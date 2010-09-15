Velits blitzes time trial as Rodriguez blows
Nibali moves back into race lead
Stage 17: Peñafiel - Peñafiel
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) has retaken the race leader's red jersey at the Vuelta a Espana after gaining more than four minutes on Spain's Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) in the 46km time trial around Peñafiel.
Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) caused a huge surprise by winning the time trial. The young Slovakian rider set a time of 52:43, beating Denis Menchov (Rabobank) by 12 seconds and world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) by 37 seconds.
"This is my first time trial victory. It's unbelievable that it happens at the Tour of Spain," Velits said after the stage. "I can't describe it. To beat Cancellara who is the absolute top TT rider makes it even more of a surprise."
Changing wind conditions over the course of the afternoon could have helped Velits and Menchov get the better of Cancellara, but there was no denying the efforts of the young Slovakian. "On the way out, I didn't give 100% but on the way back, I put the hammer down. I saw Danielson in front of me. He was coming closer and closer. It was such a big motivation."
His strong ride was enough to push 1:44 ahead of Saxo Bank's Fränk Schleck into third overall, a position Velits would like to maintain. Considering his performance on Monday's climb to Alto de Cotobello, where he lost 2:18 to Schleck, it could be a close call.
"I'll try to keep my spot on the podium as hard as I can. There's one more climbing stage. I'll do everything I can," Velits said. "I'm already very happy with the victory I got. It's possible that I'd be fighting for the overall victory if I didn't lose time in Cotobello (stage 16) but every day at the Vuelta, I've given my best."
There was a brief scare for Nibali, who punctured mid-way through the flat and very fast time trial, but he regained his composure to finish 15th, 1:54 behind Velits and in doing so, he regained the leader's red jersey he wore for two stages on the weekend.
Rodriguez never gave up hope and desperately tried to limit his losses, but finished way down in 105th place, 6:12 behind Velits. He slipped to fifth overall, at 3:45, his Vuelta hopes in tatters.
"I tried to handle this time trial as well as I could. Since the first part was very difficult with the wind, it was important to start strongly," Nibali said. "In the first ten kilometres I was gaining 25 seconds on my rivals, and I puncture because of some small gravel on the white paint, so I lost those 25 seconds.
"I thought I was going to change bike but the mechanic was already there with a front wheel to change, so there were maybe two seconds of hesitation, but I got back into my rhythm quickly. I've put my head down and "via" (go!).
With Rodriguez down in fifth overall, Nibali's main opponent is now Ezequiel Mosquera who sits 39 seconds down after a surprisingly strong time trial where he came in only 19 slower than the Italian. The Vuelta is now expected to be decided on Saturday's final mountain finish on the Bola del Mundo climb near Madrid.
"Now my main rival is Mosquera," Nibali said. "I expected Rodriguez to lose up to three minutes but not 4.18! The more he was moving forward, the more time he was losing."
Nibali conceded that the Vuelta is far from over, and that he will face strong opposition on the weekend's final mountain summit finish on Bola del Mundo. It's a climb even Alberto Contador called "very hard".
"On Saturday I'll try to control the race the same way I've done to the Lagos de Covadonga [where he lost 11 seconds to Mosquera on the stage won by Carlos Barredo -ed]. I'll keep teammates next to me as long as possible with Oliver Zaugg and Roman Kreuziger on the climb. I'll be looking closely at Mosquera only."
The fight for top ten
The 46km time trial saw three battles contested out on the windswept, flat loop around Peñafiel, with the top ten contenders also fighting for placings behind the time trial favourites and the Nibali-Rodriguez-Mosquera fight for the red jersey.
Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) didn't have a great time trial, finishing 51st, 3:55 behind Velits but is still fourth overall at 3:44. Xavier Tondo (Cervelo Test Team) had a strong ride and moved up to sixth from eighth and is now at 3:45, tied with Rodriguez.
Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) defended his seventh place overall with determination, despite perhaps knowing Velits was chasing him down. The American finished 14th, only 1:53 slower than Velits and only a few places behind teammates David Zabriskie and David Millar, who were seventh and tenth respectively. Danielson is now 3:55 down overall but within reach of Schleck, Rodriguez and Tondo if he can ride well on the climb to Bola del Mundo.
Ireland's Nicolas Roche (AG2R-La Mondiale) started the time trial fifth overall but ended the day eighth overall at 4:03. He struggled against the clock and lost 3:29, finishing only 38th on the stage.
As widely expected Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) set the fastest early time and seemed unbeatable yet again. But then Menchov went 25 seconds faster as the wind on the return section of the course appeared to fade. If it did, Velits and Nibali were the best to take advantage as they powered to victory and into the red jersey respectively.
Nibali will wear the red jersey during Thursday's 18th stage from Valladolid to Salamanca. It is a short stage at 148.9km and is expected to see the sprinters back at the forefront, fighting for stage victory and for the green points jersey currently worn by Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:52:43
|2
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:00:12
|3
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:37
|4
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:50
|5
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:03
|6
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:07
|7
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:10
|8
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:01:14
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:24
|10
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:27
|11
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:29
|12
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:46
|13
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:47
|14
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:53
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:55
|16
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:59
|17
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:02:01
|18
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:13
|20
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:14
|21
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:02:22
|22
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:25
|23
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:28
|24
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:31
|25
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:02:32
|26
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:38
|27
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:39
|28
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:47
|29
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:02:59
|30
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:04
|31
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:11
|32
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:13
|33
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:03:18
|34
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:19
|35
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:22
|36
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:23
|37
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:28
|38
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:03:29
|39
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:03:30
|40
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:36
|41
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:41
|42
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:42
|43
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:03:45
|44
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|45
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:03:48
|46
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:50
|47
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:52
|48
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:53
|49
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:03:54
|50
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:55
|51
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|52
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:57
|53
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:06
|54
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|55
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:04:10
|56
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:18
|57
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|58
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|59
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:21
|60
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:04:24
|61
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|62
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|63
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:04:27
|64
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:29
|65
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:04:31
|66
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|67
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:38
|68
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:04:40
|69
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:04:43
|70
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:44
|71
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:04:47
|72
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:04:48
|73
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:04:51
|74
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:58
|75
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:04:59
|76
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:10
|77
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:12
|78
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:05:21
|79
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|80
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:05:22
|81
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|82
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:05:23
|83
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|84
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|85
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:35
|86
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:05:36
|87
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:38
|88
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|89
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:05:44
|90
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|91
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:45
|92
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:52
|93
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|94
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:05:53
|95
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|96
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:55
|97
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|98
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:56
|99
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:05:58
|100
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:05:59
|101
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:00
|102
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:06:03
|103
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:06:06
|104
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:09
|105
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:06:12
|106
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:06:13
|107
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:14
|108
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:17
|109
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:18
|110
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:19
|111
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:22
|112
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:26
|113
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:06:31
|114
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|115
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:34
|116
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:06:35
|117
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:06:38
|118
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:40
|119
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:43
|120
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:44
|121
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:06:47
|122
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:06:48
|123
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:06:49
|124
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:06:50
|125
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:06:51
|126
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:52
|127
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|128
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:06:55
|129
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|130
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:59
|131
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:07:00
|132
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:07:07
|133
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:10
|134
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:07:12
|135
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:24
|136
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:07:27
|137
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:07:32
|138
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:07:34
|139
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:36
|140
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:38
|141
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:07:41
|142
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:43
|143
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:07:47
|144
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|145
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:07:53
|146
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:07:58
|147
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:08:09
|148
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|149
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:08:17
|150
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|151
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|0:08:18
|152
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:08:20
|153
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:08:32
|154
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|155
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:35
|156
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:08:39
|157
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:08:51
|158
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:08:54
|159
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:09:55
|160
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:10:19
|DNS
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Garmin - Transitions
|2:42:39
|2
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:52:00
|3
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:05
|4
|Team HTC - Columbia
|5
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:01:15
|6
|Rabobank
|0:01:19
|7
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:24
|8
|Team Katusha
|0:02:28
|9
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:55
|10
|Quick Step
|0:04:07
|11
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|0:05:00
|12
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:06:37
|13
|Astana
|0:06:39
|14
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|0:07:19
|15
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:55
|16
|Team Milram
|0:08:16
