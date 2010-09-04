Image 1 of 45 Igor Anton (Euskaltel - Euskadi) resplendent in the red leader's jersey. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 2 of 45 Daniel Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 45 The peloton en route to Xorret del Catí during stage eight. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 45 Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 45 The break bombs a descent. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 45 David Moncoutie (Cofidis) soloed to victory in stage eight of the Vuelta. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 45 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) in the red leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 45 Points leader Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) awaits the start of stage eight. David Moncoutié (Cofidis) took his third Vuelta a España stage win in as many years when he edged clear of his breakaway companions on the agonisingly steep slopes of the Alto Xorret de Catì. The Frenchman stretched his advantage on the 3km plunge to the line to take a stirring victory, while further down the road the first major shake up of the overall classification took place as Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) did just enough to nudge himself into the red jersey ahead of Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) and Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo).

“I had marked off the stage to Xorret de Catì and the scenario was exactly as I predicted,” said a delighted Moncoutié afterwards, as he eyes a third Vuelta mountains title in as many years. He also took time to remember the two men cycling has lost this week. “I want to dedicate today’s win to Laurent Fignon and to the staff member of Team Sky who died yesterday,” he explained. “There are more important things than sport.”

His sentiments were echoed by Igor Anton, who dedicated his red jersey to Gonzalez. “He worked for Euskaltel for several years. I thought I’d try to win the stage for him. I didn’t manage that, but this jersey is for him,” Anton said. He was glad to take that red jersey after a suspense-filled wait at the line. “I didn’t worry at first because I just thought Joaquin Rodriguez would take it since I thought he’d gained a time bonus early in the stage. I didn’t realise that it had been cancelled because of the crash,” Anton admitted.

For his part, Rodriguez was clearly disappointed to miss out on the red jersey in such circumstances. “I went for the first sprint to get the jersey,” the Katusha rider said. “I didn’t understand why it didn’t count, I only found out later that it was because of the crash. Tomorrow is another opportunity to take the lead. I want it badly.”

While the two Spanish riders were among the most aggressive in the finale, it was the Italian Nibali who was arguably the most impressive, covering the moves with an imperious ease and laying down a serious marker as to his aspirations of overall victory in Madrid. Meanwhile, pre-race favourites Fränk Schleck (Saxo Bank) and Denis Menchov (Rabobank) both ceded ground on a testing final climb that blew the race apart.

Schleck may have lost just 1:07 but the psychological blow was palpable. “Of course I expected to be in front, but I’ll give it my all in the days to come,” he said afterwards. For Menchov, now 3:16 down overall, the situation is worse again. “I got caught in a crash and my right knee was painful all through,” he said. “Because of that, I couldn’t push on the pedals on the final climb. For now, it’s just a bad day, but we’ll see tomorrow if the consequences of the crash are even worse than that.”

The races within a race



In essence, it was a tale of two races, namely the hunt for the stage win and the fight for the red jersey. Moncoutié was part of a five-man breakaway that was formed 48km into the stage when he attacked in the company of Johann Tschopp (Bbox-Bouygues Telecom) and they were quickly joined by José Luis Arrieta (Ag2r), Serafin Martinez (Xacobeo Galicia) and Assan Bazayev (Astana). With Moncoutié the best-placed overall almost 14 minutes back, the quintet posed no threat to the main contenders and when they reached the foot of the 4km climb of the Alto Xorret de Catì with four minutes in hand over the peloton, it was clear that this race within a race was going to go the distance.

At the foot of the climb, José Luis Arrieta went to the front in a vain attempt to crack his companions. Bereft of the ability to make a telling acceleration on slopes like the Xorret de Catì’s pitches of 12 percent, it was the Spaniard’s only chance of glory and his tempo soon caused problems for both Bazayev and Martinez. Once they reached the steepest sections of the climb, however, Moncoutié took over and he slowly edged away from the group. Only Tschopp could offer any significant resistance, but when he gave up Moncoutié’s wheel 1500m from the summit there was only going to be one winner on the day.

Meanwhile, the main peloton hit the final climb with a number of riders eyeing Philippe Gilbert’s (Omega Pharma-Lotto) red jersey. Cervélo’s pacemaking had whittled the group down to around 70 riders and as soon as the road pitched upwards it was Liquigas-Doimo who took over, giving an early indication of their leader Vincenzo Nibali’s strength. Indeed, Oliver Zaugg set such a high pace that he briefly went off the front himself before being caught and passed by Rigoberto Uran (Caisse d’Epargne).

