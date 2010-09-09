Trending

Cavendish finally gets his Vuelta stage

Goss delivers unbeatable lead-out

Image 1 of 48

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins the stage in Lleida

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins the stage in Lleida
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 48

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam)

Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 48

Theo Bos (Cervelo TestTeam)

Theo Bos (Cervelo TestTeam)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 48

Team Katusha riders await the start of stage 12.

Team Katusha riders await the start of stage 12.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 48

The peloton climbs during stage 12.

The peloton climbs during stage 12.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 48

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) celebrates his first career Vuelta stage win.

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) celebrates his first career Vuelta stage win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 48

The break tackles a climb during stage 12.

The break tackles a climb during stage 12.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 48

The peloton en route to Lleida in the Vuelta's 12th stage.

The peloton en route to Lleida in the Vuelta's 12th stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 48

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) wins stage 12 while teammate and lead-out man Matt Goss celebrates the win as well.

Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) wins stage 12 while teammate and lead-out man Matt Goss celebrates the win as well.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 48

Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) remains in the Vuelta lead.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) remains in the Vuelta lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 48

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) had several bike lengths after the final turn.

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) had several bike lengths after the final turn.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 12 of 48

The peloton is lined out in pursuit of the break

The peloton is lined out in pursuit of the break
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 48

Cavendish aims for the photographers

Cavendish aims for the photographers
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 48

Cavendish sprays the champagne

Cavendish sprays the champagne
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 48

Igor Abnton (Euskatel-Euskadi) on the Vuelta podium

Igor Abnton (Euskatel-Euskadi) on the Vuelta podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 48

Hayden Roulston (HTC-Columbia)

Hayden Roulston (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Bobby Julich)
Image 17 of 48

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 48

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Transitions) is getting back to his best

Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Transitions) is getting back to his best
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 48

Quick Step gives Euskaltel a hand in the chase

Quick Step gives Euskaltel a hand in the chase
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 48

Mark Cavendish smiles

Mark Cavendish smiles
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 48

Cavendish would give the flowers to the podium girls

Cavendish would give the flowers to the podium girls
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 48

Cavendish loves to win

Cavendish loves to win
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 48

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) was a surprise fourth in the sprint

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) was a surprise fourth in the sprint
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 48

Cavendish looks back to see where his rivals were

Cavendish looks back to see where his rivals were
(Image credit: Kei Tsuji/www.cyclowired.jp)
Image 25 of 48

Cavendish went on the left

Cavendish went on the left
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 48

It says HTC on Cav's jersey

It says HTC on Cav's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 48

Another big win for Cavendish

Another big win for Cavendish
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 28 of 48

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) celebrates his first Vuelta victory

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) celebrates his first Vuelta victory
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 29 of 48

Cavendish hugs Hayden Roulston

Cavendish hugs Hayden Roulston
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 30 of 48

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) waves to the crowd

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) waves to the crowd
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 31 of 48

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 32 of 48

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 33 of 48

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)

Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 34 of 48

Igor Anton in the Vuelta leader's jersey

Igor Anton in the Vuelta leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 35 of 48

Cavendish takes the cheers from the crowd

Cavendish takes the cheers from the crowd
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 36 of 48

Goss points to Cavendish as he powers to the line

Goss points to Cavendish as he powers to the line
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 37 of 48

Mark Cavendish wins again

Mark Cavendish wins again
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 38 of 48

Cavendish has led the Vuelta but Lleida was his first sprint stage win.

Cavendish has led the Vuelta but Lleida was his first sprint stage win.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 39 of 48

Blue skies in Spain

Blue skies in Spain
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 40 of 48

The stage passed through an amazing canyon

The stage passed through an amazing canyon
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 41 of 48

The break of the day

The break of the day
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 42 of 48

The route was spectacular on stage 12

The route was spectacular on stage 12
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 43 of 48

Euskaltel-Euskadi ride on the front of the peloton

Euskaltel-Euskadi ride on the front of the peloton
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 44 of 48

Igor Anton in the red leader's jersey

Igor Anton in the red leader's jersey
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 45 of 48

HTC-Columbia dominate the sprint again

HTC-Columbia dominate the sprint again
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 46 of 48

Cavendish and Goss celebrate

Cavendish and Goss celebrate
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 47 of 48

Cavendish beats Tyler Farrar

Cavendish beats Tyler Farrar
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 48 of 48

Mark Cavendish on the Vuelta podium

Mark Cavendish on the Vuelta podium
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

He's worn the race's red leader's jersey for three stages, but Mark Cavendish, until today, had been shut out of any stage wins in this year's Vuelta a España. That all changed in Lleida, 12 days after HTC-Columbia won the opening team time trial, as teammate Matthew Goss delivered an unbeatable lead-out through the final corner that left Cavendish bike lengths ahead of his rivals at the line.

