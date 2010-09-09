Image 1 of 48 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) wins the stage in Lleida (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 48 Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 48 Theo Bos (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 48 Team Katusha riders await the start of stage 12. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 48 The peloton climbs during stage 12. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 48 Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) celebrates his first career Vuelta stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 48 The break tackles a climb during stage 12. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 48 The peloton en route to Lleida in the Vuelta's 12th stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 48 Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) wins stage 12 while teammate and lead-out man Matt Goss celebrates the win as well. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 48 Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) remains in the Vuelta lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 48 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) had several bike lengths after the final turn. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 12 of 48 The peloton is lined out in pursuit of the break (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 48 Cavendish aims for the photographers (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 48 Cavendish sprays the champagne (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 48 Igor Abnton (Euskatel-Euskadi) on the Vuelta podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 48 Hayden Roulston (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Bobby Julich) Image 17 of 48 Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 48 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Transitions) is getting back to his best (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 48 Quick Step gives Euskaltel a hand in the chase (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 48 Mark Cavendish smiles (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 48 Cavendish would give the flowers to the podium girls (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 48 Cavendish loves to win (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 48 Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) was a surprise fourth in the sprint (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 48 Cavendish looks back to see where his rivals were (Image credit: Kei Tsuji/www.cyclowired.jp) Image 25 of 48 Cavendish went on the left (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 48 It says HTC on Cav's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 48 Another big win for Cavendish (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 28 of 48 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) celebrates his first Vuelta victory (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 29 of 48 Cavendish hugs Hayden Roulston (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 30 of 48 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) waves to the crowd (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 31 of 48 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 32 of 48 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 33 of 48 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 34 of 48 Igor Anton in the Vuelta leader's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 35 of 48 Cavendish takes the cheers from the crowd (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 36 of 48 Goss points to Cavendish as he powers to the line (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 37 of 48 Mark Cavendish wins again (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 38 of 48 Cavendish has led the Vuelta but Lleida was his first sprint stage win. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 39 of 48 Blue skies in Spain (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 40 of 48 The stage passed through an amazing canyon (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 41 of 48 The break of the day (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 42 of 48 The route was spectacular on stage 12 (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 43 of 48 Euskaltel-Euskadi ride on the front of the peloton (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 44 of 48 Igor Anton in the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 45 of 48 HTC-Columbia dominate the sprint again (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 46 of 48 Cavendish and Goss celebrate (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 47 of 48 Cavendish beats Tyler Farrar (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 48 of 48 Mark Cavendish on the Vuelta podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

He's worn the race's red leader's jersey for three stages, but Mark Cavendish, until today, had been shut out of any stage wins in this year's Vuelta a España. That all changed in Lleida, 12 days after HTC-Columbia won the opening team time trial, as teammate Matthew Goss delivered an unbeatable lead-out through the final corner that left Cavendish bike lengths ahead of his rivals at the line.

Goss pulled out such an advantage for Cavendish that he claimed third on the stage only because he took time to raise his arms in a victory salute and point to his star teammate, allowing Garmin's Tyler Farrar to slip in ahead for second.

Denis Galimzyanov (Katusha) was a new name in the finale, topping Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) for the fourth spot.

"We're really happy to have won today," Cavendish said. "That was thanks to my lead-out man Goss. He did an incredible job."

Cavendish wanted his teammate Goss to take the victory, but the Aussie pulled off with 200m to go and Cavendish had no choice but to take the reins himself.

"The finale was chaotic, really chaotic. I thought we were too far back with 600 metres to go but Goss went down the outside. I thought he wouldn't get round the [final] corner, so I eased off but he made it. I looked round and saw we had a massive gap. I wanted to give him the win but he said 'Go! Go!' The group was coming so I went for it.

"It's great when we win like that. We didn't have to ride today because we had Lars Bak in the break. Garmin and the others did [chase] and perhaps made it hard for themselves because they pulled early to get the break back before the climb but it didn't work out."

