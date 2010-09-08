Anton comes up aces in Andorra
Spaniard takes second stage win, regains leader's jersey
Stage 11: Vilanova i la Geltrú - Andorra
Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took a dramatic victory on stage 11, the Vuelta a España's first summit finish, and moved back into the leader's red jersey. The 27-year-old Spaniard timed his attack to perfection on the finishing ascent to Andorra for his second stage win of the Vuelta.
The main animator of the concluding ascent to Andorra, Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia), finished three seconds behind Anton for second place while a surging Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) crossed the line in third, a further seven seconds down.
"It’s a great outcome with the stage win, the red jersey and the time bonus," said Anton. "Now I can't lie anymore: I'll fight for the final victory at the Vuelta. I'm not afraid of anything, except of experiencing a very bad day. If I don't win in Madrid, it’s no big deal. I'm already happy with how I'm going.
"I haven't had my best day today. I've had better feelings at Jaen and Xorret de Cati but it turned out well at the end because I have measured my efforts pretty well."
Anton revealed his team's strategy in planning out their season with Samuel Sanchez focusing on the Tour de France while Anton would make his bid for a run at the Vuelta a España.
"It’s been a bit of a gamble at the beginning of the year when we planned the season with team manager Igor Gonzalez de Galdeano. We decided that I'd skip the Tour de France after doing the Vuelta five times and the Tour twice. Samuel Sanchez was designated for the Tour while it was time for me to acquire again the pedalling style I had in 2008 at the Vuelta.
"For now the gamble is a success. Samuel has had a great Tour de France and I'm going well at the Vuelta. I've realized last year that I was too tired at the Vuelta. We see today that it’s an advantage not to have done both. Riders like Mosquera and myself are going better than Menchov and Rodriguez who have done the Tour. But this is not the end of the Vuelta. Many other things can happen. My team is ready for working hard to preserve the red jersey."
Mosquera makes his move
The race exploded into life on the 10km ascent to the finish line. With 4.6km to go, Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) launched a blistering attack and blew the race apart. Only race leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) could initially follow his acceleration but they soon wilted under the impetus of the Spaniard’s rhythm. Rodriguez was first to go, weaving all over the road, while 2.5km from the line, Nibali, too, could no longer hold the Spaniard's wheel.
Meanwhile, Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who was at first unable to respond to Mosquera’s attack, found his second wind and staged a sensational comeback. He ripped past Rodriguez first and then Nibali to bridge to the leader. Just prior to the red kite, Anton kicked again and this was enough to take the victory in spite of a desperate pursuit from Mosquera.
Runner-up Ezequiel Mosquera was pragmatic about the outcome of the stage. "This is a great victory for Igor [Anton]. He is more explosive than me for winning at the top of a hill but I've climbed well. It’s been an important day for the overall classification. I would have preferred to win but I'm happy with how I'm going."
The morning's race leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) lost nearly a minute with his 18th place finish and dropped to fourth overall. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo), who started the stage in third overall only four seconds out of the lead, showed his first signs of weakness on the finishing climb and finished sixth, conceding 23 seconds to Anton. Although the Italian moved up to second overall, he now trails the impressive Anton by 45 seconds. Tondo moves into third place overall at 1:04.
"The rhythm in the climb was a bit too high for me," said Nibali. "I was at my limit. I preferred to set my own pace than try to follow Mosquera. It’s been a difficult climb for me, but not only for me. Rabobank worked hard and Menchov has paid the price as well. This is only the first big climb of the Vuelta. We can't draw any conclusions yet."
Tondo, like Anton, didn't follow Mosquera's attack but instead rode his own pace to the finish for third place. "I know this ascent to Pal very well," said Tondo. "With the headwind, I thought it was better not to follow Mosquera, Rodriguez and Nibali when they accelerated. I preferred to keep my own rhythm and finish strongly.
"I caught Nibali, I finished third on the stage and I'm very happy because Igor Anton was unbeatable anyway. I'm only one minute down on him on GC and there is still a long way to go at the Vuelta."
