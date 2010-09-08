Image 1 of 56 Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) celebrates his second stage win at the Vuelta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 56 Points leader Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 56 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) celebrates taking the stage and the red jersey. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 56 The peloton en route to Andorra in the Vuelta's 11th stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 56 Denis Menchov (Rabobank) cracked on the finishing climb and crossed the line more than five minutes down on Anton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 56 The Vuelta peloton in action during stage 11. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 56 Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) is once again the Vuelta's GC leader. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 56 Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) finished a strong third on stage 11. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) took a dramatic victory on stage 11, the Vuelta a España's first summit finish, and moved back into the leader's red jersey. The 27-year-old Spaniard timed his attack to perfection on the finishing ascent to Andorra for his second stage win of the Vuelta.

The main animator of the concluding ascent to Andorra, Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia), finished three seconds behind Anton for second place while a surging Xavier Tondo (Cervélo Test Team) crossed the line in third, a further seven seconds down.

"It’s a great outcome with the stage win, the red jersey and the time bonus," said Anton. "Now I can't lie anymore: I'll fight for the final victory at the Vuelta. I'm not afraid of anything, except of experiencing a very bad day. If I don't win in Madrid, it’s no big deal. I'm already happy with how I'm going.

"I haven't had my best day today. I've had better feelings at Jaen and Xorret de Cati but it turned out well at the end because I have measured my efforts pretty well."

Anton revealed his team's strategy in planning out their season with Samuel Sanchez focusing on the Tour de France while Anton would make his bid for a run at the Vuelta a España.

"It’s been a bit of a gamble at the beginning of the year when we planned the season with team manager Igor Gonzalez de Galdeano. We decided that I'd skip the Tour de France after doing the Vuelta five times and the Tour twice. Samuel Sanchez was designated for the Tour while it was time for me to acquire again the pedalling style I had in 2008 at the Vuelta.

"For now the gamble is a success. Samuel has had a great Tour de France and I'm going well at the Vuelta. I've realized last year that I was too tired at the Vuelta. We see today that it’s an advantage not to have done both. Riders like Mosquera and myself are going better than Menchov and Rodriguez who have done the Tour. But this is not the end of the Vuelta. Many other things can happen. My team is ready for working hard to preserve the red jersey."

Mosquera makes his move

The race exploded into life on the 10km ascent to the finish line. With 4.6km to go, Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo-Galicia) launched a blistering attack and blew the race apart. Only race leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) could initially follow his acceleration but they soon wilted under the impetus of the Spaniard’s rhythm. Rodriguez was first to go, weaving all over the road, while 2.5km from the line, Nibali, too, could no longer hold the Spaniard's wheel.

Meanwhile, Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi), who was at first unable to respond to Mosquera’s attack, found his second wind and staged a sensational comeback. He ripped past Rodriguez first and then Nibali to bridge to the leader. Just prior to the red kite, Anton kicked again and this was enough to take the victory in spite of a desperate pursuit from Mosquera.

Runner-up Ezequiel Mosquera was pragmatic about the outcome of the stage. "This is a great victory for Igor [Anton]. He is more explosive than me for winning at the top of a hill but I've climbed well. It’s been an important day for the overall classification. I would have preferred to win but I'm happy with how I'm going."

The morning's race leader Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) lost nearly a minute with his 18th place finish and dropped to fourth overall. Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo), who started the stage in third overall only four seconds out of the lead, showed his first signs of weakness on the finishing climb and finished sixth, conceding 23 seconds to Anton. Although the Italian moved up to second overall, he now trails the impressive Anton by 45 seconds. Tondo moves into third place overall at 1:04.

"The rhythm in the climb was a bit too high for me," said Nibali. "I was at my limit. I preferred to set my own pace than try to follow Mosquera. It’s been a difficult climb for me, but not only for me. Rabobank worked hard and Menchov has paid the price as well. This is only the first big climb of the Vuelta. We can't draw any conclusions yet."

