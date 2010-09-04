Trending

Moncoutie takes solo victory

Anton assumes race lead from Gilbert

Image 1 of 45

Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) resplendent in the red leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 2 of 45

Daniel Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 45

The peloton en route to Xorret del Catí during stage eight.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 45

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 45

The break bombs a descent.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 45

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) soloed to victory in stage eight of the Vuelta.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 45

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) in the red leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 45

Points leader Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) awaits the start of stage eight.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 45

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) finished in 38th place and surrendered the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 45

Oscar Freire (Rabobank)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 45

Points leader Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) in action during stage eight.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 45

New race leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) revels in the moment on the podium.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 45

Johann Tschopp (BBOX Bouygues Telecom) at the front of the day's break.

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 14 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) leads Xavier Tondo (Cervelo TestTeam) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) up the day's final climb.

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 15 of 45

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) en route to victory in stage eight.

(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 16 of 45

A battered Denis Menchov (Rabobank) finishes stage eight.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 45

Breakaway members Serafin Martinez (Xacobeo Galicia) and Johann Tschopp (BBOX Bouygues Telecom) try to limit their losses to David Moncoutie on the stage's final climb.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 45

Jose-Luis Arrieta (Ag2R-La Mondiale), part of the day's five-man break, climbs the Alto Xorret de Catì.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 45

Breakaway rider Assan Bazayev (Astana) in a world of pain on the Alto Xorret de Catì ascent.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) leads Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the Alto Xorret de Catì.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 45

Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) are encouraged by fans lining the final climb.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 45

Carlos Sastre (Cervelo TestTeam) makes an attack on the Alto Xorret de Catì.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 45

Marzio Bruseghin (Caisse d’Epargne) and Nicolas Roche (Ag2R) fight to limit their losses.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 45

Luxembourg national champion Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 45

Denis Menchov (Rabobank) struggles on the Alto Xorret de Catì, feeling the effects of a crash earlier in the stage.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 45

Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) crashed heavily during stage eight, but pushed on to the finish.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 45

Stage winner David Moncoutie (Cofidis) had plenty of encouragement on the steep slopes of the Alto Xorret de Catì.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 45

The break of the day contained (l-r) Johann Tschopp, David Moncoutie, Jose-Luis Arrieta, Serafin Martinez and Assan Bazayev.

(Image credit: Xacobeo Galicia)
Image 29 of 45

Serafin Martinez (Xacobeo Galicia) remains in the lead of the mountains classification.

(Image credit: Xacobeo Galicia)
Image 30 of 45

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) tackles the Alto Xorret de Catì's steep gradient.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 45

Serafin Martinez (Xacobeo Galicia) wins the sprint for second place.

(Image credit: Xacobeo Galicia)
Image 32 of 45

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) rides through raucous applause on the Alto Xorret del Catí.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 45

Vuelta leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 45

Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the podium in the leader's red jersey.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 45

Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) is the new leader of the Vuelta.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 45

New Vuelta leader Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) is congratulated by Laurent Jalabert.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 45

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) celebrates the third Vuelta stage win of his career.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 45

Stage winner David Moncoutie (Cofidis) on the podium.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 45

Combination classification leader Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) finished in sixth place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) looks back to see if he's distanced his GC rivals in the sprint for fifth.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 45

Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) powers to the line for fifth place.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 45

David Moncoutie (Cofidis) has dropped his breakaway companions and rides solo up the Alto Xorret del Catí.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 45

A memorial to Spanish rider José Maria Jimenez along the route of stage eight.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 45

David Moncoutie (Cofidis, le crédit en ligne) soloed to victory in a hard-fought eighth stage.

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 45

David Moncoutie (Cofidis, le crédit en ligne) dropped his breakaway companions and soloed to victory in stage eight.

(Image credit: Sirotti)

David Moncoutié (Cofidis) took his third Vuelta a España stage win in as many years when he edged clear of his breakaway companions on the agonisingly steep slopes of the Alto Xorret de Catì. The Frenchman stretched his advantage on the 3km plunge to the line to take a stirring victory, while further down the road the first major shake up of the overall classification took place as Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) did just enough to nudge himself into the red jersey ahead of Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo).

