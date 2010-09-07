Trending

Erviti solos to stage win

Rodriguez assumes race lead

Image 1 of 28

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne)

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 28

The Vuelta passes along the Balearic Sea en route to Vilanova i la Geltrú

The Vuelta passes along the Balearic Sea en route to Vilanova i la Geltrú
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 28

A cooling sea breeze was just what the Vuelta needed.

A cooling sea breeze was just what the Vuelta needed.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 28

Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was beaten to the line for second by Romain Zingle (Cofidis)

Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) was beaten to the line for second by Romain Zingle (Cofidis)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 28

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 28

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) overtook Igor Anton for leadership of the Vuelta.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) overtook Igor Anton for leadership of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 28

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) sees a lot of work ahead now that his teammate is in the race lead.

Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) sees a lot of work ahead now that his teammate is in the race lead.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 28

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) is interviewed in Vilanova i la Geltrú

Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) is interviewed in Vilanova i la Geltrú
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 28

The bunch heads up the Rat Penat

The bunch heads up the Rat Penat
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 28

The Katusha team works to put its leader into the red jersey.

The Katusha team works to put its leader into the red jersey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 28

The peloton led to the line by Daniele Bennati.

The peloton led to the line by Daniele Bennati.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 12 of 28

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took a two-second time bonus at the first sprint to depose Igor Anton.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took a two-second time bonus at the first sprint to depose Igor Anton.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 13 of 28

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took the leader's jersey on stage 10.

Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) took the leader's jersey on stage 10.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 14 of 28

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) said goodbye to his brother and teammate Stuart O'Grady, who were kicked off the race by team boss Bjarne Riis for paryting late

Frank Schleck (Saxo Bank) said goodbye to his brother and teammate Stuart O'Grady, who were kicked off the race by team boss Bjarne Riis for paryting late
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 15 of 28

Katusha boss Andrei Tchmill is happy for Joaquim Rodriguez.

Katusha boss Andrei Tchmill is happy for Joaquim Rodriguez.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 16 of 28

The rest of the breakaway was led home by Cofidis' Romain Zingle.

The rest of the breakaway was led home by Cofidis' Romain Zingle.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 17 of 28

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) wins stage 10 of the Vuelta.

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) wins stage 10 of the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 28

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne)

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne)
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 19 of 28

The peloton heads toward the sea on stage 10

The peloton heads toward the sea on stage 10
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 28

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) on the podium in the 2010 Vuelta a Espana.

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) on the podium in the 2010 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 21 of 28

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) lost the race lead on stage 10 to Joaquim Rodriguez.

Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) lost the race lead on stage 10 to Joaquim Rodriguez.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 22 of 28

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) wins stage 10 of the 2010 Vuelta a Espana.

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) wins stage 10 of the 2010 Vuelta a Espana.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 23 of 28

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) from Pamplona wins the Vuelta stage.

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) from Pamplona wins the Vuelta stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 24 of 28

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) escaped from the breakaway to claim the stage.

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) escaped from the breakaway to claim the stage.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 25 of 28

It was a sweet victory for Imanol Erviti, who took his team's second consecutive stage win in the Vuelta.

It was a sweet victory for Imanol Erviti, who took his team's second consecutive stage win in the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 26 of 28

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) pops the cork on some bubbly after his Vuelta stage win.

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) pops the cork on some bubbly after his Vuelta stage win.
(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Image 27 of 28

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) took his second career Vuelta stage win after one in Las Rozas in 2008.

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) took his second career Vuelta stage win after one in Las Rozas in 2008.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)
Image 28 of 28

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) solos to the Vuelta stage win in Vilanova i la Geltrú

Imanol Erviti (Caisse d'Epargne) solos to the Vuelta stage win in Vilanova i la Geltrú
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Another day, another tricky descent and another Caisse d’Epargne stage win, as Imanol Erviti triumphed in Vilanova i la Geltrú. On a day filled with wild speculation over just how many hours sleep Saxo Bank pair Andy Schleck and Stuart O’Grady had last night, Erviti caught his breakaway companions napping on the way down the Rat Penat to take victory and thus follow in the tracks of teammate David Lopez.

While Erviti slipped away for the second Vuelta stage win of his career, Joaquin Rodriguez (Katusha) took enough bonus seconds earlier in the day to relieve Igor Anton (Euskaltel-Euskadi) of the red jersey and move into the overall lead in his home region of Catalonia. He now leads by two seconds with Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Doimo) continuing to threaten in third place.

“I accelerated a little on the descent and I quickly found myself with a few metres of a gap,” Erviti explained afterwards “I know that I’m a good rouleur and my thing is attacking from distance. Behind, they looked at one another and that was my chance.”

Unlike his stage win at Las Rozas in 2008, this time around Erviti could allow his achievement to sink in even as he rode. “That day I had to sprint against Nicolas Roche and I didn’t have time to savour the victory. But today, it was different because although I suffered, at the same time I knew that the victory couldn’t escape me,” he said.

Rodriguez was ecstatic on taking the red jersey that had so narrowly eluded him for much of the first week and he was particularly pleased to wear it in his home region of Catalonia. “It’s sensational,” he said. “The value of this jersey is even higher because of the hard work we’ve done to get it.”

“Every rider has his own view on tactics. Some prefer to take the leader’s jersey as late as possible but for me, any advantage is good to take. I need to gain seconds anywhere before the time trial,” he continued. “We’ve worked a lot at the head of the peloton even without having the jersey, so we’ll just continue the job we already started several days ago.”

For his part, Anton kept his disappointment at losing the lead in perspective. “It’s a pity for the team that I didn’t succeed in keeping it,” he said. “But for me, it’s still a dream that became reality, because leading a Grand Tour is something precious and special.”

Grinding up the Rat Penat

The stage was expected to be dominated by the steep pitches of the climb of the Alto de Rat Penat, 30km from the finish, but ultimately it was the technical descent that proved the decisive factor. Erviti was part of an eleven-man breakaway that reached the slopes of the first category climb with an advantage of 2:50 over the peloton, but the expected carnage on the way up the climb failed to materialise.

Christophe Le Mevel (FDJ) and Javier Moreno (Andalucia-Cajasur) went to the front on the steepest section of the spectacular Rat Penat just as its gradient went up to 23%. Under their impetus, the front group began to splinter and initially it looked as though they might do enough to distance their companions and dispute the stage themselves. Le Mevel in particular was looking strong, but once the road began to flatten slightly 3km from the summit, the gap to the others began to dwindle. As Erviti pointed out afterwards, “I suffered a lot in the climb of Rat Penat but I didn’t lose much time.” This failure to distance the canny Caisse d’Epargne man on the climb would prove very costly.

Le Mevel led Moreno over the top of the climb but their advantage was down to just three seconds, as Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Doimo), Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Romain Zingle (Cofidis) gave chase. These five riders were eventually joined by Erviti, Anders Lund (Saxo Bank), Giampaolo Cheula (Footon-Servetto) and Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto) early on the descent.

Meanwhile, back in the main field, Katusha, and in particular Vladimir Karpets, had done the lion’s share of the work on the way up the climb and while they deposited a number of riders out the back of the bunch, none of the overall contenders appeared in any difficulty.
Over the top of the climb Marcos Garcia (Xacobeo-Galicia) sparked a four-man counter attack that briefly threatened to bridge the gap to the leaders, but the quartet soon lost their rhythm when Carlos Barredo (Quick Step) slipped his chain on the twisting roads and it was left to the men in front to fight it out for stage victory.

The winning move

With 20km to go, Erviti made his move, slipping off the front just after the break had tackled one of the short and sharp uphill sections that punctuated the descent. Like Lopez on Sunday, he timed his move to perfection and took advantage of the sinuous nature of the descent to move out of sight and seemingly out of mind as he quickly opened up a 30-second advantage.

“I tried my luck,” Erviti modestly stated after the stage, but in reality luck had precious little to do with it. The narrow roads suited his well-timed escape perfectly as it was difficult for his erstwhile breakaway companions to organise a cohesive chase behind. This problem was compounded by the chasers’ apparent disagreement over whose responsibility it was to lead the pursuit. Their unity was fractured at best and was summed up by first Finetto and then Zingle’s futile efforts to chase alone in the final kilometres.