Tondo, like Anton, didn't follow Mosquera's attack but instead rode his own pace to the finish for third place. "I know this ascent to Pal very well," said Tondo. "With the headwind, I thought it was better not to follow Mosquera, Rodriguez and Nibali when they accelerated. I preferred to keep my own rhythm and finish strongly.

"I caught Nibali, I finished third on the stage and I'm very happy because Igor Anton was unbeatable anyway. I'm only one minute down on him on GC and there is still a long way to go at the Vuelta."

Fantastic finale to Andorra

The 208.4km stage from Vilanova i la Geltrú to Andorra opened with a flurry of attacks, but after Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) won the first intermediate sprint at 45.2km the peloton eased its pace. Six kilometres later Johann Tschopp (BBox-Bouygues Telecom) and Mikael Cherel (FDJ) attacked to form the break of the day and since neither were general classification threats, Cherel best placed at 46:12 down, the duo were given plenty of leeway.

The escapees stretched their lead to nearly 15 minutes as they rolled through the feed zone with 100km remaining but the teams of the general classification contenders began to steadily chip away at their lead. The Katusha team of race leader Joaquin Rodriguez was joined by Rabobank at the head of the peloton and with 50km to the finish Tschopp and Cherel's lead had fallen below 10 minutes.

Rabobank continued with its spirited pace-making efforts and managed to dramatically reduce the escapees' advantage. As the peloton crossed the line of the second intermediate sprint at 17km to go, the leading duo's lead stood at 1:10.

As a greatly diminished field approximately 50-strong hit the base of the last climb with 10km remaining, the break's advantage had crumbled to a slender 30 seconds. The first attack from the field came from the irrepressible Dmitry Fofonov (Astana) as the Kazakh rider easily crossed the gap to Tschopp and Cherel. The Frenchman soon cracked and was absorbed, while Fofonov and Tschopp, too, were brought back by a Katusha-led field with 7km remaining.

Tschopp's teammate Nicolas Vogondy immediately launched a counter-attack, but the Frenchman was absorbed with 5.6km to go under the impetus of Katusha's Vladimir Karpets. By this time, an elite selection had formed at the head of the race and a notable absence was Rabobank's Denis Menchov, whose team had done the bulk of the work to bring back the break.

"It was a team management decision to get the team to work," said Menchov. "They did a good job. It was good to try, I think. My knee was okay. That is not the reason why I couldn't follow at the end. I just think that after the Tour, it’s difficult to ride well here."

As the climb approached its steepest gradient, Xacobeo-Galicia put two riders on the front to soften up the remaining contenders and their team captain Ezequiel Mosquera launched an impressive attack inside of 5km to go. Only Joaquin Rodriguez and Vincenzo Nibali were able to react to the Spaniard's fierce acceleration, but both soon succumbed to Mosquera's bid for victory leaving the Spaniard alone at the front approaching 2km to go.

Euskaltel-Euskadi's Igor Anton, however, provided fireworks of his own in the stage finale as he bridged to Mosquera in sight of the flamme rouge and immediately dispatched his compatriot to take both the stage victory and the leader's red jersey.

Full Results 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5:25:44 2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:03 3 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:10 4 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:00:15 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:23 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 8 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 9 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:32 10 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 11 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 12 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:41 13 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:51 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:53 16 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:59 17 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 18 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 19 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:05 20 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:20 21 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:38 22 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:01:40 23 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:01:41 24 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 25 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 26 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 27 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 28 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:02 29 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:04 30 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 31 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:13 32 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:02:25 33 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 34 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 35 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 36 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:47 38 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:02:59 39 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 40 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:03:18 41 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 42 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:03:35 43 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 44 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:03:45 45 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 46 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:04:13 47 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 48 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 49 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 50 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:32 51 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:04:48 52 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:04:56 53 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 54 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:04:58 55 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:05 56 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:05:06 57 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:05:14 58 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:09 59 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:13 60 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:06:14 61 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:06:49 62 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 63 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 64 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 65 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:07:53 66 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 67 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 68 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 70 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 71 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 72 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 73 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 75 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 76 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:09:13 77 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:10:46 78 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 79 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 80 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 81 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 82 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 83 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 84 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 85 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 86 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 87 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 88 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 89 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 90 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 91 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:13:09 92 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 93 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 0:13:19 94 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:14:19 95 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 96 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 97 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 98 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 99 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 100 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 101 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 102 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 103 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 104 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 105 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 106 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 107 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 108 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 109 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 110 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:00 111 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:17:33 112 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 113 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 114 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 115 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:19:14 116 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 117 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 118 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 119 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 120 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 121 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 122 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 123 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 124 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 125 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 126 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 127 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 128 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 129 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 130 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 131 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 132 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 133 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 134 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 135 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 136 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 137 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 138 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 139 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 140 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 141 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 142 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 143 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 144 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 145 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 146 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 147 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 148 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 149 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 150 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 151 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 152 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 153 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 154 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 155 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 156 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 157 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 158 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 159 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 160 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 161 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 162 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:20:56 163 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 164 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 165 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 166 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 167 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 168 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 169 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 170 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 171 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 172 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 173 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 174 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 175 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 176 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne DNF Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team DNS Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram

Sprint 1 - Igualada, 45.2km 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 3 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1

Sprint 2 - Andorra la Vella, 191.4km 1 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 pts 2 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1

Points - Andorra. Vallnord Sector Pal, 208.4km 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 25 pts 2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 20 3 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 16 4 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 14 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 12 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 7 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 9 8 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 8 9 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 10 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 6 11 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 5 12 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 4 13 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 3 14 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 15 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Refugio (Cat. 3) 57km 1 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 3 pts 2 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 2 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountain 2 - Andorra. Vallnord Sector Pal (HC) 208km 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 pts 2 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 3 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 6 4 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 4 5 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 2

Teams 1 Caisse D'Epargne 16:18:14 2 Cervelo Test Team 0:00:12 3 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:53 4 Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:46 5 Team Katusha 0:03:21 6 AG2R - La Mondiale 0:03:55 7 FDJ 0:04:01 8 Lampre - Farese Vini 0:06:13 9 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:06:23 10 Team HTC - Columbia 0:06:28 11 Garmin - Transitions 0:08:32 12 Astana 0:09:04 13 Team Saxo Bank 0:09:09 14 Liquigas - Doimo 0:09:22 15 Rabobank 0:14:01 16 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:14:39 17 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:18:00 18 Team Milram 0:18:22 19 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:22:25 20 Quick Step 0:31:16 21 Footon - Servetto 0:45:19