Goss pulled out such an advantage for Cavendish that he claimed third on the stage only because he took time to raise his arms in a victory salute and point to his star teammate, allowing Garmin's Tyler Farrar to slip in ahead for second.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) was a new name in the finale, topping Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) for the fourth spot.

"We're really happy to have won today," Cavendish said. "That was thanks to my lead-out man Goss. He did an incredible job."

Cavendish wanted his teammate Goss to take the victory, but the Aussie pulled off with 200m to go and Cavendish had no choice but to take the reins himself.

"The finale was chaotic, really chaotic. I thought we were too far back with 600 metres to go but Goss went down the outside. I thought he wouldn't get round the [final] corner, so I eased off but he made it. I looked round and saw we had a massive gap. I wanted to give him the win but he said 'Go! Go!' The group was coming so I went for it.

"It's great when we win like that. We didn't have to ride today because we had Lars Bak in the break. Garmin and the others did [chase] and perhaps made it hard for themselves because they pulled early to get the break back before the climb but it didn't work out."

Cavendish has now won 10 times in 2010, despite dental problems wrecking his early season. With his Vuelta stage victory, Cavendish joins Robert Millar as the only Britons to win stages at each of the three Grand Tours.

"The Vuelta is a beautiful race," said Cavendish. "It’s pretty nice to have now won stages at each Grand Tour. Everyone knows the passion I have for these races. I used to watch them as a kid. To stand on the podium is pretty special.

"I just love winning and being part of a winning team. I hope to keep winning as long as I'm a professional."

The situation remained largely unchanged for the general classification, with Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) enjoying a quiet day in the red leader's jersey. The Spaniard's advantage over Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) and Xavier Tondo (Cervelo TestTeam), second and third overall, remained at 45 seconds and 1:04 respectively.

"This was a stage for pure sprinters and the scenario has been according to what everybody planned," said Anton. "One day after winning in Pal, I had good legs and I was very happy to wear the red jersey. My team has done a great work to protect me, notably in the finale when there was a lot of tension. One more good day at the office has passed."

Cavendish moved ahead of Anton on the points classification with his stage win in Lleida, the first visit by the Vuelta to that city since 1989. The last time the Vuelta visited the finishing city of Lleida, 21 years ago, British sprinter Malcolm Elliott prevailed, winning the second and final Vuelta stage of his career. Elliott also won the points classification in the 1989 Vuelta, a feat Cavendish may duplicate as well.

"I want to finish the Vuelta and I'd like to win the green jersey," said Cavendish. "I'll try to get to Madrid and fight for intermediate sprints. To do at the Vuelta what Malcolm Elliott did before is special. He still races when I race back at home. I'm not quite good looking like him but I try to be as good on a bike as he was at these kind of races."

David Moncoutie's lead in the mountains classification remained unchallenged on the day as the points on offer for the day's solitary climb, the category 2 Coll de Bóixols, were swept up by riders in the break who posed no threat to the Frenchman's lead.

A day for the sprinters

With a parcours favourable to the peloton's sprinters, plus a relative dearth of field sprint opportunities in the Vuelta, a day for the fast men looked inevitable. Nonetheless, six riders attacked early in the stage in the hopes of dictating a different outcome for the stage finale in Lleida.

Markus Eichler (Team Milram), Perrig Quemeneur (BBOX Bouygues Telecom), Gustavo Cesar (Xacobeo Galicia), Lars Ytting Bak (HTC-Columbia), Antonio Piedra (Andalucia CajaSur) and Blel Kadri (Ag2R-La Mondiale) attacked after 10 kilometres and three reinforcements arrived at kilometre 51 in Xacobeo Galicia teammates David Garcia Dapena and Gustavo Rodriguez plus Marco Marzano (Lampre-Farnese Vini).

The arrival of Garcia Dapena, 19th on general classification at 5:04 behind race leader Igor Anton, guaranteed close attention from the peloton.

"It was a half-assed front group because of the presence of three riders from Xacobeo-Galicia, notably David Garcia Dapena," said breakaway rider Perrig Quemeneur (BBOX Bouygues Telecom), riding his first Grand Tour. "The bunch would have never let him too far ahead. Therefore I never believed in our chances to contest the stage win, but it was so good to be at the front."

