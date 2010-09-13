Nieve solos to first Grand Tour stage win
Rodriguez regains red jersey from Nibali
Stage 16: Gijón - Alto de Cotobello
The Vuelta a España took another dramatic twist after a day of aggressive racing culminated with the climb to the finish at Cotobello in the spectacular Asturias region.
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) took back the race leader's red jersey from Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) at the conclusion of stage 16 after Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) made everyone in a select group of overall contenders suffer more than they had at any time during this year's Vuelta.
Schleck was looking for a prestigious stage victory but Basque climber Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took his first professional victory atop the Cotobello after jumping across to the break of the day earlier in the stage and then by holding off Schleck with a fine performance on the climb. The Basque team had been stunned by Igor Anton's crash and subsequent retirement while leading the Vuelta but Nieve's victory brought back the smiles to everyone in the team.
"After Igor Anton's crash we felt it was the end of the world," said Nieve. "Our sports directors told us we had to get through Sunday's stage and put our minds back in the race before fighting again. I knew the climb to Cotobello, I had done it at training in August with Igor [Anton] and Samuel Sanchez. It helped me a lot today. The encouragements of the crowd and above all my sports directors helped me forget the suffering."
Schleck finished second, 1:06 behind Nieve, but was also smiling after an impressive performance. The 30-year-old Luxembourger started the Vuelta with little racing in his legs and doubts about his form and dedication during his final weeks with Saxo Bank. However, while other riders have faded, he has come good and is becoming more and more of a top-three contender.
"I tried to attack and I've succeeded," said Schleck. "Unfortunately there was one rider who remained ahead and he was too far to be caught. I would have liked the stage win but I've re-gained some time over all the other GC contenders, so it's a positive day after all."
Throwing caution to the wind, Schleck attacked eight kilometres from the summit of the Cotobello and a further strong surge in the last two kilometres saw him gain 30 seconds on all the overall favourites.
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) lost even more time in the final kilometre and so lost the red jersey to Rodriguez. The Italian is now 33 seconds down, with Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) third overall at 53 seconds, while Schleck moved up to fourth overall at 2:16.
"It felt like a repeat of the second to last stage of the Giro [d'Italia] en route to the Passo Tonale when our adversaries started fighting from kilometre O onwards," said Nibali. "I knew it was going be a demanding day and I thought about the idea of losing the red jersey.
"The very end of the climb was perfectly suited for attacks from climbers like Rodriguez and Mosquera. I've paid a bit for the efforts I've made in the past few days. I tried to handle the situation as well as I could."
Nibali still has Wednesday's 46km time trial to pull back the time, but this Vuelta is far from over, a sentiment held by new race leader Joaquin Rodriguez.
"My lead (33 seconds) over Nibali on GC isn't big enough before the time trial at Peñafiel," said Rodriguez. "Nibali is great time triallist, he's better than me. The fight for the red jersey isn't a duel now. Ezequiel Mosquera isn't a bad time triallist. I'll have to ride the best time trial of my life. Tomorrow we'll go and see the course during the rest day.
"If I limit my loss [in the time trial] to one and a half or two minutes, it could work. Every second will count before the last mountain stage [on Saturday]. The hills of Bola del Mundo are very steep."
Three major climbs
With three major climbs on the jagged stage profile culminating with the 10km ascent to the finish at Cotobello, stage 16 was widely considered to be the decisive mountain stage in this year's Vuelta.
As a consequence the racing started fast and nervous in Gijon, with a string of breakaway attempts. Denis Menchov (Rabobank) surprisingly won the first intermediate sprint after getting in a dangerous attack but then Cofidis and Katusha worked hard to chase them down. The French team was riding to defend David Moncoutie's climber's jersey, and the veteran Frenchman repaid them by being the first over the summit of the Alto de Cabrunana at kilometre 46.
With the points in the bag and his grip on the blue polka-dot jersey even tighter, Moncoutie sat up and was caught by the peloton. However there was only a brief respite before the break of the day formed. Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) was the biggest name in the move and he was joined by Thomas Peterson (Garmin-Transitions), Marco Marzano (Lampre-Farnese Vini), Matthieu Sprick (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Sebastian Langeveld (Rabobank), Alexander Dyachenko (Astana), Juan Jose Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Kevin de Weert (Quick Step), Ludovic Turpin (AG2R La Mondiale) and Frederik Willems (Liquigas-Doimo)
The breakaway split on the first category Puerto de San Lorenzo climb at kilometre 101, with Sanchez first over the summit as he pushed to try and gain as much time as possible before the climb to the finish. However, Mikel Nieve (Euskaltel-Euskadi) managed to surge across to the break thanks to the help of teammate Juan Jose Oroz with a perfect display of team tactics and sacrifice.