“I had marked off the stage to Xorret de Catì and the scenario was exactly as I predicted,” said a delighted Moncoutié afterwards, as he eyes a third Vuelta mountains title in as many years. He also took time to remember the two men cycling has lost this week. “I want to dedicate today’s win to Laurent Fignon and to the staff member of Team Sky who died yesterday,” he explained. “There are more important things than sport.”

His sentiments were echoed by Igor Anton, who dedicated his red jersey to Gonzalez. “He worked for Euskaltel for several years. I thought I’d try to win the stage for him. I didn’t manage that, but this jersey is for him,” Anton said. He was glad to take that red jersey after a suspense-filled wait at the line. “I didn’t worry at first because I just thought Joaquin Rodriguez would take it since I thought he’d gained a time bonus early in the stage. I didn’t realise that it had been cancelled because of the crash,” Anton admitted.

For his part, Rodriguez was clearly disappointed to miss out on the red jersey in such circumstances. “I went for the first sprint to get the jersey,” the Katusha rider said. “I didn’t understand why it didn’t count, I only found out later that it was because of the crash. Tomorrow is another opportunity to take the lead. I want it badly.”

While the two Spanish riders were among the most aggressive in the finale, it was the Italian Nibali who was arguably the most impressive, covering the moves with an imperious ease and laying down a serious marker as to his aspirations of overall victory in Madrid. Meanwhile, pre-race favourites Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank) both ceded ground on a testing final climb that blew the race apart.

Schleck may have lost just 1:07 but the psychological blow was palpable. “Of course I expected to be in front, but I’ll give it my all in the days to come,” he said afterwards. For Menchov, now 3:16 down overall, the situation is worse again. “I got caught in a crash and my right knee was painful all through,” he said. “Because of that, I couldn’t push on the pedals on the final climb. For now, it’s just a bad day, but we’ll see tomorrow if the consequences of the crash are even worse than that.”

The races within a race

In essence, it was a tale of two races, namely the hunt for the stage win and the fight for the red jersey. Moncoutié was part of a five-man breakaway that was formed 48km into the stage when he attacked in the company of Johann Tschopp (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom) and they were quickly joined by José Luis Arrieta (Ag2r), Serafin Martinez (Xacobeo Galicia) and Assan Bazayev (Astana). With Moncoutié the best-placed overall almost 14 minutes back, the quintet posed no threat to the main contenders and when they reached the foot of the 4km climb of the Alto Xorret de Catì with four minutes in hand over the peloton, it was clear that this race within a race was going to go the distance.

At the foot of the climb, José Luis Arrieta went to the front in a vain attempt to crack his companions. Bereft of the ability to make a telling acceleration on slopes like the Xorret de Catì’s pitches of 12 percent, it was the Spaniard’s only chance of glory and his tempo soon caused problems for both Bazayev and Martinez. Once they reached the steepest sections of the climb, however, Moncoutié took over and he slowly edged away from the group. Only Tschopp could offer any significant resistance, but when he gave up Moncoutié’s wheel 1500m from the summit there was only going to be one winner on the day.

Meanwhile, the main peloton hit the final climb with a number of riders eyeing Philippe Gilbert’s (Omega Pharma-Lotto) red jersey. Cervélo’s pacemaking had whittled the group down to around 70 riders and as soon as the road pitched upwards it was Liquigas-Doimo who took over, giving an early indication of their leader Vincenzo Nibali’s strength. Indeed, Oliver Zaugg set such a high pace that he briefly went off the front himself before being caught and passed by Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d’Epargne).
Uran’s acceleration lit the blue touch paper and Carlos Sastre (Cervélo) sparked the major move when he attacked just ahead of the steepest part of the climb. When he was reeled back, Joaquin Rodriguez leapt clear and brought a smooth-pedalling Vincenzo Nibali with him. On two occasions he tried to drop the Italian, but each time Nibali stood firm.