8km from the line, the roads became straighter and wider as the race approached Vilanova i la Geltrú but by that point, Erviti still had his half-minute lead intact and showed no signs of weakening. Out of the main bunch, Dmitry Fofonov (Astana) made a bid to bridge the gap but 1:20 still separating him from Erviti, it was too little, too late.

Erviti had time to savour his stage win in the finishing straight, while Zingle led Van Avermaet and the rest of the chasers over the line 37 seconds back. Daniele Bennati (Liquigas-Doimo) took the bunch sprint for 11th place at 1:38, while the main contenders all arrived together, with Rodriguez moving into the overall lead.

The early exchanges

The major news on the start line was Bjarne Riis’ decision to send Andy Schleck and Stuart O’Grady home from the Vuelta for breaking team rules by drinking alcohol after dinner the previous night. Once the racing the started, however, the remainder of the peloton showed no signs of a post-rest day hangover as it covered 47 kilometres in a hyperactive first hour of racing.

The reason for this breakneck early speed was that Katusha were refusing to let a breakaway form until after the first intermediate sprint, as they sought to place Joaquin Rodriguez in the red jersey. They ultimately achieved their objective, though it was a close run thing for the Catalan rider. Mark Cavendish (HTC-Columbia) and Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) took first and second, but Rodriguez managed to take the two-second bonus for third and move into the provisional lead.

Immediately after the sprint, the main break of the day formed, with the irrepressible Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) forcing the initiative. He was joined by Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale), Javier Moreno (Andalucia-Cajasur), Imanol Erviti (Caisse d’Epargne), Romain Zingle (Cofidis), Giampaolo Cheula (Fotton-Servetto), Christophe Le Mevel (FDJ), Manuele Mori (Lampre), Mauro Finetto (Liquigas-Doimo), Greg Van Avermaet (Omega Pharma-Lotto), Laurens Ten Dam (Rabobank) and Anders Lund (Saxo Bank).

They quickly gained almost three minutes and Gilbert moved into the overall lead on the road after taking the next bonus sprint but with Katusha beginning to take a firm interest behind, the Belgian gallantly sat up to allow his companions and in particular his teammate Van Avermaet a better chance of staying clear. Afterwards, Erviti was fulsome in his praise of Gilbert’s gesture: “I’ve thanked Philippe Gilbert for giving the breakaway a chance to succeed. He’s a great champion!”

Once Gilbert and, accordingly, Katusha relented, the breakaway built up a maximum lead of 5:40 and in reaching the foot of the Rat Penat with three minutes of that lead still intact, they were destined to decide the stage between them.

On the climb itself, although a shoot-out among the overall contenders never materialised, Vincenzo Nibali’s decision to send some of his Liquigas team to the front to control affairs on the descent was another indication that the Italian is in fine form and will pose a serious threat to Rodriguez’s red jersey in the days to come.

In the meantime, Rodriguez is adamant that he will enjoy tomorrow’s stage in his backyard. “Tomorrow’s finish suits me as I train a lot in Andorra prior to the Grand Tours. This is a stage that can help me gain time over my rivals,” he said. “The whole Katusha team is happy with the situation and I expect big support on the Catalan roadsides tomorrow.”

 

Full Results
1Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne4:13:31
2Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:00:37
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
5Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
6Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank
7Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ
8Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:00:42
10Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:01:36
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:01:38
12Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step
15Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha
16Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
17Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana
18Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
19David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
20Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
21Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne
22Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank
23Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
24Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha
25Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
26Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
27Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale
28Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ
29Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
30Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank
31Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
32Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
33Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
34Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
35Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo
36Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
37Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
38Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
39Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana
41Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank
42Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions
43Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
44Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
45Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
46Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
47Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale
48Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
49Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini
50Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
51Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
52Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
53Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne
54Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
55David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
56David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
57Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
58Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo
59Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana
60Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
61Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step0:01:52
62Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:02:16
63Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:02:25
64Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:04:57
65Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank
66Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step
67Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram
68Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
69David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
70Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
71Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
72Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank
73Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
74Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
75Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank
76Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto
77Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
78Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
79Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:10:37
80Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
81Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
82Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
83Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions
84Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
85Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
86Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step
87Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
88Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team
89Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank
90Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank
91Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
92Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ
93Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
94Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo
95Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
96Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
97Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ0:12:45
98Allan Davis (Aus) Astana
99Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
100Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
101Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
102Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
103Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
104Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
105Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
106Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step
107Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:13:15
108Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank0:16:38
109Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
110Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
111Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
112Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
113Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia
114Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
115Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne
116Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha
117Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
118Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur
119Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana
120Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
121Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia
122Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram
123Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
124Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
125Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
126Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
127Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
128Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana
129Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia
130Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
131Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank
132Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia
133Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
134Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
135Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
136Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
137Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
138Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
139Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale
140Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto
141Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale
142Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
143Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions
144Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
145Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ
146Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ
147Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions
148David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions
149Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia
150Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini
151Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia
152Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team
153Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ
154Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step
155David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto
156Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ
157David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions
158Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions
159Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto
160Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
161Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha
162Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
163Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
164Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions
165Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team
166Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
167William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom
168Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
169Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
170Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
171Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
172Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
173David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto
174Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur
175Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
176Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram
177Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
178Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
DNFYoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
DNSStuart O'Grady (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
DNSAndy Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank

Sprint 1 - 40km
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia4pts
2Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions2
3Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha1

Sprint 2 - El Pont d'Armentera, 56.9km
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto4pts
2Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
3Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto1

Points - Vilanova i la Geltrú, 175.7km
1Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25pts
2Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
3Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto16
4Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
5Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur12
6Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
7Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ9
8Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto8
9Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank7
10Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana6
11Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo5
12Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini4
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
14Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step2
15Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha1

Mountain 1 - Alto del Rat Penat (Cat. 1) 144km
1Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ10pts
2Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
3Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
4Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank2
5Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1

Teams
1Caisse d'Epargne12:43:49
2Liquigas - Doimo0:00:37
3Team Saxo Bank
4Omega Pharma - Lotto
5Cofidis, le credit en ligne
6Astana0:01:36
7Team Katusha0:01:38
8Xacobeo Galicia
9AG2R - La Mondiale
10Euskaltel - Euskadi
11Lampre - Farese Vini
12Cervelo Test Team
13Quick Step0:01:52
14Rabobank0:04:01
15FDJ0:09:36
16Footon - Servetto0:12:55
17Team HTC - Columbia0:16:38
18Andalucia - Cajasur0:20:43
19Garmin - Transitions0:22:14
20Team Milram0:23:16
21BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:36:44

General classification after stage 10
1Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha42:11:49
2Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:02
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:04
4Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:00:44
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:54
6Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:17
7Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:20
8Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:01:21
9Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:24
10Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia0:01:28
11Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia
12Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne0:01:40
13Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank0:01:49
14Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:51
15Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:01:54
16Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:59
17Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:02:13
18David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:17
19Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:02:23
20Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank0:03:31
21David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:36
22Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:39
23Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Team Katusha0:04:10
24Aleksandr Dyachenko (Kaz) Astana0:04:27
25David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:05:00
26Jan Bakelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:18
27Andrey Kashechkin (Kaz) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:05:19
28Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ0:05:37
29Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank0:05:45
30Inigo Cuesta (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:05:58
31Gustav Larsson (Swe) Team Saxo Bank0:06:06
32Aleksandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:06:10
33David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:06:52
34Ludovic Turpin (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:07:54
35Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha0:07:58
36Luis Pasamontes (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:10:48
37Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:10:50
38Josep Jufre (Spa) Astana0:12:06
39Remy Di Gregorio (Fra) FDJ0:12:47
40Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha0:13:21
41Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo0:15:03
42Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:15:15
43Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step0:16:00
44Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:16:14
45Thomas Peterson (USA) Garmin-Transitions0:17:18
46Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:18:18
47Juan-Manuel Garate (Spa) Rabobank0:19:24
48Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:20:01
49Marco Marzano (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:20:05
50Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:21:04
51Jürgen Van Goolen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:23:06
52Juan-Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:24:15
53Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step0:25:04
54Roy Sentjens (Bel) Team Milram0:26:34
55Amets Txurruka (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:26:57
56Kanstantin Sivtsov (Blr) Team HTC-Columbia0:27:52
57Jose Angel Gomez-Marchante (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:28:16
58Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:29:15
59Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Team Milram0:29:32
60Gustavo Cesar-Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:30:55
61Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:32:21
62Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:32:56
63Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:33:03
64Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana0:33:32
65Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana0:33:42
66Alberto Benitez (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:34:17
67Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana0:35:08
68Ivan Santaromita (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
69Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:35:24
70Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne0:36:27
71Delio Fernandez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:39:18