|17
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:08:58
|18
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:09:22
|19
|Française Des Jeux
|0:10:26
|20
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:11:01
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|0:15:02
General classification after stage 17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|71:19:50
|2
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:38
|3
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:01:59
|4
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:43
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:44
|6
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:54
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:04:02
|9
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:04:12
|10
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:05:42
|11
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:07:18
|12
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:51
|13
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:09:23
|14
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:10:36
|15
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:17
|16
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:13:54
|17
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:12
|18
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:16:13
|19
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:26
|20
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:19:39
|21
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:21:53
|22
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:23:23
|23
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:25:21
|24
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:55
|25
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:29:36
|26
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:30:30
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:31:26
|28
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:31:58
|29
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:34:01
|30
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:38:39
|31
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:51
|32
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:40:18
|33
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:42:54
|34
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:43:36
|35
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:49:03
|36
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:50:02
|37
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:53:22
|38
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:54:30
|39
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:56:03
|40
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:56:46
|41
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|1:03:06
|42
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|1:04:18
|43
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:06:26
|44
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1:07:26
|45
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:14:47
|46
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:15:50
|47
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:19:40
|48
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1:25:05
|49
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|1:26:56
|50
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:28:03
|51
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|1:28:44
|52
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:30:16
|53
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:30:49
|54
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:33:26
|55
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:33:50
|56
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:34:06
|57
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:34:55
|58
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:37:30
|59
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|1:38:13
|60
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:39:02
|61
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:39:37
|62
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|1:40:29
|63
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:41:36
|64
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:42:46
|65
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:44:47
|66
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|1:46:14
|67
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|1:47:53
|68
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:48:25
|69
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|1:50:25
|70
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|1:50:54
|71
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:51:48
|72
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:51:56
|73
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|74
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1:52:36
|75
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:52:41
|76
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|1:53:08
|77
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:53:47
|78
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|1:54:46
|79
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|1:56:48
|80
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:57:59
|81
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:59:51
|82
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|2:01:06
|83
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|2:03:26
|84
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:03:50
|85
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:05:01
|86
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:05:12
|87
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:06:06
|88
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|2:07:53
|89
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|2:08:01
|90
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:08:52
|91
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:09:18
|92
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:09:33
|93
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:11:13
|94
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|2:16:32
|95
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|96
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:18:15
|97
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:18:21
|98
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|2:18:45
|99
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:19:40
|100
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|2:19:55
|101
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:20:17
|102
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:24:56
|103
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:25:36
|104
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:27:56
|105
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|2:29:52
|106
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|2:33:35
|107
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:34:03
|108
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|2:34:46
|109
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|2:35:17
|110
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:38:10
|111
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|2:39:24
|112
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:41:47
|113
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:42:25
|114
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:47:55
|115
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:48:18
|116
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|2:51:16
|117
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|2:51:26
|118
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2:52:21
|119
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:53:24
|120
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:53:58
|121
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|2:55:06
|122
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:55:15
|123
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|2:56:12
|124
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2:56:39
|125
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2:57:52
|126
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2:57:54
|127
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:59:33
|128
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3:01:14
|129
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|3:03:55
|130
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|3:05:03
|131
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|3:05:04
|132
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|3:06:31
|133
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|3:07:05
|134
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3:11:49
|135
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3:12:25
|136
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|3:12:35
|137
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3:14:41
|138
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|3:14:42
|139
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|3:15:50
|140
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|3:15:51
|141
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|3:16:22
|142
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|3:16:46
|143
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|3:18:12
|144
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|3:18:23
|145
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|3:21:38
|146
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|3:22:45
|147
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3:22:52
|148
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|3:23:54
|149
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3:24:24
|150
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3:24:49
|151
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|3:26:07
|152
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|3:26:17
|153
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|3:27:45
|154
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|3:29:08
|155
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|3:29:24
|156
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3:29:42
|157
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|3:34:30
|158
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|3:36:03
|159
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|3:40:15
|160
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|3:44:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|111
|pts
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|93
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|90
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|89
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|75
|6
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|72
|7
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|72
|8
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|68
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|53
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|53
|11
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|48
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|47
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|42
|14
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|42
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|38
|16
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|17
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|35
|18
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|19
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|31
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|28
|21
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|27
|22
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|27
|23
