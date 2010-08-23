Vuelta celebrates 75th anniversary with quality field
The Vuelta a España celebrates its 75th anniversary, and 65th edition, this year and promises to produce three weeks of entertaining racing.
Cyclingnews is again the place to be for complete coverage of one of cycling’s greatest races, and third grand tour of the season. We’ll have expert insight from Garmin-Transitions' directeur sportif Matt White, and an array of rider blogs.
The race has a stellar field, with Fränk and Andy Schleck (both Saxo Bank), Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia), Carlos Sastre (Cervélo TestTeam), Denis Menchov (Rabobank), Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne), Tyler Farrar, Christian Vande Valde (both Garmin-Transitions), Thor Hushovd (Cervélo TestTeam) and Oscar Freire (Rabobank) all set to ride. (Click here for the race start list).
As well as bringing you comprehensive coverage by Cyclingnews reporters, we will have exclusive content from expert opinionists and rider blogs from:
Matt White
The Garmin-Transitions directeur sportif will manage the US team in the Vuelta and gives his expert view on the key stages. Click here and scroll through the stages to read his comments and predictions.
Andy Schleck
Second in the Tour de France for the last two seasons, Schleck will ride the Vuelta in support of his older brother Fränk as they prepare to leave Saxo Bank on a high.
Tejay Van Garderen
A phenomenal year since turning professional, the HTC-Columbia prodigy finished second in the Dauphine and will be hoping for another great ride in his grand Tour debut.
Filippo Pozzato
Pippo as he’s affectionately known in the peloton will lead the Azzurri at the world championships in Australia, but not before he puts the finishing touches to his preparation at the Vuelta.
Features
The Vuelta’s battle for sprint supremacy: By Les Clarke, August 27, 2010
10 riders seeking redemption: By Greg Johnson, August 25, 2010
Route analysis: By Barry Ryan, August 24, 2010
Inside the Garmin-Transitions service course: By Barry Ryan, August 23, 2010
Route announcement: December 17, 2009