The escapees were kept on a short leash with their maximum advantage topping out at 3:18 early in the stage. With a predominantly straight and flat run-in to Lleida over the final 35km, the break was powerless to fend off the pursuit of the peloton and the field came together with 23km remaining.

Lampre-Farnese Vini, Liquigas-Doimo and Garmin-Transitions all fought for control of the head of the race on the quick run into Lleida, but it was the HTC-Columbia team that pulled it all together perfectly entering the final corner, and Cavendish had no choice but to finish off their work with a commanding stage victory.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia4:00:30
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
3Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
6Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
7Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
8Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
9Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
13Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
14William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
15Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
16Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
17Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
18Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
19Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
21Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
22Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
24Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
25Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
26Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
27Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
28Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
29Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
30Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
31Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
32Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
33Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
34Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
35Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
36Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
37Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
38Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
39Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
40Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
41Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
42Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
43Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
44Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
46Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
47Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
48Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
49Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
50Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
51Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
52Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
53Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
54Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
55Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
56Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
57Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
58Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
59Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
60Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
61Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
62Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
63Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
64Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
66Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
67Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
68Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
69Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
70Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
72Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
73Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
74Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
75Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
76David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
77Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
78Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
79Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
80Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
81Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
82Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
83Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
84Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
85Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:17
86Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
87Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
88Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
89Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
90Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
91Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
92Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
93David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
94Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
95Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
96Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
97Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
98Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
99Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
100Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
101Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
102Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
103Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
104Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
105David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
106Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
107Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
108Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
109Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
110Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
111Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
112Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
113Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
114Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
115Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
116Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
117Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
118Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
119Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
120Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
121Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
122Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
123Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
124Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:00:27
125Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
126David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
127Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
128Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:30
129Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
130Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
131Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
132Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
133Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
134Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
135Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
136Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
137Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
138Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
139Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
140Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
141Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
142Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
143Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
144Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
145Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
146Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
147Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
148Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
149Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
150Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
151Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
152Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
153Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
154Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
155Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
156Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
157Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
158Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
159Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:00:44
160Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:00:50
161Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:53
162Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:00:55
163Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:14
164Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:01:22
165Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:24
166Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
167David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:25
168Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:31
169Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
170Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
171David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
172Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:01:51
173Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:01:57
174Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:02:04
DNSRoy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
DNFDavid Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto

Sprint 1, km. 82
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia4pts
2Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
3Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1

Sprint 2, km. 146
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom4pts
2David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
3Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia25pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions20
3Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia16
4Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha14
5Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team12
6Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank10
7Allan Davis (Aus) Astana9
8Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step8
9Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ7
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini5
12Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
13Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto3
14William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
15Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur1

Mountain 1 - Coll de Bóixols (Cat. 2) km. 54
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5pts
2Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
3Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team HTC - Columbia12:01:30
2Astana
3Française Des Jeux
4Cervelo Test Team
5AG2R La Mondiale
6Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne
7Team Katusha
8Team Milram
9Omega Pharma-Lotto
10Lampre-Farnese Vini
11Garmin - Transitions
12Bbox Bouygues Telecom
13Euskaltel - Euskadi
14Liquigas-Doimo
15Team Saxo Bank
16Caisse d'Epargne
17Xacobeo Galicia
18Rabobank
19Quick Step0:00:17
20Footon-Servetto
21Andalucia - Cajasur