General classification after stage 11 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 47:37:15 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:45 3 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:04 4 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:17 5 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:29 6 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:57 7 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:07 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:13 9 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:02:30 10 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 11 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:02:37 12 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:53 13 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:03 14 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:16 15 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:27 16 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:03:40 17 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:59 18 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:50 19 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:14 20 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:05:41 21 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:05:53 22 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:42 23 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:06:48 24 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:53 25 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:07:36 26 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:08:01 27 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:08:07 28 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:08:55 29 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:08:58 30 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:09:23 31 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:09:53 32 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:56 33 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:12:37 34 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:14:04 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:14:30 36 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:14:46 37 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:16:04 38 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:17:56 39 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:19:40 40 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:20:26 41 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:21:01 42 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:22:01 43 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:24:40 44 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:26:23 45 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:27:04 46 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:27:18 47 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:27:58 48 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:28:08 49 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:29:17 50 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:30:20 52 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:33:08 53 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:34:01 54 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:34:38 55 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:34:47 56 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:36:03 57 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:37:46 58 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:37:53 59 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:38:13 60 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:39:06 61 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:39:20 62 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:43:19 63 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:43:52 64 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:44:27 65 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:44:36 66 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:47:34 67 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:48:09 68 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:50:01 69 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:52:35 70 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 71 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:53:06 72 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:53:49 73 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:53:55 74 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:55:59 75 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:56:22 76 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:56:41 77 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:57:50 78 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:58:35 79 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:59:33 80 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:59:34 81 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:00:50 82 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:01:01 83 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:01:35 84 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:02:38 85 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 1:02:41 86 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:04:03 87 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:04:31 88 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 1:05:14 89 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:06:16 90 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:06:47 91 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:07:26 92 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 1:08:30 93 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:09:14 94 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:09:43 95 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 1:10:07 96 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:11:40 97 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:12:14 98 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:13:23 99 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:14:43 100 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1:15:08 101 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:15:11 102 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1:15:27 103 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 1:15:55 104 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:17:38 105 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:19:50 106 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1:20:14 107 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:20:44 108 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:22:14 109 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:24:23 110 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 1:25:20 111 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 1:25:26 112 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:32:57 113 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 1:33:34 114 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 1:33:35 115 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 1:34:00 116 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:35:06 117 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:35:21 118 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:35:46 119 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 1:36:09 120 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 1:36:31 121 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:37:28 122 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:37:52 123 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:38:33 124 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:41:05 125 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:41:32 126 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 1:41:34 127 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:41:49 128 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:42:07 129 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 1:42:18 130 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 1:43:05 131 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 1:43:54 132 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 1:44:14 133 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 1:44:37 134 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 1:46:48 135 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:49:01 136 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:49:18 137 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 1:49:36 138 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:50:20 139 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 1:52:31 140 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:52:37 141 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:53:39 142 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 1:54:15 143 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 1:55:23 144 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:55:32 145 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 1:55:50 146 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:56:59 147 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1:57:24 148 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 1:57:28 149 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 1:58:43 150 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:59:14 151 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1:59:19 152 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:59:22 153 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2:00:03 154 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 2:00:11 155 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2:01:38 156 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 2:02:18 157 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 158 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 2:03:18 159 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 2:04:22 160 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2:05:10 161 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 2:06:23 162 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 2:06:32 163 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 2:08:40 164 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 2:09:04 165 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 2:09:32 166 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 2:09:42 167 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 2:10:25 168 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2:10:38 169 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 2:11:24 170 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 2:11:26 171 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 2:12:40 172 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 2:14:40 173 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 2:16:19 174 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2:23:14 175 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:25:06 176 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 2:34:37

Points classification 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 75 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 61 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 60 4 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 56 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 54 6 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 53 7 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 48 8 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 37 9 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 33 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 33 11 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 12 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 13 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 28 14 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 28 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 27 16 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 26 17 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 18 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 19 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 25 20 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 25 21 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 22 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 23 23 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 21 24 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 25 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 21 26 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 27 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 28 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 29 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 19 30 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 18 31 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 18 32 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 18 33 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 16 34 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 16 35 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 15 36 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 15 37 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 15 38 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 39 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 40 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 14 41 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 14 42 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 14 43 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 12 44 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 45 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 12 46 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 12 47 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 12 48 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 49 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 11 50 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 51 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 52 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 53 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 54 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 9 55 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 9 56 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 57 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 8 58 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 7 59 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 7 60 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 61 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 7 62 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 63 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 7 64 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 65 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 66 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 67 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 68 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 69 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 5 70 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 5 71 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 5 72 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 73 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 74 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 4 75 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 76 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 77 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 4 78 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 79 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 80 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 3 81 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 82 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 83 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3 84 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 85 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 86 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 87 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 2 88 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1 89 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1

Mountains classification 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 41 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 36 3 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 25 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 15 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 11 6 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 8 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 10 9 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 11 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 12 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 13 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 5 14 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 15 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 16 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 4 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 18 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 19 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 4 20 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 21 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 22 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3 23 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 2 24 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 25 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 2 26 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 27 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 28 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 29 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 30 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 31 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 32 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 33 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 1 34 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1 35 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 37 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 38 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combination classification 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 pts 2 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 21 3 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 22 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 27 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 37 6 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 45 7 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 51 8 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 53 9 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 78 10 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 85 11 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 87 12 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 89 13 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 94 14 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 95 15 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 97 16 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 99 17 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 102 18 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 111 19 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 111 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 113 21 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 122 22 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 125 23 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 127 24 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 144 25 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 149 26 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 156 27 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 158 28 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 160 29 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 167 30 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 170 31 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 190 32 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 211 33 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 262 34 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 273 35 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 283