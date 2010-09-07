Image 1 of 28 Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 28 The Vuelta passes along the Balearic Sea en route to Vilanova i la Geltrú (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 28 A cooling sea breeze was just what the Vuelta needed. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 28 Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was beaten to the line for second by Romain Zingle (Cofidis) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 28 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 28 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) overtook Igor Anton for leadership of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 28 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) sees a lot of work ahead now that his teammate is in the race lead. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 28 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) is interviewed in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 28 The bunch heads up the Rat Penat (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 28 The Katusha team works to put its leader into the red jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 28 The peloton led to the line by Daniele Bennati. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 12 of 28 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took a two-second time bonus at the first sprint to depose Igor Anton. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 13 of 28 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took the leader's jersey on stage 10. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 14 of 28 Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) said goodbye to his brother and teammate Stuart O'Grady, who were kicked off the race by team boss Bjarne Riis for paryting late (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 15 of 28 Katusha boss Andrei Tchmill is happy for Joaquim Rodriguez. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 16 of 28 The rest of the breakaway was led home by Cofidis' Romain Zingle. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 17 of 28 Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) wins stage 10 of the Vuelta. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 28 Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 19 of 28 The peloton heads toward the sea on stage 10 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 28 Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) on the podium in the 2010 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 21 of 28 Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) lost the race lead on stage 10 to Joaquim Rodriguez. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 22 of 28 Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) wins stage 10 of the 2010 Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 23 of 28 Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) from Pamplona wins the Vuelta stage. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 24 of 28 Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) escaped from the breakaway to claim the stage. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 25 of 28 It was a sweet victory for Imanol Erviti, who took his team's second consecutive stage win in the Vuelta. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 26 of 28 Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) pops the cork on some bubbly after his Vuelta stage win. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 27 of 28 Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) took his second career Vuelta stage win after one in Las Rozas in 2008. (Image credit: AFP Photo) Image 28 of 28 Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) solos to the Vuelta stage win in Vilanova i la Geltrú (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Another day, another tricky descent and another Caisse d’Epargne stage win, as Imanol Erviti triumphed in Vilanova i la Geltrú. On a day filled with wild speculation over just how many hours sleep Saxo Bank pair Andy Schleck and Stuart O’Grady had last night, Erviti caught his breakaway companions napping on the way down the Rat Penat to take victory and thus follow in the tracks of teammate David Lopez.

While Erviti slipped away for the second Vuelta stage win of his career, Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) took enough bonus seconds earlier in the day to relieve Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) of the red jersey and move into the overall lead in his home region of Catalonia. He now leads by two seconds with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) continuing to threaten in third place.

“I accelerated a little on the descent and I quickly found myself with a few metres of a gap,” Erviti explained afterwards “I know that I’m a good rouleur and my thing is attacking from distance. Behind, they looked at one another and that was my chance.”

Unlike his stage win at Las Rozas in 2008, this time around Erviti could allow his achievement to sink in even as he rode. “That day I had to sprint against Nicolas Roche and I didn’t have time to savour the victory. But today, it was different because although I suffered, at the same time I knew that the victory couldn’t escape me,” he said.

Rodriguez was ecstatic on taking the red jersey that had so narrowly eluded him for much of the first week and he was particularly pleased to wear it in his home region of Catalonia. “It’s sensational,” he said. “The value of this jersey is even higher because of the hard work we’ve done to get it.”

“Every rider has his own view on tactics. Some prefer to take the leader’s jersey as late as possible but for me, any advantage is good to take. I need to gain seconds anywhere before the time trial,” he continued. “We’ve worked a lot at the head of the peloton even without having the jersey, so we’ll just continue the job we already started several days ago.”

For his part, Anton kept his disappointment at losing the lead in perspective. “It’s a pity for the team that I didn’t succeed in keeping it,” he said. “But for me, it’s still a dream that became reality, because leading a Grand Tour is something precious and special.”

Grinding up the Rat Penat



The stage was expected to be dominated by the steep pitches of the climb of the Alto de Rat Penat, 30km from the finish, but ultimately it was the technical descent that proved the decisive factor. Erviti was part of an eleven-man breakaway that reached the slopes of the first category climb with an advantage of 2:50 over the peloton, but the expected carnage on the way up the climb failed to materialise.

Christophe Le Mevel (FDJ) and Javier Moreno (Andalucia-Cajasur) went to the front on the steepest section of the spectacular Rat Penat just as its gradient went up to 23%. Under their impetus, the front group began to splinter and initially it looked as though they might do enough to distance their companions and dispute the stage themselves. Le Mevel in particular was looking strong, but once the road began to flatten slightly 3km from the summit, the gap to the others began to dwindle. As Erviti pointed out afterwards, “I suffered a lot in the climb of Rat Penat but I didn’t lose much time.” This failure to distance the canny Caisse d’Epargne man on the climb would prove very costly.

Le Mevel led Moreno over the top of the climb but their advantage was down to just three seconds, as Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Doimo), Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Romain Zingle (Cofidis) gave chase. These five riders were eventually joined by Erviti, Anders Lund (Saxo Bank), Giampaolo Cheula (Footon-Servetto) and Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) early on the descent.

Meanwhile, back in the main field, Katusha, and in particular Vladimir Karpets, had done the lion’s share of the work on the way up the climb and while they deposited a number of riders out the back of the bunch, none of the overall contenders appeared in any difficulty.

Over the top of the climb Marcos Garcia (Xacobeo-Galicia) sparked a four-man counter attack that briefly threatened to bridge the gap to the leaders, but the quartet soon lost their rhythm when Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) slipped his chain on the twisting roads and it was left to the men in front to fight it out for stage victory.

The winning move



With 20km to go, Erviti made his move, slipping off the front just after the break had tackled one of the short and sharp uphill sections that punctuated the descent. Like Lopez on Sunday, he timed his move to perfection and took advantage of the sinuous nature of the descent to move out of sight and seemingly out of mind as he quickly opened up a 30-second advantage.

“I tried my luck,” Erviti modestly stated after the stage, but in reality luck had precious little to do with it. The narrow roads suited his well-timed escape perfectly as it was difficult for his erstwhile breakaway companions to organise a cohesive chase behind. This problem was compounded by the chasers’ apparent disagreement over whose responsibility it was to lead the pursuit. Their unity was fractured at best and was summed up by first Finetto and then Zingle’s futile efforts to chase alone in the final kilometres.

8km from the line, the roads became straighter and wider as the race approached Vilanova i la Geltrú but by that point, Erviti still had his half-minute lead intact and showed no signs of weakening. Out of the main bunch, Dmitry Fofonov (Astana) made a bid to bridge the gap but 1:20 still separating him from Erviti, it was too little, too late.

Erviti had time to savour his stage win in the finishing straight, while Zingle led Van Avermaet and the rest of the chasers over the line 37 seconds back. Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) took the bunch sprint for 11th place at 1:38, while the main contenders all arrived together, with Rodriguez moving into the overall lead.

The early exchanges



The major news on the start line was Bjarne Riis’ decision to send Andy Schleck and Stuart O’Grady home from the Vuelta for breaking team rules by drinking alcohol after dinner the previous night. Once the racing the started, however, the remainder of the peloton showed no signs of a post-rest day hangover as it covered 47 kilometres in a hyperactive first hour of racing.

The reason for this breakneck early speed was that Katusha were refusing to let a breakaway form until after the first intermediate sprint, as they sought to place Joaquin Rodriguez in the red jersey. They ultimately achieved their objective, though it was a close run thing for the Catalan rider. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) took first and second, but Rodriguez managed to take the two-second bonus for third and move into the provisional lead.

