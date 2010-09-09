Cavendish finally gets his Vuelta stage
Goss delivers unbeatable lead-out
Stage 12: Andorra la Vella - Lleida
He's worn the race's red leader's jersey for three stages, but Mark Cavendish, until today, had been shut out of any stage wins in this year's Vuelta a España. That all changed in Lleida, 12 days after HTC-Columbia won the opening team time trial, as teammate Matthew Goss delivered an unbeatable lead-out through the final corner that left Cavendish bike lengths ahead of his rivals at the line.
Goss pulled out such an advantage for Cavendish that he claimed third on the stage only because he took time to raise his arms in a victory salute and point to his star teammate, allowing Garmin's Tyler Farrar to slip in ahead for second.
Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) was a new name in the finale, topping Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) for the fourth spot.
"We're really happy to have won today," Cavendish said. "That was thanks to my lead-out man Goss. He did an incredible job."
Cavendish wanted his teammate Goss to take the victory, but the Aussie pulled off with 200m to go and Cavendish had no choice but to take the reins himself.
"The finale was chaotic, really chaotic. I thought we were too far back with 600 metres to go but Goss went down the outside. I thought he wouldn't get round the [final] corner, so I eased off but he made it. I looked round and saw we had a massive gap. I wanted to give him the win but he said 'Go! Go!' The group was coming so I went for it.
"It's great when we win like that. We didn't have to ride today because we had Lars Bak in the break. Garmin and the others did [chase] and perhaps made it hard for themselves because they pulled early to get the break back before the climb but it didn't work out."
Cavendish has now won 10 times in 2010, despite dental problems wrecking his early season. With his Vuelta stage victory, Cavendish joins Robert Millar as the only Britons to win stages at each of the three Grand Tours.
"The Vuelta is a beautiful race," said Cavendish. "It’s pretty nice to have now won stages at each Grand Tour. Everyone knows the passion I have for these races. I used to watch them as a kid. To stand on the podium is pretty special.
"I just love winning and being part of a winning team. I hope to keep winning as long as I'm a professional."
The situation remained largely unchanged for the general classification, with Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) enjoying a quiet day in the red leader's jersey. The Spaniard's advantage over Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) and Xavier Tondo (Cervelo TestTeam), second and third overall, remained at 45 seconds and 1:04 respectively.
"This was a stage for pure sprinters and the scenario has been according to what everybody planned," said Anton. "One day after winning in Pal, I had good legs and I was very happy to wear the red jersey. My team has done a great work to protect me, notably in the finale when there was a lot of tension. One more good day at the office has passed."
Cavendish moved ahead of Anton on the points classification with his stage win in Lleida, the first visit by the Vuelta to that city since 1989. The last time the Vuelta visited the finishing city of Lleida, 21 years ago, British sprinter Malcolm Elliott prevailed, winning the second and final Vuelta stage of his career. Elliott also won the points classification in the 1989 Vuelta, a feat Cavendish may duplicate as well.
"I want to finish the Vuelta and I'd like to win the green jersey," said Cavendish. "I'll try to get to Madrid and fight for intermediate sprints. To do at the Vuelta what Malcolm Elliott did before is special. He still races when I race back at home. I'm not quite good looking like him but I try to be as good on a bike as he was at these kind of races."
David Moncoutie's lead in the mountains classification remained unchallenged on the day as the points on offer for the day's solitary climb, the category 2 Coll de Bóixols, were swept up by riders in the break who posed no threat to the Frenchman's lead.
A day for the sprinters
With a parcours favourable to the peloton's sprinters, plus a relative dearth of field sprint opportunities in the Vuelta, a day for the fast men looked inevitable. Nonetheless, six riders attacked early in the stage in the hopes of dictating a different outcome for the stage finale in Lleida.
Markus Eichler (Team Milram), Perrig Quemeneur (BBOX Bouygues Telecom), Gustavo Cesar (Xacobeo Galicia), Lars Ytting Bak (HTC-Columbia), Antonio Piedra (Andalucia CajaSur) and Blel Kadri (Ag2R-La Mondiale) attacked after 10 kilometres and three reinforcements arrived at kilometre 51 in Xacobeo Galicia teammates David Garcia Dapena and Gustavo Rodriguez plus Marco Marzano (Lampre-Farnese Vini).
The arrival of Garcia Dapena, 19th on general classification at 5:04 behind race leader Igor Anton, guaranteed close attention from the peloton.
"It was a half-assed front group because of the presence of three riders from Xacobeo-Galicia, notably David Garcia Dapena," said breakaway rider Perrig Quemeneur (BBOX Bouygues Telecom), riding his first Grand Tour. "The bunch would have never let him too far ahead. Therefore I never believed in our chances to contest the stage win, but it was so good to be at the front."