When they sat up, Igor Anton managed to bridge the gap and put in a dig of his own, but again the Spanish Armada was unable to sink Nibali, who absorbed the accelerations without any apparent difficulty. “Nibali is the most dangerous adversary,” Anton admitted afterwards. “He’s in form and motivated.” Meanwhile, red jersey Philippe Gilbert was dropped as Menchov and Schleck too began to suffer.

Cervélo duo Xavier Tondo and Sastre were just about managing to stay in contact with this select group along with Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) but they had their work cut out when Nibali himself went to the front over the top of the climb and lifted the pace. On the short, sharp descent to the finish they hunted down the remnants of the breakaway, but Moncoutié had already done more than enough to seal a deserved stage win. He came home 54 seconds clear of Martinez, Tschopp and Arrieta, while Rodriguez won the sprint for fifth ahead of Nibali and Anton, 1:29 behind.

Rodriguez thought he had done enough to dislodge Anton in the finale and move into the red jersey but after an agonising wait, the judges decided to award Anton the same time as Rodriguez in the sprint and so the Euskaltel-Euskadi man moves into the red jersey. Nibali, at just two seconds, can enjoy close proximity to the overall lead without the burden of the red jersey, which may prove crucial in a race as difficult to control as the Vuelta. Meanwhile, the valiant Gilbert crossed the line 3:30 down on Moncoutiè, losing the red jersey but gaining many more admirers after a brave and stylish defence of his overall lead.

The early exchanges

The stage began under a cloud with a minute’s silence in honour of the late Sky soigneur Txema Gonzalez, who tragically passed away in Seville yesterday as a result of a sepsis blood infection. The sombre atmosphere at the stage start was added to by the news that the Sky team had decided to withdraw from the race en masse as a mark of respect to the popular Spaniard.

When the racing did get under way, it was marred by a series of crashes. Among the crash victims were race leader Gilbert, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia), Christophe Le Mevel (FDJ), David Arroyo (Caisse d’Epargne) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini), who appeared to be the worst-affected. On the day’s opening climb, the category three Puerto de Onil at 24km, David Moncoutié attempted to break clear with Oscar Pujol (Cervélo) and Serafin Martinez.

When they were reeled back in on the descent, the determined Frenchman simply tried again, and this time he was successful in pulling clear with Tschopp, Martinez, Arrieta and Bazayev. The quintet quickly established a sizable lead over a tranquil peloton and their solidarity was only dampened at the summit of each of the day’s climbs, where mountains classification leader Martinez repeatedly outsprinted Moncoutié.

Entering the final 50km, they held a massive 7:40 gap over the peloton, but a stint at the front from Cervélo, and in particular Ireland’s Philip Deignan, knocked almost four minutes off that gap inside 20km. However, with nobody other than Cervélo willing to take up the pacemaking that far out, the pursuit petered out and the breakaway survived to the foot of the climb.

From there on in, it was a question of who had the freshest legs to cope with the savagely steep climbs of the Xorret de Catì, and ultimately it was the courageous Moncoutié who had enough in the tank to take a fine victory. In the race behind, meanwhile, Anton, Rodriguez and Nibali can all take something from a testing climb that offered some interesting clues as to the final destination of the red jersey.

  

