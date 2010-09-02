Image 1 of 38 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) claims the Vuelta stage in Murcia. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 2 of 38 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) remains in the Vuelta lead for another day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 38 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) leads the peloton up the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo climb. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 38 Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 38 Stage runner-up Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 38 The Vuelta peloton in action during stage six. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 38 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) celebrates the third Vuelta stage win of his career. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 38 Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Milram) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 38 Team Katusha sets a furious tempo approaching the (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 38 Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) gets a wheel change. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 11 of 38 Freddy Bichot (BBOX Bouygues Telecom) was the last of the day's early break to be swept up on the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo ascent. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 12 of 38 Cofidis massed at the front early in stage six to keep the break's advantage in check. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 13 of 38 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) pushes the pace on the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo climb. (Image credit: Unipublic) Image 14 of 38 Which is the best line to take? (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 38 Katusha line it up for the hairpin (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 38 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) leads on the descent (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 38 Xavier Tondo (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 18 of 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 19 of 38 Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 20 of 38 Luis Leon Sanchez leans into the corner (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 38 Fränk Schleck concentrates on the descent (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 38 Andrey Kashechkin (Lampre-Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 38 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) claimed the Vuelta's sixth stage in Murica. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 38 The sprint into Murcia was contested by a peloton reduced by the category 2 climb with 17km to go. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 38 Hushovd celebrates his first stage win of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 38 Daniele Bennati, Grega Bole and Hushovd go head to head in Murica. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 38 Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) pulls on the red jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 28 of 38 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) on the podium (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 29 of 38 A big smile from the big Norwegian (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 30 of 38 Thor smashes it in Murcia (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 31 of 38 Hushovd beats Bennati and Bole (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 32 of 38 Hushovd shows off the Norwegian national champion's jersey (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 33 of 38 Thor celebrates after hitting the line first (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 34 of 38 The sprints fill the road but Hushovd wins it (Image credit: Chris Eatough) Image 35 of 38 Thor Hushovd celebrates his Vuelta stage win on the podium in Murcia. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 38 Hushovd had the edge in Murcia (Image credit: AFP) Image 37 of 38 Thor Hushovd on the Vuelta podium (Image credit: Chris Eatough) Image 38 of 38 Thor Hushovd celebrates winning in Murcia (Image credit: AFP)

While the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo proved too much for many of the Vuelta's sprinters, Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) survived the category two ascent in the endgame of stage six and prevailed in the field sprint from a diminished peloton. Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) finished second and Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) rounded out the top three in the 71-rider bunch gallop.

Belgium's Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished sixth on the stage and remained in the Vuelta a España's red leader's jersey for another day. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) remains in second, 10 seconds behind, while Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) holds third, tied on time with Anton.

"It was a hard day but I'm feeling good on the climbs and getting better and better, so I still had something left for the sprint. A stage like this is perfect for me," Hushovd said of the 151km stage into Murcia. "I knew this kind of climb wasn't suitable for sprinters like Mark Cavendish. I was going uphill mostly in fifth position behind [Philippe] Gilbert and [Filippo] Pozzato who were third and fourth. I dropped down 20 to 25 places 1.5 kilometres before the top of the hill but I got back on the descent.

"It was not as simple as it looked, though. I suffered a lot on the climb but then my teammates [Inigo] Cuesta and [Xavier] Florencio did a good job before the finish. When I saw that [Daniele] Bennati was also there for the sprint, he was the man for me to watch. I also feared Gilbert and Pozzato who are fast finishers in small groups. I got on Bennati's wheel and won the sprint quite easily."

With a stage win under his belt, the third Vuelta victory of his career, Hushovd will once again turn his attention to helping teammate Theo Bos.

"When I came to the Vuelta, my first goal was to get back in race rhythm," said Hushovd. "The second goal was to win a stage. Now that it’s reached, I'm looking forward to the next opportunity but I don't know when it can be. I'm not going to contest the next bunch sprint because for now, I give a chance to help Theo Bos.

"I don't have any plan to go for breakaways like at the Tour de France where I sometimes do so for the green jersey. I don't think I'll use energy for nothing here. At the start of the Vuelta, the news about Cervélo closing the team was disturbing. Knowing now that my future is with Garmin-Cervélo has helped me to be mentally focused on today’s stage win."

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) was a rider many favoured to win today, but the Italian could only manage fifth in the sprint following an escape attempt on the Cresta del Gallo descent. "I'm disappointed. I'm at the Vuelta for winning a stage and after I came this morning to reconnoitre the finale by car, I thought I'd make it today," said Pozzato.

"I tried to go clear on the downhill to exploit the good work of my teammates but it was a bit far away from the finish. In the final sprint, there were stronger guys than me and I was boxed in by Grega Bola. The fifth place isn’t what I was hoping for."

"We positioned Pozzato very well on Hushovd’s wheel with 1km to go," said Pozzato's teammate Aleksandr Kolobnev, the Russian road champion. "He was the man to beat. But sincerely, I didn't think that so many sprinters would still be up there after the climb where we set the pace pretty high. The surface of the road uphill was pretty bad. That didn't help the light riders but it was an advantage for the heavy ones."