The escapees were kept on a short leash with their maximum advantage topping out at 3:18 early in the stage. With a predominantly straight and flat run-in to Lleida over the final 35km, the break was powerless to fend off the pursuit of the peloton and the field came together with 23km remaining.
Lampre-Farnese Vini, Liquigas-Doimo and Garmin-Transitions all fought for control of the head of the race on the quick run into Lleida, but it was the HTC-Columbia team that pulled it all together perfectly entering the final corner, and Cavendish had no choice but to finish off their work with a commanding stage victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|4:00:30
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|6
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|7
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|8
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|9
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|14
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|16
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|17
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|19
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|21
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|22
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|25
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|27
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|28
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|29
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|30
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|31
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|32
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|33
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|35
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|36
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|37
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|38
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|39
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|40
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|41
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|42
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|43
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|44
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|46
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|47
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|48
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|49
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|50
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|51
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|52
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|53
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|54
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|55
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|56
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|57
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|58
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|59
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|60
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|61
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|62
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|63
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|64
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|66
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|67
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|68
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|69
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|70
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|72
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|73
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|74
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|75
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|76
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|77
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|78
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|79
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|80
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|81
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|82
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|83
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|84
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|85
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:17
|86
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|87
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|88
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|89
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|90
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|91
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|92
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|93
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|94
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|95
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|96
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|97
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|98
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|99
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|100
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|102
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|103
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|104
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|105
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|106
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|107
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|108
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|109
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|110
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|111
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|112
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|113
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|114
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|115
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|116
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|117
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|118
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|119
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|120
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|121
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|122
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|123
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|124
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:00:27
|125
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|126
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|127
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|128
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:30
|129
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|130
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|131
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|132
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|133
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|134
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|135
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|136
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|137
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|138
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|139
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|140
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|141
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|142
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|143
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|144
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|145
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|146
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|147
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|148
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|149
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|150
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|151
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|152
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|153
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|154
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|155
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|156
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|157
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|158
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|159
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:00:44
|160
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:50
|161
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:53
|162
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:55
|163
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:01:14
|164
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:22
|165
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:24
|166
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|167
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:25
|168
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:31
|169
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|170
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|171
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|172
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:51
|173
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:57
|174
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:04
|DNS
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|DNF
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|4
|pts
|2
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|3
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|4
|pts
|2
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|3
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|25
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|20
|3
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|4
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|14
|5
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|12
|6
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|10
|7
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|9
|8
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|9
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|7
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|5
|12
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|13
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|3
|14
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2
|15
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|pts
|2
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|3
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|12:01:30
|2
|Astana
|3
|Française Des Jeux
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|5
|AG2R La Mondiale
|6
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|7
|Team Katusha
|8
|Team Milram
|9
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|11
|Garmin - Transitions
|12
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|13
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|14
|Liquigas-Doimo
|15
|Team Saxo Bank
|16
|Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|Xacobeo Galicia
|18
|Rabobank
|19
|Quick Step
|0:00:17
|20
|Footon-Servetto
|21
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51:37:45
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:45
|3
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:04
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:17
|5
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:29
|6
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:57
|7
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:07
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:13
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:02:37
|12
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:53
|13
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:03
|14
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:16
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:27
|16
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:03:40
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:16
|18
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:50
|19
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:04
|20
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:05:41
|21
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:06:20
|22
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:59
|23
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:07:05
|24
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:07:10
|25
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:53
|26
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:01
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:07
|28
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:09:25
|29
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|30
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:40
|31
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:09:53
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:56
|33
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:54
|34
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:14:04
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:15:00
|36
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:15:03
|37
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:04
|38
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:18:13
|39
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:19:40
|40
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:43
|41
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:21:01
|42
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:31
|43
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:24:57
|44
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:23
|45
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:27:18
|46
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:27:21
|47
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:27:58
|48
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:25
|49
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:29:47
|50
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:30:37
|51
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:33:25
|52
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:34:18
|53
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:34:38
|54
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:35:17
|55
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:36:03
|56
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:37:46
|57
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:38:30
|58
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:39:06
|59
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:39:17
|60
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:39:50
|61
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:43:49
|62
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:44:09
|63
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:44:44
|64
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:45:06
|65
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:47:34
|66
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:48:39
|67
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:50:31
|68
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:52:48
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:52:52
|70
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:53:23
|71
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:54:06
|72
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:54:12
|73
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:55:59
|74
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:56:22
|75
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:57:11
|76
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:58:07
|77
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:59:05
|78
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:59:34
|79
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:01:01
|80
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:01:20
|81
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:24
|82
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|1:02:41
|83
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:02:57
