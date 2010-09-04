Moncoutie takes solo victory
Anton assumes race lead from Gilbert
Stage 8: Villena - Xorret del Catí
David Moncoutié (Cofidis) took his third Vuelta a España stage win in as many years when he edged clear of his breakaway companions on the agonisingly steep slopes of the Alto Xorret de Catì. The Frenchman stretched his advantage on the 3km plunge to the line to take a stirring victory, while further down the road the first major shake up of the overall classification took place as Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) did just enough to nudge himself into the red jersey ahead of Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo).
“I had marked off the stage to Xorret de Catì and the scenario was exactly as I predicted,” said a delighted Moncoutié afterwards, as he eyes a third Vuelta mountains title in as many years. He also took time to remember the two men cycling has lost this week. “I want to dedicate today’s win to Laurent Fignon and to the staff member of Team Sky who died yesterday,” he explained. “There are more important things than sport.”
His sentiments were echoed by Igor Anton, who dedicated his red jersey to Gonzalez. “He worked for Euskaltel for several years. I thought I’d try to win the stage for him. I didn’t manage that, but this jersey is for him,” Anton said. He was glad to take that red jersey after a suspense-filled wait at the line. “I didn’t worry at first because I just thought Joaquin Rodriguez would take it since I thought he’d gained a time bonus early in the stage. I didn’t realise that it had been cancelled because of the crash,” Anton admitted.
For his part, Rodriguez was clearly disappointed to miss out on the red jersey in such circumstances. “I went for the first sprint to get the jersey,” the Katusha rider said. “I didn’t understand why it didn’t count, I only found out later that it was because of the crash. Tomorrow is another opportunity to take the lead. I want it badly.”
While the two Spanish riders were among the most aggressive in the finale, it was the Italian Nibali who was arguably the most impressive, covering the moves with an imperious ease and laying down a serious marker as to his aspirations of overall victory in Madrid. Meanwhile, pre-race favourites Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank) both ceded ground on a testing final climb that blew the race apart.
Schleck may have lost just 1:07 but the psychological blow was palpable. “Of course I expected to be in front, but I’ll give it my all in the days to come,” he said afterwards. For Menchov, now 3:16 down overall, the situation is worse again. “I got caught in a crash and my right knee was painful all through,” he said. “Because of that, I couldn’t push on the pedals on the final climb. For now, it’s just a bad day, but we’ll see tomorrow if the consequences of the crash are even worse than that.”
The races within a race
In essence, it was a tale of two races, namely the hunt for the stage win and the fight for the red jersey. Moncoutié was part of a five-man breakaway that was formed 48km into the stage when he attacked in the company of Johann Tschopp (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom) and they were quickly joined by José Luis Arrieta (Ag2r), Serafin Martinez (Xacobeo Galicia) and Assan Bazayev (Astana). With Moncoutié the best-placed overall almost 14 minutes back, the quintet posed no threat to the main contenders and when they reached the foot of the 4km climb of the Alto Xorret de Catì with four minutes in hand over the peloton, it was clear that this race within a race was going to go the distance.
At the foot of the climb, José Luis Arrieta went to the front in a vain attempt to crack his companions. Bereft of the ability to make a telling acceleration on slopes like the Xorret de Catì’s pitches of 12 percent, it was the Spaniard’s only chance of glory and his tempo soon caused problems for both Bazayev and Martinez. Once they reached the steepest sections of the climb, however, Moncoutié took over and he slowly edged away from the group. Only Tschopp could offer any significant resistance, but when he gave up Moncoutié’s wheel 1500m from the summit there was only going to be one winner on the day.
Meanwhile, the main peloton hit the final climb with a number of riders eyeing Philippe Gilbert’s (Omega Pharma-Lotto) red jersey. Cervélo’s pacemaking had whittled the group down to around 70 riders and as soon as the road pitched upwards it was Liquigas-Doimo who took over, giving an early indication of their leader Vincenzo Nibali’s strength. Indeed, Oliver Zaugg set such a high pace that he briefly went off the front himself before being caught and passed by Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d’Epargne).
Uran’s acceleration lit the blue touch paper and Carlos Sastre (Cervélo) sparked the major move when he attacked just ahead of the steepest part of the climb. When he was reeled back, Joaquin Rodriguez leapt clear and brought a smooth-pedalling Vincenzo Nibali with him. On two occasions he tried to drop the Italian, but each time Nibali stood firm.
