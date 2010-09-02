Hushovd smashes sprint in Murcia
Gilbert hangs on for another day in red
Stage 6: Caravaca de Cruz - Murcia
While the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo proved too much for many of the Vuelta's sprinters, Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) survived the category two ascent in the endgame of stage six and prevailed in the field sprint from a diminished peloton. Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) finished second and Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) rounded out the top three in the 71-rider bunch gallop.
Belgium's Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished sixth on the stage and remained in the Vuelta a España's red leader's jersey for another day. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) remains in second, 10 seconds behind, while Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) holds third, tied on time with Anton.
"It was a hard day but I'm feeling good on the climbs and getting better and better, so I still had something left for the sprint. A stage like this is perfect for me," Hushovd said of the 151km stage into Murcia. "I knew this kind of climb wasn't suitable for sprinters like Mark Cavendish. I was going uphill mostly in fifth position behind [Philippe] Gilbert and [Filippo] Pozzato who were third and fourth. I dropped down 20 to 25 places 1.5 kilometres before the top of the hill but I got back on the descent.
"It was not as simple as it looked, though. I suffered a lot on the climb but then my teammates [Inigo] Cuesta and [Xavier] Florencio did a good job before the finish. When I saw that [Daniele] Bennati was also there for the sprint, he was the man for me to watch. I also feared Gilbert and Pozzato who are fast finishers in small groups. I got on Bennati's wheel and won the sprint quite easily."
With a stage win under his belt, the third Vuelta victory of his career, Hushovd will once again turn his attention to helping teammate Theo Bos.
"When I came to the Vuelta, my first goal was to get back in race rhythm," said Hushovd. "The second goal was to win a stage. Now that it’s reached, I'm looking forward to the next opportunity but I don't know when it can be. I'm not going to contest the next bunch sprint because for now, I give a chance to help Theo Bos.
"I don't have any plan to go for breakaways like at the Tour de France where I sometimes do so for the green jersey. I don't think I'll use energy for nothing here. At the start of the Vuelta, the news about Cervélo closing the team was disturbing. Knowing now that my future is with Garmin-Cervélo has helped me to be mentally focused on today’s stage win."
Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) was a rider many favoured to win today, but the Italian could only manage fifth in the sprint following an escape attempt on the Cresta del Gallo descent. "I'm disappointed. I'm at the Vuelta for winning a stage and after I came this morning to reconnoitre the finale by car, I thought I'd make it today," said Pozzato.
"I tried to go clear on the downhill to exploit the good work of my teammates but it was a bit far away from the finish. In the final sprint, there were stronger guys than me and I was boxed in by Grega Bola. The fifth place isn’t what I was hoping for."
"We positioned Pozzato very well on Hushovd’s wheel with 1km to go," said Pozzato's teammate Aleksandr Kolobnev, the Russian road champion. "He was the man to beat. But sincerely, I didn't think that so many sprinters would still be up there after the climb where we set the pace pretty high. The surface of the road uphill was pretty bad. That didn't help the light riders but it was an advantage for the heavy ones."
Crunch time on the Cresta del Gallo
As usual, an early break escaped the peloton and spent most of the stage off the front. Markus Eichler (Milram), Juan Javier Estrada (Andalucia-Cajasur) and Freddy Bichot (BBOX Bouygues Telecom) comprised the day's escape and gained a maximum advantage of 9:17. The leading trio's lead, however, plummeted in the approach to the stage's only categorised climb, the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo with 17.4km remaining.
The break started the decisive climb with less than a minute's lead over a determined peloton, and their efforts throughout the stage left them with heavy legs on the ascent. Eichler cracked first, then Estrada, too, came to grief on the Cresta del Gallo. Bichot persevered alone on the front but he, too, was absorbed by the field approximately half way up the 7km climb.
With the day's break dispatched, Katusha set a steady pace up the narrow, winding ascent which reduced the peloton to approximately 50 riders. Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) crested the summit at the head of the lead group, setting up the first attack on the tricky descent.
Katusha teammate Filippo Pozzato made his move early on the descent and was immediately joined by race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), but the duo were caught with 14km to go.
Dmitry Fofonov (Astana) countered immediately and soloed away on the latter portion of the descent. The Kazakhstan rider, however, faced a flat 10km run-in to the finish and was absorbed with 7.5km to go.