Saxo Bank was working hard on the front to set up Frank Schleck and the lanky Luxembourg national champion tried to go across to the front group on the Alto de Cobertoria climb at kilometre 142. He was caught by a select group of chasers, including race leader Nibali, but it was a clear signal of intentions for the last climb to the finish.
Fireworks on the Alto de Cotobello
As expected the final climb to Cotobello proved decisive for both the breakaway and for the select group of overall contenders.
Nieve soon accelerated away from the rest of the break at the base of the climb while Frank Schleck made two violent attacks to go clear alone on the climb with eight kilometres remaining to the finish. Nieve knew he had to fight all the way to the finish to hold off the overall contenders, while Schleck knew he had to gain as much time as possible if he wanted to move into the top three overall.
Schleck had his jersey wide open and often danced on the pedals as he gave it his all. He was joined by Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) at one point and then later by Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) but in an impressive display of climbing strength both failed to hold onto his back wheel when he accelerated again.
Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) seemed comfortable tucked in behind teammate Roman Kreuziger as they tried to limit their losses to Schleck but when Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) attacked in the final two kilometres and Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) went after him, Nibali was in trouble and unable to follow.
"I was at my limit all day but I think the other GC contenders also suffered a lot," said Mosquera. "The rhythm imposed by Roman Kreuziger put all of us at the limit. He prevented all of us from attacking. At the end, I tried to save something from today's stage. The outcome isn't too bad. Considering how much I've suffered, I can't complain."
"I realized that the attacks from Sastre, Danielson and Roche wouldn't go far because Kreuziger was doing a wonderful job for Nibali," said Rodriguez. "When Mosquera attacked, Kreuziger followed again but I saw that Nibali couldn't react and I went flat out. The strongest rider in today's stage was definitely Kreuziger."
Schleck was unable to catch Nieve before the finish but finished second on the stage, moved up from seventh to fourth on general classification, proving he really is a top-three contender. Schleck moved past Xavier Tondo (Cervelo TestTeam), Nicolas Roche (Ag2r-La Mondiale) and Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) and is now 2:26 behind Rodriguez. Nibali is 33 seconds behind Rodriguez in second, with Mosquera third at 53 seconds.
With nine rider still within five minutes overall, the Vuelta is far from decided with Wednesday's 46km time trial and Saturday's climb to the summit of Bola del Mondo still to come.
|1
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4:51:59
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:06
|3
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:08
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:22
|5
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:32
|6
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:40
|7
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:42
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:01:44
|9
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:50
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:59
|11
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:07
|12
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:02:33
|13
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:24
|14
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|17
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|18
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:39
|19
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:53
|20
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:04:26
|21
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:04:36
|22
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:04:40
|23
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|24
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|25
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:07
|26
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:32
|27
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:45
|29
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:12
|30
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|31
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|32
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:18
|33
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:08:57
|34
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|35
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:10:07
|36
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:10:32
|37
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:10:34
|38
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:11:42
|39
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:11:49
|40
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:12:03
|41
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:12:06
|42
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:18
|43
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:14:14
|44
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:18:54
|45
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|47
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:18:59
|48
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:22:18
|49
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:22:55
|50
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|51
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:27
|53
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|54
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|55
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|56
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|57
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|58
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|59
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|60
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|61
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|62
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|63
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|65
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|66
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|67
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|68
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|69
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|70
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|71
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|72
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|73
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|74
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|75
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|76
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:25:34
|77
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:28:24
|78
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:30:30
|79
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|80
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|81
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|82
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|83
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|84
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|85
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|86
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|87
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|88
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|89
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|90
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|91
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|92
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|94
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|95
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:30:34
|96
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|97
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|98
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|99
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|100
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|101
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|102
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:30:38
|103
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:36:26
|104
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|105
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|106
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|107
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|108
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|109
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|110
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|111
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|112
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|113
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|114
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|115
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|116
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|118
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|119
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|120
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|122
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|123
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|124
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|125
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|126
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|127
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|128
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|129
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|130
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|131
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|132
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|133
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|134
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|135
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|136
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|137
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|138
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|140
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|141
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|142
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|143
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|144
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|145
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|146
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|147
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|148
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|149
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|150
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|151
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|152
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|153
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|154
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|155
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|156
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|157
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|158
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|159
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|160
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|161
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|162
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|DNF
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|1
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|4
|pts
|2
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|2
|3
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|1
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|pts
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|20
|3
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|14
|5
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|12
|6
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|7
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|8
|9
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|10
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|6
|11
