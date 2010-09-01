Farrar fantastic in Lorca
Cavendish hits out too early, fades to third behind Fernandez
Stage 5: Guadix - Lorca
Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) claimed the second Vuelta a España stage win of his career and scored an important psychological victory over Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in an enthralling sprint finish in Lorca. The American roared past Cavendish in the final 100m to take the win, while Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) closed rapidly to take second place on the day.
"Of course it's always nice to win against the best sprinter in the world but it's even better to win a stage at the Vuelta. I'm very happy," Farrar said. "Winning always helps to build confidence. There are still a lot of sprints to come at the Vuelta. I'm already happy with one win. Any other one coming after today's would be a bonus."
Race leader Philippe Gilbert finished safely in the bunch to earn another day in the red leader's jersey. His Omega Pharma-Lotto team maintained the difference between the bunch and the escapees under six minutes for most of the stage. "To have four riders in the lead was the perfect scenario for us," the Belgian said. "It made our day easy."
In the closing kilometres of the stage, rather than the anticipated HTC-Columbia procession, it was the Lampre-Farnese Vini team that headed the peloton in the service of Alessandro Petacchi. Coming under the red kite, it seemed as though Cavendish had missed his lead-out train completely, and it later emerged that he had lost lead-out man Matt Goss to a puncture.
The Manxman is nothing if not resourceful, however, and while Petacchi slumped to 5th in the finishing straight in spite of Danilo Hondo’s expert lead-out, Cavendish picked his way through the chaos to hit the front 400 metres from the line down the right hand side of the road.
However, the normally peerless Cavendish misjudged his effort on this occasion. On the deceptively long finishing straight on the Avenida de Europa, he went far too early in the sprint and died a death in the last 200m.
"My lead-out man Matt Goss punctured with 5km to go. So I had no choice but start sprinting from far. It was hard to hold it for so long," Cavendish explained afterward.
Meanwhile, the canny Farrar had more than enough left in the tank to come around Cavendish and hold on for a win that was more comfortable than he appeared to realise.
"The wind made the sprint a little bit crazy. It was easy for riders to come from behind, but I like this kind of very fast sprint. When Cavendish went on the right, I was able to take his wheel."
Farrar revealed after the stage that he had been feeling poorly last night and this morning, but felt better as the stage went along.
"It was a little strange today because I was alone. Normally in a stage like this, we have riders working at the front but I was not confident after suffering during yesterday's stage. Today I felt better and better. Only with 20km to go I told my teammates that I was up for the sprint.
"I didn't have a real lead-out man since Julian Dean is still injured. In the last 10 kilometres, Matt Wilson did absolutely fantastic work. When he took me where I had to be with 2km to go, it was just up to me after that."
Once Farrar blew past, Cavendish knew his day was done and he sat up, allowing the fast-finishing Koldo Fernandez to pip him for second and offer the only potential resistance to Farrar’s show of strength in the closing metres. Matteo Tosatto (Quick Step) followed in 4th place, ahead of Petacchi and Sebastien Chavanel (FDJ), but all three were mere spectators in the Farrar-Cavendish match-up.
Farrar’s sprint campaign at the Tour de France was truncated by the broken wrist that he suffered on stage two but the Garmin-Transitions man bounced back from that disappointment with victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics. The American’s rich streak of August form has carried over to the Vuelta and after 3rd place on Sunday’s opening road stage, he made no mistake in Lorca.
The calm before the storm
While the dramatic sprint finale gave the stage a blockbuster finish, the preceding 198 kilometres had excitement levels more in keeping with a clumsily-recorded holiday video. As soon as the flag was dropped four riders went on the attack and the peloton was more than happy to leave them to it, with the soaring temperatures and rolling terrain of the opening days in Andalucia having taken their toll.
The four out front were Pierre Rolland (BBox Bouygues Telecom), David Gutierrez (Footon-Servetto), Jose Vincente Toribio (Andalucia) and Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis), and the Franco-Spanish alliance worked smoothly together from the off. Within 5km they had a four-minute lead over the peloton and that advantage increased incrementally over the opening half of the stage.
Once the gap went over the 6-minute mark, Rolland moved into the virtual overall lead, but on one of the few days in the opening week of this Vuelta that didn’t feature a tricky climb in the finale, the sprinters’ teams were never going to allow the breakaway to survive.
The quartet’s advantage reached its maximum with 135km to go, when they had 6:30 over the disinterested peloton, but from that point onwards they began to be reeled back in slowly.