Cavendish has now won 10 times in 2010, despite dental problems wrecking his early season. With his Vuelta stage victory, Cavendish joins Robert Millar as the only Britons to win stages at each of the three Grand Tours.

"The Vuelta is a beautiful race," said Cavendish. "It’s pretty nice to have now won stages at each Grand Tour. Everyone knows the passion I have for these races. I used to watch them as a kid. To stand on the podium is pretty special.

"I just love winning and being part of a winning team. I hope to keep winning as long as I'm a professional."

The situation remained largely unchanged for the general classification, with Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) enjoying a quiet day in the red leader's jersey. The Spaniard's advantage over Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) and Xavier Tondo (Cervelo TestTeam), second and third overall, remained at 45 seconds and 1:04 respectively.

"This was a stage for pure sprinters and the scenario has been according to what everybody planned," said Anton. "One day after winning in Pal, I had good legs and I was very happy to wear the red jersey. My team has done a great work to protect me, notably in the finale when there was a lot of tension. One more good day at the office has passed."

Cavendish moved ahead of Anton on the points classification with his stage win in Lleida, the first visit by the Vuelta to that city since 1989. The last time the Vuelta visited the finishing city of Lleida, 21 years ago, British sprinter Malcolm Elliott prevailed, winning the second and final Vuelta stage of his career. Elliott also won the points classification in the 1989 Vuelta, a feat Cavendish may duplicate as well.

"I want to finish the Vuelta and I'd like to win the green jersey," said Cavendish. "I'll try to get to Madrid and fight for intermediate sprints. To do at the Vuelta what Malcolm Elliott did before is special. He still races when I race back at home. I'm not quite good looking like him but I try to be as good on a bike as he was at these kind of races."

David Moncoutie's lead in the mountains classification remained unchallenged on the day as the points on offer for the day's solitary climb, the category 2 Coll de Bóixols, were swept up by riders in the break who posed no threat to the Frenchman's lead.

A day for the sprinters

With a parcours favourable to the peloton's sprinters, plus a relative dearth of field sprint opportunities in the Vuelta, a day for the fast men looked inevitable. Nonetheless, six riders attacked early in the stage in the hopes of dictating a different outcome for the stage finale in Lleida.

Markus Eichler (Team Milram), Perrig Quemeneur (BBOX Bouygues Telecom), Gustavo Cesar (Xacobeo Galicia), Lars Ytting Bak (HTC-Columbia), Antonio Piedra (Andalucia CajaSur) and Blel Kadri (Ag2R-La Mondiale) attacked after 10 kilometres and three reinforcements arrived at kilometre 51 in Xacobeo Galicia teammates David Garcia Dapena and Gustavo Rodriguez plus Marco Marzano (Lampre-Farnese Vini).

The arrival of Garcia Dapena, 19th on general classification at 5:04 behind race leader Igor Anton, guaranteed close attention from the peloton.

"It was a half-assed front group because of the presence of three riders from Xacobeo-Galicia, notably David Garcia Dapena," said breakaway rider Perrig Quemeneur (BBOX Bouygues Telecom), riding his first Grand Tour. "The bunch would have never let him too far ahead. Therefore I never believed in our chances to contest the stage win, but it was so good to be at the front."

The escapees were kept on a short leash with their maximum advantage topping out at 3:18 early in the stage. With a predominantly straight and flat run-in to Lleida over the final 35km, the break was powerless to fend off the pursuit of the peloton and the field came together with 23km remaining.

