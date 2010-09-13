Trending

Nieve solos to first Grand Tour stage win

Rodriguez regains red jersey from Nibali

Kevin De Weert is pursued by Schleck.

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) attacked on the finishing climb and was joined for a while by Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions)

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) back in red at the Vuelta a España.

Ireland's Nicolas Roche (Ag2R La Mondiale) put in a good performance on stage 16.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi) has dropped all of his breakaway companions and rides alone on the finishing Alto de Cotobello ascent.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) won after a long breakaway.

Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) rolls in after a hard day.

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) also lost ground in the finale, but gets to keep his polka dot jersey.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) went on the attack.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) suffered in the steep final kilometer.

Nicolas Roche (AG2R) put in another fine performance.

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) went on the attack.

But it was Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) who made the right move in the end.

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) was trying to gain back already lost time.

Mikel Nieve en route to his first pro win.

The pelton en route to Alto de Cotobello during the Vuelta's 16th stage.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) regained the Vuelta's red leader's jersey.

Frank Schleck took second on the stage.

Frank Schleck gained back some time and moved up into fourth overall.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) attacked and dropped Nibali, regaining the Vuelta lead.

Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne) got away for fifth place.

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) comes across in 9th on the stage.

Vincenzo Nibali reacts to losing 37 seconds to Rodriguez and losing the race lead.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) had a bad final kilometre and lost the race lead.

Vincenzo Nibali explains how he lost the race lead after stage 16.

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) gets cleaned up after his attacking on stage 16.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium after winning stage 16 of the 2010 Vuelta a Espana

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) on the podium to receive the leader's jersey after stage 16.

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) was unable to follow his GC rivals in the closing kilometres of stage 16 and lost the leader's jersey.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) finished fourth on stage 16 on the Alto de Cotobello summit.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) got a much-needed boost for his team after former race leader Igor Anton crashed out.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) won the queen stage of the 2010 Vuelta.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) bridged to the day's breakaway, then rode solo to his first professional win on stage 16

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) wins stage 16 of the Vuelta.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi) soloed to victory in stage 16 for the first professional victory of his career.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi) celebrates his stage victory at the Vuelta.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi) wins the Vuelta's queen stage atop the Alto de Cotobello.

A spent Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) cracked in the closing kilometres and finished 10th on the stage.

Joaquim Rodríguez regained the race lead with a superb attack in the finale of stage 16.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) soaks in the sensation of the Vuelta podium.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates his first professional victory.

Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium after winning stage 16 of the 2010 Vuelta a Espana

The Vuelta a España took another dramatic twist after a day of aggressive racing culminated with the climb to the finish at Cotobello in the spectacular Asturias region.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) took back the race leader's red jersey from Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) at the conclusion of stage 16 after Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) made everyone in a select group of overall contenders suffer more than they had at any time during this year's Vuelta.

Schleck was looking for a prestigious stage victory but Basque climber Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took his first professional victory atop the Cotobello after jumping across to the break of the day earlier in the stage and then by holding off Schleck with a fine performance on the climb. The Basque team had been stunned by Igor Anton's crash and subsequent retirement while leading the Vuelta but Nieve's victory brought back the smiles to everyone in the team.

"After Igor Anton's crash we felt it was the end of the world," said Nieve. "Our sports directors told us we had to get through Sunday's stage and put our minds back in the race before fighting again. I knew the climb to Cotobello, I had done it at training in August with Igor [Anton] and Samuel Sanchez. It helped me a lot today. The encouragements of the crowd and above all my sports directors helped me forget the suffering."

Schleck finished second, 1:06 behind Nieve, but was also smiling after an impressive performance. The 30-year-old Luxembourger started the Vuelta with little racing in his legs and doubts about his form and dedication during his final weeks with Saxo Bank. However, while other riders have faded, he has come good and is becoming more and more of a top-three contender.