Uran’s acceleration lit the blue touch paper and Carlos Sastre (Cervélo) sparked the major move when he attacked just ahead of the steepest part of the climb. When he was reeled back, Joaquin Rodriguez leapt clear and brought a smooth-pedalling Vincenzo Nibali with him. On two occasions he tried to drop the Italian, but each time Nibali stood firm.

When they sat up, Igor Anton managed to bridge the gap and put in a dig of his own, but again the Spanish Armada was unable to sink Nibali, who absorbed the accelerations without any apparent difficulty. “Nibali is the most dangerous adversary,” Anton admitted afterwards. “He’s in form and motivated.” Meanwhile, red jersey Philippe Gilbert was dropped as Menchov and Schleck too began to suffer.

Cervélo duo Xavier Tondo and Sastre were just about managing to stay in contact with this select group along with Nicolas Roche (Ag2r) but they had their work cut out when Nibali himself went to the front over the top of the climb and lifted the pace. On the short, sharp descent to the finish they hunted down the remnants of the breakaway, but Moncoutié had already done more than enough to seal a deserved stage win. He came home 54 seconds clear of Martinez, Tschopp and Arrieta, while Rodriguez won the sprint for fifth ahead of Nibali and Anton, 1:29 behind.

Rodriguez thought he had done enough to dislodge Anton in the finale and move into the red jersey but after an agonising wait, the judges decided to award Anton the same time as Rodriguez in the sprint and so the Euskaltel-Euskadi man moves into the red jersey. Nibali, at just two seconds, can enjoy close proximity to the overall lead without the burden of the red jersey, which may prove crucial in a race as difficult to control as the Vuelta. Meanwhile, the valiant Gilbert crossed the line 3:30 down on Moncoutiè, losing the red jersey but gaining many more admirers after a brave and stylish defence of his overall lead.

The early exchanges



The stage began under a cloud with a minute’s silence in honour of the late Sky soigneur Txema Gonzalez, who tragically passed away in Seville yesterday as a result of a sepsis blood infection. The sombre atmosphere at the stage start was added to by the news that the Sky team had decided to withdraw from the race en masse as a mark of respect to the popular Spaniard.

When the racing did get under way, it was marred by a series of crashes. Among the crash victims were race leader Gilbert, Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia), Christophe Le Mevel (FDJ), David Arroyo (Caisse d’Epargne) and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre-Farnese Vini), who appeared to be the worst-affected. On the day’s opening climb, the category three Puerto de Onil at 24km, David Moncoutié attempted to break clear with Oscar Pujol (Cervélo) and Serafin Martinez.

When they were reeled back in on the descent, the determined Frenchman simply tried again, and this time he was successful in pulling clear with Tschopp, Martinez, Arrieta and Bazayev. The quintet quickly established a sizable lead over a tranquil peloton and their solidarity was only dampened at the summit of each of the day’s climbs, where mountains classification leader Martinez repeatedly outsprinted Moncoutié.

Entering the final 50km, they held a massive 7:40 gap over the peloton, but a stint at the front from Cervélo, and in particular Ireland’s Philip Deignan, knocked almost four minutes off that gap inside 20km. However, with nobody other than Cervélo willing to take up the pacemaking that far out, the pursuit petered out and the breakaway survived to the foot of the climb.

From there on in, it was a question of who had the freshest legs to cope with the savagely steep climbs of the Xorret de Catì, and ultimately it was the courageous Moncoutié who had enough in the tank to take a fine victory. In the race behind, meanwhile, Anton, Rodriguez and Nibali can all take something from a testing climb that offered some interesting clues as to the final destination of the red jersey.