Lampre-Farnese Vini, Liquigas-Doimo and Garmin-Transitions all fought for control of the head of the race on the quick run into Lleida, but it was the HTC-Columbia team that pulled it all together perfectly entering the final corner, and Cavendish had no choice but to finish off their work with a commanding stage victory.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 4:00:30 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 6 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 7 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 8 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 9 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 13 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 14 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 15 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 16 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 17 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 18 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 19 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 21 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 22 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 25 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 26 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 27 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 28 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 29 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 30 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 31 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 32 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 33 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 34 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 35 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 36 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 37 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 38 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 39 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 40 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 41 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 42 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 43 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 44 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 46 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 47 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 48 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 49 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 50 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 51 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 52 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 53 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 54 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 55 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 56 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 57 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 58 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 59 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 60 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 61 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 62 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 63 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 64 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 66 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 67 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 68 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 69 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 70 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 72 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 73 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 74 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 75 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 76 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 77 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 78 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 79 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 80 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 81 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 82 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 83 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 84 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 85 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:17 86 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 87 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 88 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 89 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 90 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 91 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 92 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 93 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 94 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 95 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 96 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 97 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 98 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 99 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 100 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 102 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 103 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 104 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 105 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 106 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 107 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 108 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 109 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 110 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 111 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 112 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 113 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 114 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 115 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 116 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 117 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 118 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 119 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 120 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 121 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 122 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 123 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 124 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:00:27 125 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 126 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 127 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 128 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:30 129 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 130 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 131 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 132 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 133 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 134 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 135 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 136 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 137 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 138 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 139 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 140 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 141 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 142 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 143 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 144 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 145 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 146 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 147 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 148 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 149 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 150 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 151 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 152 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 153 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 154 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 155 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 156 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 157 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 158 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 159 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:00:44 160 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:00:50 161 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:53 162 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:55 163 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:14 164 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:01:22 165 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:24 166 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 167 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:25 168 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:31 169 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 170 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 171 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 172 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:01:51 173 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:01:57 174 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:04 DNS Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram DNF David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto

Sprint 1, km. 82 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 4 pts 2 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 3 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1

Sprint 2, km. 146 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 4 pts 2 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 3 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 25 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 20 3 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 16 4 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 14 5 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 12 6 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 10 7 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 9 8 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 8 9 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 7 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 5 12 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 13 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 3 14 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 15 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 1

Mountain 1 - Coll de Bóixols (Cat. 2) km. 54 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 pts 2 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 3 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team HTC - Columbia 12:01:30 2 Astana 3 Française Des Jeux 4 Cervelo Test Team 5 AG2R La Mondiale 6 Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne 7 Team Katusha 8 Team Milram 9 Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 Lampre-Farnese Vini 11 Garmin - Transitions 12 Bbox Bouygues Telecom 13 Euskaltel - Euskadi 14 Liquigas-Doimo 15 Team Saxo Bank 16 Caisse d'Epargne 17 Xacobeo Galicia 18 Rabobank 19 Quick Step 0:00:17 20 Footon-Servetto 21 Andalucia - Cajasur