"I tried to attack and I've succeeded," said Schleck. "Unfortunately there was one rider who remained ahead and he was too far to be caught. I would have liked the stage win but I've re-gained some time over all the other GC contenders, so it's a positive day after all."

Throwing caution to the wind, Schleck attacked eight kilometres from the summit of the Cotobello and a further strong surge in the last two kilometres saw him gain 30 seconds on all the overall favourites.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) lost even more time in the final kilometre and so lost the red jersey to Rodriguez. The Italian is now 33 seconds down, with Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) third overall at 53 seconds, while Schleck moved up to fourth overall at 2:16.

"It felt like a repeat of the second to last stage of the Giro [d'Italia] en route to the Passo Tonale when our adversaries started fighting from kilometre O onwards," said Nibali. "I knew it was going be a demanding day and I thought about the idea of losing the red jersey.

"The very end of the climb was perfectly suited for attacks from climbers like Rodriguez and Mosquera. I've paid a bit for the efforts I've made in the past few days. I tried to handle the situation as well as I could."

Nibali still has Wednesday's 46km time trial to pull back the time, but this Vuelta is far from over, a sentiment held by new race leader Joaquin Rodriguez.

"My lead (33 seconds) over Nibali on GC isn't big enough before the time trial at Peñafiel," said Rodriguez. "Nibali is great time triallist, he's better than me. The fight for the red jersey isn't a duel now. Ezequiel Mosquera isn't a bad time triallist. I'll have to ride the best time trial of my life. Tomorrow we'll go and see the course during the rest day.

"If I limit my loss [in the time trial] to one and a half or two minutes, it could work. Every second will count before the last mountain stage [on Saturday]. The hills of Bola del Mundo are very steep."

Three major climbs

With three major climbs on the jagged stage profile culminating with the 10km ascent to the finish at Cotobello, stage 16 was widely considered to be the decisive mountain stage in this year's Vuelta.

As a consequence the racing started fast and nervous in Gijon, with a string of breakaway attempts. Denis Menchov (Rabobank) surprisingly won the first intermediate sprint after getting in a dangerous attack but then Cofidis and Katusha worked hard to chase them down. The French team was riding to defend David Moncoutie's climber's jersey, and the veteran Frenchman repaid them by being the first over the summit of the Alto de Cabrunana at kilometre 46.

With the points in the bag and his grip on the blue polka-dot jersey even tighter, Moncoutie sat up and was caught by the peloton. However there was only a brief respite before the break of the day formed. Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) was the biggest name in the move and he was joined by Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Transitions), Marco Marzano (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Matthieu Sprick (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank), Alexander Dyachenko (Astana), Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Kevin de Weert (Quick Step), Ludovic Turpin (AG2R La Mondiale) and Frederik Willems (Liquigas-Doimo)

The breakaway split on the first category Puerto de San Lorenzo climb at kilometre 101, with Sanchez first over the summit as he pushed to try and gain as much time as possible before the climb to the finish. However, Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) managed to surge across to the break thanks to the help of teammate Juan Jose Oroz with a perfect display of team tactics and sacrifice.

Saxo Bank was working hard on the front to set up Frank Schleck and the lanky Luxembourg national champion tried to go across to the front group on the Alto de Cobertoria climb at kilometre 142. He was caught by a select group of chasers, including race leader Nibali, but it was a clear signal of intentions for the last climb to the finish.

Fireworks on the Alto de Cotobello

As expected the final climb to Cotobello proved decisive for both the breakaway and for the select group of overall contenders.

Nieve soon accelerated away from the rest of the break at the base of the climb while Frank Schleck made two violent attacks to go clear alone on the climb with eight kilometres remaining to the finish. Nieve knew he had to fight all the way to the finish to hold off the overall contenders, while Schleck knew he had to gain as much time as possible if he wanted to move into the top three overall.