When they sat up, Igor Anton managed to bridge the gap and put in a dig of his own, but again the Spanish Armada was unable to sink Nibali, who absorbed the accelerations without any apparent difficulty. “Nibali is the most dangerous adversary,” Anton admitted afterwards. “He’s in form and motivated.” Meanwhile, red jersey Philippe Gilbert was dropped as Menchov and Schleck too began to suffer.
Cervélo duo Xavier Tondo and Sastre were just about managing to stay in contact with this select group along with Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) but they had their work cut out when Nibali himself went to the front over the top of the climb and lifted the pace. On the short, sharp descent to the finish they hunted down the remnants of the breakaway, but Moncoutié had already done more than enough to seal a deserved stage win. He came home 54 seconds clear of Martinez, Tschopp and Arrieta, while Rodriguez won the sprint for fifth ahead of Nibali and Anton, 1:29 behind.
Rodriguez thought he had done enough to dislodge Anton in the finale and move into the red jersey but after an agonising wait, the judges decided to award Anton the same time as Rodriguez in the sprint and so the Euskaltel-Euskadi man moves into the red jersey. Nibali, at just two seconds, can enjoy close proximity to the overall lead without the burden of the red jersey, which may prove crucial in a race as difficult to control as the Vuelta. Meanwhile, the valiant Gilbert crossed the line 3:30 down on Moncoutiè, losing the red jersey but gaining many more admirers after a brave and stylish defence of his overall lead.
The early exchanges
The stage began under a cloud with a minute’s silence in honour of the late Sky soigneur Txema Gonzalez, who tragically passed away in Seville yesterday as a result of a sepsis blood infection. The sombre atmosphere at the stage start was added to by the news that the Sky team had decided to withdraw from the race en masse as a mark of respect to the popular Spaniard.
When the racing did get under way, it was marred by a series of crashes. Among the crash victims were race leader Gilbert, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia), Christophe Le Mevel (FDJ), David Arroyo (Caisse d’Epargne) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini), who appeared to be the worst-affected. On the day’s opening climb, the category three Puerto de Onil at 24km, David Moncoutié attempted to break clear with Oscar Pujol (Cervélo) and Serafin Martinez.
When they were reeled back in on the descent, the determined Frenchman simply tried again, and this time he was successful in pulling clear with Tschopp, Martinez, Arrieta and Bazayev. The quintet quickly established a sizable lead over a tranquil peloton and their solidarity was only dampened at the summit of each of the day’s climbs, where mountains classification leader Martinez repeatedly outsprinted Moncoutié.
Entering the final 50km, they held a massive 7:40 gap over the peloton, but a stint at the front from Cervélo, and in particular Ireland’s Philip Deignan, knocked almost four minutes off that gap inside 20km. However, with nobody other than Cervélo willing to take up the pacemaking that far out, the pursuit petered out and the breakaway survived to the foot of the climb.
From there on in, it was a question of who had the freshest legs to cope with the savagely steep climbs of the Xorret de Catì, and ultimately it was the courageous Moncoutié who had enough in the tank to take a fine victory. In the race behind, meanwhile, Anton, Rodriguez and Nibali can all take something from a testing climb that offered some interesting clues as to the final destination of the red jersey.