Full Results
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne5:14:32
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:54
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
4Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha0:01:29
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
7Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
8Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:01:32
9Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
10Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:01:35
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:48
12Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
13Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:02:00
14Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
16Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
17Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:02
18Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:12
19David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:33
20Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:36
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
22Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
23Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
24Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
25David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
26Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:02:49
27Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
28Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:03:04
29Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:03:09
30Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
31Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
32Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
33Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
34Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
35Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:30
36Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
37Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
38Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:34
39Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
40Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:03:44
41Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
42Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
43Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
44Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:58
45Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
46Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:05
47Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
48Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:17
49Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
50Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
51Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
52Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
53Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:04:19
54Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
55Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
56Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:39
57Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:04:52
58Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:04:54
59Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:05:01
60Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:05:17
61Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:05:55
62Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:56
63Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:06:08
64Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:06:28
65Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:59
66Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
67Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:07:05
68Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
71Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
72Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
73Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
74Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
75Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
76Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
77Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:07:12
78Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:07:42
79Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
80Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:07:58
81Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:08:04
82Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:12
83Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
84Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:13
85Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
86Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
87Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:08:17
88Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:08:34
89Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
90Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
91Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:09:03
92Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
93Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:05
94Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:09:35
95Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
96David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:09:42
97Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:10:42
98Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:10:52
99Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:11:09
100Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:29
101Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:15:46
102Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
103Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
104Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
105Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
106Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
107Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
108Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
109Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
110Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
111Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
112David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
113Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
114Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
115Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
116Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
117Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
118William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
119Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
120Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
121Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
122Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
123Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
124Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
125Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
126Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
127Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
128Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
129Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
130Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
131Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
132Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
133Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
134David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions0:17:25
135Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana0:20:51
136Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
137Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
138Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
139Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
140Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
141Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
142Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
143Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
144Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
145Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
146Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
147Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
148Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
149Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
150Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
151Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
152Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
153Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
154Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
155Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
156Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
157Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
158Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
159Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
160Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
161Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
162David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
163Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
164Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
165Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
166Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
167Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
168Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
169Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
170Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
171Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
172Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
173Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
174Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
175Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
176Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
177Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
178Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
179Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
180Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
181Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
182Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:21:03
183Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
184Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
185Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
DNSThomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
DNSKjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
DNSSimon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
DNSPeter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
DNSLars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
DNSIan Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
DNFBranislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step

Sprint 1 - Castalla, 177km
1Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale4pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2
3Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1

Points - Xorret del Catí, 190km
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne25pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia20
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom16
4Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale14
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha12
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo10
7Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi9
8Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana8
9Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
10Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team6
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne5
12Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne4
13Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions3
14Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne2
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Onil (Cat. 3) 24km
1Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team3pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia2
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de Tudons (Cat. 2) 96km
1Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de Torremanzanas (Cat. 2) 124km
1Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1

Mountain 4 - Puerto de la Carrasqueta (Cat. 2) 153km
1Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne3
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1

Mountain 5 - Alto Xorret del Catí (Cat. 1) 187km
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne10pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia6
3Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom4
4Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
5Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1

Teams
1Xacobeo Galicia15:49:05
2Caisse d'Epargne0:00:07
3AG2R - La Mondiale0:00:34
4Cervelo Test Team0:00:47
5Team Katusha0:00:48
6Euskaltel - Euskadi0:01:09
7Astana0:02:21
8Team HTC - Columbia0:03:40
9Omega Pharma - Lotto0:06:41
10FDJ0:06:57
11Lampre - Farese Vini0:07:26
12Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:08:23
13Team Milram0:08:41
14Team Saxo Bank0:08:49
15Rabobank0:09:04
16Garmin - Transitions0:09:22
17Liquigas - Doimo0:10:08
18Quick Step0:14:57
19Andalucia - Cajasur0:15:05
20BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:17:19
21Footon - Servetto0:30:42