65km from the finish, red jersey Gilbert sent his Omega Pharma-Lotto squad to the front to ensure that he would spend at least another day in the overall lead and once Lampre-Farnese Vini decided to lend a hand, the game was up for the four ahead. Just as the peloton was about to make contact, Rolland decided to go it alone, but all four were swept up a little over 13km from the line and the stage was set for Farrar’s grandstand finish.
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|5:03:36
|2
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|4
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|7
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|8
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|9
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|11
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|13
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|14
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|15
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|16
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|17
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|18
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|19
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|21
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|22
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|23
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|24
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|25
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|26
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|27
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|28
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|29
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|30
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|31
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|32
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|33
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|34
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|35
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|36
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|37
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|38
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|39
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|40
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|41
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|42
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|43
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|44
|Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky
|45
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|46
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|47
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|48
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|49
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|50
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|51
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|52
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|53
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|54
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|55
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|56
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|57
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|58
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|59
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|60
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|61
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|62
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|64
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|65
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|66
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|67
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|68
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|69
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|70
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|71
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|73
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|75
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
|76
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|77
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|78
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|79
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|80
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|81
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|82
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|83
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|84
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|85
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|86
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|87
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|88
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|89
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|90
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|91
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|92
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|93
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|94
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|95
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|96
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
|97
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|98
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|99
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|100
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|101
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|102
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|103
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|104
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|105
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|106
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|107
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|108
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|109
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|110
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|111
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|112
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|113
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|114
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|115
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|116
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|118
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|119
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|120
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|121
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|122
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|123
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|124
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|125
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|126
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|127
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|128
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|129
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|130
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|131
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|132
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|133
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|134
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|135
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|136
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|137
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|138
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|139
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|140
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|141
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|142
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|143
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|144
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|145
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|146
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|147
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|148
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|149
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|150
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|151
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|152
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|153
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|154
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|155
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|156
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|157
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|158
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:00:22
|159
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|160
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:29
|161
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|162
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|0:00:40
|163
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:43
|164
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|165
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|166
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|167
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|168
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|169
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|170
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:01:02
|171
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|172
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:01:19
|173
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|174
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:30
|175
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:01:44
|176
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:55
|177
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:02:04
|178
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:02:08
|179
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:35
|180
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|181
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|182
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|183
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
|184
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|185
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:04:28
|186
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|187
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|188
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|189
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|190
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|191
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:05:58
|192
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|193
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:06:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|pts
|2
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|3
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|pts
|2
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2
|3
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|25
|pts
|2
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|3
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|4
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|14
|5
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|6
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|10
|7
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|9
|8
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|8
|9
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|10
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|11
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|5
|12
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|4
|13
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|14
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2
|15
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Milram
|15:10:48
|2
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|4
|Astana
|5
|Garmin - Transitions
|6
|Xacobeo Galicia
|7
|FDJ
|8
|Quick Step
|9
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|10
|Liquigas - Doimo
|11
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|12
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|13
|Team Katusha
|14
|Rabobank
|15
|SKY Professional Cycling Team
|16
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|17
|Caisse D'Epargne
|18
|Cervelo Test Team
|19
|Footon - Servetto
|20
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|21
|Team Saxo Bank
|22
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19:00:06
|2
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:10
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:12
|5
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:16
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:29
|7
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:50
|9
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:00:54
|10
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:55
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|12
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:01
|13
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:11
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:19
|16
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:21
|17
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:24
|18
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:33
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:08
|21
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:14
|22
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:15
|23
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:17
|24
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:19
|25
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:02:20
|26
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:27
|27
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:28
|28
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:30
|29
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:40
|30
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:54
|31
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:01
|32
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:03:09
|33
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:15
|34
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:03:17
|35
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:03:18
|36
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:03:26
|37
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|38
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:03:33
|39
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:56
|40
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:59
|41
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:04:01
|42
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:04:09
|43