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|24
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|25
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|25
|26
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|25
|27
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|25
|28
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|24
|29
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|23
|30
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|23
|31
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|23
|32
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|21
|33
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|34
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|35
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|36
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|37
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|38
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|39
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|18
|40
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|41
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|16
|42
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|43
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|44
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|45
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|16
|46
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|15
|47
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|15
|48
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|14
|49
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|14
|50
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|14
|51
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|52
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|53
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|54
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|13
|55
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|13
|56
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|12
|57
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|12
|58
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|12
|59
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|12
|60
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|61
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|62
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|11
|63
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|64
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|11
|65
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|66
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|67
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|68
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|69
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|70
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|9
|71
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|9
|72
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|8
|73
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|74
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|75
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|76
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|7
|77
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|78
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|6
|79
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|80
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|81
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|5
|82
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|83
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|5
|84
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|5
|85
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|86
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|87
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|88
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|89
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|90
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|91
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|92
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|3
|93
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|94
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|95
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|96
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|97
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|98
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|99
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|100
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|101
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|102
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|48
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|38
|3
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|4
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|5
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|21
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|19
|7
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|8
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|15
|9
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|14
|10
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|11
|11
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|11
|12
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|13
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|10
|14
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|15
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|10
|16
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|10
|17
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|10
|18
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|9
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|20
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|8
|21
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|6
|22
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|23
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|6
|24
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|25
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|26
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|27
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|28
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|4
|29
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|4
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|4
|31
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|33
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|34
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|35
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|36
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|37
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|38
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|39
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|40
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|41
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|2
|42
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|43
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|44
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|2
|45
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2
|46
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|47
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|48
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|49
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|50
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|51
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|52
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|53
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|54
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|55
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|56
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|57
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|13
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|21
|5
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|27
|6
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|30
|7
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|8
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|41
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|56
|10
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|64
|11
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|67
|12
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|79
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|82
|14
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|83
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|16
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|95
|17
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|106
|18
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|107
|19
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|107
|20
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|109
|21
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|115
|22
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|115
|23
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|125
|24
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|129
|25
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|132
|26
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|132
|27
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|134
|28
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|147
|29
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|149
|30
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|157
|31
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|160
|32
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|162
|33
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|169
|34
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|175
|35
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|176
|36
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|177
|37
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|177
|38
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|181
|39
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|181
|40
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|185
|41
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|186
|42
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|190
|43
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|205
|44
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|210
|45
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|210
|46
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|221
|47
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|233
|48
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|251
|49
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|275
|50
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|282
|51
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|288
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Katusha
|213:44:51
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:20
|3
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:11:45
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:19:32
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:35:07
|6
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:49:25
|7
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:52:00
|8
|Team HTC - Columbia
|1:02:07
|9
|Française Des Jeux
|1:10:08
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|1:11:30
|11
|Team Saxo Bank
|1:11:32
|12
|Astana
|1:22:11
|13
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:38:24
|14
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:47:50
|15
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|2:01:21
|16
|Rabobank
|2:14:56
|17
|Team Milram
|2:48:44
|18
|Quick Step
|3:03:57
|19
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|3:36:57
|20
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|3:41:32
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|5:30:37
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy