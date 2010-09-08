Trending

Anton comes up aces in Andorra

Spaniard takes second stage win, regains leader's jersey

Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) celebrates his second stage win at the Vuelta.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Points leader Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates taking the stage and the red jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
The peloton en route to Andorra in the Vuelta's 11th stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Denis Menchov (Rabobank) cracked on the finishing climb and crossed the line more than five minutes down on Anton.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Vuelta peloton in action during stage 11.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) is once again the Vuelta's GC leader.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) finished a strong third on stage 11.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vladimir Karpets paces Katusha teammate Joaquin Rodriguez and Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) to the line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) leads Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) across the finish line.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) flies up the finishing climb while Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) try to stay with the Spaniard.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates on the podium

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) accepts the acclaim.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) had two reasons to celebrate.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) bounds onto the podium.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) was impressive on the final climb.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Andrey Kashechkin (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Andrey Kashechkin (Lampre-Farnese Vini) on stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Andrey Kashechkin (Lampre-Farnese Vini) in Andorra.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) cracked in the finale.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) approaches the line in Andorra.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) wraps up after the finish.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) riding into the red jersey.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Carlos Sastre (Cervelo) on the final climb.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d'Epargne) finished the stage strongly.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincezo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) digging in on the final climb.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincezo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) wilted slightly towards the top of the climb.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincezo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) remains a challenger for overall victory.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) delivered a huge performance on the stage to Andorra.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) improved near the top of the climb.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) powers to victory.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) was very impressive in the finale.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
A disappointed Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) crosses the line in Andorra.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) lost the overall lead today.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) made up a lot of ground in the finale.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) moves up to third overall.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) is his team's best hope of overall glory now.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) checks the time gap at the line.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) crosses the line in Andorra.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Take two. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) grabs his second win of the Vuelta.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) finished like a train to win in Andorra.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) salutes the crowd on the line in Andorra.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Xavier Tondo (Cervelo) is having a fine Vuelta.

(Image credit: Full Speed Ahead)
Marzio Bruseghin leads his Caisse d'Epargne teammate Rigoberto Uran over the line.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Caisse d'Epargne duo Marzio Bruseghin and Rigoberto Uran at the finish in Andorra.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) at the finish in Andorra.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) makes his winning move under the red kite.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Nicolas Roche (AG2R) is riding a very solid Vuelta.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Peter Velits (HTC-Columbia) crosses the line in Andorra.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) finishes stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Tom Danielson (Garmin-Transitions) is battling hard in this Vuelta

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
David Moncoutie (Cofidis) in the mountains jersey at the Vuelta.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincezo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) faded in the finale and was caught by Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) on the line.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) moved up to 2nd but lost time on the overall lead.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) was disappointed not to take the win after he lit up the stage.

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took a dramatic victory on stage 11, the Vuelta a España's first summit finish, and moved back into the leader's red jersey. The 27-year-old Spaniard timed his attack to perfection on the finishing ascent to Andorra for his second stage win of the Vuelta.

The main animator of the concluding ascent to Andorra, Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia), finished three seconds behind Anton for second place while a surging Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) crossed the line in third, a further seven seconds down.

"It’s a great outcome with the stage win, the red jersey and the time bonus," said Anton. "Now I can't lie anymore: I'll fight for the final victory at the Vuelta. I'm not afraid of anything, except of experiencing a very bad day. If I don't win in Madrid, it’s no big deal. I'm already happy with how I'm going.

"I haven't had my best day today. I've had better feelings at Jaen and Xorret de Cati but it turned out well at the end because I have measured my efforts pretty well."

Anton revealed his team's strategy in planning out their season with Samuel Sanchez focusing on the Tour de France while Anton would make his bid for a run at the Vuelta a España.