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:33
|44
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:04:50
|45
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:58
|46
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:05:01
|47
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:05:03
|48
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:05:30
|49
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:31
|50
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|51
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:06:12
|52
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:27
|53
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:06:33
|54
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:06:45
|55
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:06:58
|56
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:07:10
|57
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:07:52
|58
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:08:13
|59
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:09:02
|60
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:10:24
|61
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:10:41
|62
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:10:43
|63
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:52
|64
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:54
|65
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:13:13
|66
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:17
|67
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:13:38
|68
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:14:59
|69
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:15:12
|70
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:15:40
|71
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:42
|72
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:57
|73
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:16:09
|74
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:16:15
|75
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:16:47
|76
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:50
|77
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:17:01
|78
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|79
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:17:28
|80
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:17:43
|81
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:19:50
|82
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:19:53
|83
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:19:57
|84
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:08
|85
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:09
|86
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:20:53
|87
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:21:14
|88
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:21:15
|89
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:21:17
|90
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
|0:21:29
|91
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:21:38
|92
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:21:58
|93
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:22:51
|94
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:23:12
|95
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:24:38
|96
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:24:45
|97
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:25:47
|98
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:25:56
|99
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:26:02
|100
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:26:05
|101
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:26:07
|102
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:26:47
|103
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:27:33
|104
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:27:41
|105
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:28:10
|106
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:58
|107
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:29:01
|108
|Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky
|0:29:12
|109
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:29:17
|110
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:29:21
|111
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:29:26
|112
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:29:41
|113
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:29:43
|114
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|115
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:30:19
|116
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:30:41
|117
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:31:10
|118
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:31:40
|119
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:31:51
|120
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:31:55
|121
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:33:53
|122
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:33:57
|123
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:34:12
|124
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:34:18
|125
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:34:21
|126
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:34:33
|127
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:34:57
|128
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|0:35:25
|129
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:35:33
|130
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:35:39
|131
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:36:16
|132
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:36:23
|133
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:36:41
|134
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:38:14
|135
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:38:17
|136
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:24
|137
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:38:34
|138
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:39:13
|139
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:39:37
|140
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:39:47
|141
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:39:50
|142
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:51
|143
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:39:54
|144
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:39:55
|145
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|0:39:59
|146
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:40:00
|147
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|148
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:40:03
|149
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:40:05
|150
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:40:08
|151
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:10
|152
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|153
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:40:20
|154
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:40:28
|155
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:40:30
|156
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:40:34
|157
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:40:39
|158
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|0:40:42
|159
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|0:40:56
|160
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:41:58
|161
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|0:42:00
|162
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|0:43:29
|163
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:43:54
|164
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:44:10
|165
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:44:27
|166
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:44:36
|167
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:45:02
|168
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:45:04
|169
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:45:10
|170
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
|0:45:15
|171
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:45:23
|172
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|173
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|174
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|0:45:25
|175
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:45:53
|176
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:45:54
|177
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:45:58
|178
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:46:00
|179
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:46:01
|180
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:46:06
|181
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:46:31
|182
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:47:10
|183
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:47:42
|184
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:48:13
|185
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:49:15
|186
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:49:36
|187
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:50:05
|188
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:51:28
|189
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:54:30
|190
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
|0:55:05
|191
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:59:43
|192
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:01:32
|193
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|1:13:33
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|41
|3
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|37
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|36
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|34
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|7
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|29
|9
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|18
|11
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|17
|12
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|17
|13
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|16
|14
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|15
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|16
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|14
|17
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|12
|18
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|12
|19
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|11
|20
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|21
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|22
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|9
|23
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|24
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|25
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|26
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|27
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|6
|28
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|29
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|30
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|6
|31
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|32
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|5
|33
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|5
|34
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|5
|35
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|5
|36
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|37
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|38
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|39
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|4
|40
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|41
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|42
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3
|43
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|44
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|45
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|3
|46
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|47
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|48
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|49
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|50
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2
|51
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|52
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|53
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|1
|54
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|55
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|13
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|6
|4
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|5
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|5
|6
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|7
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|8
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|9
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|10
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|2
|11
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|12
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|13
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|14
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|15
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|23
|pts
|2
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|42
|3
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|114
|4
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|124
|5
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|127
|6
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|133
|7
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|152
|8
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|202
|9
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|225
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse D'Epargne
|56:34:12
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|3
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:18
|4
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:48
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:56
|6
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:36
|7
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:04:50
|8
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:07:19
|9
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:08:15
|10
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:08:32
|11
|Astana
|0:09:37
|12
|Rabobank
|0:09:49
|13
|Team Milram
|0:10:50
|14
|FDJ
|0:12:24
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:24:01
|16
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:25:05
|17
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:29:10
|18
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:30:15
|19
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:10
|20
|Quick Step
|0:43:47
|21
|SKY Professional Cycling Team
|0:45:43
|22
|Footon - Servetto
|1:08:30
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy