Image 1 of 38

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) claims the Vuelta stage in Murcia.

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) claims the Vuelta stage in Murcia.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 2 of 38

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) remains in the Vuelta lead for another day.

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) remains in the Vuelta lead for another day.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 38

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) leads the peloton up the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo climb.

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) leads the peloton up the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo climb.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 38

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 38

Stage runner-up Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo)

Stage runner-up Daniele Bennati (Liquigas - Doimo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 38

The Vuelta peloton in action during stage six.

The Vuelta peloton in action during stage six.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 38

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) celebrates the third Vuelta stage win of his career.

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) celebrates the third Vuelta stage win of his career.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 38

Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Milram)

Dutch champion Niki Terpstra (Milram)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 38

Team Katusha sets a furious tempo approaching the

Team Katusha sets a furious tempo approaching the
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 38

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) gets a wheel change.

Race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma - Lotto) gets a wheel change.
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 11 of 38

Freddy Bichot (BBOX Bouygues Telecom) was the last of the day's early break to be swept up on the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo ascent.

Freddy Bichot (BBOX Bouygues Telecom) was the last of the day's early break to be swept up on the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo ascent.
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 12 of 38

Cofidis massed at the front early in stage six to keep the break's advantage in check.

Cofidis massed at the front early in stage six to keep the break's advantage in check.
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 13 of 38

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) pushes the pace on the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo climb.

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) pushes the pace on the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo climb.
(Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 14 of 38

Which is the best line to take?

Which is the best line to take?
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 38

Katusha line it up for the hairpin

Katusha line it up for the hairpin
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 38

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) leads on the descent

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) leads on the descent
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 38

Xavier Tondo

Xavier Tondo
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 18 of 38

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 19 of 38

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia)

Ezequiel Mosquera (Xacobeo Galicia)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 20 of 38

Luis Leon Sanchez leans into the corner

Luis Leon Sanchez leans into the corner
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 38

Fränk Schleck concentrates on the descent

Fränk Schleck concentrates on the descent
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 38

Andrey Kashechkin (Lampre-Farnese Vini)

Andrey Kashechkin (Lampre-Farnese Vini)
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 38

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) claimed the Vuelta's sixth stage in Murica.

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) claimed the Vuelta's sixth stage in Murica.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 38

The sprint into Murcia was contested by a peloton reduced by the category 2 climb with 17km to go.

The sprint into Murcia was contested by a peloton reduced by the category 2 climb with 17km to go.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 38

Hushovd celebrates his first stage win of the Vuelta.

Hushovd celebrates his first stage win of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 38

Daniele Bennati, Grega Bole and Hushovd go head to head in Murica.

Daniele Bennati, Grega Bole and Hushovd go head to head in Murica.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 38

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) pulls on the red jersey

Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) pulls on the red jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 38

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) on the podium

Thor Hushovd (Cervelo TestTeam) on the podium
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 38

A big smile from the big Norwegian

A big smile from the big Norwegian
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 38

Thor smashes it in Murcia

Thor smashes it in Murcia
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 38

Hushovd beats Bennati and Bole

Hushovd beats Bennati and Bole
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 38

Hushovd shows off the Norwegian national champion's jersey

Hushovd shows off the Norwegian national champion's jersey
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 38

Thor celebrates after hitting the line first

Thor celebrates after hitting the line first
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 38

The sprints fill the road but Hushovd wins it

The sprints fill the road but Hushovd wins it
(Image credit: Chris Eatough)
Image 35 of 38

Thor Hushovd celebrates his Vuelta stage win on the podium in Murcia.

Thor Hushovd celebrates his Vuelta stage win on the podium in Murcia.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 38

Hushovd had the edge in Murcia

Hushovd had the edge in Murcia
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 37 of 38

Thor Hushovd on the Vuelta podium

Thor Hushovd on the Vuelta podium
(Image credit: Chris Eatough)
Image 38 of 38

Thor Hushovd celebrates winning in Murcia

Thor Hushovd celebrates winning in Murcia
(Image credit: AFP)

While the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo proved too much for many of the Vuelta's sprinters, Norwegian champion Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) survived the category two ascent in the endgame of stage six and prevailed in the field sprint from a diminished peloton. Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) finished second and Grega Bole (Lampre-Farnese Vini) rounded out the top three in the 71-rider bunch gallop.