Crunch time on the Cresta del Gallo

As usual, an early break escaped the peloton and spent most of the stage off the front. Markus Eichler (Milram), Juan Javier Estrada (Andalucia-Cajasur) and Freddy Bichot (BBOX Bouygues Telecom) comprised the day's escape and gained a maximum advantage of 9:17. The leading trio's lead, however, plummeted in the approach to the stage's only categorised climb, the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo with 17.4km remaining.

The break started the decisive climb with less than a minute's lead over a determined peloton, and their efforts throughout the stage left them with heavy legs on the ascent. Eichler cracked first, then Estrada, too, came to grief on the Cresta del Gallo. Bichot persevered alone on the front but he, too, was absorbed by the field approximately half way up the 7km climb.

With the day's break dispatched, Katusha set a steady pace up the narrow, winding ascent which reduced the peloton to approximately 50 riders. Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) crested the summit at the head of the lead group, setting up the first attack on the tricky descent.

Katusha teammate Filippo Pozzato made his move early on the descent and was immediately joined by race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), but the duo were caught with 14km to go.

Dmitry Fofonov (Astana) countered immediately and soloed away on the latter portion of the descent. The Kazakhstan rider, however, faced a flat 10km run-in to the finish and was absorbed with 7.5km to go.

Katusha and Cervélo TestTeam kept a quick tempo at the front of the 71-rider strong peloton through to the finish for their respective fast men Pozzato and Thor Hushovd. The Norwegian champion proved too fast for his rivals in the field sprint as Hushovd stormed to victory in Murcia.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 3:36:20 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 5 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 8 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 11 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 12 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 13 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 15 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 16 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 17 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 18 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 19 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 20 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 21 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 22 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 23 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 24 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 26 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 27 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 28 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 29 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 30 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 31 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 32 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 33 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 35 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 36 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 37 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 38 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 39 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 40 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 41 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 42 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 43 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 45 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 46 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 47 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 48 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 49 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 51 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 52 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 53 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 54 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 55 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 56 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 57 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 58 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 59 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 60 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 61 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 62 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 63 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 64 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 65 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 66 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 67 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 68 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 69 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 70 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 71 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:07 72 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:02:07 73 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 74 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:02:09 75 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 76 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 77 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 78 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 79 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 80 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 81 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 82 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 83 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 85 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 86 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 87 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 88 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 89 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 90 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 91 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 92 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 93 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 94 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 95 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 96 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 97 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:03:35 98 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:04:16 99 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 100 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 101 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 102 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 103 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 104 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 105 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 106 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 107 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 108 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 109 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 110 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 111 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:37 112 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:08:15 113 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 114 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 115 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 116 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:10:31 117 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 118 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 119 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 120 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 121 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 122 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 123 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 124 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 125 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 126 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky 127 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky 128 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky 129 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 130 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 131 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 132 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 133 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 134 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 135 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 136 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 137 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 138 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 139 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 140 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 141 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 142 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 143 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 144 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 145 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 146 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 147 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 148 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 149 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 150 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 151 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 152 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 153 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 154 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 155 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 156 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 157 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 158 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 159 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 160 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 161 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 162 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 163 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 0:12:31 164 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 165 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 166 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 167 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 168 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 169 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 170 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 171 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 172 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 173 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 174 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 175 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 176 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 177 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 178 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 179 Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky 180 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 181 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 182 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 183 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 184 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 185 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 186 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 187 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 188 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 189 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 190 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 191 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 192 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 193 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - Calasparra, km. 17,4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 4 pts 2 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 3 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1

Sprint 2 - Murcia, km. 122,6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 4 pts 2 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 2 3 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 25 pts 2 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 20 3 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 16 4 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 14 5 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 12 6 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 10 7 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 9 8 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 9 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 7 10 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 6 11 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 5 12 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 13 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 2 15 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Cresta del Gallo (Cat. 2) km. 134 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 3 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Astana 10:49:00 2 Lampre - Farese Vini 3 FDJ 4 AG2R - La Mondiale 5 Team Katusha 6 Xacobeo Galicia 7 Team HTC - Columbia 8 Caisse D'Epargne 9 Liquigas - Doimo 10 Omega Pharma - Lotto 11 Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Cervelo Test Team 13 Team Saxo Bank 14 Rabobank 0:02:07 15 Quick Step 0:02:09 16 Team Milram 17 Garmin - Transitions 18 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 0:04:18 19 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:06:25 20 Footon - Servetto 0:10:41 21 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:12:31 22 SKY Professional Cycling Team 0:23:11

