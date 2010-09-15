Trending

Velits blitzes time trial as Rodriguez blows

Nibali moves back into race lead

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) is back in the lead of the Vuelta after the stage 17 time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) after his first Grand Tour stage victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
World Champion Fabian Cancellara suffered from stronger winds and took third on the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Miguel Indurain presented the Vuelta leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali, back in the red jersey after the time trial.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) after regaining the race lead in the Vuelta.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Miguel Indurain presented Nibali with the red jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Velits moved into third overall with his stunning ride in the time trial in the 2010 Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali zips up his red leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) on his way to the win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali suffers through the time trial en route to reclaiming the Vuelta race lead.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne), the Spanish time trial champion, put in a strong ride in the Vuelta.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) was joined at the podium presentation by Miguel Indurain.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) en route to 15th in the time trial, good enough to regain the Vuelta lead.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) fights a losing battle to remain in the red leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Points leader Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) remains in the green jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) set the early benchmark in the stage 17 time trial, but ended up third behind Velits and Menchov.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) finished third in stage 17's 46km race of truth.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Velits took his first win for HTC-Columbia in the Vuelta's stage 17 time trial

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) celebrates his first Grand Tour stage victory.

(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) time trials back into the lead of the Vuelta, putting more than four minutes into overnight leader Joaquin Rodriguez.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Velits (HTC - Columbia) powered to victory in the 46km time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
An elated Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) is presented with the Vuelta's leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Stage winner Peter Velits (HTC - Columbia) uncorks the bubbly.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Velits (HTC - Columbia) won stage 17 at the Vuelta, the Slovakian's first victory at a Grand Tour.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Race leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) could only manage 105th on stage 17 and dropped to fifth overall.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) surrendered his leader's jersey to Vincenzo Nibali after the stage 17 time trial.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) finished 15th in the time trial and moved back in to the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) put in a good time trial and now holds second overall, 39 seconds down on Nibali.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) finished 51st in the time trial and remains in fourth overall.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Nicolas Roche (Ag2R La Mondiale) dropped from fifth to eighth on general classification with his 38th place time trial finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Velits (HTC - Columbia) was a surprise winner in the stage 17 time trial and moved up to third on GC.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) lived up to his promise by winning the Vuelta's 46km time trial

(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) has retaken the race leader's red jersey at the Vuelta a Espana after gaining more than four minutes on Spain's Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) in the 46km time trial around Peñafiel.

Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) caused a huge surprise by winning the time trial. The young Slovakian rider set a time of 52:43, beating Denis Menchov (Rabobank) by 12 seconds and world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) by 37 seconds.

"This is my first time trial victory. It's unbelievable that it happens at the Tour of Spain," Velits said after the stage. "I can't describe it. To beat Cancellara who is the absolute top TT rider makes it even more of a surprise."

Changing wind conditions over the course of the afternoon could have helped Velits and Menchov get the better of Cancellara, but there was no denying the efforts of the young Slovakian. "On the way out, I didn't give 100% but on the way back, I put the hammer down. I saw Danielson in front of me. He was coming closer and closer. It was such a big motivation."

His strong ride was enough to push 1:44 ahead of Saxo Bank's Fränk Schleck into third overall, a position Velits would like to maintain. Considering his performance on Monday's climb to Alto de Cotobello, where he lost 2:18 to Schleck, it could be a close call.

"I'll try to keep my spot on the podium as hard as I can. There's one more climbing stage. I'll do everything I can," Velits said. "I'm already very happy with the victory I got. It's possible that I'd be fighting for the overall victory if I didn't lose time in Cotobello (stage 16) but every day at the Vuelta, I've given my best."

There was a brief scare for Nibali, who punctured mid-way through the flat and very fast time trial, but he regained his composure to finish 15th, 1:54 behind Velits and in doing so, he regained the leader's red jersey he wore for two stages on the weekend.

Rodriguez never gave up hope and desperately tried to limit his losses, but finished way down in 105th place, 6:12 behind Velits. He slipped to fifth overall, at 3:45, his Vuelta hopes in tatters.

"I tried to handle this time trial as well as I could. Since the first part was very difficult with the wind, it was important to start strongly," Nibali said. "In the first ten kilometres I was gaining 25 seconds on my rivals, and I puncture because of some small gravel on the white paint, so I lost those 25 seconds.

"I thought I was going to change bike but the mechanic was already there with a front wheel to change, so there were maybe two seconds of hesitation, but I got back into my rhythm quickly. I've put my head down and "via" (go!).

With Rodriguez down in fifth overall, Nibali's main opponent is now Ezequiel Mosquera who sits 39 seconds down after a surprisingly strong time trial where he came in only 19 slower than the Italian. The Vuelta is now expected to be decided on Saturday's final mountain finish on the Bola del Mundo climb near Madrid.

"Now my main rival is Mosquera," Nibali said. "I expected Rodriguez to lose up to three minutes but not 4.18! The more he was moving forward, the more time he was losing."

Nibali conceded that the Vuelta is far from over, and that he will face strong opposition on the weekend's final mountain summit finish on Bola del Mundo. It's a climb even Alberto Contador called "very hard".

"On Saturday I'll try to control the race the same way I've done to the Lagos de Covadonga [where he lost 11 seconds to Mosquera on the stage won by Carlos Barredo -ed]. I'll keep teammates next to me as long as possible with Oliver Zaugg and Roman Kreuziger on the climb. I'll be looking closely at Mosquera only."

The fight for top ten

The 46km time trial saw three battles contested out on the windswept, flat loop around Peñafiel, with the top ten contenders also fighting for placings behind the time trial favourites and the Nibali-Rodriguez-Mosquera fight for the red jersey.

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) didn't have a great time trial, finishing 51st, 3:55 behind Velits but is still fourth overall at 3:44. Xavier Tondo (Cervelo Test Team) had a strong ride and moved up to sixth from eighth and is now at 3:45, tied with Rodriguez.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) defended his seventh place overall with determination, despite perhaps knowing Velits was chasing him down. The American finished 14th, only 1:53 slower than Velits and only a few places behind teammates David Zabriskie and David Millar, who were seventh and tenth respectively. Danielson is now 3:55 down overall but within reach of Schleck, Rodriguez and Tondo if he can ride well on the climb to Bola del Mundo.

Ireland's Nicolas Roche (AG2R-La Mondiale) started the time trial fifth overall but ended the day eighth overall at 4:03. He struggled against the clock and lost 3:29, finishing only 38th on the stage.

As widely expected Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) set the fastest early time and seemed unbeatable yet again. But then Menchov went 25 seconds faster as the wind on the return section of the course appeared to fade. If it did, Velits and Nibali were the best to take advantage as they powered to victory and into the red jersey respectively.

Nibali will wear the red jersey during Thursday's 18th stage from Valladolid to Salamanca. It is a short stage at 148.9km and is expected to see the sprinters back at the forefront, fighting for stage victory and for the green points jersey currently worn by Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia).

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:52:43
2Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:00:12
3Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:00:37
4Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:00:50
5Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:03
6Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:07
7David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:10
8Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:01:14
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:24
10David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions0:01:27
11Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:29
12Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:46
13Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:47
14Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:53
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:55
16Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:01:59
17Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:02:01
18Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
19Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:13
20David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:14
21Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:02:22
22Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:25
23Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:28
24Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:31
25William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:02:32
26Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:02:38
27Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:39
28Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:47
29Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:02:59
30Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:04
31Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:11
32Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:13
33Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:03:18
34Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:19
35Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:22
36David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:23
37Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:28
38Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:03:29
39Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:03:30
40Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:03:36
41Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:41
42Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:42
43Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:03:45
44Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
45Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:03:48
46Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:50
47Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:52
48Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:53
49Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:03:54
50Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:03:55
51Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
52Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:57
53Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:04:06
54Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
55Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:04:10
56Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:18
57Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
58Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
59Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:04:21
60Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:04:24
61Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
62Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
63Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:04:27
64Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:29
65Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:04:31
66Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
67Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:38
68Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:04:40
69Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:04:43
70Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:44
71Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:04:47
72Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:04:48
73Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia0:04:51
74Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:58
75Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:04:59
76Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:10
77Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:05:12
78Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:05:21
79Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
80Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:05:22
81Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
82Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:05:23
83Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
84Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
85Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:35
86David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:05:36
87Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:38
88Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
89Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:05:44
90Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
91Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:05:45
92Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:52
93Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
94Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:05:53
95Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
96Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:55
97Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
98Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:56
99Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:05:58
100Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:05:59
101Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:00
102Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:06:03
103Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:06:06
104Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:06:09
105Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:06:12
106Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:06:13
107Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:14
108Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:17
109Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:06:18
110Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:06:19
111Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:22
112Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:06:26
113Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:06:31
114Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
115Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:06:34
116David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:06:35
117Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:06:38
118Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:06:40
119Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:06:43
120Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:06:44
121Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:06:47
122Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:06:48
123David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:06:49
124Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:06:50
125Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:06:51
126Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:06:52
127Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
128Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:06:55
129Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
130Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:06:59
131Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:07:00
132Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:07:07
133Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ0:07:10
134Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:07:12
135Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:07:24
136Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:07:27
137Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:07:32
138Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:07:34
139Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:36
140Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:07:38
141Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:07:41
142Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:43
143Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:07:47
144Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
145Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:07:53
146Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:07:58
147Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:08:09
148Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
149Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:08:17
150Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
151Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions0:08:18
152Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:08:20
153Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:08:32
154Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
155Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:08:35
156Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:08:39
157Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:08:51
158Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:08:54
159Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:09:55
160Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:10:19
DNSThor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Garmin - Transitions2:42:39
2Team Saxo Bank0:52:00
3Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:05
4Team HTC - Columbia
5Caisse d'Epargne0:01:15
6Rabobank0:01:19
7Cervelo Test Team0:01:24
8Team Katusha0:02:28
9Xacobeo Galicia0:02:55
10Quick Step0:04:07
11Bbox Bouygues Telecom0:05:00
12Liquigas-Doimo0:06:37
13Astana0:06:39
14Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne0:07:19
15Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:55
16Team Milram0:08:16
17AG2R La Mondiale0:08:58
18Euskaltel - Euskadi0:09:22
19Française Des Jeux0:10:26
20Andalucia - Cajasur0:11:01
21Footon-Servetto0:15:02

General classification after stage 17

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo71:19:50
2Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:38
3Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:59
4Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:03:43
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:44
6Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
7Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:54
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:04:02
9Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:04:12
10Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:05:42
11David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:07:18
12Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:51
13Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:09:23
14David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:10:36
15Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:17
16Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:13:54
17Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:15:12
18Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:16:13
19Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:26
20Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:19:39
21David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:21:53
22Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:23:23
23Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:25:21
24Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:25:55
25Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:29:36
26Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:30:30
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:31:26
28Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:31:58
29Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:34:01
30Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:38:39
31Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:51
32Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:40:18
33Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:42:54
34Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:43:36
35Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:49:03
36Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:50:02
37Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:53:22
38Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:54:30
39Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:56:03
40Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:56:46
41Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank1:03:06
42Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1:04:18
43Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:06:26
44David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:07:26
45Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:14:47
46Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:15:50
47Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:19:40
48Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:25:05
49Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank1:26:56
50Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:28:03
51Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha1:28:44
52Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:30:16
53Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo1:30:49
54Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:33:26
55Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:33:50
56Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:34:06
57Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:34:55
58Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:37:30
59Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step1:38:13
60Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:39:02
61Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:39:37
62Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana1:40:29
63Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:41:36
64Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:42:46
65Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:44:47
66Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ1:46:14
67Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step1:47:53
68Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1:48:25
69Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana1:50:25
70Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1:50:54
71Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:51:48
72Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:51:56
73Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
74Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1:52:36
75Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:52:41
76Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha1:53:08
77Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:53:47
78Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team1:54:46
79Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank1:56:48
80Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:57:59
81Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:59:51
82Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram2:01:06
83Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne2:03:26
84Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:03:50
85Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:05:01
86Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo2:05:12
87Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:06:06
88Allan Davis (Aus) Astana2:07:53
89Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto2:08:01
90Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:08:52
91Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:09:18
92Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:09:33
93Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:11:13
94Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram2:16:32
95Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
96Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:18:15
97Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:18:21
98Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team2:18:45
99Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:19:40
100Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana2:19:55
101Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:20:17
102Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia2:24:56
103Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:25:36
104Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:27:56
105Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana2:29:52
106Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ2:33:35
107Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:34:03
108Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram2:34:46
109Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ2:35:17
110Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:38:10
111David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions2:39:24
112William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:41:47
113Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:42:25
114Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:47:55
115David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:48:18
116Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank2:51:16
117Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram2:51:26
118Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2:52:21
119Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2:53:24
120Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:53:58
121Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank2:55:06
122Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:55:15
123Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step2:56:12
124Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2:56:39
125Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2:57:52
126Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto2:57:54
127Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:59:33
128Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3:01:14
129Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale3:03:55
130Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram3:05:03
131Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank3:05:04
132Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto3:06:31
133Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia3:07:05
134Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3:11:49
135David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions3:12:25
136Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ3:12:35
137Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3:14:41
138Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank3:14:42
139Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia3:15:50
140Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram3:15:51
141Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank3:16:22
142Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank3:16:46
143Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step3:18:12
144Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ3:18:23
145Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions3:21:38
146Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha3:22:45
147Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3:22:52
148Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step3:23:54
149Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo3:24:24
150Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions3:24:49
151Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step3:26:07
152Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia3:26:17
153Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions3:27:45
154Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3:29:08
155Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank3:29:24
156Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3:29:42
157Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia3:34:30
158Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank3:36:03
159Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3:40:15
160Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana3:44:57

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia111pts
2Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha93
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions90
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo89
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto75
6David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne72
7Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia72
8Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia68
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale53
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo53
11Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank48
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ47
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto42
14Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team42
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank38
16Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
17Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step35
18Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini32
19Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step31
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi28
21Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto27
22Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram27
23David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
24Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
25Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia25
26Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions25
27Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team25
28Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne24
29David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia23
30Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne23
31Allan Davis (Aus) Astana23
32Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne21
33Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia21
34Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo20
35Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
36Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
37Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
38Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha18
39Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom18
40Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank18
41Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne16
42Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha16
43Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step16
44Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia16
45Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank16
46Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur15
47Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step15
48David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions14
49Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ14
50Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank14
51Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
52Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
53Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale14
54Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto13
55David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions13
56Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur12
57Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ12
58Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne12
59Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ12
60David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
61Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto11
62Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana11
63Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
64Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale11
65Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
66Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
67Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
68Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
69Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha9
70Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team9
71Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto9
72Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom8
73Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
74Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram7
75Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
76Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana7
77Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
78Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram6
79Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
80Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
81Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto5
82Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur5
83William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom5
84Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto5
85Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
86Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
87David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
88Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
89Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha4
90Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
91Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
92Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ3
93Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
94Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
95Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
96Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
97Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
98Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
99Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
100Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
101Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
102Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne48pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia38
3Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
4Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia25
5Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi21
6Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha19
7Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia16
8Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step15
9Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram14
10Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team11
11Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo11
12Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank11
13Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ10
14Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team10
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom10
16Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step10
17Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne10
18David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions9
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
20David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions8
21Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale6
22Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
23Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia6
24David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
25Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
26Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
27Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
28Allan Davis (Aus) Astana4
29Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne4
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi4
31Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
33Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
34Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
35Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
36Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
37Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3
38Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
39Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
40Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
41Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne2
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
43Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
44Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ2
45Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
46Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo1
47Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions1
48David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
49Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
50Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1
51Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
52Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo1
53Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1
54Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1
55Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
56Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
57Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha13pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo16
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia16
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne21
5Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank27
6Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team30
7Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi38
8Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne41
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale56
10David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia64
11Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step67
12Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ79
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto82
14Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne83
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto93
16Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia95
17Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha106
18Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo107
19Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne107
20Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia109
21Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha115
22David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne115
23Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step125
24Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step129
25Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto132
26Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur132
27Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom134
28Allan Davis (Aus) Astana147
29Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi149
30Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo157
31Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne160
32Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team162
33Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia169
34Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne175
35Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana176
36Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions177
37David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions177
38Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur181
39Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram181
40Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale185
41Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ186
42Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale190
43Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur205
44Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ210
45David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions210
46Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom221
47Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto233
48Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto251
49Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur275
50Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto282
51Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia288

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Katusha213:44:51
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:20
3Xacobeo Galicia0:11:45
4Cervelo Test Team0:19:32
5AG2R La Mondiale0:35:07
6Omega Pharma-Lotto0:49:25
7Liquigas-Doimo0:52:00
8Team HTC - Columbia1:02:07
9Française Des Jeux1:10:08
10Euskaltel - Euskadi1:11:30
11Team Saxo Bank1:11:32
12Astana1:22:11
13Garmin - Transitions1:38:24
14Lampre-Farnese Vini1:47:50
15Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne2:01:21
16Rabobank2:14:56
17Team Milram2:48:44
18Quick Step3:03:57
19Bbox Bouygues Telecom3:36:57
20Andalucia - Cajasur3:41:32
21Footon-Servetto5:30:37

 