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|5:14:32
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:54
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|4
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:01:29
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|7
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:32
|9
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:01:35
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:48
|12
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|13
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:02:00
|14
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|16
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|17
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:02
|18
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:12
|19
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:33
|20
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:36
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|22
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|23
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|25
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|26
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:02:49
|27
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|28
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:04
|29
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:03:09
|30
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|31
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|32
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|33
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|34
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|35
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:30
|36
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|37
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|38
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:34
|39
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|40
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:03:44
|41
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|42
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|43
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|44
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:58
|45
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|46
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:05
|47
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:17
|49
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|50
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|51
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|52
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|53
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:04:19
|54
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|55
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|56
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:39
|57
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:04:52
|58
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:04:54
|59
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:05:01
|60
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:17
|61
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:05:55
|62
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:56
|63
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:08
|64
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:06:28
|65
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:06:59
|66
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|67
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:07:05
|68
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|71
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|72
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|73
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|74
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|75
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|76
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|77
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:07:12
|78
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:07:42
|79
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|80
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:07:58
|81
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:08:04
|82
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:12
|83
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|84
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:13
|85
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|86
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|87
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:08:17
|88
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:08:34
|89
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|90
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|91
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:09:03
|92
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|93
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:05
|94
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:09:35
|95
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|96
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:09:42
|97
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:10:42
|98
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:10:52
|99
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:11:09
|100
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:29
|101
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:15:46
|102
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|103
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|104
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|105
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|106
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|107
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|108
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|109
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|110
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|111
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|112
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|113
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|114
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|115
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|116
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|117
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|118
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|119
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|120
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|121
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|122
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|123
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|125
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|126
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|127
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|128
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|129
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|130
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|131
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|132
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|133
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|134
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|0:17:25
|135
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|0:20:51
|136
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|137
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|138
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|139
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|140
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|141
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|142
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|143
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|144
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|145
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|146
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|147
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|148
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|149
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|150
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|151
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|152
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|153
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|154
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|155
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|156
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|157
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|158
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|159
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|160
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|161
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|162
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|163
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|164
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|165
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|166
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|167
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|168
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|169
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|170
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|171
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|172
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|173
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|174
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|175
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|176
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|177
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|178
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|179
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|180
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|181
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|182
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:21:03
|183
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|184
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|185
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|DNS
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
|DNS
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
|DNS
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
|DNS
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|DNS
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|DNS
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|1
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2
|3
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|25
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|20
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|16
|4
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|12
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|7
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|8
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|8
|9
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|10
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|6
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|5
|12
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|4
|13
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|14
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|2
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|1
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|1
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|3
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|1
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|3
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|1
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|3
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|6
|3
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|4
|4
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|5
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|1
|Xacobeo Galicia
|15:49:05
|2
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:07
|3
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:00:34
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:47
|5
|Team Katusha
|0:00:48
|6
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:01:09
|7
|Astana
|0:02:21
|8
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:03:40
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:06:41
|10
|FDJ
|0:06:57
|11
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:07:26
|12
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:08:23
|13
|Team Milram
|0:08:41
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:08:49
|15
|Rabobank
|0:09:04
|16
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:09:22
|17
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:10:08
|18
|Quick Step
|0:14:57
|19
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:15:05
|20
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:17:19
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|0:30:42
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|32:28:49
|2
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:02
|4
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:42
|5
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:10
|6
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:15
|7
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:18
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:01:19
|9
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:01:26
|10
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|11
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:28
|12
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:42
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:47
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:55
|15
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:57
|16
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:58
|17
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:11
|18
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:21
|19
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:35
|20
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:03:16
|21
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:24
|22
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:03:30
|23
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:51
|24
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:10
|25
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:59
|26
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:05:06
|27
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:07
|28
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:05:29
|29
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:05:39
|30
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:05:41
|31
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:05:47
|32
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:06:01
|33
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:06:22
|34
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:06:23
|35
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:06:24
|36
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:06:56
|37
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:06:59
|38
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:07:35
|39
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:09:18
|40
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:10:17
|41
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:10:29
|42
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|43
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:10:53
|44
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:11:32
|45
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:11:45
|46
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:11:47
|47
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:28
|48
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:12:30
|49
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:13:10
|50
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:13:18
|51
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:13:22
|52
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:14:15
|53
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:15:50
|54
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:16:00