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|5
|12
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|13
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|3
|14
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|2
|15
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|3
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|3
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|1
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|10
|pts
|2
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|6
|3
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|4
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|5
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|1
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|10
|pts
|2
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|3
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|4
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|2
|5
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|1
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|pts
|2
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|3
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|6
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|5
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|2
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|14:45:19
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:02:12
|3
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:32
|4
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:08
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:07:51
|6
|FDJ
|0:09:15
|7
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:13:22
|8
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:15:01
|9
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:15:29
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:22:50
|11
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:27:35
|12
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:29:08
|13
|Astana
|0:31:44
|14
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:35:41
|15
|Quick Step
|0:42:40
|16
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:45:09
|17
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:46:12
|18
|Rabobank
|0:55:46
|19
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|1:03:23
|20
|Footon - Servetto
|1:04:37
|21
|Team Milram
|1:08:16
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|70:24:39
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:33
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:53
|4
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:16
|5
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:03:01
|6
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:04:27
|7
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:04:29
|8
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:04:43
|9
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:04:53
|10
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:23
|11
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:30
|12
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:07:07
|13
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:07:28
|14
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:09:33
|15
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:12:37
|16
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:44
|17
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:45
|18
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:14:59
|19
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:17:46
|20
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:17:57
|21
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:17
|22
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:21:50
|23
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:22:45
|24
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:23:20
|25
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:28:31
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:28:56
|27
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:29:06
|28
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:30:45
|29
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:31:51
|30
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:35:09
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:35:27
|32
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:37:58
|33
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:40:12
|34
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:41:04
|35
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:44:13
|36
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:46:56
|37
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:48:17
|38
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:52:14
|39
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:53:45
|40
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:54:53
|41
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:03:32
|42
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|1:05:22
|43
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|1:05:32
|44
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1:07:40
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:15:51
|46
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:15:53
|47
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:18:18
|48
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1:23:23
|49
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|1:24:02
|50
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:24:05
|51
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:24:12
|52
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:26:18
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:26:51
|54
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:29:02
|55
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:29:23
|56
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:31:19
|57
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:31:20
|58
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:31:26
|59
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:35:32
|60
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:36:09
|61
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:37:09
|62
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|1:37:42
|63
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:38:23
|64
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|1:39:39
|65
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|1:41:50
|66
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|1:43:43
|67
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:43:56
|68
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:45:45
|69
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:47:01
|70
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:47:31
|71
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:48:21
|72
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|1:48:42
|73
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|1:48:58
|74
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|1:49:08
|75
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1:49:09
|76
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:49:53
|77
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:50:01
|78
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:51:31
|79
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:53:03
|80
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:55:29
|81
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1:55:47
|82
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|1:57:15
|83
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:01:18
|84
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:01:49
|85
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|2:03:26
|86
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:03:46
|87
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:03:59
|88
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:04:46
|89
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:05:06
|90
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|2:06:03
|91
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:06:38
|92
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:09:07
|93
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:09:17
|94
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|2:09:39
|95
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|2:13:04
|96
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:13:07
|97
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:13:15
|98
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:14:02
|99
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:15:37
|100
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|2:18:17
|101
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:20:46
|102
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:21:30
|103
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:24:11
|104
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:25:02
|105
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|2:26:14
|106
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|2:30:35
|107
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2:30:40
|108
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|2:30:55
|109
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:31:51
|110
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:37:16
|111
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:38:53
|112
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|2:40:15
|113
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:41:43
|114
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:42:40
|115
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:43:57
|116
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2:46:56
|117
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|2:48:07
|118
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:48:18
|119
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:49:00
|120
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|2:50:00
|121
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|2:50:08
|122
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|2:51:52
|123
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|2:52:11
|124
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2:52:33
|125
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:53:42
|126
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:53:44
|127
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:54:49
|128
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|2:56:01
|129
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:56:36
|130
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|3:01:13
|131
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|3:02:17
|132
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|3:02:50
|133
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|3:03:08
|134
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|3:06:46
|135
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|3:07:29
|136
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:08:56
|137
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3:10:14
|138
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|3:12:23
|139
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|3:13:27
|140
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3:13:43
|141
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|3:13:48
|142
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|3:14:07
|143
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:14:31
|144
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|3:14:56
|145
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:17:00
|146
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3:17:22
|147
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|3:18:13
|148
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|149
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|3:18:16
|150
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|3:18:55
|151
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:21:42
|152
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|3:21:55
|153
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:22:02
|154
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|3:23:01
|155
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|3:24:52
|156
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3:26:26
|157
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3:26:40
|158
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|3:28:42
|159
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|3:31:19
|160
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|3:33:30
|161
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|3:35:36
|162
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|3:39:16
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|111
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|93
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|90
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|88
|5
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|72
|6
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|72
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|68
|8
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|57
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|53
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|53
|11
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|47
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|43
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|15
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|16
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|37
|17
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|18
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|19
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|20
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|27
|21
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|27
|22
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|27
|23
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|24
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|25
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|25
|26
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|23
|27
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|23
|28
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|23
|29
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|23
|30
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|22
|31
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|21
|32
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|34
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|35
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|36
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|37
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|18
|38
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|39
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|18
|40
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|41
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|16
|42
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|43
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|44
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|45
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|15
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|15
|47
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|14
|48
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|49
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|50
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|51
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|52
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|12
|53
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|12
|54
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|12
|55
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|12
|56
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|12
|57
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|58
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|59
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|11
|60
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|61
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|11
|62
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|63
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|64
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|65
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|9
|66
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|9
|67
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|9
|68
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|8
|69
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|8
|70
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|71
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|72
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|73
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|7
|74
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|75
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|6
|76
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|77
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|78
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|5
|79
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|80
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|81
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|5
|82
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|5
|83
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|84
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|85
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|86
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|87
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|88
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|89
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|90
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|91
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|3
|92
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|93
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|94
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|95
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|96
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|97
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|98
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|99
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|100
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|101
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|48
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|38
|3
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|4
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|19
|7
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|8
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|14
|10
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|11
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|13
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|10
|14
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|15
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|10
|16
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|17
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|10
|18
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|9
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|20
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|8
|21
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|23
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|6
|24
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|25
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|26
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|27
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|28
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|4
|29
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|4
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|31
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|35
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|36
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|37
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|38
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|40
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|41
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|2
|42
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|43
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|44
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|2
|45
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2
|46
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|47
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|48
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|49
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|50
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|51
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|52
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|53
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|54
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|55
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|56
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|57
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|9
|pts
|2
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|19
|5
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|6
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|34
|7
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|53
|9
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|60
|10
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|67
|11
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|71
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|77
|13
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|84
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|84
|15
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|93
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|17
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|104
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|105
|19
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|106
|20
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|114
|21
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|115
|22
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|119
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|127
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|129
|25
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|130
|26
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|132
|27
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|133
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|146
|29
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|147
|30
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|151
|31
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|154
|32
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|161
|33
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|171
|34
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|174
|35
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|175
|36
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|176
|37
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|178
|38
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|179
|39
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|181
|40
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|183
|41
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|190
|42
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|198
|43
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|202
|44
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|204
|45
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|220
|46
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|233
|47
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|247
|48
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|250
|49
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|272
|50
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|277
|51
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|288
|1
|Team Katusha
|210:59:44
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:33
|3
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:11:18
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:20:36
|5
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:28:37
|6
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:47:51
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:50:48
|8
|FDJ
|1:02:10
|9
|Team HTC - Columbia
|1:03:30
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:04:36
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:13:08
|12
|Astana
|1:18:00
|13
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:40:52
|14
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|1:42:23
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|1:56:30
|16
|Rabobank
|2:16:05
|17
|Team Milram
|2:42:56
|18
|Quick Step
|3:02:18
|19
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|3:32:59
|20
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3:34:25
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|5:18:03
