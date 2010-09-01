Image 1 of 23 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) celebrates his victory in the Vuelta's fifth stage. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 23 1998 Vuelta winner Abraham Olano made an appearance during stage five. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 23 Lampre - Farnese Vini and Omega Pharma - Lotto riders contribute to the pace making in the peloton. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 23 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 23 Riders await the start of stage five in Guadix. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 23 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 23 The peloton en route from Guadix to Lorca in stage five. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 23 Mark Cavendish, who hit the front with nearly 400m to go, looks across to see Tyler Farrar and Koldo Fernandez blow by in the final metres. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 9 of 23 A moment of silence was held for Laurent Fignon at the start of stage five. The Frenchman passed away the previous day after a battle with cancer. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 23 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) timed his sprint to perfection to come around Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) and hold off the surging Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 23 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) punches the air as he won the Vuelta's fifth stage in a field sprint. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 23 Up go the arms of Tyler Farrar following his victory in stage five at the Vuelta a España. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 23 Stage five winner Tyler Farrar is all smiles on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 14 of 23 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) celebrates his second career Vuelta stage win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 15 of 23 David Millar congratulates teammate Tyler Farrar for his victory. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 16 of 23 Tyler Farrar makes his way to the podium following his victory in stage five. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 17 of 23 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) remains in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 18 of 23 Pop goes the cork as Tyler Farrar celebrates his stage win. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 19 of 23 Tyler Farrar on the podium following his victory in Lorca. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 20 of 23 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) was under the weather yesterday, but bounced back to win stage five. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 21 of 23 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) throws his bike at the line to win stage five. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 22 of 23 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) is metres away from winning the second Vuelta stage of his career. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 23 of 23 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) outkicked Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) to win stage five in Lorca. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) claimed the second Vuelta a España stage win of his career and scored an important psychological victory over Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in an enthralling sprint finish in Lorca. The American roared past Cavendish in the final 100m to take the win, while Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) closed rapidly to take second place on the day.

"Of course it's always nice to win against the best sprinter in the world but it's even better to win a stage at the Vuelta. I'm very happy," Farrar said. "Winning always helps to build confidence. There are still a lot of sprints to come at the Vuelta. I'm already happy with one win. Any other one coming after today's would be a bonus."

Race leader Philippe Gilbert finished safely in the bunch to earn another day in the red leader's jersey. His Omega Pharma-Lotto team maintained the difference between the bunch and the escapees under six minutes for most of the stage. "To have four riders in the lead was the perfect scenario for us," the Belgian said. "It made our day easy."

In the closing kilometres of the stage, rather than the anticipated HTC-Columbia procession, it was the Lampre-Farnese Vini team that headed the peloton in the service of Alessandro Petacchi. Coming under the red kite, it seemed as though Cavendish had missed his lead-out train completely, and it later emerged that he had lost lead-out man Matt Goss to a puncture.

The Manxman is nothing if not resourceful, however, and while Petacchi slumped to 5th in the finishing straight in spite of Danilo Hondo’s expert lead-out, Cavendish picked his way through the chaos to hit the front 400 metres from the line down the right hand side of the road.

However, the normally peerless Cavendish misjudged his effort on this occasion. On the deceptively long finishing straight on the Avenida de Europa, he went far too early in the sprint and died a death in the last 200m.

"My lead-out man Matt Goss punctured with 5km to go. So I had no choice but start sprinting from far. It was hard to hold it for so long," Cavendish explained afterward.

Meanwhile, the canny Farrar had more than enough left in the tank to come around Cavendish and hold on for a win that was more comfortable than he appeared to realise.

"The wind made the sprint a little bit crazy. It was easy for riders to come from behind, but I like this kind of very fast sprint. When Cavendish went on the right, I was able to take his wheel."

Farrar revealed after the stage that he had been feeling poorly last night and this morning, but felt better as the stage went along.

"It was a little strange today because I was alone. Normally in a stage like this, we have riders working at the front but I was not confident after suffering during yesterday's stage. Today I felt better and better. Only with 20km to go I told my teammates that I was up for the sprint.

"I didn't have a real lead-out man since Julian Dean is still injured. In the last 10 kilometres, Matt Wilson did absolutely fantastic work. When he took me where I had to be with 2km to go, it was just up to me after that."

Once Farrar blew past, Cavendish knew his day was done and he sat up, allowing the fast-finishing Koldo Fernandez to pip him for second and offer the only potential resistance to Farrar’s show of strength in the closing metres. Matteo Tosatto (Quick Step) followed in 4th place, ahead of Petacchi and Sebastien Chavanel (FDJ), but all three were mere spectators in the Farrar-Cavendish match-up.

