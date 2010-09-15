Image 1 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) is back in the lead of the Vuelta after the stage 17 time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 33 Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) after his first Grand Tour stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 33 World Champion Fabian Cancellara suffered from stronger winds and took third on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 33 Miguel Indurain presented the Vuelta leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali, back in the red jersey after the time trial. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) after regaining the race lead in the Vuelta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 33 Miguel Indurain presented Nibali with the red jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 33 Peter Velits moved into third overall with his stunning ride in the time trial in the 2010 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali zips up his red leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 33 Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) on his way to the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali suffers through the time trial en route to reclaiming the Vuelta race lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 33 Luis León Sánchez (Caisse d'Epargne), the Spanish time trial champion, put in a strong ride in the Vuelta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 33 Race leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) was joined at the podium presentation by Miguel Indurain. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) en route to 15th in the time trial, good enough to regain the Vuelta lead. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 33 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) fights a losing battle to remain in the red leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 33 Points leader Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) remains in the green jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 33 Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) set the early benchmark in the stage 17 time trial, but ended up third behind Velits and Menchov. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 33 Time trial world champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) finished third in stage 17's 46km race of truth. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 33 Peter Velits took his first win for HTC-Columbia in the Vuelta's stage 17 time trial (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 20 of 33 Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) celebrates his first Grand Tour stage victory. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 21 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) time trials back into the lead of the Vuelta, putting more than four minutes into overnight leader Joaquin Rodriguez. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 33 Peter Velits (HTC - Columbia) powered to victory in the 46km time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 33 An elated Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) is presented with the Vuelta's leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 24 of 33 Stage winner Peter Velits (HTC - Columbia) uncorks the bubbly. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 25 of 33 Peter Velits (HTC - Columbia) won stage 17 at the Vuelta, the Slovakian's first victory at a Grand Tour. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 26 of 33 Race leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) could only manage 105th on stage 17 and dropped to fifth overall. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 27 of 33 Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) surrendered his leader's jersey to Vincenzo Nibali after the stage 17 time trial. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) finished 15th in the time trial and moved back in to the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 33 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) put in a good time trial and now holds second overall, 39 seconds down on Nibali. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 33 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) finished 51st in the time trial and remains in fourth overall. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 33 Nicolas Roche (Ag2R La Mondiale) dropped from fifth to eighth on general classification with his 38th place time trial finish. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 33 Peter Velits (HTC - Columbia) was a surprise winner in the stage 17 time trial and moved up to third on GC. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 33 Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) lived up to his promise by winning the Vuelta's 46km time trial (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) has retaken the race leader's red jersey at the Vuelta a Espana after gaining more than four minutes on Spain's Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) in the 46km time trial around Peñafiel.

Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) caused a huge surprise by winning the time trial. The young Slovakian rider set a time of 52:43, beating Denis Menchov (Rabobank) by 12 seconds and world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) by 37 seconds.

"This is my first time trial victory. It's unbelievable that it happens at the Tour of Spain," Velits said after the stage. "I can't describe it. To beat Cancellara who is the absolute top TT rider makes it even more of a surprise."

Changing wind conditions over the course of the afternoon could have helped Velits and Menchov get the better of Cancellara, but there was no denying the efforts of the young Slovakian. "On the way out, I didn't give 100% but on the way back, I put the hammer down. I saw Danielson in front of me. He was coming closer and closer. It was such a big motivation."

His strong ride was enough to push 1:44 ahead of Saxo Bank's Fränk Schleck into third overall, a position Velits would like to maintain. Considering his performance on Monday's climb to Alto de Cotobello, where he lost 2:18 to Schleck, it could be a close call.

"I'll try to keep my spot on the podium as hard as I can. There's one more climbing stage. I'll do everything I can," Velits said. "I'm already very happy with the victory I got. It's possible that I'd be fighting for the overall victory if I didn't lose time in Cotobello (stage 16) but every day at the Vuelta, I've given my best."

There was a brief scare for Nibali, who punctured mid-way through the flat and very fast time trial, but he regained his composure to finish 15th, 1:54 behind Velits and in doing so, he regained the leader's red jersey he wore for two stages on the weekend.