General classification after stage 12 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51:37:45 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:45 3 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:04 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:17 5 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:29 6 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:57 7 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:07 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:13 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:30 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:02:37 12 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:53 13 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:03 14 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:16 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:27 16 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:03:40 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:16 18 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:50 19 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:04 20 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:05:41 21 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:06:20 22 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:59 23 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:07:05 24 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:07:10 25 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:07:53 26 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:01 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:07 28 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:09:25 29 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 30 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:40 31 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:09:53 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:56 33 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:54 34 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:14:04 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:15:00 36 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:15:03 37 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:04 38 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:18:13 39 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:19:40 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:43 41 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:21:01 42 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:31 43 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:24:57 44 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:23 45 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:27:18 46 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:27:21 47 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:27:58 48 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:25 49 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:29:47 50 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:30:37 51 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:33:25 52 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:34:18 53 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:34:38 54 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:35:17 55 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:36:03 56 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:37:46 57 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:38:30 58 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:39:06 59 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:39:17 60 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:39:50 61 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:43:49 62 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:44:09 63 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:44:44 64 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:45:06 65 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:47:34 66 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:48:39 67 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:50:31 68 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:52:48 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:52:52 70 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:53:23 71 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:54:06 72 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:54:12 73 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:55:59 74 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:56:22 75 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:57:11 76 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:58:07 77 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:59:05 78 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:59:34 79 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:01:01 80 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:01:20 81 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 1:01:24 82 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 1:02:41 83 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:02:57 84 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:03:08 85 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:04:03 86 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:04:31 87 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 1:05:31 88 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:06:33 89 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:06:47 90 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:07:43 91 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 1:08:30 92 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:09:31 93 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:10:00 94 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 1:10:37 95 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:11:40 96 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:12:44 97 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:13:40 98 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:15:00 99 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1:15:08 100 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:15:41 101 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1:15:57 102 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 1:16:22 103 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:18:08 104 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1:20:14 105 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:20:28 106 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:21:14 107 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:22:44 108 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:24:40 109 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 1:25:20 110 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 1:25:43 111 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:32:57 112 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 1:33:35 113 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 1:34:00 114 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:35:06 115 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:35:21 116 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 1:35:31 117 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:35:46 118 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 1:36:09 119 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 1:37:01 120 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:37:28 121 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:37:52 122 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:39:03 123 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:41:05 124 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:41:45 125 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 1:42:04 126 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:42:06 127 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 1:42:18 128 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:43:38 129 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 1:44:36 130 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 1:44:44 131 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 132 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 1:46:08 133 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 1:46:48 134 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:49:01 135 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:50:11 136 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:50:20 137 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 1:51:00 138 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:52:37 139 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 1:52:48 140 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 1:54:15 141 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:55:04 142 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:55:49 143 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 1:55:50 144 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 1:55:53 145 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:57:16 146 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 1:57:28 147 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1:57:54 148 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 1:58:43 149 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1:59:19 150 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:59:44 151 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:00:23 152 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 2:00:41 153 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:00:53 154 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2:01:26 155 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2:02:18 156 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 157 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 2:03:18 158 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:04:22 159 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:05:40 160 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 2:06:15 161 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 2:06:59 162 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 2:09:12 163 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 2:10:18 164 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:10:25 165 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2:10:38 166 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2:10:44 167 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:11:24 168 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:11:56 169 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 2:12:40 170 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 2:14:40 171 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 2:17:14 172 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2:23:14 173 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:25:06 174 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 2:34:37

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 85 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 76 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 4 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 6 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 53 7 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 48 8 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 39 9 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 37 10 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 37 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 37 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 33 13 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 14 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 15 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 29 16 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 28 17 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 28 18 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 27 19 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 26 20 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 21 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 22 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 23 24 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 23 25 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 21 26 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 27 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 28 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 29 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 30 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 19 31 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 18 32 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 18 33 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 18 34 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 16 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 16 36 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 16 37 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 15 38 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 15 39 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 15 40 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 15 41 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 15 42 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 43 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 44 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 14 45 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 14 46 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 12 47 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 48 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 12 49 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 12 50 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 12 51 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 52 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 11 53 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 54 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 55 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 56 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 57 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 9 58 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 9 59 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 8 60 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 61 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 8 62 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 7 63 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 7 64 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 65 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 7 66 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 7 67 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 68 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 69 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 6 70 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 71 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 72 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 73 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 74 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 5 75 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 76 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 5 77 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 78 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 79 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 80 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 81 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 82 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 83 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 84 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 85 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3 86 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 87 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 88 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 89 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 90 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 91 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 2 92 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 93 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 41 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 36 3 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 25 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 11 6 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 8 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 10 9 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 11 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 12 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 13 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 14 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 5 15 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 16 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 17 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 4 18 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 19 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 20 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 21 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 22 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 23 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3 24 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 3 25 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 2 26 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 2 28 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 29 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 30 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 31 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 32 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 33 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 34 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 35 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 1 36 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1 37 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1 38 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 39 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1 40 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 41 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combination classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 pts 2 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 24 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 24 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 27 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 39 6 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 48 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 54 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 56 9 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 82 10 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 88 11 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 91 12 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 92 13 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 98 14 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 99 15 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 99 16 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 101 17 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 102 18 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 106 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 112 20 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 113 21 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 119 22 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 123 23 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 129 24 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 133 25 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 144 26 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 154 27 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 159 28 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 160 29 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 163 30 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 172 31 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 178 32 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 195 33 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 203 34 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 221 35 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 261 36 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 278 37 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 287