Farrar’s sprint campaign at the Tour de France was truncated by the broken wrist that he suffered on stage two but the Garmin-Transitions man bounced back from that disappointment with victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics. The American’s rich streak of August form has carried over to the Vuelta and after 3rd place on Sunday’s opening road stage, he made no mistake in Lorca.

The calm before the storm

While the dramatic sprint finale gave the stage a blockbuster finish, the preceding 198 kilometres had excitement levels more in keeping with a clumsily-recorded holiday video. As soon as the flag was dropped four riders went on the attack and the peloton was more than happy to leave them to it, with the soaring temperatures and rolling terrain of the opening days in Andalucia having taken their toll.

The four out front were Pierre Rolland (BBox Bouygues Telecom), David Gutierrez (Footon-Servetto), Jose Vincente Toribio (Andalucia) and Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis), and the Franco-Spanish alliance worked smoothly together from the off. Within 5km they had a four-minute lead over the peloton and that advantage increased incrementally over the opening half of the stage.

Once the gap went over the 6-minute mark, Rolland moved into the virtual overall lead, but on one of the few days in the opening week of this Vuelta that didn’t feature a tricky climb in the finale, the sprinters’ teams were never going to allow the breakaway to survive.

The quartet’s advantage reached its maximum with 135km to go, when they had 6:30 over the disinterested peloton, but from that point onwards they began to be reeled back in slowly.

65km from the finish, red jersey Gilbert sent his Omega Pharma-Lotto squad to the front to ensure that he would spend at least another day in the overall lead and once Lampre-Farnese Vini decided to lend a hand, the game was up for the four ahead. Just as the peloton was about to make contact, Rolland decided to go it alone, but all four were swept up a little over 13km from the line and the stage was set for Farrar’s grandstand finish.

Full results 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 5:03:36 2 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 4 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 7 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 8 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 9 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 11 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 13 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 14 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 16 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 17 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 18 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 19 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 21 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 22 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 23 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 24 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 25 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 26 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 27 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 28 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 29 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 30 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 31 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 32 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 33 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 34 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 35 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 36 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 37 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 38 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 39 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 40 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 41 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 42 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 43 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 44 Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky 45 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 46 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 47 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 48 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 49 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 50 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 51 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 52 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 53 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 54 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 55 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 56 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 57 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 58 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 59 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 60 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 61 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 62 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 64 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 65 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 66 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 67 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 68 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 69 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 70 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 71 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 72 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 73 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 75 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky 76 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 77 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 78 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 79 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 80 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 81 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 82 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 83 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 84 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 85 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 86 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 87 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 88 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 89 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 90 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 91 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 92 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 93 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 94 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 95 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 96 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky 97 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 98 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 99 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 100 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 101 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 102 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 103 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 104 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 105 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 106 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 107 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 108 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 109 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 110 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 111 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 112 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 113 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 114 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 115 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 116 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 118 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 119 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 120 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 121 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 122 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 123 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 124 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 125 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 126 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 127 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 128 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 129 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 130 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 131 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 132 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 133 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 134 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 135 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 136 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 137 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 138 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 139 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 140 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 141 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 142 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 143 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 144 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 145 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 146 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 147 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 148 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 149 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 150 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 151 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 152 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 153 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 154 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 155 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 156 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 157 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 158 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:00:22 159 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 160 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:29 161 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 162 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 0:00:40 163 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:43 164 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 165 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 166 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 167 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 168 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 169 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 170 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:02 171 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 172 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:01:19 173 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 174 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:30 175 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:01:44 176 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:55 177 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:02:04 178 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:02:08 179 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:35 180 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 181 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 182 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 183 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky 184 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 185 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:04:28 186 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 187 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 188 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 189 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 190 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 191 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:05:58 192 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 193 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:06:36

Sprint 1 - Cúllar, km. 69 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 pts 2 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 3 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1

Sprint 2 - Orce, km. 93,7 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 pts 2 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 3 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1

Points - Lorca, km. 98,8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 25 pts 2 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 3 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 16 4 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 14 5 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 6 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 10 7 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 9 8 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 8 9 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 7 10 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 11 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 5 12 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 4 13 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 14 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 15 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Milram 15:10:48 2 Lampre - Farese Vini 3 Team HTC - Columbia 4 Astana 5 Garmin - Transitions 6 Xacobeo Galicia 7 FDJ 8 Quick Step 9 Omega Pharma - Lotto 10 Liquigas - Doimo 11 Andalucia - Cajasur 12 Euskaltel - Euskadi 13 Team Katusha 14 Rabobank 15 SKY Professional Cycling Team 16 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 17 Caisse D'Epargne 18 Cervelo Test Team 19 Footon - Servetto 20 AG2R - La Mondiale 21 Team Saxo Bank 22 Cofidis, le credit en ligne