Rodriguez never gave up hope and desperately tried to limit his losses, but finished way down in 105th place, 6:12 behind Velits. He slipped to fifth overall, at 3:45, his Vuelta hopes in tatters.

"I tried to handle this time trial as well as I could. Since the first part was very difficult with the wind, it was important to start strongly," Nibali said. "In the first ten kilometres I was gaining 25 seconds on my rivals, and I puncture because of some small gravel on the white paint, so I lost those 25 seconds.

"I thought I was going to change bike but the mechanic was already there with a front wheel to change, so there were maybe two seconds of hesitation, but I got back into my rhythm quickly. I've put my head down and "via" (go!).

With Rodriguez down in fifth overall, Nibali's main opponent is now Ezequiel Mosquera who sits 39 seconds down after a surprisingly strong time trial where he came in only 19 slower than the Italian. The Vuelta is now expected to be decided on Saturday's final mountain finish on the Bola del Mundo climb near Madrid.

"Now my main rival is Mosquera," Nibali said. "I expected Rodriguez to lose up to three minutes but not 4.18! The more he was moving forward, the more time he was losing."

Nibali conceded that the Vuelta is far from over, and that he will face strong opposition on the weekend's final mountain summit finish on Bola del Mundo. It's a climb even Alberto Contador called "very hard".

"On Saturday I'll try to control the race the same way I've done to the Lagos de Covadonga [where he lost 11 seconds to Mosquera on the stage won by Carlos Barredo -ed]. I'll keep teammates next to me as long as possible with Oliver Zaugg and Roman Kreuziger on the climb. I'll be looking closely at Mosquera only."

The fight for top ten

The 46km time trial saw three battles contested out on the windswept, flat loop around Peñafiel, with the top ten contenders also fighting for placings behind the time trial favourites and the Nibali-Rodriguez-Mosquera fight for the red jersey.

Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) didn't have a great time trial, finishing 51st, 3:55 behind Velits but is still fourth overall at 3:44. Xavier Tondo (Cervelo Test Team) had a strong ride and moved up to sixth from eighth and is now at 3:45, tied with Rodriguez.

Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) defended his seventh place overall with determination, despite perhaps knowing Velits was chasing him down. The American finished 14th, only 1:53 slower than Velits and only a few places behind teammates David Zabriskie and David Millar, who were seventh and tenth respectively. Danielson is now 3:55 down overall but within reach of Schleck, Rodriguez and Tondo if he can ride well on the climb to Bola del Mundo.

Ireland's Nicolas Roche (AG2R-La Mondiale) started the time trial fifth overall but ended the day eighth overall at 4:03. He struggled against the clock and lost 3:29, finishing only 38th on the stage.

As widely expected Fabian Cancellara (Saxo Bank) set the fastest early time and seemed unbeatable yet again. But then Menchov went 25 seconds faster as the wind on the return section of the course appeared to fade. If it did, Velits and Nibali were the best to take advantage as they powered to victory and into the red jersey respectively.

Nibali will wear the red jersey during Thursday's 18th stage from Valladolid to Salamanca. It is a short stage at 148.9km and is expected to see the sprinters back at the forefront, fighting for stage victory and for the green points jersey currently worn by Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia).