Schleck had his jersey wide open and often danced on the pedals as he gave it his all. He was joined by Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) at one point and then later by Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) but in an impressive display of climbing strength both failed to hold onto his back wheel when he accelerated again.

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) seemed comfortable tucked in behind teammate Roman Kreuziger as they tried to limit their losses to Schleck but when Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) attacked in the final two kilometres and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) went after him, Nibali was in trouble and unable to follow.

"I was at my limit all day but I think the other GC contenders also suffered a lot," said Mosquera. "The rhythm imposed by Roman Kreuziger put all of us at the limit. He prevented all of us from attacking. At the end, I tried to save something from today's stage. The outcome isn't too bad. Considering how much I've suffered, I can't complain."

"I realized that the attacks from Sastre, Danielson and Roche wouldn't go far because Kreuziger was doing a wonderful job for Nibali," said Rodriguez. "When Mosquera attacked, Kreuziger followed again but I saw that Nibali couldn't react and I went flat out. The strongest rider in today's stage was definitely Kreuziger."

Schleck was unable to catch Nieve before the finish but finished second on the stage, moved up from seventh to fourth on general classification, proving he really is a top-three contender. Schleck moved past Xavier Tondo (Cervelo TestTeam), Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) and is now 2:26 behind Rodriguez. Nibali is 33 seconds behind Rodriguez in second, with Mosquera third at 53 seconds.

With nine rider still within five minutes overall, the Vuelta is far from decided with Wednesday's 46km time trial and Saturday's climb to the summit of Bola del Mondo still to come.

Full Results
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4:51:59
2Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:06
3Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:01:08
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:22
5Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:32
6Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:40
7David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:42
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:01:44
9Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:50
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:59
11Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:07
12David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:02:33
13Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:03:24
14Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
15Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
16Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
17David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
18Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:03:39
19Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:53
20Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:04:26
21Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:04:36
22Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:04:40
23Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
24Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
25Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:07
26Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:32
27Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:45
29Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:07:12
30Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
31Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
32Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:07:18
33Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:08:57
34Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
35Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:10:07
36Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:10:32
37Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:10:34
38Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:11:42
39Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:11:49
40Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:12:03
41Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:12:06
42Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:12:18
43Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:14:14
44Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:18:54
45Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
47Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:18:59
48Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:22:18
49Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:22:55
50Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
51Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
52Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:27
53Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
54Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
55Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
56Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
57David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
58Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
59Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
60Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
61Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
62Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
63Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
65Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
66Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
67Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
68Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
69Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
70Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
71David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
72Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
73Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
74Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
75Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
76Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:25:34
77Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:28:24
78Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:30:30
79Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
80Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
81Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
82Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
83Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
84Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
85Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
86Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
87Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
88Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
89Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
90Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
91Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
92Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
94Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
95Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:30:34
96Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
97Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
98Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
99Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
100David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
101Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
102Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:30:38
103Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia0:36:26
104Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
105Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
106Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
107Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
108Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
109Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
110Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
111Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
112Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
113Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
114Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
115Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
116Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
118Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
119Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
120Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
121Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
122Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
123Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
124Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
125Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
126Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
127Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
128Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
129Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
130Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
131Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
132Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
133Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
134Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
135Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
136Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
137Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
138Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
139Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
140Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
141Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
142Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
143Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
144Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
145Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
146Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
147Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
148Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
149Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
150Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
151Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
152Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
153Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
154Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
155Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
156Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
157David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
158Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
159Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
160Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
161Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
162Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank

Sprint 1 - Santullano, 28.1km
1Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank4pts
2Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team2
3Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Sprint 2 - Pola de Lena, 151.9km
1Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4pts
2Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions1

Points - Alto de Cotobello, 181.4km
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25pts
2Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank20
3Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step16
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha14
5Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne12
6Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia10
7David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia9
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale8
9Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
10Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo6
11Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions5
12David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
13Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ3
14Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ2
15Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Cabruñana (Cat. 3) 46km
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
3Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de San Lorenzo (Cat. 1) 101km
1Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne10pts
2Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale6
3Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
4Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step2
5Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo1

Mountain 3 - Alto de la Cobertoria (Cat. 1) 142km
1Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne10pts
2Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
3Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
4Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step2
5Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Cotobello (HC) 181km
1Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15pts
2Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank10
3Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step6
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha4
5Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne2

Teams
1Caisse d'Epargne14:45:19
2Team Katusha0:02:12
3Xacobeo Galicia0:04:32
4Team Saxo Bank0:06:08
5Garmin - Transitions0:07:51
6FDJ0:09:15
7AG2R - La Mondiale0:13:22
8Cervelo Test Team0:15:01
9Liquigas - Doimo0:15:29
10Euskaltel - Euskadi0:22:50
11Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:27:35
12Team HTC - Columbia0:29:08
13Astana0:31:44
14BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:35:41
15Quick Step0:42:40
16Omega Pharma - Lotto0:45:09
17Lampre - Farese Vini0:46:12
18Rabobank0:55:46
19Andalucia - Cajasur1:03:23
20Footon - Servetto1:04:37
21Team Milram1:08:16

General classification after stage 16
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha70:24:39
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:33
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:53
4Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:02:16
5Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:03:01
6Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:04:27
7Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:04:29
8Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:04:43
9Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:04:53
10David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:06:23
11Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:30
12Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:07:07
13David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:07:28
14Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:09:33
15Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:12:37
16Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:44
17Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:13:45
18Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:14:59
19David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:17:46
20Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:17:57
21Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:21:17
22Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:21:50
23Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:22:45
24Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:23:20
25Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:28:31
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:28:56
27Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:29:06
28Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:30:45
29Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:31:51
30Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:35:09
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:35:27
32Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:37:58
33Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:40:12
34Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:41:04
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:44:13
36Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:46:56
37Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:48:17
38Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:52:14
39Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:53:45
40Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:54:53
41Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:03:32
42Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank1:05:22
43Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1:05:32
44David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:07:40
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:15:51
46Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:15:53
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:18:18
48Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:23:23
49Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank1:24:02
50Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:24:05
51Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha1:24:12
52Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo1:26:18
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:26:51
54Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:29:02
55Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:29:23
56Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:31:19
57Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:31:20
58Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:31:26
59Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:35:32
60Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:36:09
61Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:37:09
62Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step1:37:42
63Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:38:23
64Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana1:39:39
65Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ1:41:50
66Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step1:43:43
67Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:43:56
68Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:45:45
69Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:47:01
70Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:47:31
71Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:48:21
72Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team1:48:42
73Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1:48:58
74Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana1:49:08
75Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1:49:09
76Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:49:53
77Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha1:50:01
78Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:51:31
79Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:53:03
80Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:55:29
81Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1:55:47
82Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank1:57:15
83Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo2:01:18
84Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:01:49
85Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne2:03:26
86Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:03:46
87Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:03:59
88Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:04:46
89Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:05:06
90Allan Davis (Aus) Astana2:06:03
91Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:06:38
92Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:09:07
93Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:09:17
94Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram2:09:39
95Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team2:13:04
96Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:13:07
97Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:13:15
98Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:14:02
99Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:15:37
100Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana2:18:17
101Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:20:46
102Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:21:30
103Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:24:11
104Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia2:25:02
105Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana2:26:14
106Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ2:30:35
107Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2:30:40
108Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram2:30:55
109Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:31:51
110Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:37:16
111Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:38:53
112David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions2:40:15
113William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:41:43
114Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:42:40
115David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:43:57
116Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2:46:56
117Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team2:48:07
118Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:48:18
119Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:49:00
120Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram2:50:00
121Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank2:50:08
122Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step2:51:52
123Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank2:52:11
124Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2:52:33
125Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:53:42
126Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:53:44
127Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:54:49
128Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne2:56:01
129Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:56:36
130Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram3:01:13
131Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale3:02:17
132Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto3:02:50
133Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank3:03:08
134Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia3:06:46
135Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ3:07:29
136Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:08:56
137Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3:10:14
138Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank3:12:23
139Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia3:13:27
140David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions3:13:43
141Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram3:13:48
142Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ3:14:07
143Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:14:31
144Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step3:14:56
145Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:17:00
146Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions3:17:22
147Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions3:18:13
148Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
149Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step3:18:16
150Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step3:18:55
151Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:21:42
152Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions3:21:55
153Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha3:22:02
154Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3:23:01
155Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia3:24:52
156Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3:26:26
157Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3:26:40
158Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team3:28:42
159Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank3:31:19
160Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia3:33:30
161Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3:35:36
162Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana3:39:16