Immediately after the sprint, the main break of the day formed, with the irrepressible Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) forcing the initiative. He was joined by Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Javier Moreno (Andalucia-Cajasur), Imanol Erviti (Caisse d’Epargne), Romain Zingle (Cofidis), Giampaolo Cheula (Fotton-Servetto), Christophe Le Mevel (FDJ), Manuele Mori (Lampre), Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Doimo), Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Anders Lund (Saxo Bank).

They quickly gained almost three minutes and Gilbert moved into the overall lead on the road after taking the next bonus sprint but with Katusha beginning to take a firm interest behind, the Belgian gallantly sat up to allow his companions and in particular his teammate Van Avermaet a better chance of staying clear. Afterwards, Erviti was fulsome in his praise of Gilbert’s gesture: “I’ve thanked Philippe Gilbert for giving the breakaway a chance to succeed. He’s a great champion!”

Once Gilbert and, accordingly, Katusha relented, the breakaway built up a maximum lead of 5:40 and in reaching the foot of the Rat Penat with three minutes of that lead still intact, they were destined to decide the stage between them.

On the climb itself, although a shoot-out among the overall contenders never materialised, Vincenzo Nibali’s decision to send some of his Liquigas team to the front to control affairs on the descent was another indication that the Italian is in fine form and will pose a serious threat to Rodriguez’s red jersey in the days to come.

In the meantime, Rodriguez is adamant that he will enjoy tomorrow’s stage in his backyard. “Tomorrow’s finish suits me as I train a lot in Andorra prior to the Grand Tours. This is a stage that can help me gain time over my rivals,” he said. “The whole Katusha team is happy with the situation and I expect big support on the Catalan roadsides tomorrow.”

Full Results 1 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 4:13:31 2 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:00:37 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 7 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 8 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:42 10 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:01:36 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:01:38 12 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 15 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 16 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 17 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 18 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 19 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 20 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 21 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 22 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 23 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 24 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 25 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 26 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 27 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 28 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 29 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 30 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 31 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 32 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 33 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 34 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 35 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 36 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 37 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 38 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 39 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 40 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 41 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 42 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 43 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 44 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 45 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 46 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 47 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 48 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 49 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 50 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 51 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 52 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 53 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 54 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 55 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 56 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 57 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 58 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 59 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 60 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 61 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 0:01:52 62 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:02:16 63 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:02:25 64 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:04:57 65 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 66 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 67 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 68 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 69 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 70 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 71 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 72 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 73 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 74 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 75 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 76 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 77 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 78 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 79 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:10:37 80 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 81 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 82 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 83 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 84 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 85 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 86 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 87 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 88 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 89 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 90 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 91 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 92 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 93 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 94 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 95 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 96 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 97 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 0:12:45 98 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 99 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 100 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 101 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 102 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 103 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 104 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 105 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 106 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 107 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:13:15 108 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 0:16:38 109 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 110 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 111 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 112 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 113 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 114 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 115 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 116 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 117 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 118 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 119 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 120 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 121 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 122 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 123 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 124 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 125 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 126 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 127 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 128 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 129 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 130 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 131 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 132 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 133 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 134 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 135 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 136 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 137 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 138 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 139 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 140 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 141 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 142 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 143 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 144 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 145 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 146 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 147 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 148 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 149 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 150 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 151 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 152 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 153 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 154 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 155 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 156 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 157 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 158 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 159 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 160 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 161 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 162 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 163 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 164 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 165 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 166 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 167 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 168 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 169 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 170 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 171 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 172 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 173 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 174 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 175 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 176 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 177 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 178 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team DNF Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ DNS Stuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank DNS Andy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint 1 - 40km 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 4 pts 2 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 2 3 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 1

Sprint 2 - El Pont d'Armentera, 56.9km 1 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 4 pts 2 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 3 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1