"It’s been a bit of a gamble at the beginning of the year when we planned the season with team manager Igor Gonzalez de Galdeano. We decided that I'd skip the Tour de France after doing the Vuelta five times and the Tour twice. Samuel Sanchez was designated for the Tour while it was time for me to acquire again the pedalling style I had in 2008 at the Vuelta.

"For now the gamble is a success. Samuel has had a great Tour de France and I'm going well at the Vuelta. I've realized last year that I was too tired at the Vuelta. We see today that it’s an advantage not to have done both. Riders like Mosquera and myself are going better than Menchov and Rodriguez who have done the Tour. But this is not the end of the Vuelta. Many other things can happen. My team is ready for working hard to preserve the red jersey."

Mosquera makes his move

The race exploded into life on the 10km ascent to the finish line. With 4.6km to go, Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) launched a blistering attack and blew the race apart. Only race leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) could initially follow his acceleration but they soon wilted under the impetus of the Spaniard’s rhythm. Rodriguez was first to go, weaving all over the road, while 2.5km from the line, Nibali, too, could no longer hold the Spaniard's wheel.

Meanwhile, Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who was at first unable to respond to Mosquera’s attack, found his second wind and staged a sensational comeback. He ripped past Rodriguez first and then Nibali to bridge to the leader. Just prior to the red kite, Anton kicked again and this was enough to take the victory in spite of a desperate pursuit from Mosquera.

Runner-up Ezequiel Mosquera was pragmatic about the outcome of the stage. "This is a great victory for Igor [Anton]. He is more explosive than me for winning at the top of a hill but I've climbed well. It’s been an important day for the overall classification. I would have preferred to win but I'm happy with how I'm going."

The morning's race leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) lost nearly a minute with his 18th place finish and dropped to fourth overall. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo), who started the stage in third overall only four seconds out of the lead, showed his first signs of weakness on the finishing climb and finished sixth, conceding 23 seconds to Anton. Although the Italian moved up to second overall, he now trails the impressive Anton by 45 seconds. Tondo moves into third place overall at 1:04.

"The rhythm in the climb was a bit too high for me," said Nibali. "I was at my limit. I preferred to set my own pace than try to follow Mosquera. It’s been a difficult climb for me, but not only for me. Rabobank worked hard and Menchov has paid the price as well. This is only the first big climb of the Vuelta. We can't draw any conclusions yet."

Tondo, like Anton, didn't follow Mosquera's attack but instead rode his own pace to the finish for third place. "I know this ascent to Pal very well," said Tondo. "With the headwind, I thought it was better not to follow Mosquera, Rodriguez and Nibali when they accelerated. I preferred to keep my own rhythm and finish strongly.

"I caught Nibali, I finished third on the stage and I'm very happy because Igor Anton was unbeatable anyway. I'm only one minute down on him on GC and there is still a long way to go at the Vuelta."

Fantastic finale to Andorra

The 208.4km stage from Vilanova i la Geltrú to Andorra opened with a flurry of attacks, but after Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the first intermediate sprint at 45.2km the peloton eased its pace. Six kilometres later Johann Tschopp (BBox-Bouygues Telecom) and Mikael Cherel (FDJ) attacked to form the break of the day and since neither were general classification threats, Cherel best placed at 46:12 down, the duo were given plenty of leeway.

The escapees stretched their lead to nearly 15 minutes as they rolled through the feed zone with 100km remaining but the teams of the general classification contenders began to steadily chip away at their lead. The Katusha team of race leader Joaquin Rodriguez was joined by Rabobank at the head of the peloton and with 50km to the finish Tschopp and Cherel's lead had fallen below 10 minutes.