Belgium's Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) finished sixth on the stage and remained in the Vuelta a España's red leader's jersey for another day. Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) remains in second, 10 seconds behind, while Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) holds third, tied on time with Anton.

"It was a hard day but I'm feeling good on the climbs and getting better and better, so I still had something left for the sprint. A stage like this is perfect for me," Hushovd said of the 151km stage into Murcia. "I knew this kind of climb wasn't suitable for sprinters like Mark Cavendish. I was going uphill mostly in fifth position behind [Philippe] Gilbert and [Filippo] Pozzato who were third and fourth. I dropped down 20 to 25 places 1.5 kilometres before the top of the hill but I got back on the descent.

"It was not as simple as it looked, though. I suffered a lot on the climb but then my teammates [Inigo] Cuesta and [Xavier] Florencio did a good job before the finish. When I saw that [Daniele] Bennati was also there for the sprint, he was the man for me to watch. I also feared Gilbert and Pozzato who are fast finishers in small groups. I got on Bennati's wheel and won the sprint quite easily."

With a stage win under his belt, the third Vuelta victory of his career, Hushovd will once again turn his attention to helping teammate Theo Bos.

"When I came to the Vuelta, my first goal was to get back in race rhythm," said Hushovd. "The second goal was to win a stage. Now that it’s reached, I'm looking forward to the next opportunity but I don't know when it can be. I'm not going to contest the next bunch sprint because for now, I give a chance to help Theo Bos.

"I don't have any plan to go for breakaways like at the Tour de France where I sometimes do so for the green jersey. I don't think I'll use energy for nothing here. At the start of the Vuelta, the news about Cervélo closing the team was disturbing. Knowing now that my future is with Garmin-Cervélo has helped me to be mentally focused on today’s stage win."

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) was a rider many favoured to win today, but the Italian could only manage fifth in the sprint following an escape attempt on the Cresta del Gallo descent. "I'm disappointed. I'm at the Vuelta for winning a stage and after I came this morning to reconnoitre the finale by car, I thought I'd make it today," said Pozzato.

"I tried to go clear on the downhill to exploit the good work of my teammates but it was a bit far away from the finish. In the final sprint, there were stronger guys than me and I was boxed in by Grega Bola. The fifth place isn’t what I was hoping for."

"We positioned Pozzato very well on Hushovd’s wheel with 1km to go," said Pozzato's teammate Aleksandr Kolobnev, the Russian road champion. "He was the man to beat. But sincerely, I didn't think that so many sprinters would still be up there after the climb where we set the pace pretty high. The surface of the road uphill was pretty bad. That didn't help the light riders but it was an advantage for the heavy ones."

Crunch time on the Cresta del Gallo

As usual, an early break escaped the peloton and spent most of the stage off the front. Markus Eichler (Milram), Juan Javier Estrada (Andalucia-Cajasur) and Freddy Bichot (BBOX Bouygues Telecom) comprised the day's escape and gained a maximum advantage of 9:17. The leading trio's lead, however, plummeted in the approach to the stage's only categorised climb, the Alto de la Cresta del Gallo with 17.4km remaining.

The break started the decisive climb with less than a minute's lead over a determined peloton, and their efforts throughout the stage left them with heavy legs on the ascent. Eichler cracked first, then Estrada, too, came to grief on the Cresta del Gallo. Bichot persevered alone on the front but he, too, was absorbed by the field approximately half way up the 7km climb.

With the day's break dispatched, Katusha set a steady pace up the narrow, winding ascent which reduced the peloton to approximately 50 riders. Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) crested the summit at the head of the lead group, setting up the first attack on the tricky descent.

Katusha teammate Filippo Pozzato made his move early on the descent and was immediately joined by race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto), but the duo were caught with 14km to go.

Dmitry Fofonov (Astana) countered immediately and soloed away on the latter portion of the descent. The Kazakhstan rider, however, faced a flat 10km run-in to the finish and was absorbed with 7.5km to go.