Points - Vilanova i la Geltrú, 175.7km 1 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 pts 2 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 3 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 16 4 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 5 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 12 6 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 7 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 9 8 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 8 9 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 7 10 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 6 11 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 5 12 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 4 13 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 14 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 2 15 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Rat Penat (Cat. 1) 144km 1 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 10 pts 2 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 3 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 4 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 2 5 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1

Teams 1 Caisse d'Epargne 12:43:49 2 Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:37 3 Team Saxo Bank 4 Omega Pharma - Lotto 5 Cofidis, le credit en ligne 6 Astana 0:01:36 7 Team Katusha 0:01:38 8 Xacobeo Galicia 9 AG2R - La Mondiale 10 Euskaltel - Euskadi 11 Lampre - Farese Vini 12 Cervelo Test Team 13 Quick Step 0:01:52 14 Rabobank 0:04:01 15 FDJ 0:09:36 16 Footon - Servetto 0:12:55 17 Team HTC - Columbia 0:16:38 18 Andalucia - Cajasur 0:20:43 19 Garmin - Transitions 0:22:14 20 Team Milram 0:23:16 21 BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:36:44

General classification after stage 10 1 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 42:11:49 2 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:02 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:04 4 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:44 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:54 6 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:17 7 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:20 8 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:01:21 9 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:24 10 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 0:01:28 11 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 12 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 0:01:40 13 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 0:01:49 14 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:01:51 15 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:01:54 16 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:59 17 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:13 18 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:17 19 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:02:23 20 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 0:03:31 21 David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:36 22 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:03:39 23 Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:10 24 Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana 0:04:27 25 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:05:00 26 Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:05:18 27 Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:05:19 28 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 0:05:37 29 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 0:05:45 30 Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:05:58 31 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank 0:06:06 32 Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha 0:06:10 33 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:06:52 34 Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:07:54 35 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 0:07:58 36 Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:10:48 37 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:10:50 38 Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana 0:12:06 39 Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ 0:12:47 40 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 0:13:21 41 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 0:15:03 42 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:15:15 43 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 0:16:00 44 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:16:14 45 Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 0:17:18 46 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:18:18 47 Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank 0:19:24 48 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:20:01 49 Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:20:05 50 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:21:04 51 Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:23:06 52 Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:24:15 53 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 0:25:04 54 Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram 0:26:34 55 Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:26:57 56 Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia 0:27:52 57 Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:28:16 58 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:29:15 59 Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram 0:29:32 60 Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:30:55 61 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:32:21 62 Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:32:56 63 Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:33:03 64 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 0:33:32 65 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 0:33:42 66 Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:34:17 67 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 0:35:08 68 Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 69 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:35:24 70 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 0:36:27 71 Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:39:18 72 Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram 0:40:09 73 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:40:24 74 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:41:24 75 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:41:29 76 Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo 0:42:20 77 Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank 0:44:00 78 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:44:55 79 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 0:46:12 80 Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step 0:46:46 81 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 0:47:15 82 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:47:31 83 Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:48:32 84 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:48:45 85 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:50:11 86 Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:51:23 87 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 0:52:08 88 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 0:53:28 89 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 0:53:43 90 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:54:10 91 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 0:54:30 92 Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo 0:55:30 93 Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana 0:56:23 94 Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:57:26 95 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 0:58:05 96 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:59:15 97 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 1:00:00 98 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:00:18 99 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 1:00:42 100 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:01:12 101 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:02:19 102 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 1:04:04 103 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:04:09 104 Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step 1:04:23 105 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:05:07 106 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:06:31 107 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:06:32 108 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 1:07:29 109 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 1:12:46 110 Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:13:07 111 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:13:29 112 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 1:14:02 113 Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram 1:14:22 114 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:16:14 115 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 1:16:37 116 Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1:17:19 117 Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team 1:17:55 118 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:17:56 119 Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:18:21 120 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ 1:18:58 121 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:19:17 122 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:20:29 123 Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:20:44 124 Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:22:00 125 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 1:22:40 126 Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step 1:25:05 127 Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank 1:26:23 128 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:26:28 129 Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1:26:48 130 Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 1:26:57 131 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 1:27:16 132 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 1:28:51 133 Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:29:46 134 Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team 1:30:04 135 David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions 1:32:01 136 Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:32:36 137 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:33:05 138 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1:33:38 139 Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank 1:34:09 140 Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ 1:34:32 141 Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank 1:34:36 142 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 1:34:43 143 Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 1:35:43 144 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step 1:36:10 145 Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank 1:37:27 146 Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions 1:37:29 147 Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 1:37:41 148 Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia 1:37:54 149 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 1:37:56 150 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:38:00 151 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 1:38:57 152 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1:39:47 153 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:39:50 154 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 1:40:31 155 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 1:41:04 156 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1:41:54 157 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:42:08 158 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 1:42:46 159 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 1:43:46 160 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1:45:38 161 David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions 1:46:32 162 Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia 1:46:51 163 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1:47:00 164 Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions 1:47:26 165 Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia 1:49:32 166 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 1:49:45 167 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 1:50:00 168 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto 1:50:10 169 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 1:50:53 170 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 1:51:06 171 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 1:51:16 172 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 1:51:52 173 Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha 1:51:54 174 Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank 1:55:08 175 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank 1:56:47 176 Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana 2:05:23 177 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 2:05:34 178 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions 2:21:00