Katusha and Cervélo TestTeam kept a quick tempo at the front of the 71-rider strong peloton through to the finish for their respective fast men Pozzato and Thor Hushovd. The Norwegian champion proved too fast for his rivals in the field sprint as Hushovd stormed to victory in Murcia.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|3:36:20
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|5
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|8
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|11
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|12
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|13
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|15
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|16
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|17
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|18
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|19
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|20
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|21
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|22
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|24
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|26
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|27
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|28
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|29
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|30
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|31
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|32
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|33
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|35
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|36
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|37
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|38
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|39
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|40
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|41
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|42
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|43
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|45
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|46
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|47
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|48
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|49
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|51
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|52
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|53
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|54
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|55
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|56
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|57
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|58
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|59
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|60
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|61
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|62
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|63
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|64
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|65
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|66
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|67
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|68
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|69
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|70
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|71
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:07
|72
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:02:07
|73
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|74
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:02:09
|75
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|76
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|77
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|78
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|79
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|80
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|81
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|82
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|83
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|85
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|86
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|87
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|88
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|89
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|90
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|91
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|92
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|93
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|94
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|95
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|96
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|97
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:03:35
|98
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:04:16
|99
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|100
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|101
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|102
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|103
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|104
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|105
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|106
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|107
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|108
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|109
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|110
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|111
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:37
|112
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:08:15
|113
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|114
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|115
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|116
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:10:31
|117
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|118
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|119
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|120
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|121
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|122
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|123
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|124
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|125
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|126
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
|127
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
|128
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
|129
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|130
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|131
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|132
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|133
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|134
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|135
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|136
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|137
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|138
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|139
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|140
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|141
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|142
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|143
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|144
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|145
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|146
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|147
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|148
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|149
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|150
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|151
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|152
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|153
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|154
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|155
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|156
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|157
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|158
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|159
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|160
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|161
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|162
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|163
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:31
|164
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|165
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|166
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|167
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|168
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|169
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|170
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|171
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|172
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|173
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|174
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|175
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|176
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|177
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|178
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|179
|Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky
|180
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|181
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|182
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|183
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|184
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|185
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|186
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|187
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|188
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|189
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|190
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|191
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|192
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|193
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|pts
|2
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|3
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|4
|pts
|2
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|2
|3
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|25
|pts
|2
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|3
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|16
|4
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|14
|5
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|12
|6
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|10
|7
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|9
|8
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|9
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|7
|10
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|6
|11
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|5
|12
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|13
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|15
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|3
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Astana
|10:49:00
|2
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|3
|FDJ
|4
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Xacobeo Galicia
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Caisse D'Epargne
|9
|Liquigas - Doimo
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Cervelo Test Team
|13
|Team Saxo Bank
|14
|Rabobank
|0:02:07
|15
|Quick Step
|0:02:09
|16
|Team Milram
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|18
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:04:18
|19
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:06:25
|20
|Footon - Servetto
|0:10:41
|21
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:12:31
|22
|SKY Professional Cycling Team
|0:23:11
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|22:36:26
|2
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:10
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|4
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:12
|5
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:16
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:00:29
|7
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:49
|8
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:00:50
|9
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:00:54
|10
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:55
|11
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:00:58
|12
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:01
|13
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|14
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:01:11
|15
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:19
|16
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:21
|17
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:24
|18
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:33
|20
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:02:14
|21
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:15
|22
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:19
|23
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:02:20
|24
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:02:24
|25
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:02:27
|26
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:02:28
|27
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:30
|28
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:02:40
|29
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:54
|30
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:03:01
|31
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:03:09
|32
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:03:15
|33
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:03:56
|34
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:03:59
|35
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:04:09
|36
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:04:15
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:33
|38
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:58
|39
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:05:01
|40
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:05:03
|41
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:05:27
|42
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:35
|43
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:42
|44
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:05:44
|45
|Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:06:10
|46
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:06:12
|47
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:27
|48
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:06:58
|49
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:06:59
|50
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:07:39
|51
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:09:19
|52
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:10:01
|53
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:10:22
|54
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:10:24
|55
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:11:41
|56
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:11:54
|57
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:01
|58
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:13:17
|59
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:18
|60
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:13:48
|61
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:14:59
|62
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:15:12
|63
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:30
|64
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:15:40
|65
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:57
|66
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:16:02
|67
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:16:09
|68
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:16:50
|69
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:17:04
|70
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:17:16
|71
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:18:24
|72
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:18:54
|73
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:19:50
|74
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:19:52
|75
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:19:53
|76
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:19:57
|77
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:20:09
|78
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|0:21:12
|79
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|0:21:14
|80
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:21:15
|81
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:21:50
|82
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:22:17
|83
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:23:26
|84
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:23:44
|85
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:26:09
|86
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:26:26
|87
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:27:32
|88
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|89
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:28:10
|90
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:28:11
|91
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:28:54
|92
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:28:58
|93
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:29:43
|94
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:29:59
|95
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:30:03
|96
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:30:41
|97
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:31:24
|98
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:31:45
|99
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:31:55
|100
|Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
|0:32:00
|101
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|0:33:19
|102
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:33:43
|103
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|0:33:57
|104
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:33:59
|105
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:34:00
|106
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|0:34:25
|107
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|0:35:16
|108
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|0:35:33
|109
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:36:27
|110
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:36:36
|111
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:36:38
|112
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:37:18
|113
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:38:04
|114
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:38:12
|115
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:38:14
|116
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:38:17
|117
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:38:50
|118
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:39:13
|119
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:39:32
|120
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:39:57
|121
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|0:40:10
|122
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:40:12
|123
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:40:14
|124
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:40:30
|125
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|0:40:32
|126
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|0:40:36
|127
|Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky
|0:41:43
|128
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:41:48
|129
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:41:52
|130
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:42:11
|131
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:42:14
|132
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:42:19
|133
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|0:44:09
|134
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:44:16
|135
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:44:24
|136
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|0:44:36
|137
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:44:49
|138
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:44:50
|139
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:44:52
|140
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|0:46:28
|141
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|0:46:43
|142
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:47:04
|143
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:47:11
|144
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:47:28
|145
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|0:47:32
|146
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|0:47:45
|147
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|0:47:56
|148
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:48:10
|149
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:48:52
|150
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:48:54
|151
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:49:26
|152
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:50:08
|153
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:50:21
|154
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|0:50:25
|155
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|0:50:26
|156
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|0:50:30
|157
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:50:34
|158
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|0:50:39
|159
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:50:55
|160
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:50:59
|161
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:51:05
|162
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:51:10
|163
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:52:18
|164
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
|0:52:31
|165
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|0:53:13
|166
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:53:31
|167
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|0:54:29
|168
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|0:54:41
|169
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:55:21
|170
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
|0:55:46
|171
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|0:56:24
|172
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:56:25
|173
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|174
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:56:29
|175
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:56:31
|176
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:56:37
|177
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:56:58
|178
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|0:57:35
|179
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|0:57:54
|180
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|181
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|0:57:56
|182
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|0:58:13
|183
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:58:32
|184
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|0:59:02
|185
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:00:44
|186
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|1:02:07
|187
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1:02:36
|188
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:02:45
|189
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:03:59
|190
|Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
|1:05:36
|191
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|1:12:03
|192
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:12:14
|193
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|1:26:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|47
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|41
|3
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|4
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|36
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|34
|6
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|34
|7
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|29
|9
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|10
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|11
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|25
|12
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|25
|13
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|24
|14
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|21
|15
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|17
|16
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|17
|17
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|17
|18
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|15
|19
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|20
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|21
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|14
|22
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|12
|23
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|12
|24
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|11
|25
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|26
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|27
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|9
|28
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|8
|29
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|30
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|31
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|32
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|33
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|34
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|35
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|36
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|6
|37
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|6
|38
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|6
|39
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|5
|40
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|5
|41
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|42
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|5
|43
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|44
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|45
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|4
|46
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|4
|47
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|48
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|4
|49
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|50
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|51
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3
|52
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|53
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|54
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|3
|55
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|56
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|57
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|58
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2
|59
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|2
|60
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|2
|61
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|2
|62
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1
|63
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|64
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|13
|pts
|2
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|3
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|6
|4
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|5
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|6
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|5
|7
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|8
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|9
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|10
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|11
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|12
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|2
|13
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|14
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|15
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|16
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|17
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|18
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|12
|pts
|2
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|25
|3
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|50
|4
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|58
|5
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|108
|6
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|120
|7
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|123
|8
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|135
|9
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|148
|10
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|170
|11
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|177
|12
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|222
|13
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|247
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caisse D'Epargne
|67:23:12
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:01:05
|3
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:01:18
|4
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:48
|5
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:56
|6
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:04:36
|7
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:04:50
|8
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:07:19
|9
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:08:15
|10
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:08:32
|11
|Astana
|0:09:37
|12
|Rabobank
|0:11:56
|13
|FDJ
|0:12:24
|14
|Team Milram
|0:12:59
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:28:19
|16
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:31:10
|17
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:31:30
|18
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:32:24
|19
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:41:41
|20
|Quick Step
|0:45:56
|21
|SKY Professional Cycling Team
|1:08:54
|22
|Footon - Servetto
|1:19:11