Katusha and Cervélo TestTeam kept a quick tempo at the front of the 71-rider strong peloton through to the finish for their respective fast men Pozzato and Thor Hushovd. The Norwegian champion proved too fast for his rivals in the field sprint as Hushovd stormed to victory in Murcia.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team3:36:20
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
3Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
4Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
5Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
7Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
8Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
11Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
12Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
13Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
15Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
16Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
17Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
18Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
19Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
20Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
21David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
22Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
23Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
24Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
25Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
26Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
27Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
28Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
29Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
30Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
31Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
32Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
33Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
35Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
36Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
37Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
38Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
39Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
40Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
41Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
42Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
43Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
44Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
45Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
46Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
47Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
48Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
49Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
50Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
51Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
52Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
53Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
54David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
55Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
56Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
57Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
58Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
59Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
60Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
61Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
62Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
63Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
64Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
65Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
66Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
67Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
68Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
69Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
70Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
71Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:07
72Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:02:07
73Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
74Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:02:09
75Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
76Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
77Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
78Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
79Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
80Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
81Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
82Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
83Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
84Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
85Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
86Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
87Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
88Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
89Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
90David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
91Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
92Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
93Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
94Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
95Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
96Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
97Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:03:35
98Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:04:16
99Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
100Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
101Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
102Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
103Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
104Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
105Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
106Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
107Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
108Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
109David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
110Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
111Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:06:37
112Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:08:15
113Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
114David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
115Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
116Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:10:31
117Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
118Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
119Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
120Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
121Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
122Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
123William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
124Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
125Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
126Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky
127Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky
128Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky
129Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
130Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
131Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
132Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
133Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
134Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
135Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
136Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
137Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
138Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
139David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
140Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
141Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
142Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
143Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
144Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
145Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
146Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
147Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
148Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
149Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
150Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
151Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
152Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
153Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
154Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
155Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
156David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
157Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
158Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
159David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
160Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
161Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
162Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
163Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ0:12:31
164Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
165Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
166Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
167Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
168Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
169Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
170Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
171Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step
172Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
173Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
174Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
175Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
176Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
177Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
178Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
179Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky
180Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
181Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
182Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
183Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
184Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
185Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
186Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
187Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
188Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
189Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
190Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
191Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
192Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
193Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky

Sprint 1 - Calasparra, km. 17,4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram4pts
2Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
3Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1

Sprint 2 - Murcia, km. 122,6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur4pts
2Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram2
3Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team25pts
2Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo20
3Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini16
4Allan Davis (Aus) Astana14
5Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha12
6Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto10
7Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia9
8Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
9Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne7
10Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale6
11Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana5
12Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
13Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step2
15Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana1

Mountain 1 - Alto de la Cresta del Gallo (Cat. 2) km. 134
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
3Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Astana10:49:00
2Lampre - Farese Vini
3FDJ
4AG2R - La Mondiale
5Team Katusha
6Xacobeo Galicia
7Team HTC - Columbia
8Caisse D'Epargne
9Liquigas - Doimo
10Omega Pharma - Lotto
11Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Cervelo Test Team
13Team Saxo Bank
14Rabobank0:02:07
15Quick Step0:02:09
16Team Milram
17Garmin - Transitions
18Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:04:18
19Andalucia - Cajasur0:06:25
20Footon - Servetto0:10:41
21BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:12:31
22SKY Professional Cycling Team0:23:11