Rabobank continued with its spirited pace-making efforts and managed to dramatically reduce the escapees' advantage. As the peloton crossed the line of the second intermediate sprint at 17km to go, the leading duo's lead stood at 1:10.

As a greatly diminished field approximately 50-strong hit the base of the last climb with 10km remaining, the break's advantage had crumbled to a slender 30 seconds. The first attack from the field came from the irrepressible Dmitry Fofonov (Astana) as the Kazakh rider easily crossed the gap to Tschopp and Cherel. The Frenchman soon cracked and was absorbed, while Fofonov and Tschopp, too, were brought back by a Katusha-led field with 7km remaining.

Tschopp's teammate Nicolas Vogondy immediately launched a counter-attack, but the Frenchman was absorbed with 5.6km to go under the impetus of Katusha's Vladimir Karpets. By this time, an elite selection had formed at the head of the race and a notable absence was Rabobank's Denis Menchov, whose team had done the bulk of the work to bring back the break.

"It was a team management decision to get the team to work," said Menchov. "They did a good job. It was good to try, I think. My knee was okay. That is not the reason why I couldn't follow at the end. I just think that after the Tour, it’s difficult to ride well here."

As the climb approached its steepest gradient, Xacobeo-Galicia put two riders on the front to soften up the remaining contenders and their team captain Ezequiel Mosquera launched an impressive attack inside of 5km to go. Only Joaquin Rodriguez and Vincenzo Nibali were able to react to the Spaniard's fierce acceleration, but both soon succumbed to Mosquera's bid for victory leaving the Spaniard alone at the front approaching 2km to go.

Euskaltel-Euskadi's Igor Anton, however, provided fireworks of his own in the stage finale as he bridged to Mosquera in sight of the flamme rouge and immediately dispatched his compatriot to take both the stage victory and the leader's red jersey.

Full Results
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5:25:44
2Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:03
3Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:10
4Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:00:15
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:23
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
8David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
9Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:32
10Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
11Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
12Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:00:41
13Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:51
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:53
16Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:59
17Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
18Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
19Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:05
20David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:20
21Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:38
22Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:01:40
23Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:01:41
24Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
25Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
26Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
27Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
28Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:02
29Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:04
30Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
31Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:13
32Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:02:25
33Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
34Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
35Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
36Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:47
38Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:02:59
39Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
40David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:03:18
41Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
42Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:03:35
43Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
44Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:03:45
45Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
46Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:04:13
47Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
48Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
49Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
50Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:32
51Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:04:48
52Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:04:56
53Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
54Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:04:58
55Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:05
56Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:05:06
57Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:05:14
58Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:09
59Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:06:13
60Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:14
61Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:06:49
62Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
63David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
64Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
65Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:07:53
66Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
67David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
68Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
70Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
71Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
72Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
73Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
75Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
76Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:09:13
77Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:10:46
78Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
79David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
80Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
81Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
82Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
83Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
84Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
85Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
86Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
87David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
88Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
89Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
90Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
91Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:13:09
92Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
93Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions0:13:19
94Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:14:19
95Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
96Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
97Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
98Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
99Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
100William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
101Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
102Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
103Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
104Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
105Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
106Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
107Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
108Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
109Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
110Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:00
111Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:17:33
112Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
113Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
114Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
115Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:19:14
116Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
117Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
118Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
119Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
120Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
121Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
122Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
123Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
124Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
125Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
126Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
127Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
128Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
129Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
130Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
131Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
132Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
133Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
134Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
135Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
136Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
137Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
138Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
139Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
140Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
141Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
142Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
143Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
144Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
145Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
146Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
147Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
148Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
149Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
150Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
151Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
152Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
153David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
154Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
155Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
156Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
157Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
158Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
159Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
160Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
161Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
162Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:20:56
163Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
164Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
165Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
166Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
167Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
168Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
169Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
170Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
171Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
172Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
173Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
174Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
175Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
176Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
DNFPhilip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
DNSMarkus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram

Sprint 1 - Igualada, 45.2km
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
3Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale1

Sprint 2 - Andorra la Vella, 191.4km
1Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4pts
2Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions1

Points - Andorra. Vallnord Sector Pal, 208.4km
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi25pts
2Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia20
3Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team16
4Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne14
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne12
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
7Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank9
8David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne8
9Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
10Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team6
11Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne5
12Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions4
13Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia3
14Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
15Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Refugio (Cat. 3) 57km
1Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom3pts
2Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ2
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountain 2 - Andorra. Vallnord Sector Pal (HC) 208km
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15pts
2Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia10
3Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team6
4Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne4
5Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne2

Teams
1Caisse D'Epargne16:18:14
2Cervelo Test Team0:00:12
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:53
4Xacobeo Galicia0:02:46
5Team Katusha0:03:21
6AG2R - La Mondiale0:03:55
7FDJ0:04:01
8Lampre - Farese Vini0:06:13
9Omega Pharma - Lotto0:06:23
10Team HTC - Columbia0:06:28
11Garmin - Transitions0:08:32
12Astana0:09:04
13Team Saxo Bank0:09:09
14Liquigas - Doimo0:09:22
15Rabobank0:14:01
16BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:14:39
17Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:18:00
18Team Milram0:18:22
19Andalucia - Cajasur0:22:25
20Quick Step0:31:16
21Footon - Servetto0:45:19

General classification after stage 11
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi47:37:15
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:45
3Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:04
4Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:17
5Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:29
6Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:57
7Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:07
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:13
9Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:02:30
10Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
11Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:02:37
12Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:53
13Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:03:03
14Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:16
15Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:27
16Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:03:40
17Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:59
18Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:50
19David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:14
20David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:05:41
21David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:05:53
22Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:42
23Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:06:48
24Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:53
25Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:07:36
26Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:08:01
27Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:08:07
28Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:08:55
29Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:08:58
30Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:09:23
31Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:09:53
32Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:56
33Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:12:37
34Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:14:04
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:14:30
36Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:14:46
37Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:16:04
38David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:17:56
39Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:19:40
40Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:20:26
41Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:21:01
42Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:22:01
43Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:24:40
44Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:26:23
45Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:27:04
46Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:27:18
47Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:27:58
48Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:28:08
49Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:29:17
50Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:30:20
52Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:33:08
53Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:34:01
54Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:34:38
55Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:34:47
56Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:36:03
57Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:37:46
58Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:37:53
59Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:38:13
60Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:39:06
61Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:39:20
62Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:43:19
63Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:43:52
64Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:44:27
65Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:44:36
66Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:47:34
67Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:48:09
68Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:50:01
69Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:52:35
70Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
71Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:53:06
72Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:53:49
73Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:53:55
74Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:55:59
75Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:56:22
76Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:56:41
77Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:57:50
78Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:58:35
79Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:59:33
80Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:59:34
81Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:00:50
82Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:01:01
83Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:01:35
84Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:02:38
85Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank1:02:41
86Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:04:03
87Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:04:31
88Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank1:05:14
89Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:06:16
90Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:06:47
91Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:07:26
92Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team1:08:30
93Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:09:14
94Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:09:43
95Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo1:10:07
96Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:11:40
97Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:12:14
98Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:13:23
99Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:14:43
100Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1:15:08
101Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:15:11
102Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1:15:27
103Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana1:15:55
104Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:17:38
105Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:19:50
106Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1:20:14
107Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:20:44
108Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:22:14
109Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:24:23
110Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana1:25:20
111Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram1:25:26
112Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:32:57
113Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto1:33:34
114Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ1:33:35
115Allan Davis (Aus) Astana1:34:00
116Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:35:06
117Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:35:21
118Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:35:46
119Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram1:36:09
120Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ1:36:31
121Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:37:28
122Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:37:52
123Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:38:33
124William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:41:05
125Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:41:32
126Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia1:41:34
127David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:41:49
128Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:42:07
129Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team1:42:18
130David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions1:43:05
131Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram1:43:54
132Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank1:44:14
133Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step1:44:37
134Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto1:46:48
135Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:49:01
136Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:49:18
137Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team1:49:36
138Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:50:20
139Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia1:52:31
140Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:52:37
141David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:53:39
142Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ1:54:15
143Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank1:55:23
144Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:55:32
145Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank1:55:50
146Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:56:59
147Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1:57:24
148Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ1:57:28
149Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions1:58:43
150Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:59:14
151Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1:59:19
152Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:59:22
153Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2:00:03
154Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank2:00:11
155Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions2:01:38
156Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step2:02:18
157Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
158Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram2:03:18
159Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini2:04:22
160Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2:05:10
161Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia2:06:23
162Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto2:06:32
163Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions2:08:40
164Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia2:09:04
165Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia2:09:32
166David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto2:09:42
167Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur2:10:25
168Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2:10:38
169Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha2:11:24
170Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha2:11:26
171Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team2:12:40
172Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank2:14:40
173Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank2:16:19
174Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2:23:14
175Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:25:06
176Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions2:34:37

Points classification
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi75pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto61
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia60
4Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions56
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo54
6David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne53
7Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha48
8Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia37
9Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ33
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo33
11Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini32
12Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
13Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team28
14Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia28
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale27
16Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram26
17David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
18Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
19Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team25
20Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha25
21Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto24
22Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne23
23Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne21
24Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia21
25Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step21
26Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo20
27Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
28Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
29Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale19
30Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha18
31Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom18
32Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank18
33Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne16
34Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha16
35Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur15
36Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step15
37Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank15
38Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank14
39Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
40Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
41Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale14
42Allan Davis (Aus) Astana14
43Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team12
44Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
45Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur12
46Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne12
47Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto12
48David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
49Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana11
50Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
51Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
52Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
53Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
54Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ9
55Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto9
56Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
57Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale8
58Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram7
59Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions7
60Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
61Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank7
62Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
63Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana7
64Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
65Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
66Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
67Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
68Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
69Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto5
70Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank5
71Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ5
72Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
73David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
74Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur4
75Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
76Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
77Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom4
78Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
79Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
80William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom3
81Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
82Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
83Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3
84Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
85Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
86Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
87Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team2
88Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1
89Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1

Mountains classification
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne41pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia36
3Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia25
4Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi15
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team11
6Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ10
7Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team10
8Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom10
9Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia10
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
11Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
12Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram5
14Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
15Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
16Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne4
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4
18Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
19Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ4
20Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
21Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3
22Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3
23Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne2
24Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
25Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank2
26Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
27Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
28Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
29Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
30Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
31Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
32David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
33Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo1
34Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1
35Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1
36Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
37Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
38Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combination classification
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6pts
2Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team21
3Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia22
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne27
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo37
6Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne45
7Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto51
8Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne53
9Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank78
10Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ85
11David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne87
12Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha89
13Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto94
14Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi95
15Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia97
16Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo99
17Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia102
18Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur111
19Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step111
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank113
21Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom122
22Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo125
23Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team127
24Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne144
25Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana149
26Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale156
27Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale158
28Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur160
29Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale167
30Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ170
31Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur190
32Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto211
33Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur262
34Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia273
35Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto283

Teams classification
1Caisse d'Epargne142:19:52
2Team Katusha0:06:46
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:08:49
4Cervelo Test Team0:10:46
5Omega Pharma - Lotto0:12:50
6AG2R - La Mondiale0:13:51
7Xacobeo Galicia0:15:06
8Liquigas - Doimo0:25:27
9Astana0:29:16
10Lampre - Farese Vini0:31:52
11Team HTC - Columbia0:43:01
12Rabobank0:46:30
13FDJ0:47:03
14Team Saxo Bank0:57:28
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne1:07:55
16Garmin - Transitions1:20:26
17Team Milram1:21:05
18Andalucia - Cajasur1:46:34
19Quick Step1:46:35
20BBOX Bouygues Telecom2:10:03
21Footon - Servetto3:16:33