Full Results 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 5:14:32 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:54 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 4 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 0:01:29 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 7 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:01:32 9 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:01:35 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:48 12 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 13 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:02:00 14 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 16 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 17 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:02 18 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:12 19 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:33 20 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:36 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 22 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 23 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 24 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 25 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 26 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:02:49 27 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 28 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:03:04 29 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:03:09 30 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 31 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 32 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 33 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 34 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 35 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:30 36 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 37 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 38 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:03:34 39 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 40 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:03:44 41 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 42 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 43 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 44 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:58 45 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 46 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:05 47 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 48 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:17 49 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 50 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 51 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 52 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 53 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:04:19 54 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 55 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 56 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:39 57 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:04:52 58 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:04:54 59 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:05:01 60 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:05:17 61 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:05:55 62 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:56 63 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:06:08 64 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:06:28 65 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:06:59 66 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 67 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:07:05 68 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 71 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 72 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 73 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 74 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 75 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 76 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 77 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:07:12 78 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:07:42 79 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 80 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:07:58 81 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:08:04 82 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:12 83 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 84 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:13 85 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 86 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 87 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:08:17 88 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:08:34 89 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 90 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 91 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:09:03 92 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 93 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:05 94 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:09:35 95 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 96 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:09:42 97 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:10:42 98 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:10:52 99 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:11:09 100 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:29 101 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:15:46 102 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 103 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 104 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 105 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 106 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 107 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 108 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 109 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 110 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 111 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 112 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 113 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 114 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 115 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 116 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 117 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 118 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 119 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 120 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 121 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 122 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 123 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 124 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 125 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 126 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 127 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 128 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 129 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 130 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 131 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 132 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 133 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 134 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 0:17:25 135 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 0:20:51 136 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 137 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 138 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 139 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 140 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 141 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 142 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 143 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 144 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 145 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 146 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 147 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 148 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 149 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 150 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 151 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 152 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 153 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 154 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 155 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 156 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 157 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 158 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 159 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 160 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 161 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 162 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 163 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 164 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 165 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 166 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 167 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 168 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 169 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 170 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 171 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 172 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 173 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 174 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 175 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 176 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 177 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 178 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 179 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 180 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 181 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 182 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:21:03 183 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 184 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 185 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur DNS Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky DNS Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky DNS Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky DNS Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky DNS Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky DNS Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky DNF Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step

Sprint 1 - Castalla, 177km 1 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2 3 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1

Points - Xorret del Catí, 190km 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 25 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 20 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 16 4 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 14 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 12 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 7 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 8 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 8 9 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 10 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 6 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 5 12 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 4 13 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3 14 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 2 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1

Mountain 1 - Puerto de Onil (Cat. 3) 24km 1 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 3 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 2 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Puerto de Tudons (Cat. 2) 96km 1 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1

Mountain 3 - Puerto de Torremanzanas (Cat. 2) 124km 1 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1

Mountain 4 - Puerto de la Carrasqueta (Cat. 2) 153km 1 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 3 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1

Mountain 5 - Alto Xorret del Catí (Cat. 1) 187km 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 10 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 6 3 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 4 4 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 5 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1

Teams 1 Xacobeo Galicia 15:49:05 2 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:07 3 AG2R - La Mondiale 0:00:34 4 Cervelo Test Team 0:00:47 5 Team Katusha 0:00:48 6 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:01:09 7 Astana 0:02:21 8 Team HTC - Columbia 0:03:40 9 Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:06:41 10 FDJ 0:06:57 11 Lampre - Farese Vini 0:07:26 12 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:08:23 13 Team Milram 0:08:41 14 Team Saxo Bank 0:08:49 15 Rabobank 0:09:04 16 Garmin - Transitions 0:09:22 17 Liquigas - Doimo 0:10:08 18 Quick Step 0:14:57 19 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:15:05 20 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:17:19 21 Footon - Servetto 0:30:42