General classification after stage 12
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi51:37:45
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:45
3Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:04
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:17
5Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:29
6Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:57
7Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:07
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:13
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:02:30
10Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
11Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:02:37
12Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:53
13Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:03:03
14Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:16
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:27
16Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:03:40
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:16
18Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:50
19David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:04
20David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:05:41
21David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:06:20
22Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:59
23Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:07:05
24Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:07:10
25Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:07:53
26Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:01
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:08:07
28Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:09:25
29Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
30Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:09:40
31Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:09:53
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:56
33Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:54
34Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:14:04
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:15:00
36Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:15:03
37Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:04
38David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:18:13
39Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:19:40
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:43
41Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:21:01
42Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:31
43Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:24:57
44Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:23
45Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:27:18
46Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:27:21
47Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:27:58
48Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:25
49Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:29:47
50Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:30:37
51Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:33:25
52Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:34:18
53Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:34:38
54Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:35:17
55Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:36:03
56Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:37:46
57Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:38:30
58Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:39:06
59Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:39:17
60Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:39:50
61Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:43:49
62Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:44:09
63Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:44:44
64Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:45:06
65Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:47:34
66Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:48:39
67Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:50:31
68Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:52:48
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:52:52
70Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:53:23
71Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:54:06
72Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:54:12
73Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:55:59
74Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:56:22
75Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:57:11
76Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:58:07
77Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:59:05
78Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:59:34
79Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:01:01
80Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:01:20
81Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ1:01:24
82Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank1:02:41
83Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:02:57
84Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:03:08
85Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:04:03
86Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:04:31
87Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank1:05:31
88Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:06:33
89Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:06:47
90Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:07:43
91Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team1:08:30
92Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:09:31
93Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:10:00
94Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo1:10:37
95Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:11:40
96Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:12:44
97Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:13:40
98Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:15:00
99Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1:15:08
100Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:15:41
101Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1:15:57
102Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana1:16:22
103Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:18:08
104Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1:20:14
105Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:20:28
106Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:21:14
107Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:22:44
108Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:24:40
109Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana1:25:20
110Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram1:25:43
111Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:32:57
112Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ1:33:35
113Allan Davis (Aus) Astana1:34:00
114Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:35:06
115Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:35:21
116Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto1:35:31
117Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:35:46
118Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram1:36:09
119Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ1:37:01
120Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:37:28
121Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:37:52
122Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:39:03
123William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:41:05
124Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:41:45
125Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia1:42:04
126David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:42:06
127Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team1:42:18
128Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:43:38
129David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions1:44:36
130Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram1:44:44
131Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
132Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step1:46:08
133Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto1:46:48
134Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:49:01
135Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:50:11
136Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:50:20
137Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team1:51:00
138Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:52:37
139Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia1:52:48
140Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ1:54:15
141David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:55:04
142Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:55:49
143Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank1:55:50
144Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank1:55:53
145Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:57:16
146Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ1:57:28
147Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1:57:54
148Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions1:58:43
149Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1:59:19
150Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:59:44
151Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:00:23
152Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank2:00:41
153Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:00:53
154Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions2:01:26
155Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2:02:18
156Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
157Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram2:03:18
158Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:04:22
159Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:05:40
160Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia2:06:15
161Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto2:06:59
162Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia2:09:12
163Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia2:10:18
164Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur2:10:25
165Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2:10:38
166Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2:10:44
167Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha2:11:24
168Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha2:11:56
169Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team2:12:40
170Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank2:14:40
171Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2:17:14
172Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2:23:14
173Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:25:06
174Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions2:34:37

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia85pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions76
3Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi75
4Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto67
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
6David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne53
7Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha48
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha39
9Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team37
10Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia37
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo37
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ33
13Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini32
14Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
15Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step29
16Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team28
17Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia28
18Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale27
19Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram26
20David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
21Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
22Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto24
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne23
24Allan Davis (Aus) Astana23
25Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne21
26Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia21
27Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo20
28Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
29Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
30Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale19
31Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha18
32Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom18
33Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank18
34Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne16
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha16
36Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia16
37Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur15
38Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step15
39Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank15
40Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank15
41Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto15
42Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank14
43Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
44Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
45Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale14
46Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team12
47Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
48Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur12
49Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne12
50Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ12
51David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
52Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana11
53Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
54Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
55Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
56Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
57Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ9
58Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto9
59Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom8
60Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
61Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale8
62Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram7
63Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions7
64Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
65Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank7
66Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana7
67Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
68Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
69David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia6
70Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
71Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
72Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
73Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
74Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto5
75Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur5
76William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom5
77Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
78David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
79Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
80Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
81Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
82Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
83Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
84Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
85Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3
86Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
87Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
88Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
89Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
90Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
91Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team2
92Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
93Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne41pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia36
3Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia25
4Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team11
6Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ10
7Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team10
8Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom10
9Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia10
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
11Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
12Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
13David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
14Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram5
15Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
16Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
17Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne4
18Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
20Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
21Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
22Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3
23Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3
24Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia3
25Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne2
26Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank2
28Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
29Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
30Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
31Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
32Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
33Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
34David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
35Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo1
36Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1
37Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1
38Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
39Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1
40Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
41Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combination classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8pts
2Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team24
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia24
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne27
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo39
6Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne48
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto54
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne56
9Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank82
10Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ88
11Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha91
12David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne92
13Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia98
14Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto99
15Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi99
16David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia101
17Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo102
18Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia106
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step112
20Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur113
21Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank119
22Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom123
23Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo129
24Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team133
25Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne144
26Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana154
27Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale159
28Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale160
29Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur163
30Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale172
31Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ178
32Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur195
33Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom203
34Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto221
35Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur261
36Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia278
37Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto287

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse d'Epargne154:21:22
2Team Katusha0:06:46
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:49
4Cervelo Test Team0:10:46
5Omega Pharma-Lotto0:12:50
6AG2R La Mondiale0:13:51
7Xacobeo Galicia0:15:06
8Liquigas-Doimo0:25:27
9Astana0:29:16
10Lampre-Farnese Vini0:31:52
11Team HTC - Columbia0:43:01
12Rabobank0:46:30
13Française Des Jeux0:47:03
14Team Saxo Bank0:57:28
15Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne1:07:55
16Garmin - Transitions1:20:26
17Team Milram1:21:05
18Andalucia - Cajasur1:46:51
19Quick Step1:46:52
20Bbox Bouygues Telecom2:10:03
21Footon-Servetto3:16:50