General classification after stage 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 19:00:06 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:10 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:12 5 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:16 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:29 7 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:49 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:50 9 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:00:54 10 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:55 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:58 12 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:01 13 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:11 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:19 16 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:21 17 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:24 18 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:33 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:08 21 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:14 22 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:15 23 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:17 24 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:19 25 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:02:20 26 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:27 27 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:28 28 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:30 29 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:02:40 30 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:54 31 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:01 32 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:03:09 33 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:15 34 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:03:17 35 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:03:18 36 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:03:26 37 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 38 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:03:33 39 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:56 40 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:59 41 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:04:01 42 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:09 43 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:33 44 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:04:50 45 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:58 46 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:05:01 47 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:05:03 48 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:05:30 49 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:31 50 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:05:44 51 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:06:12 52 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:27 53 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:06:33 54 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:06:45 55 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:06:58 56 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:07:10 57 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:07:52 58 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:08:13 59 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:09:02 60 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:10:24 61 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:10:41 62 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:10:43 63 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:52 64 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:54 65 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:13:13 66 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:17 67 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:13:38 68 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:14:59 69 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:15:12 70 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:15:40 71 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:42 72 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:57 73 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:16:09 74 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:16:15 75 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:16:47 76 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:50 77 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:17:01 78 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 79 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:17:28 80 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:17:43 81 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:19:50 82 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:19:53 83 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:19:57 84 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:08 85 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:09 86 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:20:53 87 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:21:14 88 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:21:15 89 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:21:17 90 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky 0:21:29 91 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:21:38 92 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:21:58 93 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:22:51 94 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:23:12 95 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:24:38 96 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:24:45 97 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:25:47 98 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:25:56 99 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:26:02 100 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:26:05 101 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:26:07 102 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:26:47 103 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:27:33 104 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:27:41 105 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:28:10 106 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:58 107 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:29:01 108 Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky 0:29:12 109 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:29:17 110 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:29:21 111 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:29:26 112 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:29:41 113 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:29:43 114 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 115 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:30:19 116 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:30:41 117 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:31:10 118 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:31:40 119 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:31:51 120 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:31:55 121 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:33:53 122 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:33:57 123 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:34:12 124 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:34:18 125 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:34:21 126 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:34:33 127 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:34:57 128 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 0:35:25 129 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:35:33 130 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:35:39 131 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:36:16 132 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:36:23 133 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:36:41 134 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:38:14 135 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:38:17 136 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:24 137 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:38:34 138 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:39:13 139 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 0:39:37 140 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:39:47 141 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:39:50 142 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:51 143 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:39:54 144 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:39:55 145 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 0:39:59 146 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:40:00 147 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 148 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:40:03 149 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:40:05 150 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:40:08 151 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:40:10 152 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 153 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:40:20 154 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:40:28 155 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:40:30 156 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:40:34 157 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 0:40:39 158 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 0:40:42 159 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 0:40:56 160 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:41:58 161 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 0:42:00 162 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 0:43:29 163 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:43:54 164 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:44:10 165 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:44:27 166 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:44:36 167 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:45:02 168 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:45:04 169 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:45:10 170 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky 0:45:15 171 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:45:23 172 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 173 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 174 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 0:45:25 175 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:45:53 176 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:45:54 177 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:45:58 178 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:46:00 179 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:46:01 180 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:46:06 181 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:46:31 182 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:47:10 183 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:47:42 184 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:48:13 185 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 0:49:15 186 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:49:36 187 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:50:05 188 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:51:28 189 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:54:30 190 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky 0:55:05 191 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:59:43 192 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1:01:32 193 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 1:13:33

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 41 3 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 37 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 36 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 34 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 34 7 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 29 9 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 18 11 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 17 12 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 17 13 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 16 14 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 15 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 16 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 14 17 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 12 18 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 12 19 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 11 20 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 21 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 22 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 9 23 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 24 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 7 25 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 26 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 6 27 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 6 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 29 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 30 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 6 31 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 32 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 5 33 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 5 34 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 5 35 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 5 36 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 4 37 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 38 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 39 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 4 40 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 41 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 3 42 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 3 43 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 44 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 45 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3 46 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 47 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 48 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 2 49 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 50 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 51 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 52 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 53 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 1 54 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1 55 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 13 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 6 4 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 5 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 5 6 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 7 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 8 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 9 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3 10 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 2 11 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 12 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 13 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 14 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 15 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 23 pts 2 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 42 3 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 114 4 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 124 5 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 127 6 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 133 7 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 152 8 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 202 9 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 225