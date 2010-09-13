Image 1 of 42 Kevin De Weert is pursued by Schleck. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 42 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) attacked on the finishing climb and was joined for a while by Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 42 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) back in red at the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 42 Ireland's Nicolas Roche (Ag2R La Mondiale) put in a good performance on stage 16. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 42 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel - Euskadi) has dropped all of his breakaway companions and rides alone on the finishing Alto de Cotobello ascent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 42 Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) won after a long breakaway. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 7 of 42 Roman Kreuziger (Liquigas) rolls in after a hard day. The Vuelta a España took another dramatic twist after a day of aggressive racing culminated with the climb to the finish at Cotobello in the spectacular Asturias region.

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) took back the race leader's red jersey from Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) at the conclusion of stage 16 after Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) made everyone in a select group of overall contenders suffer more than they had at any time during this year's Vuelta.

Schleck was looking for a prestigious stage victory but Basque climber Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took his first professional victory atop the Cotobello after jumping across to the break of the day earlier in the stage and then by holding off Schleck with a fine performance on the climb. The Basque team had been stunned by Igor Anton's crash and subsequent retirement while leading the Vuelta but Nieve's victory brought back the smiles to everyone in the team.

"After Igor Anton's crash we felt it was the end of the world," said Nieve. "Our sports directors told us we had to get through Sunday's stage and put our minds back in the race before fighting again. I knew the climb to Cotobello, I had done it at training in August with Igor [Anton] and Samuel Sanchez. It helped me a lot today. The encouragements of the crowd and above all my sports directors helped me forget the suffering."

Schleck finished second, 1:06 behind Nieve, but was also smiling after an impressive performance. The 30-year-old Luxembourger started the Vuelta with little racing in his legs and doubts about his form and dedication during his final weeks with Saxo Bank. However, while other riders have faded, he has come good and is becoming more and more of a top-three contender.

"I tried to attack and I've succeeded," said Schleck. "Unfortunately there was one rider who remained ahead and he was too far to be caught. I would have liked the stage win but I've re-gained some time over all the other GC contenders, so it's a positive day after all."

Throwing caution to the wind, Schleck attacked eight kilometres from the summit of the Cotobello and a further strong surge in the last two kilometres saw him gain 30 seconds on all the overall favourites.

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) lost even more time in the final kilometre and so lost the red jersey to Rodriguez. The Italian is now 33 seconds down, with Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) third overall at 53 seconds, while Schleck moved up to fourth overall at 2:16.

"It felt like a repeat of the second to last stage of the Giro [d'Italia] en route to the Passo Tonale when our adversaries started fighting from kilometre O onwards," said Nibali. "I knew it was going be a demanding day and I thought about the idea of losing the red jersey.

"The very end of the climb was perfectly suited for attacks from climbers like Rodriguez and Mosquera. I've paid a bit for the efforts I've made in the past few days. I tried to handle the situation as well as I could."

Nibali still has Wednesday's 46km time trial to pull back the time, but this Vuelta is far from over, a sentiment held by new race leader Joaquin Rodriguez.

"My lead (33 seconds) over Nibali on GC isn't big enough before the time trial at Peñafiel," said Rodriguez. "Nibali is great time triallist, he's better than me. The fight for the red jersey isn't a duel now. Ezequiel Mosquera isn't a bad time triallist. I'll have to ride the best time trial of my life. Tomorrow we'll go and see the course during the rest day.

"If I limit my loss [in the time trial] to one and a half or two minutes, it could work. Every second will count before the last mountain stage [on Saturday]. The hills of Bola del Mundo are very steep."

Three major climbs

With three major climbs on the jagged stage profile culminating with the 10km ascent to the finish at Cotobello, stage 16 was widely considered to be the decisive mountain stage in this year's Vuelta.

As a consequence the racing started fast and nervous in Gijon, with a string of breakaway attempts. Denis Menchov (Rabobank) surprisingly won the first intermediate sprint after getting in a dangerous attack but then Cofidis and Katusha worked hard to chase them down. The French team was riding to defend David Moncoutie's climber's jersey, and the veteran Frenchman repaid them by being the first over the summit of the Alto de Cabrunana at kilometre 46.