72Markus Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:40:09
73Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:40:24
74Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:41:24
75Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:41:29
76Oliver Zaugg (Swi) Liquigas-Doimo0:42:20
77Grischa Niermann (Ger) Rabobank0:44:00
78Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:44:55
79Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ0:46:12
80Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Quick Step0:46:46
81Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale0:47:15
82Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:47:31
83Gustavo Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:48:32
84Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:48:45
85Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:50:11
86Mathieu Sprick (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:51:23
87Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:52:08
88Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom0:53:28
89Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank0:53:43
90Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:54:10
91Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank0:54:30
92Frederik Willems (Bel) Liquigas-Doimo0:55:30
93Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana0:56:23
94Xavier Florencio (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:57:26
95Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur0:58:05
96Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:59:15
97Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ1:00:00
98Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:00:18
99Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram1:00:42
100Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:01:12
101Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:02:19
102Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram1:04:04
103Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:04:09
104Kevin De Weert (Bel) Quick Step1:04:23
105Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:05:07
106Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:06:31
107Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:06:32
108Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana1:07:29
109Allan Davis (Aus) Astana1:12:46
110Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:13:07
111Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:13:29
112Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto1:14:02
113Bjorn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram1:14:22
114Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:16:14
115Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram1:16:37
116Jose Vincente Garcia Acosta (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1:17:19
117Philip Deignan (Irl) Cervélo Test Team1:17:55
118Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:17:56
119Vincent Jerôme (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:18:21
120Pierre Cazaux (Fra) FDJ1:18:58
121Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:19:17
122Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:20:29
123Danilo Hondo (Ger) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:20:44
124Antonio Piedra (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:22:00
125Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram1:22:40
126Davide Malacarne (Ita) Quick Step1:25:05
127Mauricio Ardila (Col) Rabobank1:26:23
128William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:26:28
129Nicol Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1:26:48
130Martin Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia1:26:57
131Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto1:27:16
132Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team1:28:51
133Leif Hoste (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:29:46
134Stefan Denifl (Aut) Cervélo Test Team1:30:04
135David Millar (GBr) Garmin-Transitions1:32:01
136Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:32:36
137Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:33:05
138David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto1:33:38
139Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank1:34:09
140Gianni Meersman (Bel) FDJ1:34:32
141Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Rabobank1:34:36
142Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ1:34:43
143Alexandre Pichot (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:35:43
144Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quick Step1:36:10
145Kasper Klostergaard (Den) Team Saxo Bank1:37:27
146Michel Kreder (Ned) Garmin-Transitions1:37:29
147Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto1:37:41
148Hayden Roulston (NZl) Team HTC-Columbia1:37:54
149Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ1:37:56
150Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur1:38:00
151Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank1:38:57
152Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1:39:47
153Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:39:50
154Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi1:40:31
155Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step1:41:04
156Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1:41:54
157Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:42:08
158Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step1:42:46
159Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram1:43:46
160Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1:45:38
161David Zabriskie (USA) Garmin-Transitions1:46:32
162Matthew Goss (Aus) Team HTC-Columbia1:46:51
163Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1:47:00
164Matthew Wilson (Aus) Garmin-Transitions1:47:26
165Lars-Ytting Bak (Den) Team HTC-Columbia1:49:32
166Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini1:49:45
167Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia1:50:00
168David Vitoria (Swi) Footon-Servetto1:50:10
169Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur1:50:53
170Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank1:51:06
171Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team1:51:16
172Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha1:51:52
173Mikhail Ignatiev (Rus) Team Katusha1:51:54
174Dominik Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank1:55:08
175Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Team Saxo Bank1:56:47
176Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Astana2:05:23
177Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne2:05:34
178Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin-Transitions2:21:00

