Erviti solos to stage win
Rodriguez assumes race lead
Stage 10: Tarragona - Vilanova i la Geltrú
Another day, another tricky descent and another Caisse d’Epargne stage win, as Imanol Erviti triumphed in Vilanova i la Geltrú. On a day filled with wild speculation over just how many hours sleep Saxo Bank pair Andy Schleck and Stuart O’Grady had last night, Erviti caught his breakaway companions napping on the way down the Rat Penat to take victory and thus follow in the tracks of teammate David Lopez.
While Erviti slipped away for the second Vuelta stage win of his career, Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) took enough bonus seconds earlier in the day to relieve Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) of the red jersey and move into the overall lead in his home region of Catalonia. He now leads by two seconds with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) continuing to threaten in third place.
“I accelerated a little on the descent and I quickly found myself with a few metres of a gap,” Erviti explained afterwards “I know that I’m a good rouleur and my thing is attacking from distance. Behind, they looked at one another and that was my chance.”
Unlike his stage win at Las Rozas in 2008, this time around Erviti could allow his achievement to sink in even as he rode. “That day I had to sprint against Nicolas Roche and I didn’t have time to savour the victory. But today, it was different because although I suffered, at the same time I knew that the victory couldn’t escape me,” he said.
Rodriguez was ecstatic on taking the red jersey that had so narrowly eluded him for much of the first week and he was particularly pleased to wear it in his home region of Catalonia. “It’s sensational,” he said. “The value of this jersey is even higher because of the hard work we’ve done to get it.”
“Every rider has his own view on tactics. Some prefer to take the leader’s jersey as late as possible but for me, any advantage is good to take. I need to gain seconds anywhere before the time trial,” he continued. “We’ve worked a lot at the head of the peloton even without having the jersey, so we’ll just continue the job we already started several days ago.”
For his part, Anton kept his disappointment at losing the lead in perspective. “It’s a pity for the team that I didn’t succeed in keeping it,” he said. “But for me, it’s still a dream that became reality, because leading a Grand Tour is something precious and special.”
Grinding up the Rat Penat
The stage was expected to be dominated by the steep pitches of the climb of the Alto de Rat Penat, 30km from the finish, but ultimately it was the technical descent that proved the decisive factor. Erviti was part of an eleven-man breakaway that reached the slopes of the first category climb with an advantage of 2:50 over the peloton, but the expected carnage on the way up the climb failed to materialise.
Christophe Le Mevel (FDJ) and Javier Moreno (Andalucia-Cajasur) went to the front on the steepest section of the spectacular Rat Penat just as its gradient went up to 23%. Under their impetus, the front group began to splinter and initially it looked as though they might do enough to distance their companions and dispute the stage themselves. Le Mevel in particular was looking strong, but once the road began to flatten slightly 3km from the summit, the gap to the others began to dwindle. As Erviti pointed out afterwards, “I suffered a lot in the climb of Rat Penat but I didn’t lose much time.” This failure to distance the canny Caisse d’Epargne man on the climb would prove very costly.
Le Mevel led Moreno over the top of the climb but their advantage was down to just three seconds, as Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Doimo), Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Romain Zingle (Cofidis) gave chase. These five riders were eventually joined by Erviti, Anders Lund (Saxo Bank), Giampaolo Cheula (Footon-Servetto) and Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) early on the descent.
Meanwhile, back in the main field, Katusha, and in particular Vladimir Karpets, had done the lion’s share of the work on the way up the climb and while they deposited a number of riders out the back of the bunch, none of the overall contenders appeared in any difficulty.
Over the top of the climb Marcos Garcia (Xacobeo-Galicia) sparked a four-man counter attack that briefly threatened to bridge the gap to the leaders, but the quartet soon lost their rhythm when Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) slipped his chain on the twisting roads and it was left to the men in front to fight it out for stage victory.
The winning move
With 20km to go, Erviti made his move, slipping off the front just after the break had tackled one of the short and sharp uphill sections that punctuated the descent. Like Lopez on Sunday, he timed his move to perfection and took advantage of the sinuous nature of the descent to move out of sight and seemingly out of mind as he quickly opened up a 30-second advantage.
“I tried my luck,” Erviti modestly stated after the stage, but in reality luck had precious little to do with it. The narrow roads suited his well-timed escape perfectly as it was difficult for his erstwhile breakaway companions to organise a cohesive chase behind. This problem was compounded by the chasers’ apparent disagreement over whose responsibility it was to lead the pursuit. Their unity was fractured at best and was summed up by first Finetto and then Zingle’s futile efforts to chase alone in the final kilometres.