General classification after stage 8
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi32:28:49
2Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:02
4Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:42
5Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:10
6Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:15
7Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:18
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:01:19
9Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:26
10Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
11Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:28
12Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:42
13Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:47
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:55
15Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:57
16David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:58
17Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:02:11
18Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:21
19Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:35
20Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:03:16
21David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:24
22Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:03:30
23Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:51
24Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:04:10
25Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:59
26Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:05:06
27Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:07
28Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:05:29
29Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:05:39
30Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:05:41
31Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:05:47
32Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:06:01
33Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:06:22
34Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:06:23
35Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:06:24
36Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:06:56
37Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:06:59
38Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:07:35
39Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:09:18
40Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:10:17
41Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:10:29
42Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
43David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:10:53
44Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:11:32
45David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:11:45
46Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:11:47
47Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:12:28
48Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:12:30
49Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:13:10
50Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:13:18
51Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:13:22
52Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:14:15
53Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:15:50
54Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:16:00
55Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:17:20
56Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:17:59
57Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:18:27
58Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:18:40
59Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:19:17
60Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:19:28
61Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:20:29
62Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:21:07
63Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:22:09
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:22:15
65Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:22:40
66Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:23:14
67Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:23:20
68Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:23:53
69Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:49
70Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:25:07
71Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:25:12
72Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:25:52
73Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:26:03
74Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:26:34
75Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:26:48
76Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:29:19
77Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:29:37
78Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:30:10
79Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:30:38
80Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:30:42
81Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
82Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:31:03
83Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:32:41
84Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:33:25
85Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:34:11
86Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:35:22
87Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:36:33
88Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
89Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:36:50
90Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:37:10
91Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:37:13
92Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:37:33
93Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:37:48
94Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:39:21
95Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:39:47
96Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:41:35
97Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:44:49
98Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:45:03
99Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:45:50
100Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana0:46:44
101Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:47:22
102Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:47:26
103Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:47:50
104Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:54
105Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:48:06
106Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:48:32
107Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:49:05
108Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:50:18
109Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:50:23
110Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:51:17
111Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:51:36
112Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:51:45
113Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:51:47
114Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:52:57
115Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:53:11
116Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:53:12
117Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:53:51
118Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:54:37
119Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team0:54:43
120Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:54:45
121Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:55:15
122Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:55:19
123Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:55:21
124Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team0:55:56
125Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:58:11
126Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:58:28
127William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:58:56
128Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:58:57
129Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:59:44
130Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia1:00:01
131Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ1:00:24
132Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team1:01:10
133Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:01:16
134Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ1:01:31
135Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:01:35
136Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank1:01:50
137Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:03:01
138Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ1:03:05
139Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:03:19
140Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions1:03:21
141Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1:03:28
142Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ1:03:48
143Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ1:04:28
144David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions1:04:29
145Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1:05:39
146Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1:05:55
147Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:06:23
148Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank1:06:38
149David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:06:42
150Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step1:06:56
151Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto1:07:44
152Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:07:52
153Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:08:04
154Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step1:08:20
155Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step1:08:38
156Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram1:09:38
157Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia1:10:22
158Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:11:04
159Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:11:30
160Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank1:12:01
161Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:12:18
162Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:12:23
163David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:12:24
164Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia1:12:43
165Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank1:13:14
166Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions1:13:18
167Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank1:13:41
168Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia1:15:24
169Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:15:37
170Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia1:15:58
171David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto1:16:02
172Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur1:16:45
173Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
174Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:16:57
175Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:16:58
176Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team1:17:08
177Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha1:17:44
178Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha1:17:46
179Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:18:07
180Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:20:58
181Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1:21:00
182Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1:22:39
183Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1:31:15
184Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:31:26
185Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions1:46:52

Points classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia56pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions53
3Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini51
4Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi50
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto50
6Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha46
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo44
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ33
9Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
10Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo28
11Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini28
12David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne27
13Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram26
14Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team25
15Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale25
16Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia25
17Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha25
18Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia21
19Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step21
20Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
21Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale18
22Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank18
23Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia17
24Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha17
25Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom16
26Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank14
27Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
28Allan Davis (Aus) Astana14
29Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team12
30Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne12
31Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto12
32Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur11
33Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
34Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne11
35David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
36Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
37Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
38Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
39Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale8
40Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram7
41Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne7
42Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team7
43Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
44Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
45Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
46Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank6
47Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team6
48Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
49Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
50Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto5
51Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana5
52Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank5
53Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ5
54David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
55Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur4
56Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
57Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step4
58Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
59Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ4
60Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions3
61Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom3
62Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
63Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
64William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom3
65Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
66Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
67Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3
68Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
69Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
70Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
71Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
72Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
73Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
74Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana1
75Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1

Mountains classification
1Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia36pts
2David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne26
3Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
4Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom7
5Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5
6Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
7Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram5
8Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
9Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
10Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team3
11Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3
12Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3
15Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
16Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ2
17Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
18Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
19Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
20Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
21Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
22Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1
23Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
24Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
25Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combination classification
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo30pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto32
3Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team38
4David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne59
5Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia75
6Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank80
7Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana103
8Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom110
9Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale119
10Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale129
11Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi132
12Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step135
13Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur162
14Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur187
15Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale190
16Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto220
17Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto229
18Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur238
19Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia240
20Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto265

Teams classification
1Caisse d'Epargne97:01:00
2Team Katusha0:01:46
3Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:58
4Cervelo Test Team0:05:16
5Team HTC - Columbia0:05:21
6AG2R - La Mondiale0:07:46
7Omega Pharma - Lotto0:07:52
8Xacobeo Galicia0:08:08
9Astana0:11:51
10Liquigas - Doimo0:14:51
11Lampre - Farese Vini0:15:51
12FDJ0:19:14
13Rabobank0:20:55
14Team Milram0:21:33
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:36:35
16Team Saxo Bank0:39:52
17Garmin - Transitions0:41:39
18Andalucia - Cajasur0:46:28
19BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:58:53
20Quick Step1:00:46
21Footon - Servetto1:49:46

 