Points classification
1Mark Cavendish (GBr) Team HTC-Columbia60pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto57
3Tyler Farrar (USA) Garmin-Transitions55
4Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi50
5Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha48
6David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne45
7Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo44
8Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ33
9Daniele Bennati (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo33
10Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini32
11Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi30
12Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram26
13David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
14Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne25
15Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team25
16Nicolas Roche (Irl) Ag2R-La Mondiale25
17Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC-Columbia25
18Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Team Katusha25
19Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto24
20Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia21
21Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step21
22Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo20
23Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne20
24Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quick Step20
25Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale18
26Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Team Katusha18
27Juan-Jose Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank18
28Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia17
29Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha16
30Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom16
31Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur15
32Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step15
33Denis Menchov (Rus) Rabobank14
34Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana14
35Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
36Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale14
37Allan Davis (Aus) Astana14
38Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team12
39Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
40Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur12
41Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne12
42Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon-Servetto12
43Ruben Plaza (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
44Rigoberto Uran (Col) Caisse d’Epargne11
45David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne11
46Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana11
47Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC-Columbia10
48Anders Lund (Den) Team Saxo Bank10
49Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto9
50Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ9
51Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto9
52Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia8
53Pablo Urtasun (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi8
54Sébastien Hinault (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale8
55Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram7
56Marzio Bruseghin (Ita) Caisse d’Epargne7
57Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank7
58Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team7
59Dmitry Fofonov (Kaz) Astana7
60Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto7
61Juan Javier Estrada (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
62Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
63Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram6
64Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank6
65Carlos Sastre (Spa) Cervélo Test Team6
66Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ6
67Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto5
68Oscar Freire (Spa) Rabobank5
69Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ5
70David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Footon-Servetto4
71Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur4
72Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne4
73Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Ag2R-La Mondiale4
74Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom4
75Tom Danielson (USA) Garmin-Transitions3
76Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram3
77Manuel Ortega (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
78William Bonnet (Fra) BBOX Bouygues Telecom3
79Enrique Mata (Spa) Footon-Servetto3
80Jose Vicente Toribio (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur3
81Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto3
82Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
83Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia2
84Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo2
85Theo Bos (Ned) Cervélo Test Team2
86Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step1

Mountains classification
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne41pts
2Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia36
3Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia25
4Christophe Le Mevel (Fra) FDJ10
5Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team10
6Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step8
7Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom7
8Javier Moreno (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur6
9Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team5
10Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha5
11Niki Terpstra (Ned) Team Milram5
12Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi5
13Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur5
14Mauro Finetto (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo4
15Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha3
16Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur3
17Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto3
18Luis-Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne3
19Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto2
20Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank2
21Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
22Mikael Cherel (Fra) FDJ2
23Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur2
24Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale2
25Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto2
26Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo1
27Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank1
28David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne1
29Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo1
30Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana1
31Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne1
32Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale1
33Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
34Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto1

Combination classification
1David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, le crédit en ligne32pts
2Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto34
3Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo36
4Xavier Tondo (Spa) Cervélo Test Team47
5Jean-Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto67
6David Lopez (Spa) Caisse d’Epargne74
7Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Team Katusha76
8Egoï Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi84
9Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Liquigas-Doimo90
10Dario Cataldo (Ita) Quick Step92
11Frank Schleck (Lux) Team Saxo Bank96
12Gonzalo Rabunal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia98
13Serafin Martinez (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia98
14Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team116
15Johann Tschopp (Swi) BBOX Bouygues Telecom122
16Assan Bazayev (Kaz) Astana127
17Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale139
18Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R-La Mondiale144
19Jose-Luis Arrieta (Spa) Ag2R-La Mondiale149
20Javier Ramirez (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur152
21Sergio Carrasco (Spa) Andalucia-Cajasur188
22Martin Pedersen (Den) Footon-Servetto196
23Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Andalucia-Cajasur248
24Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia260
25Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto270

Teams classification
1Caisse d'Epargne126:01:38
2Team Katusha0:03:25
3Omega Pharma - Lotto0:06:27
4Euskaltel - Euskadi0:06:56
5AG2R - La Mondiale0:09:56
6Cervelo Test Team0:10:34
7Xacobeo Galicia0:12:20
8Liquigas - Doimo0:16:05
9Astana0:20:12
10Lampre - Farese Vini0:25:39
11Rabobank0:32:29
12Team HTC - Columbia0:36:33
13FDJ0:43:02
14Team Saxo Bank0:48:19
15Cofidis, le credit en ligne0:49:55
16Team Milram1:02:43
17Garmin - Transitions1:11:54
18Quick Step1:15:19
19Andalucia - Cajasur1:24:09
20BBOX Bouygues Telecom1:55:24
21Footon - Servetto2:31:14

 