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:52:43 2 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:00:12 3 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:37 4 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:50 5 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:03 6 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:07 7 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:10 8 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:01:14 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:24 10 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:27 11 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:29 12 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:46 13 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:47 14 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:53 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:55 16 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:01:59 17 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:02:01 18 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:13 20 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:14 21 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:02:22 22 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:25 23 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:28 24 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:31 25 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:02:32 26 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:38 27 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:39 28 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:47 29 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:02:59 30 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:04 31 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:11 32 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:13 33 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:03:18 34 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:19 35 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:22 36 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:23 37 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:28 38 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:03:29 39 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:03:30 40 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:36 41 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:41 42 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:42 43 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:03:45 44 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 45 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:03:48 46 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:50 47 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:52 48 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:53 49 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:03:54 50 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:03:55 51 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 52 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:57 53 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:06 54 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 55 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:04:10 56 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:18 57 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 58 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 59 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:21 60 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:04:24 61 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 62 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 63 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:04:27 64 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:29 65 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:04:31 66 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 67 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:38 68 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:04:40 69 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:04:43 70 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:44 71 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:04:47 72 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:04:48 73 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 0:04:51 74 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:58 75 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:04:59 76 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:10 77 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:12 78 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:05:21 79 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 80 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:05:22 81 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 82 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:05:23 83 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 84 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 85 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:35 86 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:05:36 87 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:38 88 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 89 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:05:44 90 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 91 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:05:45 92 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:52 93 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 94 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:05:53 95 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 96 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:55 97 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 98 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:56 99 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:05:58 100 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:05:59 101 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:00 102 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:06:03 103 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:06:06 104 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:06:09 105 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:06:12 106 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:06:13 107 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:14 108 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:17 109 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:18 110 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:19 111 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:22 112 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:26 113 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:06:31 114 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 115 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:06:34 116 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:06:35 117 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:06:38 118 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:06:40 119 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:06:43 120 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:06:44 121 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:06:47 122 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:06:48 123 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:06:49 124 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:06:50 125 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:06:51 126 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:06:52 127 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 128 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:06:55 129 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 130 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:59 131 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:07:00 132 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:07:07 133 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 0:07:10 134 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:07:12 135 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:07:24 136 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:07:27 137 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:07:32 138 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:07:34 139 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:36 140 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:07:38 141 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:07:41 142 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:43 143 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:07:47 144 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 145 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:07:53 146 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:07:58 147 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:08:09 148 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 149 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:08:17 150 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 151 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 0:08:18 152 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:08:20 153 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:08:32 154 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 155 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:08:35 156 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:08:39 157 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:08:51 158 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:08:54 159 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:09:55 160 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:10:19 DNS Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team DNF Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Garmin - Transitions 2:42:39 2 Team Saxo Bank 0:52:00 3 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:05 4 Team HTC - Columbia 5 Caisse d'Epargne 0:01:15 6 Rabobank 0:01:19 7 Cervelo Test Team 0:01:24 8 Team Katusha 0:02:28 9 Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:55 10 Quick Step 0:04:07 11 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 0:05:00 12 Liquigas-Doimo 0:06:37 13 Astana 0:06:39 14 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 0:07:19 15 Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:55 16 Team Milram 0:08:16 17 AG2R La Mondiale 0:08:58 18 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:09:22 19 Française Des Jeux 0:10:26 20 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:11:01 21 Footon-Servetto 0:15:02

General classification after stage 17

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 71:19:50 2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:38 3 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:59 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:43 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:44 6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:54 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:04:02 9 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:12 10 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:05:42 11 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:07:18 12 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:08:51 13 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:09:23 14 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:10:36 15 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:17 16 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:13:54 17 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:15:12 18 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:16:13 19 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:26 20 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:19:39 21 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:21:53 22 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:23:23 23 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:25:21 24 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:25:55 25 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:29:36 26 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:30:30 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:31:26 28 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:31:58 29 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:34:01 30 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:38:39 31 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:51 32 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:40:18 33 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:42:54 34 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:43:36 35 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:49:03 36 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:50:02 37 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:53:22 38 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:54:30 39 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:56:03 40 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:56:46 41 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 1:03:06 42 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1:04:18 43 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:06:26 44 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:07:26 45 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:14:47 46 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:15:50 47 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:19:40 48 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:25:05 49 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 1:26:56 50 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:28:03 51 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 1:28:44 52 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:30:16 53 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 1:30:49 54 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:33:26 55 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:33:50 56 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:34:06 57 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:34:55 58 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:37:30 59 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 1:38:13 60 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:39:02 61 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:39:37 62 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 1:40:29 63 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:41:36 64 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:42:46 65 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:44:47 66 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 1:46:14 67 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 1:47:53 68 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1:48:25 69 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 1:50:25 70 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1:50:54 71 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:51:48 72 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:51:56 73 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 74 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1:52:36 75 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:52:41 76 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 1:53:08 77 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:53:47 78 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 1:54:46 79 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 1:56:48 80 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:57:59 81 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:59:51 82 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 2:01:06 83 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 2:03:26 84 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:03:50 85 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:05:01 86 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 2:05:12 87 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:06:06 88 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 2:07:53 89 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 2:08:01 90 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:08:52 91 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:09:18 92 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:09:33 93 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:11:13 94 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 2:16:32 95 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 96 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:18:15 97 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:18:21 98 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 2:18:45 99 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:19:40 100 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 2:19:55 101 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:20:17 102 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 2:24:56 103 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:25:36 104 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:27:56 105 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 2:29:52 106 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 2:33:35 107 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:34:03 108 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 2:34:46 109 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 2:35:17 110 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:38:10 111 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 2:39:24 112 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:41:47 113 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:42:25 114 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:47:55 115 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:48:18 116 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 2:51:16 117 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 2:51:26 118 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2:52:21 119 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:53:24 120 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2:53:58 121 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 2:55:06 122 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:55:15 123 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 2:56:12 124 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2:56:39 125 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2:57:52 126 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2:57:54 127 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:59:33 128 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3:01:14 129 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 3:03:55 130 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 3:05:03 131 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 3:05:04 132 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 3:06:31 133 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 3:07:05 134 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3:11:49 135 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3:12:25 136 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 3:12:35 137 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3:14:41 138 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 3:14:42 139 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 3:15:50 140 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 3:15:51 141 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 3:16:22 142 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 3:16:46 143 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 3:18:12 144 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 3:18:23 145 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 3:21:38 146 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 3:22:45 147 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3:22:52 148 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 3:23:54 149 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3:24:24 150 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3:24:49 151 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 3:26:07 152 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 3:26:17 153 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 3:27:45 154 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3:29:08 155 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 3:29:24 156 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3:29:42 157 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 3:34:30 158 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 3:36:03 159 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3:40:15 160 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 3:44:57

