|103
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|104
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|105
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|106
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|107
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|108
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|109
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:20:15
|110
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:55
|111
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:58
|112
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|113
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|114
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|115
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|116
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|117
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|118
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|119
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|120
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|121
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|122
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|123
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|124
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|125
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|126
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|127
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|128
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|129
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|130
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|131
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|132
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|133
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|134
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|135
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|136
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|137
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|138
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|139
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|140
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|141
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|142
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|143
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|144
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|145
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|146
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|147
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|148
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|149
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|150
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|151
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|152
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|153
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|154
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|155
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|156
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|157
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|158
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|159
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|160
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|161
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|162
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|163
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNS
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|DNF
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|DNF
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|4
|pts
|2
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|25
|pts
|2
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|3
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|5
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|12
|6
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|7
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|8
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|8
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|7
|10
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|11
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|5
|12
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|3
|14
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|2
|15
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|pts
|2
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|10
|3
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|6
|4
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|5
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|13:47:17
|2
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:18
|3
|Team Katusha
|0:02:33
|4
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:54
|5
|FDJ
|0:04:37
|6
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:58
|7
|Caisse D'Epargne
|0:08:46
|8
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:09:47
|9
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:10:52
|10
|Astana
|0:13:03
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:13:11
|12
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:14:09
|13
|Quick Step
|0:14:53
|14
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:16:53
|15
|Team Milram
|0:18:35
|16
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:20:37
|17
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:21:30
|18
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:22:42
|19
|Rabobank
|0:30:48
|20
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:40:19
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|0:48:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|65:31:14
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:39
|4
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:02:29
|5
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:30
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:47
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:48
|8
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:48
|9
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:04:29
|10
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:27
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:06:05
|12
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:07
|13
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:06:21
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:23
|15
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:07:01
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:20
|17
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:09:13
|18
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:09:23
|19
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:30
|20
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:11:38
|21
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:11:45
|22
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:47
|23
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:23
|24
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:14:18
|25
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:14:19
|26
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:15:31
|27
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:15:48
|28
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:17:03
|29
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:19:50
|30
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:20:20
|31
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:20:47
|32
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:22:55
|33
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:26:05
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:26:29
|35
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:28:13
|36
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:28:32
|37
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:28:49
|38
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:28:52
|39
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:30:49
|40
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:34:59
|41
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:36:28
|42
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:41:27
|43
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:43:18
|44
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:43:39
|45
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:45:45
|46
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:46:47
|47
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:50:35
|48
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:51:51
|49
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:54:24
|50
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:55:08
|51
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:59:22
|52
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:59:54
|53
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|1:00:01
|54
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:02:17
|55
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:02:25
|56
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|1:04:39
|57
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:07:19
|58
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:07:25
|59
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:08:01
|60
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:10:45
|61
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:11:31
|62
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:12:01
|63
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:12:31
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|1:13:41
|65
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:14:40
|66
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:18:19
|67
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:19:17
|68
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|1:19:42
|69
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|1:20:00
|70
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1:20:47
|71
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:22:23
|72
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|1:24:38
|73
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1:25:08
|74
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:25:27
|75
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:26:00
|76
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:27:46
|77
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1:28:26
|78
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:29:46
|79
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|1:31:27
|80
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:32:41
|81
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|1:33:14
|82
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:33:40
|83
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:34:37
|84
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:36:02
|85
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:38:07
|86
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:39:02
|87
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:39:58
|88
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:40:13
|89
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1:40:27
|90
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:40:37
|91
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:42:11
|92
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:42:22
|93
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|1:43:17
|94
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:43:45
|95
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|1:44:00
|96
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:45:06
|97
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:45:46
|98
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:46:30
|99
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:49:10
|100
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:49:14
|101
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|1:49:24
|102
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:50:02
|103
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:53:06
|104
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|1:55:35
|105
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|1:55:55
|106
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:56:51
|107
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:00:10
|108
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|2:01:57
|109
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|2:02:13
|110
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:02:16
|111
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2:06:39
|112
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|2:11:07
|113
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2:11:56
|114
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:12:39
|115
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:13:32
|116
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:14:00
|117
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:14:52
|118
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|2:15:00
|119
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|2:16:52
|120
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|2:17:11
|121
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2:17:33
|122
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:18:42
|123
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:18:44
|124
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|2:18:59
|125
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:19:14
|126
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:19:49
|127
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:19:56
|128
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|2:21:01
|129
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|2:26:13
|130
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2:27:17
|131
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:27:32
|132
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|2:27:50
|133
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2:31:46
|134
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|2:32:29
|135
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|2:34:04
|136
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:35:14
|137
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|2:37:20
|138
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|2:37:23
|139
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|2:38:43
|140
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|2:38:48
|141
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|2:39:07
|142
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|2:39:31
|143
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese
|2:39:52
|144
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|2:39:56
|145
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:42:00
|146
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|2:42:22
|147
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|2:43:13
|148
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2:43:16
|149
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|2:43:55
|150
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:44:23
|151
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:46:42
|152
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|2:46:55
|153
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|2:48:01
|154
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:49:52
|155
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:51:26
|156
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2:51:40
|157
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:52:58
|158
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|2:53:42
|159
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|2:56:19
|160
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2:56:44
|161
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:58:30
|162
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|3:00:36
|163
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|3:04:16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|111
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|90
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|82
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|79
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|6
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|68
|7
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|62
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|57
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|53
|10
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|47
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|43
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|42
|14
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|15
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|37
|16
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|17
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|18
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|28
|19
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|27
|20
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|27
|21
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|27
|22
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|23
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|24
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|25
|25
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|23
|26
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|23
|27
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|21
|28
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|30
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|31
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|32
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|33
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|18
|34
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|35
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|18
|36
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|37
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|16
|38
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|39
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|40
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|15
|41
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|15
|42
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|15
|43
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|14
|44
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|45
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|46
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|47
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|48
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|49
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|12
|50
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|12
|51
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|12
|52
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|12
|53
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|12
|54
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|55
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|56
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|11
|57
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|58
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|11
|59
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|60
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|61
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|62
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|9
|63
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|9
|64
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|8
|65
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|8
|66
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|67
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|68
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|69
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|70
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|7
|71
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|72
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|73
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|6
|74
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|75
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|76
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|6
|77
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|5
|78
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|79
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|80
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|5
|81
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|5
|82
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|83
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|84
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|85
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|86
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|87
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|88
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|89
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|90
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|91
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|92
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|93
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|94
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|95
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|96
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|45
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|36
|3
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|4
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|15
|6
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|14
|8
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|11
|9
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|10
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|10
|11
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|12
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|10
|13
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|10
|14
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|9
|15
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|16
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|8
|17
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|18
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|6
|19
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|20
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|21
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|22
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|23
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|4
|24
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|4
|25
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|26
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|27
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|28
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|29
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|30
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|31
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|32
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|33
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|34
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|35
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|2
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|37
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|39
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|2
|40
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2
|41
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|42
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|43
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|44
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|45
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|46
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|47
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|48
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|49
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|50
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|11
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|14
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|5
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|28
|6
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|50
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|66
|8
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|66
|9
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|75
|10
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|77
|11
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|77
|12
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|13
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|81
|14
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|81
|15
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|91
|16
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|99
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|102
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|105
|19
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|107
|20
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|108
|21
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|109
|22
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|120
|23
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|122
|24
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|128
|25
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|138
|26
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|139
|27
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|150
|28
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|153
|29
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|154
|30
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|157
|31
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|159
|32
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|163
|33
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|169
|34
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|176
|35
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|176
|36
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|177
|37
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|186
|38
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|189
|39
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|190
|40
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|194
|41
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|212
|42
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|222
|43
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|238
|44
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|242
|45
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|263
|46
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|265
|47
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|276
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|196:12:13
|2
|Caisse D'Epargne
|0:03:45
|3
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:07:47
|4
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:07:51
|5
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:08:58
|6
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:17:27
|7
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:34:34
|8
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:36:34
|9
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:43:58
|10
|Astana
|0:48:28
|11
|FDJ
|0:55:07
|12
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:58:23
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:09:12
|14
|Rabobank
|1:22:31
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|1:31:07
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:35:13
|17
|Team Milram
|1:36:52
|18
|Quick Step
|2:21:50
|19
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|2:31:48
|20
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3:00:56
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|4:15:38