General classification after stage 6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto22:36:26
2Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:10
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
4Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:12
5Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:16
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia0:00:29
7Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:49
8Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:00:50
9Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:00:54
10Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:55
11Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:00:58
12Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:01
13David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
14Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:01:11
15Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:19
16Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:21
17Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:24
18Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:33
20Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:02:14
21Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:02:15
22Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:19
23Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:02:20
24Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:02:24
25Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:02:27
26Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:02:28
27David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:30
28Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:02:40
29Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:54
30Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:03:01
31Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:03:09
32Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:03:15
33Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:03:56
34Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:03:59
35Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:04:09
36Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:04:15
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:04:33
38Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:04:58
39Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:05:01
40Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:05:03
41David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:05:27
42Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:35
43Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:42
44Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:05:44
45Lars-Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:06:10
46Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:06:12
47Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:27
48Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:06:58
49Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:06:59
50Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:07:39
51Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:09:19
52Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:10:01
53Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:10:22
54Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:10:24
55Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:11:41
56Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:11:54
57Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:01
58Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:13:17
59Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:18
60David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:13:48
61Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:14:59
62Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:15:12
63Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:30
64Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:15:40
65Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:57
66Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:16:02
67Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:16:09
68Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:16:50
69Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:17:04
70Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:17:16
71Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:18:24
72Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:18:54
73Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:19:50
74Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:19:52
75Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:19:53
76Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:19:57
77Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:20:09
78Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ0:21:12
79Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram0:21:14
80Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:21:15
81Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:21:50
82Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:22:17
83Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:23:26
84Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:23:44
85Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:26:09
86Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:26:26
87Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:27:32
88Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
89Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:28:10
90Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:28:11
91Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:28:54
92Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:28:58
93Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:29:43
94Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:29:59
95Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:30:03
96Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:30:41
97Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:31:24
98Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:31:45
99Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:31:55
100Thomas Löfkvist (Swe) Team Sky0:32:00
101Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram0:33:19
102Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:33:43
103Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram0:33:57
104Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:33:59
105Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:34:00
106Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram0:34:25
107Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step0:35:16
108Allan Davis (Aus) Astana0:35:33
109Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:36:27
110Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:36:36
111Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:36:38
112Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:37:18
113Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:38:04
114Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:38:12
115Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:38:14
116Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:38:17
117Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:38:50
118Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:39:13
119Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:39:32
120Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:39:57
121Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ0:40:10
122Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:40:12
123Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:40:14
124Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:40:30
125Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto0:40:32
126Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team0:40:36
127Juan-Antonio Flecha (Spa) Team Sky0:41:43
128Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:41:48
129Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:41:52
130Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:42:11
131Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:42:14
132Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:42:19
133Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions0:44:09
134Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:44:16
135Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:44:24
136Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ0:44:36
137William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:44:49
138Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:44:50
139Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:44:52
140Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank0:46:28
141Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step0:46:43
142Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:47:04
143Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:47:11
144Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:47:28
145Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step0:47:32
146David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions0:47:45
147Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ0:47:56
148Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:48:10
149Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:48:52
150Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:48:54
151Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:49:26
152Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia0:50:08
153Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:50:21
154Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto0:50:25
155Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram0:50:26
156Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team0:50:30
157Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia0:50:34
158Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky0:50:39
159Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:50:55
160David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:50:59
161Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:51:05
162Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia0:51:10
163Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:52:18
164Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Quick Step0:52:31
165Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team0:53:13
166Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia0:53:31
167Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank0:54:29
168David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto0:54:41
169Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:55:21
170Simon Gerrans (Aus) Team Sky0:55:46
171Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank0:56:24
172Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:56:25
173Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
174Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:56:29
175Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:56:31
176Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur0:56:37
177Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia0:56:58
178Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank0:57:35
179Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank0:57:54
180Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
181Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team0:57:56
182Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions0:58:13
183Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha0:58:32
184Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank0:59:02
185Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:00:44
186Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky1:02:07
187Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1:02:36
188David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:02:45
189Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:03:59
190Kjell Carlström (Fin) Team Sky1:05:36
191Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana1:12:03
192Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:12:14
193Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions1:26:04

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto47pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions41
3Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi41
4Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia36
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha34
6Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo34
7Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ29
9Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini28
10Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini26
11Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team25
12Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia25
13Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale24
14Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo21
15Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram17
16Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia17
17Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha17
18Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step15
19Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha15
20Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank14
21Allan Davis (Aus) Astana14
22Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto12
23Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne12
24Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur11
25David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
26Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
27Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne9
28Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto8
29Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
30Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team7
31Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
32Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
33Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
34Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
35Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank6
36Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne6
37Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto6
38Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step6
39Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ5
40Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank5
41Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5
42Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana5
43Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
44David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
45Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram4
46Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step4
47Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
48Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ4
49Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
50Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
51Pierre Rolland (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom3
52Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne3
53Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
54Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3
55Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
56Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
57Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
58William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
59Freddy Bichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom2
60Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank2
61Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi2
62Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1
63Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia1
64Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia13pts
2Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
3David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne6
4Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5
5Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
6Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram5
7Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
8Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
9Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
10Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
11Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3
12Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ2
13Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
14Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
15Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
16Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
17Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
18Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combativity classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto12pts
2Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo25
3Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team50
4Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank58
5Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale108
6Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi120
7Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step123
8Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia135
9Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur148
10Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur170
11Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale177
12Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto222
13Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto247

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caisse D'Epargne67:23:12
2Team Katusha0:01:05
3Omega Pharma - Lotto0:01:18
4Team HTC - Columbia0:01:48
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:56
6Cervelo Test Team0:04:36
7Liquigas - Doimo0:04:50
8AG2R - La Mondiale0:07:19
9Xacobeo Galicia0:08:15
10Lampre - Farese Vini0:08:32
11Astana0:09:37
12Rabobank0:11:56
13FDJ0:12:24
14Team Milram0:12:59
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:28:19
16Team Saxo Bank0:31:10
17Andalucia - Cajasur0:31:30
18Garmin - Transitions0:32:24
19BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:41:41
20Quick Step0:45:56
21SKY Professional Cycling Team1:08:54
22Footon - Servetto1:19:11