|84
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:03:08
|85
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:04:03
|86
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:04:31
|87
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|1:05:31
|88
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:06:33
|89
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:06:47
|90
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:07:43
|91
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|1:08:30
|92
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:09:31
|93
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:10:00
|94
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:10:37
|95
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:11:40
|96
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:12:44
|97
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:13:40
|98
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:15:00
|99
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1:15:08
|100
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:15:41
|101
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|1:15:57
|102
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|1:16:22
|103
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:18:08
|104
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1:20:14
|105
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:20:28
|106
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:21:14
|107
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:22:44
|108
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:24:40
|109
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|1:25:20
|110
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|1:25:43
|111
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:32:57
|112
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|1:33:35
|113
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|1:34:00
|114
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:35:06
|115
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:35:21
|116
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|1:35:31
|117
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:35:46
|118
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|1:36:09
|119
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|1:37:01
|120
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:37:28
|121
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:37:52
|122
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1:39:03
|123
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:41:05
|124
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:41:45
|125
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:42:04
|126
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:42:06
|127
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|1:42:18
|128
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:43:38
|129
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|1:44:36
|130
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|1:44:44
|131
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|132
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|1:46:08
|133
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|1:46:48
|134
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:49:01
|135
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:50:11
|136
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:50:20
|137
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|1:51:00
|138
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:52:37
|139
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:52:48
|140
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|1:54:15
|141
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:55:04
|142
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:55:49
|143
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|1:55:50
|144
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|1:55:53
|145
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:57:16
|146
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|1:57:28
|147
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|1:57:54
|148
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|1:58:43
|149
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:59:19
|150
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:59:44
|151
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:00:23
|152
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|2:00:41
|153
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:00:53
|154
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|2:01:26
|155
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2:02:18
|156
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|157
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|2:03:18
|158
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:04:22
|159
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:05:40
|160
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:06:15
|161
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|2:06:59
|162
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:09:12
|163
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:10:18
|164
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:10:25
|165
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2:10:38
|166
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|2:10:44
|167
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:11:24
|168
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:11:56
|169
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|2:12:40
|170
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|2:14:40
|171
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2:17:14
|172
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2:23:14
|173
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:25:06
|174
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|2:34:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|85
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|76
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|4
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|6
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|53
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|48
|8
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|9
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|37
|10
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|37
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|37
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|33
|13
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|14
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|15
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|29
|16
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|28
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|28
|18
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|27
|19
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|20
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|21
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|22
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|23
|24
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|23
|25
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|21
|26
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|27
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|28
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|29
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|30
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|19
|31
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|32
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|18
|33
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|34
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|16
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|36
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|37
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|15
|38
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|15
|39
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|40
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|15
|41
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|15
|42
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|43
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|44
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|45
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|46
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|12
|47
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|48
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|12
|49
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|12
|50
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|12
|51
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|52
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|11
|53
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|54
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|55
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|56
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|57
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|9
|58
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|9
|59
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|8
|60
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|61
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|8
|62
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|63
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|7
|64
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|65
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|66
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|7
|67
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|68
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|69
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|6
|70
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|71
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|72
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|73
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|74
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|5
|75
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|76
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|5
|77
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|78
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|79
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|80
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|81
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|82
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|83
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|84
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|85
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|3
|86
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|87
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|88
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|89
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|90
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|91
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|2
|92
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|93
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|41
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|36
|3
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|5
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|11
|6
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|8
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|10
|9
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|11
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|12
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|13
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|14
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|5
|15
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|16
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|17
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|4
|18
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|19
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|20
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|21
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|22
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|23
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|24
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|25
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|2
|26
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|28
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|29
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|30
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|31
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2
|32
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|33
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|34
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|35
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|36
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|37
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|38
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|39
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|40
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|41
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|pts
|2
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|24
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|24
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|27
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|6
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|48
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|56
|9
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|82
|10
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|88
|11
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|91
|12
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|92
|13
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|98
|14
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|99
|15
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|99
|16
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|101
|17
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|102
|18
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|106
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|112
|20
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|113
|21
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|119
|22
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|123
|23
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|129
|24
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|133
|25
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|144
|26
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|154
|27
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|159
|28
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|160
|29
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|163
|30
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|172
|31
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|178
|32
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|195
|33
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|203
|34
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|221
|35
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|261
|36
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|278
|37
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|287
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|154:21:22
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:06:46
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:49
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:46
|5
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:12:50
|6
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:13:51
|7
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:15:06
|8
|Liquigas-Doimo
|0:25:27
|9
|Astana
|0:29:16
|10
|Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:31:52
|11
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:43:01
|12
|Rabobank
|0:46:30
|13
|Française Des Jeux
|0:47:03
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:28
|15
|Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
|1:07:55
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:20:26
|17
|Team Milram
|1:21:05
|18
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|1:46:51
|19
|Quick Step
|1:46:52
|20
|Bbox Bouygues Telecom
|2:10:03
|21
|Footon-Servetto
|3:16:50
