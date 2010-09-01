Trending

Farrar fantastic in Lorca

Cavendish hits out too early, fades to third behind Fernandez

Image 1 of 23

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) celebrates his victory in the Vuelta's fifth stage.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) celebrates his victory in the Vuelta's fifth stage.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 23

1998 Vuelta winner Abraham Olano made an appearance during stage five.

1998 Vuelta winner Abraham Olano made an appearance during stage five.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 23

Lampre - Farnese Vini and Omega Pharma - Lotto riders contribute to the pace making in the peloton.

Lampre - Farnese Vini and Omega Pharma - Lotto riders contribute to the pace making in the peloton.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 23

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 23

Riders await the start of stage five in Guadix.

Riders await the start of stage five in Guadix.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 23

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 23

The peloton en route from Guadix to Lorca in stage five.

The peloton en route from Guadix to Lorca in stage five.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 23

Mark Cavendish, who hit the front with nearly 400m to go, looks across to see Tyler Farrar and Koldo Fernandez blow by in the final metres.

Mark Cavendish, who hit the front with nearly 400m to go, looks across to see Tyler Farrar and Koldo Fernandez blow by in the final metres.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 23

A moment of silence was held for Laurent Fignon at the start of stage five. The Frenchman passed away the previous day after a battle with cancer.

A moment of silence was held for Laurent Fignon at the start of stage five. The Frenchman passed away the previous day after a battle with cancer.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 23

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) timed his sprint to perfection to come around Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) and hold off the surging Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi).

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) timed his sprint to perfection to come around Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) and hold off the surging Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi).
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 23

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) punches the air as he won the Vuelta's fifth stage in a field sprint.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) punches the air as he won the Vuelta's fifth stage in a field sprint.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 23

Up go the arms of Tyler Farrar following his victory in stage five at the Vuelta a España.

Up go the arms of Tyler Farrar following his victory in stage five at the Vuelta a España.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 23

Stage five winner Tyler Farrar is all smiles on the podium.

Stage five winner Tyler Farrar is all smiles on the podium.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 23

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) celebrates his second career Vuelta stage win.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) celebrates his second career Vuelta stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 23

David Millar congratulates teammate Tyler Farrar for his victory.

David Millar congratulates teammate Tyler Farrar for his victory.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 23

Tyler Farrar makes his way to the podium following his victory in stage five.

Tyler Farrar makes his way to the podium following his victory in stage five.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 23

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) remains in the leader's jersey.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) remains in the leader's jersey.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 23

Pop goes the cork as Tyler Farrar celebrates his stage win.

Pop goes the cork as Tyler Farrar celebrates his stage win.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 23

Tyler Farrar on the podium following his victory in Lorca.

Tyler Farrar on the podium following his victory in Lorca.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 23

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) was under the weather yesterday, but bounced back to win stage five.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) was under the weather yesterday, but bounced back to win stage five.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 23

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) throws his bike at the line to win stage five.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) throws his bike at the line to win stage five.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 23

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) is metres away from winning the second Vuelta stage of his career.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) is metres away from winning the second Vuelta stage of his career.
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 23

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) outkicked Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) to win stage five in Lorca.

Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) outkicked Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) and Mark Cavendish (HTC - Columbia) to win stage five in Lorca.
(Image credit: Sirotti)

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) claimed the second Vuelta a España stage win of his career and scored an important psychological victory over Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) in an enthralling sprint finish in Lorca. The American roared past Cavendish in the final 100m to take the win, while Koldo Fernandez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) closed rapidly to take second place on the day.

"Of course it's always nice to win against the best sprinter in the world but it's even better to win a stage at the Vuelta. I'm very happy," Farrar said. "Winning always helps to build confidence. There are still a lot of sprints to come at the Vuelta. I'm already happy with one win. Any other one coming after today's would be a bonus."