General classification after stage 8 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 32:28:49 2 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:02 4 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:42 5 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:10 6 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:15 7 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:18 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:01:19 9 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:26 10 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 11 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:28 12 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:42 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:47 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:55 15 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:57 16 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:58 17 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:11 18 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:21 19 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:35 20 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:03:16 21 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:24 22 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:03:30 23 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:51 24 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:04:10 25 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:59 26 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:05:06 27 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:07 28 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:05:29 29 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:05:39 30 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:05:41 31 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:05:47 32 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:06:01 33 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:06:22 34 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:06:23 35 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:06:24 36 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:06:56 37 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:06:59 38 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:07:35 39 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:09:18 40 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:10:17 41 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:10:29 42 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 43 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:10:53 44 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:11:32 45 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:11:45 46 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:11:47 47 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:12:28 48 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:12:30 49 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:13:10 50 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:13:18 51 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:13:22 52 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:14:15 53 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:15:50 54 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:16:00 55 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:17:20 56 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:17:59 57 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:18:27 58 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:18:40 59 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:19:17 60 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:19:28 61 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:20:29 62 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:21:07 63 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:22:09 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:22:15 65 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:22:40 66 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:23:14 67 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:23:20 68 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:23:53 69 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:49 70 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:25:07 71 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:25:12 72 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:25:52 73 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:26:03 74 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:26:34 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:26:48 76 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:29:19 77 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:29:37 78 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:30:10 79 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:30:38 80 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:30:42 81 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 82 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:31:03 83 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:32:41 84 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:33:25 85 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:34:11 86 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:35:22 87 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:36:33 88 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 89 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:36:50 90 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:37:10 91 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:37:13 92 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:37:33 93 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:37:48 94 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:39:21 95 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:39:47 96 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:41:35 97 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:44:49 98 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:45:03 99 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:45:50 100 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 0:46:44 101 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:47:22 102 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:47:26 103 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:47:50 104 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:54 105 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:48:06 106 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:48:32 107 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:49:05 108 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:50:18 109 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:50:23 110 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:51:17 111 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:51:36 112 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:51:45 113 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:51:47 114 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:52:57 115 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:53:11 116 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:53:12 117 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:53:51 118 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:54:37 119 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 0:54:43 120 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:54:45 121 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:55:15 122 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:55:19 123 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:55:21 124 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 0:55:56 125 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:58:11 126 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:58:28 127 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:58:56 128 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:58:57 129 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:59:44 130 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 1:00:01 131 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 1:00:24 132 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 1:01:10 133 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:01:16 134 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 1:01:31 135 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:01:35 136 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 1:01:50 137 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:03:01 138 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 1:03:05 139 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:03:19 140 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 1:03:21 141 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1:03:28 142 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 1:03:48 143 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 1:04:28 144 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 1:04:29 145 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1:05:39 146 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1:05:55 147 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:06:23 148 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 1:06:38 149 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:06:42 150 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 1:06:56 151 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 1:07:44 152 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:07:52 153 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:08:04 154 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 1:08:20 155 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 1:08:38 156 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 1:09:38 157 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 1:10:22 158 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:11:04 159 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:11:30 160 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 1:12:01 161 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:12:18 162 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:12:23 163 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:12:24 164 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 1:12:43 165 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 1:13:14 166 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 1:13:18 167 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 1:13:41 168 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 1:15:24 169 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:15:37 170 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 1:15:58 171 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 1:16:02 172 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:16:45 173 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 174 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:16:57 175 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:16:58 176 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 1:17:08 177 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:17:44 178 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:17:46 179 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:18:07 180 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:20:58 181 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1:21:00 182 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1:22:39 183 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1:31:15 184 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:31:26 185 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 1:46:52

Points classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 56 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 53 3 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 51 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 5 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 50 6 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 46 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 44 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 33 9 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 10 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 28 11 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 12 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 27 13 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 26 14 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 25 15 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 25 16 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 25 17 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 25 18 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 19 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 21 20 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 21 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 18 22 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 18 23 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 17 24 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 17 25 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 16 26 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 27 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 14 28 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 14 29 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 12 30 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 12 31 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 12 32 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 11 33 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 34 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 11 35 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 36 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 37 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 38 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 39 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 8 40 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 7 41 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 7 42 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 7 43 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 44 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 45 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 46 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 6 47 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 6 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 49 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 50 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 5 51 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 5 52 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 5 53 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 5 54 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 55 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 4 56 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 57 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 4 58 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 59 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 4 60 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3 61 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 3 62 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 63 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 64 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 3 65 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 66 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 67 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3 68 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 69 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 70 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 71 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 72 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 73 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 74 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 1 75 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1

Mountains classification 1 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 36 pts 2 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 26 3 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 4 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 7 5 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 6 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 7 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 5 8 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 9 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 10 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 3 11 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 12 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3 15 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 16 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 2 17 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 18 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 19 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 20 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 21 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 22 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1 23 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 24 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 25 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combination classification 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 30 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 32 3 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 38 4 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 59 5 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 75 6 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 80 7 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 103 8 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 110 9 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 119 10 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 129 11 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 132 12 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 135 13 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 162 14 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 187 15 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 190 16 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 220 17 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 229 18 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 238 19 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 240 20 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 265