8km from the line, the roads became straighter and wider as the race approached Vilanova i la Geltrú but by that point, Erviti still had his half-minute lead intact and showed no signs of weakening. Out of the main bunch, Dmitry Fofonov (Astana) made a bid to bridge the gap but 1:20 still separating him from Erviti, it was too little, too late.
Erviti had time to savour his stage win in the finishing straight, while Zingle led Van Avermaet and the rest of the chasers over the line 37 seconds back. Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) took the bunch sprint for 11th place at 1:38, while the main contenders all arrived together, with Rodriguez moving into the overall lead.
The early exchanges
The major news on the start line was Bjarne Riis’ decision to send Andy Schleck and Stuart O’Grady home from the Vuelta for breaking team rules by drinking alcohol after dinner the previous night. Once the racing the started, however, the remainder of the peloton showed no signs of a post-rest day hangover as it covered 47 kilometres in a hyperactive first hour of racing.
The reason for this breakneck early speed was that Katusha were refusing to let a breakaway form until after the first intermediate sprint, as they sought to place Joaquin Rodriguez in the red jersey. They ultimately achieved their objective, though it was a close run thing for the Catalan rider. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) took first and second, but Rodriguez managed to take the two-second bonus for third and move into the provisional lead.
Immediately after the sprint, the main break of the day formed, with the irrepressible Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) forcing the initiative. He was joined by Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Javier Moreno (Andalucia-Cajasur), Imanol Erviti (Caisse d’Epargne), Romain Zingle (Cofidis), Giampaolo Cheula (Fotton-Servetto), Christophe Le Mevel (FDJ), Manuele Mori (Lampre), Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Doimo), Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Anders Lund (Saxo Bank).
They quickly gained almost three minutes and Gilbert moved into the overall lead on the road after taking the next bonus sprint but with Katusha beginning to take a firm interest behind, the Belgian gallantly sat up to allow his companions and in particular his teammate Van Avermaet a better chance of staying clear. Afterwards, Erviti was fulsome in his praise of Gilbert’s gesture: “I’ve thanked Philippe Gilbert for giving the breakaway a chance to succeed. He’s a great champion!”
Once Gilbert and, accordingly, Katusha relented, the breakaway built up a maximum lead of 5:40 and in reaching the foot of the Rat Penat with three minutes of that lead still intact, they were destined to decide the stage between them.
On the climb itself, although a shoot-out among the overall contenders never materialised, Vincenzo Nibali’s decision to send some of his Liquigas team to the front to control affairs on the descent was another indication that the Italian is in fine form and will pose a serious threat to Rodriguez’s red jersey in the days to come.
In the meantime, Rodriguez is adamant that he will enjoy tomorrow’s stage in his backyard. “Tomorrow’s finish suits me as I train a lot in Andorra prior to the Grand Tours. This is a stage that can help me gain time over my rivals,” he said. “The whole Katusha team is happy with the situation and I expect big support on the Catalan roadsides tomorrow.”
|1
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|4:13:31
|2
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:00:37
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|7
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|8
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:42
|10
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:01:36
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:01:38
|12
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|15
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|17
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|18
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|19
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|20
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|21
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|22
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|23
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|24
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|27
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|28
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|30
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|31
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|32
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|33
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|34
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|35
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|36
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|37
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|38
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|39
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|41
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|42
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|43
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|44
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|45
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|46
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|47
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|48
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|49
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|50
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|51
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|52
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|53
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|54
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|55
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|56
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|57
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|58
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|59
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|60
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|61
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|0:01:52
|62
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:02:16
|63
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:02:25
|64
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:04:57
|65
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|66
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|67
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|68
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|69
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|70
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|71
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|72
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|73
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|74
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|75
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|76
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|77
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|78
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|79
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:10:37
|80
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|81
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|82
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|83
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|84
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|85
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|86
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|87
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|88
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|89
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|90
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|91
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|92
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|93
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|94
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|95
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|96
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|97
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|0:12:45
|98
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|99
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|100
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|101
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|102
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|103
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|104
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|105
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|106
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|107
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:13:15
|108
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|0:16:38
|109
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|110
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|111
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|112
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|113
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|114
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|115
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|116
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|117
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|118
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|119
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|120
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|121
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|122
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|123
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|124
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|125
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|126
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|127
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|128
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|129
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|130
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|131
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|132
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|133
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|134
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|135
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|136
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|137
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|138
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|139
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|140
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|141
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|142
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|143
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|144
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|145
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|146
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|147
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|148
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|149
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|150
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|151
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|152
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|153
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|154
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|155
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|156
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|157
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|158
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|159
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|160
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|161
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|162