General classification after stage 6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 22:36:26 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:10 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:12 5 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:16 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 0:00:29 7 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:49 8 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:00:50 9 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:00:54 10 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:55 11 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:00:58 12 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:01 13 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 14 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:01:11 15 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:19 16 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:21 17 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:24 18 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:33 20 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:02:14 21 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:15 22 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:19 23 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:02:20 24 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:02:24 25 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:02:27 26 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:02:28 27 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:30 28 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:02:40 29 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:02:54 30 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:03:01 31 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:03:09 32 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:03:15 33 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:03:56 34 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:03:59 35 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:04:09 36 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:04:15 37 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:33 38 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:04:58 39 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:05:01 40 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:05:03 41 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:05:27 42 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:35 43 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:42 44 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:05:44 45 Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 0:06:10 46 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:06:12 47 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:27 48 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:06:58 49 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:06:59 50 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:07:39 51 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:09:19 52 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:10:01 53 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:10:22 54 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:10:24 55 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:11:41 56 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:11:54 57 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:01 58 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:13:17 59 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:18 60 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:13:48 61 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:14:59 62 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:15:12 63 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:30 64 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:15:40 65 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:57 66 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:16:02 67 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:16:09 68 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:16:50 69 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:17:04 70 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:17:16 71 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:18:24 72 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:18:54 73 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:19:50 74 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:19:52 75 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:19:53 76 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:19:57 77 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:20:09 78 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 0:21:12 79 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 0:21:14 80 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:21:15 81 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:21:50 82 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:22:17 83 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:23:26 84 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:23:44 85 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:26:09 86 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:26:26 87 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:27:32 88 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 89 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:28:10 90 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:28:11 91 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:28:54 92 Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:28:58 93 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:29:43 94 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:29:59 95 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:30:03 96 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:30:41 97 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:31:24 98 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:31:45 99 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:31:55 100 Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky 0:32:00 101 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 0:33:19 102 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:33:43 103 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 0:33:57 104 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:33:59 105 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:34:00 106 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 0:34:25 107 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 0:35:16 108 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 0:35:33 109 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:36:27 110 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:36:36 111 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:36:38 112 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:37:18 113 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:38:04 114 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:38:12 115 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:38:14 116 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:38:17 117 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:38:50 118 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:39:13 119 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:39:32 120 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:39:57 121 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 0:40:10 122 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:40:12 123 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:40:14 124 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:40:30 125 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 0:40:32 126 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 0:40:36 127 Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky 0:41:43 128 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 0:41:48 129 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:41:52 130 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:42:11 131 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:42:14 132 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 0:42:19 133 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 0:44:09 134 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:44:16 135 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:44:24 136 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 0:44:36 137 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:44:49 138 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:44:50 139 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:44:52 140 Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank 0:46:28 141 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 0:46:43 142 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:47:04 143 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:47:11 144 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:47:28 145 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 0:47:32 146 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 0:47:45 147 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 0:47:56 148 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:48:10 149 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:48:52 150 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:48:54 151 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:49:26 152 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 0:50:08 153 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:50:21 154 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 0:50:25 155 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 0:50:26 156 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 0:50:30 157 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:50:34 158 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 0:50:39 159 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:50:55 160 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:50:59 161 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:51:05 162 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 0:51:10 163 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:52:18 164 Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step 0:52:31 165 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 0:53:13 166 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 0:53:31 167 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 0:54:29 168 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 0:54:41 169 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:55:21 170 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky 0:55:46 171 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 0:56:24 172 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:56:25 173 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 174 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:56:29 175 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:56:31 176 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:56:37 177 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:56:58 178 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 0:57:35 179 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 0:57:54 180 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 181 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 0:57:56 182 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 0:58:13 183 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 0:58:32 184 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 0:59:02 185 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:00:44 186 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 1:02:07 187 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1:02:36 188 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:02:45 189 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:03:59 190 Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky 1:05:36 191 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 1:12:03 192 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:12:14 193 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 1:26:04

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 47 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 41 3 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 4 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 36 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 34 6 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 34 7 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 29 9 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 10 Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 11 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 25 12 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 25 13 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 24 14 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 21 15 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 17 16 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 17 17 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 17 18 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 15 19 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 20 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 21 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 14 22 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 12 23 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 12 24 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 11 25 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 26 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 27 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 9 28 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 8 29 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 30 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 7 31 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 32 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 33 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 34 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 35 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 6 36 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 6 37 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 6 38 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 6 39 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 5 40 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 5 41 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 42 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 5 43 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 44 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 45 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 4 46 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 4 47 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 48 Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ 4 49 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 50 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 51 Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 3 52 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 3 53 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 54 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3 55 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 56 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 57 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 58 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 59 Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 2 60 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 2 61 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 2 62 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1 63 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 1 64 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 13 pts 2 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 3 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 6 4 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 5 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 6 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 5 7 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 8 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 9 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 10 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 11 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3 12 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 2 13 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 14 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 15 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 16 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 17 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 18 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combativity classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 12 pts 2 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 25 3 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 50 4 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 58 5 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 108 6 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 120 7 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 123 8 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 135 9 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 148 10 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 170 11 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 177 12 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 222 13 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 247