Fantastic finale to Andorra
The 208.4km stage from Vilanova i la Geltrú to Andorra opened with a flurry of attacks, but after Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the first intermediate sprint at 45.2km the peloton eased its pace. Six kilometres later Johann Tschopp (BBox-Bouygues Telecom) and Mikael Cherel (FDJ) attacked to form the break of the day and since neither were general classification threats, Cherel best placed at 46:12 down, the duo were given plenty of leeway.
The escapees stretched their lead to nearly 15 minutes as they rolled through the feed zone with 100km remaining but the teams of the general classification contenders began to steadily chip away at their lead. The Katusha team of race leader Joaquin Rodriguez was joined by Rabobank at the head of the peloton and with 50km to the finish Tschopp and Cherel's lead had fallen below 10 minutes.
Rabobank continued with its spirited pace-making efforts and managed to dramatically reduce the escapees' advantage. As the peloton crossed the line of the second intermediate sprint at 17km to go, the leading duo's lead stood at 1:10.
As a greatly diminished field approximately 50-strong hit the base of the last climb with 10km remaining, the break's advantage had crumbled to a slender 30 seconds. The first attack from the field came from the irrepressible Dmitry Fofonov (Astana) as the Kazakh rider easily crossed the gap to Tschopp and Cherel. The Frenchman soon cracked and was absorbed, while Fofonov and Tschopp, too, were brought back by a Katusha-led field with 7km remaining.
Tschopp's teammate Nicolas Vogondy immediately launched a counter-attack, but the Frenchman was absorbed with 5.6km to go under the impetus of Katusha's Vladimir Karpets. By this time, an elite selection had formed at the head of the race and a notable absence was Rabobank's Denis Menchov, whose team had done the bulk of the work to bring back the break.
"It was a team management decision to get the team to work," said Menchov. "They did a good job. It was good to try, I think. My knee was okay. That is not the reason why I couldn't follow at the end. I just think that after the Tour, it’s difficult to ride well here."
As the climb approached its steepest gradient, Xacobeo-Galicia put two riders on the front to soften up the remaining contenders and their team captain Ezequiel Mosquera launched an impressive attack inside of 5km to go. Only Joaquin Rodriguez and Vincenzo Nibali were able to react to the Spaniard's fierce acceleration, but both soon succumbed to Mosquera's bid for victory leaving the Spaniard alone at the front approaching 2km to go.
Euskaltel-Euskadi's Igor Anton, however, provided fireworks of his own in the stage finale as he bridged to Mosquera in sight of the flamme rouge and immediately dispatched his compatriot to take both the stage victory and the leader's red jersey.
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5:25:44
|2
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:03
|3
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:10
|4
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:00:15
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:23
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|8
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|9
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:32
|10
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|11
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|12
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:41
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:51
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:53
|16
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:59
|17
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|18
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|19
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:05
|20
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:20
|21
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:38
|22
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:01:40
|23
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:41
|24
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|25
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|26
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|27
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|28
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:02
|29
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:04
|30
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:13
|32
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:02:25
|33
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|34
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|35
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|36
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:47
|38
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:02:59
|39
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|40
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:03:18
|41
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|42
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:03:35
|43
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|44
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:03:45
|45
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|46
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:13
|47
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|48
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|49
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|50
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:32
|51
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:04:48
|52
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:04:56
|53
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|54
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:04:58
|55
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:05
|56
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:05:06
|57
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:05:14
|58
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:09
|59
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:13
|60
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:06:14
|61
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:06:49
|62
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|63
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|64
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|65
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:07:53
|66
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|67
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|68
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|70
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|71
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|72
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|73
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|75
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|76
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:09:13
|77
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:10:46
|78
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|79
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|80
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|81
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|82
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|83
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|84
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|85
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|86
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|87
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|88
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|89
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|90
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|91
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:09
|92
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|93
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|0:13:19
|94
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:14:19
|95
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|96
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|97
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|98
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|99
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|100
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|101
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|102
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|103
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|104
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|105
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|106
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|107
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|108
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|109
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|110
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:00
|111
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:17:33
|112
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|113
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|114
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|115
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:19:14
|116
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|117
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|118
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|119
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|120
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|121
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|122
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|123
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|124
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|125
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|126
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|127
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|128
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|129
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|130
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|131
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|132
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|133
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|134
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|135
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|136
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|137
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|138
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|139
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|140
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|141
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|142
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|143
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|144
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|145
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|146
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|147
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|148
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|149
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|150
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|151
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|152
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|153
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|154
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|155
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|156
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|157
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|158
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|159
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|160
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|161
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|162
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:20:56
|163
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|164
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|165
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|166