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|163
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|164
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|165
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|166
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|167
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|168
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|169
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|170
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|171
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|172
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|173
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|174
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|175
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|176
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|177
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|178
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|DNF
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|DNS
|Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|DNS
|Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|4
|pts
|2
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|2
|3
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|4
|pts
|2
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|3
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|pts
|2
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|16
|4
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|5
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|12
|6
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|7
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|9
|8
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|8
|9
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|10
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|6
|11
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|12
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|4
|13
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|14
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|2
|15
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|1
|1
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|10
|pts
|2
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|3
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|4
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|5
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|12:43:49
|2
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:37
|3
|Team Saxo Bank
|4
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|5
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|6
|Astana
|0:01:36
|7
|Team Katusha
|0:01:38
|8
|Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|10
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|11
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|12
|Cervelo Test Team
|13
|Quick Step
|0:01:52
|14
|Rabobank
|0:04:01
|15
|FDJ
|0:09:36
|16
|Footon - Servetto
|0:12:55
|17
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:16:38
|18
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|0:20:43
|19
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:22:14
|20
|Team Milram
|0:23:16
|21
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:36:44
|1
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|42:11:49
|2
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:02
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:04
|4
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:44
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:54
|6
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:17
|7
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:20
|8
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:01:21
|9
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:24
|10
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:01:28
|11
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|12
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:01:40
|13
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|0:01:49
|14
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:51
|15
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:01:54
|16
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:59
|17
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:13
|18
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:17
|19
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:02:23
|20
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|0:03:31
|21
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:36
|22
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:39
|23
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:04:10
|24
|Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
|0:04:27
|25
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:05:00
|26
|Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:18
|27
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:05:19
|28
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|0:05:37
|29
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|0:05:45
|30
|Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:05:58
|31
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
|0:06:06
|32
|Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:06:10
|33
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:06:52
|34
|Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:07:54
|35
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:07:58
|36
|Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:10:48
|37
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:10:50
|38
|Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
|0:12:06
|39
|Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
|0:12:47
|40
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:13:21
|41
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:15:03
|42
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:15:15
|43
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|0:16:00
|44
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:16:14
|45
|Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|0:17:18
|46
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:18:18
|47
|Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
|0:19:24
|48
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:20:01
|49
|Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:20:05
|50
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:21:04
|51
|Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:23:06
|52
|Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:24:15
|53
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|0:25:04
|54
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
|0:26:34
|55
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:26:57
|56
|Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
|0:27:52
|57
|Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:28:16
|58
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:29:15
|59
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
|0:29:32
|60
|Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:30:55
|61
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:32:21
|62
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:32:56
|63
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:33:03
|64
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|0:33:32
|65
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|0:33:42
|66
|Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:34:17
|67
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|0:35:08
|68
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|69
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:35:24
|70
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|0:36:27
|71
|Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:39:18
|72
|Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:40:09
|73
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:40:24
|74
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:41:24
|75
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:41:29
|76
|Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:42:20
|77
|Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
|0:44:00
|78
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:44:55
|79
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|0:46:12
|80
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
|0:46:46
|81
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|0:47:15
|82
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:47:31
|83
|Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:48:32
|84
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:48:45
|85
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:50:11
|86
|Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:51:23
|87
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:52:08
|88
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|0:53:28
|89
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|0:53:43
|90
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:54:10
|91
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|0:54:30
|92
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:55:30
|93
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
|0:56:23
|94
|Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:57:26
|95
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|0:58:05
|96
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:59:15
|97
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|1:00:00
|98
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:00:18
|99
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|1:00:42
|100
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:01:12
|101
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:02:19
|102
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|1:04:04
|103
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:04:09
|104
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step
|1:04:23
|105
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:05:07
|106
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:06:31
|107
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:06:32
|108
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|1:07:29
|109
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|1:12:46
|110
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:13:07
|111
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:13:29
|112
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|1:14:02
|113
|Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|1:14:22
|114
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:16:14
|115
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|1:16:37
|116
|Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1:17:19
|117
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
|1:17:55
|118
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:17:56
|119
|Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:18:21
|120
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
|1:18:58
|121
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:19:17
|122
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:20:29
|123
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:20:44
|124
|Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:22:00
|125
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|1:22:40
|126
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
|1:25:05
|127
|Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
|1:26:23
|128
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:26:28
|129
|Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1:26:48
|130
|Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:26:57
|131
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|1:27:16
|132
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|1:28:51
|133
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:29:46
|134
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
|1:30:04
|135
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
|1:32:01
|136
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:32:36
|137
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:33:05
|138
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1:33:38