Race leader Philippe Gilbert finished safely in the bunch to earn another day in the red leader's jersey. His Omega Pharma-Lotto team maintained the difference between the bunch and the escapees under six minutes for most of the stage. "To have four riders in the lead was the perfect scenario for us," the Belgian said. "It made our day easy."

In the closing kilometres of the stage, rather than the anticipated HTC-Columbia procession, it was the Lampre-Farnese Vini team that headed the peloton in the service of Alessandro Petacchi. Coming under the red kite, it seemed as though Cavendish had missed his lead-out train completely, and it later emerged that he had lost lead-out man Matt Goss to a puncture.

The Manxman is nothing if not resourceful, however, and while Petacchi slumped to 5th in the finishing straight in spite of Danilo Hondo’s expert lead-out, Cavendish picked his way through the chaos to hit the front 400 metres from the line down the right hand side of the road.

However, the normally peerless Cavendish misjudged his effort on this occasion. On the deceptively long finishing straight on the Avenida de Europa, he went far too early in the sprint and died a death in the last 200m.

"My lead-out man Matt Goss punctured with 5km to go. So I had no choice but start sprinting from far. It was hard to hold it for so long," Cavendish explained afterward.

Meanwhile, the canny Farrar had more than enough left in the tank to come around Cavendish and hold on for a win that was more comfortable than he appeared to realise.

"The wind made the sprint a little bit crazy. It was easy for riders to come from behind, but I like this kind of very fast sprint. When Cavendish went on the right, I was able to take his wheel."

Farrar revealed after the stage that he had been feeling poorly last night and this morning, but felt better as the stage went along.

"It was a little strange today because I was alone. Normally in a stage like this, we have riders working at the front but I was not confident after suffering during yesterday's stage. Today I felt better and better. Only with 20km to go I told my teammates that I was up for the sprint.

"I didn't have a real lead-out man since Julian Dean is still injured. In the last 10 kilometres, Matt Wilson did absolutely fantastic work. When he took me where I had to be with 2km to go, it was just up to me after that."

Once Farrar blew past, Cavendish knew his day was done and he sat up, allowing the fast-finishing Koldo Fernandez to pip him for second and offer the only potential resistance to Farrar’s show of strength in the closing metres. Matteo Tosatto (Quick Step) followed in 4th place, ahead of Petacchi and Sebastien Chavanel (FDJ), but all three were mere spectators in the Farrar-Cavendish match-up.

Farrar’s sprint campaign at the Tour de France was truncated by the broken wrist that he suffered on stage two but the Garmin-Transitions man bounced back from that disappointment with victory at the Vattenfall Cyclassics. The American’s rich streak of August form has carried over to the Vuelta and after 3rd place on Sunday’s opening road stage, he made no mistake in Lorca.

The calm before the storm

While the dramatic sprint finale gave the stage a blockbuster finish, the preceding 198 kilometres had excitement levels more in keeping with a clumsily-recorded holiday video. As soon as the flag was dropped four riders went on the attack and the peloton was more than happy to leave them to it, with the soaring temperatures and rolling terrain of the opening days in Andalucia having taken their toll.

The four out front were Pierre Rolland (BBox Bouygues Telecom), David Gutierrez (Footon-Servetto), Jose Vincente Toribio (Andalucia) and Arnaud Labbe (Cofidis), and the Franco-Spanish alliance worked smoothly together from the off. Within 5km they had a four-minute lead over the peloton and that advantage increased incrementally over the opening half of the stage.

Once the gap went over the 6-minute mark, Rolland moved into the virtual overall lead, but on one of the few days in the opening week of this Vuelta that didn’t feature a tricky climb in the finale, the sprinters’ teams were never going to allow the breakaway to survive.

The quartet’s advantage reached its maximum with 135km to go, when they had 6:30 over the disinterested peloton, but from that point onwards they began to be reeled back in slowly.

65km from the finish, red jersey Gilbert sent his Omega Pharma-Lotto squad to the front to ensure that he would spend at least another day in the overall lead and once Lampre-Farnese Vini decided to lend a hand, the game was up for the four ahead. Just as the peloton was about to make contact, Rolland decided to go it alone, but all four were swept up a little over 13km from the line and the stage was set for Farrar’s grandstand finish.

Full results
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions5:03:36
2Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
4Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
6Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
7Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
9Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
11Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
13Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
14William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
16Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
17Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
18Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
19Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
20Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
21Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
22Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
23Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
24Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
25Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
26Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
27Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
28Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
29Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
30Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
31Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
32Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
33Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
34Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
35Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
36Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
37Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
38Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
39Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
40Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
41David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
42Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
43Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
44Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky
45Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
46Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
47Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
48Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
49Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
50Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
51Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
52Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
53Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
54Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
55Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
56Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
57Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
58Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
59Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
60Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
61Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
62Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
64Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
65Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
66Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
67Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
68Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
69Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
70Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
71Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
72Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
73Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
75Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
76Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
77Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
78Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
79Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
80David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
81Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
82Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
83Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
84Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
85Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
86Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
87Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
88Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
89Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
90Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
91Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
92Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
93Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
94Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
95Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
96Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
97Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
98Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
99Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
100Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
101Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
102Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
103Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
104Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
105Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
106Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
107Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
108Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
109Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
110Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
111Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
112Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
113Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
114Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
115Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
116Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
117Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
118Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
119Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
120Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
121Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
122Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
123Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
124Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
125Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
126Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
127Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
128David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
129Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
130Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
131Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
132Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
133Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
134Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
135Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
136Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
137Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
138Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
139Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
140Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
141Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
142Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
143Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
144Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
145Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
146Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
147Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
148Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
149Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
150Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
151Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
152Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
153Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
154Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
155Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
156David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
157Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
158Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:00:22
159Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
160Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:29
161Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
162Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions0:00:40
163Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:43
164Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
165Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
166David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
167Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
168Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
169Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
170Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:02
171Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
172Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:01:19
173David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
174Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:01:30
175Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:01:44
176Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:01:55
177Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:02:04
178Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:02:08
179David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions0:03:35
180David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
181Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
182Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
183Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
184Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
185Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:04:28
186Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
187Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
188Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
189Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
190Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
191Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:05:58
192Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
193Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:06:36

 

Sprint 1 - Cúllar, km. 69
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4pts
2Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
3Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1

Sprint 2 - Orce, km. 93,7
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4pts
2Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
3Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1

Points - Lorca, km. 98,8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions25pts
2Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi20
3Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia16
4Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step14
5Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
6Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ10
7Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram9
8Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha8
9Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team7
10Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
11Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank5
12Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ4
13Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
14William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
15Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Milram15:10:48
2Lampre - Farese Vini
3Team HTC - Columbia
4Astana
5Garmin - Transitions
6Xacobeo Galicia
7FDJ
8Quick Step
9Omega Pharma - Lotto
10Liquigas - Doimo
11Andalucia - Cajasur
12Euskaltel - Euskadi
13Team Katusha
14Rabobank
15SKY Professional Cycling Team
16BBOX Bouygues Telecom
17Caisse D'Epargne
18Cervelo Test Team
19Footon - Servetto
20AG2R - La Mondiale
21Team Saxo Bank
22Cofidis, le credit en ligne

General classification after stage 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto19:00:06
2Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:10
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:12
5Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:16
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:29
7Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:49
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:50
9Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:00:54
10Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:55
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:58
12Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:01
13David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:11
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:19
16Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:21
17Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:24
18Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:33
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:02:08
21Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:14
22Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:02:15
23Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:17
24Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:19
25Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:02:20
26Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:27
27Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:02:28
28David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:30
29Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:02:40
30Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:54
31Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:01
32Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:03:09
33Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:15
34David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:03:17
35David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:03:18
36Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:03:26
37Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
38Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:03:33
39Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:03:56
40Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:59
41Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:04:01
42Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:04:09
43Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:04:33
44Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:04:50
45Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:04:58
46Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:05:01
47Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:05:03
48Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:05:30
49Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:31
50Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:05:44
51Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:12
52Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:27
53Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:06:33
54Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:06:45
55Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:06:58
56Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:07:10
57Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:07:52
58Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:08:13
59Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:09:02
60Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:10:24
61Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:10:41
62Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:10:43
63Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:52
64Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:54
65Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:13:13
66Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:17
67Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:13:38
68Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:14:59
69Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:15:12
70Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:15:40
71Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:42
72Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:57
73Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:16:09
74Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:16:15
75Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:16:47
76Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:50
77Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:17:01
78Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
79Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:17:28
80Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:17:43
81Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:19:50
82Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:19:53
83Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:19:57
84Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:08
85Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:09
86Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:20:53
87Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:21:14
88Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:21:15
89Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:21:17
90Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky0:21:29
91Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:21:38
92Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:21:58
93Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:22:51
94Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:23:12
95Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:24:38
96Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:24:45
97Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:25:47
98Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:25:56
99Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:26:02
100Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:26:05
101Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:26:07
102Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:26:47
103Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:27:33
104Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:27:41
105Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:28:10
106Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:28:58
107Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:29:01
108Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky0:29:12
109Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:29:17
110Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:29:21
111Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:29:26
112Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:29:41
113Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:29:43
114Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
115Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:30:19
116Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:30:41
117Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:31:10
118Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:31:40
119Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:31:51
120Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:31:55
121Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:33:53
122Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:33:57
123Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:34:12
124William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:34:18
125Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:34:21
126Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:34:33
127Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:34:57
128Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ0:35:25
129Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:35:33
130Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:35:39
131Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:36:16
132Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:36:23
133Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:36:41
134Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:38:14
135Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:38:17
136Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:24
137Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:38:34
138Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:39:13
139Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia0:39:37
140Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:39:47
141Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:39:50
142Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:39:51
143Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:39:54
144Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:39:55
145Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team0:39:59
146Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:40:00
147Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
148Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia0:40:03
149Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:40:05
150Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:40:08
151Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:40:10
152Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
153Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:40:20
154David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:40:28
155Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:40:30
156Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:40:34
157Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia0:40:39
158Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team0:40:42
159Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team0:40:56
160Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:41:58
161Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions0:42:00
162David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions0:43:29
163Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha0:43:54
164David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:44:10
165Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia0:44:27
166Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:44:36
167Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:45:02
168Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:45:04
169Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:45:10
170Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky0:45:15
171Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:45:23
172Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
173Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
174Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team0:45:25
175Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:45:53
176Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:45:54
177Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:45:58
178Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:46:00
179Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:46:01
180Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:46:06
181Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:46:31
182Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:47:10
183Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:47:42
184Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:48:13
185Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia0:49:15
186Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:49:36
187Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:50:05
188Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:51:28
189David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:54:30
190Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky0:55:05
191Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:59:43
192Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1:01:32
193Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions1:13:33

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions41
3Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto37
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia36
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha34
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo34
7Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ29
9Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini26
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale18
11Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia17
12Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram17
13Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia16
14Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha15
15Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank14
16Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step14
17Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini12
18Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto12
19Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur11
20David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
21Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
22Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne9
23Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
24Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team7
25Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
26Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank6
27Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne6
28Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
29Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
30Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step6
31Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5
32Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha5
33Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne5
34Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank5
35Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ5
36Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram4
37David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
38Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
39Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ4
40Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
41Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne3
42Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom3
43Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
44Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
45Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3
46Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
47Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
48Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step2
49Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
50William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
51Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
52Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
53Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step1
54Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1
55Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia13pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne6
4Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5
5Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram5
6Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
7Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
8Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
9Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3
10Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ2
11Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
12Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
13Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
14Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
15Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo23pts
2Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team42
3Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi114
4Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur124
5Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step127
6Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur133
7Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale152
8Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto202
9Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto225

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse D'Epargne56:34:12
2Team Katusha0:01:05
3Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:18
4Team HTC - Columbia0:01:48
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:56
6Cervelo Test Team0:04:36
7Liquigas - Doimo0:04:50
8AG2R - La Mondiale0:07:19
9Xacobeo Galicia0:08:15
10Lampre - Farese Vini0:08:32
11Astana0:09:37
12Rabobank0:09:49
13Team Milram0:10:50
14FDJ0:12:24
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:24:01
16Andalucia - Cajasur0:25:05
17BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:29:10
18Garmin - Transitions0:30:15
19Team Saxo Bank0:31:10
20Quick Step0:43:47
21SKY Professional Cycling Team0:45:43
22Footon - Servetto1:08:30