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|167
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|168
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|169
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|170
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|171
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|172
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|173
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|174
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|175
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|176
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|DNF
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|DNS
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|3
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|pts
|2
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|25
|pts
|2
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|20
|3
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|16
|4
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|14
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|12
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|7
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|9
|8
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|8
|9
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|10
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|6
|11
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|5
|12
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|4
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|3
|14
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|15
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|1
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3
|pts
|2
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|2
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|pts
|2
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|3
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|6
|4
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|4
|5
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|2
|1
|Caisse D'Epargne
|16:18:14
|2
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:53
|4
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:46
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:03:21
|6
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:03:55
|7
|FDJ
|0:04:01
|8
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:06:13
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:06:23
|10
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:06:28
|11
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:08:32
|12
|Astana
|0:09:04
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:09
|14
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:09:22
|15
|Rabobank
|0:14:01
|16
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:14:39
|17
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:18:00
|18
|Team Milram
|0:18:22
|19
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:22:25
|20
|Quick Step
|0:31:16
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|0:45:19
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|47:37:15
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:45
|3
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:04
|4
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:17
|5
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:29
|6
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:57
|7
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:07
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:13
|9
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:02:30
|10
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|11
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:02:37
|12
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:53
|13
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:03
|14
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:16
|15
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:27
|16
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:03:40
|17
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:59
|18
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:50
|19
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:14
|20
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:05:41
|21
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:05:53
|22
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:42
|23
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:06:48
|24
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:53
|25
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:36
|26
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:08:01
|27
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:08:07
|28
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:08:55
|29
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:08:58
|30
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:09:23
|31
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:09:53
|32
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:56
|33
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:12:37
|34
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:14:04
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:14:30
|36
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:14:46
|37
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:16:04
|38
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:17:56
|39
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:19:40
|40
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:20:26
|41
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:21:01
|42
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:22:01
|43
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:24:40
|44
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:26:23
|45
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:27:04
|46
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:27:18
|47
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:27:58
|48
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:28:08
|49
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:29:17
|50
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:30:20
|52
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:33:08
|53
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:34:01
|54
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:34:38
|55
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:34:47
|56
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:36:03
|57
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:37:46
|58
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:37:53
|59
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:38:13
|60
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:39:06
|61
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:39:20
|62
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:43:19
|63
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:43:52
|64
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:44:27
|65
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:44:36
|66
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:47:34
|67
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:48:09
|68
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:50:01
|69
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:52:35
|70
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|71
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:53:06
|72
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:53:49
|73
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:53:55
|74
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:55:59
|75
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:56:22
|76
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:56:41
|77
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:57:50
|78
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:58:35
|79
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:59:33
|80
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:59:34
|81
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:00:50
|82
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:01:01
|83
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:01:35
|84
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:02:38
|85
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|1:02:41
|86
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:04:03
|87
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:04:31
|88
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|1:05:14
|89
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:06:16
|90
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:06:47
|91
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:07:26
|92
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|1:08:30
|93
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:09:14
|94
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:09:43
|95
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:10:07
|96
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:11:40
|97
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:12:14
|98
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:13:23
|99
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:14:43
|100
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1:15:08
|101
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:15:11
|102
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|1:15:27
|103
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|1:15:55
|104
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:17:38
|105
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:19:50
|106
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1:20:14
|107
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:20:44
|108
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:22:14
|109
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:24:23
|110
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|1:25:20
|111
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|1:25:26
|112
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:32:57
|113
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|1:33:34
|114
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|1:33:35
|115
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|1:34:00
|116
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:35:06
|117
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:35:21
|118
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:35:46
|119
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|1:36:09
|120
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|1:36:31
|121
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:37:28
|122
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:37:52
|123
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1:38:33
|124
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:41:05
|125
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:41:32
|126
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:41:34
|127
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:41:49
|128
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:42:07
|129
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|1:42:18
|130
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|1:43:05
|131
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|1:43:54
|132
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|1:44:14
|133
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|1:44:37
|134
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|1:46:48
|135
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:49:01
|136
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:49:18
|137
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|1:49:36
|138
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:50:20
|139
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:52:31
|140
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:52:37
|141
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:53:39
|142
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|1:54:15
|143
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|1:55:23
|144
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:55:32
|145
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|1:55:50
|146
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:56:59
|147
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|1:57:24
|148
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|1:57:28
|149
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|1:58:43
|150
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:59:14
|151
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:59:19
|152
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:59:22
|153
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2:00:03
|154
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|2:00:11
|155
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|2:01:38
|156
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|2:02:18
|157
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|158
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|2:03:18
|159
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|2:04:22
|160
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2:05:10
|161
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:06:23
|162
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|2:06:32
|163
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|2:08:40
|164
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:09:04
|165
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|2:09:32
|166
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|2:09:42
|167
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2:10:25
|168
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2:10:38
|169
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:11:24
|170
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|2:11:26
|171
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|2:12:40
|172
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|2:14:40
|173
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|2:16:19
|174
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2:23:14
|175
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:25:06
|176
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|2:34:37
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|75
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|60
|4
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|56
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|6
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|53
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|48
|8
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|37
|9
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|33
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|12
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|13
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|28
|14
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|28
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|27
|16
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|17
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|18
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|19
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|25
|20
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|21
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|22
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|23
|23
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|21
|24
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|25
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|21
|26
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|27
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|28
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|29
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|19
|30
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|31
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|18
|32
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|33
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|16
|34
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|35
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|15
|36
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|15
|37
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|15
|38
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|39
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|40
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|41
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|42
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|14
|43
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|12
|44
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|45
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|12
|46
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|12
|47
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|12
|48
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|49
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|11
|50
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|51
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|52
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|10
|53
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|54
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|9
|55
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|9
|56
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|57
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|8
|58
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|59
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|7
|60
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|61
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|62
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|63
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|7
|64
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|65
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|66
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|67
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|68
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|69
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|5
|70
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|5
|71
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|5
|72
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|73
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|74
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|4
|75
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|76
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|77
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|4
|78
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|79
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|80
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3
|81
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|82
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|83
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|3
|84
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|85
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|86
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|87
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|2
|88
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1
|89
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|41
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|36
|3
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|15
|5
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|11
|6
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|8
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|10
|9
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|11
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|12
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|13
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|5
|14
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|15
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|16
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|4
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|18
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|19
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|4
|20
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|21
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|22
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|23
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|2
|24
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|25
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|26
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|27
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|28
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|29
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2
|30
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|31
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|32
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|33
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|34
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|35
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|37
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|38
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|6
|pts
|2
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|21
|3
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|22
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|27
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|37
|6
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|45
|7
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|51
|8
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|53
|9
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|78
|10
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|85
|11
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|87
|12
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|89
|13
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|94
|14
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|95
|15
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|97
|16
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|99
|17
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|102
|18
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|111
|19
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|111
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|113
|21
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|122
|22
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|125
|23
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|127
|24
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|144
|25
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|149
|26
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|156
|27
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|158
|28
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|160
|29
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|167
|30
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|170
|31
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|190
|32
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|211
|33
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|262
|34
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|273
|35
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|283
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|142:19:52
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:06:46
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:08:49
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:46
|5
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:12:50
|6
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:13:51
|7
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:15:06
|8
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:25:27
|9
|Astana
|0:29:16
|10
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:31:52
|11
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:43:01
|12
|Rabobank
|0:46:30
|13
|FDJ
|0:47:03
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:28
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|1:07:55
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:20:26
|17
|Team Milram
|1:21:05
|18
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|1:46:34
|19
|Quick Step
|1:46:35
|20
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2:10:03
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|3:16:33