With the points in the bag and his grip on the blue polka-dot jersey even tighter, Moncoutie sat up and was caught by the peloton. However there was only a brief respite before the break of the day formed. Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) was the biggest name in the move and he was joined by Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Transitions), Marco Marzano (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Matthieu Sprick (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank), Alexander Dyachenko (Astana), Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Kevin de Weert (Quick Step), Ludovic Turpin (AG2R La Mondiale) and Frederik Willems (Liquigas-Doimo)

The breakaway split on the first category Puerto de San Lorenzo climb at kilometre 101, with Sanchez first over the summit as he pushed to try and gain as much time as possible before the climb to the finish. However, Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) managed to surge across to the break thanks to the help of teammate Juan Jose Oroz with a perfect display of team tactics and sacrifice.

Saxo Bank was working hard on the front to set up Frank Schleck and the lanky Luxembourg national champion tried to go across to the front group on the Alto de Cobertoria climb at kilometre 142. He was caught by a select group of chasers, including race leader Nibali, but it was a clear signal of intentions for the last climb to the finish.

Fireworks on the Alto de Cotobello

As expected the final climb to Cotobello proved decisive for both the breakaway and for the select group of overall contenders.

Nieve soon accelerated away from the rest of the break at the base of the climb while Frank Schleck made two violent attacks to go clear alone on the climb with eight kilometres remaining to the finish. Nieve knew he had to fight all the way to the finish to hold off the overall contenders, while Schleck knew he had to gain as much time as possible if he wanted to move into the top three overall.

Schleck had his jersey wide open and often danced on the pedals as he gave it his all. He was joined by Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) at one point and then later by Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) but in an impressive display of climbing strength both failed to hold onto his back wheel when he accelerated again.

Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) seemed comfortable tucked in behind teammate Roman Kreuziger as they tried to limit their losses to Schleck but when Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) attacked in the final two kilometres and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) went after him, Nibali was in trouble and unable to follow.

"I was at my limit all day but I think the other GC contenders also suffered a lot," said Mosquera. "The rhythm imposed by Roman Kreuziger put all of us at the limit. He prevented all of us from attacking. At the end, I tried to save something from today's stage. The outcome isn't too bad. Considering how much I've suffered, I can't complain."

"I realized that the attacks from Sastre, Danielson and Roche wouldn't go far because Kreuziger was doing a wonderful job for Nibali," said Rodriguez. "When Mosquera attacked, Kreuziger followed again but I saw that Nibali couldn't react and I went flat out. The strongest rider in today's stage was definitely Kreuziger."

Schleck was unable to catch Nieve before the finish but finished second on the stage, moved up from seventh to fourth on general classification, proving he really is a top-three contender. Schleck moved past Xavier Tondo (Cervelo TestTeam), Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) and is now 2:26 behind Rodriguez. Nibali is 33 seconds behind Rodriguez in second, with Mosquera third at 53 seconds.

With nine rider still within five minutes overall, the Vuelta is far from decided with Wednesday's 46km time trial and Saturday's climb to the summit of Bola del Mondo still to come.

Full Results 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4:51:59 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:06 3 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:08 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:22 5 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:32 6 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:40 7 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:42 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:01:44 9 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:50 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:59 11 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:07 12 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:02:33 13 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:03:24 14 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 15 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 16 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 17 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 18 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:39 19 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:53 20 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:04:26 21 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:04:36 22 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:04:40 23 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 24 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 25 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:07 26 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:32 27 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:45 29 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:12 30 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 31 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 32 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:07:18 33 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:08:57 34 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 35 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:10:07 36 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:10:32 37 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:10:34 38 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:11:42 39 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:11:49 40 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:12:03 41 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:12:06 42 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:12:18 43 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:14:14 44 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:18:54 45 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 47 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:18:59 48 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:22:18 49 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:22:55 50 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 51 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 52 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:27 53 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 54 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 55 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 56 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 57 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 58 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 59 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 60 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 61 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 62 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 63 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 65 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 66 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 67 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 68 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 69 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 70 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 71 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 72 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 73 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 74 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 75 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 76 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:25:34 77 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:28:24 78 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:30:30 79 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 80 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 81 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 82 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 83 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 84 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 85 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 86 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 87 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 88 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 89 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 90 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 91 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 92 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 94 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 95 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:30:34 96 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 97 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 98 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 99 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 100 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 101 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 102 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:30:38 103 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:36:26 104 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 105 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 106 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 107 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 108 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 109 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 110 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 111 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 112 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 113 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 114 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 115 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 116 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 118 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 119 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 120 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 121 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 122 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 123 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 124 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 125 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 126 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 127 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 128 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 129 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 130 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 131 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 132 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 133 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 134 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 135 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 136 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 137 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 138 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 139 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 140 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 141 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 142 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 143 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 144 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 145 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 146 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 147 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 148 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 149 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 150 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 151 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 152 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 153 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 154 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 155 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 156 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 157 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 158 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 159 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 160 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 161 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 162 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step DNF Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank

Sprint 1 - Santullano, 28.1km 1 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 4 pts 2 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 2 3 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Sprint 2 - Pola de Lena, 151.9km 1 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 pts 2 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1

Points - Alto de Cotobello, 181.4km 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 pts 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 20 3 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 16 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 14 5 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 12 6 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 7 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 9 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 8 9 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 10 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 6 11 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 5 12 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 13 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 3 14 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 2 15 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Cabruñana (Cat. 3) 46km 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 3 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de San Lorenzo (Cat. 1) 101km 1 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 10 pts 2 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 6 3 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 4 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 2 5 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Mountain 3 - Alto de la Cobertoria (Cat. 1) 142km 1 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 10 pts 2 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 3 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 4 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 2 5 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1

Mountain 4 - Alto de Cotobello (HC) 181km 1 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 pts 2 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 10 3 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 6 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 5 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 2

Teams 1 Caisse d'Epargne 14:45:19 2 Team Katusha 0:02:12 3 Xacobeo Galicia 0:04:32 4 Team Saxo Bank 0:06:08 5 Garmin - Transitions 0:07:51 6 FDJ 0:09:15 7 AG2R - La Mondiale 0:13:22 8 Cervelo Test Team 0:15:01 9 Liquigas - Doimo 0:15:29 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:22:50 11 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:27:35 12 Team HTC - Columbia 0:29:08 13 Astana 0:31:44 14 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:35:41 15 Quick Step 0:42:40 16 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:45:09 17 Lampre - Farese Vini 0:46:12 18 Rabobank 0:55:46 19 Andalucia - Cajasur 1:03:23 20 Footon - Servetto 1:04:37 21 Team Milram 1:08:16

General classification after stage 16 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 70:24:39 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:33 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:53 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:16 5 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:03:01 6 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:04:27 7 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:04:29 8 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:43 9 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:53 10 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:06:23 11 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:30 12 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:07:07 13 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:07:28 14 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:09:33 15 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:12:37 16 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:44 17 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:13:45 18 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:14:59 19 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:17:46 20 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:17:57 21 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:17 22 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:21:50 23 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:22:45 24 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:23:20 25 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:28:31 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:28:56 27 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:29:06 28 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:30:45 29 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:31:51 30 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:35:09 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:35:27 32 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:37:58 33 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:40:12 34 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:41:04 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:44:13 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:46:56 37 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:48:17 38 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:52:14 39 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:53:45 40 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:54:53 41 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:03:32 42 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 1:05:22 43 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1:05:32 44 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:07:40 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:15:51 46 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:15:53 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:18:18 48 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:23:23 49 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 1:24:02 50 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:24:05 51 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 1:24:12 52 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 1:26:18 53 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:26:51 54 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:29:02 55 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:29:23 56 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:31:19 57 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:31:20 58 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:31:26 59 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:35:32 60 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:36:09 61 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:37:09 62 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 1:37:42 63 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:38:23 64 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 1:39:39 65 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 1:41:50 66 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 1:43:43 67 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:43:56 68 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:45:45 69 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:47:01 70 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:47:31 71 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:48:21 72 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 1:48:42 73 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1:48:58 74 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 1:49:08 75 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1:49:09 76 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:49:53 77 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 1:50:01 78 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:51:31 79 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:53:03 80 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:55:29 81 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1:55:47 82 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 1:57:15 83 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 2:01:18 84 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:01:49 85 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 2:03:26 86 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:03:46 87 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:03:59 88 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:04:46 89 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:05:06 90 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 2:06:03 91 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:06:38 92 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:09:07 93 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:09:17 94 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 2:09:39 95 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 2:13:04 96 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:13:07 97 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:13:15 98 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:14:02 99 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:15:37 100 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 2:18:17 101 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:20:46 102 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:21:30 103 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:24:11 104 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 2:25:02 105 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 2:26:14 106 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 2:30:35 107 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2:30:40 108 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 2:30:55 109 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:31:51 110 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:37:16 111 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:38:53 112 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 2:40:15 113 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:41:43 114 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:42:40 115 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:43:57 116 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2:46:56 117 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 2:48:07 118 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:48:18 119 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:49:00 120 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 2:50:00 121 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 2:50:08 122 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 2:51:52 123 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 2:52:11 124 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2:52:33 125 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:53:42 126 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:53:44 127 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:54:49 128 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 2:56:01 129 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:56:36 130 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 3:01:13 131 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 3:02:17 132 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 3:02:50 133 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 3:03:08 134 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 3:06:46 135 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 3:07:29 136 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:08:56 137 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3:10:14 138 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 3:12:23 139 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 3:13:27 140 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3:13:43 141 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 3:13:48 142 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 3:14:07 143 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:14:31 144 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 3:14:56 145 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:17:00 146 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3:17:22 147 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 3:18:13 148 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 149 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 3:18:16 150 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 3:18:55 151 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:21:42 152 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 3:21:55 153 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:22:02 154 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3:23:01 155 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 3:24:52 156 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3:26:26 157 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3:26:40 158 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 3:28:42 159 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 3:31:19 160 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 3:33:30 161 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3:35:36 162 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 3:39:16