|55
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:17:20
|56
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:17:59
|57
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:18:27
|58
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:18:40
|59
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:19:17
|60
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:19:28
|61
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:20:29
|62
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:21:07
|63
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:22:09
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:22:15
|65
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:22:40
|66
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:23:14
|67
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:23:20
|68
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:23:53
|69
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:49
|70
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:25:07
|71
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:25:12
|72
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:52
|73
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:26:03
|74
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:26:34
|75
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:26:48
|76
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:29:19
|77
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:29:37
|78
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:30:10
|79
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:30:38
|80
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:30:42
|81
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|82
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:31:03
|83
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:32:41
|84
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:33:25
|85
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:34:11
|86
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:35:22
|87
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:36:33
|88
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|89
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:36:50
|90
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:37:10
|91
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:37:13
|92
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:37:33
|93
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:37:48
|94
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:39:21
|95
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:39:47
|96
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:41:35
|97
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:44:49
|98
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:45:03
|99
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:45:50
|100
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|0:46:44
|101
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:47:22
|102
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:47:26
|103
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:47:50
|104
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:54
|105
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:48:06
|106
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:48:32
|107
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:49:05
|108
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:50:18
|109
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:50:23
|110
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:51:17
|111
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:51:36
|112
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:51:45
|113
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:51:47
|114
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:52:57
|115
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:53:11
|116
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:53:12
|117
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:53:51
|118
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:54:37
|119
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|0:54:43
|120
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:54:45
|121
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:55:15
|122
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:55:19
|123
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:55:21
|124
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|0:55:56
|125
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:58:11
|126
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:58:28
|127
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:58:56
|128
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:58:57
|129
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:59:44
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:00:01
|131
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|1:00:24
|132
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|1:01:10
|133
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:01:16
|134
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|1:01:31
|135
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:01:35
|136
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|1:01:50
|137
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:03:01
|138
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|1:03:05
|139
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:03:19
|140
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|1:03:21
|141
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|1:03:28
|142
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|1:03:48
|143
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|1:04:28
|144
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|1:04:29
|145
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:05:39
|146
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|1:05:55
|147
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:06:23
|148
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|1:06:38
|149
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:06:42
|150
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|1:06:56
|151
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|1:07:44
|152
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:07:52
|153
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:08:04
|154
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|1:08:20
|155
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|1:08:38
|156
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|1:09:38
|157
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:10:22
|158
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:11:04
|159
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:11:30
|160
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|1:12:01
|161
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:12:18
|162
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:12:23
|163
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:12:24
|164
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:12:43
|165
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|1:13:14
|166
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|1:13:18
|167
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|1:13:41
|168
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:15:24
|169
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:15:37
|170
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:15:58
|171
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|1:16:02
|172
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:16:45
|173
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|174
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:16:57
|175
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:16:58
|176
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|1:17:08
|177
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:17:44
|178
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:17:46
|179
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:18:07
|180
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:20:58
|181
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1:21:00
|182
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1:22:39
|183
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:31:15
|184
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:31:26
|185
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|1:46:52
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|56
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|53
|3
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|51
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|5
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|50
|6
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|46
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|44
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|33
|9
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|10
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|28
|11
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|12
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|27
|13
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|14
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|25
|15
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|25
|16
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|25
|17
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|18
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|19
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|21
|20
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|21
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|18
|22
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|23
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|17
|24
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|17
|25
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|16
|26
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|27
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|28
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|14
|29
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|12
|30
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|12
|31
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|12
|32
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|11
|33
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|34
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|35
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|36
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|37
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|38
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|39
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|8
|40
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|41
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|7
|42
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|43
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|44
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|45
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|46
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|47
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|6
|48
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|49
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|50
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|5
|51
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|5
|52
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|5
|53
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|5
|54
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|55
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|4
|56
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|57
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|58
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|59
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|4
|60
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|61
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3
|62
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|63
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|64
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3
|65
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|66
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|67
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|3
|68
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|69
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|70
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|71
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|72
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|73
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2
|74
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|75
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|1
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|36
|pts
|2
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|26
|3
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|4
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|7
|5
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|6
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|7
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|5
|8
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|9
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|10
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|3
|11
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|12
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|15
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|16
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|2
|17
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|18
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|19
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2
|20
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|21
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|22
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|23
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|24
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|25
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|30
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|32
|3
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|38
|4
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|59
|5
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|75
|6
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|80
|7
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|103
|8
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|110
|9
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|119
|10
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|129
|11
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|132
|12
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|135
|13
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|162
|14
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|187
|15
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|190
|16
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|220
|17
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|229
|18
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|238
|19
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|240
|20
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|265
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|97:01:00
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:46
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:58
|4
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:05:16
|5
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:05:21
|6
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:07:46
|7
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:07:52
|8
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:08:08
|9
|Astana
|0:11:51
|10
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:14:51
|11
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:15:51
|12
|FDJ
|0:19:14
|13
|Rabobank
|0:20:55
|14
|Team Milram
|0:21:33
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:36:35
|16
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:52
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:41:39
|18
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:46:28
|19
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:58:53
|20
|Quick Step
|1:00:46
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|1:49:46