|139
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|1:34:09
|140
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
|1:34:32
|141
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
|1:34:36
|142
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|1:34:43
|143
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:35:43
|144
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
|1:36:10
|145
|Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|1:37:27
|146
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
|1:37:29
|147
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|1:37:41
|148
|Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:37:54
|149
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|1:37:56
|150
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:38:00
|151
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|1:38:57
|152
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1:39:47
|153
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:39:50
|154
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|1:40:31
|155
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|1:41:04
|156
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1:41:54
|157
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:42:08
|158
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|1:42:46
|159
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|1:43:46
|160
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:45:38
|161
|David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|1:46:32
|162
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:46:51
|163
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1:47:00
|164
|Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
|1:47:26
|165
|Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:49:32
|166
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|1:49:45
|167
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|1:50:00
|168
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|1:50:10
|169
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|1:50:53
|170
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|1:51:06
|171
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|1:51:16
|172
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:51:52
|173
|Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
|1:51:54
|174
|Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|1:55:08
|175
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank
|1:56:47
|176
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
|2:05:23
|177
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|2:05:34
|178
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
|2:21:00
|1
|Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
|60
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|57
|3
|Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|55
|4
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|50
|5
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|48
|6
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|45
|7
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|44
|8
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|33
|9
|Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|33
|10
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|32
|11
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|30
|12
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|13
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|14
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|25
|15
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|25
|16
|Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|25
|17
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
|25
|18
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|25
|19
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|24
|20
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|21
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|21
|22
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|20
|23
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|20
|24
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
|20
|25
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|18
|26
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
|18
|27
|Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|18
|28
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|17
|29
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|16
|30
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|16
|31
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|15
|32
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|15
|33
|Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
|14
|34
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|14
|35
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|36
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|14
|37
|Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
|14
|38
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|12
|39
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|12
|40
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|12
|41
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|12
|42
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
|12
|43
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|44
|Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|45
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|11
|46
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|11
|47
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
|10
|48
|Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|49
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|9
|50
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|9
|51
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|9
|52
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|53
|Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|8
|54
|Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|8
|55
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|7
|56
|Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
|7
|57
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|7
|58
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|7
|59
|Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana
|7
|60
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|7
|61
|Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|62
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|63
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|6
|64
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|6
|65
|Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|6
|66
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
|6
|67
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|5
|68
|Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
|5
|69
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
|5
|70
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|4
|71
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|4
|72
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|4
|73
|Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|4
|74
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|4
|75
|Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
|3
|76
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|3
|77
|Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|78
|William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|3
|79
|Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|3
|80
|Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|81
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|3
|82
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|83
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|2
|84
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|2
|85
|Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
|2
|86
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|41
|pts
|2
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|36
|3
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|4
|Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
|10
|5
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|10
|6
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|8
|7
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|7
|8
|Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|6
|9
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|5
|10
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|5
|11
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
|5
|12
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|5
|13
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|5
|14
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|15
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|3
|16
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|3
|17
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|3
|18
|Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|3
|19
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|2
|20
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank
|2
|21
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|22
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
|2
|23
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|2
|24
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|2
|25
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|2
|26
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|27
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|1
|28
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|1
|29
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|30
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|1
|31
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|1
|32
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|1
|33
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|34
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|32
|pts
|2
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|3
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|36
|4
|Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|47
|5
|Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|67
|6
|David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
|74
|7
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha
|76
|8
|Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|84
|9
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
|90
|10
|Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
|92
|11
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
|96
|12
|Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|98
|13
|Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|98
|14
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|116
|15
|Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|122
|16
|Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
|127
|17
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|139
|18
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|144
|19
|Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
|149
|20
|Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|152
|21
|Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
|188
|22
|Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
|196
|23
|Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
|248
|24
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|260
|25
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|270
|1
|Caisse d'Epargne
|126:01:38
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:03:25
|3
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:06:27
|4
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:06:56
|5
|AG2R - La Mondiale
|0:09:56
|6
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:10:34
|7
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:12:20
|8
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:16:05
|9
|Astana
|0:20:12
|10
|Lampre - Farese Vini
|0:25:39
|11
|Rabobank
|0:32:29
|12
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:36:33
|13
|FDJ
|0:43:02
|14
|Team Saxo Bank
|0:48:19
|15
|Cofidis, le credit en ligne
|0:49:55
|16
|Team Milram
|1:02:43
|17
|Garmin - Transitions
|1:11:54
|18
|Quick Step
|1:15:19
|19
|Andalucia - Cajasur
|1:24:09
|20
|BBOX Bouygues Telecom
|1:55:24
|21
|Footon - Servetto
|2:31:14