Points classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 111 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 93 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 90 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 88 5 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 72 6 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 72 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 68 8 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 57 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 53 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 53 11 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 48 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 47 13 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 43 14 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 15 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 16 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 37 17 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 18 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 31 19 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 20 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 27 21 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 27 22 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 27 23 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 24 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 25 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 25 26 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 23 27 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 23 28 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 23 29 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 23 30 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 22 31 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 21 32 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 34 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 35 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 36 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 37 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 18 38 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 18 39 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 18 40 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 18 41 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 16 42 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 16 43 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 16 44 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 16 45 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 15 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 15 47 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 14 48 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 49 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 14 50 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 14 51 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 52 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 12 53 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 12 54 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 12 55 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 12 56 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 12 57 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 58 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 59 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 11 60 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 61 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 11 62 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 63 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 64 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 65 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 9 66 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 9 67 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 9 68 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 8 69 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 8 70 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 71 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 7 72 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 73 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 7 74 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 75 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 6 76 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 77 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 78 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 5 79 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 80 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 81 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 5 82 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 5 83 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 84 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 85 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 86 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 87 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 88 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 89 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 90 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 4 91 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 3 92 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 93 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 94 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 95 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 96 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 97 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 98 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 99 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 100 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 101 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1

Mountains classification 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 48 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 38 3 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 4 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 25 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 6 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 19 7 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 8 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 15 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 14 10 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 11 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 11 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 10 14 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 10 16 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 10 17 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 10 18 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 9 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 20 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 8 21 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 6 22 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 23 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 6 24 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 25 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 26 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 27 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 28 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 4 29 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 4 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 31 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 35 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 37 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 38 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 40 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 41 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 2 42 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 43 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 44 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 2 45 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 46 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 1 47 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1 48 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 49 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 50 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1 51 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 52 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 1 53 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1 54 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1 55 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 56 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 57 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combination classification 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 9 pts 2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 17 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 19 5 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 27 6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 34 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 53 9 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 60 10 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 67 11 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 71 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 77 13 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 84 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 84 15 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 93 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 17 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 104 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 105 19 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 106 20 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 114 21 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 115 22 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 119 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 127 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 129 25 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 130 26 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 132 27 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 133 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 146 29 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 147 30 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 151 31 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 154 32 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 161 33 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 171 34 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 174 35 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 175 36 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 176 37 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 178 38 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 179 39 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 181 40 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 183 41 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 190 42 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 198 43 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 202 44 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 204 45 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 220 46 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 233 47 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 247 48 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 250 49 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 272 50 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 277 51 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 288