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 111 pts 2 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 93 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 90 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 89 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 75 6 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 72 7 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 72 8 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 68 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 53 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 53 11 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 48 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 47 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 42 14 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 42 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 38 16 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 17 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 35 18 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 19 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 31 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 28 21 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 27 22 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 27 23 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 24 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 25 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 25 26 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 25 27 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 25 28 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 24 29 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 23 30 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 23 31 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 23 32 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 21 33 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 34 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 35 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 36 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 37 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 38 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 18 39 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 18 40 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 18 41 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 16 42 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 16 43 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 16 44 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 16 45 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 16 46 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 15 47 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 15 48 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 14 49 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 14 50 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 14 51 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 52 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 14 53 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 14 54 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 13 55 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 13 56 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 12 57 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 12 58 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 12 59 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 12 60 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 61 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 62 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 11 63 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 64 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 11 65 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 66 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 67 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 68 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 69 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 9 70 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 9 71 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 9 72 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 8 73 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 74 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 7 75 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 76 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 7 77 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 78 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 6 79 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 80 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 81 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 5 82 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 83 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 5 84 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 5 85 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 86 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 87 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 88 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 89 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 4 90 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 91 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 92 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 3 93 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 94 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 95 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 96 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 97 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 98 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 99 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 100 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 101 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 102 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 48 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 38 3 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 4 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 25 5 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 21 6 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 19 7 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 8 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 15 9 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 14 10 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 11 11 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 11 12 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 11 13 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 10 14 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 10 16 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 10 17 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 10 18 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 9 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 20 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 8 21 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 6 22 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 23 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 6 24 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 25 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 26 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 27 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 28 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 4 29 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 4 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 4 31 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 33 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 34 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 35 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 36 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 37 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 38 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 39 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 40 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 41 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 2 42 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 43 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 44 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 2 45 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 46 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 1 47 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1 48 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 49 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 50 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1 51 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 52 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 1 53 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1 54 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1 55 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 56 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 57 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 13 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 16 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 21 5 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 27 6 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 30 7 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 8 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 41 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 56 10 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 64 11 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 67 12 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 79 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 82 14 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 83 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 93 16 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 95 17 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 106 18 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 107 19 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 107 20 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 109 21 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 115 22 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 115 23 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 125 24 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 129 25 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 132 26 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 132 27 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 134 28 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 147 29 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 149 30 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 157 31 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 160 32 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 162 33 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 169 34 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 175 35 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 176 36 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 177 37 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 177 38 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 181 39 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 181 40 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 185 41 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 186 42 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 190 43 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 205 44 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 210 45 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 210 46 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 221 47 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 233 48 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 251 49 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 275 50 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 282 51 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 288