Points classification 1 Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia 60 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 57 3 Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions 55 4 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 50 5 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 48 6 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 45 7 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 44 8 Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ 33 9 Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 33 10 Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 32 11 Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 30 12 Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram 26 13 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 14 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 25 15 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 25 16 Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale 25 17 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia 25 18 Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha 25 19 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 24 20 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 21 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 21 22 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 20 23 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 20 24 Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step 20 25 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 18 26 Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha 18 27 Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank 18 28 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 17 29 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 16 30 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 16 31 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 15 32 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 15 33 Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank 14 34 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 14 35 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 36 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 14 37 Allan Davis (Aus) Astana 14 38 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 12 39 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 40 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 12 41 Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 12 42 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto 12 43 Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 44 Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne 11 45 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 11 46 Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana 11 47 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia 10 48 Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank 10 49 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 9 50 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 9 51 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 9 52 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 53 Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 8 54 Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 8 55 Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram 7 56 Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne 7 57 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 7 58 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 7 59 Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana 7 60 Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 7 61 Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 62 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 63 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram 6 64 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 6 65 Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 6 66 Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ 6 67 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 5 68 Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank 5 69 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ 5 70 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto 4 71 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 4 72 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 4 73 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale 4 74 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 4 75 Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions 3 76 Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram 3 77 Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 78 William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 3 79 Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto 3 80 Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 81 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 3 82 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 83 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 2 84 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 2 85 Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team 2 86 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 1

Mountains classification 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 41 pts 2 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 36 3 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 25 4 Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ 10 5 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 10 6 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 8 7 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 7 8 Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 6 9 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 5 10 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 5 11 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram 5 12 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 5 13 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 5 14 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 4 15 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 3 16 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 3 17 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 3 18 Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 3 19 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 2 20 Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank 2 21 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 22 Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ 2 23 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 2 24 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 2 25 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 2 26 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 1 27 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 1 28 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 1 29 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 1 30 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 1 31 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 1 32 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 1 33 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 34 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 1

Combination classification 1 David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 32 pts 2 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto 34 3 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 36 4 Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 47 5 Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto 67 6 David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne 74 7 Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha 76 8 Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 84 9 Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo 90 10 Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step 92 11 Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank 96 12 Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 98 13 Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 98 14 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 116 15 Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom 122 16 Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana 127 17 Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 139 18 Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale 144 19 Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale 149 20 Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 152 21 Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur 188 22 Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto 196 23 Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur 248 24 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 260 25 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 270