Points classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia111pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha93
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions90
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo88
5David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne72
6Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia72
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto68
8Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team57
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale53
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo53
11Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank48
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ47
13Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia43
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto42
15Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
16Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team37
17Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini32
18Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step31
19Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi28
20Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step27
21Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto27
22Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram27
23David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
24Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
25Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia25
26David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia23
27Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions23
28Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne23
29Allan Davis (Aus) Astana23
30Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team22
31Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne21
32Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia21
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo20
34Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
35Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
36Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
37Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank18
38Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha18
39Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom18
40Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank18
41Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne16
42Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha16
43Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step16
44Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia16
45Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur15
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step15
47Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ14
48Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
49Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
50Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale14
51Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
52Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne12
53Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur12
54Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ12
55Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne12
56Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ12
57David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
58Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
59Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana11
60Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
61Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale11
62Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
63Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
64Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
65Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team9
66Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto9
67Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team9
68David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions8
69Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom8
70Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
71Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram7
72Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
73Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana7
74Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
75Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram6
76Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
77Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
78Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto5
79Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur5
80Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
81William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom5
82Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto5
83Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
84Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
85David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
86Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
87Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
88Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
89Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
90David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions4
91Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ3
92Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
93Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
94Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
95Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
96Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
97Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
98Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
99Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
100Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
101Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions1

Mountains classification
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne48pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia38
3Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
4Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia25
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
6Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha19
7Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia16
8Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step15
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram14
10Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team11
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo11
12Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank11
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ10
14Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team10
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom10
16Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step10
17Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne10
18David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions9
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
20David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions8
21Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale6
22Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
23Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia6
24David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
25Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
26Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
27Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
28Allan Davis (Aus) Astana4
29Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne4
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
31Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
35Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
36Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
37Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3
38Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
40Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
41Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne2
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
43Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
44Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ2
45Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
46Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo1
47Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions1
48David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
49Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
50Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1
51Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
52Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo1
53Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1
54Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1
55Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
56Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
57Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combination classification
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha9pts
2Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia16
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo17
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne19
5Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank27
6Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team34
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi35
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale53
9David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia60
10Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne67
11Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step71
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ77
13Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne84
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto84
15Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia93
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto94
17Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne104
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo105
19Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia106
20Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha114
21David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne115
22Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha119
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step127
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto129
25Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur130
26Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step132
27Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom133
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi146
29Allan Davis (Aus) Astana147
30Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team151
31Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo154
32Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne161
33Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia171
34Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana174
35Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne175
36Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions176
37Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram178
38Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur179
39Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale181
40Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ183
41Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale190
42David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions198
43Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur202
44Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ204
45Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom220
46Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto233
47Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto247
48David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions250
49Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur272
50Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto277
51Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia288

Teams classification
1Team Katusha210:59:44
2Caisse d'Epargne0:01:33
3Xacobeo Galicia0:11:18
4Cervelo Test Team0:20:36
5AG2R - La Mondiale0:28:37
6Liquigas - Doimo0:47:51
7Omega Pharma - Lotto0:50:48
8FDJ1:02:10
9Team HTC - Columbia1:03:30
10Euskaltel - Euskadi1:04:36
11Team Saxo Bank1:13:08
12Astana1:18:00
13Garmin - Transitions1:40:52
14Lampre - Farese Vini1:42:23
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne1:56:30
16Rabobank2:16:05
17Team Milram2:42:56
18Quick Step3:02:18
19Andalucia - Cajasur3:32:59
20BBOX Bouygues Telecom3:34:25
21Footon - Servetto5:18:03

